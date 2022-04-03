45 Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Set of Batman Films and TV Shows

PA Media: Video

Will Smith said he had “betrayed the trust of the Academy” as he resigned from the organisation, following his “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” actions at the Oscars. The actor, 53, said he was “heartbroken” and would accept any consequences that emerged from his scheduled disciplinary hearing, in a statement announcing his decision. It comes less than a week on from the ceremony, during which Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.