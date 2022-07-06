The 5 Most Exotic Yacht Expeditions You Can Actually Go On

Reuters

The Russian rouble extended the previous session's sharp slide on Wednesday, slumping to its lowest since late May against the dollar and euro and heading back towards levels the government prefers as intervention speculation swirled. The rouble hit more than seven-year highs a week ago, but has shed over 20% since then against the greenback as several officials voiced concerns about its strength, which dents Russia's income from exporting commodities and other goods priced in dollars and euros. The currency embarked on its hefty slide soon after Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia could turn to currency intervention to keep a lid on the rouble's appreciation.