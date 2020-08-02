You Can Make These Dinner Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

You Can Make These Dinner Recipes in 30 Minutes or LessCountry LivingAugust 2, 2020, 11:23 a.m.These meals are perfect for busy weeknights.From Country LivingYou Can Make These Dinner Recipes in 30 Minutes or LessWith everything that goes on in a typical day—long work hours, after-school sports and activities—it's completely understandable that cooking dinner is the last thing you want to do or have to think hard about when you get home. While there are plenty of slow cooker recipes you can make ahead of time and lots of sheet pan dinners, that may use only one pan (easy dish clean-up is a plus!) but often take a while to cook, sometimes you just need quick, easy dinner recipes. That's where the following 30-minute meals come in. Here, you'll find quick, easy dinner recipes that include all of your favorite dishes like chicken dinner recipes, ground beef recipes, and vegetarian dinner ideas that will keep meals interesting, yet easy. And because you'll need to satisfy your whole family, we've also included family-friendly dinner ideas that will satisfy even the pickiest little ones. If you're worried about the nutritional value of some of these dishes, don't be. We've made sure to add some healthy dinner recipes for those who want a more nutritious meal. With so many quick, easy recipes ahead, there are options that are seasonal for any time of the year. Herbes de Provence Shrimp with Basil and Pea CouscousSimply seasoned with Herbes de Provence (a mix of herbs including marjarom, oregano, lavender, rosemary and tarragon) this quick meal is served with a flavorful lemony pea couscous. Get the recipe. Ground Turkey Sloppy JoesThe kids will come running when you serve-up this lightened version of a perennial favorite. Ground turkey or chicken replaces the usual ground beef, and a fresh cucumber onion relish tops it all off!Get the recipe.Scroll to continue with contentAdQuinoa Chicken SaladRich in protein from chicken, quinoa, and black beans and packed full of delicious veggies (spinach, sweet potatoes, and pickled onions), this hearty salad gets tossed with a colorful blood orange vinaigrette. Get the recipe at Eat Drink Frolic.Spring Pasta with Salmon, Peas, and DillAdult and kid friendly, this fun pasta dish boasts loads of roasted salmon, fresh spring peas, and oodles of flavorful dill. And any leftovers (if there are any!) make for a delicious lunch.Get the recipe.Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir FryChockfull of veggies and protein-rich chicken, this super quick and colorful stir fry cooks up in no time! Looking for a meal that's both easy and healthy? You've found it in this option with Brussels sprouts and apple. If you want a little extra protein serve with grilled chicken breast or sautéed shrimp alongside. Get the recipe.Cucumber-Salmon PanzanellaMade with cucumbers and salmon, this salad is as refreshing as it is easy to put together. Add the toasted bread of your choice for a satisfying crunch.Get the recipe.Cod with Caper Brown ButterSeasoned with warm spices and slathered in a briny caper-and-brown butter sauce these flaky cod fillets are ideal for a quick weeknight dinner. Round out the meal with creamy grits and roasted Broccolini.Get the recipe at Food Is Love Made Edible.Grilled SausagesYour summer dinners can be a breeze too. Either fire up the grill or use a grill plate to create this warm-weather dish.Get the recipe. Sweet Potato Chorizo Noodle SoupWarm, cozy, and hearty, this one-pot egg noodle soup is packed full of flavor from spiced-filled chorizo and veggies, including spinach and sweet potato.Get the recipe at Dash of Jazz.Crispy Chicken Thighs With Garlic and RosemaryYour whole family will fall in love with these crispy chicken thighs (emphasis on "crispy"). Garlic and rosemary make them as aromatic as they are delicious. Serve with a fresh green salad for an extra touch of green.Get the recipe.Tossed Salad With Green Goddess DressingNo matter what you're serving as the entrée, this salad will complement it wonderfully (or just top it with protein to be your main meal). It's filled with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a homemade dressing.Get the recipe. Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron BeansYou and your significant other can tag team making this meal. While one person cooks the beans on the cast iron skillet, someone else can char the hot dogs on an indoor or outdoor grill. After all, teamwork makes the dream work!Get the recipe.Strip Steak With Lemon Mashed PotatoesWe love this flavorful spin on the tried-and-true steak and potatoes dinner. Not only is it a quick dinner idea, but it'll satisfy the whole family too.Get the recipe.Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork ChopsYou might have to make a double—or even triple—batch of this whiskey-infused sauce. It's that good. Get the recipe. Stovetop Chicken Pot PieThrow your pot pie ingredients into a single saucepan and let the stove do the work.Get the recipe.Skillet Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and ApplesSweeten skillet chicken with brown sugar and roasted apples.Get the recipe.Chipotle Chicken FajitasThese spicy chicken fajitas take barely any time to make and require just one cast iron skillet. (Plus they taste great!)Get the recipe. (Plus they taste great!)Get the recipe.SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETSBlackened Chicken with Fennel SlawA fennel, avocado, and red onion slaw lightens up smoky chicken cutlets.Get the recipe.SHOP PLATESButternut Squash Ravioli with Seared ChickenPack some protein into a butternut squash ravioli dish with sliced seared chicken.Get the recipe.SHOP SAUCEPANSSloppy Joes with Pickled Okra SlawCrispy onions rings and a homemade pickled slaw bring some crunch to your favorite sloppy joes.Get the recipe.Jerk Chicken and Mango Lettuce CupsButter lettuce cups are the new tortilla—and spicy ground chicken and juicy mango is your new favorite taco filling.Get the recipe.Roasted Parmesan Chicken and TomatoesBursting Campari tomatoes add some juicy sweetness to breaded chicken cutlets.Get the recipe.Crispy Chicken with Roasted Carrots and CouscousThis dish makes the case for cooking your carrots with the stem on—how pretty are they?Get the recipe.Cornflake Chicken Tenders with Potatoes and PeasUse the kiddos' favorite cereal to make an easy and quick breading for chicken. Get the recipe.Italian Potato Wedge NachosTomatoes, basil, and melted mozz upgrade potato wedges to the max.Get the recipe.Butternut Squash and Chicken ChiliGive this go-to chili recipe some fall flair with seasonal squash.Get the recipe.Roast Pork with Winter VeggiesTomatoes and fennel seeds flavor this pork dish, while sweet potatoes and white beans add color and crunch to Swiss chard.Get the recipe.SHOP BAKING SHEETSDijon-Smothered Chicken Legs with BroccoliniDijon mustard makes everything—yep, even drumsticks—tastier.Get the recipe.Grilled Spiced Chicken Skewers with Cucumber SaladCool down Indian-inspired chicken kebabs with a refreshing cucumber and mint salad.Get the recipe.Sugar Snap, Orange, and Teriyaki Stir-FryThis colorful stir-fry (oranges bring a bright pop!) is as healthy as it is pretty.Get the recipe.Carrot-and-Black Bean Crispy TacosTry as you might, you simply cannot do better than the crispy yellow corn shells straight from the box. Do not overthink this.Get the recipe.Broiled Steak Kabobs With Orange RelishMade on the grill or in your oven, these steak kabobs are perfect for any time of year.Get the recipe.SHOP GRILLSPierogies with Sausage, Cabbage & PearPierogies are a great shortcut item that can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store. Chicken and Arugula Cacio e PepePut your rotisserie chicken leftovers to use by adding shredded meat to a melty Parmesan pasta dish.Get the recipe.Sausage, Mushroom, and Black Olive White PizzasMove over pizza dough—sliced ciabatta bread is the new crust.Get the recipe.Summer Vegetable, Chicken, and Gnocchi SoupThis hearty soup is summer's version of chicken noodle.Get the recipe.Kale and Chicken Pita SaladGive this chicken, tomatoes, and cucumber salad a bit of crunch with salty pita chips.Get the recipe.Bucatini with Winter Pesto and Sweet PotatoesReady in under 30 minutes, this deserves a spot in your weeknight dinner rotation come winter.Get the recipe.Turkey Meatballs over Zucchini NoodlesLighten up spaghetti night with lean turkey meat and fresh "zoodles" made with a spiralizer. If pint-size picky eaters call you on your bluff ("that's not pasta!"), you can substitute half of the zucchini with 8 ounces of cooked spaghetti.Get the recipe. If pint-size picky eaters call you on your bluff ("that's not pasta!"), you can substitute half of the zucchini with 8 ounces of cooked spaghetti.Get the recipe.SHOP VEGETABLE SLICERSChicken with Peaches and GingerSweet summer peaches perfectly complement juicy, seared chicken breast.Get the recipe.Cherry-Prosciutto Grilled PizzasThese crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.Get the recipe.Shaved Squash SaladNo boring mesclun here: Black-eyed peas and grilled green onions add a Southern kick.Get the recipe.Corn-and-Ham RisottoRisotto makes for not-too-leftover-y leftovers because you can serve it in patty form the next go-round. Fry in oil or butter for a few minutes for a delicious turn of events.Get the recipe.SHOP POTSSkillet Chicken and Spring VegetablesFresh spring vegetables are an easy (and healthy!) way to upgrade the classic chicken dinner. Get the recipe.Grilled Chicken-and-Strawberry Cobb SaladFresh strawberries add a sweet and juicy element to this spring salad.Get the recipe.Bass Packets with Tomato, Corn, Chickpeas, and OlivesGet dinner on the table quick (and keep dirty dishes to a minimum) with these simple fish packets.Get the recipe.Grilled Cumin-Rubbed Hanger Steak with Smashed Minty Peas and Grilled BreadPut a fresh spin on the classic steak dinner. Get the recipe.Gingery Snap Pea Slaw with Seared SalmonBring a little snap (peas) to the table with this quick and easy dinner.Get the recipe.Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate SalsaAvocado is packed with monounsaturated fats that help reduce inflammation and will help you feel fuller longer.Get the recipe.Pancetta-and-Brussels Sprouts LinguiniCrispy pancetta and caramelized onions give this simple dish plenty of flavor.Get the recipe.Seared Grouper with Corn, Zucchini, and Tomato SautéThis light and refreshing dinner gets some color from a vegetable sauté.Get the recipe.Herb-Garlic Crusted Flank Steak with Pan-Roasted GrapesA quick and easy flank steak gets acidity from roasted grapes in this easy, weeknight recipe.Get the recipe.Crispy Chicken Thighs with Peppers and Salsa VerdeSpice up your weeknight dinner with this quick and easy chicken recipe.Get the recipe.SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETSCrunchy Carrot, Pea, and Chicken SaladThis crunchy salad gets a protein boost from rotisserie chicken.Get the recipe.Steak-and-Potato SaladThis steak-and-potato salad is a light and flavorful way to savor red meat.Get the recipe.Green Machine Power SaladGet your daily dose of veggies with this fresh and colorful salad.Get the recipe.Spicy Pork PosoleWarm up a cool night with this flavorful and filling pork stew.Get the recipe.Fava-Bean Pasta Salad with Garlic-Scape PestoLighten up! Reduce Parmesan, pistachios, and olive oil each to 1/3 cup, add 1/4 cup water, and substitute in low-fat feta. Total savings? 110 calories and 12 fat grams per serving.Get the recipe.Stuffed Chicken, 4 WaysGive the weeknight staple an overhaul by stuffing it with one of these combos. (Each variation serves 4 and is ready in 30 minutes or less.)Get the recipe.Thai Steak TacosTry juicy Thai-marinated steak for a new spin on usual tacos. Plus, these are ready in just 30 minutes! Get the recipe.Sweet Potato Kale FrittataA delicious and easy frittata that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.Get the recipe.Heirloom-Tomato SandwichesThough this sandwich is fresh and light, prosciutto keeps it satisfying and substantial enough to make it a filling summer lunch.Get the recipe.Creamy Chicken-and-Broccoli Pesto Bow TiesToasted pecans add unexpected warmth and crunch to this creamy pasta dish.Get the recipe.Egg-Drop Noodle SoupUse quick-cooking ramen and store-bought chicken broth to get this hearty rendition of the Chinese-restaurant classic on the table in a jiffy. Fortune cookies optional.Get the recipe.Huevos Rancheros SaladA bright, sunny-side-up fried egg steals the show on this Southwestern salad topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and a citrusy black-bean-and-tomato salsa.Get the recipe.Lamb Chops with Arugula ChimichurriA flavorful chimichurri made with peppery arugula, parsley, cumin, and garlic is the perfect marinade and sauce for lamb chops.Get the recipe.Green Tomato Salsa with Grilled Sea BassThis recipe by the executive chef-owner of Recess in Indianapolis tops grilled sea bass with a flavorful salsa that uses green tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Try it on other types of grilled fish or in burritos.Get the recipe.Chopped Collard and Kale Salad with Lemon-Garlic DressingTomatoes, pecans, bacon, and more top a hearty salad of kale and collards, which is meant to be served at room temperature.Get the recipe.Chilled Cucumber SoupCool and refreshing, this soup gets its creaminess from healthy Greek yogurt. Get the recipe.Easy Pantry PastaQuick and easy pasta begins with basic ingredients, such as mushrooms, onions, and red peppers. An egg yolk is tossed with the ingredients and heated through before serving to glaze the pasta in rich, creamy flavor. Finish with a sprinkle of a fragrant, nutty cheese.Get the recipe.