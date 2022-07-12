Run, Don't Walk: These Editor-Favorite Bath Towels Are 55% Off for Prime Day

  • <p>Nice towels feel like that first step into true adulthood. You work hard for your money, so you should be able to treat yourself daily to a cloud-like softness every morning when you get out of the shower, right? The perfect towel trifecta of softness, absorbency, and durability is totally within reach for true adults. </p><p>Unfortunately, if you've ever actually searched for that perfect towel, you know the trifecta is hard to find—especially on a budget. Fortunately, there are a few 5-star quality towels out there, and on our favorite retailer: <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/a34523080/amazon-secret-coupon-page/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>. These luxurious bath towels fit our perfect towel trifecta and they fit into your budget: the best combination, yet. No matter what type you're searching for, you can expect to find the best of the best below. </p>
    Nice towels feel like that first step into true adulthood. You work hard for your money, so you should be able to treat yourself daily to a cloud-like softness every morning when you get out of the shower, right? The perfect towel trifecta of softness, absorbency, and durability is totally within reach for true adults.

    Unfortunately, if you've ever actually searched for that perfect towel, you know the trifecta is hard to find—especially on a budget. Fortunately, there are a few 5-star quality towels out there, and on our favorite retailer: Amazon. These luxurious bath towels fit our perfect towel trifecta and they fit into your budget: the best combination, yet. No matter what type you're searching for, you can expect to find the best of the best below.

    It's hard to beat towels that are soft, absorbent, and durable that come at a reasonable price, which is why this Tommy Bahama set earned our top spot. The set comes in a variety of colors and has a cute checkered texture to it. The set is 100% cotton, so you can expect a bit of lint upon the first wash, but there's no loss of fluffiness after being laundered.

    If you weren't aware that Brooklinen sells on Amazon, you weren't the only one. But now you know and your life is better for it. These towels are a bit of a splurge at $70 for 2, but if you've ever used cheap, low-quality, scratchy towels, then you'll know that the real deal is worth it. These are ultra-plush, basically enveloping you into a cloud of coziness and absorbency.

    It's one thing to find a towel that's fluffy and absorbent. It's a totally different thing to find a towel that you actually want to display on your rack. Luckily this one can handle both jobs perfectly, along with every other towel SKL Home offers. This towel is 100% cotton, so machine wash as normal—just because she's cute doesn't mean she's high maintenance.

    If you're ready to go all in for the most luxurious, spa-like bath or shower experience of your life, then consider upgrading to bath sheets instead of towels. These big boys are 40x80 inches of fluffy goodness that can completely engulf you—and then some.

    Microfiber towels are great for their soft texture and being easy on sensitive skin and hair, but they often times lack absorbency. That's definitely not the case with these. They maintain that beloved softness but are thirsty for water, making them perfect for kids or people with sensitive skin.

    A set of Turkish towels can quickly break the bank if you're not careful, but that's not the case with these beauties. They're oversized as traditional Turkish towels are and are super soft and absorbent.

    Bamboo is a more eco-friendly choice than cotton since it uses far fewer resources and is easier to produce. Not only that, but it's also known to be more breathable and fast-drying than cotton. This set is a blend of 50% bamboo and 50% Turkish cotton, giving you the best of both absorbency and quick to dry while also being extra-cozy.

