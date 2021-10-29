45 Photos That Capture the Remarkable Life of Frank Sinatra
1920: A Young Frank Sinatra
1935: Getting His Start
1938: A Run-In With the Law
1939: Mrs. Sinatra
1940: Signing With Tommy Dorsey
1943: The Start of a Solo Career
1943: Swooning for Sinatra
1943: The Sinatra Family
1943: Spared From the Draft
1944: A Career in Film
1944: A Second Baby
1945: An Oscar Win
1946: Supporting the Troops
1947: Recording a Classic
1948: Goofing Around
1949: Life at Home
1950: A Strained Marriage
1950: Hollywood's Newest Couple
1951: Saying 'I Do'
1952: A Rocky Relationship
1953: Working Nonstop
1954: Another Oscar Victory
1955: The Rat Pack
1955: A Big Hit
1956: A Huge Success
1957: Another Divorce
1957: Making Their Debut
1957: Sinatra Testifies
1957: 'The Frank Sinatra Show'
1961: Sinatra and the Kennedys
1962: His Biggest Role Yet
1962: Another Broken Engagement
1963: A Tragic Event
1966: A Surprise Wedding
1967: A Father-Daughter Duo
1970: A New Romance
1971: Honored With an Oscar
1976: Fourth Time's the Charm
1977: A 40-Year Milestone
1980: Performing Once Again
1981: Political Connections
1988: The Rat Pack Reunites
1990: A Happy Life
1995: A Touching Tribute
1998: Remembering His Legacy