47 Vintage Pictures of Our Favorite Icons Dressed in Denim

  • <p>Style icons have worn every cut and brand of denim for decades. Brigitte Bardot wore her cropped Levi's with ease; Lauren Hutton paired her all-American denim skirt with a white tee; and nothing came between Brooke Shields and her Calvin Klein jeans. In honor of the seasonless staple, we've compiled the best vintage pics of Jane Birkin, Twiggy, Janet Jackson, and more elevating the classic blue jean.</p>
    1/48

    47 Vintage Pictures of Our Favorite Icons Dressed in Denim

    Style icons have worn every cut and brand of denim for decades. Brigitte Bardot wore her cropped Levi's with ease; Lauren Hutton paired her all-American denim skirt with a white tee; and nothing came between Brooke Shields and her Calvin Klein jeans. In honor of the seasonless staple, we've compiled the best vintage pics of Jane Birkin, Twiggy, Janet Jackson, and more elevating the classic blue jean.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Shirley Temple wears a pair of denim overalls for a visit to her barn to see her three ponies lived. The young film star is pictured here with Little Carnation. </p>
    2/48

    Shirley Temple, 1938

    Shirley Temple wears a pair of denim overalls for a visit to her barn to see her three ponies lived. The young film star is pictured here with Little Carnation.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>Back in the '40s, jeans were seen more as utility wear—suitable for house or yard work—rather than a fashion statement. That explains why Elizabeth Taylor paired her bootcut jeans with a flannel button-down to wash her dog. </p>
    3/48

    Elizabeth Taylor, 1947

    Back in the '40s, jeans were seen more as utility wear—suitable for house or yard work—rather than a fashion statement. That explains why Elizabeth Taylor paired her bootcut jeans with a flannel button-down to wash her dog.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Jane Russell was one of the most well-known pinup stars during the '40s and '50s, but in this 1949, the actress showed off a whole new look. She swapped out her swimsuit for a pair of high-waisted jeans and brown cowboy boots. </p>
    4/48

    Jane Russell, 1949

    Jane Russell was one of the most well-known pinup stars during the '40s and '50s, but in this 1949, the actress showed off a whole new look. She swapped out her swimsuit for a pair of high-waisted jeans and brown cowboy boots.

    Silver Screen Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Debbie Reynolds upheld her reputation as America's sweetheart, while she played a game of baseball in 1950. The actress paired her cuffed jeans with a collared tank top and a hair bow.</p>
    5/48

    Debbie Reynolds, 1950

    Debbie Reynolds upheld her reputation as America's sweetheart, while she played a game of baseball in 1950. The actress paired her cuffed jeans with a collared tank top and a hair bow.

    Silver Screen Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>Doris Day kept her outfit casual when she posed for a portrait at Warner Brothers Studio in 1951. Leaning against a bale of hay, the actress wore a pair of dark denim pants and a high collared button-down. </p>
    6/48

    Doris Day, 1951

    Doris Day kept her outfit casual when she posed for a portrait at Warner Brothers Studio in 1951. Leaning against a bale of hay, the actress wore a pair of dark denim pants and a high collared button-down.

    John Kobal Foundation - Getty Images
  • <p>Betty Grable poses on top of a Pinto horse in 1952. Wearing a western shirt, dark jean pants, a cowboy hat, and boots, the actress looks as though she was ready to be cast in the next John Wayne western. </p>
    7/48

    Betty Grable, 1952

    Betty Grable poses on top of a Pinto horse in 1952. Wearing a western shirt, dark jean pants, a cowboy hat, and boots, the actress looks as though she was ready to be cast in the next John Wayne western.

    Gene Lester - Getty Images
  • <p> Marilyn Monroe paired her high-waisted dark wash jeans with a wide belt buckle and a white camisole, while she filmed a scene with Robert Mitchum in 1954. </p>
    8/48

    Marilyn Monroe, 1954

    Marilyn Monroe paired her high-waisted dark wash jeans with a wide belt buckle and a white camisole, while she filmed a scene with Robert Mitchum in 1954.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Joan Collins strikes a pose as she admires her pet parrot in 1955. The actress makes a fashion statement wearing high-waisted jeans with a popped collared shirt and large hoop earrings. </p>
    9/48

    Joan Collins, 1955

    Joan Collins strikes a pose as she admires her pet parrot in 1955. The actress makes a fashion statement wearing high-waisted jeans with a popped collared shirt and large hoop earrings.

    Hulton Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>At the age of 19, Jane Fonda poses on top of a lounge chair in a garden, while wearing a stylish monochromatic outfit. The actress casually rolled the sleeves up to her elbows on her denim shirt and paired it with printed pants. </p>
    10/48

    Jane Fonda, 1956

    At the age of 19, Jane Fonda poses on top of a lounge chair in a garden, while wearing a stylish monochromatic outfit. The actress casually rolled the sleeves up to her elbows on her denim shirt and paired it with printed pants.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Before Grace Kelly became the Princess of Monaco in 1956, she was Hollywood royalty. Looking as regal as ever, the actress struck a pose during a photoshoot wearing a paisley shirt, dark rolled up jeans, and ballet flats. </p>
    11/48

    Grace Kelly, 1955

    Before Grace Kelly became the Princess of Monaco in 1956, she was Hollywood royalty. Looking as regal as ever, the actress struck a pose during a photoshoot wearing a paisley shirt, dark rolled up jeans, and ballet flats.

    Bettmann - Getty Images
  • <p>French actress Brigitte Bardot was known for her casual style. Here, the fashion icon is seen wearing what's known as a Canadian tuxedo, a.k.a. pairing a denim shirt with a pair of jeans. </p>
    12/48

    Brigitte Bardot, 1958

    French actress Brigitte Bardot was known for her casual style. Here, the fashion icon is seen wearing what's known as a Canadian tuxedo, a.k.a. pairing a denim shirt with a pair of jeans.

    Getty Images
  • <p> In the same year that Angie Dickinson starred in the John Wayne western, <em>Rio Bravo, </em>the actress struck this pose on a desert wall. </p>
    13/48

    Angie Dickinson, 1959

    In the same year that Angie Dickinson starred in the John Wayne western, Rio Bravo, the actress struck this pose on a desert wall.

    Silver Screen Collection - Getty Images
  • <p>While performing with her co-star Keith Andes in the Broadway musical <em>Wildcat</em>, Lucille Ball wears a linen button-down shirt with high-waisted jeans. As far as accessories go, the actress wore her belt abnormally low around her legs. </p>
    14/48

    Lucille Ball, 1960

    While performing with her co-star Keith Andes in the Broadway musical Wildcat, Lucille Ball wears a linen button-down shirt with high-waisted jeans. As far as accessories go, the actress wore her belt abnormally low around her legs.

    Getty Images
  • <p>As a young ingénue—and still a few years away from her Oscar-winning performance in <em>Cactus Flower—</em>Goldie Hawn embraces summer style in a ruffle tank top, a pair of white jeans, and flip flops. </p>
    15/48

    Goldie Hawn, 1964

    As a young ingénue—and still a few years away from her Oscar-winning performance in Cactus Flower—Goldie Hawn embraces summer style in a ruffle tank top, a pair of white jeans, and flip flops.

    Getty Images
  • <p>While guest-starring on an episode of <em>The Man from U.N.C.L.E. </em>Sharon Tate films a scene with David McCallum wearing a white button-down and dark jeans. Soon after, the emerging actress landed her first feature film role in <em>Eye of the Devil</em>. </p>
    16/48

    Sharon Tate, 1965

    While guest-starring on an episode of The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Sharon Tate films a scene with David McCallum wearing a white button-down and dark jeans. Soon after, the emerging actress landed her first feature film role in Eye of the Devil.

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>British model Jean Shrimpton gives the camera a stare as she sits cross-legged on a stool. For the photoshoot, the model wore a simple striped T-shirt and baggy jeans.</p>
    17/48

    Jean Shrimpton, 1965

    British model Jean Shrimpton gives the camera a stare as she sits cross-legged on a stool. For the photoshoot, the model wore a simple striped T-shirt and baggy jeans.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Katharine Ross looks polished and laid back in white jeans and a navy T-shirt in 1965. Although Ross was primarily on TV around this time, by 1967 she was one of film's leading ladies, starring in projects like <em>The Graduate </em>and <em>Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid</em>. </p>
    18/48

    Katharine Ross, 1965

    Katharine Ross looks polished and laid back in white jeans and a navy T-shirt in 1965. Although Ross was primarily on TV around this time, by 1967 she was one of film's leading ladies, starring in projects like The Graduate and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Tina Turner wears a paired of faded flared jeans and a velour sweatshirt for a studio session at Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles, California in 1966.</p>
    19/48

    Tina Turner, 1966

    Tina Turner wears a paired of faded flared jeans and a velour sweatshirt for a studio session at Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles, California in 1966.

    Ray Avery - Getty Images
  • <p>Bianca Jagger's take on festival style is everything. Here, she dons cuffed jeans with a peacoat, cape, and heeled boots for the Bardney Pop Festival in May 1972, as one does.</p>
    20/48

    Bianca Jagger, 1972

    Bianca Jagger's take on festival style is everything. Here, she dons cuffed jeans with a peacoat, cape, and heeled boots for the Bardney Pop Festival in May 1972, as one does.

    Les Lee - Getty Images
  • <p>Jane Birkin poses for photos at the beach in 1973. The French actress wore a pair of relaxed jeans with a loose ruffled top and a pair of heels. </p>
    21/48

    Jane Birkin, 1973

    Jane Birkin poses for photos at the beach in 1973. The French actress wore a pair of relaxed jeans with a loose ruffled top and a pair of heels.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Posing for <em>Mademoiselle</em> magazine<em>, </em>'70s style icon Ali McGraw laid barefoot in the grass wearing flared jeans and a striped T-shirt. The model, famous for her dark brunette locks, covered her hair with a bucket hat.</p>
    22/48

    Ali McGraw, 1969

    Posing for Mademoiselle magazine, '70s style icon Ali McGraw laid barefoot in the grass wearing flared jeans and a striped T-shirt. The model, famous for her dark brunette locks, covered her hair with a bucket hat.

    David McCabe - Getty Images
  • <p>By the '70s, jean skirts became a wardrobe staple for young women⁠—and American model Lauren Hutton was no exception. Here, Hutton looks effortlessly chic in a brimmed hat, a simple white tee, and a belted denim skirt. </p>
    23/48

    Lauren Hutton, 1974

    By the '70s, jean skirts became a wardrobe staple for young women⁠—and American model Lauren Hutton was no exception. Here, Hutton looks effortlessly chic in a brimmed hat, a simple white tee, and a belted denim skirt.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Diana Ross parties in New York City in a casual look, consisting of high-waisted jeans and a tank top. The singer had recently branched out into acting around this time.</p>
    24/48

    Diana Ross, 1975

    Diana Ross parties in New York City in a casual look, consisting of high-waisted jeans and a tank top. The singer had recently branched out into acting around this time.

    Images Press - Getty Images
  • <p>Olivia Newton-John sports a pair of bootcut jeans with a fuzzy sweater and turtleneck, while posing for her first album cover. The actress, who rose to fame as an actress in <em>Grease</em>, released her first pop single, "Follow Me," in 1975. </p>
    25/48

    Olivia Newton-John, 1975

    Olivia Newton-John sports a pair of bootcut jeans with a fuzzy sweater and turtleneck, while posing for her first album cover. The actress, who rose to fame as an actress in Grease, released her first pop single, "Follow Me," in 1975.

    Anwar Hussein - Getty Images
  • <p>Farrah Fawcett was one of the most influential icons of the '70s—from her feathery hair to her<a href="https://www.biography.com/news/farrah-fawcett-swimsuit-poster" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-selling poster" class="link "> best-selling poster</a>. Here, the actress poses for a portrait in a peasant top, dark indigo jeans, and, of course, her iconic hairstyle.</p>
    26/48

    Farrah Fawcett, 1975

    Farrah Fawcett was one of the most influential icons of the '70s—from her feathery hair to her best-selling poster. Here, the actress poses for a portrait in a peasant top, dark indigo jeans, and, of course, her iconic hairstyle.

    Getty Images
  • <p>British fashion icon, Twiggy, pairs a graphic T-shirt with flared jeans, as she strolls through London's Hampstead Heath with her boyfriend, Michael Witney. </p>
    27/48

    Twiggy, 1976

    British fashion icon, Twiggy, pairs a graphic T-shirt with flared jeans, as she strolls through London's Hampstead Heath with her boyfriend, Michael Witney.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Spanish singer Charo opted for a coordinated denim look for her performance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson </em>in 1976. The singer paired wide leg denim with a matching bikini top. </p>
    28/48

    Charo, 1976

    Spanish singer Charo opted for a coordinated denim look for her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1976. The singer paired wide leg denim with a matching bikini top.

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Debbie Harry adds a touch of grunge to her look with a pair of denim cut-offs. The Blondie singer paired her look with a black muscle tee. </p>
    29/48

    Debbie Harry, 1977

    Debbie Harry adds a touch of grunge to her look with a pair of denim cut-offs. The Blondie singer paired her look with a black muscle tee.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Madonna strikes a pose during a studio photoshoot. Looking simple and chic, the singer wore a black cutout shirt, straight leg jeans, and high heeled boots. </p>
    30/48

    Madonna, 1979

    Madonna strikes a pose during a studio photoshoot. Looking simple and chic, the singer wore a black cutout shirt, straight leg jeans, and high heeled boots.

    Getty Images
  • <p>A few years before her debut in <em>Grease 2, </em>Michelle Pfeiffer appeared on the TV show <em>B.A.D. Cats</em>. While filming, the actress wore denim hot pants and a midriff-barring button-down. </p>
    31/48

    Michelle Pfeiffer, 1980

    A few years before her debut in Grease 2, Michelle Pfeiffer appeared on the TV show B.A.D. Cats. While filming, the actress wore denim hot pants and a midriff-barring button-down.

    Getty Images
  • <p>In an episode of <em>Diff'rent Strokes, </em>a young Janet Jackson made an appearance as Charlene DuPrey in dark flared denim. </p>
    32/48

    Janet Jackson, 1981

    In an episode of Diff'rent Strokes, a young Janet Jackson made an appearance as Charlene DuPrey in dark flared denim.

    NBC - Getty Images
  • <p>Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell step out in New York City wearing equally stylish denim. Goldie paired her light wash high-waisted jeans with a sheer leopard print shirt and a small purse, while Kurt stuck to black denim pants and a crimson shirt. </p>
    33/48

    Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, 1983

    Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell step out in New York City wearing equally stylish denim. Goldie paired her light wash high-waisted jeans with a sheer leopard print shirt and a small purse, while Kurt stuck to black denim pants and a crimson shirt.

    Ron Galella - Getty Images
  • <p>Ricky Lauren, the wife of American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, pulls of a chic denim-on-denim look, complete with patchwork jeans with a light wash button-down shirt. The couple talks to Barbara Walters at a cocktail party in the Hamptons. </p>
    34/48

    Ricky Lauren, 1984

    Ricky Lauren, the wife of American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, pulls of a chic denim-on-denim look, complete with patchwork jeans with a light wash button-down shirt. The couple talks to Barbara Walters at a cocktail party in the Hamptons.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Actress Jennifer Beals poses in a red shirt with tiger heads on it and blue jeans in the mid-'80s, not long after she broke out in Hollywood for her role in <em>Flashdance.</em></p>
    35/48

    Jennifer Beals, 1985

    Actress Jennifer Beals poses in a red shirt with tiger heads on it and blue jeans in the mid-'80s, not long after she broke out in Hollywood for her role in Flashdance.

    Lynn Goldsmith - Getty Images
  • <p>By 1985, teenage actress Brooke Shields wasn't just modeling jeans, she was creating them. Here, Shields shows off pieces from her new line, The Brooke Shields Jean Collection. </p>
    36/48

    Brooke Shields, 1985

    By 1985, teenage actress Brooke Shields wasn't just modeling jeans, she was creating them. Here, Shields shows off pieces from her new line, The Brooke Shields Jean Collection.

    Images Press - Getty Images
  • <p>Singer Whitney Houston shows us what her off-duty style looks like in a pair of cuffed denim jeans, a sweater, and a letterman jacket.</p>
    37/48

    Whitney Houston, 1986

    Singer Whitney Houston shows us what her off-duty style looks like in a pair of cuffed denim jeans, a sweater, and a letterman jacket.

    Fairfax Media Archives - Getty Images
  • <p>While lounging in her Los Angeles home, Cher opted for acid wash ripped jeans and a white long sleeve shirt.</p>
    38/48

    Cher, 1987

    While lounging in her Los Angeles home, Cher opted for acid wash ripped jeans and a white long sleeve shirt.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Human Rights Now!" Concert in Los Angeles in an oversized black T-shirt, a distressed leather jacket, and light washed denim jeans.</p>
    39/48

    Whoopi Goldberg, 1988

    Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Human Rights Now!" Concert in Los Angeles in an oversized black T-shirt, a distressed leather jacket, and light washed denim jeans.

    Ron Galella - Getty Images
  • <p>Princess Diana strolls across the lawn at the Guards Polo Club wearing high-waisted jeans tucked into her cowboy boots, a sweatshirt, and blazer. Not pictured: An equally adorable jean-clad six-year-old Prince William. </p>
    40/48

    Princess Diana, 1988

    Princess Diana strolls across the lawn at the Guards Polo Club wearing high-waisted jeans tucked into her cowboy boots, a sweatshirt, and blazer. Not pictured: An equally adorable jean-clad six-year-old Prince William.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Starring in the 1989 film <em>Tennessee Waltz</em>, actress Stacey Dash is photographed walking along an interstate in ripped jeans and a floral top.</p>
    41/48

    Stacey Dash, 1989

    Starring in the 1989 film Tennessee Waltz, actress Stacey Dash is photographed walking along an interstate in ripped jeans and a floral top.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Pamela Anderson made waves in the '90s even when she wasn't in her <em>Baywatch </em>bathing suit. Here, the actress rides on a motorcycle wearing light wash high-waisted jeans and a knotted denim button-down. </p>
    42/48

    Pamela Anderson, 1990

    Pamela Anderson made waves in the '90s even when she wasn't in her Baywatch bathing suit. Here, the actress rides on a motorcycle wearing light wash high-waisted jeans and a knotted denim button-down.

    Kypros - Getty Images
  • <p>Halle Berry arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in 1993 wearing loose fitting straight leg jeans that she threw on with a fringed crop top. </p>
    43/48

    Halle Berry, 1993

    Halle Berry arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in 1993 wearing loose fitting straight leg jeans that she threw on with a fringed crop top.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Supermodel Tyra Banks served up some killer looks after landing a reoccurring role on <em>The </em><em>Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. </em>In this 1993 episode, Banks is wearing a very '90s light wash jeans and a sleeveless denim vest she paired with a crop top and a flannel button-down.</p>
    44/48

    Tyra Banks, 1993

    Supermodel Tyra Banks served up some killer looks after landing a reoccurring role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In this 1993 episode, Banks is wearing a very '90s light wash jeans and a sleeveless denim vest she paired with a crop top and a flannel button-down.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Kate Moss promotes her Calvin Klein jeans at a Macy's event, pairing the denim with a simple fitted T-shirt. </p>
    45/48

    Kate Moss, 1996

    Kate Moss promotes her Calvin Klein jeans at a Macy's event, pairing the denim with a simple fitted T-shirt.

    Getty Images
  • <p>By the mid-'90s, denim had swept the fashion world, even appearing on the decade's most high fashion runways. Here, Naomi Campbell is seen in a jean jacket and matching pants paired with a sequin tube top at New York Fashion Week. </p>
    46/48

    Naomi Campbell, 1996

    By the mid-'90s, denim had swept the fashion world, even appearing on the decade's most high fashion runways. Here, Naomi Campbell is seen in a jean jacket and matching pants paired with a sequin tube top at New York Fashion Week.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Jennifer Aniston keeps her look polished and prim by tucking her sheer button-down into her dark wash straight leg jeans, while attending an event during the height of her <em>Friends </em>fame.</p>
    47/48

    Jennifer Aniston, 1998

    Jennifer Aniston keeps her look polished and prim by tucking her sheer button-down into her dark wash straight leg jeans, while attending an event during the height of her Friends fame.

    Getty Images
  • <p>Shortly after winning Miss Corpus Christi USA, Eva Longoria moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Here, the future star poses for a portrait wearing light wash straight leg jeans, a black short sleeve cardigan, and boots. </p>
    48/48

    Eva Longoria, 1998

    Shortly after winning Miss Corpus Christi USA, Eva Longoria moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Here, the future star poses for a portrait wearing light wash straight leg jeans, a black short sleeve cardigan, and boots.

    Getty Images
<p>Style icons have worn every cut and brand of denim for decades. Brigitte Bardot wore her cropped Levi's with ease; Lauren Hutton paired her all-American denim skirt with a white tee; and nothing came between Brooke Shields and her Calvin Klein jeans. In honor of the seasonless staple, we've compiled the best vintage pics of Jane Birkin, Twiggy, Janet Jackson, and more elevating the classic blue jean.</p>
<p>Shirley Temple wears a pair of denim overalls for a visit to her barn to see her three ponies lived. The young film star is pictured here with Little Carnation. </p>
<p>Back in the '40s, jeans were seen more as utility wear—suitable for house or yard work—rather than a fashion statement. That explains why Elizabeth Taylor paired her bootcut jeans with a flannel button-down to wash her dog. </p>
<p>Jane Russell was one of the most well-known pinup stars during the '40s and '50s, but in this 1949, the actress showed off a whole new look. She swapped out her swimsuit for a pair of high-waisted jeans and brown cowboy boots. </p>
<p>Debbie Reynolds upheld her reputation as America's sweetheart, while she played a game of baseball in 1950. The actress paired her cuffed jeans with a collared tank top and a hair bow.</p>
<p>Doris Day kept her outfit casual when she posed for a portrait at Warner Brothers Studio in 1951. Leaning against a bale of hay, the actress wore a pair of dark denim pants and a high collared button-down. </p>
<p>Betty Grable poses on top of a Pinto horse in 1952. Wearing a western shirt, dark jean pants, a cowboy hat, and boots, the actress looks as though she was ready to be cast in the next John Wayne western. </p>
<p> Marilyn Monroe paired her high-waisted dark wash jeans with a wide belt buckle and a white camisole, while she filmed a scene with Robert Mitchum in 1954. </p>
<p>Joan Collins strikes a pose as she admires her pet parrot in 1955. The actress makes a fashion statement wearing high-waisted jeans with a popped collared shirt and large hoop earrings. </p>
<p>At the age of 19, Jane Fonda poses on top of a lounge chair in a garden, while wearing a stylish monochromatic outfit. The actress casually rolled the sleeves up to her elbows on her denim shirt and paired it with printed pants. </p>
<p>Before Grace Kelly became the Princess of Monaco in 1956, she was Hollywood royalty. Looking as regal as ever, the actress struck a pose during a photoshoot wearing a paisley shirt, dark rolled up jeans, and ballet flats. </p>
<p>French actress Brigitte Bardot was known for her casual style. Here, the fashion icon is seen wearing what's known as a Canadian tuxedo, a.k.a. pairing a denim shirt with a pair of jeans. </p>
<p> In the same year that Angie Dickinson starred in the John Wayne western, <em>Rio Bravo, </em>the actress struck this pose on a desert wall. </p>
<p>While performing with her co-star Keith Andes in the Broadway musical <em>Wildcat</em>, Lucille Ball wears a linen button-down shirt with high-waisted jeans. As far as accessories go, the actress wore her belt abnormally low around her legs. </p>
<p>As a young ingénue—and still a few years away from her Oscar-winning performance in <em>Cactus Flower—</em>Goldie Hawn embraces summer style in a ruffle tank top, a pair of white jeans, and flip flops. </p>
<p>While guest-starring on an episode of <em>The Man from U.N.C.L.E. </em>Sharon Tate films a scene with David McCallum wearing a white button-down and dark jeans. Soon after, the emerging actress landed her first feature film role in <em>Eye of the Devil</em>. </p>
<p>British model Jean Shrimpton gives the camera a stare as she sits cross-legged on a stool. For the photoshoot, the model wore a simple striped T-shirt and baggy jeans.</p>
<p>Katharine Ross looks polished and laid back in white jeans and a navy T-shirt in 1965. Although Ross was primarily on TV around this time, by 1967 she was one of film's leading ladies, starring in projects like <em>The Graduate </em>and <em>Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid</em>. </p>
<p>Tina Turner wears a paired of faded flared jeans and a velour sweatshirt for a studio session at Gold Star Studios in Los Angeles, California in 1966.</p>
<p>Bianca Jagger's take on festival style is everything. Here, she dons cuffed jeans with a peacoat, cape, and heeled boots for the Bardney Pop Festival in May 1972, as one does.</p>
<p>Jane Birkin poses for photos at the beach in 1973. The French actress wore a pair of relaxed jeans with a loose ruffled top and a pair of heels. </p>
<p>Posing for <em>Mademoiselle</em> magazine<em>, </em>'70s style icon Ali McGraw laid barefoot in the grass wearing flared jeans and a striped T-shirt. The model, famous for her dark brunette locks, covered her hair with a bucket hat.</p>
<p>By the '70s, jean skirts became a wardrobe staple for young women⁠—and American model Lauren Hutton was no exception. Here, Hutton looks effortlessly chic in a brimmed hat, a simple white tee, and a belted denim skirt. </p>
<p>Diana Ross parties in New York City in a casual look, consisting of high-waisted jeans and a tank top. The singer had recently branched out into acting around this time.</p>
<p>Olivia Newton-John sports a pair of bootcut jeans with a fuzzy sweater and turtleneck, while posing for her first album cover. The actress, who rose to fame as an actress in <em>Grease</em>, released her first pop single, "Follow Me," in 1975. </p>
<p>Farrah Fawcett was one of the most influential icons of the '70s—from her feathery hair to her<a href="https://www.biography.com/news/farrah-fawcett-swimsuit-poster" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-selling poster" class="link "> best-selling poster</a>. Here, the actress poses for a portrait in a peasant top, dark indigo jeans, and, of course, her iconic hairstyle.</p>
<p>British fashion icon, Twiggy, pairs a graphic T-shirt with flared jeans, as she strolls through London's Hampstead Heath with her boyfriend, Michael Witney. </p>
<p>Spanish singer Charo opted for a coordinated denim look for her performance on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson </em>in 1976. The singer paired wide leg denim with a matching bikini top. </p>
<p>Debbie Harry adds a touch of grunge to her look with a pair of denim cut-offs. The Blondie singer paired her look with a black muscle tee. </p>
<p>Madonna strikes a pose during a studio photoshoot. Looking simple and chic, the singer wore a black cutout shirt, straight leg jeans, and high heeled boots. </p>
<p>A few years before her debut in <em>Grease 2, </em>Michelle Pfeiffer appeared on the TV show <em>B.A.D. Cats</em>. While filming, the actress wore denim hot pants and a midriff-barring button-down. </p>
<p>In an episode of <em>Diff'rent Strokes, </em>a young Janet Jackson made an appearance as Charlene DuPrey in dark flared denim. </p>
<p>Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell step out in New York City wearing equally stylish denim. Goldie paired her light wash high-waisted jeans with a sheer leopard print shirt and a small purse, while Kurt stuck to black denim pants and a crimson shirt. </p>
<p>Ricky Lauren, the wife of American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, pulls of a chic denim-on-denim look, complete with patchwork jeans with a light wash button-down shirt. The couple talks to Barbara Walters at a cocktail party in the Hamptons. </p>
<p>Actress Jennifer Beals poses in a red shirt with tiger heads on it and blue jeans in the mid-'80s, not long after she broke out in Hollywood for her role in <em>Flashdance.</em></p>
<p>By 1985, teenage actress Brooke Shields wasn't just modeling jeans, she was creating them. Here, Shields shows off pieces from her new line, The Brooke Shields Jean Collection. </p>
<p>Singer Whitney Houston shows us what her off-duty style looks like in a pair of cuffed denim jeans, a sweater, and a letterman jacket.</p>
<p>While lounging in her Los Angeles home, Cher opted for acid wash ripped jeans and a white long sleeve shirt.</p>
<p>Whoopi Goldberg attends the "Human Rights Now!" Concert in Los Angeles in an oversized black T-shirt, a distressed leather jacket, and light washed denim jeans.</p>
<p>Princess Diana strolls across the lawn at the Guards Polo Club wearing high-waisted jeans tucked into her cowboy boots, a sweatshirt, and blazer. Not pictured: An equally adorable jean-clad six-year-old Prince William. </p>
<p>Starring in the 1989 film <em>Tennessee Waltz</em>, actress Stacey Dash is photographed walking along an interstate in ripped jeans and a floral top.</p>
<p>Pamela Anderson made waves in the '90s even when she wasn't in her <em>Baywatch </em>bathing suit. Here, the actress rides on a motorcycle wearing light wash high-waisted jeans and a knotted denim button-down. </p>
<p>Halle Berry arrives at the MTV Movie Awards in 1993 wearing loose fitting straight leg jeans that she threw on with a fringed crop top. </p>
<p>Supermodel Tyra Banks served up some killer looks after landing a reoccurring role on <em>The </em><em>Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. </em>In this 1993 episode, Banks is wearing a very '90s light wash jeans and a sleeveless denim vest she paired with a crop top and a flannel button-down.</p>
<p>Kate Moss promotes her Calvin Klein jeans at a Macy's event, pairing the denim with a simple fitted T-shirt. </p>
<p>By the mid-'90s, denim had swept the fashion world, even appearing on the decade's most high fashion runways. Here, Naomi Campbell is seen in a jean jacket and matching pants paired with a sequin tube top at New York Fashion Week. </p>
<p>Jennifer Aniston keeps her look polished and prim by tucking her sheer button-down into her dark wash straight leg jeans, while attending an event during the height of her <em>Friends </em>fame.</p>
<p>Shortly after winning Miss Corpus Christi USA, Eva Longoria moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. Here, the future star poses for a portrait wearing light wash straight leg jeans, a black short sleeve cardigan, and boots. </p>

Our favorite style icons wearing denim.

Latest Stories

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Draisaitl nets OT winner to lift Oilers past slumping Panthers for 4-3 victory

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Jordan Martinook has hat trick, Hurricanes beat Blues 6-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Poulin, Nurse return as Canada looks to get back into Rivalry Series with U.S.

    CALGARY — Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month. Hockey Canada released its 24-player roster on Wednesday for the games Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev., and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. The Canadians will be looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 series after the United States posted three victories earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C., Kamloops, B.C

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

    Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.