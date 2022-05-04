50 Graduation Party Ideas to Celebrate Your Grad's Big Day

  • <p>It's that exciting time of year when grads everywhere start a new chapter in their life. While you may be feeling a mix of emotions that come along with realizing you're finally growing up, the pride you feel about your accomplishments makes celebrating worthwhile. After you finish telling the world of this new milestone, it's time to plan your graduation party — full of delicious food, grad-themed decorations, engaging activities and people who love and cherish you. And with our <strong>graduation party ideas</strong>, you'll know just what to do to make the moment extra special, whether you're the grad or you're planning a big bash for someone else. </p>
    1/51

    50 Graduation Party Ideas to Celebrate Your Grad's Big Day

    It's that exciting time of year when grads everywhere start a new chapter in their life. While you may be feeling a mix of emotions that come along with realizing you're finally growing up, the pride you feel about your accomplishments makes celebrating worthwhile. After you finish telling the world of this new milestone, it's time to plan your graduation party — full of delicious food, grad-themed decorations, engaging activities and people who love and cherish you. And with our graduation party ideas, you'll know just what to do to make the moment extra special, whether you're the grad or you're planning a big bash for someone else.

    Club Crafted/ Persia Lou
  • <p>Turn your favorite photo (or graduation picture) into stickers. Place them anywhere you want—from cupcake liners and balloons to party hats and goodie bags.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://seevanessacraft.com/2015/04/party-gold-sequin-graduation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at See Vanessa Craft »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at See Vanessa Craft »</a></em></p>
    2/51

    1) Photo Stickers

    Turn your favorite photo (or graduation picture) into stickers. Place them anywhere you want—from cupcake liners and balloons to party hats and goodie bags.

    Get the tutorial at See Vanessa Craft »

    See Vanessa Craft
  • <p>Chocolate lovers will love these churros that can be paired with a creamy chocolate caramel sauce for dipping. </p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a32031407/cinnamon-churros-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cinnamon Churros »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe for Cinnamon Churros »</em></a><br></p>
    3/51

    2) Cinnamon Churros

    Chocolate lovers will love these churros that can be paired with a creamy chocolate caramel sauce for dipping.

    Get the recipe for Cinnamon Churros »

    Mike Garten
  • <p>Backyard parties are always enjoyable, especially when everyone comes together for graduation. Think chalkboard welcome signs, foam finger floral arrangements, a Mexican pan dulce bar and succulent cakes.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://karaspartyideas.com/2019/06/chic-backyard-graduation-party.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Kara's Party Ideas »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Kara's Party Ideas »</a></em></p>
    4/51

    3) Backyard Graduation Party

    Backyard parties are always enjoyable, especially when everyone comes together for graduation. Think chalkboard welcome signs, foam finger floral arrangements, a Mexican pan dulce bar and succulent cakes.

    Get the tutorial at Kara's Party Ideas »

    Kara's Party Ideas
  • <p>Pair these tags with any of your beverages —apple cider included. The tags come in six designs with two different phrases: “Sip, Sip, Hooray!” and “Cheers, Grad!”</p><p><em><a href="https://persialou.com/grad-gift-idea-bottle-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Persia Lou »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Persia Lou »</a></em></p>
    5/51

    4) Printable Bottle Tags

    Pair these tags with any of your beverages —apple cider included. The tags come in six designs with two different phrases: “Sip, Sip, Hooray!” and “Cheers, Grad!”

    Get the tutorial at Persia Lou »

    Persia Lou
  • <p><strong>Beistle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CGBSTOO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These festive paper graduation cap lanterns are easy to hang from the ceiling. They're the perfect piece of party decor to get your home ready for the big day. </p>
    6/51

    5) Graduation Cap Lanterns

    Beistle

    amazon.com

    $12.97

    Shop Now

    These festive paper graduation cap lanterns are easy to hang from the ceiling. They're the perfect piece of party decor to get your home ready for the big day.

    Amazon
  • <p>Roll your bills into mini diplomas before transforming them into a playful wreath. </p><p><em><a href="https://crazylittleprojects.com/graduation-money-gift-ideas-money-wreath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Crazy Little Projects »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Crazy Little Projects »</a></em></p>
    7/51

    6) Graduation Money Wreath

    Roll your bills into mini diplomas before transforming them into a playful wreath.

    Get the tutorial at Crazy Little Projects »

    Crazy Little Projects
  • <p>This flavorful take on a "veggie" burger is packed with cheese, making it a mouth-watering finger food to enjoy throughout the celebration.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47659/crispy-mushroom-and-muenster-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders »</a></em> </p>
    8/51

    7) Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders

    This flavorful take on a "veggie" burger is packed with cheese, making it a mouth-watering finger food to enjoy throughout the celebration.

    Get the recipe for Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders »

    Mike Garten
  • <p>Pass out these cones to guests as they walk in the door and then have them shower the grad with confetti whenever they see them. A sprinkle of love, wouldn't ya say?</p><p><em><a href="http://abubblylife.com/2016/05/diy-graduation-confetti-cones.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life »</a></em></p>
    9/51

    8) Confetti Cones

    Pass out these cones to guests as they walk in the door and then have them shower the grad with confetti whenever they see them. A sprinkle of love, wouldn't ya say?

    Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life »

    A Bubbly Life
  • <p>You can place these delicious parfaits in the fridge until your guests are ready to give them a taste — no baking required.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a22577243/lemon-mascarpone-parfaits-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits »</a></em></p>
    10/51

    9) Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits

    You can place these delicious parfaits in the fridge until your guests are ready to give them a taste — no baking required.

    Get the recipe for Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits »

    Mike Garten
  • <p>These cupcakes are a refreshing treat for any graduation party. Topped with strawberry buttercream, they're perfect additions to the dessert table.<br><br><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a31251488/lemon-cupcakes-with-strawberry-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »</a></em></p>
    11/51

    10) Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting

    These cupcakes are a refreshing treat for any graduation party. Topped with strawberry buttercream, they're perfect additions to the dessert table.

    Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »

    Mike Garten
  • <p>Before your guests head out, give them a handful of these chocolate-and-caramel favors for a final sugar-high. </p><p><a href="https://www.madetobeamomma.com/graduation-cap-rolo-favors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Made to Be a Momma »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Made to Be a Momma »</em></a> </p>
    12/51

    11) Grad Cap Rolos

    Before your guests head out, give them a handful of these chocolate-and-caramel favors for a final sugar-high.

    Get the tutorial from Made to Be a Momma »

    Courtesy of Made to Be A Momma
  • <p>The tassels on the graduation cap have been ceremoniously moved, and now it's time to party with these cheery paper ones. </p><p><a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/2015/02/diy-tassel-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Inspired by Charm »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Inspired by Charm »</em></a> </p>
    13/51

    12) DIY Tassel Garland

    The tassels on the graduation cap have been ceremoniously moved, and now it's time to party with these cheery paper ones.

    Get the tutorial from Inspired by Charm »

    Courtesy of Inspired by Charm
  • <p>Print these celebratory quotes, then frame them to hang or display on the table. Quotes include "Go Be Amazing" and "The Tassel Was Worth the Hassle." <br></p><p><em><a href="https://madeinaday.com/celebration-quotes-graduation-printables-for-party-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »</a></em></p>
    14/51

    13) Celebration Quotes

    Print these celebratory quotes, then frame them to hang or display on the table. Quotes include "Go Be Amazing" and "The Tassel Was Worth the Hassle."

    Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »

    Made in a Day
  • <p>These coin-sized cookie sandwiches are easy to make with homemade or store-bought caramel sauce. They're just what you need to satisfy any sweet cravings. <br><br><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a35757/dulce-de-leche-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies »</a></em></p>
    15/51

    14) Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies

    These coin-sized cookie sandwiches are easy to make with homemade or store-bought caramel sauce. They're just what you need to satisfy any sweet cravings.

    Get the recipe for Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies »

    Mike Garten
  • <p><strong>OkiePaws</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1167875091%2Fmy-mom-graduated-gradutation-class-of&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget to dress up your pup for the special day. Your dog can be the mascot — motivating guests as they walk in. </p>
    16/51

    15) Dog Bandana

    OkiePaws

    etsy.com

    $19.75

    Shop Now

    Don't forget to dress up your pup for the special day. Your dog can be the mascot — motivating guests as they walk in.

    Esty/ OkiePaws
  • <p>One of the best parts of hosting a graduation party is that you can go all out with displaying graduation photos. Try this announcement to use as table decor. Feel free to print one or multiple pictures to feature throughout your space. </p><p><em><a href="https://madeinaday.com/how-to-make-a-matted-graduation-keepsake-announcement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »</a></em></p>
    17/51

    16) Matted Graduation Keepsake Announcement

    One of the best parts of hosting a graduation party is that you can go all out with displaying graduation photos. Try this announcement to use as table decor. Feel free to print one or multiple pictures to feature throughout your space.

    Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »

    Made in a Day
  • <p><strong>Mosoan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TP9BJ6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These table centerpieces come in six eye-catching colors, including blue, green and maroon. They're printed on both sides and have a handy stand to place them anywhere you'd like. </p>
    18/51

    17) Graduation Table Centerpiece

    Mosoan

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    These table centerpieces come in six eye-catching colors, including blue, green and maroon. They're printed on both sides and have a handy stand to place them anywhere you'd like.

    Amazon
  • <p>If you're searching for unique decorative themes for the party, try going for a colorful yet vintage look. Gather an array of galvanized materials to make paper accordion fans and garlands. </p><p><em><a href="https://letsdiyitall.com/rustic-floral-birthday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »</a></em></p>
    19/51

    18) A Rustic Floral Theme

    If you're searching for unique decorative themes for the party, try going for a colorful yet vintage look. Gather an array of galvanized materials to make paper accordion fans and garlands.

    Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »

    Let's DIY It All
  • <p><strong>Konsait</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DLH9PN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether or not you include a photo booth at the event, purchase these Class of 2022 props for guests to use as a backdrop for their Instagram and TikTok posts. The pack comes with 50 custom-made pieces and can be placed in mason jars as fun table decorations. </p>
    20/51

    19) Graduation Photo Booth Props

    Konsait

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Whether or not you include a photo booth at the event, purchase these Class of 2022 props for guests to use as a backdrop for their Instagram and TikTok posts. The pack comes with 50 custom-made pieces and can be placed in mason jars as fun table decorations.

    Amazon
  • <p>personalizationmall.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.personalizationmall.com%2FGraduating-Class-Of-Personalized-Photo-Door-Banner-i88732.item%3Fproductid%3D32456%26sdest%3Dfprodcat%26sdestid%3D172&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Personalize this door photo banner with any graduate's name, school name and graduation year. Choose from 15 design colors and upload any photo to go with your desired background and accent color (make sure it's grad-approved). </p>
    21/51

    20) Personalized Photo Door Banner

    personalizationmall.com

    $27.99

    Shop Now

    Personalize this door photo banner with any graduate's name, school name and graduation year. Choose from 15 design colors and upload any photo to go with your desired background and accent color (make sure it's grad-approved).

    Personalization Mall
  • <p><strong>Carriecur</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X431V14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While you can always have your balloons freely spaced out within your space, try storing them in these "Grad So Proud of You" boxes. They're sturdy, reusable and can hold other small decor items you'd want to display. </p>
    22/51

    21) So Proud of You Grad Balloon Boxes

    Carriecur

    amazon.com

    $25.99

    Shop Now

    While you can always have your balloons freely spaced out within your space, try storing them in these "Grad So Proud of You" boxes. They're sturdy, reusable and can hold other small decor items you'd want to display.

    Amazon
  • <p>Wear this "One Degree Hotter" shirt during the party — or print out a few designs for close family members to sport with pride.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.happinessishomemade.net/one-degree-hotter-graduation-svg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Happiness is Homemade »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Happiness is Homemade »</a></em></p>
    23/51

    22) “One Degree Hotter” Graduation Shirts

    Wear this "One Degree Hotter" shirt during the party — or print out a few designs for close family members to sport with pride.

    Get the tutorial at Happiness is Homemade »

    Happiness is Homemade
  • <p><strong>DISTINCTIVS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773X727K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this fun game, guests will fill in blank prompts and multiple choice questions about the graduate. This will challenge how much they know the honoree, with questions ranging from the graduate's favorite color and dream vacation to their favorite dessert and song.</p>
    24/51

    23) Who Knows Grad Best Game

    DISTINCTIVS

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    With this fun game, guests will fill in blank prompts and multiple choice questions about the graduate. This will challenge how much they know the honoree, with questions ranging from the graduate's favorite color and dream vacation to their favorite dessert and song.

    Amazon
  • <p>Get everyone in a celebratory mood with these DIY party hats. The iridescent and holographic style features gold tinsel for an extra festive feel.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G" class="link ">G</a></em><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:et the tutorial at Club Crafted »" class="link ">et the tutorial at Club Crafted »</a></em></p>
    25/51

    24) Party Hats

    Get everyone in a celebratory mood with these DIY party hats. The iridescent and holographic style features gold tinsel for an extra festive feel.

    Get the tutorial at Club Crafted »

    Club Crafted
  • <p>Instead of sprinkling regular confetti throughout the venue, DIY small graduation caps to scatter throughout the space. Make different sizes, stick them to your walls and trickle them across the tables to complete the picture-perfect look.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G" class="link ">G</a></em><em><a href="https://love-the-day.com/graduation-cap-confetti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:et the tutorial at Love the Day »" class="link ">et the tutorial at Love the Day »</a></em></p>
    26/51

    25) Grad Cap Confetti

    Instead of sprinkling regular confetti throughout the venue, DIY small graduation caps to scatter throughout the space. Make different sizes, stick them to your walls and trickle them across the tables to complete the picture-perfect look.

    Get the tutorial at Love the Day »

    Love the Day
  • <p><strong>MerryJoyParty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R38RVFS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>During the party, invite your guests slip their graduation cards into this box. Hand out your own cards for them to write any life advice your grad can look back on and cherish for years to come.</p>
    27/51

    26) Graduation Card Box

    MerryJoyParty

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    During the party, invite your guests slip their graduation cards into this box. Hand out your own cards for them to write any life advice your grad can look back on and cherish for years to come.

    Amazon
  • <p>Celebrate your smarts with a table full of sweets — peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and snickerdoodles. Pour a few gallons of milk into glass jars, so guests can wash down their treats. </p><p><em><a href="https://minteventdesign.com/blog/shes-one-smart-cookie-graduation-party-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Mint Event Design »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Mint Event Design »</a></em></p>
    28/51

    27) She's One Smart Cookie Spread

    Celebrate your smarts with a table full of sweets — peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and snickerdoodles. Pour a few gallons of milk into glass jars, so guests can wash down their treats.

    Get the tutorial at Mint Event Design »

    Mint Event Design
  • <p>Don't let any of your party guests settle for warm wine. The night before, pour wine into ice cube trays and stick it in the freezer. That way, their wine of choice — red, white or rosé — can stay at the perfect temperature while they celebrate.</p>
    29/51

    28) Wine Cubes

    Don't let any of your party guests settle for warm wine. The night before, pour wine into ice cube trays and stick it in the freezer. That way, their wine of choice — red, white or rosé — can stay at the perfect temperature while they celebrate.

    Mike Garten
  • <p>Throw it back to childhood — remember Nestle's Push-Up Pops? — with these treats, layered with peanut butter buttercream and chocolate cake. Top it with a chocolate grad cap, complete with a sugary-sweet tassel. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.bakeat350.net/2012/05/graduation-peanut-butter-cup-push-pops.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Bake at 350 »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Bake at 350 »</a></em></p>
    30/51

    29) Peanut Butter Cup Push Pop

    Throw it back to childhood — remember Nestle's Push-Up Pops? — with these treats, layered with peanut butter buttercream and chocolate cake. Top it with a chocolate grad cap, complete with a sugary-sweet tassel.

    Get the tutorial at Bake at 350 »

    Bake at 350
  • <p>Candy is fun enough as it is, but this buffet spread finds a punny way to highlight their go-to sweets, like Smarties and Tootsie Rolls. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.iheartnaptime.net/graduation-candy-buffet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at I Heart Naptime »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at I Heart Naptime »</a></em></p>
    31/51

    30) Graduation Candy Buffet

    Candy is fun enough as it is, but this buffet spread finds a punny way to highlight their go-to sweets, like Smarties and Tootsie Rolls.

    Get the tutorial at I Heart Naptime »

    I Heart Naptime
  • <p>Hang bulletin boards in plain sight to give guests a chance to write down their favorite memories with the grad, along with a few pearls of advice for their next chapter. </p><p><em><a href="https://designimprovised.com/2013/06/memory-board.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Design Improvised » </a></em> </p>
    32/51

    31) Messages and Memories Boards

    Hang bulletin boards in plain sight to give guests a chance to write down their favorite memories with the grad, along with a few pearls of advice for their next chapter.

    Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »

    Design Improvised
  • <p>Pull together your dessert table in seconds with this no-bake treat: Just wrap a ribbon around a pirouette cookie to look like the diploma your grad just received. </p><p><em><a href="https://karinskottage.com/2019/02/byu-graduation-party-ideas-blue-and-white.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Karins Kottage »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Karins Kottage » </a></em></p>
    33/51

    32) No-Bake Diploma Cookies

    Pull together your dessert table in seconds with this no-bake treat: Just wrap a ribbon around a pirouette cookie to look like the diploma your grad just received.

    Get the tutorial at Karins Kottage »

    Karins Kottage
  • <p>Send your party guests off with something sweet: Fill plastic cups with cotton candy (see if you can find one in the color of their school) and dress it up to look like a mini graduate.</p><p><em><a href="https://tikkido.com/blog/cotton-candy-graduation-favors" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Tikkido »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Tikkido »</a></em></p>
    34/51

    33) Cotton Candy Graduation Party Favor

    Send your party guests off with something sweet: Fill plastic cups with cotton candy (see if you can find one in the color of their school) and dress it up to look like a mini graduate.

    Get the tutorial at Tikkido »

    Tikkido
  • <p>It's not a party unless there's a photo backdrop. This rose gold option, complete with fringe, balloons and a star garland, is totally Insta-worthy. </p><p><em><a href="https://laurenconrad.com/blog/2018/04/diy-a-rose-gold-graduation-balloon-party-setup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Lauren Conrad »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Lauren Conrad »</a></em> </p>
    35/51

    34) Rose Gold Graduation Backdrop

    It's not a party unless there's a photo backdrop. This rose gold option, complete with fringe, balloons and a star garland, is totally Insta-worthy.

    Get the tutorial at Lauren Conrad »

    Jessi Burrone
  • <p><strong>PennantParties</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F675125276%2Fgraduation-banner-picture-display-k-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>See how big you've become — and also how many different hairstyles and awkward smiles there have been along the way — with a photo banner that shows class pictures going all the way back to kindergarten.</p>
    36/51

    35) Class Photo Banner

    PennantParties

    etsy.com

    $10.40

    Shop Now

    See how big you've become — and also how many different hairstyles and awkward smiles there have been along the way — with a photo banner that shows class pictures going all the way back to kindergarten.

    Etsy/PennantParties
  • <p>If you're looking for a creative way to gift your grad some cash, stay on-theme by disguising it as mini graduation caps, tassels and all. </p><p><em><a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2016/05/origami-money-graduation-caps-and-tassels.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm »</a></em></p>
    37/51

    36) Origami Money Graduation Caps

    If you're looking for a creative way to gift your grad some cash, stay on-theme by disguising it as mini graduation caps, tassels and all.

    Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm »

    Sugar and Charm
  • <p>Perfect for parties the day after graduation, this easy-to-make board will give recent grads everything they need to fuel up for their weekend i.e. carbs. Or if they prefer, fill it with donuts and other sweet pastries. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.okayestmoms.com/diy-bagel-board/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Okayest Moms »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at The Okayest Moms »</a></em></p>
    38/51

    37) DIY Bagel Board

    Perfect for parties the day after graduation, this easy-to-make board will give recent grads everything they need to fuel up for their weekend i.e. carbs. Or if they prefer, fill it with donuts and other sweet pastries.

    Get the tutorial at The Okayest Moms »

    The Okayest Moms
  • <p><strong>MaBeauteBijoux</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F730390939%2Fgold-confetti-balloon-bachelorette-party&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Balloons are the ultimate decoration: Simply, scatter 20 or 40 of these gold beauties in your space to show everyone where the party's at. </p>
    39/51

    38) Confetti Balloons

    MaBeauteBijoux

    etsy.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Balloons are the ultimate decoration: Simply, scatter 20 or 40 of these gold beauties in your space to show everyone where the party's at.

    Etsy/MaBeauteBijoux
  • <p>Take a trip back to your first day of school (or even, the day you were born!) with this clever photo wreath. It'll finally give you something to do with all of those school photos you've been holding on to.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.diybeautify.com/2016/05/graduation-memory-wreath.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at DIY Beautify »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at DIY Beautify »</a></em></p>
    40/51

    39) Graduation Photo Wreath

    Take a trip back to your first day of school (or even, the day you were born!) with this clever photo wreath. It'll finally give you something to do with all of those school photos you've been holding on to.

    Get the tutorial at DIY Beautify »

    DIY Beautify
  • <p><strong>ubellipapercompany</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F676362030%2Fgraduation-party-decor-graduation-favor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since the kids have already filled up on sweets, send them home with something salty: freshly popped popcorn in these personalized paper bags. </p>
    41/51

    40) Graduation Favor Bags

    ubellipapercompany

    etsy.com

    Shop Now

    Since the kids have already filled up on sweets, send them home with something salty: freshly popped popcorn in these personalized paper bags.

    Etsy
  • <p>As your graduate embarks on a new journey, make sure they're equipped with love and wisdom from every party guest — keys of success, if you will. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.weddingchicks.com/blog/diy-southern-backyard-wedding-l-7566-l-43.html?ref=pfcsclpnunkwn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Wedding Chicks »" class="link ">Get the tutorial from Wedding Chicks »</a></em> </p>
    42/51

    41) "Keys to Success"

    As your graduate embarks on a new journey, make sure they're equipped with love and wisdom from every party guest — keys of success, if you will.

    Get the tutorial from Wedding Chicks »

    Courtesy of Wedding Chicks
  • <p><strong>KatchOn</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.97</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DCRR2Y/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may go without saying that you are proud of the grad, but this banner will really drive the point home. </p>
    43/51

    42) "We are so Proud of You" Banner

    KatchOn

    amazon.com

    $8.97

    Shop Now

    It may go without saying that you are proud of the grad, but this banner will really drive the point home.

    KatchOn
  • <p><strong>MPdsigns </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F677294137%2Fgraduation-cake-topper-class-of-2021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Congrats, your hard work (read: baking a cake from scratch) has earned a cake topper as special as this! </p>
    44/51

    43) Graduation Cake Topper

    MPdsigns

    etsy.com

    $11.44

    Shop Now

    Congrats, your hard work (read: baking a cake from scratch) has earned a cake topper as special as this!

    Etsy
  • <p>Okay, so it might not be a "real" class ring, but we bet your grad will love the Ring Pop version nonetheless. </p>
    45/51

    44) Class Rings

    Okay, so it might not be a "real" class ring, but we bet your grad will love the Ring Pop version nonetheless.

    Courtesy of My Life at Playtime
  • <p>Fill a giant mason jar with party favors for the guests or use it as a way to hand off a special gift to your grad. </p><p><a href="https://craftingagreenworld.com/articles/diy-crafts-make-graduation-cap-mason-jar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Crafting a Green World »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Crafting a Green World »</em></a> </p>
    46/51

    45) Grad Cap Mason Jar

    Fill a giant mason jar with party favors for the guests or use it as a way to hand off a special gift to your grad.

    Get the tutorial from Crafting a Green World »

    Courtesy of Crafting a Green World
  • <p><span>Now, the most important question of all: Why can't all tassels be made out of sour candy?</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.momlovesbaking.com/graduation-cap-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Mom Loves Baking »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe from Mom Loves Baking »</em></a></span><br></p>
    47/51

    46) Graduation Cap Cupcakes

    Now, the most important question of all: Why can't all tassels be made out of sour candy?

    Get the recipe from Mom Loves Baking »

    Courtesy of Mom Loves Baking
  • <p>Send your grad off with this decorative Jenga set, personalized with sweet, inspiring or funny messages from friends and family. </p><p><em><a href="https://musthavemom.com/graduation-party-guest-book-idea-with-free-printable/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Must Have Mom »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Must Have Mom »</a></em> </p>
    48/51

    47) Jenga Guest Book

    Send your grad off with this decorative Jenga set, personalized with sweet, inspiring or funny messages from friends and family.

    Get the tutorial at Must Have Mom »

    Courtesy of Must Have Mom
  • <p>Add a cheerful pop of color to the snack table with treats decked out in your grad's school colors (past or future). </p><p><a href="https://www.yourhomebasedmom.com/school-colors-chocolate-covered-oreos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Your Home Based Mom »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe from Your Home Based Mom »</em></a></p>
    49/51

    48) School Color Oreos

    Add a cheerful pop of color to the snack table with treats decked out in your grad's school colors (past or future).

    Get the recipe from Your Home Based Mom »

    Courtesy of Your Home Based Mom
  • <p>Create a way for your grad to look back on their special day on Instagram with a single hashtag like #SarahsGradBash or #Nate2021. </p><p><a href="https://www.thinkingcloset.com/2014/03/26/instagram-themed-graduation-party-in-a-box/?ref=pfcsclpnunkwn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial (and printable) from Thinking Closet »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial (and printable) from Thinking Closet »</em></a> </p>
    50/51

    49) Instagram Hashtag

    Create a way for your grad to look back on their special day on Instagram with a single hashtag like #SarahsGradBash or #Nate2021.

    Get the tutorial (and printable) from Thinking Closet »

    Courtesy of Thinking Closet
  • <p>Everyone loves a good round of childhood photos — just <em>maaay</em>be keep the bathtub ones tucked away in the photo album. </p><p><em><a href="http://kathiscreativetherapy.blogspot.com/2012/07/graduation-party-and-decorations-pic.html?m=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Kathi's Creative Therapy »" class="link ">Get the tutorial from Kathi's Creative Therapy »</a></em> </p>
    51/51

    50) "Then and Now" Centerpieces

    Everyone loves a good round of childhood photos — just maaaybe keep the bathtub ones tucked away in the photo album.

    Get the tutorial from Kathi's Creative Therapy »

    Kathi's Creative Therapy
<p>It's that exciting time of year when grads everywhere start a new chapter in their life. While you may be feeling a mix of emotions that come along with realizing you're finally growing up, the pride you feel about your accomplishments makes celebrating worthwhile. After you finish telling the world of this new milestone, it's time to plan your graduation party — full of delicious food, grad-themed decorations, engaging activities and people who love and cherish you. And with our <strong>graduation party ideas</strong>, you'll know just what to do to make the moment extra special, whether you're the grad or you're planning a big bash for someone else. </p>
<p>Turn your favorite photo (or graduation picture) into stickers. Place them anywhere you want—from cupcake liners and balloons to party hats and goodie bags.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://seevanessacraft.com/2015/04/party-gold-sequin-graduation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at See Vanessa Craft »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at See Vanessa Craft »</a></em></p>
<p>Chocolate lovers will love these churros that can be paired with a creamy chocolate caramel sauce for dipping. </p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a32031407/cinnamon-churros-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Cinnamon Churros »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe for Cinnamon Churros »</em></a><br></p>
<p>Backyard parties are always enjoyable, especially when everyone comes together for graduation. Think chalkboard welcome signs, foam finger floral arrangements, a Mexican pan dulce bar and succulent cakes.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://karaspartyideas.com/2019/06/chic-backyard-graduation-party.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Kara's Party Ideas »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Kara's Party Ideas »</a></em></p>
<p>Pair these tags with any of your beverages —apple cider included. The tags come in six designs with two different phrases: “Sip, Sip, Hooray!” and “Cheers, Grad!”</p><p><em><a href="https://persialou.com/grad-gift-idea-bottle-tags/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Persia Lou »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Persia Lou »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>Beistle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CGBSTOO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These festive paper graduation cap lanterns are easy to hang from the ceiling. They're the perfect piece of party decor to get your home ready for the big day. </p>
<p>Roll your bills into mini diplomas before transforming them into a playful wreath. </p><p><em><a href="https://crazylittleprojects.com/graduation-money-gift-ideas-money-wreath/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Crazy Little Projects »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Crazy Little Projects »</a></em></p>
<p>This flavorful take on a "veggie" burger is packed with cheese, making it a mouth-watering finger food to enjoy throughout the celebration.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/a47659/crispy-mushroom-and-muenster-sliders-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Crispy Mushroom and Muenster Sliders »</a></em> </p>
<p>Pass out these cones to guests as they walk in the door and then have them shower the grad with confetti whenever they see them. A sprinkle of love, wouldn't ya say?</p><p><em><a href="http://abubblylife.com/2016/05/diy-graduation-confetti-cones.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at A Bubbly Life »</a></em></p>
<p>You can place these delicious parfaits in the fridge until your guests are ready to give them a taste — no baking required.<br></p><p><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a22577243/lemon-mascarpone-parfaits-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Lemon Mascarpone Parfaits »</a></em></p>
<p>These cupcakes are a refreshing treat for any graduation party. Topped with strawberry buttercream, they're perfect additions to the dessert table.<br><br><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a31251488/lemon-cupcakes-with-strawberry-frosting-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Lemon Cupcakes With Strawberry Frosting »</a></em></p>
<p>Before your guests head out, give them a handful of these chocolate-and-caramel favors for a final sugar-high. </p><p><a href="https://www.madetobeamomma.com/graduation-cap-rolo-favors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Made to Be a Momma »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Made to Be a Momma »</em></a> </p>
<p>The tassels on the graduation cap have been ceremoniously moved, and now it's time to party with these cheery paper ones. </p><p><a href="https://inspiredbycharm.com/2015/02/diy-tassel-garland.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Inspired by Charm »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Inspired by Charm »</em></a> </p>
<p>Print these celebratory quotes, then frame them to hang or display on the table. Quotes include "Go Be Amazing" and "The Tassel Was Worth the Hassle." <br></p><p><em><a href="https://madeinaday.com/celebration-quotes-graduation-printables-for-party-decor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »</a></em></p>
<p>These coin-sized cookie sandwiches are easy to make with homemade or store-bought caramel sauce. They're just what you need to satisfy any sweet cravings. <br><br><em><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/dessert/a35757/dulce-de-leche-sandwiches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe for Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies »" class="link ">Get the recipe for Dulce De Leche Sandwich Cookies »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>OkiePaws</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1167875091%2Fmy-mom-graduated-gradutation-class-of&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't forget to dress up your pup for the special day. Your dog can be the mascot — motivating guests as they walk in. </p>
<p>One of the best parts of hosting a graduation party is that you can go all out with displaying graduation photos. Try this announcement to use as table decor. Feel free to print one or multiple pictures to feature throughout your space. </p><p><em><a href="https://madeinaday.com/how-to-make-a-matted-graduation-keepsake-announcement/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Made in a Day »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>Mosoan</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TP9BJ6K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These table centerpieces come in six eye-catching colors, including blue, green and maroon. They're printed on both sides and have a handy stand to place them anywhere you'd like. </p>
<p>If you're searching for unique decorative themes for the party, try going for a colorful yet vintage look. Gather an array of galvanized materials to make paper accordion fans and garlands. </p><p><em><a href="https://letsdiyitall.com/rustic-floral-birthday-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Let's DIY It All »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>Konsait</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DLH9PN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether or not you include a photo booth at the event, purchase these Class of 2022 props for guests to use as a backdrop for their Instagram and TikTok posts. The pack comes with 50 custom-made pieces and can be placed in mason jars as fun table decorations. </p>
<p>personalizationmall.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.personalizationmall.com%2FGraduating-Class-Of-Personalized-Photo-Door-Banner-i88732.item%3Fproductid%3D32456%26sdest%3Dfprodcat%26sdestid%3D172&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Personalize this door photo banner with any graduate's name, school name and graduation year. Choose from 15 design colors and upload any photo to go with your desired background and accent color (make sure it's grad-approved). </p>
<p><strong>Carriecur</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X431V14?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While you can always have your balloons freely spaced out within your space, try storing them in these "Grad So Proud of You" boxes. They're sturdy, reusable and can hold other small decor items you'd want to display. </p>
<p>Wear this "One Degree Hotter" shirt during the party — or print out a few designs for close family members to sport with pride.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.happinessishomemade.net/one-degree-hotter-graduation-svg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Happiness is Homemade »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Happiness is Homemade »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>DISTINCTIVS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773X727K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this fun game, guests will fill in blank prompts and multiple choice questions about the graduate. This will challenge how much they know the honoree, with questions ranging from the graduate's favorite color and dream vacation to their favorite dessert and song.</p>
<p>Get everyone in a celebratory mood with these DIY party hats. The iridescent and holographic style features gold tinsel for an extra festive feel.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G" class="link ">G</a></em><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:et the tutorial at Club Crafted »" class="link ">et the tutorial at Club Crafted »</a></em></p>
<p>Instead of sprinkling regular confetti throughout the venue, DIY small graduation caps to scatter throughout the space. Make different sizes, stick them to your walls and trickle them across the tables to complete the picture-perfect look.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.clubcrafted.com/diy-iridescent-party-hats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:G" class="link ">G</a></em><em><a href="https://love-the-day.com/graduation-cap-confetti" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:et the tutorial at Love the Day »" class="link ">et the tutorial at Love the Day »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>MerryJoyParty</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R38RVFS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>During the party, invite your guests slip their graduation cards into this box. Hand out your own cards for them to write any life advice your grad can look back on and cherish for years to come.</p>
<p>Celebrate your smarts with a table full of sweets — peanut butter cookies, chocolate chip cookies and snickerdoodles. Pour a few gallons of milk into glass jars, so guests can wash down their treats. </p><p><em><a href="https://minteventdesign.com/blog/shes-one-smart-cookie-graduation-party-ideas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Mint Event Design »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Mint Event Design »</a></em></p>
<p>Don't let any of your party guests settle for warm wine. The night before, pour wine into ice cube trays and stick it in the freezer. That way, their wine of choice — red, white or rosé — can stay at the perfect temperature while they celebrate.</p>
<p>Throw it back to childhood — remember Nestle's Push-Up Pops? — with these treats, layered with peanut butter buttercream and chocolate cake. Top it with a chocolate grad cap, complete with a sugary-sweet tassel. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.bakeat350.net/2012/05/graduation-peanut-butter-cup-push-pops.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Bake at 350 »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Bake at 350 »</a></em></p>
<p>Candy is fun enough as it is, but this buffet spread finds a punny way to highlight their go-to sweets, like Smarties and Tootsie Rolls. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.iheartnaptime.net/graduation-candy-buffet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at I Heart Naptime »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at I Heart Naptime »</a></em></p>
<p>Hang bulletin boards in plain sight to give guests a chance to write down their favorite memories with the grad, along with a few pearls of advice for their next chapter. </p><p><em><a href="https://designimprovised.com/2013/06/memory-board.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Design Improvised »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Design Improvised » </a></em> </p>
<p>Pull together your dessert table in seconds with this no-bake treat: Just wrap a ribbon around a pirouette cookie to look like the diploma your grad just received. </p><p><em><a href="https://karinskottage.com/2019/02/byu-graduation-party-ideas-blue-and-white.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Karins Kottage »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Karins Kottage » </a></em></p>
<p>Send your party guests off with something sweet: Fill plastic cups with cotton candy (see if you can find one in the color of their school) and dress it up to look like a mini graduate.</p><p><em><a href="https://tikkido.com/blog/cotton-candy-graduation-favors" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Tikkido »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Tikkido »</a></em></p>
<p>It's not a party unless there's a photo backdrop. This rose gold option, complete with fringe, balloons and a star garland, is totally Insta-worthy. </p><p><em><a href="https://laurenconrad.com/blog/2018/04/diy-a-rose-gold-graduation-balloon-party-setup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Lauren Conrad »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Lauren Conrad »</a></em> </p>
<p><strong>PennantParties</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$10.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F675125276%2Fgraduation-banner-picture-display-k-12&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>See how big you've become — and also how many different hairstyles and awkward smiles there have been along the way — with a photo banner that shows class pictures going all the way back to kindergarten.</p>
<p>If you're looking for a creative way to gift your grad some cash, stay on-theme by disguising it as mini graduation caps, tassels and all. </p><p><em><a href="https://sugarandcharm.com/2016/05/origami-money-graduation-caps-and-tassels.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Sugar and Charm »</a></em></p>
<p>Perfect for parties the day after graduation, this easy-to-make board will give recent grads everything they need to fuel up for their weekend i.e. carbs. Or if they prefer, fill it with donuts and other sweet pastries. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.okayestmoms.com/diy-bagel-board/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at The Okayest Moms »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at The Okayest Moms »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>MaBeauteBijoux</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F730390939%2Fgold-confetti-balloon-bachelorette-party&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Balloons are the ultimate decoration: Simply, scatter 20 or 40 of these gold beauties in your space to show everyone where the party's at. </p>
<p>Take a trip back to your first day of school (or even, the day you were born!) with this clever photo wreath. It'll finally give you something to do with all of those school photos you've been holding on to.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.diybeautify.com/2016/05/graduation-memory-wreath.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at DIY Beautify »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at DIY Beautify »</a></em></p>
<p><strong>ubellipapercompany</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F676362030%2Fgraduation-party-decor-graduation-favor&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Since the kids have already filled up on sweets, send them home with something salty: freshly popped popcorn in these personalized paper bags. </p>
<p>As your graduate embarks on a new journey, make sure they're equipped with love and wisdom from every party guest — keys of success, if you will. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.weddingchicks.com/blog/diy-southern-backyard-wedding-l-7566-l-43.html?ref=pfcsclpnunkwn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Wedding Chicks »" class="link ">Get the tutorial from Wedding Chicks »</a></em> </p>
<p><strong>KatchOn</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.97</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DCRR2Y/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39908273%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It may go without saying that you are proud of the grad, but this banner will really drive the point home. </p>
<p><strong>MPdsigns </strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$11.44</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F677294137%2Fgraduation-cake-topper-class-of-2021&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39908273%2Ftop-graduation-party-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Congrats, your hard work (read: baking a cake from scratch) has earned a cake topper as special as this! </p>
<p>Okay, so it might not be a "real" class ring, but we bet your grad will love the Ring Pop version nonetheless. </p>
<p>Fill a giant mason jar with party favors for the guests or use it as a way to hand off a special gift to your grad. </p><p><a href="https://craftingagreenworld.com/articles/diy-crafts-make-graduation-cap-mason-jar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Crafting a Green World »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial from Crafting a Green World »</em></a> </p>
<p><span>Now, the most important question of all: Why can't all tassels be made out of sour candy?</span></p><p><span><a href="https://www.momlovesbaking.com/graduation-cap-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Mom Loves Baking »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe from Mom Loves Baking »</em></a></span><br></p>
<p>Send your grad off with this decorative Jenga set, personalized with sweet, inspiring or funny messages from friends and family. </p><p><em><a href="https://musthavemom.com/graduation-party-guest-book-idea-with-free-printable/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial at Must Have Mom »" class="link ">Get the tutorial at Must Have Mom »</a></em> </p>
<p>Add a cheerful pop of color to the snack table with treats decked out in your grad's school colors (past or future). </p><p><a href="https://www.yourhomebasedmom.com/school-colors-chocolate-covered-oreos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe from Your Home Based Mom »" class="link "><em>Get the recipe from Your Home Based Mom »</em></a></p>
<p>Create a way for your grad to look back on their special day on Instagram with a single hashtag like #SarahsGradBash or #Nate2021. </p><p><a href="https://www.thinkingcloset.com/2014/03/26/instagram-themed-graduation-party-in-a-box/?ref=pfcsclpnunkwn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial (and printable) from Thinking Closet »" class="link "><em>Get the tutorial (and printable) from Thinking Closet »</em></a> </p>
<p>Everyone loves a good round of childhood photos — just <em>maaay</em>be keep the bathtub ones tucked away in the photo album. </p><p><em><a href="http://kathiscreativetherapy.blogspot.com/2012/07/graduation-party-and-decorations-pic.html?m=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial from Kathi's Creative Therapy »" class="link ">Get the tutorial from Kathi's Creative Therapy »</a></em> </p>

Our list of graduation party ideas are fun ways to celebrate your child's high school or college graduation. We have simple DIYs, party decorations and delicious treats.