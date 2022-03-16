41 Peach Recipes That Go Beyond Dessert

  Is there anything better than peaches in the summer? Second maybe only to heirloom tomatoes, we look forward to our first delicious ripe peach every year — it's truly summertime when we bite in and let the juices run down our forearms. Their season isn't super long, so this year we're vowing to use them in everything from desserts, salads, drinks, and more. Get inspired to do the same with our list of 41 peach recipes.

Can't find that perfectly ripe peach? Don't worry —a number of these recipes actually work better with under ripe ones! Firmer peaches withstand heat better, so they'll work in any of our baked or grilled peach desserts. There's peach pie, of course (ours has bourbon in it!), but after that, defining crustless peachy desserts can seem a little tricky. We're of the mind that cobbler tends to have a more solid piece of topping like biscuits or dumplings, a crisp tends to have oats in a more freeform topping, and a crumble usually has topping that forms larger clumps made of flour, butter, and sugar. Whatever you call them, they're all DELICIOUS with peaches.

Because peaches are so sweet, they make a great pairing with extra savory ingredients like red meat or chicken too, like in our pork tacos with peach salsa or peach balsamic chicken. They're also fantastic in salads, like our peach burrata caprese or grilled steak salad.

We love peaches SO much, we've also included a few ways to preserve them long past their peak season, like canning them, freezing them, or turning them into jam. You'll be so grateful to have them come winter.

For more summery fruit inspiration, check out our best strawberry or blueberry recipes too!
    41 Peach Recipes That Go Beyond Dessert

    Is there anything better than peaches in the summer? Second maybe only to heirloom tomatoes, we look forward to our first delicious ripe peach every year — it’s truly summertime when we bite in and let the juices run down our forearms. Their season isn’t super long, so this year we’re vowing to use them in everything from desserts, salads, drinks, and more. Get inspired to do the same with our list of 41 peach recipes.

    Can’t find that perfectly ripe peach? Don’t worry —a number of these recipes actually work better with under ripe ones! Firmer peaches withstand heat better, so they’ll work in any of our baked or grilled peach desserts. There’s peach pie, of course (ours has bourbon in it!), but after that, defining crustless peachy desserts can seem a little tricky. We’re of the mind that cobbler tends to have a more solid piece of topping like biscuits or dumplings, a crisp tends to have oats in a more freeform topping, and a crumble usually has topping that forms larger clumps made of flour, butter, and sugar. Whatever you call them, they’re all DELICIOUS with peaches.

    Because peaches are so sweet, they make a great pairing with extra savory ingredients like red meat or chicken too, like in our pork tacos with peach salsa or peach balsamic chicken. They’re also fantastic in salads, like our peach burrata caprese or grilled steak salad.

    We love peaches SO much, we’ve also included a few ways to preserve them long past their peak season, like canning them, freezing them, or turning them into jam. You’ll be so grateful to have them come winter.

    For more summery fruit inspiration, check out our best strawberry or blueberry recipes too!

    JUNE XIE
  • <p>Here, we add a bit of ground cinnamon to give some warm, spiced notes and use brown sugar for a hint of molasses comfort. If your peaches are a little underwhelming to begin with, the lemon juice will help perk up the fruitiness, so don't skip it!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28091638/peach-crumble-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Crumble recipe" class="link ">Peach Crumble recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Crumble

    Here, we add a bit of ground cinnamon to give some warm, spiced notes and use brown sugar for a hint of molasses comfort. If your peaches are a little underwhelming to begin with, the lemon juice will help perk up the fruitiness, so don't skip it!

    Get the Peach Crumble recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>We've packed peachy goodness into this margarita with two ingredients: peach schnapps and peach puree. This gives multiple levels of peach flavor without sacrificing on the booziness.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/entertaining/a36665838/peach-margarita-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Margarita recipe" class="link ">Peach Margarita recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Margarita

    We've packed peachy goodness into this margarita with two ingredients: peach schnapps and peach puree. This gives multiple levels of peach flavor without sacrificing on the booziness.

    Get the Peach Margarita recipe.

    JOEL GOLDBERG
  • <p>You <em>can</em> cobbler over a fire—and it even browns like the real thing. Stupid-easy to prep, this bubbling fruit skillet is impossible to mess up. Change up this recipe with your favorite berries, we think <a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/cooking/recipes/g32485381/strawberry-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:strawberries" class="link ">strawberries</a> or <a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/cooking/recipes/g33534047/blueberry-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blueberries" class="link ">blueberries</a> would pair nicely with peach too.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53626/campfire-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler recipe" class="link ">Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler

    You can cobbler over a fire—and it even browns like the real thing. Stupid-easy to prep, this bubbling fruit skillet is impossible to mess up. Change up this recipe with your favorite berries, we think strawberries or blueberries would pair nicely with peach too.

    Get the Campfire Berry-Peach Cobbler recipe.

    EMILY HLAVAC GREEN
  • <p>We changed up the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19695744/easy-caprese-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:classic caprese salad" class="link ">classic caprese salad</a> by switching out juicy tomatoes for plump summer peaches and replacing sliced fresh mozzarella with its creamier cousin, burrata. Surrounded by fragrant basil then topped with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34099585/candied-pecans-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:candied pecans" class="link ">candied pecans</a> and a drizzle of spicy honey, this sweet & savory salad is a STUNNER.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a33472464/peach-and-burrata-caprese-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach & Burrata Caprese recipe" class="link ">Peach & Burrata Caprese recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach & Burrata Caprese

    We changed up the classic caprese salad by switching out juicy tomatoes for plump summer peaches and replacing sliced fresh mozzarella with its creamier cousin, burrata. Surrounded by fragrant basil then topped with candied pecans and a drizzle of spicy honey, this sweet & savory salad is a STUNNER.

    Get the Peach & Burrata Caprese recipe.

    JUNE XIE
  • <p>In order to extend the joy that is sweet, juicy, peaches, we love making this jam. Sealed and stored properly, it can last well into the cold months when all you need is a spoonful of sunshine.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27422931/peach-jam-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ginger Peach Jam recipe" class="link ">Ginger Peach Jam recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Ginger Peach Jam

    In order to extend the joy that is sweet, juicy, peaches, we love making this jam. Sealed and stored properly, it can last well into the cold months when all you need is a spoonful of sunshine.

    Get the Ginger Peach Jam recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>Requiring only 3 ingredients (though we love a dash of cinnamon), this peach dump cake is low on effort, high on flavor. Win/win!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27973835/peach-dump-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Dump Cake recipe" class="link ">Peach Dump Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Dump Cake

    Requiring only 3 ingredients (though we love a dash of cinnamon), this peach dump cake is low on effort, high on flavor. Win/win!

    Get the Peach Dump Cake recipe.

    Bryce Johnson - PA Images
  • <p>Peppery arugula is the perfect vessel for this savory-sweet combo, and you just can't beat ripe, juicy peaches come summertime. We love this with funky blue cheese crumbles, but you can use feta too if you prefer.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47340/balsamic-grilled-steak-salad-with-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe" class="link ">Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches

    Peppery arugula is the perfect vessel for this savory-sweet combo, and you just can't beat ripe, juicy peaches come summertime. We love this with funky blue cheese crumbles, but you can use feta too if you prefer.

    Get the Balsamic Grilled Steak Salad With Peaches recipe.

    ETHAN CALABRESE
  • <p>The addition of oats to the topping is what classifies a crisp and it is, hands down, the best part. The oats also gives you a motive to debate its ability to qualify as a hearty breakfast, and not just dessert (though maybe skip the ice cream in the morning 😏).</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27971398/easy-peach-crisp-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Crisp recipe" class="link ">Peach Crisp recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Crisp

    The addition of oats to the topping is what classifies a crisp and it is, hands down, the best part. The oats also gives you a motive to debate its ability to qualify as a hearty breakfast, and not just dessert (though maybe skip the ice cream in the morning 😏).

    Get the Peach Crisp recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>Rustic galettes are much easier to make than pie, but have all your same favorite elements like buttery crust and sweet fruit filling. Don't worry if yours isn't perfect — they're supposed to look rustic!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36689418/peach-galette-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Galette recipe" class="link ">Peach Galette recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Galette

    Rustic galettes are much easier to make than pie, but have all your same favorite elements like buttery crust and sweet fruit filling. Don't worry if yours isn't perfect — they're supposed to look rustic!

    Get the Peach Galette recipe.

    JOEL GOLDBERG
  • <p>If you can get your hands on some super ripe peaches, taste your puree before adding honey — it might be sweet enough already! If not, adding some orange zest will help coax the sweetness out even more.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a35650265/classic-bellini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Classic Bellini recipe" class="link ">Classic Bellini recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Classic Bellini

    If you can get your hands on some super ripe peaches, taste your puree before adding honey — it might be sweet enough already! If not, adding some orange zest will help coax the sweetness out even more.

    Get the Classic Bellini recipe.

    SUZANNE CLEMENTS
  • <p>This <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2842/most-delish-cobblers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fruit cobbler" class="link ">fruit cobbler</a> is juicy and sweet with just a hint of spice from ginger. The crackly top here is buttery with the perfect crunch from coarse sugar sprinkled on top.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27925395/easy-peach-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Easy Peach Cobbler recipe" class="link ">Easy Peach Cobbler recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Easy Peach Cobbler

    This fruit cobbler is juicy and sweet with just a hint of spice from ginger. The crackly top here is buttery with the perfect crunch from coarse sugar sprinkled on top.

    Get the Easy Peach Cobbler recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>Nothing beats a ripe, sticky-sweet peach. And while you can just bite right in, cooking with peaches is killer. For grilling, look for peaches that are a little firm. Too ripe ones will caramelize too quickly on the grill and burn.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21087380/grilled-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Peaches recipe" class="link ">Grilled Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Grilled Peaches

    Nothing beats a ripe, sticky-sweet peach. And while you can just bite right in, cooking with peaches is killer. For grilling, look for peaches that are a little firm. Too ripe ones will caramelize too quickly on the grill and burn.

    Get the Grilled Peaches recipe.

    LINDSAY MAITLAND HUNT
  • <p>This cake is a BEAUTY. Our favorite thing about upside down cakes? They're impossible to mess up because you can place your fruits just so before pouring the batter on. It's always a joy to see how they turn out once you flip them — they ALWAYS impress.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a23281537/raspberry-peach-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raspberry Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe" class="link ">Raspberry Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Raspberry Peach Upside-Down Cake

    This cake is a BEAUTY. Our favorite thing about upside down cakes? They're impossible to mess up because you can place your fruits just so before pouring the batter on. It's always a joy to see how they turn out once you flip them — they ALWAYS impress.

    Get the Raspberry Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>Finding good peaches outside of summer time is nearly impossible, so we like to can them! They become a quick shortcut to <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27971398/easy-peach-crisp-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peach crisp" class="link ">peach crisp</a> or a <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36677731/peach-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peach pie" class="link ">peach pie</a>, or just can just eat them straight from the jar while you dream of warmer days.</p><p>Get the<strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28091678/how-to-can-peaches-at-home/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Canned Peaches recipe" class="link "> Canned Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    How To Can Peaches

    Finding good peaches outside of summer time is nearly impossible, so we like to can them! They become a quick shortcut to peach crisp or a peach pie, or just can just eat them straight from the jar while you dream of warmer days.

    Get the Canned Peaches recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>This pie has a flaky, buttery crust and a filling rich with spices and a hint of bourbon. This pie is a great opportunity to use firm peaches — they'll break down while cooking creating a jammy, addicting filling that isn't too soft.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36677731/peach-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bourbon Peach Pie recipe" class="link ">Bourbon Peach Pie recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Bourbon Peach Pie

    This pie has a flaky, buttery crust and a filling rich with spices and a hint of bourbon. This pie is a great opportunity to use firm peaches — they'll break down while cooking creating a jammy, addicting filling that isn't too soft.

    Get the Bourbon Peach Pie recipe.

    KAT WIRSING
  • <p>Good summer peaches are hard to come by. Some years' crops are just not as juicy, fragrant, or sweet. When you do chance upon magically delicious peaches, this is the best way to capture their flavor and freeze it in time so you can use them year round.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28195088/how-to-freeze-peaches/#:~:text=Gently%20peel%20skin%20off%20peaches,until%20solid%2C%20about%202%20hours." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frozen Peaches recipe" class="link ">Frozen Peaches recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    How to Freeze Peaches

    Good summer peaches are hard to come by. Some years' crops are just not as juicy, fragrant, or sweet. When you do chance upon magically delicious peaches, this is the best way to capture their flavor and freeze it in time so you can use them year round.

    Get the Frozen Peaches recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>Moscato lovers: If you can find in season peaches, use 'em instead of frozen! Just add a little ice to the blender to chill the drink.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21794963/frozcato-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frozcato recipe" class="link ">Frozcato recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Frozcato

    Moscato lovers: If you can find in season peaches, use 'em instead of frozen! Just add a little ice to the blender to chill the drink.

    Get the Frozcato recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>It’s as if peaches existed solely to be topped with this fluffy buttermilk biscuit topping. And with almond flour and Swerve granular, this recipe is gluten-free <em>and </em>keto-friendly.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/a38488742/gluten-free-peach-cobbler-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler recipe" class="link ">Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler

    It’s as if peaches existed solely to be topped with this fluffy buttermilk biscuit topping. And with almond flour and Swerve granular, this recipe is gluten-free and keto-friendly.

    Get the Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler recipe.

    ANDREW BUI
  • <p>More like a graham cracker version of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/g28111282/ice-box-cake-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:icebox cake" class="link ">icebox cake</a> than real <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51337/classic-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:lasagna" class="link ">lasagna</a>, this peachy dessert comes together super quickly once you macerate the peaches. Stick it in the fridge, and it'll be ready by dessert!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52803/peaches-n-cream-lasagna-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peaches 'n Cream Lasagna recipe" class="link ">Peaches 'n Cream Lasagna recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peaches 'n Cream Lasagna

    More like a graham cracker version of icebox cake than real lasagna, this peachy dessert comes together super quickly once you macerate the peaches. Stick it in the fridge, and it'll be ready by dessert!

    Get the Peaches 'n Cream Lasagna recipe.

    JON BOULTON
  • <p>Turn summer's best into a dessert that will definitely impress. We love the grassy note added by the olive oil, and how well it pairs with the honey drizzle at the end.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43683/grilled-summer-fruit-kebabs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Summer Fruit Skewers recipe" class="link ">Grilled Summer Fruit Skewers recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Grilled Summer Fruit Skewers

    Turn summer's best into a dessert that will definitely impress. We love the grassy note added by the olive oil, and how well it pairs with the honey drizzle at the end.

    Get the Grilled Summer Fruit Skewers recipe.

    LINDSAY FUNSTON
  • <p>This easy white-wine <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a19601715/easy-red-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sangria" class="link ">sangria</a> recipe has all of your favorite fruits (and if it doesn't, go ahead and add them!). To make things even better, the fruit get soaked in Grand Marnier for a bit before going into the sangria pitcher, making even the garnish perfectly boozy.</p><p>Get the <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27103875/white-wine-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Wine Sangria recipe" class="link "><strong>White Wine Sangria recipe</strong></a>.</p>
    White Wine Sangria

    This easy white-wine sangria recipe has all of your favorite fruits (and if it doesn't, go ahead and add them!). To make things even better, the fruit get soaked in Grand Marnier for a bit before going into the sangria pitcher, making even the garnish perfectly boozy.

    Get the White Wine Sangria recipe.

    CHARLIE GILLETTE
  • <p>The bread salad gets a summertime upgrade with peaches! Add in juicy tomatoes if you got 'em too.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43145/peach-panzanella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Panzanella with Burrata recipe" class="link ">Peach Panzanella with Burrata recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Panzanella with Burrata

    The bread salad gets a summertime upgrade with peaches! Add in juicy tomatoes if you got 'em too.

    Peach Panzanella with Burrata recipe.

    ANNA WATSON CARL
  • <p>These baked peaches are roasted low and slow to bring out all their natural sweetness. That means, even if your peaches aren't perfectly ripe, they'll still be super delicious. Topped with a big scoop of <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20730581/homemade-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:homemade vanilla ice cream" class="link ">homemade vanilla ice cream</a>, we can't imagine a better warm weather dessert. 😍</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28139173/baked-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baked Peaches recipe" class="link ">Baked Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Baked Peaches

    These baked peaches are roasted low and slow to bring out all their natural sweetness. That means, even if your peaches aren't perfectly ripe, they'll still be super delicious. Topped with a big scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream, we can't imagine a better warm weather dessert. 😍

    Get the Baked Peaches recipe.

    PARKER FEIERBACH
  • <p>Uses your <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28195088/how-to-freeze-peaches/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:frozen peaches" class="link ">frozen peaches</a> to make these frozen bellinis all summer (and, okay, fall too) long. Using frozen fruit instead of ice makes your cocktails smooth and creamy, and helps keep them from getting watered down.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28397801/frozen-peach-bellini-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Frozen Bellini recipe" class="link ">Frozen Bellini recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Frozen Bellini

    Uses your frozen peaches to make these frozen bellinis all summer (and, okay, fall too) long. Using frozen fruit instead of ice makes your cocktails smooth and creamy, and helps keep them from getting watered down.

    Get the Frozen Bellini recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>The avocado crema on this is the real star, but the peach and shallot salsa is what'll keep you coming back for more. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a42911/spiced-pork-tacos-avocado-crema-peach-salsa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spiced Pork Tacos with Avocado Crema and Peach Salsa recipe" class="link ">Spiced Pork Tacos with Avocado Crema and Peach Salsa recipe</a></strong>. </p>
    Spiced Pork Tacos with Avocado Crema and Peach Salsa

    The avocado crema on this is the real star, but the peach and shallot salsa is what'll keep you coming back for more.

    Get the Spiced Pork Tacos with Avocado Crema and Peach Salsa recipe.

    ANNA WATSON CARL
  • <p>If a full size <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a36677731/peach-pie-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pie" class="link ">pie</a> seems outside your grasp, make these adorable mini pie pops instead! Handheld means these are also great for an outdoor BBQ when you don't to deal with plates and forks.</p><p>Get the<strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51382/peach-pie-pops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Pie Pops recipe." class="link "> Peach Pie Pops recipe.</a></strong></p>
    Peach Pie Pops

    If a full size pie seems outside your grasp, make these adorable mini pie pops instead! Handheld means these are also great for an outdoor BBQ when you don't to deal with plates and forks.

    Get the Peach Pie Pops recipe.

    JOHN KOMAR
  • <p>Sweet peaches are the perfect complement to juicy pork tenderloin and peppery arugula. The Chinese 5 spice is a wonderfully surprising addition to the meat, but if you don't have it you can substitute with garam masala or a combo of cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and ground cloves.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43807/spiced-pork-tenderloin-grilled-peaches-arugula-salad-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Peaches and Arugula Salad recipe" class="link ">Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Peaches and Arugula Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Peaches and Arugula Salad

    Sweet peaches are the perfect complement to juicy pork tenderloin and peppery arugula. The Chinese 5 spice is a wonderfully surprising addition to the meat, but if you don't have it you can substitute with garam masala or a combo of cayenne pepper, cinnamon, and ground cloves.

    Get the Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Grilled Peaches and Arugula Salad recipe.

    ANNA WATSON CARL
  • <p>Underripe peaches are <em>the worst</em> — unless they're grilled. Over the flame, they get deliciously charred and caramelized. Top with <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20730581/homemade-ice-cream-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vanilla ice cream" class="link ">vanilla ice cream</a> and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24568214/how-to-make-caramel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:caramel" class="link ">caramel</a> for the perfect summertime dessert.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20891631/grilled-peach-sundaes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Peach Sundaes recipe" class="link ">Grilled Peach Sundaes recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Grilled Peach Sundaes

    Underripe peaches are the worst — unless they're grilled. Over the flame, they get deliciously charred and caramelized. Top with vanilla ice cream and caramel for the perfect summertime dessert.

    Get the Grilled Peach Sundaes recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>This low-fuss dessert takes everything we know about hasselbacking potatoes, and turns peaches into an easy low-carb dessert.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22615823/crustless-peach-pies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crustless Peach Pies recipe" class="link ">Crustless Peach Pies recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Crustless Peach Pies

    This low-fuss dessert takes everything we know about hasselbacking potatoes, and turns peaches into an easy low-carb dessert.

    Get the Crustless Peach Pies recipe.

    CARRIE STALK
  • <p>First came <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52596/drunken-strawberries-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drunken strawberries" class="link ">drunken strawberries</a>. Next came <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53420/prosecco-grapes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:prosecco grapes" class="link ">prosecco grapes</a>. Makes sense that fireball peaches would be up next!</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a22076368/fireball-peaches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fireball Peaches recipe" class="link ">Fireball Peaches recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Fireball Peaches

    First came drunken strawberries. Next came prosecco grapes. Makes sense that fireball peaches would be up next!

    Get the Fireball Peaches recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>We double the peachy goodness here with peach sweet chili sauce AND grilled peaches alongside our chicken thighs. This is the sweetness your <a href="https://www.delish.com/bbq-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBQ" class="link ">BBQ</a>'s been missing.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48080/bbq-chicken-with-sweet-chili-peach-glaze-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BBQ Chicken with Sweet Chili–Peach Glaze recipe" class="link ">BBQ Chicken with Sweet Chili–Peach Glaze recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    BBQ Chicken with Sweet Chili–Peach Glaze

    We double the peachy goodness here with peach sweet chili sauce AND grilled peaches alongside our chicken thighs. This is the sweetness your BBQ's been missing.

    Get the BBQ Chicken with Sweet Chili–Peach Glaze recipe.

    JUDY KIM
  • <p>Store-bought angel food cake makes this come together SO fast — it's the perfectly divine mix of homemade and not.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48121/angel-food-shortcake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Angel Food Shortcake recipe" class="link ">Angel Food Shortcake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Angel Food Shortcake

    Store-bought angel food cake makes this come together SO fast — it's the perfectly divine mix of homemade and not.

    Get the Angel Food Shortcake recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>It's no secret we love <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2782/smores/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:s'mores" class="link ">s'mores</a>. Here we paired the classic with smoky-sweet grilled peaches for an extra-juicy take on our favorite <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/g1631/summer-dessert-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:summer dessert" class="link ">summer dessert</a>.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27582593/grilled-peach-smores-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grilled Peach S'mores recipe" class="link ">Grilled Peach S'mores recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Grilled Peach S'mores

    It's no secret we love s'mores. Here we paired the classic with smoky-sweet grilled peaches for an extra-juicy take on our favorite summer dessert.

    Get the Grilled Peach S'mores recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>This is like the perfect summer trifecta: grilled meat, sweet peaches, and juicy tomatoes. SO simple, SO good.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43497/dijon-grilled-pork-chops-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dijon Grilled Pork Chops with Tomato-Peach Salad recipe" class="link ">Dijon Grilled Pork Chops with Tomato-Peach Salad recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Dijon Grilled Pork Chops with Tomato-Peach Salad

    This is like the perfect summer trifecta: grilled meat, sweet peaches, and juicy tomatoes. SO simple, SO good.

    Get the Dijon Grilled Pork Chops with Tomato-Peach Salad recipe.

    ANNA WATSON CARL
  • <p>White wine, sweet tea, and triple sec combine to make this Southern-inspired sangria that's perfect for porch sipping.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47216/sweet-tea-sangria-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sweet Tea Sangria recipe" class="link ">Sweet Tea Sangria recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Sweet Tea Sangria

    White wine, sweet tea, and triple sec combine to make this Southern-inspired sangria that's perfect for porch sipping.

    Get the Sweet Tea Sangria recipe.

    ETHAN CALABRESE
  • <p>The secret to the best ever <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a53072/easy-pineapple-upside-down-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:upside down-cake" class="link ">upside down-cake</a>? Bourbon caramel. This boozy caramel tastes especially amazing with peaches, and is super easy to make! You're really just melting brown sugar with butter and bourbon and letting it bubble for a minute.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28186044/upside-down-peach-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe" class="link ">Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Upside-Down Cake

    The secret to the best ever upside down-cake? Bourbon caramel. This boozy caramel tastes especially amazing with peaches, and is super easy to make! You're really just melting brown sugar with butter and bourbon and letting it bubble for a minute.

    Get the Peach Upside-Down Cake recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>Use store-bought puff pastry and <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a27422931/peach-jam-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:peach jam" class="link ">peach jam</a> to turn out these sweet desserts in no time! </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47888/peach-roses-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peach Roses recipe" class="link ">Peach Roses recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peach Roses

    Use store-bought puff pastry and peach jam to turn out these sweet desserts in no time!

    Get the Peach Roses recipe.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>Cooking these mini <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/g2842/most-delish-cobblers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cobblers" class="link ">cobblers</a> in a muffin tin creates a delicious caramel layer on the bottom that, once flipped, makes a beautiful topping. Serve these babies warm with some <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24492200/how-to-make-homemade-whipped-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:whipped cream" class="link ">whipped cream</a> for the cutest individual desserts. </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a34027357/mini-upside-down-peach-cobblers-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mini Upside Down Peach Cobblers recipe" class="link ">Mini Upside Down Peach Cobblers recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Mini Upside Down Peach Cobblers

    Cooking these mini cobblers in a muffin tin creates a delicious caramel layer on the bottom that, once flipped, makes a beautiful topping. Serve these babies warm with some whipped cream for the cutest individual desserts.

    Get the Mini Upside Down Peach Cobblers recipe.

    CHELSEA LUPKIN
  • <p>This Greek yogurt and peaches <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a20086982/easy-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pound cake" class="link ">pound cake</a> is a MUST for summertime <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/menus/g2645/brunch-breakfast-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunch" class="link ">brunch</a>. To push the "cream" even further, drizzle it with a glaze made of powdered sugar and a little milk.</p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a46949/peaches-cream-pound-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Peaches & Cream Pound Cake recipe" class="link ">Peaches & Cream Pound Cake recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Peaches & Cream Pound Cake

    This Greek yogurt and peaches pound cake is a MUST for summertime brunch. To push the "cream" even further, drizzle it with a glaze made of powdered sugar and a little milk.

    Get the Peaches & Cream Pound Cake recipe.

    ETHAN CALABRESE
  • <p>Who wants to deal with rolling out <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a24794273/easy-pizza-dough-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pizza dough" class="link ">pizza dough</a> when you can use store-bought naan? </p><p>Get the <strong><a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43569/flatbread-peach-prosciutto-mozzarella-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Flatbread with Peach, Prosciutto, and Mozzarella recipe" class="link ">Flatbread with Peach, Prosciutto, and Mozzarella recipe</a></strong>.</p>
    Flatbread with Peach, Prosciutto, and Mozzarella

    Who wants to deal with rolling out pizza dough when you can use store-bought naan?

    Get the Flatbread with Peach, Prosciutto, and Mozzarella recipe.

    ANNA WATSON CARL
  • <p><a href="https://www.delish.com/uk/cooking/recipes/g32485381/strawberry-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Strawberries" class="link ">Strawberries</a> and peaches are a summertime match made in heaven. This has coconut water in it too, making it the perfect breakfast after a night out.</p><p>Get the Sunshine Daydream Smoothie recipe.</p>
    Sunshine Daydream Smoothie

    Strawberries and peaches are a summertime match made in heaven. This has coconut water in it too, making it the perfect breakfast after a night out.

    Get the Sunshine Daydream Smoothie recipe.

    ETHAN CALABRESE
