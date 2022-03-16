41 Peach Recipes That Go Beyond Dessert

Is there anything better than peaches in the summer? Second maybe only to heirloom tomatoes, we look forward to our first delicious ripe peach every year — it’s truly summertime when we bite in and let the juices run down our forearms. Their season isn’t super long, so this year we’re vowing to use them in everything from desserts, salads, drinks, and more. Get inspired to do the same with our list of 41 peach recipes.
Can’t find that perfectly ripe peach? Don’t worry —a number of these recipes actually work better with under ripe ones! Firmer peaches withstand heat better, so they’ll work in any of our baked or grilled peach desserts. There’s peach pie, of course (ours has bourbon in it!), but after that, defining crustless peachy desserts can seem a little tricky. We’re of the mind that cobbler tends to have a more solid piece of topping like biscuits or dumplings, a crisp tends to have oats in a more freeform topping, and a crumble usually has topping that forms larger clumps made of flour, butter, and sugar. Whatever you call them, they’re all DELICIOUS with peaches.
Because peaches are so sweet, they make a great pairing with extra savory ingredients like red meat or chicken too, like in our pork tacos with peach salsa or peach balsamic chicken. They’re also fantastic in salads, like our peach burrata caprese or grilled steak salad.
We love peaches SO much, we’ve also included a few ways to preserve them long past their peak season, like canning them, freezing them, or turning them into jam. You’ll be so grateful to have them come winter.
For more summery fruit inspiration, check out our best strawberry or blueberry recipes too!