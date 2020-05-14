Face Serums for People Who Want Perfect Skin

<p>As much as face serums can feel luxurious and chic, they can also be overwhelming. Which serum does what? How do I know <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/beauty/g32266410/best-brightening-serums/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:what my skin needs?" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">what my skin needs? </a>The options feel endless, but I'm here to take your hand and guide you through the options so you can find a nice <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/beauty/a29177374/dermalogica-phyto-nature-firming-serum-review/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pocket-sized solution" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pocket-sized solution</a> to the biggest skin woes. You're not alone if <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/beauty/makeup/g32438503/best-lip-products-may-12/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the &quot;serum&quot; category" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the "serum" category</a> in stores feels intimidating—you're talking to a girl who didn't realize that nighttime serums are truly for dreamland, and came home with a nice sunburn. From Vitamin C serums, AHA/BHA concoctions, and B12-filled bottles, I promise you'll find an option to suit your needs and price point. </p><p>If cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the meat and potatoes of skincare, serums are the spices. They'll take your routine to a new level with ingredients and formulas that address all of your individual concerns. Whether you're looking to treat dryness, dark spots, fine lines, or oiliness, there is a serum out there for you that will address all these issues and more. And can layer them on to create your perfect ingredient cocktail so you'll never have a bad skin day again. </p>
As much as face serums can feel luxurious and chic, they can also be overwhelming. Which serum does what? How do I know what my skin needs? The options feel endless, but I'm here to take your hand and guide you through the options so you can find a nice pocket-sized solution to the biggest skin woes. You're not alone if the "serum" category in stores feels intimidating—you're talking to a girl who didn't realize that nighttime serums are truly for dreamland, and came home with a nice sunburn. From Vitamin C serums, AHA/BHA concoctions, and B12-filled bottles, I promise you'll find an option to suit your needs and price point.

If cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the meat and potatoes of skincare, serums are the spices. They'll take your routine to a new level with ingredients and formulas that address all of your individual concerns. Whether you're looking to treat dryness, dark spots, fine lines, or oiliness, there is a serum out there for you that will address all these issues and more. And can layer them on to create your perfect ingredient cocktail so you'll never have a bad skin day again.

<p><strong>Acure</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$14.15</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B0040ZHUH2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10058.g.5070%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>The vegan formula (which is also USDA-certified organic) uses a mix of ultra-hydrating argan oil and anti-inflammatory borage oil to sooth irritated, acne-prone skin, while the added antioxidant-rich cranberry helps brighten dark spots and discoloration. </p>
<p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$14.28</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0067H6KW2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10058.g.5070%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This silky serum is filled with retinol—a.k.a. the big kahuna of anti-aging ingredients—and glycerin to rev up collagen production and smooth out wrinkles, all without drying out your skin. </p>
<p><strong>L'Oreal Paris</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$12.43</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B005H1541C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10058.g.5070%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Repeat after us: hydrolyzed soy protein and hydroxypalmitoyl sphinganine. Okay, fine, don't repeat after us, but those two tongue-twisters are the major players in this skin-strengthening and moisturizing serum, giving it the ability to truly amp up your skin's elasticity, tone, and brightness over time. </p>
<p><strong>e.l.f. Cosmetics</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fbeauty-shield-vitamin-c-pollution-prevention-serum%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod18561049&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>You've heard a trillion times before that you're "supposed" to be using vitamin C on your skin, and it's for good reason: The all-star ingredient is a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals (yes, those are real, scientific things) and brightens dark spots and discoloration. </p>
<p><strong>No7</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Flift-luminate-triple-action-serum%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod15321241&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This product has three promises: softening lines/wrinkles, firming skin, and evening out skin tone, and nails all three with its ingredients, including Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No7's most effective anti-wrinkle peptide technology as well as Hyaluronic Acid & Hibiscus. </p>
<p><strong>Neutrogena</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fhydroboost-hydrating-serum%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod15321219&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This serum is meant for those of us whose skin is dying of thirst. Its main ingredient is purified hyaluronic acid, a hydrating compound that is naturally found in skin and can absorb up to 1000 times its weight in water. </p>
<p><strong>RoC</strong></p><p>Amazon</p><p><strong>$16.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00027DMI8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10058.g.5070%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This anti-aging serum has retinol (a fancy Vitamin A that also fights wrinkles), and skin-renewing minerals like magnesium, zinc, and copper to stimulate collagen production in the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. </p>
<p><strong>pixi</strong></p><p>Pixi Beauty</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pixibeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Fovernight-glow-serum%3Fvariant%3D31991431875&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This serum does all the work while you're sleeping —using 10% glycolic acid & arginine, this serum works hard at reducing fine lines and aging while also brightening the skin to make sure you wake up looking gorgeous. </p>
<p><strong>Aveeno</strong></p><p>Ulta</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fmaxglow-serum-primer%3FproductId%3Dpimprod2002049&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This product will make you glow like you just came back from a tropical vacation. Ingredients like soy and kiwi complex enhance skin’s natural radiance, and you'll have that "lit from within" look you thought only came from expensive products. </p>
<p><strong>Drunk Elephant</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$80.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fc-firma-day-serum-P400259&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This cult favorite serum uses vitamin C to powerfully reverse signs of aging, like fine lines, uneven texture, loss of elasticity, and overall dullness. It also hydrates and exfoliates so you can expect your brightest skin yet.</p>
<p><strong>The Ordinary</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$5.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-ordinary-deciem-niacinamide-10-zinc-1-P427417&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This serum is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, and works hard to reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes. It contains none of the harmful ingredients that cause congestion, and is gentle enough to use twice a day.</p>
<p><strong>Kiehl's </strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$54.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclearly-corrective-dark-spot-solution-P422022&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>If you hate dark spots as much as I do, this correcting serum will be your new best friend. It uses peony and birch to diminish the look of dark spots, dullness, and uneven texture. You will immediately look brighter after application. </p>
<p><strong>Tatcha</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fviolet-c-brightening-serum-vitamin-c-aha-P439058&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This powerful serum is packed full of Vitamin C and AHA acids that all work to get you the the most luminous skin of your life. It's moisturizing, fast-acting, and encourages cell-turnover for supple, smoother skin.</p>
<p><strong>Kate Somerville</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkate-somerville-delikate-recovery-serum-P457697&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For anyone who suffers from irritated, red, or inflamed skin, this serum is the calming antidote. It also brings hydration to sensitive skin, and you'll be able to see a noticeable difference in only a week. </p>
<p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdr-barbara-sturm-glow-drops-P447782&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>Every celebrity's skincare routine seems to feature this serum, and there's a reason for it. It contains anti-aging and revitalizing ingredients to give you a glowing boost.</p>
<p><strong>KORRES</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkorres-wild-rose-spotless-serum-with-15-vitamin-super-c-P456416&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This vitamin C serum works to brighten skin and reduce dullness. It also utilizes wild rose oil to hydrate and plump the skin. If you prefer less weighty textures, you'll love this lightweight serum, which brings smooth, moisturized, and even skin.</p>
<p><strong>boscia</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$46.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fboscia-vitamin-b12-hydration-booster-serum-P456411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>For perpetually dry-skinned ladies, this serum is a savior. It's packed with B12, squalene, and apricot kernel oil to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier on all levels. Just shake the bottle like you're mixing up a cocktail, apply, and say goodbye to dry days. </p>
<p><strong>KORA Organics</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fkora-organics-noni-night-aha-resurfacing-serum-P455241&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>If you've ever wanted <a href="https://www.instagram.com/mirandakerr/?hl=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Miranda Kerr's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Miranda Kerr's</a> skin, now is your chance to try her line. This serum employs AHA and BHA acids to resurface your skin while you sleep, so you can wake up with rejuvenated, baby-soft skin.</p>
<p><strong>Skinceuticals</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$166.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_C%2BE%2BFerulic_5230.htm%3FAID%3D13463631%26PID%3D100045664%26URL%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.dermstore.com%252Fproduct_C%252BE%252BFerulic_5230.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>You're looking at one of the most hyped serums of all time, because it's <em>that good</em>. It offers vitamins and acids to protect against environmental damage and reverse signs of aging. It will brighten the skin, literally as soon as you apply it, as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles. </p>
<p><strong>Dr. Loretta</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_AntiAging%2BRepair%2BSerum_75194.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This anti-aging serum contains antioxidants, plant stem cells, and marine extracts that firms skin and fights wrinkles and other signs of aging. It also improves your skin's moisture levels so perpetual dryness can feel like a thing of the past. </p>
<p><strong>Eve Lom</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$76.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Intense%2BHydration%2BSerum%2B_51166.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marieclaire.com%2Fbeauty%2Fnews%2Fg5070%2Fbest-face-serums%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP IT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP IT</a></p><p>This hydrating serum powerfully increases hydration within hours with the help of hyaluronic acid and vitamins. It also contains glycerin, which cools and calms irritation and redness. </p><p>...</p><p><em>For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the </em>Marie Claire n<em>ewsletter.</em></p><p><br><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://preferences.hearstmags.com/brands/MAR/subscribe.aspx?authId=F0CC0C27-80DA-4734-ABDF-E4115B84A56B&maj=WNL&min=ARTICLES" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SUBSCRIBE HERE"><strong>SUBSCRIBE HERE</strong></a><br></p>
