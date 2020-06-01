5 Best Meat Delivery Services to Help You Avoid the Grocery Store

Not everyone has a reliable, high-quality butcher right around the corner, a farmer's market with top-notch products, or a well-stocked meat counter at your grocery store. What's more, many people have become leery of factory farm purveyors, pivoting to more artisanal sources who can tell consumers exactly how the animal lived before it made its way to the plate. Happy animals just taste better, but not everybody has the same level of access to sustainable food. Thanks to online meat delivery services, everyone can access the kind of meat that makes you feel great about digging in.

In order to help you choose your delivery service, our Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen staff tasted nine of the most popular meat delivery services on the market (Tough gig, but somebody had to do it). Because sustainability matters in this day and age, they docked points for brands that came with lots of plastic and styrofoam, but focused primarily on the meat itself. Services that sent poor-quality, too-small, or badly butchered cuts didn't make the grade, nor did those whose meat came out tough or bland – a tell that the animal didn't live its best life. Then, the food experts tested each cut against its counterpart to determine the ones they'd feed themselves and their families. Here are their top picks for bacon, pork, chicken, and overall to be used in your favorite healthy chicken dinners, a comforting ground beef recipe, or a mouthwatering brunch recipe