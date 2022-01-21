42 Minimalist Gifts That Make an Impression

  • <p class="body-dropcap">For every friend or family member you know who preaches "more is more," there's a devout <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g35784892/amazon-prime-minimalist-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minimalist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">minimalist</a> in your life. Their penchant for crisp lines, neutral tones, and uncluttered spaces make for one gorgeous Instagram feed—but it can complicate giving them gifts on any occasion. </p><p>So, what presents to buy the person who's Marie Kondo'd their entire life and swears they need nothing else? The best minimalist gift ideas meld form and function into elegant, yet useful items (and experiences). If they're a world traveler, gear for packing light will make their next trip that much more seamless. If they have a homebody streak, seek out items to quietly turn their space into a clean, open sanctuary, like silk pajamas, porcelain diffusers, or <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a38526780/best-organizers-for-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organizers</a> that double as decor. Then there are the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a38831988/agoldes-90s-pinch-waist-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:forever classics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">forever classics</a> they'll always want to wear, be it a Chanel shoe or a silk dress.</p><p>Avowed minimalists won't just find room for thoughtful and sleek gifts—they'll wear or use them for years on end. Ahead, shop 42 minimalist gift ideas that make a strong, but subtle, impression.</p>
<p class="body-dropcap">For every friend or family member you know who preaches "more is more," there's a devout <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g35784892/amazon-prime-minimalist-fashion/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minimalist" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">minimalist</a> in your life. Their penchant for crisp lines, neutral tones, and uncluttered spaces make for one gorgeous Instagram feed—but it can complicate giving them gifts on any occasion. </p><p>So, what presents to buy the person who's Marie Kondo'd their entire life and swears they need nothing else? The best minimalist gift ideas meld form and function into elegant, yet useful items (and experiences). If they're a world traveler, gear for packing light will make their next trip that much more seamless. If they have a homebody streak, seek out items to quietly turn their space into a clean, open sanctuary, like silk pajamas, porcelain diffusers, or <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a38526780/best-organizers-for-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:organizers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">organizers</a> that double as decor. Then there are the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a38831988/agoldes-90s-pinch-waist-jeans/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:forever classics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">forever classics</a> they'll always want to wear, be it a Chanel shoe or a silk dress.</p><p>Avowed minimalists won't just find room for thoughtful and sleek gifts—they'll wear or use them for years on end. Ahead, shop 42 minimalist gift ideas that make a strong, but subtle, impression.</p>
<p><strong>Coperni</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$399.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fcoperni-curved-leather-tote-bag-item-16973782.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Don't settle for a boxy black tote. Coperni's curved styles are just as minimal, but the shape is striking. </p>
<p><strong>Missoma</strong></p><p>missoma.com</p><p><strong>$39.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.missoma.com%2Fproducts%2Fdome-ring&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An instant add to their ring stack, this voluminous ring is a statement on its own or layered with daintier <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38771333/best-everyday-rings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diamond bands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diamond bands</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Chanel</strong></p><p>chanel.com</p><p><strong>$1000.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chanel.com%2Fus%2Ffashion%2Fp%2FG31318Y5000694305%2Fslingbacks-goatskin-grosgrain%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A shoe that fits every person's wardrobe, the woman who loves her <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/designers/a37932473/the-good-buy-chanel-slingbacks-november-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:elegant classics" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">elegant classics</a> most of all. </p>
<p><strong>Serena & Lily</strong></p><p>serenaandlily.com</p><p><strong>$198.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.serenaandlily.com%2Fsheepskin-wool-throw%2Fm12087.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Draped over their couch or nestled in front of their entertainment center, this blanket-rug hybrid will add a hint of texture to their space. </p>
<p>thenopo.com</p><p><strong>$183.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenopo.com%2Fproducts%2Fnatural-vinyl-vase%3Fvariant%3D41326468006088&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This vase would be stunning in any minimal home—and it's handmade in Mexico. </p>
<p><strong>Ghia</strong></p><p>drinkghia.com</p><p><strong>$65.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdrinkghia.com%2Fproducts%2Fghia&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Some minimalists might prefer consumables to clothes and accessories. (They don't take up space for long.) Ghia's herbal and non-alcoholic apéritif goes down so smooth, it'll disappear from their refrigerator in days.</p>
<p><strong>Kes</strong></p><p>garmentory.com</p><p><strong>$375.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.garmentory.com%2Fsale%2Fkes%2Fslips%2F215876-7-slash-8-triangle-slip-dress&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Clothing gifts for minimalists can be tricky, except when they come from labels like Kes. This women-led and sustainable brand makes elevated basics they'll wear over and over, like this tailored slip dress.</p>
<p><strong>Byredo</strong></p><p>violetgrey.com</p><p><strong>$276.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fproduct%2Fmixed-emotions-eau-de-parfum%2FBYR-100266&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Byredo's latest fragrance hits all the right notes. Specifically, a mix of maté, black currant, and ceylon black tea they'll dab on their wrists daily.</p>
<p><strong>Light + Ladder</strong></p><p>comingsoonnewyork.com</p><p><strong>$110.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcomingsoonnewyork.com%2Fproducts%2Fvayu-planter-1&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give their at-home greenhouse a modern upgrade with sculptural planters and pots. Every way you turn Vayu's ceramics, there's a unique sculptural view to enjoy.</p>
<p><strong>Frankie Shop</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$141.53</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ffrankie-shop%2Fclothing%2Fshirts%2Feveryday-cotton-poplin-shirt%2F30629810020269338&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a fashion insider favorite you'll want to order twice: one for them and one for you. Frankie Shop does menswear-inspired minimalism like no one else.</p>
<p><strong>Tatcha</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$64.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Ftatcha-tatcha-mini-favorites-P480631&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This skincare set is as good as hitting refresh on their morning routine. By the time they make it through Tatcha's <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38602733/meghan-markle-favorite-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal-approved" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal-approved</a> cleansers and toners, they won't use anything else.</p>
<p><strong>Beast Health</strong></p><p>huckberry.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhuckberry.com%2Fstore%2Fbeast-health%2Fcategory%2Fp%2F71108-beast-blender&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The best smoothies and bowls are seconds away, in a blender so s </p>
<p><strong>Elleme</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$570.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Felleme-womens-chouchou-tall-boots%3FID%3D4130024&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A sleek boot will take her minimal miles.</p>
<p><strong>Audible</strong></p><p>audible.com</p><p><strong>$7.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.audible.com/ep/memberbenefits" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>An audiobook membership will feed their appetite for the latest <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/art-books-music/g38676096/best-new-books-of-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiction best-sellers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fiction best-sellers</a> and gripping biographies without crowding their shelves.</p>
<p><strong>Bandier</strong></p><p>bandier.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bandier.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-strappy-bra-legging-kit-2&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're a fitness lover, a solid <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37329371/best-matching-workout-sets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:matching set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">matching set</a> will be the foundation of all their best workouts.</p>
<p>jennikayne.com</p><p><strong>$595.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jennikayne.com%2Fproducts%2Flarge-alpaca-basketweave-throw-oatmeal&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A cozy Alpaca throw is a room and life game-changer.</p>
<p>natureofthings.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnatureofthings.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Fcleansing-body-scalp-polish&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>When the packaging is as beautiful as the product...</p>
<p><strong>BYCHARI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YP8SPST?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38820263%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>No matter how many piercings they have, they'll instantly add these lightweight hoops to their earscape. These earrings feel like nothing's there and keep their shine through multiple wears.</p>
<p><strong>Sin</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9632-williwaw-salt-cellar-spoon-rest&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one's for all the foodies on your minimalist shopping list. Handmade in Sin's Brooklyn studio, it's a set that's equal parts decor and cooking tool—so you'll see it displayed on their counter the next time you visit.</p>
<p><strong>Cuyana</strong></p><p>cuyana.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cuyana.com%2Fsmall-leather-goods%2Fcases%2Fleather-travel-case-set%2F10051300-340-000.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For packing light, in luxury.</p>
<p><strong>Boy Smells</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fboy-smells-petal-scented-candle%2F4797999&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's the best kind of scent: floral and bright, but not overpowering.</p>
<p><strong>Bala</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fbala-classic-2-piece-weight-set%252F1-lb.-0400013109942.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Multitasking minimalists will log at least a hundred miles wearing these. Bala's 1lb. ankle or wrist weights turn any everyday activity into a light workout without the bulk of a bigger exercise set. </p>
<p><strong>Warby Parker</strong></p><p>warbyparker.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.warbyparker.com%2Fsunglasses%2Fwomen%2Fblaise%2Fwoodgrain-tortoise&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Spotted: The forever sunglasses they'll never forget to carry.</p>
<p><strong>West Elm</strong></p><p>westelm.com</p><p><strong>$1149.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Frounded-wood-bar-cart-h8873&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A piece they'll roll out for every house party, glasses optional. </p>
<p><strong>Mango</strong></p><p>mango.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.mango.com%2Fus%2Fwomen%2Fcoats-trench-coats%2Fcotton-classic-trench-coat_17094019.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The next time you see them, they'll be sporting this essential layer (available in extended sizes).</p>
<p><strong>Lunya</strong></p><p>lunya.co</p><p><strong>$178.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Flunya.co%2Fproducts%2Fwashable-silk-set%3Fvariant%3D33091823894571&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>They'll happily make room in their dresser for Lunya's thermoregulating duo. Hundreds of reviewers say it's one of the softest gifts they've received—and unlike other luxury silk finds, it's also machine-washable.</p>
<p><strong>Pakt</strong></p><p>paktbags.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpaktbags.com%2Fcollections%2Fall-products%2Fproducts%2Fthe-pakt-coffee-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a minimalist on the go, this packable set guarantees a perfect brew no matter where they are—and it won't take up much space in their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37579572/best-luggage-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:carry-on" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">carry-on</a>.</p>
<p><strong>AllModern</strong></p><p>allmodern.com</p><p><strong>$207.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.allmodern.com%2Flighting%2Fpdp%2Fdunnes-1725-bedside-table-lamp-a000954146.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Light up their nighttime routine with this sculptural find. </p>
<p><strong>Loro Piana</strong></p><p>netaporter.com</p><p><strong>$975.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Floro-piana%2Fshoes%2Fslippers%2Fwintercozy-cashmere-and-silk-blend-faux-shearling-slippers%2F18706561955889805&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For days they're keeping it close to home, these ultra-soft slippers are all they'll want to wear. </p>
<p><strong>Slash Objects</strong></p><p>slashobjects.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://slashobjects.com/products/seconds-slash-mirror" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38760446/home-office-decorating-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home office</a> could use a few finishing touches, like this tiny mirror. It'll come in handy for pre-Zoom makeup refreshes but it won't clutter their desk.</p>
<p><strong>Parachute Home</strong></p><p>parachutehome.com</p><p><strong>$99.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Of all the loungewear and relaxation gear they could possibly receive, Parachute's Turkish cotton robe is what they'll reach for when they want to unwind. More than 1450 reviewers agree that its softness and ease of storage are beyond compare.</p>
<p><strong>Brilliant Earth</strong></p><p>brilliantearth.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brilliantearth.com%2FPremium-Akoya-Cultured-Pearl-Pendant-%286mm%29-Silver-BE4PL6%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Chances are, your favorite minimalist isn't about the neck mess life. Spare them the tangle of chains and chokers with a timeless pendant they'll wear 24/7. </p>
<p><strong>Mansur Gavriel</strong></p><p>mansurgavriel.com</p><p><strong>$545.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mansurgavriel.com%2Fproducts%2Fmini-cloud-clutch-leaf&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every time Mansur Gavriel restocks its roomy take on the pillow bag trend, it sells out in a matter of minutes. It's back in neutrals and brighter shades like this Kelly green for 2022—don't let it slip past their collection this time.</p>
<p><strong>Nori</strong></p><p>nori.co</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnori.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-nori-press&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Has the minimalist in your life sworn off on new clothes? This lightweight, portable press will keep their favorite pieces in new-with-tags condition.</p>
<p><strong>Georg Jensen</strong></p><p>1stdibs.com</p><p><strong>$299.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.1stdibs.com%2Ffurniture%2Fdining-entertaining%2Fpitchers%2Fgeorg-jensen-hk-small-pitcher-stainless-steel-mirror-finish-henning-koppel%2Fid-f_11490423%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This one-of-a-kind pitcher will up their hosting game or serve as a sleek dining room centerpiece.</p>
<p><strong>Melissa</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07LGP6XXW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.38820263%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Catch this pair of sandals packed for every trip this spring and summer. It's not just that they're insanely comfortable—the wavy straps are contemporary cool.</p>
<p><strong>Vitruvi</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvitruvi-porcelain-essential-oil-diffuser%2F4632548&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Right this way for a minimalist-approved aromatherapy session. This porcelain diffuser will blend into the backdrop of any room, all while spreading calming or mood-boosting scents. It's also a pick that will last, with safety and longevity switches. </p>
<p><strong>Cos</strong></p><p>cosstores.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosstores.com%2Fen_usd%2Fwomen%2Faccessories%2Fhats-scarves-and-gloves%2Fhats%2Fproduct.bucket-hat-white.0956009001.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>You'll see this accessory topping all their <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38592165/spring-clothing-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:spring outfits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">spring outfits</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Totême</strong></p><p>mytheresa.com</p><p><strong>$580.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mytheresa.com%2Fen-us%2Ftoteme-quilted-jacket-2057486.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Quilted jackets are having a moment. Give them a tailored version they'll wear for season after season.</p>
<p><strong>Alleyoop</strong></p><p>us.asos.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Falleyoop%2Falleyoop-multi-tasker-4-in-1-makeup-brush%2Fprd%2F201387866&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This clever brush combines four tools in one, so they can dedicate more vanity space to <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a38676191/charlotte-tilbury-beautiful-skin-foundation-launch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:foundations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">foundations</a>, <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/makeup/a38746663/huda-beauty-liquid-lipstick-relaunch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lipsticks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">lipsticks</a>, and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/beauty/health/g38538386/last-minute-fragrance-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fragrances" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fragrances</a>. </p>
<p><strong>Open Spaces</strong></p><p>getopenspaces.com</p><p><strong>$184.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getopenspaces.com%2Fshop%2Fentryway-shoe-rack%2F%3Fvariant%3D41008346169522&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg38820263%2Fminimalist-gift-ideas%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether they want to display a collection of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38303201/best-coffee-table-books-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:coffee table books" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">coffee table books</a> or their prized archival bags, this industrial shelving set will complete any room in their home.</p>
<p>aliweissjewelry.com</p><p><strong>$350.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://aliweissjewelry.com/products/diamond-baguette-with-chain?variant=32345924436043" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Simple but not.</p>

