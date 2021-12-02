45 Delicious Christmas Cupcakes The Whole Family Will Love

  • <p>Deck the cupcakes with tubs of frosting, falalalala....</p><p>Christmas cookies get all the love, but we're here for Christmas cupcakes, too, especially when they're as cute as these. </p>
    1/46

    45 Delicious Christmas Cupcakes The Whole Family Will Love

    Deck the cupcakes with tubs of frosting, falalalala....

    Christmas cookies get all the love, but we're here for Christmas cupcakes, too, especially when they're as cute as these.

  • <p>These Santa cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. <em>Almost.</em></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50541/santa-hat-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    2/46

    Santa Hat Cupcakes

    These Santa cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. Almost.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Now you don't have to choose between your two favorite desserts.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55826/cheesecake-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    3/46

    Cheesecake Stuffed Cupcakes

    Now you don't have to choose between your two favorite desserts.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cupcake lights > lights around your house.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50319/christmas-light-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    4/46

    Christmas Light Cupcakes

    Cupcake lights > lights around your house.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Even the Grinch would have to admit these are cute.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57056/kranky-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    5/46

    Kranky Cupcakes

    Even the Grinch would have to admit these are cute.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Two desserts in one? It's a Christmas miracle.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54001/cannoli-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    6/46

    Cannoli Cupcakes

    Two desserts in one? It's a Christmas miracle.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Kahlúa is in the batter, ganache, AND frosting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56811/kahlua-chocolate-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    7/46

    Kahlúa Cupcakes

    Kahlúa is in the batter, ganache, AND frosting.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>It is so easy to turn Boston cream pie into other fun desserts, like this insane lasagana. These cupcakes are just as delicious and so fun to make! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49931/boston-cream-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    8/46

    Boston Cream Cupcakes

    It is so easy to turn Boston cream pie into other fun desserts, like this insane lasagana. These cupcakes are just as delicious and so fun to make!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Will be the highlight of any Christmas party, natch.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24677813/grinchy-pull-apart-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    9/46

    Grinchy Pull-Apart Cupcakes

    Will be the highlight of any Christmas party, natch.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>To make these cupcakes really feel like a Moscow Mule in dessert form, we added ginger beer to the cupcake batter. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55910/moscow-mule-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    10/46

    Moscow Mule Cupcakes

    To make these cupcakes really feel like a Moscow Mule in dessert form, we added ginger beer to the cupcake batter.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pardon my French, but these are freakin' delicious.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55348/creme-brulee-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    11/46

    Creme Brûlée Cupcakes

    Pardon my French, but these are freakin' delicious.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Might as well make it bite size. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43390/carrot-cake-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    12/46

    Carrot Cake Cupcakes

    Might as well make it bite size.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Cookie doughn't you want some?!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55160/cookie-dough-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    13/46

    Cookie Dough Stuffed Cupcakes

    Cookie doughn't you want some?!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Like the cereal but (obviously) better.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a51460/cinnamon-toast-crunch-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    14/46

    Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cupcakes

    Like the cereal but (obviously) better.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Skip your morning coffee and opt right for the cupcake. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a52987/frappuccino-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    15/46

    Frappuccino Cupcakes

    Skip your morning coffee and opt right for the cupcake.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>If you don't have time to chill pie dough, make these instead.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29443041/apple-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    16/46

    Apple Pie Stuffed Cupcakes

    If you don't have time to chill pie dough, make these instead.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Just wait 'til you get to the middle.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56206/ferrero-rocher-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    17/46

    Ferrero Rocher Stuffed Cupcakes

    Just wait 'til you get to the middle.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>There's no better time than the holidays for boozy cupcakes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55701/rumchata-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    18/46

    RumChata Cupcakes

    There's no better time than the holidays for boozy cupcakes.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You'll cry these are so cute.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56687/polar-bear-paw-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    19/46

    Polar Bear Paw Cupcakes

    You'll cry these are so cute.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Perfect for Christmas or New Year's.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57361/champagne-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    20/46

    Champagne Cupcakes

    Perfect for Christmas or New Year's.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Just make sure to keep these away from the kids table!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57253/baileys-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    21/46

    Boozy Baileys Cupcakes

    Just make sure to keep these away from the kids table!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Arguably THE liquor of Christmas.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54672/fireball-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    22/46

    Fireball Cupcakes

    Arguably THE liquor of Christmas.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Pair it with a hot toddy, duh.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56370/hot-toddy-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    23/46

    Hot Toddy Cupcake

    Pair it with a hot toddy, duh.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Is it weird to put cupcakes on your Christmas list? Cause these are all I want this year.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43392/red-velvet-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    24/46

    Red Velvet Cupcakes

    Is it weird to put cupcakes on your Christmas list? Cause these are all I want this year.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Pumpkin season isn't over yet.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50163/pumpkin-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    25/46

    Pumpkin Pie Cupcakes

    Pumpkin season isn't over yet.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Chestnuts roasting over an open...</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54027/campfire-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    26/46

    Campfire Cupcakes

    Chestnuts roasting over an open...

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You can't go wrong with a classic.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58184/perfect-vanilla-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    27/46

    Perfect Vanilla Cupcakes

    You can't go wrong with a classic.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Keep the traditional pie for Thanksgiving and get creative on Christmas.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29359390/boozy-pecan-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    28/46

    Boozy Pecan Pie Cupcakes

    Keep the traditional pie for Thanksgiving and get creative on Christmas.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Extra booze over the holidays is necessary. Why not add a little to your cupcakes? </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28635860/chocolate-merlot-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    29/46

    Chocolate Merlot Cupcakes

    Extra booze over the holidays is necessary. Why not add a little to your cupcakes?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These cheesecake-stuffed cupcakes will fly off the table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19712943/strawberry-cheesecake-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    30/46

    Strawberry Cheesecake Stuffed Cupcakes

    These cheesecake-stuffed cupcakes will fly off the table.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It's Christmas...ice cream is a perfectly acceptable substitute for frosting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53580/ice-cream-sundae-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    31/46

    Ice Cream Sundae Cupcakes

    It's Christmas...ice cream is a perfectly acceptable substitute for frosting.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Celebrate like royalty with these Royal Wedding-inspired cupcakes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19687114/markle-sparkle-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    32/46

    Markle Sparkle Cupcakes

    Celebrate like royalty with these Royal Wedding-inspired cupcakes.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These cinnamon-sugar cupcakes use melted butter, which makes them taste more like the fried treat they are topped with. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27260230/churro-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    33/46

    Churro Cupcakes

    These cinnamon-sugar cupcakes use melted butter, which makes them taste more like the fried treat they are topped with.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>These gooey chocolate treats are the perfect boxed cake hack.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49111/chocolate-truffle-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    34/46

    Chocolate Truffle Cupcakes

    These gooey chocolate treats are the perfect boxed cake hack.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p><span>Christmas + cocoa 4eva.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.bakerita.com/hot-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bakerita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bakerita</a><span>.</span></p>
    35/46

    Hot Chocolate Cupcakes

    Christmas + cocoa 4eva.

    Get the recipe from Bakerita.

  • <p>Hot chocolate + cupcakes = this beauty.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2018/05/01/mississippi-mud-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life Love and Sugar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Life Love and Sugar</a>.</p>
    36/46

    Mississippi Mud Cupcakes

    Hot chocolate + cupcakes = this beauty.

    Get the recipe from Life Love and Sugar.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It's time to get FANCY up in here.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://cookiesandcups.com/baked-alaska-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cookies and Cups" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cookies and Cups</a>.</p>
    37/46

    Baked Alaska Cupcakes

    It's time to get FANCY up in here.

    Get the recipe from Cookies and Cups.

  • <p>Bonus: These are made with a few healthy substitutes, so you won't feel bad about going in for seconds.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://amyshealthybaking.com/blog/2018/03/04/healthy-mint-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy's Healthy Baking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amy's Healthy Baking</a>.</p>
    38/46

    Mint Chocolate Cupcakes

    Bonus: These are made with a few healthy substitutes, so you won't feel bad about going in for seconds.

    Get the recipe from Amy's Healthy Baking.

  • <p>If it doesn't snow where you live, make yourself a cupcake snowman. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://onelittleproject.com/easy-snowman-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Little Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">One Little Project</a>.</p>
    39/46

    Snowman Cupcakes

    If it doesn't snow where you live, make yourself a cupcake snowman.

    Get the recipe from One Little Project.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>You know you'd rather decorate a cupcake tree.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thissillygirlslife.com/2014/11/christmas-tree-frosted-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Silly Girl's Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This Silly Girl's Kitchen</a>.</p>
    40/46

    Christmas Tree Frosted Cupcakes

    You know you'd rather decorate a cupcake tree.

    Get the recipe from This Silly Girl's Kitchen.

  • <p>Eating eggnog>drinking it.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2014/11/24/eggnog-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life, Love, and Sugar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Life, Love, and Sugar</a>.</p>
    41/46

    Eggnog Cupcakes

    Eating eggnog>drinking it.

    Get the recipe from Life, Love, and Sugar.

  • <p>You won't find this at Starbucks.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://bakerbynature.com/peppermint-mocha-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker By Nature" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baker By Nature</a>.</p>
    42/46

    Peppermint Mocha Cupcakes

    You won't find this at Starbucks.

    Get the recipe from Baker By Nature.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>They're so cute, you might actually feel bad eating one.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.craftymorning.com/adorable-rudolph-reindeer-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crafty Morning" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crafty Morning</a>.</p>
    43/46

    Rudolph the Reindeer Cupcakes

    They're so cute, you might actually feel bad eating one.

    Get the recipe from Crafty Morning.

  • <p>This is the best frosting you've never had.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="http://lecremedelacrumb.com/2013/12/gingerbread-cupcakes-cinnamon-cream-cheese-frosting.html#_a5y_p=1282377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creme de la Crumb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creme de la Crumb</a>.</p>
    44/46

    Gingerbread Cupcakes

    This is the best frosting you've never had.

    Get the recipe from Creme de la Crumb.

  • <p>You bake the combo into everything else, so it's time to give cupcakes a turn.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.tasteandtellblog.com/cranberry-orange-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taste and Tell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taste and Tell</a>.</p>
    45/46

    Cranberry Orange Cupcakes

    You bake the combo into everything else, so it's time to give cupcakes a turn.

    Get the recipe from Taste and Tell.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Somehow these taste even better than they look. Wild,<em> we know</em>. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/gingerbread-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Baked Harvest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Half Baked Harvest</a>.</p>
    46/46

    Gingerbread cupcakes

    Somehow these taste even better than they look. Wild, we know.

    Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

<p>Deck the cupcakes with tubs of frosting, falalalala....</p><p>Christmas cookies get all the love, but we're here for Christmas cupcakes, too, especially when they're as cute as these. </p>
<p>These Santa cupcakes are almost too cute to eat. <em>Almost.</em></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50541/santa-hat-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Now you don't have to choose between your two favorite desserts.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55826/cheesecake-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Cupcake lights > lights around your house.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50319/christmas-light-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Even the Grinch would have to admit these are cute.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57056/kranky-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Two desserts in one? It's a Christmas miracle.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54001/cannoli-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Kahlúa is in the batter, ganache, AND frosting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56811/kahlua-chocolate-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>It is so easy to turn Boston cream pie into other fun desserts, like this insane lasagana. These cupcakes are just as delicious and so fun to make! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49931/boston-cream-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Will be the highlight of any Christmas party, natch.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24677813/grinchy-pull-apart-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>To make these cupcakes really feel like a Moscow Mule in dessert form, we added ginger beer to the cupcake batter. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55910/moscow-mule-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Pardon my French, but these are freakin' delicious.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55348/creme-brulee-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Might as well make it bite size. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43390/carrot-cake-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Cookie doughn't you want some?!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55160/cookie-dough-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Like the cereal but (obviously) better.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a51460/cinnamon-toast-crunch-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Skip your morning coffee and opt right for the cupcake. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a52987/frappuccino-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>If you don't have time to chill pie dough, make these instead.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29443041/apple-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Just wait 'til you get to the middle.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56206/ferrero-rocher-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>There's no better time than the holidays for boozy cupcakes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a55701/rumchata-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>You'll cry these are so cute.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56687/polar-bear-paw-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Perfect for Christmas or New Year's.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57361/champagne-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Just make sure to keep these away from the kids table!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a57253/baileys-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Arguably THE liquor of Christmas.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54672/fireball-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Pair it with a hot toddy, duh.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56370/hot-toddy-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Is it weird to put cupcakes on your Christmas list? Cause these are all I want this year.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43392/red-velvet-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Pumpkin season isn't over yet.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50163/pumpkin-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Chestnuts roasting over an open...</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a54027/campfire-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>You can't go wrong with a classic.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a58184/perfect-vanilla-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Keep the traditional pie for Thanksgiving and get creative on Christmas.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a29359390/boozy-pecan-pie-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>Extra booze over the holidays is necessary. Why not add a little to your cupcakes? </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28635860/chocolate-merlot-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>These cheesecake-stuffed cupcakes will fly off the table.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19712943/strawberry-cheesecake-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>It's Christmas...ice cream is a perfectly acceptable substitute for frosting.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53580/ice-cream-sundae-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
<p>Celebrate like royalty with these Royal Wedding-inspired cupcakes.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19687114/markle-sparkle-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>These cinnamon-sugar cupcakes use melted butter, which makes them taste more like the fried treat they are topped with. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27260230/churro-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p>These gooey chocolate treats are the perfect boxed cake hack.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49111/chocolate-truffle-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
<p><span>Christmas + cocoa 4eva.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.bakerita.com/hot-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bakerita" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bakerita</a><span>.</span></p>
<p>Hot chocolate + cupcakes = this beauty.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2018/05/01/mississippi-mud-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life Love and Sugar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Life Love and Sugar</a>.</p>
<p>It's time to get FANCY up in here.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://cookiesandcups.com/baked-alaska-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cookies and Cups" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cookies and Cups</a>.</p>
<p>Bonus: These are made with a few healthy substitutes, so you won't feel bad about going in for seconds.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://amyshealthybaking.com/blog/2018/03/04/healthy-mint-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amy's Healthy Baking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amy's Healthy Baking</a>.</p>
<p>If it doesn't snow where you live, make yourself a cupcake snowman. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://onelittleproject.com/easy-snowman-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:One Little Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">One Little Project</a>.</p>
<p>You know you'd rather decorate a cupcake tree.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://thissillygirlslife.com/2014/11/christmas-tree-frosted-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This Silly Girl's Kitchen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This Silly Girl's Kitchen</a>.</p>
<p>Eating eggnog>drinking it.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.lifeloveandsugar.com/2014/11/24/eggnog-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life, Love, and Sugar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Life, Love, and Sugar</a>.</p>
<p>You won't find this at Starbucks.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://bakerbynature.com/peppermint-mocha-chocolate-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baker By Nature" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baker By Nature</a>.</p>
<p>They're so cute, you might actually feel bad eating one.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.craftymorning.com/adorable-rudolph-reindeer-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crafty Morning" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crafty Morning</a>.</p>
<p>This is the best frosting you've never had.<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="http://lecremedelacrumb.com/2013/12/gingerbread-cupcakes-cinnamon-cream-cheese-frosting.html#_a5y_p=1282377" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Creme de la Crumb" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Creme de la Crumb</a>.</p>
<p>You bake the combo into everything else, so it's time to give cupcakes a turn.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.tasteandtellblog.com/cranberry-orange-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Taste and Tell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Taste and Tell</a>.</p>
<p>Somehow these taste even better than they look. Wild,<em> we know</em>. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/gingerbread-cupcakes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Half Baked Harvest" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Half Baked Harvest</a>.</p>

These easy Christmas cupcake ideas will have you celebrating all winter long.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories