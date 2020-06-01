5 Best Meat Delivery Services to Help You Avoid the Grocery Store

It saves you a trip to the grocery store, and it makes a great gift.

<p>Not everyone has a reliable, high-quality butcher right around the corner, a farmer's market with top-notch products, or a well-stocked meat counter at your grocery store. What's more, many people have become leery of factory farm purveyors, pivoting to more artisanal sources who can tell consumers exactly how the animal lived before it made its way to the plate. Happy animals just taste better, but not everybody has the same level of access to sustainable food. Thanks to online meat delivery services, everyone can access the kind of meat that makes you feel great about digging in. </p><p>In order to help you choose your delivery service, our Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen staff tasted nine of the most popular meat delivery services on the market (Tough gig, but somebody had to do it). Because sustainability matters in this day and age, they docked points for brands that came with lots of plastic and styrofoam, but focused primarily on the meat itself. Services that sent poor-quality, too-small, or badly butchered cuts didn't make the grade, nor did those whose meat came out tough or bland – a tell that the animal didn't live its best life. Then, the food experts tested each cut against its counterpart to determine the ones they'd feed themselves and their families. Here are their top picks for bacon, pork, chicken, and overall to be used in your favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/healthy/g4056/healthy-chicken-dinners/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:healthy chicken dinners" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">healthy chicken dinners</a>, a comforting <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/easy/g3586/best-ground-beef-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ground beef recipe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ground beef recipe</a>, or a mouthwatering brunch recipe</p>
<p>Every meat from Porter Road tasted like it came from an animal that lived its life with lots of space and plenty of good food. This purveyor only sells meat that's pasture-raised with no hormones and no antibiotics. We love the bundles, which offer a variety of meats for $60–$90.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fporterroad.com%2Fcollections%2Fall&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ffood-products%2Fg32669091%2Fbest-meat-delivery-services%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g5043/best-monthly-food-subscription-boxes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Best Monthly Food Subscription Boxes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Best Monthly Food Subscription Boxes</a></p>
<p>The test kitchen loved the pork products and the philosophy of the Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative. Because they're a coop, you know exactly who's raising your meat and the journey it takes from pasture to plate. If you care about where your meat comes from <em>and</em> the people who raise it, this is the delivery service for you. The company also offers beef and poultry, but we were most impressed with the 25 cut options/varieties for its pork.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.grassrootscoop.com/shop/pork" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Our editors loved the thick cut and meaty bacon from Crowd Cow – no fatty, stingy slices here. They also have a solid list of products available at a wide range of prices and animals, including fish and seafood. Whatever it is you're making for dinner, Crowd Cow's got you covered, and you'll be impressed with the selection.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowdcow.com%2Fcollections%2Fbest-sellers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Ffood-products%2Fg32669091%2Fbest-meat-delivery-services%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>All of the meat from Greensbury is certified organic, so you know it has to pass a high standard before making it to your stomach. The test kitchen especially loved their pork-forward bacon. They also offer subscriptions, for those who are really ready to commit. The family staples pack ($114.99) is a great option for big families.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.greensbury.com/collections" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW</a></p>
<p>Foodies, listen up: The specialty cuts from Heritage Farms' humanely raised, ancient breeds are just like those you might find in a fancy restaurant, but at a much lower price. Our editors especially loved their chicken (they offer a lot of full roasts!), but they've got everything from cured meats to duck and goat and snout-to-tail packages for delivery to your door. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://heritagefoods.com/collections/turkey-poultry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW">SHOP NOW </a> </p>
