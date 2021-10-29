45 Photos That Capture the Remarkable Life of Frank Sinatra

  • <p>A crooner, a ladies man, and, most of all, a Jersey boy: Frank Sinatra—or Old Blue Eyes, as many called him—was the pinnacle of pop culture in the '40s and '50s. From his mega-successful music to his many salacious escapades, take a look back on the full life of Sinatra in photos. </p>
    45 Photos That Capture the Remarkable Life of Frank Sinatra

    A crooner, a ladies man, and, most of all, a Jersey boy: Frank Sinatra—or Old Blue Eyes, as many called him—was the pinnacle of pop culture in the '40s and '50s. From his mega-successful music to his many salacious escapades, take a look back on the full life of Sinatra in photos.

  • <p>The singer was born on December 12, 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Here, he's seen as a young boy on a ship with his mother. </p>
    1920: A Young Frank Sinatra

    The singer was born on December 12, 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey. Here, he's seen as a young boy on a ship with his mother.

  • <p>Sinatra (far right) joined his first singing group, dubbed the Hoboken Four, in 1935. To make ends meet, he also worked as a singing waiter. </p>
    1935: Getting His Start

    Sinatra (far right) joined his first singing group, dubbed the Hoboken Four, in 1935. To make ends meet, he also worked as a singing waiter.

  • <p>In 1938, Sinatra was arrested for charges of adultery (a crime at the time) in the district of Bergen County, New Jersey. However, the case was said to <a href="https://worldhistoryproject.org/1938/frank-sinatra-is-arrested" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:have been a misunderstanding" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">have been a misunderstanding</a>. </p>
    1938: A Run-In With the Law

    In 1938, Sinatra was arrested for charges of adultery (a crime at the time) in the district of Bergen County, New Jersey. However, the case was said to have been a misunderstanding.

  • <p>Sinatra married to Nancy Barbato in 1939. Both were from Italian families and met during the summer <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/obituaries/nancy-barbato-sinatra-steadfast-first-wife-of-frank-sinatra-dies-at-101/2018/07/14/a85473d8-8772-11e8-8f6c-46cb43e3f306_story.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at the Jersey shore" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at the Jersey shore</a>. They were wed on February 4 in Jersey City, New Jersey.</p>
    1939: Mrs. Sinatra

    Sinatra married to Nancy Barbato in 1939. Both were from Italian families and met during the summer at the Jersey shore. They were wed on February 4 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

  • <p>After releasing his first song "All or Nothing" with Columbia Records in 1935, Sinatra landed a coveted spot as a singer in Tommy Dorsey and the Pied Pipers. Sinatra (center) had his first big hit with the group, "I'll Never Smile Again."</p>
    1940: Signing With Tommy Dorsey

    After releasing his first song "All or Nothing" with Columbia Records in 1935, Sinatra landed a coveted spot as a singer in Tommy Dorsey and the Pied Pipers. Sinatra (center) had his first big hit with the group, "I'll Never Smile Again."

  • <p>After signing with Tommy Dorsey's band, Sinatra's solo career began to take off and the singer had to negotiate his way out of his tight contact with Dorsey. </p>
    1943: The Start of a Solo Career

    After signing with Tommy Dorsey's band, Sinatra's solo career began to take off and the singer had to negotiate his way out of his tight contact with Dorsey.

  • <p>Sinatra's career exploded after striking out on his own and he accrued a loyal fan base called the Bobby Soxers. </p>
    1943: Swooning for Sinatra

    Sinatra's career exploded after striking out on his own and he accrued a loyal fan base called the Bobby Soxers.

  • <p>Sinatra and his wife Nancy welcomed their eldest daughter, Nancy, in 1940. Here, she and her mother greet the singer at Grand Central Station upon his return home from a performance. </p>
    1943: The Sinatra Family

    Sinatra and his wife Nancy welcomed their eldest daughter, Nancy, in 1940. Here, she and her mother greet the singer at Grand Central Station upon his return home from a performance.

  • <p>Sinatra signs his induction papers, releasing him from military service during World War II, due to a perforated left eardrum. </p>
    1943: Spared From the Draft

    Sinatra signs his induction papers, releasing him from military service during World War II, due to a perforated left eardrum.

  • <p>In 1944, Sinatra appeared in his first movie, <em>Higher and Higher. </em>The singer released a new song to the project, "I Saw You First." That same year he also snagged roles in <em>Step Lively, </em>alongside Gloria DeHaven, and <em>Anchors Aweigh, </em>with Gene Kelly. </p>
    1944: A Career in Film

    In 1944, Sinatra appeared in his first movie, Higher and Higher. The singer released a new song to the project, "I Saw You First." That same year he also snagged roles in Step Lively, alongside Gloria DeHaven, and Anchors Aweigh, with Gene Kelly.

  • <p>Frank and Nancy's second child, a son named Frank Jr., was born on January 10, 1944 in Jersey City. Sinatra wasn't able to be present for the birth, but Nancy was sure to include him by posing for photographers with his portrait.</p>
    1944: A Second Baby

    Frank and Nancy's second child, a son named Frank Jr., was born on January 10, 1944 in Jersey City. Sinatra wasn't able to be present for the birth, but Nancy was sure to include him by posing for photographers with his portrait.

  • <p>Sinatra was presented a special award at the 1945 Academy Awards for his role in the short film <em>The House I Live In </em>and his advocacy for the Tolerance in America crusade. The entertainer was known for speaking out about discrimination in the U.S. against African American and Italian communities. </p>
    1945: An Oscar Win

    Sinatra was presented a special award at the 1945 Academy Awards for his role in the short film The House I Live In and his advocacy for the Tolerance in America crusade. The entertainer was known for speaking out about discrimination in the U.S. against African American and Italian communities.

  • <p>Sinatra's career exploded during World War II, as many of the popular music acts were overseas serving. Although he was denied active service, the singer did his part for the war effort, collecting goods at clothing depots for refugees and performing in shows for the troops. </p>
    1946: Supporting the Troops

    Sinatra's career exploded during World War II, as many of the popular music acts were overseas serving. Although he was denied active service, the singer did his part for the war effort, collecting goods at clothing depots for refugees and performing in shows for the troops.

  • <p>In 1947, Sinatra released the now iconic song "Tea for Two" with singer Dinah Shore. The pair would remain professionally linked for years to come. </p>
    1947: Recording a Classic

    In 1947, Sinatra released the now iconic song "Tea for Two" with singer Dinah Shore. The pair would remain professionally linked for years to come.

  • <p>While on the lot at MGM, Sinatra gives a haircut to fellow singer, Perry Como. </p>
    1948: Goofing Around

    While on the lot at MGM, Sinatra gives a haircut to fellow singer, Perry Como.

  • <p>While Frank was away touring and performing, his wife Nancy kept a consistent home life for their three children, Nancy, Frank Jr., and Christina. </p>
    1949: Life at Home

    While Frank was away touring and performing, his wife Nancy kept a consistent home life for their three children, Nancy, Frank Jr., and Christina.

  • <p>Rumors of Sinatra's infidelity were known for years and, although his wife knew this, the singer's affair with actress Ava Gardner was too much for their union to overcome. Their divorce was finalized in 1951 and in a historic ruling, Nancy received custody of their children, their Los Angeles home, a Cadillac, and a percent of his annual income in the divorce settlement. </p>
    1950: A Strained Marriage

    Rumors of Sinatra's infidelity were known for years and, although his wife knew this, the singer's affair with actress Ava Gardner was too much for their union to overcome. Their divorce was finalized in 1951 and in a historic ruling, Nancy received custody of their children, their Los Angeles home, a Cadillac, and a percent of his annual income in the divorce settlement.

  • <p>Although Sinatra had been having extramarital affairs for years, his relationship with Ava Gardner was different. Soon after his divorce, the couple was the hottest new item in Hollywood.</p>
    1950: Hollywood's Newest Couple

    Although Sinatra had been having extramarital affairs for years, his relationship with Ava Gardner was different. Soon after his divorce, the couple was the hottest new item in Hollywood.

  • <p>Weeks after his divorce from Nancy was finalized, Sinatra married Gardner. For the bride's third wedding, she wore a grey and white dress and pearls. </p>
    1951: Saying 'I Do'

    Weeks after his divorce from Nancy was finalized, Sinatra married Gardner. For the bride's third wedding, she wore a grey and white dress and pearls.

  • <p>As far as celebrity marriages go, Sinatra and Gardner were not the most smooth sailing. Between traveling for work and infidelity on both sides, the couple was prone to public spats and gossip. Here, they depart for Nairobi to shoot on location for Gardner's movie <em>Mogambo. </em></p>
    1952: A Rocky Relationship

    As far as celebrity marriages go, Sinatra and Gardner were not the most smooth sailing. Between traveling for work and infidelity on both sides, the couple was prone to public spats and gossip. Here, they depart for Nairobi to shoot on location for Gardner's movie Mogambo.

  • <p>With a hand in music, publishing, and movies, Sinatra was busier than ever by the mid-'50s. Here, the artist is pictured in the studio with his manager, Hank Sanicola, and friend, Ben Barton, who managed his music publishing companies. </p>
    1953: Working Nonstop

    With a hand in music, publishing, and movies, Sinatra was busier than ever by the mid-'50s. Here, the artist is pictured in the studio with his manager, Hank Sanicola, and friend, Ben Barton, who managed his music publishing companies.

  • <p>Sinatra and his costar Donna Reed pose with their Oscars after being deemed Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress for their film <em>From Here to Eternity.</em></p>
    1954: Another Oscar Victory

    Sinatra and his costar Donna Reed pose with their Oscars after being deemed Best Supporting Actor and Best Actress for their film From Here to Eternity.

  • <p>Sinatra was known for collaborating with his friends in the industry, including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The group became known as "The Rat Pack."</p>
    1955: The Rat Pack

    Sinatra was known for collaborating with his friends in the industry, including Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop. The group became known as "The Rat Pack."

  • <p>Sinatra appeared in his most popular film yet, <em>The Man With the Golden Arm</em>, in 1955 alongside Kim Novak. The movie brought in over $4 million at the box office. </p>
    1955: A Big Hit

    Sinatra appeared in his most popular film yet, The Man With the Golden Arm, in 1955 alongside Kim Novak. The movie brought in over $4 million at the box office.

  • <p>Sinatra snagged another prime role in 1956 when he appeared alongside Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly in <em>High Society</em>. </p>
    1956: A Huge Success

    Sinatra snagged another prime role in 1956 when he appeared alongside Bing Crosby and Grace Kelly in High Society.

  • <p>In 1957, Gardner and Sinatra filed for divorce. Although their relationship had been contentious for years, Gardner later called her ex-husband the love of her life and the two remained close <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/biggest-bombshells-from-new-ava-gardner-biography-her-tumultuous-marriage-to-frank-sinatra-more/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:until her death in 1990" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">until her death in 1990</a>. </p>
    1957: Another Divorce

    In 1957, Gardner and Sinatra filed for divorce. Although their relationship had been contentious for years, Gardner later called her ex-husband the love of her life and the two remained close until her death in 1990.

  • <p>After Lauren Bacall's husband, Humphrey Bogart, passed away in 1957, the actress and Sinatra became involved romantically after being friends for years. After a brief engagement, the pair split up the following year. </p>
    1957: Making Their Debut

    After Lauren Bacall's husband, Humphrey Bogart, passed away in 1957, the actress and Sinatra became involved romantically after being friends for years. After a brief engagement, the pair split up the following year.

  • <p>Sinatra was called to testify in front of California's State Senate as part of an investigation into Joe DiMaggio's infamous <a href="https://latimesblogs.latimes.com/thedailymirror/2007/06/marilyn_monroe.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Wrong Door Raid.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Wrong Door Raid."</a> The singer was close friends with the baseball player and was said to have given him the information for the private investigator that DiMaggio used to keep tabs on his ex-wife, Marilyn Monroe. </p>
    1957: Sinatra Testifies

    Sinatra was called to testify in front of California's State Senate as part of an investigation into Joe DiMaggio's infamous "Wrong Door Raid." The singer was close friends with the baseball player and was said to have given him the information for the private investigator that DiMaggio used to keep tabs on his ex-wife, Marilyn Monroe.

  • <p>The singer began work on <em>The Frank Sinatra Show </em>in 1957, which ran until 1960. The show was popular during the time and included musical numbers and skits from famous guests. </p>
    1957: 'The Frank Sinatra Show'

    The singer began work on The Frank Sinatra Show in 1957, which ran until 1960. The show was popular during the time and included musical numbers and skits from famous guests.

  • <p>Sinatra was heavily involved in JFK's presidential campaign and even regarded him as a close friend. Here, he's pictured with Rat Pack member Peter Lawford and Robert F. Kennedy. The singer had a falling out with the political family, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/politics/a24443048/frank-sinatra-pat-kennedy-affair-jfk-handsome-johnny-book-excerpt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly over" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly over</a> the singer's close ties to the mob, as well as Sinatra's affair with JFK's sister, Pat Kennedy. </p>
    1961: Sinatra and the Kennedys

    Sinatra was heavily involved in JFK's presidential campaign and even regarded him as a close friend. Here, he's pictured with Rat Pack member Peter Lawford and Robert F. Kennedy. The singer had a falling out with the political family, reportedly over the singer's close ties to the mob, as well as Sinatra's affair with JFK's sister, Pat Kennedy.

  • <p>Sinatra was cast in his biggest role to date when he appeared alongside Janet Leigh in <em>The Manchurian Candidate. </em>The film is regarded as a classic and was nominated for two Academy Awards. </p>
    1962: His Biggest Role Yet

    Sinatra was cast in his biggest role to date when he appeared alongside Janet Leigh in The Manchurian Candidate. The film is regarded as a classic and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

  • <p>A single Sinatra began dating Indian dancer Juliet Prowse after meeting on the set of the movie <em>Can-Can. </em>She later appeared on his TV show as a guest. In 1962, the couple announced they were engaged, but they broke up shortly after. </p>
    1962: Another Broken Engagement

    A single Sinatra began dating Indian dancer Juliet Prowse after meeting on the set of the movie Can-Can. She later appeared on his TV show as a guest. In 1962, the couple announced they were engaged, but they broke up shortly after.

  • <p>Sinatra's son, a budding pop star in his own right, was <a href="https://www.fbi.gov/history/famous-cases/frank-sinatra-jr-kidnapping" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:kidnapped from his Lake Tahoe hotel room" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">kidnapped from his Lake Tahoe hotel room</a> and held for ransom. After meeting the kidnapper's requests, Sinatra's son was returned and Barry Keenan, Joe Amsler, and John Irwin were arrested for the crime. Afterward, there was speculation that the young musician organized the abduction himself, for publicity, a rumor that the family denies. </p>
    1963: A Tragic Event

    Sinatra's son, a budding pop star in his own right, was kidnapped from his Lake Tahoe hotel room and held for ransom. After meeting the kidnapper's requests, Sinatra's son was returned and Barry Keenan, Joe Amsler, and John Irwin were arrested for the crime. Afterward, there was speculation that the young musician organized the abduction himself, for publicity, a rumor that the family denies.

  • <p>Sinatra and young burgeoning actress Mia Farrow surprised the world when they announced their nuptials in 1966. After a short courtship the couple, who share a 29 year age difference, wed at the home of Jack Entratter in Las Vegas. </p>
    1966: A Surprise Wedding

    Sinatra and young burgeoning actress Mia Farrow surprised the world when they announced their nuptials in 1966. After a short courtship the couple, who share a 29 year age difference, wed at the home of Jack Entratter in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Sinatra is seen working in the studio with his daughter, Nancy, who developed her own career in the music industry after releasing the hit single "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" in 1967. </p>
    1967: A Father-Daughter Duo

    Sinatra is seen working in the studio with his daughter, Nancy, who developed her own career in the music industry after releasing the hit single "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'" in 1967.

  • <p>After a sudden divorce from his third wife, Mia Farrow, in 1968 after two years of marriage, Sinatra was spotted with a new love interest at a charity golf match in Palm Springs: Barbara Marx.</p>
    1970: A New Romance

    After a sudden divorce from his third wife, Mia Farrow, in 1968 after two years of marriage, Sinatra was spotted with a new love interest at a charity golf match in Palm Springs: Barbara Marx.

  • <p>Sinatra was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 1971, marking the singer's third Oscar win. </p>
    1971: Honored With an Oscar

    Sinatra was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Academy Awards in 1971, marking the singer's third Oscar win.

  • <p>The singer held his fourth, and final, wedding to Barbara Marx at the home of Walter Annenberg in Palm Springs in 1976. The nuptials were a casual affair, in which Sinatra wore a golf shirt and the bride wore a simple silk caftan. </p>
    1976: Fourth Time's the Charm

    The singer held his fourth, and final, wedding to Barbara Marx at the home of Walter Annenberg in Palm Springs in 1976. The nuptials were a casual affair, in which Sinatra wore a golf shirt and the bride wore a simple silk caftan.

  • <p>The crooner celebrated a major milestone during the 1977 TV special, <em>The First 40 Years</em>, in which he not only commemorated his 64th birthday, but his 40-year career in show business. Sinatra was gifted the Grammy Trustees Award to mark the celebration. </p>
    1977: A 40-Year Milestone

    The crooner celebrated a major milestone during the 1977 TV special, The First 40 Years, in which he not only commemorated his 64th birthday, but his 40-year career in show business. Sinatra was gifted the Grammy Trustees Award to mark the celebration.

  • <p>Sinatra didn't give up the stage later in life and audiences were delighted to see the legendary singer continue to perform. "That's a perfect example of a man, who has to have work in his life," <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNUiao_NSYc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said ex-fiancée Lauren Bacall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">said ex-fiancée Lauren Bacall</a> when asked about Sinatra's continued singing career. </p>
    1980: Performing Once Again

    Sinatra didn't give up the stage later in life and audiences were delighted to see the legendary singer continue to perform. "That's a perfect example of a man, who has to have work in his life," said ex-fiancée Lauren Bacall when asked about Sinatra's continued singing career.

  • <p>Although Sinatra was an avid Democrat in his early career, he became very involved in Ronald Reagan's campaign and later his administration. Here, the singer and the First Lady are being cut in on by President Reagan at his Inaugural Ball. </p>
    1981: Political Connections

    Although Sinatra was an avid Democrat in his early career, he became very involved in Ronald Reagan's campaign and later his administration. Here, the singer and the First Lady are being cut in on by President Reagan at his Inaugural Ball.

  • <p>The remaining Rat Pack members, Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., frequently joined forces to perform at special events and tours over the years. </p>
    1988: The Rat Pack Reunites

    The remaining Rat Pack members, Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., frequently joined forces to perform at special events and tours over the years.

  • <p>Sinatra's fourth marriage to Marx ended up being the singer's longest relationship of his life.</p>
    1990: A Happy Life

    Sinatra's fourth marriage to Marx ended up being the singer's longest relationship of his life.

  • <p>Sinatra and Marx attend the Frank Sinatra Tribute to celebrate the singer's long and successful career. </p>
    1995: A Touching Tribute

    Sinatra and Marx attend the Frank Sinatra Tribute to celebrate the singer's long and successful career.

  • <p>Frank Sinatra passed away at the age of 82 from a heart attack on May 14, 1998. The singer, famous for songs like "Come Fly With Me," "Luck Be a Lady," "My Way," and "New York New York," to name a few, remains one of the most influential figures in music and pop culture. </p>
    1998: Remembering His Legacy

    Frank Sinatra passed away at the age of 82 from a heart attack on May 14, 1998. The singer, famous for songs like "Come Fly With Me," "Luck Be a Lady," "My Way," and "New York New York," to name a few, remains one of the most influential figures in music and pop culture.

From his mega-successful music to his many salacious escapades, we take a look back on the full life of Sinatra in photos.

