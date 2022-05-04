50 Graduation Party Ideas to Celebrate Your Grad's Big Day
- 1/51
50 Graduation Party Ideas to Celebrate Your Grad's Big DayClub Crafted/ Persia Lou
- 2/51
1) Photo StickersSee Vanessa Craft
- 3/51
2) Cinnamon ChurrosMike Garten
- 4/51
3) Backyard Graduation PartyKara's Party Ideas
- 5/51
4) Printable Bottle TagsPersia Lou
- 6/51
5) Graduation Cap LanternsAmazon
- 7/51
6) Graduation Money WreathCrazy Little Projects
- 8/51
7) Crispy Mushroom and Muenster SlidersMike Garten
- 9/51
8) Confetti ConesA Bubbly Life
- 10/51
9) Lemon Mascarpone ParfaitsMike Garten
- 11/51
10) Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry FrostingMike Garten
- 12/51
11) Grad Cap RolosCourtesy of Made to Be A Momma
- 13/51
12) DIY Tassel GarlandCourtesy of Inspired by Charm
- 14/51
13) Celebration QuotesMade in a Day
- 15/51
14) Dulce De Leche Sandwich CookiesMike Garten
- 16/51
15) Dog BandanaEsty/ OkiePaws
- 17/51
16) Matted Graduation Keepsake AnnouncementMade in a Day
- 18/51
17) Graduation Table CenterpieceAmazon
- 19/51
18) A Rustic Floral ThemeLet's DIY It All
- 20/51
19) Graduation Photo Booth PropsAmazon
- 21/51
20) Personalized Photo Door BannerPersonalization Mall
- 22/51
21) So Proud of You Grad Balloon BoxesAmazon
- 23/51
22) “One Degree Hotter” Graduation ShirtsHappiness is Homemade
- 24/51
23) Who Knows Grad Best GameAmazon
- 25/51
24) Party HatsClub Crafted
- 26/51
25) Grad Cap ConfettiLove the Day
- 27/51
26) Graduation Card BoxAmazon
- 28/51
27) She's One Smart Cookie SpreadMint Event Design
- 29/51
28) Wine CubesMike Garten
- 30/51
29) Peanut Butter Cup Push PopBake at 350
- 31/51
30) Graduation Candy BuffetI Heart Naptime
- 32/51
31) Messages and Memories BoardsDesign Improvised
- 33/51
32) No-Bake Diploma CookiesKarins Kottage
- 34/51
33) Cotton Candy Graduation Party FavorTikkido
- 35/51
34) Rose Gold Graduation BackdropJessi Burrone
- 36/51
35) Class Photo BannerEtsy/PennantParties
- 37/51
36) Origami Money Graduation CapsSugar and Charm
- 38/51
37) DIY Bagel BoardThe Okayest Moms
- 39/51
38) Confetti BalloonsEtsy/MaBeauteBijoux
- 40/51
39) Graduation Photo WreathDIY Beautify
- 41/51
40) Graduation Favor BagsEtsy
- 42/51
41) "Keys to Success"Courtesy of Wedding Chicks
- 43/51
42) "We are so Proud of You" BannerKatchOn
- 44/51
43) Graduation Cake TopperEtsy
- 45/51
44) Class RingsCourtesy of My Life at Playtime
- 46/51
45) Grad Cap Mason JarCourtesy of Crafting a Green World
- 47/51
46) Graduation Cap CupcakesCourtesy of Mom Loves Baking
- 48/51
47) Jenga Guest BookCourtesy of Must Have Mom
- 49/51
48) School Color OreosCourtesy of Your Home Based Mom
- 50/51
49) Instagram HashtagCourtesy of Thinking Closet
- 51/51
50) "Then and Now" CenterpiecesKathi's Creative Therapy