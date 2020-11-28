43 of the most riveting, entertaining and unmissable documentaries on Netflix

  • <p>As well as Oscar-nominated <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g32460844/best-movies-netflix/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:must-see original movies" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">must-see original movies </a>like Roma and Marriage Story, and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g30515198/best-tv-shows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:binge-worthy TV series" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">binge-worthy TV series</a>, from <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a29395620/stranger-things-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Stranger Things" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Stranger Things</a> to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a30101259/the-crown-season-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crown</a>, to licensing beloved cult movies and shows, Netflix documentaries are another area in which the streaming platform has garnered an impressive reputation.</p><p>From the anger-inducing (13TH) to the bonkers (Tiger King) to the fascinating (The Final Year), we rounded up the best documentaries on Netflix to watch when you want to learn while being entertained, keep up with the pop culture- dominating conversations and expand your knowledge to later impress upon your colleagues and friends. Who doesn't want that?</p>
    43 of the most riveting, entertaining and unmissable documentaries on Netflix

    As well as Oscar-nominated must-see original movies like Roma and Marriage Story, and binge-worthy TV series, from Stranger Things to The Crown, to licensing beloved cult movies and shows, Netflix documentaries are another area in which the streaming platform has garnered an impressive reputation.

    From the anger-inducing (13TH) to the bonkers (Tiger King) to the fascinating (The Final Year), we rounded up the best documentaries on Netflix to watch when you want to learn while being entertained, keep up with the pop culture- dominating conversations and expand your knowledge to later impress upon your colleagues and friends. Who doesn't want that?

  • <p>The Explained series is one of Netflix's most underrated yet fascinating franchises, we believe. Containing very easily digestible episodes (most are around 20 minutes long), each ep is devoted to one subject filling the viewer in on everything they need to know about that said subject, from coding to billionaires to cults.</p><p> We loved the The Mind Explained's episode on anxiety - narrated by Emma Stone - featuring a mix of real-life experience and scientific explanation and Sex Explained's programme on the female orgasm, which details how under-researched this was until very recently. It is mind blowing. The experts are legitimate but deliver the information to you in an easy to understand, yet fascinating, way. Plus the roster of experts and narrators are seriously impressive, for example Bill Gates who appeared in one titled 'The Next Pandemic' which eerily was released in November 2019 months before the Coronavirus pandemic. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYqWhxDwg0U" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1) Explained

    The Explained series is one of Netflix's most underrated yet fascinating franchises, we believe. Containing very easily digestible episodes (most are around 20 minutes long), each ep is devoted to one subject filling the viewer in on everything they need to know about that said subject, from coding to billionaires to cults.

    We loved the The Mind Explained's episode on anxiety - narrated by Emma Stone - featuring a mix of real-life experience and scientific explanation and Sex Explained's programme on the female orgasm, which details how under-researched this was until very recently. It is mind blowing. The experts are legitimate but deliver the information to you in an easy to understand, yet fascinating, way. Plus the roster of experts and narrators are seriously impressive, for example Bill Gates who appeared in one titled 'The Next Pandemic' which eerily was released in November 2019 months before the Coronavirus pandemic.

  • <p>Directed and created by <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a32930736/beyonce-black-parade-lyrics/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyoncé" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyoncé</a> herself, Homecoming provides a rare glimpse into the superstar's professional and personal life, with the film alone explaining why Beyoncé's live performances look the way they do.</p><p>In the documentary, her spectacular Coachella headline performance of 2018 is put under the microscope with exclusive behind-the-scenes clips and performances from the show.</p><p>The work ethic Beyoncé instills is on full display, and so too is her vision with details including the historical researching of Black colleges in America which the performances paid tribute to. Plus, rare footage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family life with their children: <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a31328239/blue-ivy-carter-celebrities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eldest daughter Blue Ivy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eldest daughter Blue Ivy</a>, and <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a30377823/beyonce-twins-rumi-sir-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:twins Sir and Rumi." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">twins Sir and Rumi.</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fB8qvx0HOlI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2) Homecoming

    Directed and created by Beyoncé herself, Homecoming provides a rare glimpse into the superstar's professional and personal life, with the film alone explaining why Beyoncé's live performances look the way they do.

    In the documentary, her spectacular Coachella headline performance of 2018 is put under the microscope with exclusive behind-the-scenes clips and performances from the show.

    The work ethic Beyoncé instills is on full display, and so too is her vision with details including the historical researching of Black colleges in America which the performances paid tribute to. Plus, rare footage of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's family life with their children: eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and twins Sir and Rumi.

  • <p>Produced by trailblazer, activist and Orange Is The New Black actor Laverne Cox, Disclosure examines Hollywood's depiction of transgender people on screen and what impact and consequence that has on society, culture and in particular the transgender community. Featuring contributions from prominent transgender activists including Cox herself, Chaz Bono and Alexandra Billings, the documentary has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysbX6JUlaEc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3) Disclosure

    Produced by trailblazer, activist and Orange Is The New Black actor Laverne Cox, Disclosure examines Hollywood's depiction of transgender people on screen and what impact and consequence that has on society, culture and in particular the transgender community. Featuring contributions from prominent transgender activists including Cox herself, Chaz Bono and Alexandra Billings, the documentary has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

  • <p>If you've not seen this documentary series then we're not sure what you've been doing in 2020. Truly, what else have you been doing? Let us know... Anyway, this seemingly bonkers documentary - and it is bonkers - delves into those intertwined with the shocking fact that more tigers live in US backyards than in the wild.<br><br>The series turns into a true-crime investigation for a multitude of reasons, one being between the main two protagonists Joe Exotic, who is currently in jail and Carole Baskin, who is currently on the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the stars.</p><p>We told you, bonkers. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acTdxsoa428" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4) Tiger King

    If you've not seen this documentary series then we're not sure what you've been doing in 2020. Truly, what else have you been doing? Let us know... Anyway, this seemingly bonkers documentary - and it is bonkers - delves into those intertwined with the shocking fact that more tigers live in US backyards than in the wild.

    The series turns into a true-crime investigation for a multitude of reasons, one being between the main two protagonists Joe Exotic, who is currently in jail and Carole Baskin, who is currently on the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the stars.

    We told you, bonkers.

  • <p>If you were debating spending less time on social media, this documentary might just force you to make that leap. The Social Dilemma examines everything there is to know about social media and, unsurprisingly, not all of it is great. While it's acknowledged that its creation has led to positive activism and movements for change, the doc also examines the link between social media and mental health, negative body image and why people become addicted to it ('only two industries call their customers users', the documentary claims: illegal drugs and social media').<br></p><p>Plus it delves into the technology behind it and the subsequent power social media companies have, from influencing buying behaviour to the criticism over their inefficiency to tackle fake news. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaaC57tcci0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5) The Social Dilemma

    If you were debating spending less time on social media, this documentary might just force you to make that leap. The Social Dilemma examines everything there is to know about social media and, unsurprisingly, not all of it is great. While it's acknowledged that its creation has led to positive activism and movements for change, the doc also examines the link between social media and mental health, negative body image and why people become addicted to it ('only two industries call their customers users', the documentary claims: illegal drugs and social media').

    Plus it delves into the technology behind it and the subsequent power social media companies have, from influencing buying behaviour to the criticism over their inefficiency to tackle fake news.

  • <p>The 94-year-old returns to TV screens with what is, effectively, his witness statement. Having spent 70 years travelling the world, including to some of the most remote and untouched parts of the earth, Attenborough details what has changed and how he's seen it with his own eyes. And, it's devastating. From the deforestation of Indonesian rainforests to the melting of polar ice caps, Our Planet shows the catastrophic effects of climate change in its most simplest, and indisputable, form. </p><p>Watch and learn from the master, and really learn, as Attenborough finishes the documentary with an action plan of how we can all help to slow down and change the course of global warming.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64R2MYUt394" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6) David Attenborough: Our Planet

    The 94-year-old returns to TV screens with what is, effectively, his witness statement. Having spent 70 years travelling the world, including to some of the most remote and untouched parts of the earth, Attenborough details what has changed and how he's seen it with his own eyes. And, it's devastating. From the deforestation of Indonesian rainforests to the melting of polar ice caps, Our Planet shows the catastrophic effects of climate change in its most simplest, and indisputable, form.

    Watch and learn from the master, and really learn, as Attenborough finishes the documentary with an action plan of how we can all help to slow down and change the course of global warming.

  • <p>One of the most talked about shows of 2020 was The Last Dance which told the story of the NBA-dominating, record-breaking 1990s Chicago Bulls basketball team. And, in particular, three of the main players, Michael Jordan,<a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a33080550/problematic-sex-appeal-of-dennis-rodman/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dennis Rodman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> Dennis Rodman</a> and Scottie Pippen. If you're a basketball fan, this one is for you. But honestly even if you don't know what a 3-pointer is, it's for you too. Plus it's peak 90s nostalgia, from the outfits to the Hip Hop music, which even has its own <a href="https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX45xYefy6tIi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Last Dance" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Last Dance </a><a href="https://open.spotify.com/playlist/37i9dQZF1DX45xYefy6tIi" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spotify playlist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Spotify playlist</a>. Alexa, play Nas and Lauryn Hill, 'If I Ruled The World'.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQk2hJs2ToA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7) The Last Dance

    One of the most talked about shows of 2020 was The Last Dance which told the story of the NBA-dominating, record-breaking 1990s Chicago Bulls basketball team. And, in particular, three of the main players, Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen. If you're a basketball fan, this one is for you. But honestly even if you don't know what a 3-pointer is, it's for you too. Plus it's peak 90s nostalgia, from the outfits to the Hip Hop music, which even has its own The Last Dance Spotify playlist. Alexa, play Nas and Lauryn Hill, 'If I Ruled The World'.

  • <p>Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground productions, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the story of a car parts factory in Moraine, Ohio which was shut down in 2008 taking hundreds of local jobs with it. It was reopened in 2014 by Chinese entrepreneur Cao Dewang, the CEO of Fuyao who along with reemploying locals also sent over many Chinese staff from their factory in Fuqing, China. A fascinating look at the working attitudes of two cultures who become side-by-side colleagues in a very unexpected location.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m36QeKOJ2Fc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8) American Factory

    Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground productions, this Oscar-winning documentary tells the story of a car parts factory in Moraine, Ohio which was shut down in 2008 taking hundreds of local jobs with it. It was reopened in 2014 by Chinese entrepreneur Cao Dewang, the CEO of Fuyao who along with reemploying locals also sent over many Chinese staff from their factory in Fuqing, China. A fascinating look at the working attitudes of two cultures who become side-by-side colleagues in a very unexpected location.

  • <p>A long overdue introduction of the people behind the iconic and powerful riffs, runs and echoes you hear in some of the most famous songs ever: backing singers. Spotlighting Darlene Love, Judith Love, Lisa Fischer and more who have all sang backing vocals for Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Sting and more. The documentary hears from the women themselves as well as the stars who relied on their vocals with contributions from Mick Jagger, Wonder, Sting and more. Race, power and sexism all come into this story about why these vocalists stayed in the background... until now.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWyUJcA8Zfo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9) Twenty Feet From Stardom

    A long overdue introduction of the people behind the iconic and powerful riffs, runs and echoes you hear in some of the most famous songs ever: backing singers. Spotlighting Darlene Love, Judith Love, Lisa Fischer and more who have all sang backing vocals for Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Sting and more. The documentary hears from the women themselves as well as the stars who relied on their vocals with contributions from Mick Jagger, Wonder, Sting and more. Race, power and sexism all come into this story about why these vocalists stayed in the background... until now.

  • <p>Ava DuVernay brings together a wealth of criminal justice and civil rights experts - including civil rights icon Angela Davis and senator Cory Booker - to talk us through the history of America's judicial system in this mind-blowing documentary.</p><p>As Barack Obama explains in the first few minutes, the US possesses 5 per cent of the world's population but 25% of its prison population. Not only that, African Americans make up 6.5% of the American population but 40.2% of the prison population.</p><p>The title is derived from the 13th Amendment of the Constitution which abolished slavery in 1865, with the suggestion being that the mass incarceration of African-Americans simply replaced slavery.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6IXQbXPO3I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10) 13TH

    Ava DuVernay brings together a wealth of criminal justice and civil rights experts - including civil rights icon Angela Davis and senator Cory Booker - to talk us through the history of America's judicial system in this mind-blowing documentary.

    As Barack Obama explains in the first few minutes, the US possesses 5 per cent of the world's population but 25% of its prison population. Not only that, African Americans make up 6.5% of the American population but 40.2% of the prison population.

    The title is derived from the 13th Amendment of the Constitution which abolished slavery in 1865, with the suggestion being that the mass incarceration of African-Americans simply replaced slavery.

  • <p>Though it went viral at the time - remember that supposedly gourmet catering which turned out to be slabs of cheese on white bread - the actual realities of what led to the most anti-climatic party of all time are laid bare in this shocking documentary. </p><p>From Billy McFarland's background to the influencers who promoted the supposed festival to locals on the island who ended up losing a lot - believe us, you do not know the full story until you've watched this doc.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZ0KNVU2fV0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11) FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

    Though it went viral at the time - remember that supposedly gourmet catering which turned out to be slabs of cheese on white bread - the actual realities of what led to the most anti-climatic party of all time are laid bare in this shocking documentary.

    From Billy McFarland's background to the influencers who promoted the supposed festival to locals on the island who ended up losing a lot - believe us, you do not know the full story until you've watched this doc.

  • <p>... The White House, that is. Following the 2016 defeat of Hillary Clinton by Donald Trump, more women than ever ran for office in the 2018 midterm congressional elections.</p><p>Knock Down The House follows four of these women - including 29-year-old former bartender turned congresswoman extraordinaire Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on their mission to change the pale, male and stale elite status quo.</p><p>Prepare to be seriously inspired by this Netflix special, which is worth watching around this year's presidential election.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wGZc8ZjFY4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    12) Knock Down The House

    ... The White House, that is. Following the 2016 defeat of Hillary Clinton by Donald Trump, more women than ever ran for office in the 2018 midterm congressional elections.

    Knock Down The House follows four of these women - including 29-year-old former bartender turned congresswoman extraordinaire Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, on their mission to change the pale, male and stale elite status quo.

    Prepare to be seriously inspired by this Netflix special, which is worth watching around this year's presidential election.

  • <p>If you haven’t heard of world-dominating K pop girl group BLACKPINK yet, then this doc will have you saying out loud ‘Have I been living in a hole?’ followed swiftly by ‘Rose is my favourite but Lisa’s the best dancer…’ </p><p>Follow the lives of Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie as they battle their way through girl band bootcamp to debut as BLACKPINK and go on to create a K pop frenzy of 31 million Instagram followers, a Coachella set and a world tour that ends in totes emosh tears.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jx_vdvxWu0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    13) Blackpink: Light Up The Sky

    If you haven’t heard of world-dominating K pop girl group BLACKPINK yet, then this doc will have you saying out loud ‘Have I been living in a hole?’ followed swiftly by ‘Rose is my favourite but Lisa’s the best dancer…’

    Follow the lives of Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie as they battle their way through girl band bootcamp to debut as BLACKPINK and go on to create a K pop frenzy of 31 million Instagram followers, a Coachella set and a world tour that ends in totes emosh tears.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32298774/netflix-michelle-obama-documentary-becoming/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:This documentary follows the former First Lady as she embarks on a book tour for her critically-acclaimed and bestselling autobiography, Becoming." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">This documentary follows the former First Lady as she embarks on a book tour for her critically-acclaimed and bestselling autobiography, Becoming.</a><br><br>Through the documentary, we are privy to all parts of that mammoth 34-city arena tour. From the planning process - including liaising with the secret service - the fashion team behind her biggest style moments (like those Balenciaga boots), the private meetings she held along the way with youth groups and her frank discussions with the camera about her life past and present.<br></p><p>Michelle's daughters Malia and Sasha also give rare interviews about their hopes for their mother following her departure from the White House. <br></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wePNJGL7nDU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    14) Becoming

    This documentary follows the former First Lady as she embarks on a book tour for her critically-acclaimed and bestselling autobiography, Becoming.

    Through the documentary, we are privy to all parts of that mammoth 34-city arena tour. From the planning process - including liaising with the secret service - the fashion team behind her biggest style moments (like those Balenciaga boots), the private meetings she held along the way with youth groups and her frank discussions with the camera about her life past and present.

    Michelle's daughters Malia and Sasha also give rare interviews about their hopes for their mother following her departure from the White House.

  • <p>A heartbreaking documentary - first released by CNN in 2013 but still as discussed today - which examines the practices of keeping orcas (killer whales) in captivity by focusing on one whale in particular, Tilikum - who ultimately was involved in the drowning of three of his trainers.</p><p>The effect of this documentary is legendary and it's very likely you'll have heard of it even if you haven't yet got round to watching. Seaworld reported declining visitor numbers and revenue following the 2013 film's release and in 2016 committed to no longer breeding orcas in captivity, pledging to phase out their shows.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLOeH-Oq_1Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15) Blackfish

    A heartbreaking documentary - first released by CNN in 2013 but still as discussed today - which examines the practices of keeping orcas (killer whales) in captivity by focusing on one whale in particular, Tilikum - who ultimately was involved in the drowning of three of his trainers.

    The effect of this documentary is legendary and it's very likely you'll have heard of it even if you haven't yet got round to watching. Seaworld reported declining visitor numbers and revenue following the 2013 film's release and in 2016 committed to no longer breeding orcas in captivity, pledging to phase out their shows.

  • <p>For years the media reported on allegations and court cases brought against R Kelly and this 2019 documentary exposes detailed accounts of his alleged physical and emotional abuse, from the women themselves. The six-part series includes over 50 interviews including with civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musician John Legend and R. Kelly's family members who shed light on the singer's controversial past. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56pVpqS0Bgs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    16) Surviving R Kelly

    For years the media reported on allegations and court cases brought against R Kelly and this 2019 documentary exposes detailed accounts of his alleged physical and emotional abuse, from the women themselves. The six-part series includes over 50 interviews including with civil rights activist Tarana Burke, musician John Legend and R. Kelly's family members who shed light on the singer's controversial past.

  • <p>This inspiring documentary about a woman who dedicated her entire life to fighting for women and minorities has been given renewed attention since her passing this Autumn. Learn about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's background, the incredible amount she achieved as a judge on the Supreme Court, her beautiful marriage and family and how she kept her mind and body active enough to serve on the court until the day she died in this searingly powerful documentary.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biIRlcQqmOc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17) RBG

    This inspiring documentary about a woman who dedicated her entire life to fighting for women and minorities has been given renewed attention since her passing this Autumn. Learn about Ruth Bader Ginsburg's background, the incredible amount she achieved as a judge on the Supreme Court, her beautiful marriage and family and how she kept her mind and body active enough to serve on the court until the day she died in this searingly powerful documentary.

  • <p>There's a lot of documentary-worthy areas of Barack Obama, the first African-American president's, eight-year presidency but The Final Year focuses on his administration's foreign policy and what they achieved and hoped to achieve in the 44th president's final year in the Oval office. Featuring unprecedented access to Obama's presidential tours and following his Secretary of State John Kerry and ambassador to the UN Samantha Power as they evaluate, negotiate and figure out issues like the Iran deal, Paris climate change agreement, the Syrian civil war and the capture of 100 girls in Nigeria by Boko Haram, it is a fascinating and rare watch. The film concludes with the team witnessing the 2016 election result and wondering what this means for the policies and change they worked so hard to enact.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UUpnqvIwF4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18) The Final Year

    There's a lot of documentary-worthy areas of Barack Obama, the first African-American president's, eight-year presidency but The Final Year focuses on his administration's foreign policy and what they achieved and hoped to achieve in the 44th president's final year in the Oval office. Featuring unprecedented access to Obama's presidential tours and following his Secretary of State John Kerry and ambassador to the UN Samantha Power as they evaluate, negotiate and figure out issues like the Iran deal, Paris climate change agreement, the Syrian civil war and the capture of 100 girls in Nigeria by Boko Haram, it is a fascinating and rare watch. The film concludes with the team witnessing the 2016 election result and wondering what this means for the policies and change they worked so hard to enact.

  • <p>In 2018 the whole world watched as former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 175 years and 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault on minors. Athlete A follows reporters at local newspaper the Indianapolis Star - Mark Alesia, Tim Evans, and Marisa Kwiatkowski - and a group of courageous survivors - Maggie Nichols, Jessica Howard, Jamie Dantzcher and Rachael Denhollander - as they work together to bring justice to Nassar and USA gymnastics. </p><p>Athlete A shines a light on the deep-rooted problems which existed at USA Gymnastics, something which wasn’t hugely prevalent in the media reporting of Nassar’s conviction. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzeP0DKSqdQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    19) Athlete A

    In 2018 the whole world watched as former USA Gymnastics national team doctor, Larry Nassar, was sentenced to 175 years and 125 years in prison after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sexual assault on minors. Athlete A follows reporters at local newspaper the Indianapolis Star - Mark Alesia, Tim Evans, and Marisa Kwiatkowski - and a group of courageous survivors - Maggie Nichols, Jessica Howard, Jamie Dantzcher and Rachael Denhollander - as they work together to bring justice to Nassar and USA gymnastics.

    Athlete A shines a light on the deep-rooted problems which existed at USA Gymnastics, something which wasn’t hugely prevalent in the media reporting of Nassar’s conviction.

  • <p>If you appreciate music, in any genre, this is one for you. This four-part documentary (showing on Netflix) tells the story behind one of the industry's most dynamic, successful and unlikely duos: Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre.<br><br>Iovine, who started out in the 1970s working with rock stars like John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith later joined forces with NWA's Dr Dre - who aside from his own success is partially responsible for the careers of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar - to found Beats Electronics which was sold to Apple for a record $3 billion in 2014.<br><br>An all-star line up of contributors including Snoop, Eminem, Stevie Knicks and Springsteen and the men themselves contribute to this riveting series.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xhwAuYcInMQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    20) The Defiant Ones

    If you appreciate music, in any genre, this is one for you. This four-part documentary (showing on Netflix) tells the story behind one of the industry's most dynamic, successful and unlikely duos: Jimmy Iovine and Dr Dre.

    Iovine, who started out in the 1970s working with rock stars like John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith later joined forces with NWA's Dr Dre - who aside from his own success is partially responsible for the careers of Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar - to found Beats Electronics which was sold to Apple for a record $3 billion in 2014.

    An all-star line up of contributors including Snoop, Eminem, Stevie Knicks and Springsteen and the men themselves contribute to this riveting series.

  • <p>This Oscar-winning documentary from 2016 follows the White Helmets, a group of volunteer rescue workers defying extremely dangerous and life-threatening circumstances to help rescue civilians trapped in Syria during the countries' ongoing devastating civil war.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wj4ncIEDxw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    21) The White Helmets

    This Oscar-winning documentary from 2016 follows the White Helmets, a group of volunteer rescue workers defying extremely dangerous and life-threatening circumstances to help rescue civilians trapped in Syria during the countries' ongoing devastating civil war.

  • <p>Did you know babies practice walking in their sleep? Did you know that a baby’s cry is genetically designed to be the most irritating noise a mother can hear? After watching Babies you’ll know that, and a whole lot more. </p><p>An ultra high definition look into the life of babies as they grow from birth to their first birthday, this science-based documentary series examines the intricate whys and hows of human development. Fascinating.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3HuD9Ehb_0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    22) Babies

    Did you know babies practice walking in their sleep? Did you know that a baby’s cry is genetically designed to be the most irritating noise a mother can hear? After watching Babies you’ll know that, and a whole lot more.

    An ultra high definition look into the life of babies as they grow from birth to their first birthday, this science-based documentary series examines the intricate whys and hows of human development. Fascinating.

  • <p>The saying goes 'the truth is harder to believe than fiction’ and this certainly is the case for Abducted In Plain Sight. The documentary tells the story of 12-year-old Jan Broberg who was kidnapped twice by a family friend and neighbour, right under her parents nose. You have to see it to believe it.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fsvNq67iq8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    23) Abducted In Plain Sight

    The saying goes 'the truth is harder to believe than fiction’ and this certainly is the case for Abducted In Plain Sight. The documentary tells the story of 12-year-old Jan Broberg who was kidnapped twice by a family friend and neighbour, right under her parents nose. You have to see it to believe it.

  • <p>This film tells the story of Marsha P Johnson - a remarkable prominent force behind the Stonewall LGBT rights uprising. Transgender activist Victoria Cruz features in the documentary, investigating Johnson's death in 1992 and the lead up to it.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pADsuuPd79E" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    24) The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson

    This film tells the story of Marsha P Johnson - a remarkable prominent force behind the Stonewall LGBT rights uprising. Transgender activist Victoria Cruz features in the documentary, investigating Johnson's death in 1992 and the lead up to it.

  • <p>By dissecting the documentary into 'innocent' and 'guilty' parts, the complexities, failures, and misconceptions around the 2007 murder case of British foreign student Meredith Kurcher - who was murdered while studying in Italy and for which Knox was convicted and spent four years in prison before being acquitted and released- were laid bare, making the story about more than some false convictions.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5SFjSxzS7M" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    25) Amanda Knox

    By dissecting the documentary into 'innocent' and 'guilty' parts, the complexities, failures, and misconceptions around the 2007 murder case of British foreign student Meredith Kurcher - who was murdered while studying in Italy and for which Knox was convicted and spent four years in prison before being acquitted and released- were laid bare, making the story about more than some false convictions.

  • <p>Though it is a true crime documentary, Don't F*** With Cats is surprisingly funny at points, despite its harrowing content. It's largely more than your average true crime documentary due to the explanations of the heavy role played by social media and vigilantes in finding the killer.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x41SMm-9-i4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    26) Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

    Though it is a true crime documentary, Don't F*** With Cats is surprisingly funny at points, despite its harrowing content. It's largely more than your average true crime documentary due to the explanations of the heavy role played by social media and vigilantes in finding the killer.

  • <p>Amid hundreds of hysterical arguments between Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher shown in this documentary about the band, enjoy the total and utter chaos that is the Manc band’s beauty. It’ll have you falling back in love with the legends that started your teen indie band phase and adopting a Manny accent for the foreseeable future. 'Let’s ‘av it.'</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9waBd3yPOLE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    27) Supersonic

    Amid hundreds of hysterical arguments between Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher shown in this documentary about the band, enjoy the total and utter chaos that is the Manc band’s beauty. It’ll have you falling back in love with the legends that started your teen indie band phase and adopting a Manny accent for the foreseeable future. 'Let’s ‘av it.'

  • <p>People know about Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile who killed himself in a prison cell earlier this year. They know about his wealth, crimes and alleged inner circle. But what's so compelling in this documentary is the portrayal and centring of the survivors, in particular those that were groomed to help the abuse, or accidentally helped it happen. By focussing on their brave stories, the extent of Epstein's alleged abuse is laid bare.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-j0rjlfmDx4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    28) Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

    People know about Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile who killed himself in a prison cell earlier this year. They know about his wealth, crimes and alleged inner circle. But what's so compelling in this documentary is the portrayal and centring of the survivors, in particular those that were groomed to help the abuse, or accidentally helped it happen. By focussing on their brave stories, the extent of Epstein's alleged abuse is laid bare.

  • <p>A three-part documentary that goes inside the mind of one of the greatest known and greatest living geniuses of our time, Bill Gates - the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist - covering issues like eradicating polio in Nigeria and improving sanitation in developing countries.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCv29JKmHNY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    29) Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

    A three-part documentary that goes inside the mind of one of the greatest known and greatest living geniuses of our time, Bill Gates - the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist - covering issues like eradicating polio in Nigeria and improving sanitation in developing countries.

  • <p>This very personal documentary tells the story of how a family cope with trauma. It follows British woman Vikie Shanks and her seven children, six of which are on the autism spectrum, following the suicide of her husband Paul - who after he died was diagnosed with a range of mental health conditions and when he was alive could be violent, abusive and had a gambling addiction. A story about trauma, mental health, disabilities but ultimately, family.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fc8_spETMBY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    30) Kingdom Of Us

    This very personal documentary tells the story of how a family cope with trauma. It follows British woman Vikie Shanks and her seven children, six of which are on the autism spectrum, following the suicide of her husband Paul - who after he died was diagnosed with a range of mental health conditions and when he was alive could be violent, abusive and had a gambling addiction. A story about trauma, mental health, disabilities but ultimately, family.

  • <p>A biographical documentary about the legendary singer and civil rights activist, Nina Simone. Featuring unseen archival footage from Simone, who passed away in 2003 aged 70, as well as interviews from her nearest and dearest including her daughter and friends. Simone lived an eventful and, at times, turbulent life, as is documented in this must-see film.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DeevW_zYojY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    31) What Happened, Miss Simone?

    A biographical documentary about the legendary singer and civil rights activist, Nina Simone. Featuring unseen archival footage from Simone, who passed away in 2003 aged 70, as well as interviews from her nearest and dearest including her daughter and friends. Simone lived an eventful and, at times, turbulent life, as is documented in this must-see film.

  • <p>Doing exactly what it says on the tin, these unsolved mysteries will leave you with more questions than answers. One for the armchair sleuths out there who love a compelling puzzle, we would avoid if you like things all tied up at the end</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZ4FrgGILM8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    32) Unsolved Mysteries

    Doing exactly what it says on the tin, these unsolved mysteries will leave you with more questions than answers. One for the armchair sleuths out there who love a compelling puzzle, we would avoid if you like things all tied up at the end

  • <p>A tragically funny political documentary following disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner after he posted an inappropriate image accidentally on his Twitter feed and tried to make a comeback as New York mayor. </p><p>Watch it alone for the fabulous Huma Adebin, who was formally married to Weiner, later serving as Hillary Clinton’s key advisor.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ4FIGnJknk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    33) Weiner

    A tragically funny political documentary following disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner after he posted an inappropriate image accidentally on his Twitter feed and tried to make a comeback as New York mayor.

    Watch it alone for the fabulous Huma Adebin, who was formally married to Weiner, later serving as Hillary Clinton’s key advisor.

  • <p>Inspired by his 2014 film Chef- where he played a fancy (and kind of uptight and neglectful to his family) chef turned food truck entrepreneur - John Favreau, aka Pete from Friendss aka the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a28333254/lion-king-cast-picture-beyonce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:director of the Lion King remake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">director of the Lion King remake</a>, joins forces with actual chef Roy Choi to learn more about the culinary industry. Be prepared for some incredible looking food and some pretty impressive famous cameos too.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPtPs22gtOA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    34) The Chef Show

    Inspired by his 2014 film Chef- where he played a fancy (and kind of uptight and neglectful to his family) chef turned food truck entrepreneur - John Favreau, aka Pete from Friendss aka the director of the Lion King remake, joins forces with actual chef Roy Choi to learn more about the culinary industry. Be prepared for some incredible looking food and some pretty impressive famous cameos too.

  • <p>Hailed by many as the king of documentaries, Louis Theroux's catalogue of provocative single-issue programmes are on Netflix. From the baffling - like when he met Joe Exotic before Tiger King, his time with 'America's most hated family', swingers in California to the devastating looks at dementia and speaking to the victims of Jimmy Saville in 2016, which includes Theroux reexamining and reviewing the time he spent with the disgraced TV personality before his crimes came to light after his death.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0LpOalhYTU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    35) Louis Theroux

    Hailed by many as the king of documentaries, Louis Theroux's catalogue of provocative single-issue programmes are on Netflix. From the baffling - like when he met Joe Exotic before Tiger King, his time with 'America's most hated family', swingers in California to the devastating looks at dementia and speaking to the victims of Jimmy Saville in 2016, which includes Theroux reexamining and reviewing the time he spent with the disgraced TV personality before his crimes came to light after his death.

  • <p>This series shines a light on the case of Aaron Hernandez, an American Football player who was later convicted of murdering his friend before he killed himself in a correctional centre. The true-crime documentary looks at all areas of his life and with interviews with friends looks at how he went from beloved NFL star to convicted murderer.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kr8j2YNE3Q" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    36) Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez

    This series shines a light on the case of Aaron Hernandez, an American Football player who was later convicted of murdering his friend before he killed himself in a correctional centre. The true-crime documentary looks at all areas of his life and with interviews with friends looks at how he went from beloved NFL star to convicted murderer.

  • <p>Prepare to be enraged. The Great Hack goes behind the news-dominating Cambridge Analytica scandal which came to be known after whistleblower Christopher Wylie told a newspaper how millions of Facebook user's data had been allegedly logged without their knowledge. Why is this important? Well, it raised questions about how much Facebook has on us and what it's done with that data taking into account the fact that Cambridge Analytica worked on Donald Trump's election campaign.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX8GxLP1FHo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    37) The Great Hack

    Prepare to be enraged. The Great Hack goes behind the news-dominating Cambridge Analytica scandal which came to be known after whistleblower Christopher Wylie told a newspaper how millions of Facebook user's data had been allegedly logged without their knowledge. Why is this important? Well, it raised questions about how much Facebook has on us and what it's done with that data taking into account the fact that Cambridge Analytica worked on Donald Trump's election campaign.

  • <p>The documentary examines the man behind the cult fitness movement, Bikram yoga, Bikram Choudhury - the flamboyant fitness leader who inspired a yoga empire but was later accused of sexual assault, rape and controlling behaviour. He has not faced any criminal charges and moved from the US to India in 2016.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbsaUHdxGHg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    38) Bikram: Yogi, Guru Predator

    The documentary examines the man behind the cult fitness movement, Bikram yoga, Bikram Choudhury - the flamboyant fitness leader who inspired a yoga empire but was later accused of sexual assault, rape and controlling behaviour. He has not faced any criminal charges and moved from the US to India in 2016.

  • <p>This docu-series films the seven days prior to huge events including the Westminster Dog Show, gaming conventions and Chanel's Spring/Summer 2018 couture show - one of the final shows overseen by the late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. The series took on greater significance since Lagerfeld's death as one of the final times the designer was caught on-screen.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t058durlVWc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    39) 7 Days Out

    This docu-series films the seven days prior to huge events including the Westminster Dog Show, gaming conventions and Chanel's Spring/Summer 2018 couture show - one of the final shows overseen by the late creative director, Karl Lagerfeld. The series took on greater significance since Lagerfeld's death as one of the final times the designer was caught on-screen.

  • <p>Arguably, this series can be credited for the true crime genre boom over the last few years. The acclaimed series - examining the murder conviction of Steven Avery - attracted a huge following when it was first released on Netflix in 2015 and later paved the way for a reinvestigation of Avery and his nephew Brandan Dassey. </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qxgbdYaR_KQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    40) Making A Murderer

    Arguably, this series can be credited for the true crime genre boom over the last few years. The acclaimed series - examining the murder conviction of Steven Avery - attracted a huge following when it was first released on Netflix in 2015 and later paved the way for a reinvestigation of Avery and his nephew Brandan Dassey.

  • <p>Corruption. Check. Politics. Check. Fraud. Double check. This Netflix original series explores everything from White House adviser and Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner’s real estate to money laundering and illegal mining.</p><p>At the end of the second series, you’ll be wondering whether you ever want to spend a penny ever again.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsplLiZHbj0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    41) Dirty Money

    Corruption. Check. Politics. Check. Fraud. Double check. This Netflix original series explores everything from White House adviser and Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner’s real estate to money laundering and illegal mining.

    At the end of the second series, you’ll be wondering whether you ever want to spend a penny ever again.

  • <p>Stranger than fiction, with an unfolding plot that goes from miracle to tragedy, the film provides a real-life look into the debate of nurture versus nature.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-OF0OaK3o0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    42) Three Identical Strangers

    Stranger than fiction, with an unfolding plot that goes from miracle to tragedy, the film provides a real-life look into the debate of nurture versus nature.

  • <p>A visual re-imagining of the original Song Exploder podcast, each episode of Netflix’s latest music geekery series breaks down an iconic song with the help of the musician who created it. Watch as Lin Manuel Miranda splits Hamilton’s epic ‘Wait For It’ into a collection of piano riffs and drum beats, R.E.M’s Michael Stipe cringes at hearing the first ever demo of ‘Losing My Religion’ and Alicia Keys reveals the creative process behind writing her iconic heartfelt melodies.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rjIooIOtg4I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    43) Song Exploder

    A visual re-imagining of the original Song Exploder podcast, each episode of Netflix’s latest music geekery series breaks down an iconic song with the help of the musician who created it. Watch as Lin Manuel Miranda splits Hamilton’s epic ‘Wait For It’ into a collection of piano riffs and drum beats, R.E.M’s Michael Stipe cringes at hearing the first ever demo of ‘Losing My Religion’ and Alicia Keys reveals the creative process behind writing her iconic heartfelt melodies.

