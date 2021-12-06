50+ Achievable New Year's Resolutions
- 1/54
50+ Achievable New Year's Resolutions
- 2/54
Build a better budget.
- 3/54
Cook one new thing each week.
- 4/54
Read more books.
- 5/54
Join a club.
- 6/54
Create a cleaning schedule you'll stick to.
- 7/54
Drink less alcohol.
- 8/54
Quit smoking.
- 9/54
Eat veggies regularly.
- 10/54
Share your resolutions one-on-one.
- 11/54
Book all your doctor's visits for the year.
- 12/54
Take the stairs.
- 13/54
Become a plant owner.
- 14/54
Plan a vacation ...
- 15/54
Start doing yoga with your partner.
- 16/54
Drink up.
- 17/54
Consider therapy.
- 18/54
Volunteer
- 19/54
Listen to novels while you work out.
- 20/54
Lift weights.
- 21/54
Do one new exercise move.
- 22/54
Decorate with family history.
- 23/54
Sanitize your phone weekly.
- 24/54
Try hydrotherapy.
- 25/54
Delegate more chores.
- 26/54
Keep clutter out of the kitchen.
- 27/54
Wear workout gear that makes you feel good.
- 28/54
Donate old clothes.
- 29/54
Explore new hobbies.
- 30/54
Give yourself a new look.
- 31/54
Invest in your skincare routine.
- 32/54
Play upbeat music.
- 33/54
Take back your lunch break.
- 34/54
Write to yourself.
- 35/54
Do one thing at a time.
- 36/54
Switch up your routine.
- 37/54
Take more walks.
- 38/54
Make chaotic zones (like the entryway) calm.
- 39/54
Shop for new sneakers.
- 40/54
Go to bed on time, with your partner.
- 41/54
Make your bed every morning.
- 42/54
Stay glued to the windows.
- 43/54
Give yourself more compliments.
- 44/54
Learn a new skill.
- 45/54
nye resolutions
- 46/54
Be current about current events.
- 47/54
MUSE 2: The Brain Sensing Headband - Meditation Tracker Multi Sensor Headset Device - Responsive Sound Feedback for Brain Wave, Heart, Body & Breath Activity
- 48/54
Add more citrus to your grocery cart.
- 49/54
Try this trick for a better night's sleep.
- 50/54
Take more trips with no destination in mind.
- 51/54
Ease stress with kindness
- 52/54
Get artsy.
- 53/54
Chow down on blueberries and walnuts.
- 54/54
Make your home more fragrant.