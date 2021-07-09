50 Most Underrated Attractions in Every State

  • <p>Classic tourist attractions may have their charms, but they come with a huge drawback: sooo many crowds. From fascinating museums to gorgeous scenery, these destinations are just as interesting, but off the beaten path—even for locals.</p>
    50 Most Underrated Attractions in Every State

    Classic tourist attractions may have their charms, but they come with a huge drawback: sooo many crowds. From fascinating museums to gorgeous scenery, these destinations are just as interesting, but off the beaten path—even for locals.

  • <p>Fittingly located in the Alabama Power Building in Birmingham, the fascinating <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FAttraction_Review-g30375-d8595633-Reviews-Alabama_Historical_Radio_Museum-Birmingham_Alabama.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alabama Historical Radio Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alabama Historical Radio Museum</a> brings the early days of radio to life. It's amazing how far we've come, technology-wise, isn't it?</p>
    Alabama

    Fittingly located in the Alabama Power Building in Birmingham, the fascinating Alabama Historical Radio Museum brings the early days of radio to life. It's amazing how far we've come, technology-wise, isn't it?

  • <p>The <a href="http://www.wrangell.com/visitorservices/anan-bear-and-wildlife-observatory " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anan Bear Observatory" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anan Bear Observatory</a> offers a glimpse at one of nature's most majestic creatures. The viewing platform and photo blind are situated above cascading falls where salmon jump right into the paws of bears. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/hkkeYL " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andrew E Russell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andrew E Russell</a>) </p>
    Alaska

    The Anan Bear Observatory offers a glimpse at one of nature's most majestic creatures. The viewing platform and photo blind are situated above cascading falls where salmon jump right into the paws of bears. (Flickr photo by Andrew E Russell)

  • <p>Located 315 miles outside of central Phoenix, every view in <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FTourism-g57072-Monument_Valley_Utah-Vacations.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monument Valley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monument Valley</a> is worthy of being photographed. A 13-mile scenic loop offers one of the best drives out there. </p>
    Arizona

    Located 315 miles outside of central Phoenix, every view in Monument Valley is worthy of being photographed. A 13-mile scenic loop offers one of the best drives out there.

  • <p><a href="http://www.buffaloriver.com/pages/whitaker-point-trail-hawksbill-crag/ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Whitaker Point" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Whitaker Point</a> is one of the most romantic overlooks you'll ever see in real life. The craggy rock gives you a dramatic view of the surrounding landscape, though the journey to Whitaker Point is just as stunning, with wildflowers galore in the spring (not to mention a lovely waterfall area). <span class="redactor-invisible-space">(Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/kkGYPE " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2il org" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2il org</a>)</span></p>
    Arkansas

    Whitaker Point is one of the most romantic overlooks you'll ever see in real life. The craggy rock gives you a dramatic view of the surrounding landscape, though the journey to Whitaker Point is just as stunning, with wildflowers galore in the spring (not to mention a lovely waterfall area). (Flickr photo by 2il org)

  • <p>A rolling landscape filled with thousands of bright poppies make the <a href=" http://www.visitcalifornia.com/attraction/antelope-valley-california-poppy-reserve" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve</a> one of the most gorgeous sights in the country, let alone the state of California. </p>
    California

    A rolling landscape filled with thousands of bright poppies make the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve one of the most gorgeous sights in the country, let alone the state of California.

  • <p>The biggest sand dunes won't be found on the shores of the Pacific or the Atlantic, but near the town of Mosca, Colorado. That's where you'll find the <a href="https://www.nps.gov/grsa/index.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Great Sand Dunes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Great Sand Dunes</a>, the tallest dunes in North America. See the Star Dune, which is THE tallest, standing at about 750 feet high.</p>
    Colorado

    The biggest sand dunes won't be found on the shores of the Pacific or the Atlantic, but near the town of Mosca, Colorado. That's where you'll find the Great Sand Dunes, the tallest dunes in North America. See the Star Dune, which is THE tallest, standing at about 750 feet high.

  • <p>Underneath the well-known <a href="http://centerchurchonthegreen.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Center Church-on-the-Green" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Center Church-on-the-Green</a> in New Haven is a little-known secret, a crypt that houses the remains of the early settlers of <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-crypt-at-center-church-on-the-green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New Haven Colony" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">New Haven Colony</a>. How'd they get here? They were moved from the Green. </p>
    Connecticut

    Underneath the well-known Center Church-on-the-Green in New Haven is a little-known secret, a crypt that houses the remains of the early settlers of New Haven Colony. How'd they get here? They were moved from the Green.

  • <p>Whether your kid has always wanted to try on a space suit, or you just want to explore stunning gardens, <a href="http://www.hagley.org/plan-your-visit/what-to-see" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hagley" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Hagley</a> has it all. The ancestral home and garden of the DuPont family, this fascinating museum is worthy of a day trip.</p>
    Delaware

    Whether your kid has always wanted to try on a space suit, or you just want to explore stunning gardens, The Hagley has it all. The ancestral home and garden of the DuPont family, this fascinating museum is worthy of a day trip.

  • <p>There's no end to the entertainment options in Central Florida, but if you'd like a break from theme parks, head over to the <a href="https://boktowergardens.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bok Tower Gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bok Tower Gardens</a>. The tranquil gardens are considered one of the greatest works of Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., and are open 365 days a year. Yet the most remarkable sight is the 205-foot-tall Singing Tower, which houses one of the world's finest carillons. Concerts from the carillon fill the gardens with music at 1 and 3 p.m. daily. </p>
    Florida

    There's no end to the entertainment options in Central Florida, but if you'd like a break from theme parks, head over to the Bok Tower Gardens. The tranquil gardens are considered one of the greatest works of Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., and are open 365 days a year. Yet the most remarkable sight is the 205-foot-tall Singing Tower, which houses one of the world's finest carillons. Concerts from the carillon fill the gardens with music at 1 and 3 p.m. daily.

  • <p>Locals don't have to go far to visit the Grand Canyon … the <a href="http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/georgia/underrated-places-in-ga/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Grand Canyon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Little Grand Canyon</a>, that is. The 150-deep gulleys that make up this incredible sight in <a href="http://www.gastateparks.org/ProvidenceCanyon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Providence Canyon State Park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Providence Canyon State Park</a> is the result of poor agricultural management in the early 1800s.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/8LdYTd " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SoilScience" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SoilScience</a>)</span></p>
    Georgia

    Locals don't have to go far to visit the Grand Canyon … the Little Grand Canyon, that is. The 150-deep gulleys that make up this incredible sight in Providence Canyon State Park is the result of poor agricultural management in the early 1800s. (Flickr photo by SoilScience)

  • <p>Take a break from the beach and see a different side of Honolulu through a 2 and 1/2 hour <a href="http://www.aiahonolulu.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:architectural walking tour of Honolulu" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">architectural walking tour of Honolulu</a>. Lead by a guide from American Institute of Architects Honolulu, the tour provides the interesting backstory of sites including the Iolani Palace and the circa-1920 Hawaii Theatre. </p>
    Hawaii

    Take a break from the beach and see a different side of Honolulu through a 2 and 1/2 hour architectural walking tour of Honolulu. Lead by a guide from American Institute of Architects Honolulu, the tour provides the interesting backstory of sites including the Iolani Palace and the circa-1920 Hawaii Theatre.

  • <p>Hit the road to the Bruneau Canyon Overlook, which shows dazzling vistas of a remote 800-foot-deep river canyon that goes for about 60 miles. It's especially more impressive for its desert surroundings. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/F5mVSf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bureau of Land Management" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bureau of Land Management</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></p>
    Idaho

    Hit the road to the Bruneau Canyon Overlook, which shows dazzling vistas of a remote 800-foot-deep river canyon that goes for about 60 miles. It's especially more impressive for its desert surroundings. (Flickr photo by Bureau of Land Management)

  • <p>The town of Grafton, which is informally known as "The Winter Home of the Bald Eagle" and "The Key West of the Midwest." Of course, there's plenty of outdoor activities, but there's also a <a href="https://graftonharbor.com/winery" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:floating winery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">floating winery</a> that's worth the visit. And nearby? Two notable sites in the next town over, Alton: The site of the last <a href="http://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/34284" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lincoln/Douglas debate" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lincoln/Douglas debate</a>, and the <a href="http://www.visitalton.com/feature-stories/detail/12/torture-museum" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Historic Museum of Torture Devices" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Historic Museum of Torture Devices</a>. Truly something for everyone. </p>
    Illinois

    The town of Grafton, which is informally known as "The Winter Home of the Bald Eagle" and "The Key West of the Midwest." Of course, there's plenty of outdoor activities, but there's also a floating winery that's worth the visit. And nearby? Two notable sites in the next town over, Alton: The site of the last Lincoln/Douglas debate, and the Historic Museum of Torture Devices. Truly something for everyone.

  • <p>Outdoorsy types will love <a href="https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-most-beautiful-places-to-visit-in-indiana/5/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Turkey Run State Park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Turkey Run State Park</a>, where you can explore covered bridges, 14 miles of trails, and a nature preserve. Inside, you can stay on the grounds at the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g37296-d608195-Reviews-Turkey_Run_Inn-Marshall_Indiana.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Turkey Run Inn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Turkey Run Inn</a> or camp underneath the stars. </p>
    Indiana

    Outdoorsy types will love Turkey Run State Park, where you can explore covered bridges, 14 miles of trails, and a nature preserve. Inside, you can stay on the grounds at the Turkey Run Inn or camp underneath the stars.

  • <p>Iowa isn't where you'd expect to find a bejeweled grotto. Yet the <a href="http://www.westbendgrotto.com/history/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grotto of the Redemption" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grotto of the Redemption</a> in West Bend, Iowa, just happens to be the largest man-made grotto in the world. Its walls include a large collection of precious stones and gems.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/wgberw " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carl Wycoff" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carl Wycoff</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></span></p>
    Iowa

    Iowa isn't where you'd expect to find a bejeweled grotto. Yet the Grotto of the Redemption in West Bend, Iowa, just happens to be the largest man-made grotto in the world. Its walls include a large collection of precious stones and gems. (Flickr photo by Carl Wycoff)

  • <p>You don't have to leave the state to see dramatic natural wonders: Just head to <a href="http://www.kansastravel.org/monumentrocks.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Monument Rocks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Monument Rocks</a>. Rich in fossils, these large formations include arches.</p>
    Kansas

    You don't have to leave the state to see dramatic natural wonders: Just head to Monument Rocks. Rich in fossils, these large formations include arches.

  • <p><a href="http://www.thecastlepost.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Castle Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Castle Post</a> is an unusual sight in the town of Versailles, rising up among a huge green lawn. Today, the big castle is a B&B and event space, but it's the backstory that makes this structure ever so intriguing. In 1969, the original owners began construction … only to stop the process after their divorce in 1975. The castle sat around, unfinished, until it was sold in 2003 to Thomas R. Post. While renovating, the castle caught fire, needing twice the castle's original cost for reconstruction. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/6KDtcJ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevint3141" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kevint3141</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span> </p>
    Kentucky

    The Castle Post is an unusual sight in the town of Versailles, rising up among a huge green lawn. Today, the big castle is a B&B and event space, but it's the backstory that makes this structure ever so intriguing. In 1969, the original owners began construction … only to stop the process after their divorce in 1975. The castle sat around, unfinished, until it was sold in 2003 to Thomas R. Post. While renovating, the castle caught fire, needing twice the castle's original cost for reconstruction. (Flickr photo by Kevint3141)

  • <p>Walk among thousands of roses at the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FAttraction_Review-g40424-d665769-Reviews-Gardens_of_the_American_Rose_Center-Shreveport_Louisiana.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gardens of the American Rose Center" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gardens of the American Rose Center</a> in Shreveport. Peak bloom time is mid-April to late-May, then mid-September to mid-October. </p>
    Louisiana

    Walk among thousands of roses at the Gardens of the American Rose Center in Shreveport. Peak bloom time is mid-April to late-May, then mid-September to mid-October.

  • <p>The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FAttraction_Review-g40694-d1882563-Reviews-Seashore_Trolley_Museum-Kennebunkport_Kennebunks_Maine.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Seashore Trolley Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Seashore Trolley Museum</a> in Kennebunkport, Maine, is the oldest and largest electric railway museum in the world. You're probably asking: "But can I ride a trolley?" The answer is a resounding "yes." Board a streetcar and enjoy a trip along a rebuilt portion of the Atlantic Shore Line Railway. (Flickr photo by Rene <a href="https://flic.kr/p/23wRL9 " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Schwietzke" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Schwietzke</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></p>
    Maine

    The Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport, Maine, is the oldest and largest electric railway museum in the world. You're probably asking: "But can I ride a trolley?" The answer is a resounding "yes." Board a streetcar and enjoy a trip along a rebuilt portion of the Atlantic Shore Line Railway. (Flickr photo by Rene Schwietzke)

  • <p>The city of Baltimore is a haven for culture, with plenty of museums (often free to visit), libraries, book stores, record stores, and other cool spots. The <a href="http://www.avam.org/ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Visionary Art Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Visionary Art Museum</a> should be a stop on any visitor's itinerary, with its incredible array of self-taught art and a genuinely cool gift shop. You'll leave feeling 10 times more creative and inspired.</p>
    Maryland

    The city of Baltimore is a haven for culture, with plenty of museums (often free to visit), libraries, book stores, record stores, and other cool spots. The American Visionary Art Museum should be a stop on any visitor's itinerary, with its incredible array of self-taught art and a genuinely cool gift shop. You'll leave feeling 10 times more creative and inspired.

  • <p>Get a whole new perspective of the world at the <a href="https://www.marybakereddylibrary.org/project/mapparium/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mapparium" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mapparium</a>, a three-story stained glass globe at the Mary Baker Eddy Library.</p>
    Massachusetts

    Get a whole new perspective of the world at the Mapparium, a three-story stained glass globe at the Mary Baker Eddy Library.

  • <p>You don't need to head to a tropical island to enjoy clear waters. Instead, head to Higgins Lake, which has crystal-clear water that often appears the <a href="http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/michigan/sapphire-lake-mi/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:color of a sapphire gem" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">color of a sapphire gem</a>. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/8ewvRv" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Thomas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">George Thomas</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></p>
    Michigan

    You don't need to head to a tropical island to enjoy clear waters. Instead, head to Higgins Lake, which has crystal-clear water that often appears the color of a sapphire gem. (Flickr photo by George Thomas)

  • <p>Go way (way) back in time with the <a href="http://sites.mnhs.org/historic-sites/jeffers-petroglyphs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jeffers Petroglyphs" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jeffers Petroglyphs</a>. Spotted amongst the prairie grass, this site is home to carvings left by Native American ancestors, some of which are 7,000 years old. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/27wDqC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bhs128" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bhs128</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></p>
    Minnesota

    Go way (way) back in time with the Jeffers Petroglyphs. Spotted amongst the prairie grass, this site is home to carvings left by Native American ancestors, some of which are 7,000 years old. (Flickr photo by bhs128)

  • <p>The <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FAttraction_Review-g43963-d676885-Reviews-Windsor_Ruins-Port_Gibson_Mississippi.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Windsor Ruins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Windsor Ruins</a> is a spectacular sight for anyone who loves, well, ruins. It's the former site of the Windsor Plantation, which survived the Civil War, but pretty much burned to the ground in 1890 thanks to the cigar of a <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/windsor-ruins" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:careless houseguest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">careless houseguest</a>. Today, only the columns, balustrades, and stairs remain. </p>
    Mississippi

    The Windsor Ruins is a spectacular sight for anyone who loves, well, ruins. It's the former site of the Windsor Plantation, which survived the Civil War, but pretty much burned to the ground in 1890 thanks to the cigar of a careless houseguest. Today, only the columns, balustrades, and stairs remain.

  • <p>It might sound gross, but it's completely fascinating. We're talking about <a href="http://leilashairmuseum.net/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Leila's Hair Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Leila's Hair Museum</a> in Independence, which is filled with hundreds of wreaths and thousands of jewelry pieces made from human hair. Who would do such a thing? The men and women of the Victorian period who first started this unusual trend. There are also pieces containing celebrity hair, like strands from Marilyn Monroe. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/search/?text=Missouri+Division+of+Tourism" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Missouri Division of Tourism" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Missouri Division of Tourism</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></p>
    Missouri

    It might sound gross, but it's completely fascinating. We're talking about Leila's Hair Museum in Independence, which is filled with hundreds of wreaths and thousands of jewelry pieces made from human hair. Who would do such a thing? The men and women of the Victorian period who first started this unusual trend. There are also pieces containing celebrity hair, like strands from Marilyn Monroe. (Flickr photo by Missouri Division of Tourism)

  • <p>Located in a Native American reservation, the <a href="http://www.ewambuddhagarden.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Garden of One Thousand Buddhas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Garden of One Thousand Buddhas</a> is a stunning sight. The 750-foot circular monument was designed for meditation, and its gorgeous natural surroundings make for a most serene setting. </p>
    Montana

    Located in a Native American reservation, the Garden of One Thousand Buddhas is a stunning sight. The 750-foot circular monument was designed for meditation, and its gorgeous natural surroundings make for a most serene setting.

  • <p>Observe the other-wordly scenery at <a href="https://www.fs.usda.gov/recarea/nebraska/recarea/?recid=10616" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Toadstool Geologic Park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Toadstool Geologic Park</a>, which is on the site of a river that once flowed 45 million years ago. There's fossils, formations, and not a bad view in sight.</p>
    Nebraska

    Observe the other-wordly scenery at Toadstool Geologic Park, which is on the site of a river that once flowed 45 million years ago. There's fossils, formations, and not a bad view in sight.

  • <p>Lovers of old Las Vegas, vintage style signage, or just curious types will love the <a href="http://www.neonmuseum.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Neon Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Neon Museum</a>. Here, classic Vegas neon signs live out their twilight years in a fenced-in yard, which you can explore via guided tour.</p>
    Nevada

    Lovers of old Las Vegas, vintage style signage, or just curious types will love the Neon Museum. Here, classic Vegas neon signs live out their twilight years in a fenced-in yard, which you can explore via guided tour.

  • <p>Pay tribute to the memory and honor of Americans who have served our nation at the <a href="http://cathedralofthepines.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cathedral of the Pines" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cathedral of the Pines</a> in Rindge. Visitors are invited to lay a stone in remembrance of the sacrifice made by our veterans. Every president since President Truman has left a stone.</p>
    New Hampshire

    Pay tribute to the memory and honor of Americans who have served our nation at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. Visitors are invited to lay a stone in remembrance of the sacrifice made by our veterans. Every president since President Truman has left a stone.

  • <p>The most underrated destination is something that transports you between Cape May, New Jersey, and Lewes, Delaware: <a href="http://www.capemaylewesferry.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Cape May Ferry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Cape May Ferry</a>. Here, you can enjoy a relaxing trip in between the beach towns that's a fun destination in and of itself. Have a drink at the bar, enjoy the occasional live music performance, or just watch the world go by.</p>
    New Jersey

    The most underrated destination is something that transports you between Cape May, New Jersey, and Lewes, Delaware: The Cape May Ferry. Here, you can enjoy a relaxing trip in between the beach towns that's a fun destination in and of itself. Have a drink at the bar, enjoy the occasional live music performance, or just watch the world go by.

  • <p>While Albuquerque's yearly Balloon Festival gets all the attention, many forget about the Anderson <a href="http://www.balloonmuseum.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Abruzzo International Balloon Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Abruzzo International Balloon Museum</a>. From history to interactive exhibits, the museum offers a fascinating glimpse into our ballooning history. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/DbGwA8 " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forsaken Fotos" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forsaken Fotos</a>)</p>
    New Mexico

    While Albuquerque's yearly Balloon Festival gets all the attention, many forget about the Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum. From history to interactive exhibits, the museum offers a fascinating glimpse into our ballooning history. (Flickr photo by Forsaken Fotos)

  • <p>A subway station may not be the most interesting of places to visit in a city filled with basically everything, but this is no ordinary station: It's an abandoned one. The <a href="http://www.nytransitmuseum.org/oldcityhall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NY Transit Museum offers tours" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">NY Transit Museum offers tours</a> for members of this surprisingly beautiful station. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/bAbXY4 " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julian Dunn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julian Dunn</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span> </p>
    New York

    A subway station may not be the most interesting of places to visit in a city filled with basically everything, but this is no ordinary station: It's an abandoned one. The NY Transit Museum offers tours for members of this surprisingly beautiful station. (Flickr photo by Julian Dunn)

  • <p>Head over to the Whitehall Technology Park in Charlotte for a <a href="http://www.thisiscolossal.com/2011/10/metalmorphosis-mirror-fountain-by-david-cerny/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:notable work by Czech sculptor David Černý" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">notable work by Czech sculptor David Černý</a>: A 14-ton giant head made of rotating layers of stainless steel. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">(Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/MFfSXa" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nan Palmero" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nan Palmero</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space">)</span></span></p>
    North Carolina

    Head over to the Whitehall Technology Park in Charlotte for a notable work by Czech sculptor David Černý: A 14-ton giant head made of rotating layers of stainless steel. (Flickr photo by Nan Palmero)

  • <p>Travelers along Highway 21 near the small town of Regent will notice an arresting sight. Namely, that of massive sculptures that thematically relate to the history of the area. From a huge sculpture of Teddy Roosevelt to pheasants, these creations earned this stretch of road its very appropriate name: The <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/enchanted-highway " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Enchanted Highway" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Enchanted Highway</a>.</p>
    North Dakota

    Travelers along Highway 21 near the small town of Regent will notice an arresting sight. Namely, that of massive sculptures that thematically relate to the history of the area. From a huge sculpture of Teddy Roosevelt to pheasants, these creations earned this stretch of road its very appropriate name: The Enchanted Highway.

  • <p><a href="http://www.parkofroses.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbus Park of Roses" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Columbus Park of Roses</a> is considered one of those "hidden gems in plain sight" in the city. Created in 1953, this lovely park is home to 12,000 gorgeous roses. It's especially great to visit in mid-to-late May, when many of the fragrant roses are in bloom. </p>
    Ohio

    Columbus Park of Roses is considered one of those "hidden gems in plain sight" in the city. Created in 1953, this lovely park is home to 12,000 gorgeous roses. It's especially great to visit in mid-to-late May, when many of the fragrant roses are in bloom.

  • <p>Enlightenment comes in often unexpected places. One of those: The <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-american-pigeon-museum" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:American Pigeon Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">American Pigeon Museum</a> in Oklahoma City, which is dedicated to the intelligent bird that many of us take for granted. You can learn about hero bird who helped deliver messages during World Wars I and II, and also take in a flight show. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/o26xwg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sheila Scarborough" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sheila Scarborough</a>) </p>
    Oklahoma

    Enlightenment comes in often unexpected places. One of those: The American Pigeon Museum in Oklahoma City, which is dedicated to the intelligent bird that many of us take for granted. You can learn about hero bird who helped deliver messages during World Wars I and II, and also take in a flight show. (Flickr photo by Sheila Scarborough)

  • <p>The dazzling Art Nouveau structure that is the <a href="http://oregonstateparks.org/index.cfm?do=parkPage.dsp_parkPage&parkId=108" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vista House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vista House</a> deserves a much better designation than "rest stop." It's not just because of the majestic architecture, but for that incredible view from atop the Crown Point promontory.</p>
    Oregon

    The dazzling Art Nouveau structure that is the Vista House deserves a much better designation than "rest stop." It's not just because of the majestic architecture, but for that incredible view from atop the Crown Point promontory.

  • <p>Though many focus their weekend trips on nearby New Hope, the quaint town of Doylestown is home to a few fantastic museums. Take the <a href="https://www.mercermuseum.org/about/mercer-museum/ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercer Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercer Museum</a>, which occupies the former home of historian Henry Mercer. The all-concrete, six-story castle has everything: Mercer was a collector of anything that caught his eye. Conveniently, it's also across the street from the <a href="http://www.michenerartmuseum.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:James A. Michener Art Museum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">James A. Michener Art Museum</a>, where you can see everything from Nakashima pieces to photography (like the current exhibition on Charles Sheeler's fashion photography). </p>
    Pennsylvania

    Though many focus their weekend trips on nearby New Hope, the quaint town of Doylestown is home to a few fantastic museums. Take the Mercer Museum, which occupies the former home of historian Henry Mercer. The all-concrete, six-story castle has everything: Mercer was a collector of anything that caught his eye. Conveniently, it's also across the street from the James A. Michener Art Museum, where you can see everything from Nakashima pieces to photography (like the current exhibition on Charles Sheeler's fashion photography).

  • <p>Book lovers will love visiting the <a href="https://providenceathenaeum.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Providence Athenaeum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Providence Athenaeum</a>, which is one of the longest-standing member-run libraries in America and was once a favorite of Edgar Allen Poe and HP Lovecraft. (Flickr photo by <a href="https://flic.kr/p/3QuVHq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:KevArchie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">KevArchie</a>) </p>
    Rhode Island

    Book lovers will love visiting the Providence Athenaeum, which is one of the longest-standing member-run libraries in America and was once a favorite of Edgar Allen Poe and HP Lovecraft. (Flickr photo by KevArchie)

  • <p>Over in the town of Bishopville is a fantastic topiary garden that's a living work of art. But you might be surprised to find out that <a href="http://www.pearlfryar.com/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=1&Itemid=23+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Pearl Fryar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Pearl Fryar</a>, the creator of the magnificent Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden, is a self-taught talent. And, that many of the plants within the garden were rescued from compost piles at local nurseries. It's a touching sight to behold, especially when you consider <a href="http://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=114058780+" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fryar's original goal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fryar's original goal</a>: To prove he could win the town's yard of the month award. </p>
    South Carolina

    Over in the town of Bishopville is a fantastic topiary garden that's a living work of art. But you might be surprised to find out that Pearl Fryar, the creator of the magnificent Pearl Fryar Topiary Garden, is a self-taught talent. And, that many of the plants within the garden were rescued from compost piles at local nurseries. It's a touching sight to behold, especially when you consider Fryar's original goal: To prove he could win the town's yard of the month award.

  • <p>Open your mind to a new way of viewing art—in an alley. The ever-changing <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/art-alley " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Art Alley in Rapid City" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Art Alley in Rapid City</a> showcases street art on, well, every surface that can be tagged. And in case you're wondering, yes, it's legal. The alley may be city property, but the walls are privately owned.</p>
    South Dakota

    Open your mind to a new way of viewing art—in an alley. The ever-changing Art Alley in Rapid City showcases street art on, well, every surface that can be tagged. And in case you're wondering, yes, it's legal. The alley may be city property, but the walls are privately owned.

  • <p>You've seen plenty of waterfalls, but you probably haven't seen one underground, underneath a city. Located beneath Chattanooga, the dramatically-lit <a href="http://www.rubyfalls.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ruby Falls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ruby Falls</a> is definitely a must-see. </p>
    Tennessee

    You've seen plenty of waterfalls, but you probably haven't seen one underground, underneath a city. Located beneath Chattanooga, the dramatically-lit Ruby Falls is definitely a must-see.

  • <p>Today's luxury theaters may grab headlines, but the simple pleasure of watching a movie from your car can be far more enjoyable. However, drive-in theaters are hard to come by. Not so in Texas, thanks to <a href="http://driveinusa.com/lubbock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Stars & Stripes Drive-In" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Stars & Stripes Drive-In</a> in Lubbock and in New Braunfels.</p>
    Texas

    Today's luxury theaters may grab headlines, but the simple pleasure of watching a movie from your car can be far more enjoyable. However, drive-in theaters are hard to come by. Not so in Texas, thanks to The Stars & Stripes Drive-In in Lubbock and in New Braunfels.

  • <p>Think of this feature as a combination of South Dakota's Art Alley and the Petroglyphs in Minnesota. Over in Carbon County, Utah, you'll find the "<a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/nine-mile-canyon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:world's longest art gallery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">world's longest art gallery</a>." Measuring in at around 40 miles, the walls of this canyon (oddly named "Nine Mile Canyon") bear pictographs and petroglyphs that range in date from the Fremont era (AD 1-1300) to the 19th century. </p>
    Utah

    Think of this feature as a combination of South Dakota's Art Alley and the Petroglyphs in Minnesota. Over in Carbon County, Utah, you'll find the "world's longest art gallery." Measuring in at around 40 miles, the walls of this canyon (oddly named "Nine Mile Canyon") bear pictographs and petroglyphs that range in date from the Fremont era (AD 1-1300) to the 19th century.

  • <p><a href="http://www.npr.org/2015/05/31/410536722/at-vermonts-dog-mountain-comfort-and-community-for-pet-lovers" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The World's Only Dog Chapel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The World's Only Dog Chapel</a> is a must-visit for anyone who has known and loved a pooch of their own. Built in 1997, the chapel was built as a way to reflect on the relationship between people and dogs. Its walls are filled with notes and photos of dearly departed pooches. It's a good cry. Outside, there's the perfect kind of rolling hills that doggy visitors will love exploring. </p>
    Vermont

    The World's Only Dog Chapel is a must-visit for anyone who has known and loved a pooch of their own. Built in 1997, the chapel was built as a way to reflect on the relationship between people and dogs. Its walls are filled with notes and photos of dearly departed pooches. It's a good cry. Outside, there's the perfect kind of rolling hills that doggy visitors will love exploring.

  • <p><a href="http://luraycaverns.com/discover/caverns" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Luray Caverns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Luray Caverns</a> are a particularly cool-looking attraction, bringing to mind the sort of cave that Fraggles would happily call home. (No wonder it's one of the most popular caverns to visit.) But the most interesting feature within the cave is one that many might skip: The Stalacpipes Organ. It's the world's largest musical instrument and it makes all those stalactites "sing" by gently tapping them.</p>
    Virginia

    The Luray Caverns are a particularly cool-looking attraction, bringing to mind the sort of cave that Fraggles would happily call home. (No wonder it's one of the most popular caverns to visit.) But the most interesting feature within the cave is one that many might skip: The Stalacpipes Organ. It's the world's largest musical instrument and it makes all those stalactites "sing" by gently tapping them.

  • <p>Another underground attraction, this time in Skamania. <a href="http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-ape-caves" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ape Cave" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Ape Cave</a>, formed over 2,000 years ago, is the longest continuous lava tube in the continental United States. It's a visually stunning site, and hey, some people say they've spotted Bigfoot en route to the cave. That's certainly something.</p>
    Washington

    Another underground attraction, this time in Skamania. The Ape Cave, formed over 2,000 years ago, is the longest continuous lava tube in the continental United States. It's a visually stunning site, and hey, some people say they've spotted Bigfoot en route to the cave. That's certainly something.

  • <p><a href="http://www.onlyinyourstate.com/west-virginia/grist-mill-wv/ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Babcock State Park" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Babcock State Park</a> is a gorgeous place, but its crown jewel might be the Glade Creek Grist Mill. A still-working tribute to the mills that used to dot the West Virginia landscape, it's a fascinating glimpse into the past.</p>
    West Virginia

    Babcock State Park is a gorgeous place, but its crown jewel might be the Glade Creek Grist Mill. A still-working tribute to the mills that used to dot the West Virginia landscape, it's a fascinating glimpse into the past.

  • <p>Expand your horizons at <a href="https://theclearing.org/wp/about/ " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Clearing Folk School" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Clearing Folk School</a>, which was originally founded by notable landscape architect Jens Jensen. It's a school that may not offer credits, grades, or degrees, but it offers you the chance to nurture your creativity, observe nature and clear your head. </p>
    Wisconsin

    Expand your horizons at The Clearing Folk School, which was originally founded by notable landscape architect Jens Jensen. It's a school that may not offer credits, grades, or degrees, but it offers you the chance to nurture your creativity, observe nature and clear your head.

  • <p>Yes, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FAttraction_Review-g30352-d2229638-Reviews-Independence_Rock_State_Historic_Site-Alcova_Wyoming.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg36983852%2Funderrated-attractions-by-state%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Independence Rock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Independence Rock</a> a big rock, but it's a big rock with history. For this is the big rock that pioneers would use as a landmark on their travels. It gets its name from the fact that travelers had to reach this rock by July 4th to avoid rough winter weather for their journey.</p>
    Wyoming

    Yes, Independence Rock a big rock, but it's a big rock with history. For this is the big rock that pioneers would use as a landmark on their travels. It gets its name from the fact that travelers had to reach this rock by July 4th to avoid rough winter weather for their journey.

