The 50 Craziest, Most Bizarre Laws in Every State

There's no doubt about it: There are some crazy, bizarre state laws that exist in the United States. Sure, they may have made sense when they were written, but today these truly weird state facts about American laws are enough to make anyone question why they were created in the first place — not to mention they make for some great random trivia to stump your friends! Who knew, for instance, that it's illegal for a donkey to sleep in a bathtub in Arizona, or that you technically can't send your friends a surprise pizza in Louisiana?

Many of these antiquated laws may no longer be enforced today, but it's definitely still a blast to think about how they were once necessary (and somehow still exist, in some cases!). From random facts about food to truly ridiculous rules about animals in every state, get ready to laugh, gawk, and master your side-eye while clicking through the most absurd laws and bans in the great United States.