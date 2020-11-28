43 of the most riveting, entertaining and unmissable documentaries on Netflix
1) Explained
2) Homecoming
3) Disclosure
4) Tiger King
5) The Social Dilemma
6) David Attenborough: Our Planet
7) The Last Dance
8) American Factory
9) Twenty Feet From Stardom
10) 13TH
11) FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
12) Knock Down The House
13) Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
14) Becoming
15) Blackfish
16) Surviving R Kelly
17) RBG
18) The Final Year
19) Athlete A
20) The Defiant Ones
21) The White Helmets
22) Babies
23) Abducted In Plain Sight
24) The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson
25) Amanda Knox
26) Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
27) Supersonic
28) Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
29) Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
30) Kingdom Of Us
31) What Happened, Miss Simone?
32) Unsolved Mysteries
33) Weiner
34) The Chef Show
35) Louis Theroux
36) Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez
37) The Great Hack
38) Bikram: Yogi, Guru Predator
39) 7 Days Out
40) Making A Murderer
41) Dirty Money
42) Three Identical Strangers
43) Song Exploder
From the fascinating to the mind-blowing, the best Netflix documentaries to watch now