Face Serums for People Who Want Perfect Skin

As much as face serums can feel luxurious and chic, they can also be overwhelming. Which serum does what? How do I know what my skin needs? The options feel endless, but I'm here to take your hand and guide you through the options so you can find a nice pocket-sized solution to the biggest skin woes. You're not alone if the "serum" category in stores feels intimidating—you're talking to a girl who didn't realize that nighttime serums are truly for dreamland, and came home with a nice sunburn. From Vitamin C serums, AHA/BHA concoctions, and B12-filled bottles, I promise you'll find an option to suit your needs and price point.

If cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the meat and potatoes of skincare, serums are the spices. They'll take your routine to a new level with ingredients and formulas that address all of your individual concerns. Whether you're looking to treat dryness, dark spots, fine lines, or oiliness, there is a serum out there for you that will address all these issues and more. And can layer them on to create your perfect ingredient cocktail so you'll never have a bad skin day again.