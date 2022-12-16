44 Birthday Gift Ideas Every Boyfriend Will Love

  • <p class="body-dropcap">No matter if you're shopping for the person you've been with for nine months or nine years, finding the best gifts for boyfriends isn't always a walk in the park. You can always gift him experiences (like taking him out to fancy dinner, or even finally agreeing to go fishing,) but let's be honest, material items are always welcome. If he's picky, or even worse, indecisive, it can make it even harder to decide on a present he'll love. Your best option is to consider gifts that make his life easier or more enjoyable—small luxuries that he wouldn't normally treat himself to, whether they're <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g6487/gifts-under-20/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $20" class="link ">gifts under $20</a> or <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4473/mens-holiday-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:luxury gifts for him" class="link ">luxury gifts for him</a> over $2,500.</p><p>To get you started, we've pulled together 44 gift ideas—a mix of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4475/tech-gifts-for-women/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tech gifts" class="link ">tech gifts</a>, budget-friendly <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g4452/gifts-under-100/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts under $100" class="link ">gifts under $100</a>, and luxury gifts for the man who enjoys the finer things in life—guaranteed to please. Whether you're supporting a current hobby or helping to introduce him to a new one, you'll find plenty of unique but unilaterally pleasing options. Yes, they're meant to be gifts for him, but there are plenty of them that you can also put to good use—sharing is caring, after all! A nice watch, a new signature scent, or even a fancy new coffee machine are all worth considering. And even if you're not in the market for a birthday (or <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/wedding/planning/g33647953/fourth-anniversary-gift-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:anniversary" class="link ">anniversary</a>, or just because) gift, you might want to bookmark this story for later. </p>
    44 Birthday Gift Ideas Every Boyfriend Will Love

    No matter if you're shopping for the person you've been with for nine months or nine years, finding the best gifts for boyfriends isn't always a walk in the park. You can always gift him experiences (like taking him out to fancy dinner, or even finally agreeing to go fishing,) but let's be honest, material items are always welcome. If he's picky, or even worse, indecisive, it can make it even harder to decide on a present he'll love. Your best option is to consider gifts that make his life easier or more enjoyable—small luxuries that he wouldn't normally treat himself to, whether they're gifts under $20 or luxury gifts for him over $2,500.

    To get you started, we've pulled together 44 gift ideas—a mix of tech gifts, budget-friendly gifts under $100, and luxury gifts for the man who enjoys the finer things in life—guaranteed to please. Whether you're supporting a current hobby or helping to introduce him to a new one, you'll find plenty of unique but unilaterally pleasing options. Yes, they're meant to be gifts for him, but there are plenty of them that you can also put to good use—sharing is caring, after all! A nice watch, a new signature scent, or even a fancy new coffee machine are all worth considering. And even if you're not in the market for a birthday (or anniversary, or just because) gift, you might want to bookmark this story for later.

  • <p><strong>Epson</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$599.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fepson-home-cinema-880-1080p-3lcd-projector-3300-lumens-white%2F6428460.p%3FskuId%3D6428460&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Epson - Home Cinema 880 1080p 3LCD Projector, 3300 lumens - White

    Epson

    bestbuy.com

    $599.99

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>BRADY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BN4N8PVN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40813653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Brady Men's Regenerate Long Sleeve, Stone

    BRADY

    amazon.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Dyson</strong></p><p>dyson.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dyson.com%2Fair-treatment%2Fair-purifiers%2Fpurifier-cool-auto-react-tp7a%2Fwhite-nickel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he runs hot, this'll do the trick—in style.</p>
    Purifier Cool Autoreact

    Dyson

    dyson.com

    $400.00

    Shop Now

    If he runs hot, this'll do the trick—in style.

  • <p><strong>Allbirds</strong></p><p>allbirds.com</p><p><strong>$68.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allbirds.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-scarf-blue-grey-marl&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This extra-soft (and sustainably-knit) scarf is a wintertime accessory he'll actually use. The cool blue will definitely coordinate with his most-worn coat.</p>
    The Scarf

    Allbirds

    allbirds.com

    $68.00

    Shop Now

    This extra-soft (and sustainably-knit) scarf is a wintertime accessory he'll actually use. The cool blue will definitely coordinate with his most-worn coat.

  • <p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$679.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CH9QWOU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40813653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Okay, maybe this one isn't just for techies, but anyone who enjoys an espresso in the morning will be ecstatic to have one of these.</p>
    BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine

    Breville

    amazon.com

    $679.99

    Shop Now

    Okay, maybe this one isn't just for techies, but anyone who enjoys an espresso in the morning will be ecstatic to have one of these.

  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Funplugged-sleep-helper&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This screen-free meditation device offers the perfect way for him to wind down at night.</p>
    Unplugged Sleep Helper

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    This screen-free meditation device offers the perfect way for him to wind down at night.

  • <p><strong>Sonos</strong></p><p>sonos.com</p><p><strong>$179.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sonos.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Froam&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A wireless speaker will make him the most popular guy at the barbecue.</p>
    Roam

    Sonos

    sonos.com

    $179.00

    Shop Now

    A wireless speaker will make him the most popular guy at the barbecue.

  • <p><strong>Audio-Technica</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$400.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Faudio-technica%2Fblack-at-lp120xbt-usb-direct-drive-turntable%2F8289201&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A beginner's turntable might just inspire a new hobby.</p>
    Black AT-LP120XBT-USB Direct-Drive Turntable

    Audio-Technica

    ssense.com

    $400.00

    Shop Now

    A beginner's turntable might just inspire a new hobby.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1847941842?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40813653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This best-selling book will help him get that much closer to achieving whatever he sets his mind to in the next year.</p>
    Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

    amazon.com

    $17.50

    Shop Now

    This best-selling book will help him get that much closer to achieving whatever he sets his mind to in the next year.

  • <p><strong>Canon</strong></p><p>bhphotovideo.com</p><p><strong>$629.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bhphotovideo.com%2Fc%2Fproduct%2F1223211-REG%2Fcanon_1066c001_powershot_g7_x_mark.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to make memories than with a PowerShot?</p>
    PowerShot G7 X Mark II

    Canon

    bhphotovideo.com

    $629.00

    Shop Now

    What better way to make memories than with a PowerShot?

  • <p><strong>The Row</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$2150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Fthe-row-slouchy-banana-leather-crossbody-bag-2342076.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A take-it-anywhere bag he's guaranteed to love is a home run.</p>
    Slouchy Banana Leather Crossbody Bag

    The Row

    mytheresa.com

    $2150.00

    Shop Now

    A take-it-anywhere bag he's guaranteed to love is a home run.

  • <p><strong>Tom Ford</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$850.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Ftom-ford-wicklow-leather-slides-2164332.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>He always feels like he's walking on air around you, but these shoes will double that feeling.</p>
    Wicklow Leather Slides

    Tom Ford

    mytheresa.com

    $850.00

    Shop Now

    He always feels like he's walking on air around you, but these shoes will double that feeling.

  • <p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$2795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Floro-piana-windmater-reversible-bomber-jacket-1529542.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A wardrobe staple he'll never buy for himself. </p>
    Windmate® Reversible Bomber Jacket

    Loro Piana

    mytheresa.com

    $2795.00

    Shop Now

    A wardrobe staple he'll never buy for himself.

  • <p><strong>Cartier</strong></p><p>Cartier.com</p><p><strong>$6800.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.cartier.com/en-us/watches/collections/santos-de-cartier/santos-de-cartier-watch-CRWSSA0029.html?adlsid=c%7Cg%7CID_WSSA0029%7C132046408550&gclid=Cj0KCQjwy5maBhDdARIsAMxrkw0aOO-annGK2W5UpS21TT5WyK5_gL2lHa-rSypv_Ts3UacxAjwoyJgaAhmrEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the man who's always late, here's something he can't contest.</p>
    Santos de Cartier Watch

    Cartier

    Cartier.com

    $6800.00

    Shop Now

    For the man who's always late, here's something he can't contest.

  • <p><strong>Acne Studios</strong></p><p>acnestudios.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.acnestudios.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Facne-paper-book-17%2FEN0050-000.html%3Fcgid%3Dman-objects&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A coffee-table book that celebrates <em>Acne Paper</em>'s archives has widespread appeal.</p>
    Acne Paper

    Acne Studios

    acnestudios.com

    $110.00

    Shop Now

    A coffee-table book that celebrates Acne Paper's archives has widespread appeal.

  • <p><strong>Garrett Leight</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$455.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Fgarrett-leight%2Fblack-elkgrove-sunglasses%2F11428111&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally—a pair of sunglasses he (probably) won't lose. </p>
    Black Elkgrove Sunglasses

    Garrett Leight

    ssense.com

    $455.00

    Shop Now

    Finally—a pair of sunglasses he (probably) won't lose.

  • <p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>neimanmarcus.com</p><p><strong>$390.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fbottega-veneta-mens-intrecciato-leather-card-case-prod257350260%3FchildItemId%3DNMNAH1K_32%26navpath%3Dcat000000_cat000672_cat21230736%26page%3D0%26position%3D23&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Men's Intrecciato Leather Card Case

    Bottega Veneta

    neimanmarcus.com

    $390.00

    Shop Now

  • <p>brookstone.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brookstone.com%2Fproducts%2Fsolaris-laboratories-ny-intensive-hair-and-scalp-led-light-therapy-hair-brush&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    Solaris Laboratories NY Intensive LED Hair Growth Brush

    brookstone.com

    $70.00

    Shop Now

  • <p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffragrance%2Fp%2F107957%2Fbleu-de-chanel-shaving-kit%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chanel is always a good idea. So, give his grooming routine a major boost with this.</p>
    Bleu de Chanel Shaving Kit

    Chanel

    chanel.com

    $350.00

    Shop Now

    Chanel is always a good idea. So, give his grooming routine a major boost with this.

  • <p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$335.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Fbyredo%2Fvanille-antique-50-ml%2F11950741&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A deep, layered scent that's not too popular just yet.</p>
    Vanille Antique, 50 mL

    Byredo

    ssense.com

    $335.00

    Shop Now

    A deep, layered scent that's not too popular just yet.

  • <p><strong>Nécessaire</strong></p><p>necessaire.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://necessaire.com/collections/kits/products/the-body-ritual" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Trust: It's worth the hype. This collection of body products will become his go-to routine.</p>
    The Body Ritual

    Nécessaire

    necessaire.com

    $100.00

    Shop Now

    Trust: It's worth the hype. This collection of body products will become his go-to routine.

  • <p><strong>Smythson</strong></p><p>mrporter.com</p><p><strong>$395.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mrporter.com%2Fen-us%2Fmens%2Fproduct%2Fsmythson%2Faccessories%2Fwash-bags%2Fpanama-cross-grain-leather-wash-bag%2F45666037504728154&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Upgrade his skincare travel bag so he can keep up his routine no matter where you are. </p>
    Dop Kit

    Smythson

    mrporter.com

    $395.50

    Shop Now

    Upgrade his skincare travel bag so he can keep up his routine no matter where you are.

  • <p><strong>Maison Margiela</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fen-us%2Fshopping%2Freplica-by-the-fireplace-scented-candle-175-ml-18320997&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Candles are a prime genderless gift idea—and this scent suits everyone.</p>
    By The Fireplace Candle

    Maison Margiela

    violetgrey.com

    $65.00

    Shop Now

    Candles are a prime genderless gift idea—and this scent suits everyone.

  • <p><strong>Dr. Barbara Sturm</strong></p><p>olivela.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olivela.com%2Fproducts%2Fdrbarbarasturm-discoveryset-57234&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether he's a beauty beginner or grooming pro, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Discovery Set is the perfect choice.</p>
    Discovery Set

    Dr. Barbara Sturm

    olivela.com

    $110.00

    Shop Now

    Whether he's a beauty beginner or grooming pro, Dr. Barbara Sturm's Discovery Set is the perfect choice.

  • <p><strong>FYSIK</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$197.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Feverything-else%2Fproduct%2Ffysik%2Fbrown-and-black-gling-muscle-roller%2F6706561&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A foam roller that you won't want to hide is a win-win.</p>
    Brown & Black Gling Muscle Roller

    FYSIK

    ssense.com

    $197.00

    Shop Now

    A foam roller that you won't want to hide is a win-win.

  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p>nike.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdri-fit-stride-mens-7-brief-lined-running-shorts-4Vw9Bb%2FDM4755-480&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These versatile pull-on shorts are great for long hikes, short runs, and everything in between.</p>
    Stride Shorts

    Nike

    nike.com

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    These versatile pull-on shorts are great for long hikes, short runs, and everything in between.

  • <p><strong>Paul Smith</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$61.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fmen%2Fproduct%2Fpaul-smith%2Fblack-leather-bracelet%2F9872411&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he'd never buy himself jewelry, this woven bracelet is a great place to start. </p>
    Black Leather Bracelet

    Paul Smith

    ssense.com

    $61.00

    Shop Now

    If he'd never buy himself jewelry, this woven bracelet is a great place to start.

  • <p><strong>TheraGun</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$198.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B086Z6V3S6?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.40813653%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A deep-tissue muscle treatment anytime you want it? Yes please.</p>
    Theragun Prime

    TheraGun

    amazon.com

    $198.99

    Shop Now

    A deep-tissue muscle treatment anytime you want it? Yes please.

  • <p><strong>LARQ</strong></p><p>livelarq.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.livelarq.com%2Fshop%2Flarq-bottle-purevis&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A self-cleaning water bottle is a good idea for myriad reasons.</p>
    Bottle PureVis

    LARQ

    livelarq.com

    $99.00

    Shop Now

    A self-cleaning water bottle is a good idea for myriad reasons.

  • <p><strong>Mirror</strong></p><p>mirror.co</p><p><strong>$795.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co%2Fshop%2Fmirror-basic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Complete his home gym with the ultimate fitness gift.</p>
    The Mirror

    Mirror

    mirror.co

    $795.00

    Shop Now

    Complete his home gym with the ultimate fitness gift.

  • <p><strong>Montblanc</strong></p><p>montblanc.com</p><p><strong>$615.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.montblanc.com%2Fen-us%2Fpouches_cod1647597286443332.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If he can't leave home without his laptop or tablet, help him carry his tech in style. This textured leather pouch slide into a bag he already owns—or, he can add a strap to make it a crossbody.</p>
    Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Pouch

    Montblanc

    montblanc.com

    $615.00

    Shop Now

    If he can't leave home without his laptop or tablet, help him carry his tech in style. This textured leather pouch slide into a bag he already owns—or, he can add a strap to make it a crossbody.

  • <p><strong>HOKA</strong></p><p>hoka.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fmens-everyday-running-shoes%2Fbondi-8%2F1123202.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If your man's a runner, he could probably use a new pair of sneakers.</p>
    Bondi 8

    HOKA

    hoka.com

    $165.00

    Shop Now

    If your man's a runner, he could probably use a new pair of sneakers.

  • <p><strong>P.volve</strong></p><p>revolve.com</p><p><strong>$105.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.revolve.com%2Fdp%2FPVOR-WU8%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Getting back into it? This'll get him started.</p>
    Ultimate P.volve Package

    P.volve

    revolve.com

    $105.00

    Shop Now

    Getting back into it? This'll get him started.

  • <p><strong>Tombolo</strong></p><p>tombolocompany.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftombolocompany.com%2Fproducts%2Fpolo-green-terry&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A stylish shirt that won't break the bank. You'll catch him wearing this often.</p>
    Green Terry Polo

    Tombolo

    tombolocompany.com

    $118.00

    Shop Now

    A stylish shirt that won't break the bank. You'll catch him wearing this often.

  • <p><strong>Yeti</strong></p><p>yeti.com</p><p><strong>$200.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.yeti.com%2Fcoolers%2Fsoft-coolers%2Fhopper-flip%2F18010130001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stop cheaping out on beach days by stuffing tote bags with sandwiches and beers. </p>
    8 Soft Cooler

    Yeti

    yeti.com

    $200.00

    Shop Now

    Stop cheaping out on beach days by stuffing tote bags with sandwiches and beers.

  • <p><strong>MoMA</strong></p><p>2modern.com</p><p><strong>$115.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.2modern.com%2Fproducts%2Fcolorplay-backgammon-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A breezy board game also serves as fun home decor.</p>
    Colorplay Backgammon Set

    MoMA

    2modern.com

    $115.00

    Shop Now

    A breezy board game also serves as fun home decor.

  • <p><strong>Baccarat</strong></p><p>baccarat.com</p><p><strong>$290.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://us.baccarat.com/en/harmonie-tumbler-1845261.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grab a bottle of bourbon to couple with these tumblers.</p>
    Harmonie Tumbler

    Baccarat

    baccarat.com

    $290.00

    Shop Now

    Grab a bottle of bourbon to couple with these tumblers.

  • <p><strong>Satechi</strong></p><p>satechi.net</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsatechi.net%2Fproducts%2Ftrio-wireless-charging-pad&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This wireless charger is equal parts thoughtful and practical for the boyfriend who just set up his home office.</p>
    Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad

    Satechi

    satechi.net

    $119.99

    Shop Now

    This wireless charger is equal parts thoughtful and practical for the boyfriend who just set up his home office.

  • <p><strong>COS</strong></p><p>cos.com</p><p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cos.com%2Fen_usd%2Fmen%2Faccessories%2Fhats-scarves-and-gloves%2Fhats%2Fproduct.nylon-baseball-cap-blue.1094874001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A simple baseball cap is thoughtful and stylish.</p>
    Nylon Baseball Cap

    COS

    cos.com

    $17.50

    Shop Now

    A simple baseball cap is thoughtful and stylish.

  • <p><strong>Aime Leon Doré</strong></p><p>aimeleondore.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.aimeleondore.com/products/worlds-borough-graphic-tee-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For the fashion-froward man: a playful graphic tee.</p>
    World's Borough Graphic Tee

    Aime Leon Doré

    aimeleondore.com

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    For the fashion-froward man: a playful graphic tee.

  • <p><strong>Birkenstock</strong></p><p>birkenstock.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.birkenstock.com%2Fus%2Fboston-suede-leather%2Fboston-suede-suedeleather-softfootbed-eva-u_49.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These are the shoes to treat a boyfriend to if you want him to be comfy.</p>
    Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather

    Birkenstock

    birkenstock.com

    $155.00

    Shop Now

    These are the shoes to treat a boyfriend to if you want him to be comfy.

  • <p><strong>Houseplant</strong></p><p>houseplant.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.houseplant.com%2Fproducts%2Fashtray-set-by-seth-in-sand&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Add a stylish touch to his habits with this ashtray.</p>
    Ashtray Set by Seth in Sand

    Houseplant

    houseplant.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    Add a stylish touch to his habits with this ashtray.

  • <p><strong>Everlane</strong></p><p>Everlane</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.everlane.com%2Fproducts%2Fmens-renew-backpack-nutria-beech&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make his commute a bit easier with a cool backpack that fits his gym gear and laptop.</p>
    Re/Transit Backpack

    Everlane

    Everlane

    $95.00

    Shop Now

    Make his commute a bit easier with a cool backpack that fits his gym gear and laptop.

  • <p><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>matchesfashion.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.matchesfashion.com%2Fus%2Fproducts%2F1499069&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg40813653%2Fbest-birthday-ideas-for-boyfriend%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't knock socks. Re-up his basic needs and he'll be forever grateful.</p>
    Pack of Six Socks

    Ralph Lauren

    matchesfashion.com

    $50.00

    Shop Now

    Don't knock socks. Re-up his basic needs and he'll be forever grateful.

