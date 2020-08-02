You Can Make These Dinner Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

Country Living

These meals are perfect for busy weeknights.

From Country Living

<p>With everything that goes on in a typical day—long work hours, after-school sports and activities—it's completely understandable that cooking dinner is the last thing you want to do or have to think hard about when you get home. While there are plenty of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1903/slow-cooker-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:slow cooker recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">slow cooker recipes</a> you can make ahead of time and lots of <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g5067/sheet-pan-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheet pan dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sheet pan dinners</a>, that may use only one pan (easy dish clean-up is a plus!) but often take a while to cook, sometimes you just need quick, easy dinner recipes. That's where the following 30-minute meals come in. Here, you'll find quick, easy dinner recipes that include all of your favorite dishes like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g680/chicken-recipes-0109/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chicken dinner recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chicken dinner recipes</a>, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/news/g747/easy-recipes-for-ground-beef-0309/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground beef recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ground beef recipes</a>, and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1186/vegetarian-recipes-0309/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vegetarian dinner ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vegetarian dinner ideas</a> that will keep meals interesting, yet easy. And because you'll need to satisfy your whole family, we've also included <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4772/dinner-ideas-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:family-friendly dinner ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">family-friendly dinner ideas</a> that will satisfy even the pickiest little ones. If you're worried about the nutritional value of some of these dishes, don't be. We've made sure to add some <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g4288/healthy-dinner-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy dinner recipes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy dinner recipes</a> for those who want a more nutritious meal. With so many quick, easy recipes ahead, there are options that are seasonal for any time of the year. <br></p>
You Can Make These Dinner Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less

With everything that goes on in a typical day—long work hours, after-school sports and activities—it's completely understandable that cooking dinner is the last thing you want to do or have to think hard about when you get home. While there are plenty of slow cooker recipes you can make ahead of time and lots of sheet pan dinners, that may use only one pan (easy dish clean-up is a plus!) but often take a while to cook, sometimes you just need quick, easy dinner recipes. That's where the following 30-minute meals come in. Here, you'll find quick, easy dinner recipes that include all of your favorite dishes like chicken dinner recipes, ground beef recipes, and vegetarian dinner ideas that will keep meals interesting, yet easy. And because you'll need to satisfy your whole family, we've also included family-friendly dinner ideas that will satisfy even the pickiest little ones. If you're worried about the nutritional value of some of these dishes, don't be. We've made sure to add some healthy dinner recipes for those who want a more nutritious meal. With so many quick, easy recipes ahead, there are options that are seasonal for any time of the year.

<p>Simply seasoned with Herbes de Provence (a mix of herbs including marjarom, oregano, lavender, rosemary and tarragon) this quick meal is served with a flavorful lemony pea couscous. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a32042730/herbes-de-provence-shrimp-with-basil-and-pea-couscous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a><strong>.</strong></strong><br> </p>
Herbes de Provence Shrimp with Basil and Pea Couscous

Simply seasoned with Herbes de Provence (a mix of herbs including marjarom, oregano, lavender, rosemary and tarragon) this quick meal is served with a flavorful lemony pea couscous.

Get the recipe.

<p>The kids will come running when you serve-up this lightened version of a perennial favorite. Ground turkey or chicken replaces the usual ground beef, and a fresh cucumber onion relish tops it all off!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30417966/ground-turkey-sloppy-joes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Ground Turkey Sloppy Joes

The kids will come running when you serve-up this lightened version of a perennial favorite. Ground turkey or chicken replaces the usual ground beef, and a fresh cucumber onion relish tops it all off!

Get the recipe.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Rich in protein from chicken, quinoa, and black beans and packed full of delicious veggies (spinach, sweet potatoes, and pickled onions), this hearty salad gets tossed with a colorful blood orange vinaigrette. <strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="http://eatdrinkfrolic.com/2019/03/quinoa-chicken-salad.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eat Drink Frolic" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Eat Drink Frolic</a>.</strong></p>
Quinoa Chicken Salad

Rich in protein from chicken, quinoa, and black beans and packed full of delicious veggies (spinach, sweet potatoes, and pickled onions), this hearty salad gets tossed with a colorful blood orange vinaigrette.

Get the recipe at Eat Drink Frolic.

<p>Adult and kid friendly, this fun pasta dish boasts loads of roasted salmon, fresh spring peas, and oodles of flavorful dill. And any leftovers (if there are any!) make for a delicious lunch.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a30872122/spring-pasta-with-salmon-peas-dill-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
Spring Pasta with Salmon, Peas, and Dill

Adult and kid friendly, this fun pasta dish boasts loads of roasted salmon, fresh spring peas, and oodles of flavorful dill. And any leftovers (if there are any!) make for a delicious lunch.

Get the recipe.

<p>Chockfull of veggies and protein-rich chicken, this super quick and colorful stir fry cooks up in no time!</p><p> <strong>Get the recipe at</strong> <strong><a href="https://www.beautifuleatsandthings.com/2020/01/08/30-minute-caramelized-chicken-vegetable-stir-fry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beautiful Eats & Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beautiful Eats & Things</a>.</strong></p>
Caramelized Chicken Vegetable Stir Fry

Chockfull of veggies and protein-rich chicken, this super quick and colorful stir fry cooks up in no time!

Get the recipe at Beautiful Eats & Things.

<p>Looking for a meal that's both easy and healthy? You've found it in this option with Brussels sprouts and apple. If you want a little extra protein serve with grilled chicken breast or sautéed shrimp alongside. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28942321/shaved-brussels-sprouts-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lipper-International-1154-Serving-Diameter/dp/B001GS8NPO/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD BOWLS">SHOP SALAD BOWLS</a><br></strong></p>
Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad

Looking for a meal that's both easy and healthy? You've found it in this option with Brussels sprouts and apple. If you want a little extra protein serve with grilled chicken breast or sautéed shrimp alongside.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD BOWLS

<p>Made with cucumbers and salmon, this salad is as refreshing as it is easy to put together. Add the toasted bread of your choice for a satisfying crunch.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28609207/cucumber-salmon-panzanella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Nordic-Ware-Natural-Aluminum-Commercial/dp/B0064OM53G/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKING SHEETS">SHOP BAKING SHEETS</a></p>
Cucumber-Salmon Panzanella

Made with cucumbers and salmon, this salad is as refreshing as it is easy to put together. Add the toasted bread of your choice for a satisfying crunch.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BAKING SHEETS

<p>Seasoned with warm spices and slathered in a briny caper-and-brown butter sauce these flaky cod fillets are ideal for a quick weeknight dinner. Round out the meal with creamy grits and roasted Broccolini.<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://foodislovemadeedible.com/2017/04/08/cod-with-caper-brown-butter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food Is Love Made Edible" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Food Is Love Made Edible</a>.</strong></p>
Cod with Caper Brown Butter

Seasoned with warm spices and slathered in a briny caper-and-brown butter sauce these flaky cod fillets are ideal for a quick weeknight dinner. Round out the meal with creamy grits and roasted Broccolini.

Get the recipe at Food Is Love Made Edible.

<p>Your summer dinners can be a breeze too. Either fire up the grill or use a grill plate to create this warm-weather dish.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28188266/grilled-sausages-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lodge-Pro-Grid-Griddle-Reversible-Easy-Grip/dp/B00008GKDQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GRILL PLATES">SHOP GRILL PLATES</a><br></strong></p>
Grilled Sausages

Your summer dinners can be a breeze too. Either fire up the grill or use a grill plate to create this warm-weather dish.

Get the recipe.

SHOP GRILL PLATES

<p>Warm, cozy, and hearty, this one-pot egg noodle soup is packed full of flavor from spiced-filled chorizo and veggies, including spinach and sweet potato.<strong><br><br></strong></p><p><strong>Get the recipe at <a href="https://www.dashofjazz.com/sweet-potato-chorizo-noodle-soup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dash of Jazz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dash of Jazz</a>.</strong></p>
Sweet Potato Chorizo Noodle Soup

Warm, cozy, and hearty, this one-pot egg noodle soup is packed full of flavor from spiced-filled chorizo and veggies, including spinach and sweet potato.

Get the recipe at Dash of Jazz.

<p>Your whole family will fall in love with these crispy chicken thighs (emphasis on "crispy"). Garlic and rosemary make them as aromatic as they are delicious. Serve with a fresh green salad for an extra touch of green.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28942039/crispy-chicken-thighs-with-garlic-and-rosemary-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lodge-Skillet-Pre-Seasoned-Ready-Stove/dp/B00006JSUA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS</a></p>
Crispy Chicken Thighs With Garlic and Rosemary

Your whole family will fall in love with these crispy chicken thighs (emphasis on "crispy"). Garlic and rosemary make them as aromatic as they are delicious. Serve with a fresh green salad for an extra touch of green.

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS

<p>No matter what you're serving as the entrée, this salad will complement it wonderfully (or just top it with protein to be your main meal). It's filled with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a homemade dressing.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28188449/tossed-salad-with-green-goddess-dressing-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Fkitchen-tabletop%2Fpdp%2Fivy-bronx-enyeart-2-piece-salad-servers-set-ivbx2227.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg648%2Fquick-easy-dinner-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SALAD SERVERS">SHOP SALAD SERVERS</a> </p>
Tossed Salad With Green Goddess Dressing

No matter what you're serving as the entrée, this salad will complement it wonderfully (or just top it with protein to be your main meal). It's filled with fresh vegetables, herbs, and a homemade dressing.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SALAD SERVERS

<p>You and your significant other can tag team making this meal. While one person cooks the beans on the <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/Lodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle/5969633" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cast iron skillet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">cast iron skillet</a>, someone else can char the hot dogs on an indoor or <a href="https://www.walmart.com/ip/RevoAce-4-Burner-LP-Gas-Grill-with-Side-Burner-Stainless-Steel/55036487" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor grill</a>. After all, teamwork makes the dream work!</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a28189870/hot-dogs-with-quick-cast-iron-beans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLodge-Logic-Seasoned-Cast-Iron-12-Skillet-with-Assist-Handle%2F5969633&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Ffood-drinks%2Fg648%2Fquick-easy-dinner-recipes%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS</a></p>
Hot Dogs With Quick Cast-Iron Beans

You and your significant other can tag team making this meal. While one person cooks the beans on the cast iron skillet, someone else can char the hot dogs on an indoor or outdoor grill. After all, teamwork makes the dream work!

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST-IRON SKILLETS

<p>We love this flavorful spin on the tried-and-true steak and potatoes dinner. Not only is it a quick dinner idea, but it'll satisfy the whole family too.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a26768155/strip-steak-lemon-mashed-potatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Rachael-Ray-Hard-Anodized-Nonstick-Cranberry/dp/B00JYHMROW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP LARGE SKILLETS">SHOP LARGE SKILLETS</a><br></strong></p>
Strip Steak With Lemon Mashed Potatoes

We love this flavorful spin on the tried-and-true steak and potatoes dinner. Not only is it a quick dinner idea, but it'll satisfy the whole family too.

Get the recipe.

SHOP LARGE SKILLETS

<p>You might have to make a double—or even triple—batch of this whiskey-infused sauce. It's <em>that</em> good. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a21347095/bourbon-bbq-glazed-pork-chops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p><p><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Cuisinart-GR-4N-Griddler-Silver-Black/dp/B002YD99Y4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GRILLS">SHOP GRILLS</a><br></strong></p>
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Pork Chops

You might have to make a double—or even triple—batch of this whiskey-infused sauce. It's that good.

Get the recipe.

SHOP GRILLS

<p>Throw your pot pie ingredients into a single saucepan and let the stove do the work.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44249/stovetop-chicken-pot-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Ball-Quart-Silver-Wide-Mouth/dp/B00G9DNO28?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP MASON JARS">SHOP MASON JARS</a><br></strong></strong></p>
Stovetop Chicken Pot Pie

Throw your pot pie ingredients into a single saucepan and let the stove do the work.

Get the recipe.

SHOP MASON JARS

<p>Sweeten skillet chicken with brown sugar and roasted apples.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44233/skillet-chicken-brussels-sprouts-apples-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/KitchenAid-Nylon-Slotted-Spoon-Black/dp/B005D6G2RG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS">SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS</a></p>
Skillet Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples

Sweeten skillet chicken with brown sugar and roasted apples.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SLOTTED SPOONS

<p>These spicy chicken fajitas take barely any time to make and require just one cast iron skillet. (Plus they taste great!)<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37293/chipotle-chicken-fajitas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><strong><strong><br></strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lodge-L8SK3-4-Inch-Pre-Seasoned-Skillet/dp/B00006JSUA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS</a><br></strong></strong></p>
Chipotle Chicken Fajitas

These spicy chicken fajitas take barely any time to make and require just one cast iron skillet. (Plus they taste great!)

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS

<p>A fennel, avocado, and red onion slaw lightens up smoky chicken cutlets.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44250/blackened-chicken-fennel-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Corelle-Square-Simple-Lines-Lunch/dp/B008T2MSTW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP PLATES">SHOP PLATES</a></p>
Blackened Chicken with Fennel Slaw

A fennel, avocado, and red onion slaw lightens up smoky chicken cutlets.

Get the recipe.

SHOP PLATES

<p>Pack some protein into a butternut squash ravioli dish with sliced seared chicken.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44277/butternut-squash-ravioli-seared-chicken-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/T-fal-Specialty-Nonstick-Dishwasher-Cookware/dp/B0027MF964?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP SAUCEPANS">SHOP SAUCEPANS</a></p>
Butternut Squash Ravioli with Seared Chicken

Pack some protein into a butternut squash ravioli dish with sliced seared chicken.

Get the recipe.

SHOP SAUCEPANS

<p>Crispy onions rings and a homemade pickled slaw bring some crunch to your favorite sloppy joes.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44280/sloppy-joes-pickled-okra-slaw-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Sloppy Joes with Pickled Okra Slaw

Crispy onions rings and a homemade pickled slaw bring some crunch to your favorite sloppy joes.

Get the recipe.

<p>Butter lettuce cups are the new tortilla—and spicy ground chicken and juicy mango is your new favorite taco filling.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44274/jerk-chicken-mango-lettuce-cups-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Jerk Chicken and Mango Lettuce Cups

Butter lettuce cups are the new tortilla—and spicy ground chicken and juicy mango is your new favorite taco filling.

Get the recipe.

<p>Bursting Campari tomatoes add some juicy sweetness to breaded chicken cutlets.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44271/roasted-parmesan-chicken-tomatoes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Roasted Parmesan Chicken and Tomatoes

Bursting Campari tomatoes add some juicy sweetness to breaded chicken cutlets.

Get the recipe.

<p>This dish makes the case for cooking your carrots with the stem on—how pretty are they?</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44273/crispy-chicken-roasted-carrots-couscous-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
Crispy Chicken with Roasted Carrots and Couscous

This dish makes the case for cooking your carrots with the stem on—how pretty are they?

Get the recipe.

<p>Use the kiddos' favorite cereal to make an easy and quick breading for chicken. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44278/cornflake-chicken-tenders-potatoes-peas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Cornflake Chicken Tenders with Potatoes and Peas

Use the kiddos' favorite cereal to make an easy and quick breading for chicken.

Get the recipe.

<p>Tomatoes, basil, and melted mozz upgrade potato wedges to the max.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44281/italian-potato-wedge-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Italian Potato Wedge Nachos

Tomatoes, basil, and melted mozz upgrade potato wedges to the max.

Get the recipe.

<p>Give this go-to chili recipe some fall flair with seasonal squash.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44262/butternut-squash-and-chicken-chili/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Butternut Squash and Chicken Chili

Give this go-to chili recipe some fall flair with seasonal squash.

Get the recipe.

<p>Tomatoes and fennel seeds flavor this pork dish, while sweet potatoes and white beans add color and crunch to Swiss chard.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a23645/roast-pork-winter-veggies-recipe-ghk0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0026RHI3M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP BAKING SHEETS">SHOP BAKING SHEETS</a></p>
Roast Pork with Winter Veggies

Tomatoes and fennel seeds flavor this pork dish, while sweet potatoes and white beans add color and crunch to Swiss chard.

Get the recipe.

SHOP BAKING SHEETS

<p>Dijon mustard makes everything—yep, even drumsticks—tastier.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44268/dijon-smothered-chicken-legs-broccolini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Dijon-Smothered Chicken Legs with Broccolini

Dijon mustard makes everything—yep, even drumsticks—tastier.

Get the recipe.

<p>Cool down Indian-inspired chicken kebabs with a refreshing cucumber and mint salad.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44275/grilled-spiced-chicken-skewers-cucumber-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Grilled Spiced Chicken Skewers with Cucumber Salad

Cool down Indian-inspired chicken kebabs with a refreshing cucumber and mint salad.

Get the recipe.

<p>This colorful stir-fry (oranges bring a bright pop!) is as healthy as it is pretty.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44282/sugar-snap-orange-teriyaki-stir-fry-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Sugar Snap, Orange, and Teriyaki Stir-Fry

This colorful stir-fry (oranges bring a bright pop!) is as healthy as it is pretty.

Get the recipe.

<p>Try as you might, you simply cannot do better than the crispy yellow corn shells straight from the box. Do not overthink this.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39363/carrot-and-black-bean-crispy-tacos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
Carrot-and-Black Bean Crispy Tacos

Try as you might, you simply cannot do better than the crispy yellow corn shells straight from the box. Do not overthink this.

Get the recipe.

<p>Made <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Char-Broil-Performance-4-Burner-Grill/dp/B01HIFRCPA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the grill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on the grill</a> or in your oven, these steak kabobs are perfect for any time of year.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41071/broiled-steak-kabobs-with-orange-relish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Char-Broil-Performance-4-Burner-Grill/dp/B01HIFRCPA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP GRILLS">SHOP GRILLS</a></p>
Broiled Steak Kabobs With Orange Relish

Made on the grill or in your oven, these steak kabobs are perfect for any time of year.

Get the recipe.

SHOP GRILLS

<p>Pierogies are a great shortcut item that can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store. Steam for a softer texture, or fry if you prefer a few crispy edges.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39829/pierogies-with-sausage-cabbage-pear-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Pierogies with Sausage, Cabbage & Pear

Pierogies are a great shortcut item that can be found in the freezer section of the grocery store. Steam for a softer texture, or fry if you prefer a few crispy edges.

Get the recipe.

<p>This tasty <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g3569/fall-soups/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall soup" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall soup</a> can be made in under 25 minutes.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39827/thai-noodle-soup-with-shrimp-pumpkin-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Thai Noodle Soup with Shrimp & Pumpkin

This tasty fall soup can be made in under 25 minutes.

Get the recipe.

<p>Charred summer squash and pairs perfectly with pesto-glazed chicken breasts.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44227/grilled-pesto-chicken-summer-squash-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Grilled Pesto Chicken with Summer Squash

Charred summer squash and pairs perfectly with pesto-glazed chicken breasts.

Get the recipe.

<p>This colorful veggie medley brightens up just about any plate.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44229/bbq-drumsticks-edamame-succotash-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
BBQ Drumsticks with Edamame Succotash

This colorful veggie medley brightens up just about any plate.

Get the recipe.

<p>This fresh pasta dish puts a springtime twist on spaghetti night.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a38072/pasta-with-sauteed-peppers-zucchini-and-smoked-mozzarella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Kitchen-Tools-Stainless-Steel-Colander/dp/B014DTX0LY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP COLANDERS">SHOP COLANDERS</a></p>
Pasta with Sautéed Peppers, Zucchini, and Smoked Mozzarella

This fresh pasta dish puts a springtime twist on spaghetti night.

Get the recipe.

SHOP COLANDERS

<p>Put your rotisserie chicken leftovers to use by adding shredded meat to a melty Parmesan pasta dish.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44230/chicken-arugula-cacio-e-pepe-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chicken and Arugula Cacio e Pepe

Put your rotisserie chicken leftovers to use by adding shredded meat to a melty Parmesan pasta dish.

Get the recipe.

<p>Move over pizza dough—sliced ciabatta bread is the new crust.</p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44232/sausage-mushroom-black-olive-white-pizzas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><strong>Get the recipe.</strong></a></p>
Sausage, Mushroom, and Black Olive White Pizzas

Move over pizza dough—sliced ciabatta bread is the new crust.

Get the recipe.

<p>This hearty soup is summer's version of chicken noodle.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44234/summer-vegetable-chicken-gnocchi-soup-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Summer Vegetable, Chicken, and Gnocchi Soup

This hearty soup is summer's version of chicken noodle.

Get the recipe.

<p>Give this chicken, tomatoes, and cucumber salad a bit of crunch with salty pita chips.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a44243/kale-chicken-pita-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Kale and Chicken Pita Salad

Give this chicken, tomatoes, and cucumber salad a bit of crunch with salty pita chips.

Get the recipe.

<p>Ready in under 30 minutes, this deserves a spot in your weeknight dinner rotation come winter.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a41068/bucatini-with-winter-pesto-and-sweet-potatoes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p>
Bucatini with Winter Pesto and Sweet Potatoes

Ready in under 30 minutes, this deserves a spot in your weeknight dinner rotation come winter.

Get the recipe.

<p>Lighten up spaghetti night with lean turkey meat and fresh "zoodles" made with a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Spiralizer-Vegetable-Strongest-Heaviest-Gluten-Free/dp/B00GRIR87M/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spiralizer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spiralizer</a>. If pint-size picky eaters call you on your bluff ("that's not pasta!"), you can substitute half of the zucchini with 8 ounces of cooked spaghetti.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39371/turkey-meatballs-over-zucchini-noodles-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Spiralizer-Vegetable-Strongest-Heaviest-Gluten-Free/dp/B00GRIR87M/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP VEGETABLE SLICERS">SHOP VEGETABLE SLICERS</a></p>
Turkey Meatballs over Zucchini Noodles

Lighten up spaghetti night with lean turkey meat and fresh "zoodles" made with a spiralizer. If pint-size picky eaters call you on your bluff ("that's not pasta!"), you can substitute half of the zucchini with 8 ounces of cooked spaghetti.

Get the recipe.

SHOP VEGETABLE SLICERS

<p>Sweet summer peaches perfectly complement juicy, seared chicken breast.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.womansday.com/food-recipes/food-drinks/recipes/a55776/chicken-with-peaches-and-ginger-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chicken with Peaches and Ginger

Sweet summer peaches perfectly complement juicy, seared chicken breast.

Get the recipe.

<p>These crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a38953/cherry-prosciutto-grilled-pizzas-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Cherry-Prosciutto Grilled Pizzas

These crispy flatbreads achieve the perfect combo of salty, tangy and sweet in every bite.

Get the recipe.

<p>No boring mesclun here: Black-eyed peas and grilled green onions add a Southern kick.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a32799/shaved-squash-salad-recipe-ghk0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Shaved Squash Salad

No boring mesclun here: Black-eyed peas and grilled green onions add a Southern kick.

Get the recipe.

<p>Risotto makes for not-too-leftover-y leftovers because you can serve it in patty form the next go-round. Fry in oil or butter for a few minutes for a delicious turn of events.<br></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39368/corn-and-ham-risotto-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Creuset-America-Enameled-Soleil-Yellow/dp/B00GOENCJ2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP POTS">SHOP POTS</a></p>
Corn-and-Ham Risotto

Risotto makes for not-too-leftover-y leftovers because you can serve it in patty form the next go-round. Fry in oil or butter for a few minutes for a delicious turn of events.

Get the recipe.

SHOP POTS

<p>Fresh spring vegetables are an easy (and healthy!) way to upgrade the classic chicken dinner.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a276/skillet-chicken-spring-vegetables-recipe-clx0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Skillet Chicken and Spring Vegetables

Fresh spring vegetables are an easy (and healthy!) way to upgrade the classic chicken dinner.

Get the recipe.

<p>Fresh strawberries add a sweet and juicy element to this spring salad.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a38097/grilled-chicken-and-strawberry-cobb-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Grilled Chicken-and-Strawberry Cobb Salad

Fresh strawberries add a sweet and juicy element to this spring salad.

Get the recipe.

<p>Get dinner on the table quick (and keep dirty dishes to a minimum) with these simple fish packets.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a38076/bass-packets-with-tomato-corn-chickpeas-and-olives-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Bass Packets with Tomato, Corn, Chickpeas, and Olives

Get dinner on the table quick (and keep dirty dishes to a minimum) with these simple fish packets.

Get the recipe.

<p>Put a fresh spin on the classic steak dinner. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37762/grilled-cumin-rubbed-hanger-steak-smashed-minty-peas-grilled-bread-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Grilled Cumin-Rubbed Hanger Steak with Smashed Minty Peas and Grilled Bread

Put a fresh spin on the classic steak dinner.

Get the recipe.

<p>Bring a little snap (peas) to the table with this quick and easy dinner.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a37755/gingery-snap-pea-slaw-with-seared-salmon-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Gingery Snap Pea Slaw with Seared Salmon

Bring a little snap (peas) to the table with this quick and easy dinner.

Get the recipe.

<p>Avocado is packed with monounsaturated fats that help reduce inflammation and will help you feel fuller longer.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a33282/spiced-chicken-tacos-avocado-pomegranate-salsa-recipe-wdy0315/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Spiced Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Pomegranate Salsa

Avocado is packed with monounsaturated fats that help reduce inflammation and will help you feel fuller longer.

Get the recipe.

<p>Crispy pancetta and caramelized onions give this simple dish plenty of flavor.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a6337/pancetta-brussels-sprouts-linguini-recipe-clx0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Pancetta-and-Brussels Sprouts Linguini

Crispy pancetta and caramelized onions give this simple dish plenty of flavor.

Get the recipe.

<p>This light and refreshing dinner gets some color from a vegetable sauté.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5629/seared-grouper-corn-zucchini-tomato-saute-recipe-clx0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Seared Grouper with Corn, Zucchini, and Tomato Sauté

This light and refreshing dinner gets some color from a vegetable sauté.

Get the recipe.

<p>A quick and easy flank steak gets acidity from roasted grapes in this easy, weeknight recipe.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5748/herb-garlic-crusted-flank-steak-with-pan-roasted-grapes-recipe-clx0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Herb-Garlic Crusted Flank Steak with Pan-Roasted Grapes

A quick and easy flank steak gets acidity from roasted grapes in this easy, weeknight recipe.

Get the recipe.

<p>Spice up your weeknight dinner with this quick and easy chicken recipe.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5501/crispy-chicken-thighs-with-peppers-and-salsa-verde-recipe-clx0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong><br></p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.amazon.com/Lodge-Skillet-Pre-Seasoned-Skillet-Stovetop/dp/B00006JSUA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.648%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS">SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS</a></p>
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Peppers and Salsa Verde

Spice up your weeknight dinner with this quick and easy chicken recipe.

Get the recipe.

SHOP CAST IRON SKILLETS

<p>This crunchy salad gets a protein boost from rotisserie chicken.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a35069/crunch-carrot-pea-and-chicken-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Crunchy Carrot, Pea, and Chicken Salad

This crunchy salad gets a protein boost from rotisserie chicken.

Get the recipe.

<p>This steak-and-potato salad is a light and flavorful way to savor red meat.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a35066/steak-and-potato-salad-1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Steak-and-Potato Salad

This steak-and-potato salad is a light and flavorful way to savor red meat.

Get the recipe.

<p>Get your daily dose of veggies with this fresh and colorful salad.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a35067/green-machine-power-salad/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Green Machine Power Salad

Get your daily dose of veggies with this fresh and colorful salad.

Get the recipe.

<p>Warm up a cool night with this flavorful and filling pork stew.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5795/spicy-pork-posole-recipe-clx1014/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Spicy Pork Posole

Warm up a cool night with this flavorful and filling pork stew.

Get the recipe.

<p>Lighten up! Reduce Parmesan, pistachios, and olive oil each to 1/3 cup, add 1/4 cup water, and substitute in low-fat feta. Total savings? 110 calories and 12 fat grams per serving.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5137/fava-bean-pasta-salad-garlic-scape-pesto-recipe-clx0514/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Fava-Bean Pasta Salad with Garlic-Scape Pesto

Lighten up! Reduce Parmesan, pistachios, and olive oil each to 1/3 cup, add 1/4 cup water, and substitute in low-fat feta. Total savings? 110 calories and 12 fat grams per serving.

Get the recipe.

<p>Give the weeknight staple an overhaul by stuffing it with one of these combos. (Each variation serves 4 and is ready in 30 minutes or less.)</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a39374/stuffed-chicken-4-ways-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Stuffed Chicken, 4 Ways

Give the weeknight staple an overhaul by stuffing it with one of these combos. (Each variation serves 4 and is ready in 30 minutes or less.)

Get the recipe.

<p>Try juicy Thai-marinated steak for a new spin on usual tacos. Plus, these are ready in just 30 minutes! </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4169/thai-steak-tacos-recipe-clv0513/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Thai Steak Tacos

Try juicy Thai-marinated steak for a new spin on usual tacos. Plus, these are ready in just 30 minutes!

Get the recipe.

<p>A delicious and easy frittata that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5502/sweet-potato-kale-frittata-recipe-clx0914/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Sweet Potato Kale Frittata

A delicious and easy frittata that is perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Get the recipe.

<p>Though this sandwich is fresh and light, prosciutto keeps it satisfying and substantial enough to make it a filling summer lunch.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4218/heirloom-tomato-sandwiches-recipe-clv0913/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Heirloom-Tomato Sandwiches

Though this sandwich is fresh and light, prosciutto keeps it satisfying and substantial enough to make it a filling summer lunch.

Get the recipe.

<p>Toasted pecans add unexpected warmth and crunch to this creamy pasta dish.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a6297/creamy-chicken-broccoli-pesto-bow-ties-recipe-clx0215/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Creamy Chicken-and-Broccoli Pesto Bow Ties

Toasted pecans add unexpected warmth and crunch to this creamy pasta dish.

Get the recipe.

<p>Use quick-cooking ramen and store-bought chicken broth to get this hearty rendition of the Chinese-restaurant classic on the table in a jiffy. Fortune cookies optional.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4891/egg-drop-noodle-soup-recipe-clv0214/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Egg-Drop Noodle Soup

Use quick-cooking ramen and store-bought chicken broth to get this hearty rendition of the Chinese-restaurant classic on the table in a jiffy. Fortune cookies optional.

Get the recipe.

<p>A bright, sunny-side-up fried egg steals the show on this Southwestern salad topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and a citrusy black-bean-and-tomato salsa.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a6175/huevos-rancheros-salad-recipe-clv0214/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Huevos Rancheros Salad

A bright, sunny-side-up fried egg steals the show on this Southwestern salad topped with queso fresco, cilantro, and a citrusy black-bean-and-tomato salsa.

Get the recipe.

<p>A flavorful chimichurri made with peppery arugula, parsley, cumin, and garlic is the perfect marinade and sauce for lamb chops.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4857/lamb-chops-arugula-chimichurri-recipe-clv0413/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Lamb Chops with Arugula Chimichurri

A flavorful chimichurri made with peppery arugula, parsley, cumin, and garlic is the perfect marinade and sauce for lamb chops.

Get the recipe.

<p>This recipe by the executive chef-owner of <a href="http://www.recessindy.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Recess" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Recess</a> in Indianapolis tops grilled sea bass with a flavorful salsa that uses green tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Try it on other types of grilled fish or in burritos.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4010/green-tomato-sea-bass-recipe-clv0912/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Green Tomato Salsa with Grilled Sea Bass

This recipe by the executive chef-owner of Recess in Indianapolis tops grilled sea bass with a flavorful salsa that uses green tomatoes, jalapeños, and cilantro. Try it on other types of grilled fish or in burritos.

Get the recipe.

<p>Tomatoes, pecans, bacon, and more top a hearty salad of kale and collards, which is meant to be served at room temperature.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a4198/chopped-collard-kale-salad-lemon-garlic-dressing-recipe-clv0813/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chopped Collard and Kale Salad with Lemon-Garlic Dressing

Tomatoes, pecans, bacon, and more top a hearty salad of kale and collards, which is meant to be served at room temperature.

Get the recipe.

<p>Cool and refreshing, this soup gets its creaminess from healthy Greek yogurt. </p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a5448/chilled-cucumber-soup-recipe-clv0813/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Chilled Cucumber Soup

Cool and refreshing, this soup gets its creaminess from healthy Greek yogurt.

Get the recipe.

<p>Quick and easy pasta begins with basic ingredients, such as mushrooms, onions, and red peppers. An egg yolk is tossed with the ingredients and heated through before serving to glaze the pasta in rich, creamy flavor. Finish with a sprinkle of a fragrant, nutty cheese.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a791/easy-pantry-pasta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the recipe</a>.</strong></p>
Easy Pantry Pasta

Quick and easy pasta begins with basic ingredients, such as mushrooms, onions, and red peppers. An egg yolk is tossed with the ingredients and heated through before serving to glaze the pasta in rich, creamy flavor. Finish with a sprinkle of a fragrant, nutty cheese.

Get the recipe.

What to Read Next