40 Things From the ‘00s That Could Make You Some Serious Cash

  • <p>Growing up in the '00s was a blissful time. Most of our thoughts were consumed by the <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/g2242/olsen-twins-matching-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Olsen twins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Olsen twins</a>' love life, how much black eyeliner was <em>too much</em> black eyeliner, and whether or not our <a href="https://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/g31810732/jean-skirt-evolution-over-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:jean skirt" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">jean skirt</a> was short enough. If you kept a lot of your favorite memories from that era to remind yourself of how great it was, we don't blame you. Even better news? All of that stuff hidden under your bed—I'm talking Beanie Babies, Furbies, and even your old faithful T-Mobile Sidekick—is about to bring you some serious cash. So, before your mother threatens to take it all to Goodwill for the hundredth time, take a look through today's 40 most sought-out '00s items, ahead.</p>
    40 Things From the ‘00s That Could Make You Some Serious Cash

    Growing up in the '00s was a blissful time. Most of our thoughts were consumed by the Olsen twins' love life, how much black eyeliner was too much black eyeliner, and whether or not our jean skirt was short enough. If you kept a lot of your favorite memories from that era to remind yourself of how great it was, we don't blame you. Even better news? All of that stuff hidden under your bed—I'm talking Beanie Babies, Furbies, and even your old faithful T-Mobile Sidekick—is about to bring you some serious cash. So, before your mother threatens to take it all to Goodwill for the hundredth time, take a look through today's 40 most sought-out '00s items, ahead.

  • <p>An iconic <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/COLLECTIBLE-2001-Disney-Lizzie-McGuire-Cookie-Jar-NIB-Untouched/373070477303?hash=item56dcbbb7f7:g:BpkAAOSwSlBY3GNq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lizzie McGuire cookie jar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Lizzie McGuire</em> cookie jar </a>would be worth around $150 today. Personally, I'm ready to drop some cash to spice up my kitchen decor. </p>
    'Lizzie McGuire' Cookie Jar

    An iconic Lizzie McGuire cookie jar would be worth around $150 today. Personally, I'm ready to drop some cash to spice up my kitchen decor.

  • <p>Arguably the world's best arcade game, this special edition of Dance Dance Revolution is <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Dance-Dance-Revolution-Mario-Mix-Gamecube-Brand-New/293795811513?epid=47823151&hash=item44679850b9:g:AbwAAOSwgfJfkdar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:worth $250" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">worth $250</a>, and that's without including the legendary GameCube console. </p>
    Dance Dance Revolution Mario Mix

    Arguably the world's best arcade game, this special edition of Dance Dance Revolution is worth $250, and that's without including the legendary GameCube console.

  • <p>If somehow you attempted to go your whole childhood without losing Polly Pocket pieces, then you deserve a medal. This <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FRARE-NEW-FACTORY-SEALED-Polly-Pocket-Roller-Coaster-Resort-Playset-Mattel%2F233764533125%3Fhash%3Ditem366d73b385%253Ag%253Ai6MAAOSwHOVdcT9M&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rollercoaster Resort (all pieces included)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rollercoaster Resort (all pieces included)</a> now runs for $340, so I guess it does pay off to be organized as a kid? </p>
    Polly Pocket Playsets

    If somehow you attempted to go your whole childhood without losing Polly Pocket pieces, then you deserve a medal. This Rollercoaster Resort (all pieces included) now runs for $340, so I guess it does pay off to be organized as a kid?

  • <p>No real-life pet, no problem! That's what the beautiful egg-shape game that was Tamagotchi was for! <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/BANDAI-Pokemon-Eevee-Tamagotchi-Colorful-friends-ver-JAPAN-OFFICIAL-IMPORT/143081211297?epid=23030526533&hash=item21504e05a1:g:2R0AAOSwMg5cMVEf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Special edition ones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Special edition ones</a> are all the rage on eBay and can go for upwards of $95. </p>
    Tamagotchis

    No real-life pet, no problem! That's what the beautiful egg-shape game that was Tamagotchi was for! Special edition ones are all the rage on eBay and can go for upwards of $95.

  • <p>When your real life was looking a little drab, Hasbro's Dream Life had your back. If you have a <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Hasbro-Dream-Life-TV-Video-Game-w-Wireless-Remote-Plug-N-Play-Tested-Works/333631067465?hash=item4dadf61549:g:PlsAAOSwgeJe7nyB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:never-opened version of the game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">never-opened version of the game </a>lying around, you could earn a nice $182. </p>
    Dream Life

    When your real life was looking a little drab, Hasbro's Dream Life had your back. If you have a never-opened version of the game lying around, you could earn a nice $182.

  • <p>Miley/Hannah's Malibu pad was #goals, so obviously getting the Barbie replica of it was a must-have. Nobody's perfect (jokes!), but if yours is still in reach, you could <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Barbie-Disney-Hannah-Montana-Malibu-Beach-Doll-House-Secret-Closet-ETC-Lot/324359121080?hash=item4b854f68b8:g:FKIAAOSw0LlfTaBo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make over $200 on the play set." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make over $200 on the play set. </a> </p>
    Hannah Montana Malibu Beach House

    Miley/Hannah's Malibu pad was #goals, so obviously getting the Barbie replica of it was a must-have. Nobody's perfect (jokes!), but if yours is still in reach, you could make over $200 on the play set.

  • <p>Only 1,000 of these bad boys were ever made, so if you have your hands on one, consider yourself lucky. Since they're so rare, they <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/2003-Hot-Wheels-Highway-35-World-Race-RLC-36-Car-Set-With-Ultimate-Track-Set/324283222824?hash=item4b80c94b28:g:J7cAAOSwMUVfA69j" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:can sell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">can sell</a> for up to $4,500. (Yes, you read that correctly.) </p>
    Hot Wheels Highway 35 World Race Ultimate Track Set

    Only 1,000 of these bad boys were ever made, so if you have your hands on one, consider yourself lucky. Since they're so rare, they can sell for up to $4,500. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

  • <p>Was it a '00s sleepover if a movie from the dynamic twin duo didn't make an appearance during the night? While the twins' films are easier to come by, their dolls are not. These two, pictured here, <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/6565-RARE-NRFB-Mattel-Walmart-Mary-Kate-Ashley-Fashions-For-Real-Girls-Dolls/401733966008?hash=item5d8935d8b8:g:8gYAAOSwdpxUWSu6" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:are worth a very normal price of $308." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">are worth a very normal price of $308.</a> </p>
    Mary-Kate and Ashley Dolls

    Was it a '00s sleepover if a movie from the dynamic twin duo didn't make an appearance during the night? While the twins' films are easier to come by, their dolls are not. These two, pictured here, are worth a very normal price of $308.

  • <p>This limited-edition Marie Antoinette doll is extravagant, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Her shoes aren't plastic but porcelain for crying out loud! The one-of-a-kind doll is worth <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/NRFB-Marie-Antoinette-Barbie-Doll-Deluxe-Limited-Woman-of-Royalty-Gold-Label/254768019313?hash=item3b515b7771:g:gJMAAOSw8vpfffr2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:some serious dough" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">some serious dough</a>, ringing in at $1,100. </p>
    Marie Antoinette Barbie

    This limited-edition Marie Antoinette doll is extravagant, and I wouldn't have it any other way. Her shoes aren't plastic but porcelain for crying out loud! The one-of-a-kind doll is worth some serious dough, ringing in at $1,100.

  • <p>Karaoke but make it at-home. This game came in a variety of versions, from Disney Channel hits to <em>Glee</em> favorites. It's not <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Wii-Disney-Sing-It-Family-Hits-Nintendo-Wii-Game-Microphone-Karaoke-Bundle/293644375357?epid=92972607&hash=item445e91953d:g:qtMAAOSwkAhfCcdS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:worth as much" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">worth as much</a> as others on this list, but $70 is still some serious money! </p>
    Wii Disney Sing It Family Hits Nintendo Wii Game

    Karaoke but make it at-home. This game came in a variety of versions, from Disney Channel hits to Glee favorites. It's not worth as much as others on this list, but $70 is still some serious money!

  • <p>Before iPhone's were all the rage, you very desperately wanted a sidekick. The way it kick-flipped it's way up to reveal the keyboard was the textbook definition of a chef's kiss. If you're feeling like trading in your iPhone <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Sharp-SideKick-PV300-Mobile-Phone-T-Mobile-mint-condition/284052943600?hash=item4222dff2f0:g:tH4AAOSwPhtfkH~W" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for one of these" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for one of these</a>, it's going to ring you up to $280. </p>
    T-Mobile Sidekick

    Before iPhone's were all the rage, you very desperately wanted a sidekick. The way it kick-flipped it's way up to reveal the keyboard was the textbook definition of a chef's kiss. If you're feeling like trading in your iPhone for one of these, it's going to ring you up to $280.

  • <p>Based on the famous Simpson episode of the same name, this favorite board game gets a creepy cartoon spin featuring six glow-in-the-dark pieces! Maybe that's why <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/The-Simpsons-Tree-House-of-Horror-Board-Game-Monopoly-New-Sealed-TreeHouse/353032408322?hash=item52325f0d02:g:bR4AAOSwYbNehVWN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it's worth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it's worth</a> $300?</p>
    Monopoly: Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror

    Based on the famous Simpson episode of the same name, this favorite board game gets a creepy cartoon spin featuring six glow-in-the-dark pieces! Maybe that's why it's worth $300?

  • <p>Before <em>Teen Vogue</em> came along, there was <em>Your Magazine</em>, a.k.a. <em>YM</em>. The publication stopped running in 2004, but old copies featuring stars from Ashanti to Amanda Bynes can earn you <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/2001-NOVEMEBER-YM-YOUR-MAGAZINE-DREW-BARRYMORE-EMINEM-Friends/324088725312?hash=item4b75317f40:g:t9cAAOSwyhVca316" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:around $45" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">around $45</a> an issue! </p>
    YM Magazine

    Before Teen Vogue came along, there was Your Magazine, a.k.a. YM. The publication stopped running in 2004, but old copies featuring stars from Ashanti to Amanda Bynes can earn you around $45 an issue!

  • <p>Road trips with your family went by quickly when you played your Nintendo. Special editions of this gaming device can go for several hundred dollars, but the most prized possession is <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/RARE-Boxed-Nintendo-Game-Boy-Advance-SP-Gold-Zelda-Minish-Cap-Limited-Edition/264502284099?epid=110655673&hash=item3d95908f43:g:7jYAAOSwtjBdqOwI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Gold Zelda Minish Cap" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Gold Zelda Minish Cap</a>, currently on sale for $12,000. </p>
    Nintendo Game Boy Advance SP

    Road trips with your family went by quickly when you played your Nintendo. Special editions of this gaming device can go for several hundred dollars, but the most prized possession is the Gold Zelda Minish Cap, currently on sale for $12,000.

  • <p>Remember these?! The interactive house game made you excited to get your own pad with your besties. Surprisingly, these are still sold today, but if you have <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Pixel-Chix-Roomies-House-with-Figure-Penthouse-Interactive-Room-Toy-2006-Mattel/284067201281?hash=item4223b98101:g:H2wAAOSwIlhfobsj" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the OG ones" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the OG ones</a> hanging around, they could be worth up to $143! </p>
    Pixel Chix

    Remember these?! The interactive house game made you excited to get your own pad with your besties. Surprisingly, these are still sold today, but if you have the OG ones hanging around, they could be worth up to $143!

  • <p>If somehow you have a box of these discontinued and now most likely expired breakfast snack, feel free to sell it! Someone is doing so <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Sealed-Discontinued-Kelloggs-Cereal-Straws-Vintage-Food-Nostalgia-2000s/154047450938?_trkparms=aid%3D111001%26algo%3DREC.SEED%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D20160811114145%26meid%3D6787be66cf7f422cb00b9bc4f30cf69b%26pid%3D100667%26rk%3D2%26rkt%3D6%26mehot%3Dnone%26sd%3D174485116904%26itm%3D154047450938%26pmt%3D1%26noa%3D1%26pg%3D2334524&_trksid=p2334524.c100667.m2042" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for $10,000," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for $10,000,</a> so, uh, anything is possible. </p>
    Froot Loops Cereal Straws

    If somehow you have a box of these discontinued and now most likely expired breakfast snack, feel free to sell it! Someone is doing so for $10,000, so, uh, anything is possible.

  • <p>You didn't know stress until you were at the highest speed of Bop It on the playground, and everyone was watching. The <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/BRAND-NEW-SEALED-Bop-It-Extreme-Mini-Keychain-2000-Pocket-Hand-held-Vintage/174485116904?hash=item28a01f97e8:g:pNMAAOSwLA9fjJu3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mini version of the game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mini version of the game</a>, seen here, goes for as high as $200 today. </p>
    Bop It Extreme Mini Keychain

    You didn't know stress until you were at the highest speed of Bop It on the playground, and everyone was watching. The mini version of the game, seen here, goes for as high as $200 today.

  • <p>Thanks to this aesthetically-pleasing oven, any sugar-overloaded cake or cookie was possible! If you have one from the '90s in your grasps, you're going to earn some more dough, but <a href="https://www.ebay.com/i/164390596081?chn=ps&norover=1&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-117182-37290-0&mkcid=2&itemid=164390596081&targetid=935431404853&device=c&mktype=pla&googleloc=9032519&poi=&campaignid=10877149894&mkgroupid=107912403275&rlsatarget=pla-935431404853&abcId=9300400&merchantid=6296724&gclid=CjwKCAiAv4n9BRA9EiwA30WND3J2N6sZrNI_M0VxLu4AUg24o3TyWJtud6U8TTQBGgRh8fNy_k5LgBoCKncQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this special-edition Bratz" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this special-edition Bratz</a> one is worth $129. </p>
    Easy Bake Oven

    Thanks to this aesthetically-pleasing oven, any sugar-overloaded cake or cookie was possible! If you have one from the '90s in your grasps, you're going to earn some more dough, but this special-edition Bratz one is worth $129.

  • <p>The life-changing music device doesn't go for much as you would think. But if you never opened yours from the package (who hurt you?!), a nice <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/New-Rare-Factory-Sealed-Apple-iPod-nano-8-GB-Blue-3rd-Generation-MB249LL-A/274360876086?epid=82738535&hash=item3fe12ebc36:g:eJ0AAOSw4kNetted" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$1,000" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">$1,000</a> could be coming to your bank account in the future. </p>
    Apple iPod Nano

    The life-changing music device doesn't go for much as you would think. But if you never opened yours from the package (who hurt you?!), a nice $1,000 could be coming to your bank account in the future.

  • <p>As much as I love my Netflix account, there was something about browsing the aisles of Blockbuster on a Friday evening that really makes me teary-eyed. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FBlockbuster-Video-Rental-Membership-Card%2F283491549712%3Fhash%3Ditem420169c210%253Ag%253AJm0AAOSwPEtc416u&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Membership cards" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Membership cards</a> from the video-renting giant go for up $2,000 today. </p>
    Blockbuster Card

    As much as I love my Netflix account, there was something about browsing the aisles of Blockbuster on a Friday evening that really makes me teary-eyed. Membership cards from the video-renting giant go for up $2,000 today.

  • <p>The finest tea set money could buy. Okay, not really, but the class level you felt from drinking out of this was off the charts. If you never got into yours, you can sell it <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FRare-Care-Bears-Tea-Set-Brass-Key-Keepsakes-12-Pc-Set-w-Cups-Saucers-Platter%2F303549844340%3Fhash%3Ditem46acfb0b74%253Ag%253A2lQAAOSw2xRYR54i&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for around $100 on eBay!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for around $100 on eBay!</a></p>
    Care Bears Tea Set

    The finest tea set money could buy. Okay, not really, but the class level you felt from drinking out of this was off the charts. If you never got into yours, you can sell it for around $100 on eBay!

  • <p>Remember the power your watch held? The time-telling accessory still knows how to make a statement, and this special edition Dolphin Whale model <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/CASIO-Baby-G-Frogman-BGW-104K-Dolphin-Whale-Model-2003-Rare-Wrist-watch/274066999131?hash=item3fcfaa875b:g:ubEAAOSwa3FcHBP3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rings up a value of $660." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rings up a value of $660. </a> </p>
    CASIO Baby-G Watches

    Remember the power your watch held? The time-telling accessory still knows how to make a statement, and this special edition Dolphin Whale model rings up a value of $660.

  • <p>There were two types of people growing up: Those that played with Barbies and those that played with Bratz. <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Bratz-Wild-Wild-West-Complete-Lot-NIB-Rare/264782360895?hash=item3da642313f:g:bEsAAOSwvRBe~R9r" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Boxed collections of the fashionable dolls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Boxed collections of the fashionable dolls</a> are worth up to $1,000 today. </p>
    Bratz Wild Wild West Dolls

    There were two types of people growing up: Those that played with Barbies and those that played with Bratz. Boxed collections of the fashionable dolls are worth up to $1,000 today.

  • <p>What was childhood without stepping on a LEGO piece and immediately screaming in pain after? Hardcore builders sought after the special-edition <em>Star Wars</em> creation called the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon. It's currently going <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FLEGO-Star-Wars-Ultimate-Collectors-Millennium-Falcon-10179-NIB%2F153965107386%3Fepid%3D70327387%26hash%3Ditem23d90918ba%253Ag%253AQiIAAOSwxH1d6b3o&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for $7,199.00 on eBay." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for $7,199.00 on eBay. </a> </p>
    LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon

    What was childhood without stepping on a LEGO piece and immediately screaming in pain after? Hardcore builders sought after the special-edition Star Wars creation called the Ultimate Collector's Millennium Falcon. It's currently going for $7,199.00 on eBay.

  • <p>The Furby hype was real in the '90s and early '00s despite the creepy vibe they give off. (Have you seen those eyes?!) The White Passionfruit fluffy friend <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/FURBY-2005-TIGER-ELECTRONICS-Talking-Toy-HASBRO-EMOTO-TRONIC-White-Passionfruit/114386830789?hash=item1aa1fc85c5:g:-zkAAOSwkgZdHNfE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is valued" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is valued</a> at $850.</p>
    Passion Fruit Furby

    The Furby hype was real in the '90s and early '00s despite the creepy vibe they give off. (Have you seen those eyes?!) The White Passionfruit fluffy friend is valued at $850.

  • <p>A robotic dog that lit up and danced to a song's rhythm? Iconic! Unfortunately, the gem stopped being sold in 2009 and <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/e-Dog-Dalmatian-Pup-iDog-Interactive-Electronic-Toy-Pet-Music-Dog-LED-Lights-HTF/113303169633?hash=item1a61652a61:g:7nkAAOSw6jNbv4Je" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:currently goes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">currently goes</a> for $12 to $190, depending on its edition. </p>
    Hasbro's i-Dog

    A robotic dog that lit up and danced to a song's rhythm? Iconic! Unfortunately, the gem stopped being sold in 2009 and currently goes for $12 to $190, depending on its edition.

  • <p>Over 25 billion of these cards have been sold worldwide, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rare ones out there still! Collections of the popular Japanese cards can go anywhere <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/YU-GI-OH-KONAMI-Early-2000-s-collection-1-300-Cards/274483813220?hash=item3fe8829b64:g:da8AAOSwQsZdQJk9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:from $500" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">from $500</a> to $1,000.</p>
    Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

    Over 25 billion of these cards have been sold worldwide, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rare ones out there still! Collections of the popular Japanese cards can go anywhere from $500 to $1,000.

  • <p>The idea of hearing one to two minutes of your favorite song from artists like Britney Spears and NSYNC seems silly, thanks to gems like YouTube and Spotify. Regardless, you can sell your HitClips collection for <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Hit-Clips-Micro-Music-System-BEAT-BOT-6000-Dancing-Robot-W-Destinys-Child-SUR/362786148715?hash=item5477bd516b:g:ZTUAAOSwx4BdrBma" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:up to $450." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">up to $450. </a></p>
    HitClips

    The idea of hearing one to two minutes of your favorite song from artists like Britney Spears and NSYNC seems silly, thanks to gems like YouTube and Spotify. Regardless, you can sell your HitClips collection for up to $450.

  • <p>Summertime was a blast when you got your hands on one of these. Today, the water gun is still a popular item, but <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/NEW-2004-Super-Soaker-Flash-Flood-SoakerTag-Elite-26-BRAND-NEW/353122858957?hash=item5237c337cd:g:O-kAAOSwmv1e-YkO" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:older versions" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">older versions </a>can be worth anywhere from $300 to $450. </p>
    Super Soakers

    Summertime was a blast when you got your hands on one of these. Today, the water gun is still a popular item, but older versions can be worth anywhere from $300 to $450.

  • <p>Would it really be a list about the '00s if Beanie Babies weren't on here? This toy, celebrating the year 2000, <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Ty-2k-Beanie-Baby/324167886256?hash=item4b79e965b0:g:BnQAAOSwqA1ev42c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:is currently selling for $11,100" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">is currently selling for $11,100</a>. Insane! </p>
    Beanie Babies

    Would it really be a list about the '00s if Beanie Babies weren't on here? This toy, celebrating the year 2000, is currently selling for $11,100. Insane!

  • <p>Barbie got a fashionable makeover when they revealed the MyScene dolls. Playing their dress up games on Everythinggirl.com was everything you wanted and more. <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Barbie-My-Scene-Swappin-Style-Madision-Doll-Sealed-New-in-box-Rare-240-looks/143410593955?_trkparms=aid%3D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE.SIM%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D229878%26meid%3D3021eae65de143ba8f7ca7ac5d6eb2ef%26pid%3D100005%26rk%3D5%26rkt%3D12%26mehot%3Dpf%26sd%3D363088057663%26itm%3D143410593955%26pmt%3D1%26noa%3D0%26pg%3D2047675%26algv%3DSimplAMLv5PairwiseWebWithBBEV2bDemotionHighArwV2%26brand%3DMattel&_trksid=p2047675.c100005.m1851" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Some of the dolls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Some of the dolls</a>, if still in their original packaging, are worth close to $500. </p>
    MyScene Dolls

    Barbie got a fashionable makeover when they revealed the MyScene dolls. Playing their dress up games on Everythinggirl.com was everything you wanted and more. Some of the dolls, if still in their original packaging, are worth close to $500.

  • <p>A piece of plastic (that was rather cute) floating in water that talked? Talk about revolutionary! A box filled <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/1-Box-Aqua-Pets-Dew-Drops-Factory-Box-Wild-Planet-Target-Dewdrops-Discontinued/193644993609?hash=item2d16241c49:g:hIsAAOSw6a5fTl-w" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with the once-popular toy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with the once-popular toy </a>is valued at $50 currently. </p>
    Aquapet

    A piece of plastic (that was rather cute) floating in water that talked? Talk about revolutionary! A box filled with the once-popular toy is valued at $50 currently.

  • <p>Beauty routines in the '00s were nothing without Bath & Body Works Art Stuff. The glitter-packed sprays were precisely the right amount of extra every 13-year-old needed. A full bottle of the stuff can be yours <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Bath-Body-Works-Art-Stuff-Starry-Sky-Glitter-Splash-4-oz-used-approx-95-full/163714851934?hash=item261e2a645e:g:PDkAAOSwjWRc8fAZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for just $50" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">for just $50</a> if you're in the mood to feel nostalgic.</p>
    Bath & Body Works Art Stuff

    Beauty routines in the '00s were nothing without Bath & Body Works Art Stuff. The glitter-packed sprays were precisely the right amount of extra every 13-year-old needed. A full bottle of the stuff can be yours for just $50 if you're in the mood to feel nostalgic.

  • <p>The smallest pet you ever owned, probably? At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, they gave some lucky fans this masked superhero cat and made it one of the most expensive pieces today, <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Littlest-Pet-Shop-2009-San-Diego-Comic-Con-Masked-Super-Hero-Cat-Brand-New/174245789891?hash=item2891dbc0c3:g:SdIAAOSwAppej2d4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:valued at $800." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">valued at $800. </a> </p>
    Littlest Pet Shop

    The smallest pet you ever owned, probably? At the San Diego Comic-Con in 2009, they gave some lucky fans this masked superhero cat and made it one of the most expensive pieces today, valued at $800.

  • <p>Mystery Date was elite, and that's mainly because it was possible, even if it was fictional, to date Troy Bolton. If he and all these pieces are still in the box, you could get $200<a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/MB-Milton-Bradley-Mystery-Date-High-School-Musical-Board-Game-Vintage-Pre-owned/223942007264?hash=item3423fbd9e0:g:Mp0AAOSwYwFbgqkS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:for the prized board game." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> for the prized board game. </a> </p>
    'High School Musical' Board Games

    Mystery Date was elite, and that's mainly because it was possible, even if it was fictional, to date Troy Bolton. If he and all these pieces are still in the box, you could get $200 for the prized board game.

  • <p>French fries were eaten, playgrounds were explored, and you and your siblings fought over who had the best McDonald's toy. If you had restraint and didn't open yours, some toys like <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Beanie-Babies-6-BUMBLE-THE-BEE-McDonalds-TY-Teenie-Missing-Number-Error-Rare/123591009405?_trkparms=aid%3D555021%26algo%3DPL.SIMRVI%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D20190711100440%26meid%3D51c9a0ed90414d0b8c6141b3525035f3%26pid%3D100752%26rk%3D2%26rkt%3D11%26mehot%3Dpf%26sd%3D254218457098%26itm%3D123591009405%26pmt%3D1%26noa%3D0%26pg%3D2047675%26algv%3DSimplRVIAMLv5WebWithPLRVIOnTopCombiner&_trksid=p2047675.c100752.m1982" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Bumblebee TY Teenie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Bumblebee TY Teenie</a> have a price value of $2,000. </p>
    McDonald's Happy Meal Toys

    French fries were eaten, playgrounds were explored, and you and your siblings fought over who had the best McDonald's toy. If you had restraint and didn't open yours, some toys like the Bumblebee TY Teenie have a price value of $2,000.

  • <p>You + your parents computer + Neopets.com = the ideal afternoon in 2005. Plush collections of the popular fictional animals could <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FRARE-Lot-of-6-Neopets-Petpet-Plushies-Fire-Noil-Pink-Feepit-Warf-Ona-Miamouse%2F264482270563%3Fhash%3Ditem3d945f2d63%253Ag%253AGYAAAOSwT9ZdkU7u&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bring you $150" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">bring you $150</a>, if they're in good c0ndition. </p>
    Neopets Petpet Plushies

    You + your parents computer + Neopets.com = the ideal afternoon in 2005. Plush collections of the popular fictional animals could bring you $150, if they're in good c0ndition.

  • <p>Forever mad at myself that my sister and I thought this was the perfect toy to take outside in the rain!! If we didn't make that mistake, we would've been<a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fitm%2FBarbie-Glamour-Vacation-Jet%2F264037152958%3Fepid%3D691168191%26hash%3Ditem3d79d738be%253Ag%253A1DwAAOSwM8Rb6haB&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Flife%2Fg34751269%2Fmost-expensive-valuable-2000s-toys-movies-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:$480 richer." class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> $480 richer. </a></p>
    Barbie Glamour Vacation Jet

    Forever mad at myself that my sister and I thought this was the perfect toy to take outside in the rain!! If we didn't make that mistake, we would've been $480 richer.

  • <p>Scholastic book fairs were capital-L Lit when you snagged a copy of the famous funny word game. If you didn't get into them, a pristine copy is <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/Halloween-Mad-Libs-Junior-Roger-Price/224188444290?epid=46750309&hash=item3432ac2e82:g:emUAAOSwDiBZKfHB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:worth around $120." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">worth around $120. </a> </p>
    Mad Libs

    Scholastic book fairs were capital-L Lit when you snagged a copy of the famous funny word game. If you didn't get into them, a pristine copy is worth around $120.

  • <p>The more conservative doll of the bunch originally retailed in Target stores for anywhere between $15 to $20. As of 2019, no new dolls are being made, so it's the perfect time to sell the ones you have hidden somewhere in your attic. <a href="https://www.ebay.com/itm/groovy-girls-dolls/184240886231?hash=item2ae59cd1d7:g:3RkAAOSwRHleih9s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:A set of five" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">A set of five</a> goes for over $100. </p>
    Groovy Girls

    The more conservative doll of the bunch originally retailed in Target stores for anywhere between $15 to $20. As of 2019, no new dolls are being made, so it's the perfect time to sell the ones you have hidden somewhere in your attic. A set of five goes for over $100.

