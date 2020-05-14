Face Serums for People Who Want Perfect Skin

Face Serums for People Who Want Perfect SkinMarie ClaireMay 14, 2020, 1:21 p.m. UTCBasically an Instagram filter in a bottle.From Marie ClaireFace Serums for People Who Want Perfect SkinAs much as face serums can feel luxurious and chic, they can also be overwhelming. Which serum does what? How do I know what my skin needs? The options feel endless, but I'm here to take your hand and guide you through the options so you can find a nice pocket-sized solution to the biggest skin woes. You're not alone if the "serum" category in stores feels intimidating—you're talking to a girl who didn't realize that nighttime serums are truly for dreamland, and came home with a nice sunburn. From Vitamin C serums, AHA/BHA concoctions, and B12-filled bottles, I promise you'll find an option to suit your needs and price point. If cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreen are the meat and potatoes of skincare, serums are the spices. They'll take your routine to a new level with ingredients and formulas that address all of your individual concerns. Whether you're looking to treat dryness, dark spots, fine lines, or oiliness, there is a serum out there for you that will address all these issues and more. And can layer them on to create your perfect ingredient cocktail so you'll never have a bad skin day again. Brightening Glowing SerumAcureAmazon$14.15SHOP ITThe vegan formula (which is also USDA-certified organic) uses a mix of ultra-hydrating argan oil and anti-inflammatory borage oil to sooth irritated, acne-prone skin, while the added antioxidant-rich cranberry helps brighten dark spots and discoloration. Rapid Wrinkle Repair SerumNeutrogenaAmazon$14.28SHOP ITThis silky serum is filled with retinol—a.k.a. the big kahuna of anti-aging ingredients—and glycerin to rev up collagen production and smooth out wrinkles, all without drying out your skin. Scroll to continue with contentAdAge Perfect Hydra Nutrition Daily Repair Face SerumL'Oreal ParisAmazon$12.43SHOP ITRepeat after us: hydrolyzed soy protein and hydroxypalmitoyl sphinganine. Okay, fine, don't repeat after us, but those two tongue-twisters are the major players in this skin-strengthening and moisturizing serum, giving it the ability to truly amp up your skin's elasticity, tone, and brightness over time. Beauty Shield Vitamin C Pollution Prevention Serume.l.f. CosmeticsUlta$16.00SHOP ITYou've heard a trillion times before that you're "supposed" to be using vitamin C on your skin, and it's for good reason: The all-star ingredient is a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals (yes, those are real, scientific things) and brightens dark spots and discoloration. Lift & Luminate Triple Action SerumNo7Ulta$33.99SHOP ITThis product has three promises: softening lines/wrinkles, firming skin, and evening out skin tone, and nails all three with its ingredients, including Matrixyl 3000 Plus, No7's most effective anti-wrinkle peptide technology as well as Hyaluronic Acid & Hibiscus. Hydroboost Hydrating SerumNeutrogenaUlta$24.99SHOP ITThis serum is meant for those of us whose skin is dying of thirst. Its main ingredient is purified hyaluronic acid, a hydrating compound that is naturally found in skin and can absorb up to 1000 times its weight in water. Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream Oil-Free and Non-Comedogenic,RoCAmazon$16.98SHOP ITThis anti-aging serum has retinol (a fancy Vitamin A that also fights wrinkles), and skin-renewing minerals like magnesium, zinc, and copper to stimulate collagen production in the skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Overnight Glow SerumpixiPixi Beauty$24.00SHOP ITThis serum does all the work while you're sleeping —using 10% glycolic acid & arginine, this serum works hard at reducing fine lines and aging while also brightening the skin to make sure you wake up looking gorgeous. MaxGlow Serum + PrimerAveenoUlta$23.99SHOP ITThis product will make you glow like you just came back from a tropical vacation. Ingredients like soy and kiwi complex enhance skin’s natural radiance, and you'll have that "lit from within" look you thought only came from expensive products. C-Firma Vitamin C Day SerumDrunk Elephantsephora.com$80.00SHOP ITThis cult favorite serum uses vitamin C to powerfully reverse signs of aging, like fine lines, uneven texture, loss of elasticity, and overall dullness. It also hydrates and exfoliates so you can expect your brightest skin yet.Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%The Ordinarysephora.com$5.90SHOP ITThis serum is perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, and works hard to reduce the appearance of pores and blemishes. It contains none of the harmful ingredients that cause congestion, and is gentle enough to use twice a day.Clearly Corrective™ Dark Spot SolutionKiehl's sephora.com$54.00SHOP ITIf you hate dark spots as much as I do, this correcting serum will be your new best friend. It uses peony and birch to diminish the look of dark spots, dullness, and uneven texture. You will immediately look brighter after application. Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHATatchasephora.com$88.00SHOP ITThis powerful serum is packed full of Vitamin C and AHA acids that all work to get you the the most luminous skin of your life. It's moisturizing, fast-acting, and encourages cell-turnover for supple, smoother skin.DeliKate Recovery SerumKate Somervillesephora.com$85.00SHOP ITFor anyone who suffers from irritated, red, or inflamed skin, this serum is the calming antidote. It also brings hydration to sensitive skin, and you'll be able to see a noticeable difference in only a week. Glow DropsDr. Barbara Sturmsephora.com$50.00SHOP ITEvery celebrity's skincare routine seems to feature this serum, and there's a reason for it. It contains anti-aging and revitalizing ingredients to give you a glowing boost.Wild Rose Spotless Serum with 15% Vitamin Super CKORRESsephora.com$68.00SHOP ITThis vitamin C serum works to brighten skin and reduce dullness. It also utilizes wild rose oil to hydrate and plump the skin. If you prefer less weighty textures, you'll love this lightweight serum, which brings smooth, moisturized, and even skin.Vitamin B12 Hydration Booster Serumbosciasephora.com$46.00SHOP ITFor perpetually dry-skinned ladies, this serum is a savior. It's packed with B12, squalene, and apricot kernel oil to strengthen your skin's moisture barrier on all levels. Just shake the bottle like you're mixing up a cocktail, apply, and say goodbye to dry days. Noni Night AHA Resurfacing SerumKORA Organicssephora.com$72.00SHOP ITIf you've ever wanted Miranda Kerr's skin, now is your chance to try her line. This serum employs AHA and BHA acids to resurface your skin while you sleep, so you can wake up with rejuvenated, baby-soft skin.C E FerulicSkinceuticalsdermstore.com$166.00SHOP ITYou're looking at one of the most hyped serums of all time, because it's that good. It offers vitamins and acids to protect against environmental damage and reverse signs of aging. It will brighten the skin, literally as soon as you apply it, as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Anti-Aging Repair SerumDr. Lorettadermstore.com$110.00SHOP ITThis anti-aging serum contains antioxidants, plant stem cells, and marine extracts that firms skin and fights wrinkles and other signs of aging. It also improves your skin's moisture levels so perpetual dryness can feel like a thing of the past. Intense Hydration SerumEve Lomdermstore.com$76.00SHOP ITThis hydrating serum powerfully increases hydration within hours with the help of hyaluronic acid and vitamins. It also contains glycerin, which cools and calms irritation and redness. ...For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.SUBSCRIBE HERE