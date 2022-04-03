45 Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Set of Batman Films and TV Shows

  • <p>Since artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger first created Batman in 1939, the superhero has been the titular character behind countless TV shows and movies. And some of Hollywood's biggest stars—from Michael Keaton to George Clooney to Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson —have played the Dark Knight. Take a look at these rarely-seen photos from the set of these productions to see what it's really like bringing this DC Comics hero to life.</p>
    Since artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger first created Batman in 1939, the superhero has been the titular character behind countless TV shows and movies. And some of Hollywood's biggest stars—from Michael Keaton to George Clooney to Christian Bale to Robert Pattinson —have played the Dark Knight. Take a look at these rarely-seen photos from the set of these productions to see what it's really like bringing this DC Comics hero to life.

  • <p>In 1966, actors Adam West (left) and Burt Ward (right) brought the comic book franchise to television, starring in 20th Century Fox's Batman series. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    In 1966, actors Adam West (left) and Burt Ward (right) brought the comic book franchise to television, starring in 20th Century Fox's Batman series.

  • <p>Burt Ward is seen in costume on the set of Batman sitting and smiling on Robin's cart. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    Burt Ward is seen in costume on the set of Batman sitting and smiling on Robin's cart.

  • <p>The original Batmobile was a modified 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura and was <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/original-batmobile-sold-for-46-million-at-auction-2013-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:put up for auction" class="link ">put up for auction</a> in 2012 for $4.6 million. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    The original Batmobile was a modified 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura and was put up for auction in 2012 for $4.6 million.

  • <p>Here, Adam West is seen next to the Batmobile between takes on set in Los Angeles, while smoking a cigarette.</p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    Here, Adam West is seen next to the Batmobile between takes on set in Los Angeles, while smoking a cigarette.

  • <p>Adam West enjoys a day off in the sun and is seen catching up on a French magazine about the series. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    Adam West enjoys a day off in the sun and is seen catching up on a French magazine about the series.

  • <p>Although Adam West didn't perform any of his own stunts, Burt Ward did. In an interview with <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/batman-burt-ward-recalls-disastrous-first-day-sent-him-hospital-975775" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link ">The Hollywood Reporter</a>, Ward recalls some of the more dangerous scenes he did, which resulted in visits to the hospital on four out of the five first days of filming. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    Although Adam West didn't perform any of his own stunts, Burt Ward did. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ward recalls some of the more dangerous scenes he did, which resulted in visits to the hospital on four out of the five first days of filming.

  • <p>Adam West is seen studying lines on the set of the Batman television series between takes in the '60s.</p>
    Batman Television Series (1966)

    Adam West is seen studying lines on the set of the Batman television series between takes in the '60s.

  • <p>American actress and ballerina, Yvonne Craig, was cast as Batgirl in 1967 and appeared on the show throughout the third and final season. </p>
    Batman Television Series (1967)

    American actress and ballerina, Yvonne Craig, was cast as Batgirl in 1967 and appeared on the show throughout the third and final season.

  • <p>The show aired for three seasons until ABC canceled it. Here, Yvonne Craig is seen getting touched up by hair and makeup, while Ethel Merman, who played Lola Lasagne, waits for the scene to begin.</p>
    Batman Television Series (1967)

    The show aired for three seasons until ABC canceled it. Here, Yvonne Craig is seen getting touched up by hair and makeup, while Ethel Merman, who played Lola Lasagne, waits for the scene to begin.

  • <p>Bruce Wayne made it to the big screen in 1989, with actor Michael Keaton taking on the iconic role. </p>
    Batman (1989)

    Bruce Wayne made it to the big screen in 1989, with actor Michael Keaton taking on the iconic role.

  • <p>Tim Burton, who directed the first two films of the franchise, is seen posing on top of the Batmobile. The movie prop was a bit of an upgrade from TV's Ford Lincoln Futura.</p>
    Batman (1989)

    Tim Burton, who directed the first two films of the franchise, is seen posing on top of the Batmobile. The movie prop was a bit of an upgrade from TV's Ford Lincoln Futura.

  • <p>During filming, Michael Keaton decided to make Batman's voice lower than the voice of Bruce Wayne, as a way to conceal the superhero's identity. This hadn't been done before in the previous adaptations, but has remained a staple feature of the character ever since. </p>
    Batman (1989)

    During filming, Michael Keaton decided to make Batman's voice lower than the voice of Bruce Wayne, as a way to conceal the superhero's identity. This hadn't been done before in the previous adaptations, but has remained a staple feature of the character ever since.

  • <p>"I did the movie based on a single conversation with [Tim Burton]. We both come from the cartoon world originally. We had similar ideas. Tim said [the Joker] should have a humorous dark side to him," Jack Nicholson told <a href="http://www.mtv.com/news/1573617/jack-nicholson-furious-over-heath-ledger-playing-the-joker-in-dark-knight/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:MTV" class="link ">MTV</a> in 2007 of his memorable performance.</p>
    Batman (1989)

    "I did the movie based on a single conversation with [Tim Burton]. We both come from the cartoon world originally. We had similar ideas. Tim said [the Joker] should have a humorous dark side to him," Jack Nicholson told MTV in 2007 of his memorable performance.

  • <p>Actress Kim Basinger starred alongside Michael Keaton as Batman's love interest, Vicki Vale, in the 1989 film.</p>
    Batman (1989)

    Actress Kim Basinger starred alongside Michael Keaton as Batman's love interest, Vicki Vale, in the 1989 film.

  • <p>Jack Nicholson received a percentage of the film's gross profit, which resulted in the Batman actor earning an estimated $60 to $90 million for the movie.</p>
    Batman (1989)

    Jack Nicholson received a percentage of the film's gross profit, which resulted in the Batman actor earning an estimated $60 to $90 million for the movie.

  • <p>For its big screen debut, the 1989 Batmobile was built upon a Chevrolet Impala, with a Chevy V8 engine and modifications based on a 1970 Corvette. </p>
    Batman (1989)

    For its big screen debut, the 1989 Batmobile was built upon a Chevrolet Impala, with a Chevy V8 engine and modifications based on a 1970 Corvette.

  • <p>Tim Burton returned to direct the franchise's second film, Batman Returns, a few years later in 1992. This would be his last Batman movie.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Tim Burton returned to direct the franchise's second film, Batman Returns, a few years later in 1992. This would be his last Batman movie.

  • <p>Michael Keaton, who struggles with claustrophobia, says he had a difficult time in Batman's restricting suit at first. He then decided to use it to his advantage to get into character: "This is designed for this really unusual dude, this Bruce Wayne guy who has this other personality that's really dark, and is really alone and really depressed," Keaton told <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_9EozNRJAo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Desde Hollywood" class="link ">Desde Hollywood</a>.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Michael Keaton, who struggles with claustrophobia, says he had a difficult time in Batman's restricting suit at first. He then decided to use it to his advantage to get into character: "This is designed for this really unusual dude, this Bruce Wayne guy who has this other personality that's really dark, and is really alone and really depressed," Keaton told Desde Hollywood.

  • <p>Actress Michelle Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the franchise's second film. </p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Actress Michelle Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the franchise's second film.

  • <p>Michelle Pfeiffer worked hard to master her stunt work and ended up doing her <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/michelle-pfeiffer-finds-her-batman-returns-whip-shows-her-catwoman-skills-1198627" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:character's intense whip-work herself" class="link ">character's intense whip-work herself</a>. Here she's seen getting direction from Tim Burton.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Michelle Pfeiffer worked hard to master her stunt work and ended up doing her character's intense whip-work herself. Here she's seen getting direction from Tim Burton.

  • <p>According to actor Robert Wuhl, Michael Keaton tried to block Michelle Pfeiffer from getting the role: "To put a little fly in the ointment, Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up. At the time, Michael told me he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was firmly, and underline firmly, against that casting of Pfeiffer," Wuhl told <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/batman-michael-keaton-vetoed-michelle-pfeiffer-role-1989-film-1220139" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link ">The Hollywood Reporter</a>.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    According to actor Robert Wuhl, Michael Keaton tried to block Michelle Pfeiffer from getting the role: "To put a little fly in the ointment, Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up. At the time, Michael told me he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was firmly, and underline firmly, against that casting of Pfeiffer," Wuhl told The Hollywood Reporter.

  • <p>Tim Burton stressed the importance of focusing the movie on Bruce Wayne, rather than his superhero alter-ego—a sentiment Michael Keaton shared. "Tim said, 'This is not a movie about Batman. If we're going to do it seriously, this is a movie about Bruce Wayne,'" producer Michael Ulsan told <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/batman-michael-keaton-vetoed-michelle-pfeiffer-role-1989-film-1220139" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Hollywood Reporter" class="link ">The Hollywood Reporter</a>. </p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Tim Burton stressed the importance of focusing the movie on Bruce Wayne, rather than his superhero alter-ego—a sentiment Michael Keaton shared. "Tim said, 'This is not a movie about Batman. If we're going to do it seriously, this is a movie about Bruce Wayne,'" producer Michael Ulsan told The Hollywood Reporter.

  • <p>Michael Keaton on set during filming in Los Angeles, California. Even though the scene was supposed to be on an outdoor rooftop, this shot reveals that it was filmed on an inside set.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Michael Keaton on set during filming in Los Angeles, California. Even though the scene was supposed to be on an outdoor rooftop, this shot reveals that it was filmed on an inside set.

  • <p>Danny DeVito joined the cast and starred alongside Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer as the film's villain, Penguin. Here, all three actors pose together at the movie's Hollywood premiere.</p>
    Batman Returns (1992)

    Danny DeVito joined the cast and starred alongside Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer as the film's villain, Penguin. Here, all three actors pose together at the movie's Hollywood premiere.

  • <p>When Warner Bros. revealed that Val Kilmer would be replacing Michael Keaton in the franchise's third film, fans and critics were skeptical. Years later, director Joel Schumacher defended the choice in an <a href="http://www.ifc.com/2011/10/joel-schumacher-dark-knight-batman-forever" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:interview with IFC" class="link ">interview with IFC</a>, "For me, Val Kilmer was the best Batman. I thought he looked great in the costume, and I thought he brought a depth to the role. I thought the relationship between Val and Nicole Kidman was very sexy."</p>
    Batman Forever (1995)

    When Warner Bros. revealed that Val Kilmer would be replacing Michael Keaton in the franchise's third film, fans and critics were skeptical. Years later, director Joel Schumacher defended the choice in an interview with IFC, "For me, Val Kilmer was the best Batman. I thought he looked great in the costume, and I thought he brought a depth to the role. I thought the relationship between Val and Nicole Kidman was very sexy."

  • <p>Actress Nicole Kidman appeared in the 1995 film as Bruce Wayne's newest love interest, psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian. </p>
    Batman Forever (1995)

    Actress Nicole Kidman appeared in the 1995 film as Bruce Wayne's newest love interest, psychologist Dr. Chase Meridian.

  • <p>Tommy Lee Jones appeared in the film as Batman's nemesis, Harvey Dent (a.k.a. Harvey Two-Face). Drew Barrymore (left) starred as his partner, Sugar, and Debi Mazer (right) was Spice.</p>
    Batman Forever (1995)

    Tommy Lee Jones appeared in the film as Batman's nemesis, Harvey Dent (a.k.a. Harvey Two-Face). Drew Barrymore (left) starred as his partner, Sugar, and Debi Mazer (right) was Spice.

  • <p>Comedian Jim Carrey was commended for his portrayal as the twisted ex-Wayne employee, Edward Nygma, who became the villain known as the Riddler. </p>
    Batman Forever (1995)

    Comedian Jim Carrey was commended for his portrayal as the twisted ex-Wayne employee, Edward Nygma, who became the villain known as the Riddler.

  • <p>George Clooney filled the Batman suit in 1997, when he took over the role in Batman & Robin. </p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    George Clooney filled the Batman suit in 1997, when he took over the role in Batman & Robin.

  • <p>Batman & Robin was the second time director Joel Schumacher worked on the franchise. This movie is known for being more comedic and less dark than the prior films. </p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    Batman & Robin was the second time director Joel Schumacher worked on the franchise. This movie is known for being more comedic and less dark than the prior films.

  • <p>Uma Thurman modeling her iconic costume as villain Poison Ivy.</p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    Uma Thurman modeling her iconic costume as villain Poison Ivy.

  • <p>George Clooney starred alongside rising star, Chris O'Donnell (left), who played his sidekick Robin. </p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    George Clooney starred alongside rising star, Chris O'Donnell (left), who played his sidekick Robin.

  • <p>Alicia Silverstone also starred in the movie as Barbara Wilson, a.k.a. Batgirl. Here she is filming a scene for the movie in Los Angeles.</p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    Alicia Silverstone also starred in the movie as Barbara Wilson, a.k.a. Batgirl. Here she is filming a scene for the movie in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Rapper Coolio also made a cameo in the film. Here he is on set with Alicia Silverstone. <br></p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    Rapper Coolio also made a cameo in the film. Here he is on set with Alicia Silverstone.

  • <p>Elle Macpherson joined the film as Julie Madison, Batman's love interest in the franchise's fourth installment. </p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    Elle Macpherson joined the film as Julie Madison, Batman's love interest in the franchise's fourth installment.

  • <p>George Clooney appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, during which Leno showed off the actor in character on a Corn Flakes box. The film was a huge success reaching, <a href="https://www.boxofficemojo.com/franchises/chart/?id=batman.htm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$238.2 million worldwide" class="link ">$238.2 million worldwide</a>. </p>
    Batman & Robin (1997)

    George Clooney appeared on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, during which Leno showed off the actor in character on a Corn Flakes box. The film was a huge success reaching, $238.2 million worldwide.

  • <p>After an eight year hiatus, Warner Bros. revived the franchise and produced the first of a three-part trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. The company cast Christian Bale as Batman and Katie Holmes as his love interest.</p>
    Batman Begins (2005)

    After an eight year hiatus, Warner Bros. revived the franchise and produced the first of a three-part trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. The company cast Christian Bale as Batman and Katie Holmes as his love interest.

  • <p>In 2005, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAlzPawHz78" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Batmobile" class="link ">the Batmobile</a> was again reimagined, this time with the help of a <a href="https://jalopnik.com/jay-leno-finds-batmans-tumbler-is-more-of-a-real-car-t-1427540716" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:former military tumbler" class="link ">former military tumbler</a>. </p>
    Batman Begins (2005)

    In 2005, the Batmobile was again reimagined, this time with the help of a former military tumbler.

  • <p>Christian Bale signed on to play Batman for a second time in the second installment of the trilogy, The Dark Knight. The actor was joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aaron Eckhart, and the late Heath Ledger. </p>
    The Dark Knight (2008)

    Christian Bale signed on to play Batman for a second time in the second installment of the trilogy, The Dark Knight. The actor was joined by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Aaron Eckhart, and the late Heath Ledger.

  • <p>Morgan Freeman (left) and Christian Bale (right) film a scene in the central district of Hong Kong. Freeman played Lucius Fox in all three Christopher Nolan directed films.</p>
    The Dark Knight (2008)

    Morgan Freeman (left) and Christian Bale (right) film a scene in the central district of Hong Kong. Freeman played Lucius Fox in all three Christopher Nolan directed films.

  • <p>Heath Ledger, who played the Joker in The Dark Knight, is considered one of the greatest actors to have played the villain. Sadly, the actor passed away before the film's premiere. In 2009, Ledger <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jrt2xoy5UHo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won an Oscar" class="link ">won an Oscar</a> posthumous for his role in the film. </p>
    The Dark Knight (2008)

    Heath Ledger, who played the Joker in The Dark Knight, is considered one of the greatest actors to have played the villain. Sadly, the actor passed away before the film's premiere. In 2009, Ledger won an Oscar posthumous for his role in the film.

  • <p>Christopher Nolan, who produced all three of the movies from the Dark Knight trilogy, is credited with breathing new life into the franchise. </p>
    The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

    Christopher Nolan, who produced all three of the movies from the Dark Knight trilogy, is credited with breathing new life into the franchise.

  • <p>Christian Bale reprised his role as Batman for the final time in The Dark Knight Rises, the third installment in the trilogy. Here he is on set with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.</p>
    The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

    Christian Bale reprised his role as Batman for the final time in The Dark Knight Rises, the third installment in the trilogy. Here he is on set with Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

  • <p>Tom Hardy (right) played villain Bane. Here he is on set reading through his lines before a take.</p>
    The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

    Tom Hardy (right) played villain Bane. Here he is on set reading through his lines before a take.

  • <p>Ben Affleck played Batman in the superhero mash-up, Batman vs. Superman in 2016. However, in the upcoming Matt Reeves' movie, Robert Pattinson was cast in the iconic role. The release for the new film is currently slated for summer 2021.</p>
    Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

    Ben Affleck played Batman in the superhero mash-up, Batman vs. Superman in 2016. However, in the upcoming Matt Reeves' movie, Robert Pattinson was cast in the iconic role. The release for the new film is currently slated for summer 2021.

