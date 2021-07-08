40 Times Celebrities Dressed Exactly Like Royals

  • <p> The ladies of the royal family have served style inspiration for as long as they've held the throne. Even celebrities have taken note—and we have proof. From Lady Diana's revenge dress to Meghan Markle's polished style to the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g26752353/queen-elizabeth-monochromatic-outfits-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen's colorful wardrobe" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queen's colorful wardrobe</a>, we tracked down the best royals-inspired celebrity fashion moments (plus a few times the royals have been inspired by celebs!) over the years.</p>
    40 Times Celebrities Dressed Exactly Like Royals

    The ladies of the royal family have served style inspiration for as long as they've held the throne. Even celebrities have taken note—and we have proof. From Lady Diana's revenge dress to Meghan Markle's polished style to the Queen's colorful wardrobe, we tracked down the best royals-inspired celebrity fashion moments (plus a few times the royals have been inspired by celebs!) over the years.

  • <p>Bike shorts are back with a vengeance and nothing makes that more clear than Emily Ratajkowski's nod to Princess Diana's casual workout outfit in 1995. The model mimicked Diana's look, pairing a cropped sweatshirt with black spandex and white sneakers to walk her dog in New York City in 2019. </p>
    Princess Diana and Emily Ratajkowski

    Bike shorts are back with a vengeance and nothing makes that more clear than Emily Ratajkowski's nod to Princess Diana's casual workout outfit in 1995. The model mimicked Diana's look, pairing a cropped sweatshirt with black spandex and white sneakers to walk her dog in New York City in 2019.

  • <p>During her 2019 royal visit to Morocco, Meghan Markle stunned in a blue patterned Carolina Herrera gown for her private audience with King Mohammed VI. Only a few months later, actress Amanda Peet wore the same dress to the <em>Game of Thrones </em>season 8 premiere in New York City.</p>
    Meghan Markle and Amanda Peet

    During her 2019 royal visit to Morocco, Meghan Markle stunned in a blue patterned Carolina Herrera gown for her private audience with King Mohammed VI. Only a few months later, actress Amanda Peet wore the same dress to the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in New York City.

  • <p>The Duchess of Cambridge wore a purple bow blouse and navy slacks for a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. The polished business casual look reminded us of a style often worn by reality star Lisa Vanderpump. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Lisa Vanderpump

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a purple bow blouse and navy slacks for a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. The polished business casual look reminded us of a style often worn by reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

  • <p>We were drooling over the Chopard back necklace Jennifer Lawrence paired with her blush Christian Dior gown at the 2013 Oscars. However, it seems the Academy Award winner borrowed the styling tip from the Princess of Wales, who first draped a strand of pearls down back while wearing a backless red velvet Catherine Walker gown at the <em>Back to the Future </em>premiere in 1985.</p>
    Princess Diana and Jennifer Lawrence

    We were drooling over the Chopard back necklace Jennifer Lawrence paired with her blush Christian Dior gown at the 2013 Oscars. However, it seems the Academy Award winner borrowed the styling tip from the Princess of Wales, who first draped a strand of pearls down back while wearing a backless red velvet Catherine Walker gown at the Back to the Future premiere in 1985.

  • <p>Fans freaked out when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a29224557/meghan-markle-everlane-jumpsuit-royal-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$120 Everlane jumpsuit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$120 Everlane jumpsuit</a> during her royal tour in South Africa in 2019. Earlier that year, Hollywood royalty Glenn Close sported a similar belted black jumpsuit at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Glenn Close

    Fans freaked out when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a $120 Everlane jumpsuit during her royal tour in South Africa in 2019. Earlier that year, Hollywood royalty Glenn Close sported a similar belted black jumpsuit at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

  • <p>Red and pink recently made a major comeback <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/a29180426/pink-red-dresses-emmys-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on the red carpet" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on the red carpet</a>. But even if the trend is everywhere, it's hard not to compare Princess Diana's Catherine Walker suit and hat look in Kuwait on a royal tour in 1989 with Mandy Moore's Brandon Maxwell gown on the Emmys red carpet in 2019. </p>
    Princess Diana and Mandy Moore

    Red and pink recently made a major comeback on the red carpet. But even if the trend is everywhere, it's hard not to compare Princess Diana's Catherine Walker suit and hat look in Kuwait on a royal tour in 1989 with Mandy Moore's Brandon Maxwell gown on the Emmys red carpet in 2019.

  • <p>With Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle being such good friends, it's hard to tell who was inspired by who with these burgundy monochrome looks. The <em>Baywatch</em> actress coordinated her leather pencil skirt with a matching blouse in New York City in 2018, while Markle arrived at a Queen's Commonwealth Trust event in 2019 in a similar look. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra

    With Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle being such good friends, it's hard to tell who was inspired by who with these burgundy monochrome looks. The Baywatch actress coordinated her leather pencil skirt with a matching blouse in New York City in 2018, while Markle arrived at a Queen's Commonwealth Trust event in 2019 in a similar look.

  • <p>The multi-colored Tory Burch gown paired perfectly with Kate Middleton's bright orange shawl at a dinner during her Bhutan royal visit in 2016. Drew Barrymore styled the same dress with a bright red lip for the ASPCA Bergh Ball in 2016.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Drew Barrymore

    The multi-colored Tory Burch gown paired perfectly with Kate Middleton's bright orange shawl at a dinner during her Bhutan royal visit in 2016. Drew Barrymore styled the same dress with a bright red lip for the ASPCA Bergh Ball in 2016.

  • <p>There's no doubt about it, silver lamé is a show-stopping fabric. From the texture to the eye-catching color, Princess Diana and Lili Reinhart prove that it's chic no matter what decade you're in. </p>
    Princess Diana and Lili Reinhart

    There's no doubt about it, silver lamé is a show-stopping fabric. From the texture to the eye-catching color, Princess Diana and Lili Reinhart prove that it's chic no matter what decade you're in.

  • <p>The Queen is known for her classic style, which often includes <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a21931287/queen-elizabeth-fashion-bright-colors/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bright monochrome looks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bright monochrome looks</a>, but the neon green coat she wore to a garden party in 2018 was one of her boldest outfits to date. Clearly, Blake Lively got the memo, as she stepped out in New York City a few months later dressed in a head-turning neon green suit. </p>
    Queen Elizabeth and Blake Lively

    The Queen is known for her classic style, which often includes bright monochrome looks, but the neon green coat she wore to a garden party in 2018 was one of her boldest outfits to date. Clearly, Blake Lively got the memo, as she stepped out in New York City a few months later dressed in a head-turning neon green suit.

  • <p>Meghan Markel made a statement when she wore a <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31269984/meghan-markle-red-cape-dress-mountbatten-festival-of-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red cape gown by Safiyaa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red cape gown by Safiyaa</a> to the Royal Albert Hall in March 2020. Nicky Hilton wore a similar dress to the amfAR gala in New York City in 2015. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Nicky Hilton

    Meghan Markel made a statement when she wore a red cape gown by Safiyaa to the Royal Albert Hall in March 2020. Nicky Hilton wore a similar dress to the amfAR gala in New York City in 2015.

  • <p>Jennifer Garner looked like royalty when she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018—especially since only a few months earlier the Duchess of Sussex wore the same <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a20747039/meghan-markle-roland-mouret-dress-cliveden-house/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roland Mouret dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roland Mouret dress</a> the night before her wedding to Prince Harry. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner

    Jennifer Garner looked like royalty when she accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018—especially since only a few months earlier the Duchess of Sussex wore the same Roland Mouret dress the night before her wedding to Prince Harry.

  • <p>Kate Middleton was not only festive in a black sweater, a red plaid pleated skirt, and boots for a Christmas party in 2018, she was also on trend. Only a few days after the Duchess rocked this look, Reese Witherspoon was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a nearly identical ensemble. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon

    Kate Middleton was not only festive in a black sweater, a red plaid pleated skirt, and boots for a Christmas party in 2018, she was also on trend. Only a few days after the Duchess rocked this look, Reese Witherspoon was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing a nearly identical ensemble.

  • <p>There were so many things we loved about Meghan Markle's style during the Commonwealth Day celebrations in March 2020, but we were particularly drawn to her emerald <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a31250735/meghan-markle-green-dress-commonwealth-day-2020/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Emilia Wickstead cape dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Emilia Wickstead cape dress</a>, which was strikingly similar to the Dior gown Julianne Moore wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Julianne Moore

    There were so many things we loved about Meghan Markle's style during the Commonwealth Day celebrations in March 2020, but we were particularly drawn to her emerald Emilia Wickstead cape dress, which was strikingly similar to the Dior gown Julianne Moore wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

  • <p>The most underrated trend of the '80s was cropped and collared jackets. We first saw it on Meryl Streep's Oscar dress in 1980, and later Princess Diana wore a stunning Catherine Walker pearl encrusted jacket and evening gown to a state dinner in Hong Kong in 1989. </p>
    Princess Diana and Meryl Streep

    The most underrated trend of the '80s was cropped and collared jackets. We first saw it on Meryl Streep's Oscar dress in 1980, and later Princess Diana wore a stunning Catherine Walker pearl encrusted jacket and evening gown to a state dinner in Hong Kong in 1989.

  • <p>Jenna Coleman (a.k.a. Prince Harry's ex) made headlines when she wore the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a23984915/meghan-markle-jenna-coleman-emilia-wickstead-dress-royal-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:same Emilia Wickstead dress his wife" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">same Emilia Wickstead dress his wife</a>, the Duchess of Sussex, wore in October 2018. However, Coleman opted for a more summery take on the frock by picking up the dress in white.</p>
    Meghan Markle and Jenna Coleman

    Jenna Coleman (a.k.a. Prince Harry's ex) made headlines when she wore the same Emilia Wickstead dress his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, wore in October 2018. However, Coleman opted for a more summery take on the frock by picking up the dress in white.

  • <p>Before her days as a member of the royal family, the <em>Suits </em>actress wore a short version of the ever so popular Diane Von Furstenberg "Zarita" dress. Then, in 2017, Kate Middleton wore a longer version of the dress in black to a gala in London. </p>
    The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle

    Before her days as a member of the royal family, the Suits actress wore a short version of the ever so popular Diane Von Furstenberg "Zarita" dress. Then, in 2017, Kate Middleton wore a longer version of the dress in black to a gala in London.

  • <p>Showing off her bump in a minimalist black skirt and white button-down, Meghan Markle looked stunning at the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2019. The look reminded us of Sharon Stones's chic satin skirt and button-down at the Academy Awards in 1998. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Sharon Stone

    Showing off her bump in a minimalist black skirt and white button-down, Meghan Markle looked stunning at the Endeavour Fund Awards in 2019. The look reminded us of Sharon Stones's chic satin skirt and button-down at the Academy Awards in 1998.

  • <p>We first saw this Alessandra Rich polka dot dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, but it wasn't on the Duchess of Cambridge. Markle's long-time friend, actress Abigail Spencer, wore the look, and Kate Middleton wore it later for a family portrait in 2019. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Abigail Spencer

    We first saw this Alessandra Rich polka dot dress at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding, but it wasn't on the Duchess of Cambridge. Markle's long-time friend, actress Abigail Spencer, wore the look, and Kate Middleton wore it later for a family portrait in 2019.

  • <p>When Princess Diana stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in a light blue Catherine Walker chiffon gown, people immediately drew similarities to <a href="https://www.marieclaire.co.uk/fashion/10-of-grace-kelly-s-most-beautiful-on-screen-outfits-21124" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a gown worn by Grace Kelly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a gown worn by Grace Kelly</a> decades before. But in 2014, actress Sonam Kapoor's similar ballgown was reminiscent of the late Lady Di. </p>
    Princess Diana and Sonam Kapoor

    When Princess Diana stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival in a light blue Catherine Walker chiffon gown, people immediately drew similarities to a gown worn by Grace Kelly decades before. But in 2014, actress Sonam Kapoor's similar ballgown was reminiscent of the late Lady Di.

  • <p>Mandy Moore wore the blue version of the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi tea-length dress Kate Middleton wore during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. Of course, the Duchess added a few royal touches, like her <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com.sg/watches-jewels/kate-middleton-maple-leaf-brooch-jewellery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:diamond maple leaf broach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">diamond maple leaf broach</a>.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Mandy Moore

    Mandy Moore wore the blue version of the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi tea-length dress Kate Middleton wore during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. Of course, the Duchess added a few royal touches, like her diamond maple leaf broach.

  • <p>Fans of Meghan Markle's bridle print dress that the royal wore to Commonwealth Day in 2019 were thrilled when they realized they <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/film-tv/a26783474/meghan-markle-commonwealth-day-white-dress/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:could purchase the frock for themselves" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">could purchase the frock for themselves</a>—albeit, for a hefty price tag. Victoria Beckham wore the same dress a few months later to a wedding in Spain.</p>
    The Duchess of Sussex and Victoria Beckham

    Fans of Meghan Markle's bridle print dress that the royal wore to Commonwealth Day in 2019 were thrilled when they realized they could purchase the frock for themselves—albeit, for a hefty price tag. Victoria Beckham wore the same dress a few months later to a wedding in Spain.

  • <p>As a royal, Kate Middleton attends many functions where the dress code strictly calls for a hat. As a loophole, the Duchess has <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a25845968/kate-middleton-hatband-trend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:revived the headband trend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">revived the headband trend</a>, which have been dubbed "hatbands." It's a trend that even celebrities have joined in on, as seen here on Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards in 2018. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Rita Ora

    As a royal, Kate Middleton attends many functions where the dress code strictly calls for a hat. As a loophole, the Duchess has revived the headband trend, which have been dubbed "hatbands." It's a trend that even celebrities have joined in on, as seen here on Rita Ora at the Fashion Awards in 2018.

  • <p>Another Queen Elizabeth ensemble, <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/g26752353/queen-elizabeth-monochromatic-outfits-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:another colorful monochrome set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">another colorful monochrome set</a>. This time, it's a daring head-to-toe mustard look. Despite the Queen originally wearing the yellow look in 1965 on a trip to Germany, Priyanka Chopra proved that it still works, wearing something similar in London in 2019.</p>
    Queen Elizabeth and Priyanka Chopra

    Another Queen Elizabeth ensemble, another colorful monochrome set. This time, it's a daring head-to-toe mustard look. Despite the Queen originally wearing the yellow look in 1965 on a trip to Germany, Priyanka Chopra proved that it still works, wearing something similar in London in 2019.

  • <p>From the Peter Pan collar to the belted waist, the pale blue Catherine Walker outfit Kate Middleton wore for a visit to the Netherlands looks strikingly similar to what Angelina Jolie wore during her visit to Buckingham Palace.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Angelina Jolie

    From the Peter Pan collar to the belted waist, the pale blue Catherine Walker outfit Kate Middleton wore for a visit to the Netherlands looks strikingly similar to what Angelina Jolie wore during her visit to Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>While attending the Invictus Games reception in 2018, Meghan Markle hid the cold-shoulder style of this green printed Self-Portrait dress under a black blazer. Fans were given a closer look at the dress's details when the very next day it was worn to the British Academy Television Awards by actress Cariad Lloyd.</p>
    Meghan Markle and Cariad Lloyd

    While attending the Invictus Games reception in 2018, Meghan Markle hid the cold-shoulder style of this green printed Self-Portrait dress under a black blazer. Fans were given a closer look at the dress's details when the very next day it was worn to the British Academy Television Awards by actress Cariad Lloyd.

  • <p>The Alexander McQueen floral printed gown that Kate Middleton wore to the National Portrait Gallery in 2019 comes in numerous variations. Not only did the Duchess wear a <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/style/fashion-trends/a26789213/kate-middleton-alexander-mcqueen-national-portrait-gallery-gala-2019/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:different style of the same dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">different style of the same dress</a> to the BAFTA's in 2017, but Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, sported a shorter version at a benefit in New York City in 2015.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Bee Shaffer

    The Alexander McQueen floral printed gown that Kate Middleton wore to the National Portrait Gallery in 2019 comes in numerous variations. Not only did the Duchess wear a different style of the same dress to the BAFTA's in 2017, but Anna Wintour's daughter, Bee Shaffer, sported a shorter version at a benefit in New York City in 2015.

  • <p>During her first public appearance after getting engaged to Prince Charles in 1981, Diana's David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress made headlines for its revealing décolletage. Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes gown was designed by Dior, but channels a similar look. </p>
    Princess Diana and Jennifer Aniston

    During her first public appearance after getting engaged to Prince Charles in 1981, Diana's David and Elizabeth Emanuel dress made headlines for its revealing décolletage. Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes gown was designed by Dior, but channels a similar look.

  • <p>Kate Middleton looked feminine and sophisticated, pairing her black floral Leith x Orla Kiely dress with simple nude accessories in 2018. Comedian Sandra Bernhard had already put her unique spin on the dress, wearing it to an event in 2017 with eye-catching velvet booties.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Sandra Bernhard

    Kate Middleton looked feminine and sophisticated, pairing her black floral Leith x Orla Kiely dress with simple nude accessories in 2018. Comedian Sandra Bernhard had already put her unique spin on the dress, wearing it to an event in 2017 with eye-catching velvet booties.

  • <p>The Christian Dior slip dress Princess Diana wore to the 1996 Met Gala will forever be iconic, despite the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/a26340204/princess-diana-almost-didnt-wear-iconic-navy-dior-slip-dress-for-fear-of-embarrassing-prince-william/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:royal almost not even wearing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">royal almost not even wearing</a> the revealing piece. Decades later, Anne Hathaway took a cue from the Princess, baring all in a slinky navy slip dress for the premiere of <em>Interstellar</em>.</p>
    Princess Diana and Anne Hathaway

    The Christian Dior slip dress Princess Diana wore to the 1996 Met Gala will forever be iconic, despite the royal almost not even wearing the revealing piece. Decades later, Anne Hathaway took a cue from the Princess, baring all in a slinky navy slip dress for the premiere of Interstellar.

  • <p>From the one-shoulder style to the A-line silhouette, Dakota Fanning looked every bit as royal as the Duchess of Cambridge when she wore this Miu Miu gown to the Met Gala in 2018.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Dakota Fanning

    From the one-shoulder style to the A-line silhouette, Dakota Fanning looked every bit as royal as the Duchess of Cambridge when she wore this Miu Miu gown to the Met Gala in 2018.

  • <p>Princess Diana's black off-the-shoulder mini dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, is known as <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-diana-revenge-dress-true-story/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;The Revenge Dress.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"The Revenge Dress."</a> Decades later, her niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, wore a similar style—statement jewels included—to a London charity function in 2017.</p>
    Princess Diana and Kitty Spencer

    Princess Diana's black off-the-shoulder mini dress, designed by Christina Stambolian, is known as "The Revenge Dress." Decades later, her niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, wore a similar style—statement jewels included—to a London charity function in 2017.

  • <p>Meghan Markle is no stranger to the red carpet, so it's not a huge coincidence that the same Black Halo dress she wore to a Women's Empowerment reception in 2018 was also worn by Blake Lively to a CW event in 2007. Is this stylish belted dress, dare we say, a pre-royal clothing item?</p>
    Meghan Markle and Blake Lively

    Meghan Markle is no stranger to the red carpet, so it's not a huge coincidence that the same Black Halo dress she wore to a Women's Empowerment reception in 2018 was also worn by Blake Lively to a CW event in 2007. Is this stylish belted dress, dare we say, a pre-royal clothing item?

  • <p>Kate Middleton is a big fan of her white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola—she loves it so much that she's wore it <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/red-carpet-dresses/a27959939/kate-middleton-off-the-shoulder-dress-addiction-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:multiple times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">multiple times</a>! And the knit maxi dress proved popular with more than just the royal, as numerous celebrities, including Alicia Vikander, have sported it on the red carpet.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Alicia Vikander

    Kate Middleton is a big fan of her white off-the-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola—she loves it so much that she's wore it multiple times! And the knit maxi dress proved popular with more than just the royal, as numerous celebrities, including Alicia Vikander, have sported it on the red carpet.

  • <p>For her debut in Edinburgh, Meghan Markle wore an appropriate tartan plaid jacket made by Burberry. The entire look, from head to toe, was similar to one that Emily Blunt sported for an appearance in New York City.</p>
    Meghan Markle and Emily Blunt

    For her debut in Edinburgh, Meghan Markle wore an appropriate tartan plaid jacket made by Burberry. The entire look, from head to toe, was similar to one that Emily Blunt sported for an appearance in New York City.

  • <p>Actress Penelope Cruz added a little bit of flair to her simple black gown at the premiere of <em>The Pirates of the Caribbean</em> in 2011. From the updo to the glamorous earrings, the actress looked almost identical to Kate Middleton in her long black lace evening gown.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Penelope Cruz

    Actress Penelope Cruz added a little bit of flair to her simple black gown at the premiere of The Pirates of the Caribbean in 2011. From the updo to the glamorous earrings, the actress looked almost identical to Kate Middleton in her long black lace evening gown.

  • <p>It seems like Emily Ratajkowski drew inspiration from Princess Diana once again. In 2018, the model was seen strolling around New York City in a casual pinstripe blazer that was strikingly similar to the one Diana wore to a charity event in 1996.</p>
    Princess Diana and Emily Ratajkowski

    It seems like Emily Ratajkowski drew inspiration from Princess Diana once again. In 2018, the model was seen strolling around New York City in a casual pinstripe blazer that was strikingly similar to the one Diana wore to a charity event in 1996.

  • <p>Did Serena Williams base her royal wedding look on the Duchess of Cambridge's matron of honor Alexander McQueen dress? We may never know, but the blush sheath dresses and delicate side fascinators are awfully similar.</p>
    Kate Middleton and Serena Williams

    Did Serena Williams base her royal wedding look on the Duchess of Cambridge's matron of honor Alexander McQueen dress? We may never know, but the blush sheath dresses and delicate side fascinators are awfully similar.

  • <p>It was the dress heard around the world when Meghan Markle was accused of <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/g18652873/meghan-markle-royal-protocols/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:breaking royal protocol" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">breaking royal protocol</a> in this <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a22864875/meghan-markle-tuxedo-dress-hamilton-gala-princess-diana/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Judith & Charles mini tuxedo dress" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Judith & Charles mini tuxedo dress</a> in 2018. Actress Sophia Bush wore a similar style to the Hollywood Foreign Press Awards. </p>
    Meghan Markle and Sophia Bush

    It was the dress heard around the world when Meghan Markle was accused of breaking royal protocol in this Judith & Charles mini tuxedo dress in 2018. Actress Sophia Bush wore a similar style to the Hollywood Foreign Press Awards.

  • <p>Kate Middleton ignited the internet when she donned this Vampire's Wife ruffled emerald lamé dress during her <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a31119173/kate-middleton-tk-ireland-royal-tour-arrival/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 visit to Ireland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">2020 visit to Ireland</a>. The dress is known as a favorite among influencers and the fashion set and was even worn by Elisabeth Moss a few years earlier at a press event. </p>
    Kate Middleton and Elisabeth Moss

    Kate Middleton ignited the internet when she donned this Vampire's Wife ruffled emerald lamé dress during her 2020 visit to Ireland. The dress is known as a favorite among influencers and the fashion set and was even worn by Elisabeth Moss a few years earlier at a press event.

