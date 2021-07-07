The 51 Best Apple Picking Farms And Orchards In America

    The 51 Best Apple Picking Farms And Orchards In America

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/hillcrest-orchards-ellijay?osq=hillcrest+orchards" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hillcrest Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hillcrest Orchards</a> in Ellijay</p><p>"What a fun place. In comparison to the other Apple farms , Hillcrest has many more activities to offer besides picking apples. They have a petting zoo ( rabbits, goats, kitties , you can also feed the goats ), a chicken race , duck race , pig race , and swimming pigs ( that was very funny ) and the kids seemed to love it ! Great fun for the whole family. And last but not least, pick your own apples. You can walk or jump on a tractor for a ride. Highly recommended for the whole family!" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=-k7hcTV7Kq_LvDr5W3O5OA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tania S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tania S.</a></p>
    Hillcrest Orchards, Georgia

    Hillcrest Orchards in Ellijay

    "What a fun place. In comparison to the other Apple farms , Hillcrest has many more activities to offer besides picking apples. They have a petting zoo ( rabbits, goats, kitties , you can also feed the goats ), a chicken race , duck race , pig race , and swimming pigs ( that was very funny ) and the kids seemed to love it ! Great fun for the whole family. And last but not least, pick your own apples. You can walk or jump on a tractor for a ride. Highly recommended for the whole family!" - Yelp user Tania S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/ochs-orchard-warwick" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ochs Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ochs Orchard</a> in Warwick</p><p>"Had a fantastic time picking apples (which are still fresh and delicious 2+ weeks later), and were surprised we could pick fresh veggies, too. The prices were totally fair, and the apple cider donuts were delicious.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=Ar47zcwpY48VJ-yzEfyAww" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Am P." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Am P.</a></span></p>
    Ochs Orchard, New York

    Ochs Orchard in Warwick

    "Had a fantastic time picking apples (which are still fresh and delicious 2+ weeks later), and were surprised we could pick fresh veggies, too. The prices were totally fair, and the apple cider donuts were delicious." - Yelp user Am P.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/willowbrook-apple-farm-oak-glen" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Willowbrook Apple Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Willowbrook Apple Farm</a> in Oak Glen</p><p>"Tons of people — couples, friends and families alike — come to pick apples, make apple cider, eat caramel apples, and view the animals on the farm. My friends and I picked apples and ate them with caramel. We even had a few tasty apple habanero meatballs that were sold on site." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=ZM0camOiT9ufSB3xmXbiZg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Krystle C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Krystle C.</a></p>
    Willowbrook Apple Farm, California

    Willowbrook Apple Farm in Oak Glen

    "Tons of people — couples, friends and families alike — come to pick apples, make apple cider, eat caramel apples, and view the animals on the farm. My friends and I picked apples and ate them with caramel. We even had a few tasty apple habanero meatballs that were sold on site." - Yelp user Krystle C.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/cider-hill-farm-amesbury" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cider Hill Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cider Hill Farm</a> in Amesbury</p><p>"The farm is beautiful and their selection of apples is impressive. So many delicious varieties to choose from. The orchard is serene and perfect for getting away from the city to take in nature and fresh air.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=PdmoErg4Gdr6wvEhIWNpeA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jon R." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jon R.</a></span></p>
    Cider Hill Farm, Massachusetts

    Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury

    "The farm is beautiful and their selection of apples is impressive. So many delicious varieties to choose from. The orchard is serene and perfect for getting away from the city to take in nature and fresh air." - Yelp user Jon R.

  • <p><a href="https://www.riamede.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Riamede Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Riamede Farm</a> in Chester</p><p>"There's a free, short tractor-pulled hayride out to the middle of the orchard for those who don't want to schlep all the way through. or the wagons you can use (free, too) to collect your fruit as you stroll. Try the delicious hot apple cider doughnuts ... you'll be hooked and will need a second or maybe even a third.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=Xflos_NjAxc5mEwg-uaFNA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amalia Y." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amalia Y.</a></span></p>
    Riamede Farm, New Jersey

    Riamede Farm in Chester

    "There's a free, short tractor-pulled hayride out to the middle of the orchard for those who don't want to schlep all the way through. or the wagons you can use (free, too) to collect your fruit as you stroll. Try the delicious hot apple cider doughnuts ... you'll be hooked and will need a second or maybe even a third." - Yelp user Amalia Y.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/tougas-family-farm-northborough" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tougas Family Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tougas Family Farm</a> in Northborough</p><p>"Can safely say that this is the best local farm in the area. Always get my pumpkins and apples here and can't forget about those cider donuts! This place is extremely efficient and can accommodate a large amount of people." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=wBjC8cGOsfXZ6DK5p_15-A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:P G." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">P G.</a></p>
    Tougas Family Farm, Massachusetts

    Tougas Family Farm in Northborough

    "Can safely say that this is the best local farm in the area. Always get my pumpkins and apples here and can't forget about those cider donuts! This place is extremely efficient and can accommodate a large amount of people." - Yelp user P G.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/carter-mountain-orchard-charlottesville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carter Mountain Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carter Mountain Orchard</a> in Charlottesville</p><p>"Carter Mountain Orchard truly has something for everyone in the family and is a great place for a family outing.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> On the property they have a wagon ride option and apple picking. </span>At the food barn, they have donuts, cider, pies and cider slushes. On site they also feature wine tastings, as well as Bold Rock Cellar cider flights, pints, and cases to go." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=8TIxQJ2RpZlp1mafY8CKug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Torey S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Torey S.</a></p>
    Carter Mountain Orchard, Virginia

    Carter Mountain Orchard in Charlottesville

    "Carter Mountain Orchard truly has something for everyone in the family and is a great place for a family outing. On the property they have a wagon ride option and apple picking. At the food barn, they have donuts, cider, pies and cider slushes. On site they also feature wine tastings, as well as Bold Rock Cellar cider flights, pints, and cases to go." - Yelp user Torey S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/solebury-orchards-new-hope" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Solebury Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Solebury Orchards</a> in New Hope</p><p>"Screw Christmas ... apple picking is my favorite time of year, and Solebury Orchards is my favorite place to do it. The staff are helpful, the apples are plentiful (and delicious) and they usually have bushels of honeycrisp apples to purchase (joy to the world). Quite frankly, the cider and apple cider donuts are worth the hike alone." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=GevrFd8ojonAr4fEQB9WfA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Callan W." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Callan W.</a></p>
    Solebury Orchards, Pennsylvania

    Solebury Orchards in New Hope

    "Screw Christmas ... apple picking is my favorite time of year, and Solebury Orchards is my favorite place to do it. The staff are helpful, the apples are plentiful (and delicious) and they usually have bushels of honeycrisp apples to purchase (joy to the world). Quite frankly, the cider and apple cider donuts are worth the hike alone." - Yelp user Callan W.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/gizdich-ranch-watsonville?start=20" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gizdich Ranch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gizdich Ranch</a> in Watsonville</p><p>"Been here many times for berry and apple picking. Staff are friendly and all the pies and foods are delicious! You can have a picnic in the backyard under trees. Good place for kids and family.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=k8Ibw5qv40F-wI4b54oi_w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anh N." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anh N.</a></span></p>
    Gizdich Ranch, California

    Gizdich Ranch in Watsonville

    "Been here many times for berry and apple picking. Staff are friendly and all the pies and foods are delicious! You can have a picnic in the backyard under trees. Good place for kids and family." - Yelp user Anh N.

  • <p><span><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/stribling-orchard-markham" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stribling Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stribling Orchard</a> in Markham</span><br></p><p>"Loads of different apple varieties, and there was a stand for fresh-dipped caramel apples and kettle corn (drool!). Little kids love this place — lots to see and it's just beautiful, with row after row of apple trees in a picturesque mountain landscape.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=o-S2SJKXuh9EPmizILUX3g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jennie S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jennie S.</a></span></p>
    Stribling Orchard, Virginia

    Stribling Orchard in Markham

    "Loads of different apple varieties, and there was a stand for fresh-dipped caramel apples and kettle corn (drool!). Little kids love this place — lots to see and it's just beautiful, with row after row of apple trees in a picturesque mountain landscape." - Yelp user Jennie S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/battleview-orchards-freehold" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Battleview Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Battleview Orchards</a> in Freehold</p><p>"Great for apple picking — I would definitely suggest this place to go apple picking with your family on a nice day. <span class="redactor-invisible-space">I love the little market; so cute! The cider and hot donuts are amazing!" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=YSvyxpp9Zxyv6FZnUXf2eQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lyndsay V." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lyndsay V.</a></span></p>
    Battleview Orchards, New Jersey

    Battleview Orchards in Freehold

    "Great for apple picking — I would definitely suggest this place to go apple picking with your family on a nice day. I love the little market; so cute! The cider and hot donuts are amazing!" - Yelp user Lyndsay V.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/mercier-orchards-blue-ridge" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mercier Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mercier Orchards</a> in Blue Ridge</p><p>"I grew up going to the apple festivals up here and had a wonderful time picking apples with my family and then enjoying hot pies afterward. Everything I have ever gotten here has been fabulous. Mericer's is just the best for fresh, local produce and YUMMY apple pies.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=0wJmAKSMD8ahEXZUPSTMPw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Samantha D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Samantha D.</a></span></p>
    Mercier Orchards, Georgia

    Mercier Orchards in Blue Ridge

    "I grew up going to the apple festivals up here and had a wonderful time picking apples with my family and then enjoying hot pies afterward. Everything I have ever gotten here has been fabulous. Mericer's is just the best for fresh, local produce and YUMMY apple pies." - Yelp user Samantha D.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/eckerts-belleville-farm-belleville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eckert's Belleville Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eckert's Belleville Farm</a> in Belleville</p><p>"Pick your own is fantastic.<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> It'</span>s always very organized and they do a great job sending you to areas with a lot of fruit. We love picking our own fruit! <span class="redactor-invisible-space">The apples and peaches are fantastic - so much better than grocery store." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=-fmh85-djdv4m0zSxRjjrA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angela N." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Angela N.</a></span></p>
    Eckert's Belleville Farm, Illinois

    Eckert's Belleville Farm in Belleville

    "Pick your own is fantastic. It's always very organized and they do a great job sending you to areas with a lot of fruit. We love picking our own fruit! The apples and peaches are fantastic - so much better than grocery store." - Yelp user Angela N.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/applecrest-farm-orchards-hampton-falls" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Applecrest Farm Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Applecrest Farm Orchards</a> in Hampton Falls</p><p>"I've been coming since I was a kid. They have bluegrass music, apple picking, hayrides, scarecrow-making, pie-eating contests and yummy farm items to buy.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=5JWUnVBC8Eu9d3Q1vbZMJw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie H." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie H.</a></span></p>
    Applecrest Farm Orchards, New Hampshire

    Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls

    "I've been coming since I was a kid. They have bluegrass music, apple picking, hayrides, scarecrow-making, pie-eating contests and yummy farm items to buy." - Yelp user Julie H.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/triple-b-farms-monongahela" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Triple B Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Triple B Farms</a> in Monongahela is offering curbside pick-up for the 2020 season.</p><p>"We had complete freedom to pick what we wanted and had a total blast doing it! There is no fee to do it, you just pay for the apples. I would recommend Triple B Farms to everyone who enjoys fall, food and everything else that comes with it! This is truly the best hayride, pumpkin patch, and overall fall farm experience!<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=13URNpJQPWwXehKYaEvLkA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzie D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lizzie D.</a></span></p>
    Triple B Farms, Pennsylvania

    Triple B Farms in Monongahela is offering curbside pick-up for the 2020 season.

    "We had complete freedom to pick what we wanted and had a total blast doing it! There is no fee to do it, you just pay for the apples. I would recommend Triple B Farms to everyone who enjoys fall, food and everything else that comes with it! This is truly the best hayride, pumpkin patch, and overall fall farm experience!" - Yelp user Lizzie D.

  • <p><span><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/macks-apples-londonderry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mack's Apples" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mack's Apples</a> in Londonderry</span></p><p><span>"This is a pure apple picking place — none of the mazes, animals, or cider donut draws you see at some of the other orchards, but if you want to feel more connected to nature with less crowds, this place is for you. They had the cheapest apples out of all the orchards I have been to in New England, and the most plentiful selection too.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=Qh5E1wfgML1e3S0LlJcKBQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christina M." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christina M.</a></span></span><br></p>
    Mack's Apples, New Hampshire

    Mack's Apples in Londonderry

    "This is a pure apple picking place — none of the mazes, animals, or cider donut draws you see at some of the other orchards, but if you want to feel more connected to nature with less crowds, this place is for you. They had the cheapest apples out of all the orchards I have been to in New England, and the most plentiful selection too." - Christina M.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/lyman-orchards-apple-barrel-market-middlefield-3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market</a><span class="redactor-invisible-space"> in Middlefield</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space">"I love everything about Lyman's orchard. The views alone are worth a drive! Lyman's has so much to offer — from the corn and sunflower mazes, to pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, fresh apple cider and donuts.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=clLjkEOPtYRA1mkNuLow2A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erica K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Erica K.</a></span></span></p>
    Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market, Connecticut

    Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield

    "I love everything about Lyman's orchard. The views alone are worth a drive! Lyman's has so much to offer — from the corn and sunflower mazes, to pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, fresh apple cider and donuts." - Yelp user Erica K.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/edwards-apple-orchard-poplar-grove" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edwards Apple Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Edwards Apple Orchard</a> in Poplar Grove</p><p>"You get the charm of taking a tractor ride to the apple orchard to do your picking and back at the grounds is a plethora of activities. <br>There's the play area for kids, a country store where you can purchase any kind of "treat" that can be considered country-cute." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=RO3vznPVVw5NWcgfP3k17A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Aimee M." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Aimee M.</a></p>
    Edwards Apple Orchard, Illinois

    Edwards Apple Orchard in Poplar Grove

    "You get the charm of taking a tractor ride to the apple orchard to do your picking and back at the grounds is a plethora of activities.
    There's the play area for kids, a country store where you can purchase any kind of "treat" that can be considered country-cute." - Yelp user Aimee M.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/a-and-m-farm-orchard-midland" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A & M Farm Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A & M Farm Orchard</a> in Midland</p><p>"They have a nice orchard that you can pick your own apples from or grab some already picked in the store. The cider is some of the freshest most crisp that I've tasted. I got a ton, including some to freeze. I also got Jonagold apples, which are huge and delicious.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=IrJyYQUx15JE7vHW2jCXTA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Heather L." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Heather L.</a></span></p>
    A & M Farm Orchard, Ohio

    A & M Farm Orchard in Midland

    "They have a nice orchard that you can pick your own apples from or grab some already picked in the store. The cider is some of the freshest most crisp that I've tasted. I got a ton, including some to freeze. I also got Jonagold apples, which are huge and delicious." - Yelp user Heather L.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/homestead-farm-poolesville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Homestead Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Homestead Farm</a> in Poolesville</p><p>"Great farm with lots of varieties of apples to pick, plus a petting zoo for the little ones and a small concession stand for cider, cocoa and candy apples. Wheelbarrows and wagons are provided to help carry your buckets of apples. No charge to pick in the orchards.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=bFEEyxqxXgAFEonGbiawkA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scott G." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scott G.</a></span></p>
    Homestead Farm, Maryland

    Homestead Farm in Poolesville

    "Great farm with lots of varieties of apples to pick, plus a petting zoo for the little ones and a small concession stand for cider, cocoa and candy apples. Wheelbarrows and wagons are provided to help carry your buckets of apples. No charge to pick in the orchards." - Yelp user Scott G.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/jaswells-farm-smithfield" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jaswell's Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jaswell's Farm</a> in Smithfield</p><p>"Best cider doughnuts in RI! I love their granulated sugar topping. Their produce is good any time, but it's especially good in the fall, with apple and pumpkin picking and the aromas of their baked goods." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=cwA4mqqqKVx9V8fDw1BW5A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mike C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mike C.</a></p>
    Jaswell's Farm, Rhode Island

    Jaswell's Farm in Smithfield

    "Best cider doughnuts in RI! I love their granulated sugar topping. Their produce is good any time, but it's especially good in the fall, with apple and pumpkin picking and the aromas of their baked goods." - Yelp user Mike C.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/county-line-orchard-hobart-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:County Line Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">County Line Orchard</a> in Hobart</p><p>"About an hour outside of Chicago, this is a pretty great cider mill–type experience. It's a little bit busier than some more rural ones, but everything is of the highest quality. Cider apple donuts are great! Pies are epic." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=4aKkRLZ4AkIeQa_npsqvHw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jess R." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jess R.</a></p>
    County Line Orchard, Indiana

    County Line Orchard in Hobart

    "About an hour outside of Chicago, this is a pretty great cider mill–type experience. It's a little bit busier than some more rural ones, but everything is of the highest quality. Cider apple donuts are great! Pies are epic." - Yelp user Jess R.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/the-elegant-farmer-mukwonago" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Elegant Farmer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Elegant Farmer</a> in Mukwonago</p><p>"Elegant Farmer is a family favorite. Harvest Fest is a blast! Apple and pumpkin picking, delicious warm cider donuts, hayrides, a challenging corn maze that will keep you entertained<span class="redactor-invisible-space"> and a wonderful market and food area!<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=drxSCqSs9VhSCsWtZV4-sQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poppy M." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Poppy M.</a></span></span></p>
    The Elegant Farmer, Wisconsin

    The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago

    "Elegant Farmer is a family favorite. Harvest Fest is a blast! Apple and pumpkin picking, delicious warm cider donuts, hayrides, a challenging corn maze that will keep you entertained and a wonderful market and food area!" - Yelp user Poppy M.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/larriland-farm-woodbine?hrid=SVgbxQ8GFN33HX43vQjy-g&rh_type=phrase&rh_ident=apple_fritter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Larriland Farm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Larriland Farm</a> in Woodbine</p><p>"This is the best pick-your-own farm I've been to in the entire D.C. metro area. They have a wonderful variety of fresh produce and a fantastic fall festival that makes October my favorite month of the year. D<span class="redactor-invisible-space">on't forget to stop for apple fritters that they make fresh right before your eyes.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=hB90dWlio5jw-9wQOY4v4g" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindsay R." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lindsay R.</a></span></span></p>
    Larriland Farm, Maryland

    Larriland Farm in Woodbine

    "This is the best pick-your-own farm I've been to in the entire D.C. metro area. They have a wonderful variety of fresh produce and a fantastic fall festival that makes October my favorite month of the year. Don't forget to stop for apple fritters that they make fresh right before your eyes." - Yelp user Lindsay R.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/honey-hill-orchard-waterman" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Honey Hill Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Honey Hill Orchard</a> in Waterman</p><p>"hey offer free hay rides out to the pumpkin patches, they have a large straw play area, animals, and U-pick apples and berries. Best of all, they have fresh cider and the best apple cider donuts in the area." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=GSgoQusOXsfS88McJFQP0w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali B." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ali B.</a></p>
    Honey Hill Orchard, Illinois

    Honey Hill Orchard in Waterman

    "hey offer free hay rides out to the pumpkin patches, they have a large straw play area, animals, and U-pick apples and berries. Best of all, they have fresh cider and the best apple cider donuts in the area." - Yelp user Ali B.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/cherryhawk-farms-marysville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CherryHawk Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">CherryHawk Farms</a> in Marysville</p><p>"We went to CherryHawk Farms today for apple picking and had such a great experience. The owner was very knowledgeable and friendly. Our group had never apple picked before and he gave us some great pointers and suggestions on how to go about our adventure. The orchard was beautiful and there were many types of apples still available." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=Qp806Jmwt7d9ix2un9N_lQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mallory R." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mallory R.</a></p>
    CherryHawk Farms, Ohio

    CherryHawk Farms in Marysville

    "We went to CherryHawk Farms today for apple picking and had such a great experience. The owner was very knowledgeable and friendly. Our group had never apple picked before and he gave us some great pointers and suggestions on how to go about our adventure. The orchard was beautiful and there were many types of apples still available." - Yelp user Mallory R.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/erwin-orchards-south-lyon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erwin Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Erwin Orchards</a> in South Lyon</p><p>"Love making an annual trek to Erwin's for hay rides, apple picking and cider & donuts. I love the variety of apples—Empire is a favorite that I discovered here for the first time. The donuts are crazy delicious—apple spice and pumpkin! There are lots of fun things for the kiddos to do, like bounce houses, a petting farm and huge rolls of hay to climb on." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=tkS4DlYuVToFWGNLzn_4HA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kristin C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kristin C.</a></p>
    Erwin Orchards, Michigan

    Erwin Orchards in South Lyon

    "Love making an annual trek to Erwin's for hay rides, apple picking and cider & donuts. I love the variety of apples—Empire is a favorite that I discovered here for the first time. The donuts are crazy delicious—apple spice and pumpkin! There are lots of fun things for the kiddos to do, like bounce houses, a petting farm and huge rolls of hay to climb on." - Yelp user Kristin C.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/bellewood-acres-lynden-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BelleWood Acres" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BelleWood Acres</a> in Lynden</p><p>"This is a great orchard! They have many varieties that you can not get anywhere else. Love that they have lots of great baking apples. We had one of the most delicious drinks ever — an apple cider gin slushie. Absolute heaven!<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=0aIICa2OZv4lB5V9QSzjlQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ali C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ali C.</a></span></p>
    BelleWood Acres, Washington

    BelleWood Acres in Lynden

    "This is a great orchard! They have many varieties that you can not get anywhere else. Love that they have lots of great baking apples. We had one of the most delicious drinks ever — an apple cider gin slushie. Absolute heaven!" - Yelp user Ali C.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/anderson-orchard-mooresville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anderson Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Anderson Orchard</a> in Mooresville</p><p>"There is no greater joy then hunting through the trees to find the perfect apple to smother with caramel, slice up for pie or bake into cobbler. A Jeep or 4-wheel vehicle is perfect for hunting the elusive apples that hang at the end of the rows where no regular walker has ventured before. If you prefer the two-legged method, make sure to grab a wagon because the bushels are heavier than they appear!" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=NGUrOBKHWsYg4HFMWSN9MA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jalee L." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jalee L.</a></p>
    Anderson Orchard, Indiana

    Anderson Orchard in Mooresville

    "There is no greater joy then hunting through the trees to find the perfect apple to smother with caramel, slice up for pie or bake into cobbler. A Jeep or 4-wheel vehicle is perfect for hunting the elusive apples that hang at the end of the rows where no regular walker has ventured before. If you prefer the two-legged method, make sure to grab a wagon because the bushels are heavier than they appear!" - Yelp user Jalee L.

  • <p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/pg/applebarnorchardandwinery/photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple Barn Orchard & Winery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Apple Barn Orchard & Winery</a> in Elkhorn</p><p>"Apple Barn is the perfect combination experiences, while avoiding the tacky craziness of some orchards (which now offer rides, clowns, petting zoos and other non-fall related nonsense). <span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=g3axyateHGPk3ahBzyZ2ug" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Brianne S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Brianne S. </a></span></p>
    Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, Wisconsin

    Apple Barn Orchard & Winery in Elkhorn

    "Apple Barn is the perfect combination experiences, while avoiding the tacky craziness of some orchards (which now offer rides, clowns, petting zoos and other non-fall related nonsense). " - Yelp user Brianne S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/blakes-orchard-and-cider-mill-armada" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill</a> in Armada</p><p>"While a bit commercial (e.g. petting farm, bounce house - although that was fun when my kid's were little), Blake's delivers on their real strong suit - produce. Whether it's the lavender festival that they host, or fall apples and pumpkins, they have what you want! Great apples, cider, and doughnuts - and we evenly got great fresh corn weekend before last! It's a fun family outing. Went there with my wife and two, now grown, children, and we spent a great afternoon having warm cider and donuts and picking apples!" <span class="redactor-invisible-space"><span class="redactor-invisible-space">- Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=lOjg_Y2HB-cW3LyMBkZleQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:John W." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">John W.</a></span></span></p>
    Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill, Michigan

    Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill in Armada

    "While a bit commercial (e.g. petting farm, bounce house - although that was fun when my kid's were little), Blake's delivers on their real strong suit - produce. Whether it's the lavender festival that they host, or fall apples and pumpkins, they have what you want! Great apples, cider, and doughnuts - and we evenly got great fresh corn weekend before last! It's a fun family outing. Went there with my wife and two, now grown, children, and we spent a great afternoon having warm cider and donuts and picking apples!" - Yelp user John W.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/wallingfords-fruit-house-auburn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wallingford's Fruit House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wallingford's Fruit House</a> in Auburn</p><p>"Wallingford's is one of my all time favorite places on earth... I hope heaven is very much like it. Rows upon rows of centuries old apple trees tucked near the mountains and valleys of Auburn that often go overlooked and under-appreciated by non immediate locals<span class="redactor-invisible-space">." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=LMoK9BUP6Tgfc0AeDVbZHQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Steff D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Steff D.</a></span></p>
    Wallingford's Fruit House, Maine

    Wallingford's Fruit House in Auburn

    "Wallingford's is one of my all time favorite places on earth... I hope heaven is very much like it. Rows upon rows of centuries old apple trees tucked near the mountains and valleys of Auburn that often go overlooked and under-appreciated by non immediate locals." - Yelp user Steff D.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/bj-reece-orchards-ellijay" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BJ Reece Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BJ Reece Orchards</a> in Ellijay</p><p>"Aside from actually picking apples there is so much to do that an entire day almost doesn't seem long enough. There are pig races, cow milkings, petting farms, wagon rides, a cow train, zip lining, scavenger hunts, pony rides, apple cannons, a giant jumping pillow and a general store with a live honey bee farm and some of the best fried apple pies I've ever eaten.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=JjXuiru1_ONzDkYVrHN0aw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Richard R." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Richard R.</a></span></p>
    BJ Reece Orchards, Georgia

    BJ Reece Orchards in Ellijay

    "Aside from actually picking apples there is so much to do that an entire day almost doesn't seem long enough. There are pig races, cow milkings, petting farms, wagon rides, a cow train, zip lining, scavenger hunts, pony rides, apple cannons, a giant jumping pillow and a general store with a live honey bee farm and some of the best fried apple pies I've ever eaten." - Yelp user Richard R.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/stepp-orchard-pick-your-own-hendersonville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stepp Orchard Pick Your Own" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stepp Orchard Pick Your Own</a> in Hendersonville</p><p>"Such a fun, family friendly, cute spot in Hendersonville. We went with a group of friends. You could easily spend a majority of your day here, with apple picking, hayrides, a walking trail, apple shooting, and eating the delicious apple cider donuts and apple slushies.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=FRvKvr1-AsUaCBuxaoxnCg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sarah S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sarah S.</a></span></p>
    Stepp Orchard Pick Your Own, North Carolina

    Stepp Orchard Pick Your Own in Hendersonville

    "Such a fun, family friendly, cute spot in Hendersonville. We went with a group of friends. You could easily spend a majority of your day here, with apple picking, hayrides, a walking trail, apple shooting, and eating the delicious apple cider donuts and apple slushies." - Yelp user Sarah S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/windy-hill-orchard-york" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Windy Hill Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Windy Hill Orchard</a> in York</p><p>"Windy Hill Orchard has a great hard cider bar, homemade doughnuts (they are DELICIOUS), fresh pressed ciders and some other goodies. They have pick-your-own apples, bonfires, hayrides, scarecrow-making and live music. There are also some pigs in a pen and chickens roaming around the place.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=E43QxgV87Ij6KxMCHcijKw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikki W." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nikki W.</a></span></p>
    Windy Hill Orchard, South Carolina

    Windy Hill Orchard in York

    "Windy Hill Orchard has a great hard cider bar, homemade doughnuts (they are DELICIOUS), fresh pressed ciders and some other goodies. They have pick-your-own apples, bonfires, hayrides, scarecrow-making and live music. There are also some pigs in a pen and chickens roaming around the place." - Yelp user Nikki W.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/rocky-brook-orchard-middletown" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rocky Brook Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rocky Brook Orchard</a> in Middletown</p><p>"Rocky Brook Orchard is the perfect place for a fall outing. I've been coming here for many years. They have all the usual varieties of apples such as Honey Crisp,Empire,Macintosh,Cortland, as well as many delicious unusual varieties<span class="redactor-invisible-space">. The orchard itself is lovely and there is a gazebo in a clearing at the top of the property for picnicking.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=5m2bf7AlPFt6z4amu13lLw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barbara B." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Barbara B.</a></span></span></p>
    Rocky Brook Orchard, Rhode Island

    Rocky Brook Orchard in Middletown

    "Rocky Brook Orchard is the perfect place for a fall outing. I've been coming here for many years. They have all the usual varieties of apples such as Honey Crisp,Empire,Macintosh,Cortland, as well as many delicious unusual varieties. The orchard itself is lovely and there is a gazebo in a clearing at the top of the property for picnicking." - Yelp user Barbara B.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/rocky-ridge-orchard-bowdoin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rocky Ridge Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rocky Ridge Orchard</a> in Bowdoin</p><p>"This lovely orchard boasts delicious ripe apples of multiple varieties, pumpkins, gourds and a bakery. The bakery is loaded with treats, such as apple cider donuts, fresh baked pies and fresh cider. Grab a wagon and load it up with all you pick and bring it back to get weighed before going home to make apple pie, apple crip and apple butter.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=YRzBOEnmlR_Jf4r2pGfdfw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rebecca A." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rebecca A.</a></span></p>
    Rocky Ridge Orchard, Maine

    Rocky Ridge Orchard in Bowdoin

    "This lovely orchard boasts delicious ripe apples of multiple varieties, pumpkins, gourds and a bakery. The bakery is loaded with treats, such as apple cider donuts, fresh baked pies and fresh cider. Grab a wagon and load it up with all you pick and bring it back to get weighed before going home to make apple pie, apple crip and apple butter." - Yelp user Rebecca A.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/minnesota-harvest-apple-orchard-jordan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard</a> in Jordan</p><p>"Fall is apple season, and this is the place to be! We love taking the whole family. There are fun activities for the kids, excellent local apple beer, apple picking, delicious pastries made on-site. It's not far from the Twin Cities, and it is worth the trip! We try to get there every year.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=h_Jhn6J6xwK97K_soql2yA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophia H." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sophia H.</a></span></p>
    Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard, Minnesota

    Minnesota Harvest Apple Orchard in Jordan

    "Fall is apple season, and this is the place to be! We love taking the whole family. There are fun activities for the kids, excellent local apple beer, apple picking, delicious pastries made on-site. It's not far from the Twin Cities, and it is worth the trip! We try to get there every year." - Yelp user Sophia H.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/apple-annies-orchard-willcox" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apple Annie's Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Apple Annie's Orchard</a> in Willcox</p><p>"This is a really cool place to go visit in Arizona! Not only can you go pick apples (and other fruits) fresh from the orchard, but there are a ton of baked goods to buy from their bakery. The gala apple preserves are amazing — I could eat jars of it!" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=LdtlClTSNQFUhODXf6nwIw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ray H." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ray H.</a></p>
    Apple Annie's Orchard, Arizona

    Apple Annie's Orchard in Willcox

    "This is a really cool place to go visit in Arizona! Not only can you go pick apples (and other fruits) fresh from the orchard, but there are a ton of baked goods to buy from their bakery. The gala apple preserves are amazing — I could eat jars of it!" - Yelp user Ray H.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/hickory-hill-orchard-cheshire" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hickory Hill Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Hickory Hill Orchards</a> in Cheshire</p><p>"This is one of my favorite places to go apple picking. It's smaller so it's not a production to pick apples and you can easily and quickly get in and out. They have so many different types of apples, lots of pumpkins, beautiful mums and lots of delicious looking treats in the store.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=0krKYUbHBJC3nX64SxAs8A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lindsey S." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lindsey S.</a></span></p>
    Hickory Hill Orchards, Connecticut

    Hickory Hill Orchards in Cheshire

    "This is one of my favorite places to go apple picking. It's smaller so it's not a production to pick apples and you can easily and quickly get in and out. They have so many different types of apples, lots of pumpkins, beautiful mums and lots of delicious looking treats in the store." - Yelp user Lindsey S.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/kiyokawa-family-orchards-parkdale" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kiyokawa Family Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kiyokawa Family Orchards</a>, Parkdale</p><p>"This is a place we go every fall without fail. They have an amazing selection of apples, pears, and other fruit. They are really friendly, and offer tastes of many of the varieties of fruit they sell. They also have a fun kids area in the back, and in some weekends have food booths and other fun events going on.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=xR3UKMeTGgDPcwFlrHylAQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daniel Elizabeth P." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Daniel Elizabeth P.</a></span></p>
    Kiyokawa Family Orchards, Oregon

    Kiyokawa Family Orchards, Parkdale

    "This is a place we go every fall without fail. They have an amazing selection of apples, pears, and other fruit. They are really friendly, and offer tastes of many of the varieties of fruit they sell. They also have a fun kids area in the back, and in some weekends have food booths and other fun events going on." - Yelp user Daniel Elizabeth P.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/cider-hill-family-orchard-kansas-city" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cider Hill Family Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cider Hill Family Orchard</a> in Kansas City</p><p>"Amazing, 20-minute drive outside the city to find this picture perfect farm. Duck ponds, trails through the apple orchard, covered picnic area, BBQ offered for lunch, barn filled with craft vendors, train & hay ride (more like a tractor ride), apple cider & slushies, donuts, kettle corn and it looks like their gonna have a working vineyard soon too. " - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=EnQw88RthDMiKhnMhX51yQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Neeca B." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Neeca B.</a></p>
    Cider Hill Family Orchard, Kansas

    Cider Hill Family Orchard in Kansas City

    "Amazing, 20-minute drive outside the city to find this picture perfect farm. Duck ponds, trails through the apple orchard, covered picnic area, BBQ offered for lunch, barn filled with craft vendors, train & hay ride (more like a tractor ride), apple cider & slushies, donuts, kettle corn and it looks like their gonna have a working vineyard soon too. " - Yelp user Neeca B.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/gordon-skagit-farms-mount-vernon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gordon Skagit Farms" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gordon Skagit Farms</a> in Mount Vernon</p><p>"The orchard was right by the pumpkin patch and was small and cute. There were still tons of beautiful dark red crisp apples to pick and fill your wooden baskets with. They had delicious hot cider, including caramel cider, plus apple desserts, hot cocoa and cupcakes all for sale in a cute little hut." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=AYfLivHENNbM7H1ClP0d4A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jen K." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jen K.</a></p>
    Gordon Skagit Farms, Washington

    Gordon Skagit Farms in Mount Vernon

    "The orchard was right by the pumpkin patch and was small and cute. There were still tons of beautiful dark red crisp apples to pick and fill your wooden baskets with. They had delicious hot cider, including caramel cider, plus apple desserts, hot cocoa and cupcakes all for sale in a cute little hut." - Yelp user Jen K.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/adams-apple-orchard-and-farm-market-williston" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adams Apple Orchard & Farm Market" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adams Apple Orchard & Farm Market</a> in Williston</p><p>"The people at the orchard were super helpful in directing us to the best places to pick the perfect apples for our pie. The one gentlemen told us a few secrets about where to get the sweetest apples and he was right, the vegan pie we made was delicious! They also had a stand there the day I went in late October where we had the most tasty freshly made donuts! A great fall stop!<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=5xv6ggwAsoc2q1IKhVIjsg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenn L." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jenn L.</a></span></p>
    Adams Apple Orchard & Farm Market, Vermont

    Adams Apple Orchard & Farm Market in Williston

    "The people at the orchard were super helpful in directing us to the best places to pick the perfect apples for our pie. The one gentlemen told us a few secrets about where to get the sweetest apples and he was right, the vegan pie we made was delicious! They also had a stand there the day I went in late October where we had the most tasty freshly made donuts! A great fall stop!" - Yelp user Jenn L.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/justus-orchard-hendersonville" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justus Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Justus Orchard</a> in Hendersonville</p><p>"I will never go back to store-bought apples. Not only are they cheaper, but picking them is fun and you learn a lot about apples. I don't even like buying my apples at farmers' markets! I learned about which ones were ready for picking, ate an apple cider doughnut or two, and enjoyed the smell of BBQ and the view of a hayride." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=yZFAlk6UdPqzt-k2laVVaQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Julie L." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Julie L.</a></p>
    Justus Orchard, North Carolina

    Justus Orchard in Hendersonville

    "I will never go back to store-bought apples. Not only are they cheaper, but picking them is fun and you learn a lot about apples. I don't even like buying my apples at farmers' markets! I learned about which ones were ready for picking, ate an apple cider doughnut or two, and enjoyed the smell of BBQ and the view of a hayride." - Yelp user Julie L.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/shelburne-orchards-shelburne" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shelburne Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shelburne Orchards</a> in Shelburne</p><p>"Great place to bring kids and family to spend a good time picking Vermont apples! We recommend going early- to mid-August. Don't forget the shop to pick out other goodies. Support local!" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=GQJwmLVIYIkEB9kC3HJN1A" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Junie H." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Junie H.</a></p>
    Shelburne Orchards, Vermont

    Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne

    "Great place to bring kids and family to spend a good time picking Vermont apples! We recommend going early- to mid-August. Don't forget the shop to pick out other goodies. Support local!" - Yelp user Junie H.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/gilcrease-orchard-las-vegas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gilcrease Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gilcrease Orchard</a> in Las Vegas</p><p>"Apple cider donuts in the fall may have been the reason I hiked it out to the farm, but I'll be back for all of the other great things the farm has to offer. Gilcrease Orchard is definitely a one of a kind experience in Las Vegas. The farm is large and spaced out so the crowds didn't seem too bad. The process for buying donuts and checking out with produce was very easy." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=3nIuSCZk5f_2WWYMLN7h3w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lauren C." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lauren C.</a></p>
    Gilcrease Orchard, Nevada

    Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas

    "Apple cider donuts in the fall may have been the reason I hiked it out to the farm, but I'll be back for all of the other great things the farm has to offer. Gilcrease Orchard is definitely a one of a kind experience in Las Vegas. The farm is large and spaced out so the crowds didn't seem too bad. The process for buying donuts and checking out with produce was very easy." - Yelp user Lauren C.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/ya-ya-farm-and-orchard-longmont" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ya Ya Farm & Orchard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ya Ya Farm & Orchard</a> in Longmont</p><p>"What an amazing place! The owners there were extremely nice. They had a huge selection of fresh apples, cider, eggs, honey and even baked goods like pies and cider donuts. We ended up getting a half barrel of different types of apples, some for eating and some for baking.<br>Then we walked around the farm as we ate some apples and fed the cores to the beautiful horses.<span class="redactor-invisible-space">" - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=QzT4fTRp4aSQhxAqFUvWQQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ani O." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ani O.</a></span></p>
    Ya Ya Farm & Orchard, Colorado

    Ya Ya Farm & Orchard in Longmont

    "What an amazing place! The owners there were extremely nice. They had a huge selection of fresh apples, cider, eggs, honey and even baked goods like pies and cider donuts. We ended up getting a half barrel of different types of apples, some for eating and some for baking.
    Then we walked around the farm as we ate some apples and fed the cores to the beautiful horses." - Yelp user Ani O.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/douglas-farm-on-sauvie-island-portland-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island</a> in Portland</p><p>"Beautiful and filled with a ton of fresh apples, just longing to be picked. <br>All the rows of trees were clearly labeled with what type of apple was growing — they had Macintosh, Golden Delicious, Gravenstein, Honeycrisp etc." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=zBWePZiBcAJxvb3MKYqFRw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Caitlin W." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Caitlin W.</a></p>
    Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island, Oregon

    Douglas Farm on Sauvie Island in Portland

    "Beautiful and filled with a ton of fresh apples, just longing to be picked.
    All the rows of trees were clearly labeled with what type of apple was growing — they had Macintosh, Golden Delicious, Gravenstein, Honeycrisp etc." - Yelp user Caitlin W.

  • <p><a href="https://www.yelp.com/biz/alldredge-orchards-platte-city" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Alldredge Orchards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Alldredge Orchards</a> in Platte City</p><p>"The apple picking was just what we were looking for. The employees were helpful in explaining how to pick and how to best prepare the apples they're picking that weekend. When we went, the gold rush apples were at their prime. They also had a small store with already-picked apples, local honey and other small treats. They had pumpkins outside to pick from as well." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=D_OUPbdXLX2ony6ZCtWMJw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Maggie T." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Maggie T.</a></p>
    Alldredge Orchards, Missouri

    Alldredge Orchards in Platte City

    "The apple picking was just what we were looking for. The employees were helpful in explaining how to pick and how to best prepare the apples they're picking that weekend. When we went, the gold rush apples were at their prime. They also had a small store with already-picked apples, local honey and other small treats. They had pumpkins outside to pick from as well." - Yelp user Maggie T.

  • <p><a href="https://www.wheelersorchard.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wheeler's Orchard & Vineyard" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wheeler's Orchard & Vineyard</a> in Dunlap"Beautiful orchard loaded with apples to pick. Friendly orchard employees sharing their knowledge of their special varieties.My favorites are the Tennessee Reds & we are trying the Blushing Goldens this time. And do not forget to pick up someApple Cider as it is delicious! Also check out the gift shop with Apple products and other interesting items. Just an hours drive from Chattanooga." - Yelp user <a href="https://www.yelp.com/user_details?userid=cH_ya9xAQd418rDDVaBDxA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Douglas V." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Douglas V.</a></p>
    Wheeler's Orchard & Vineyard, Tennessee

    Wheeler's Orchard & Vineyard in Dunlap"Beautiful orchard loaded with apples to pick. Friendly orchard employees sharing their knowledge of their special varieties.My favorites are the Tennessee Reds & we are trying the Blushing Goldens this time. And do not forget to pick up someApple Cider as it is delicious! Also check out the gift shop with Apple products and other interesting items. Just an hours drive from Chattanooga." - Yelp user Douglas V.

Load up on pick-your-own apples at these farms and orchards.

