40 Vintage Photos of Celebrities Playing Sports

  It's stressful being a celebrity—sometimes you just have to sweat it out to let it out. And other times, you've got to sweat it out because...that's what it says in the script. (That's showbiz). So when these icons weren't busy jet-setting around the globe or hanging out by the pool for a day, you could find them on the nearest field, court, course, or ring, either getting in a workout, or making it look like they were getting in a workout. From getting 18 holes in on the course to hitting the slopes (and surely a little apres ski), these vintage photos of celebrities playing sports prove that old Hollywood stars knew how to play ball.
    It's stressful being a celebrity—sometimes you just have to sweat it out to let it out. And other times, you've got to sweat it out because...that's what it says in the script. (That's showbiz). So when these icons weren't busy jet-setting around the globe or hanging out by the pool for a day, you could find them on the nearest field, court, course, or ring, either getting in a workout, or making it look like they were getting in a workout. From getting 18 holes in on the course to hitting the slopes (and surely a little apres ski), these vintage photos of celebrities playing sports prove that old Hollywood stars knew how to play ball.

  Betty White, television's favorite Golden Girl, gives it her all on the tennis court during a TV appearance on May 4, 1957.
    Betty White, television's favorite Golden Girl, gives it her all on the tennis court during a TV appearance on May 4, 1957.

  James Dean strikes a pose with a basketball, circa 1945.
    James Dean strikes a pose with a basketball, circa 1945.

  Marilyn Monroe takes a swing at baseball during a 20th Century Fox studio league game, July 1, 1952.
    Marilyn Monroe takes a swing at baseball during a 20th Century Fox studio league game, July 1, 1952.

  Clint Eastwood practices his golf swing, circa 1968.
    Clint Eastwood practices his golf swing, circa 1968.

  Actor Cary Grant (right), star of Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, learns some boxing moves in preparation for a new film, May 6, 1935.
    Actor Cary Grant (right), star of Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, learns some boxing moves in preparation for a new film, May 6, 1935.

  The Beatles – Paul McCartney (front), John Lennon (middle), George Harrison (back), and Ringo Starr (fallen off the back) – partake in a little snow sledding, Austria, 1965.
    The Beatles – Paul McCartney (front), John Lennon (middle), George Harrison (back), and Ringo Starr (fallen off the back) – partake in a little snow sledding, Austria, 1965.

  Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, along with co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance, take up golf in a 1954 episode of I Love Lucy.
    Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, along with co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance, take up golf in a 1954 episode of I Love Lucy.

  Jane Fonda practices her cheerleading skills for her debut role in Tall Story, 1960.
    Jane Fonda practices her cheerleading skills for her debut role in Tall Story, 1960.

  Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett plays tennis, September 1, 1976.
    Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett plays tennis, September 1, 1976.

  Burt Reynolds sports #46 on the Florida State University Seminoles football team in Tallahassee, Florida, circa 1950.
    Burt Reynolds sports #46 on the Florida State University Seminoles football team in Tallahassee, Florida, circa 1950.

  Sammy Davis Jr. (right) receives a pep talk from Heavyweight Champion Cassias Clay (left) before heading out for a celebrity boxing match, January 14, 1965.
    Sammy Davis Jr. (right) receives a pep talk from Heavyweight Champion Cassias Clay (left) before heading out for a celebrity boxing match, January 14, 1965.

  Steve McQueen during a game of golf on the set of The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968.
    Steve McQueen during a game of golf on the set of The Thomas Crown Affair, 1968.

  Rockstar Alice Cooper goes up to bat at a celebrity softball game in Las Vegas, May 29, 1977.
    Rockstar Alice Cooper goes up to bat at a celebrity softball game in Las Vegas, May 29, 1977.

  Hollywood power couple Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh strike a silly pose on a ski slope, January 2, 1958.
    Hollywood power couple Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh strike a silly pose on a ski slope, January 2, 1958.

  Marilyn Monroe plays softball on the beach with a pup by her side, circa 1950.
    Marilyn Monroe plays softball on the beach with a pup by her side, circa 1950.

    Related: Vintage Photos of Celebrities at the Beach

  Henry Fonda and James Stewart play a game of ping pong, circa 1937.
    Henry Fonda and James Stewart play a game of ping pong, circa 1937.

  Bonnie and Clyde star Gene Hackman stands at the ready during a tennis match in 1973.
    Bonnie and Clyde star Gene Hackman stands at the ready during a tennis match in 1973.

  Bing Crosby hits a couple of golf balls during a filming break, circa 1930.
    Bing Crosby hits a couple of golf balls during a filming break, circa 1930.

  Joan Crawford says hello to her dachshunds after swimming laps in her Beverly Hills pool in 1938.
    Joan Crawford says hello to her dachshunds after swimming laps in her Beverly Hills pool in 1938.

  Tarzan actor, Johnny Weissmuller, spends the day ice skating on a pond in 1925. The Hungarian-born actor won five Olympic gold medals for swimming before venturing to Hollywood.
    Tarzan actor, Johnny Weissmuller, spends the day ice skating on a pond in 1925. The Hungarian-born actor won five Olympic gold medals for swimming before venturing to Hollywood.

  Ginger Rogers hits the tennis court to practice for an upcoming mixed doubles match during the National Tennis Open Meet in 1950.
    Ginger Rogers hits the tennis court to practice for an upcoming mixed doubles match during the National Tennis Open Meet in 1950.

  Doris Day gets a feel for the water temperature before diving into her swimming pool in 1940.
    Doris Day gets a feel for the water temperature before diving into her swimming pool in 1940.

  Fred Astaire joins a female companion for a round of mini golf atop a New York City skyscraper in 1930.
    Fred Astaire joins a female companion for a round of mini golf atop a New York City skyscraper in 1930.

  Joan Crawford and Dorothy Sebastian play a friendly game of football while spending the day at the beach in 1927.
    Joan Crawford and Dorothy Sebastian play a friendly game of football while spending the day at the beach in 1927.

  Clark Gable and his horse pose for a photograph after a ride in 1940.
    Clark Gable and his horse pose for a photograph after a ride in 1940.

  Judy Garland looks ready for a match up, as she poses with a badminton racket in her backyard in 1945.
    Judy Garland looks ready for a match up, as she poses with a badminton racket in her backyard in 1945.

  Gary Cooper uses his lawn as a gym and spends the afternoon weight lifting, circa 1930.
    Gary Cooper uses his lawn as a gym and spends the afternoon weight lifting, circa 1930.

  Lana Turner takes a break from her run to pose for a photograph. The actress was enjoying a ski holiday, circa 1960.
    Lana Turner takes a break from her run to pose for a photograph. The actress was enjoying a ski holiday, circa 1960.

  Arnold Schwarzenegger opts for skins during a match in the Robert F. Kennedy Pro Celebrity Tennis Tournament in 1978.
    Arnold Schwarzenegger opts for skins during a match in the Robert F. Kennedy Pro Celebrity Tennis Tournament in 1978.

  Eartha Kitt looks casual during a day in the park in 1952. The singer joined a game of softball for fun.
    Eartha Kitt looks casual during a day in the park in 1952. The singer joined a game of softball for fun.

  Kirk Douglas smiles at the camera as he prepares for an afternoon of waterskiing in Antibes, France in 1969.
    Kirk Douglas smiles at the camera as he prepares for an afternoon of waterskiing in Antibes, France in 1969.

  Claudette Colbert wears her tennis whites as she gets ready to hit the court, circa 1930.
    Claudette Colbert wears her tennis whites as she gets ready to hit the court, circa 1930.

  Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, hold ping pong paddles after finishing up a competitive game on their honeymoon.
    Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, hold ping pong paddles after finishing up a competitive game on their honeymoon.

  American actress Betty Hutton looks glamorous as she plays a round of croquet, circa 1955.
    American actress Betty Hutton looks glamorous as she plays a round of croquet, circa 1955.

  Joan Crawford receives one-on-one instruction from tennis champion Harvey Snodgrass in 1930.
    Joan Crawford receives one-on-one instruction from tennis champion Harvey Snodgrass in 1930.

  While playing a game of pond hockey, Gary Cooper sneaks by his opponent and charges toward the goal. He was on a ski vacation circa 1949.
    While playing a game of pond hockey, Gary Cooper sneaks by his opponent and charges toward the goal. He was on a ski vacation circa 1949.

  Rita Hayworth looks ready for the slopes with her skis and gloves, circa 1940.
    Rita Hayworth looks ready for the slopes with her skis and gloves, circa 1940.

  Marlon Brando shows of his coordination while skipping rope at the gym, circa 1955.
    Marlon Brando shows of his coordination while skipping rope at the gym, circa 1955.

  Katharine Hepburn demonstrates her follow-through, as she hits the tennis court at Merion Cricket Club in 1940.
    Katharine Hepburn demonstrates her follow-through, as she hits the tennis court at Merion Cricket Club in 1940.

  Bing Crosby receives instruction on how to properly use an exercise machine at a fitness center in 1934.
    Bing Crosby receives instruction on how to properly use an exercise machine at a fitness center in 1934.

<p>It's stressful being a celebrity—sometimes you just have to sweat it out to let it out. And other times, you've got to sweat it out because...that's what it says in the script. (That's showbiz). So when these icons weren't busy <a href="https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g26253520/celebrities-boats-1970s/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jet-setting around the globe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jet-setting around the globe</a> or <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g20887991/celebrity-swimming-pool-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hanging out by the pool" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hanging out by the pool</a> for a day, you could find them on the nearest field, court, course, or ring, either getting in a workout, or making it <em>look </em>like they were getting in a workout. From getting 18 holes in on the course to hitting the slopes (and surely a little apres ski), these vintage photos of celebrities playing sports prove that old Hollywood stars knew how to play ball.</p>
<p>Betty White, television's favorite <em>Golden Girl,</em> gives it her all on the tennis court during a TV appearance on May 4, 1957.</p>
<p>James Dean strikes a pose with a basketball, circa 1945.</p>
<p>Marilyn Monroe takes a swing at baseball during a 20th Century Fox studio league game, July 1, 1952.</p>
<p>Clint Eastwood practices his golf swing, circa 1968.</p>
<p>Actor Cary Grant (right), star of Alfred Hitchcock's <em>North by Northwest</em>, learns some boxing moves in preparation for a new film, May 6, 1935.</p>
<p>The Beatles – Paul McCartney (front), John Lennon (middle), George Harrison (back), and Ringo Starr (fallen off the back) – partake in a little snow sledding, Austria, 1965.</p>
<p>Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, along with co-stars William Frawley and Vivian Vance, take up golf in a 1954 episode of <em>I Love Lucy</em>.<br></p>
<p>Jane Fonda practices her cheerleading skills for her debut role in <em>Tall Story</em>, 1960.</p>
<p><em>Charlie's Angels</em> star Farrah Fawcett plays tennis, September 1, 1976.</p>
<p>Burt Reynolds sports #46 on the Florida State University Seminoles football team in Tallahassee, Florida, circa 1950.</p>
<p>Sammy Davis Jr. (right) receives a pep talk from Heavyweight Champion Cassias Clay (left) before heading out for a celebrity boxing match, January 14, 1965.</p>
<p>Steve McQueen during a game of golf on the set of <em>The Thomas Crown Affair</em>, 1968.</p>
<p>Rockstar Alice Cooper goes up to bat at a celebrity softball game in Las Vegas, May 29, 1977.</p>
<p>Hollywood power couple Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh strike a silly pose on a ski slope, January 2, 1958. </p>
<p>Marilyn Monroe plays softball on the beach with a pup by her side, circa 1950. </p><p><strong>Related: <a href="https://www.esquire.com/lifestyle/g15897154/celebrity-beach-photos-vintage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vintage Photos of Celebrities at the Beach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vintage Photos of Celebrities at the Beach</a></strong></p>
<p>Henry Fonda and James Stewart play a game of ping pong, circa 1937.</p>
<p><em>Bonnie and Clyde</em> star Gene Hackman stands at the ready during a tennis match in 1973.</p>
<p>Bing Crosby hits a couple of golf balls during a filming break, circa 1930.</p>
<p>Joan Crawford says hello to her dachshunds after swimming laps in her Beverly Hills pool in 1938. </p>
<p><em>Tarzan </em>actor, Johnny Weissmuller, spends the day ice skating on a pond in 1925. The Hungarian-born actor <a href="https://www.olympic.org/johnny-weissmuller" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won five Olympic gold medals" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">won five Olympic gold medals</a> for swimming before venturing to Hollywood. </p>
<p>Ginger Rogers hits the tennis court to practice for an upcoming mixed doubles match during the National Tennis Open Meet in 1950. </p>
<p>Doris Day gets a feel for the water temperature before diving into her swimming pool in 1940. </p>
<p>Fred Astaire joins a female companion for a round of mini golf atop a New York City skyscraper in 1930. </p>
<p>Joan Crawford and Dorothy Sebastian play a friendly game of football while spending the day at the beach in 1927. </p>
<p>Clark Gable and his horse pose for a photograph after a ride in 1940. </p>
<p>Judy Garland looks ready for a match up, as she poses with a badminton racket in her backyard in 1945.</p>
<p>Gary Cooper uses his lawn as a gym and spends the afternoon weight lifting, circa 1930. </p>
<p>Lana Turner takes a break from her run to pose for a photograph. The actress was enjoying a ski holiday, circa 1960. </p>
<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger opts for skins during a match in the Robert F. Kennedy Pro Celebrity Tennis Tournament in 1978. </p>
<p>Eartha Kitt looks casual during a day in the park in 1952. The singer joined a game of softball for fun. </p>
<p>Kirk Douglas smiles at the camera as he prepares for an afternoon of waterskiing in Antibes, France in 1969. </p>
<p>Claudette Colbert wears her tennis whites as she gets ready to hit the court, circa 1930. </p>
<p>Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, hold ping pong paddles after finishing up a competitive game on their honeymoon. </p>
<p>American actress Betty Hutton looks glamorous as she plays a round of croquet, circa 1955. </p>
<p>Joan Crawford receives one-on-one instruction from tennis champion Harvey Snodgrass in 1930. </p>
<p>While playing a game of pond hockey, Gary Cooper sneaks by his opponent and charges toward the goal. He was on a ski vacation circa 1949. </p>
<p>Rita Hayworth looks ready for the slopes with her skis and gloves, circa 1940. </p>
<p>Marlon Brando shows of his coordination while skipping rope at the gym, circa 1955. </p>
<p>Katharine Hepburn demonstrates her follow-through, as she hits the tennis court at Merion Cricket Club in 1940. </p>
<p>Bing Crosby receives instruction on how to properly use an exercise machine at a fitness center in 1934. </p>

