50 most exciting movies coming in 2021
- 1/50
One Night in Miami (15 January)
- 2/50
Another Round (5 February)
- 3/50
Cinderella (5 February)
- 4/50
The King's Man (12 February)
- 5/50
Promising Young Woman (12 February)
- 6/50
Nomadland (19 February)
- 7/50
Coming 2 America (5 March)
- 8/50
Chaos Walking (5 March)
- 9/50
Supernova (5 March)
- 10/50
Tom & Jerry: The Movie (5 March)
- 11/50
Raya and the Last Dragon (12 March)
- 12/50
The Many Saints of Newark (12 March)
- 13/50
Morbius (19 March)
- 14/50
The Boss Baby: Family Business (26 March)
- 15/50
No Time to Die (2 April)
- 16/50
A Quiet Place Part II (23 April)
- 17/50
Last Night in Soho (23 April)
- 18/50
Black Widow (7 May)
- 19/50
Godzila vs. Kong (21 May)
- 20/50
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (21 May)
- 21/50
Fast & Furious 9 (28 May)
- 22/50
Cruella (28 May)
- 23/50
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (4 June)
- 24/50
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (11 June)
- 25/50
Luca (18 June)
- 26/50
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (25 June)
- 27/50
Top Gun: Maverick (9 July)
- 28/50
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (9 July)
- 29/50
Minions 2: The Rise of Gru (16 July)
- 30/50
Space Jam: A New Legacy (16 July)
- 31/50
Uncharted (16 July)
- 32/50
Old (23 July)
- 33/50
Jungle Cruise (30 July)
- 34/50
The Suicide Squad (6 August)
- 35/50
Candyman (27 August)
- 36/50
Dune (1 October)
- 37/50
Respect (8 October)
- 38/50
Halloween Kills (15 October)
- 39/50
The Last Duel (15 October)
- 40/50
Snake Eyes (22 October)
- 41/50
Eternals (5 November)
- 42/50
Elvis (5 November)
- 43/50
Mission: Impossible 7 (19 November)
- 44/50
West Side Story (10 December)
- 45/50
Spider-Man 3 (17 December)
- 46/50
The Matrix 4 (22 December)
- 47/50
Everybody's Talking About Jamie (TBC, cinemas)
- 48/50
Army of the Dead (TBC, Netflix)
- 49/50
Don't Look Up (TBC, Netflix)
- 50/50
Red Notice (TBC, Netflix)
When we wrote our list of the most exciting movies coming in 2020 last year, we never expected that we’d still be waiting for so many of them. This has been a bizarre year and one that has forced movie studios to delay many of their biggest films.
But 2020’s loss is 2021’s gain and so there is an embarrassment of riches heading into multiplexes in the next 12 months, as long as cinemas are able to open and show these movies to us.
