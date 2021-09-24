40 Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe You've Probably Never Seen

  • <p>Say the name "Marilyn," and only one woman comes to mind: The stunning, sultry, and iconic Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson (baptized Norma Jean Baker) on June 1, 1926, she was taken to a foster home when she was only two weeks old by her mother, Gladys Baker. Gladys had a history of mental instability and was often hospitalized. Norma spent her childhood in a series of foster homes, dropping out of high school at 15. She worked in a munitions factory during WWII, where she was discovered, and began a career as a pin-up model. In 1946, she signed her first movie contract, shortly thereafter adopting her new stage name and dying her brunette hair blonde. </p><p>In a matter of a few years, Marilyn would become one of the world’s most famous actresses, known for her blonde bombshell looks as well as her tumultuous marriages to famous men. Despite her unsettled personal life, Marilyn endeared herself to fans around the world with her soft voice, gentle demeanor, and beautiful smile. Here’s a look at her life through the decades.</p>
    1/41

    40 Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe You've Probably Never Seen

    Say the name "Marilyn," and only one woman comes to mind: The stunning, sultry, and iconic Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson (baptized Norma Jean Baker) on June 1, 1926, she was taken to a foster home when she was only two weeks old by her mother, Gladys Baker. Gladys had a history of mental instability and was often hospitalized. Norma spent her childhood in a series of foster homes, dropping out of high school at 15. She worked in a munitions factory during WWII, where she was discovered, and began a career as a pin-up model. In 1946, she signed her first movie contract, shortly thereafter adopting her new stage name and dying her brunette hair blonde.

    In a matter of a few years, Marilyn would become one of the world’s most famous actresses, known for her blonde bombshell looks as well as her tumultuous marriages to famous men. Despite her unsettled personal life, Marilyn endeared herself to fans around the world with her soft voice, gentle demeanor, and beautiful smile. Here’s a look at her life through the decades.

  • <p>Here, Gladys Baker holds her daughter, Norma. She took the baby to her first foster home when she was only two weeks old. She visited Norma and even lived with her daughter briefly before Gladys was hospitalized for a time due to paranoid schizophrenia. She would be in and out of hospitals for most of her life. </p>
    2/41

    1926: Being held by her mom

    Here, Gladys Baker holds her daughter, Norma. She took the baby to her first foster home when she was only two weeks old. She visited Norma and even lived with her daughter briefly before Gladys was hospitalized for a time due to paranoid schizophrenia. She would be in and out of hospitals for most of her life.

  • <p>Six month old Norma is seen in what's likely her first formal portrait.</p>
    3/41

    1927: Posing for her first portrait

    Six month old Norma is seen in what's likely her first formal portrait.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Norma posed here at two years old. It was during this time she was living with her first set of foster parents. </p>
    4/41

    1928: Posing at two years old

    Norma posed here at two years old. It was during this time she was living with her first set of foster parents.

  • <p>Norma's mom, Gladys, visited her daughter frequently during the early years. </p>
    5/41

    1929: Spending time on the beach

    Norma's mom, Gladys, visited her daughter frequently during the early years.

  • <p>Norma's beautiful smile is revealed in this portrait when she's five years old. </p>
    6/41

    1931: Showing off her trademark smile

    Norma's beautiful smile is revealed in this portrait when she's five years old.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Norma loved dogs and often had dogs throughout her life, including during her last days. </p>
    7/41

    1933: Playing with neighborhood dogs

    Norma loved dogs and often had dogs throughout her life, including during her last days.

  • <p>Norma is stylishly dressed for this formal portrait.</p>
    8/41

    1940: Becoming a teenager

    Norma is stylishly dressed for this formal portrait.

  • <p>Norma (center) is seen on an outing with two friends. </p>
    9/41

    1941: Boating with her friends

    Norma (center) is seen on an outing with two friends.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Norma did see extended family members at times. Here, they're at a restaurant with Norma on the far right, center. </p>
    10/41

    1942: Spending time with family

    Norma did see extended family members at times. Here, they're at a restaurant with Norma on the far right, center.

  • <p>Norma married merchant marine, Jimmy Dougherty, when she was 16 years old. The marriage lasted until 1946. </p>
    11/41

    1942: Marrying for the first time

    Norma married merchant marine, Jimmy Dougherty, when she was 16 years old. The marriage lasted until 1946.

  • <p>Here, Norma models for a hair products advertisement.</p>
    12/41

    1945: Beginning her modeling model

    Here, Norma models for a hair products advertisement.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Newly signed with 20th Century Fox, Norma began a whirlwind of publicity shoots. She adopted her new stage name after a popular first name of the time and her mother's maiden name, Monroe. </p>
    13/41

    1947: Starting her film career

    Newly signed with 20th Century Fox, Norma began a whirlwind of publicity shoots. She adopted her new stage name after a popular first name of the time and her mother's maiden name, Monroe.

  • <p>Marilyn began the transformation from all-American charmer to screen siren in this swimsuit shot staged by the studio. </p>
    14/41

    1947: Honing her look

    Marilyn began the transformation from all-American charmer to screen siren in this swimsuit shot staged by the studio.

  • <p>Marilyn put in long hours learning her trade. </p>
    15/41

    1947: Rehearsing with her acting coach

    Marilyn put in long hours learning her trade.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn learned to apply makeup to create a very specific screen persona for herself. </p>
    16/41

    1948: Creating a look

    Marilyn learned to apply makeup to create a very specific screen persona for herself.

  • <p>This portrait shows Marilyn in all her loveliness before her first movie appearance. </p>
    17/41

    1949: Posing for a studio portrait

    This portrait shows Marilyn in all her loveliness before her first movie appearance.

  • <p>Marilyn always wanted to be taken seriously as an actress. Here, she's at an audition for a play. This same year, she received attention for her small role in John Huston's crime drama, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Asphalt-Jungle-Sterling-Hayden/dp/B000SQXNGY/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+asphalt+jungle&qid=1562963016&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Asphalt Jungle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><u>The </u></em><u><em>Asphalt Jungle</em></u></a> and also impressed audiences and critics when she appeared in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-About-Eve-Bette-Davis/dp/B004LQIA10/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=all+about+eve&qid=1562951684&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All About Eve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>All About Eve</em></a>, with Bette Davis. </p>
    18/41

    1950: Going to an audition

    Marilyn always wanted to be taken seriously as an actress. Here, she's at an audition for a play. This same year, she received attention for her small role in John Huston's crime drama, The Asphalt Jungle and also impressed audiences and critics when she appeared in All About Eve, with Bette Davis.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn's career began to skyrocket in the early '50s with her roles in <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Niagara-Colorized-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B002D40X2Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=35ODXAUNQHVZ2&keywords=niagara+movie&qid=1562963056&s=gateway&sprefix=niagara+movie%2Caps%2C134&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niagara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Niagara</em> </a></u>(1953), <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gentlemen-Prefer-Blondes-Jane-Russell/dp/B009EDZYZ0/ref=sr_1_1?crid=298MBUTZEPCU2&keywords=gentlemen+prefer+blondes&qid=1562963093&s=gateway&sprefix=gentlemen+prefer+blondes%2Caps%2C144&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes</em></a> </u>(1953), <u><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Marry-Millionaire-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B00IQ3YS6A/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E3U5APURK1GK&keywords=how+to+marry+a+millionaire&qid=1562963131&s=gateway&sprefix=how+to+marry+a+%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Marry a Millionaire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Marry a Millionaire</a> </em></u>(1953), and <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theres-No-Business-Like-Show/dp/B005SAZ2IM/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=there%27s+no+business+like+show+business&qid=1562952219&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:There's No Business Like Show Business" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>There's No Business Like Show Business </em></a></u>(1954). She soon became a household name and an international sex symbol. </p>
    19/41

    1953: Talking with her acting coach on set

    Marilyn's career began to skyrocket in the early '50s with her roles in Niagara (1953), Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), How to Marry a Millionaire (1953), and There's No Business Like Show Business (1954). She soon became a household name and an international sex symbol.

  • <p>Marilyn laughed with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall at the premiere of <em>How to Marry a Millionaire</em>. </p>
    20/41

    1953: Appearing at a premiere

    Marilyn laughed with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall at the premiere of How to Marry a Millionaire.

  • <p>Marilyn left her hand and footprints in the cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. She's accompanied by Jane Russell, her co-star in <em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes</em>.</p>
    21/41

    1953: Leaving her hand and footprints in cement

    Marilyn left her hand and footprints in the cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. She's accompanied by Jane Russell, her co-star in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn had fans of all ages. Here, she signs for a young boy at the Grauman's event. </p>
    22/41

    1953: Signing autographs

    Marilyn had fans of all ages. Here, she signs for a young boy at the Grauman's event.

  • <p>Marilyn attended a holiday party at Bob Hope's house. She's surrounded by Hope, General William Dean (who had addressed the U.S. troops in Korea the night before on Hope's show), and baseball great Joe DiMaggio, who will soon become Marilyn's second husband.</p>
    23/41

    1953: Attending a party at Bob Hope's house

    Marilyn attended a holiday party at Bob Hope's house. She's surrounded by Hope, General William Dean (who had addressed the U.S. troops in Korea the night before on Hope's show), and baseball great Joe DiMaggio, who will soon become Marilyn's second husband.

  • <p>Marilyn married Joe DiMaggio in January. They're coming out of the courthouse where the ceremony was held. </p>
    24/41

    1954: Marrying for the second time

    Marilyn married Joe DiMaggio in January. They're coming out of the courthouse where the ceremony was held.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Later that year, the couple would divorce. </p>
    25/41

    1954: Smiling as newlyweds

    Later that year, the couple would divorce.

  • <p>Marilyn visited the troops in Korea during the Korean War. As you would imagine, her presence was celebrated by service members and the press alike. </p>
    26/41

    1954: Visiting the troops

    Marilyn visited the troops in Korea during the Korean War. As you would imagine, her presence was celebrated by service members and the press alike.

  • <p>Tired of being typecast as a dumb blond, Marilyn moved to New York City to study at the Actor's Studio. Here, Marilyn is holding her little white dog, Maf. <br></p>
    27/41

    1955: Heading to New York

    Tired of being typecast as a dumb blond, Marilyn moved to New York City to study at the Actor's Studio. Here, Marilyn is holding her little white dog, Maf.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn appeared introspective in this candid shot in her New York hotel room. </p>
    28/41

    1955: Having quiet time

    Marilyn appeared introspective in this candid shot in her New York hotel room.

  • <p>Marilyn accepted flowers from Jack Warner, president of Warner Brothers, after Warner announced that Marilyn would star in a new film. </p>
    29/41

    1956: Being congratulated by the studio head

    Marilyn accepted flowers from Jack Warner, president of Warner Brothers, after Warner announced that Marilyn would star in a new film.

  • <p>Marilyn blew out the candle on her cake to celebrate her milestone birthday. </p>
    30/41

    1956: Celebrating her 30th birthday

    Marilyn blew out the candle on her cake to celebrate her milestone birthday.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn married Arthur Miller, a famous playwright best known for his Pultizer-award-winning play, <em>Death of a Salesman</em>. </p>
    31/41

    1956: Marrying for the third time

    Marilyn married Arthur Miller, a famous playwright best known for his Pultizer-award-winning play, Death of a Salesman.

  • <p>After the wedding, Marilyn met Miller's parents in Connecticut. </p>
    32/41

    1956: Meeting the parents

    After the wedding, Marilyn met Miller's parents in Connecticut.

  • <p>The newlyweds traveled together to London, where Marilyn was slated to start her latest film. </p>
    33/41

    1956: Traveling to London

    The newlyweds traveled together to London, where Marilyn was slated to start her latest film.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn was signed to star in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prince-Showgirl-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B006SA5XJO/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+prince+and+the+showgirl&qid=1562955822&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Prince and the Showgirl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Prince and the Showgirl</em></a> (1957) with Laurence Olivier, who also directed and produced the film. Unfortunately, her erratic behavior on set caused tension with the cast and crew. The film received mixed reviews. </p>
    34/41

    1956: Smiling at a press conference

    Marilyn was signed to star in The Prince and the Showgirl (1957) with Laurence Olivier, who also directed and produced the film. Unfortunately, her erratic behavior on set caused tension with the cast and crew. The film received mixed reviews.

  • <p>Marilyn returned to her most successful genre, romantic comedy, in the huge hit, <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Some-Like-Hot-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B004778YJG/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=some+like+it+hot&qid=1562956109&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Some Like it Hot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Some Like it Hot</em></a>.</u> Here, she's with director Billy Wilder at a press conference for the film. She won a "Best Actress in a Comedy" Golden Globe for her role. </p>
    35/41

    1959: Returning to comedic films

    Marilyn returned to her most successful genre, romantic comedy, in the huge hit, Some Like it Hot. Here, she's with director Billy Wilder at a press conference for the film. She won a "Best Actress in a Comedy" Golden Globe for her role.

  • <p>Marilyn was the guest of honor at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Time-Life Building in New York City. She's lighting the giant firecracker with a giant match. </p>
    36/41

    1960: Attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony

    Marilyn was the guest of honor at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Time-Life Building in New York City. She's lighting the giant firecracker with a giant match.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Film photographers set up a shot for Marilyn and her co-stars Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift during the shooting of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Misfits-Clark-Gable/dp/B00FJVBSP6/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=the+misfits&qid=1562959687&s=gateway&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Misfits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Misfits</em></a>. The screenplay was written by her husband, Arthur Miller. It was Marilyn's last completed film. </p>
    37/41

    1960: Waiting for filming to begin on set

    Film photographers set up a shot for Marilyn and her co-stars Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift during the shooting of The Misfits. The screenplay was written by her husband, Arthur Miller. It was Marilyn's last completed film.

  • <p>Marilyn cuddled with a small dog on the set during the filming of <em>The Misfits</em>. Her marriage to Miller dissolved later this year and was finalized in early 1961.</p>
    38/41

    1960: Taking a break on the set

    Marilyn cuddled with a small dog on the set during the filming of The Misfits. Her marriage to Miller dissolved later this year and was finalized in early 1961.

  • <p>Marilyn struggled with depression and prescription drug addiction, and in February 1961, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in New York for "exhaustion." Her ex-husband DiMaggio helped get her released. </p>
    39/41

    1961: Leaving the hospital

    Marilyn struggled with depression and prescription drug addiction, and in February 1961, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in New York for "exhaustion." Her ex-husband DiMaggio helped get her released.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marilyn serenaded John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday with her now-iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday." She was sewn into her stunning, shimmering gown adorned with more than 2,500 rhinestones.</p>
    40/41

    1962: Singing to the president

    Marilyn serenaded John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday with her now-iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday." She was sewn into her stunning, shimmering gown adorned with more than 2,500 rhinestones.

  • <p>On August 5, 1962, Marilyn died in her Los Angeles home just months after her 36th birthday. Empty bottles of prescription medications were found in the room, with her death ruled a "probable suicide." Despite her complex history, Marilyn has remained a beloved icon of beauty, style, and enduring sex appeal around the world. To this day, she has no equal. </p>
    41/41

    1962: Remembering a legend

    On August 5, 1962, Marilyn died in her Los Angeles home just months after her 36th birthday. Empty bottles of prescription medications were found in the room, with her death ruled a "probable suicide." Despite her complex history, Marilyn has remained a beloved icon of beauty, style, and enduring sex appeal around the world. To this day, she has no equal.

<p>Say the name "Marilyn," and only one woman comes to mind: The stunning, sultry, and iconic Marilyn Monroe. Born Norma Jeane Mortenson (baptized Norma Jean Baker) on June 1, 1926, she was taken to a foster home when she was only two weeks old by her mother, Gladys Baker. Gladys had a history of mental instability and was often hospitalized. Norma spent her childhood in a series of foster homes, dropping out of high school at 15. She worked in a munitions factory during WWII, where she was discovered, and began a career as a pin-up model. In 1946, she signed her first movie contract, shortly thereafter adopting her new stage name and dying her brunette hair blonde. </p><p>In a matter of a few years, Marilyn would become one of the world’s most famous actresses, known for her blonde bombshell looks as well as her tumultuous marriages to famous men. Despite her unsettled personal life, Marilyn endeared herself to fans around the world with her soft voice, gentle demeanor, and beautiful smile. Here’s a look at her life through the decades.</p>
<p>Here, Gladys Baker holds her daughter, Norma. She took the baby to her first foster home when she was only two weeks old. She visited Norma and even lived with her daughter briefly before Gladys was hospitalized for a time due to paranoid schizophrenia. She would be in and out of hospitals for most of her life. </p>
<p>Six month old Norma is seen in what's likely her first formal portrait.</p>
<p>Norma posed here at two years old. It was during this time she was living with her first set of foster parents. </p>
<p>Norma's mom, Gladys, visited her daughter frequently during the early years. </p>
<p>Norma's beautiful smile is revealed in this portrait when she's five years old. </p>
<p>Norma loved dogs and often had dogs throughout her life, including during her last days. </p>
<p>Norma is stylishly dressed for this formal portrait.</p>
<p>Norma (center) is seen on an outing with two friends. </p>
<p>Norma did see extended family members at times. Here, they're at a restaurant with Norma on the far right, center. </p>
<p>Norma married merchant marine, Jimmy Dougherty, when she was 16 years old. The marriage lasted until 1946. </p>
<p>Here, Norma models for a hair products advertisement.</p>
<p>Newly signed with 20th Century Fox, Norma began a whirlwind of publicity shoots. She adopted her new stage name after a popular first name of the time and her mother's maiden name, Monroe. </p>
<p>Marilyn began the transformation from all-American charmer to screen siren in this swimsuit shot staged by the studio. </p>
<p>Marilyn put in long hours learning her trade. </p>
<p>Marilyn learned to apply makeup to create a very specific screen persona for herself. </p>
<p>This portrait shows Marilyn in all her loveliness before her first movie appearance. </p>
<p>Marilyn always wanted to be taken seriously as an actress. Here, she's at an audition for a play. This same year, she received attention for her small role in John Huston's crime drama, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Asphalt-Jungle-Sterling-Hayden/dp/B000SQXNGY/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+asphalt+jungle&qid=1562963016&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Asphalt Jungle" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em><u>The </u></em><u><em>Asphalt Jungle</em></u></a> and also impressed audiences and critics when she appeared in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/All-About-Eve-Bette-Davis/dp/B004LQIA10/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=all+about+eve&qid=1562951684&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:All About Eve" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>All About Eve</em></a>, with Bette Davis. </p>
<p>Marilyn's career began to skyrocket in the early '50s with her roles in <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Niagara-Colorized-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B002D40X2Q/ref=sr_1_1?crid=35ODXAUNQHVZ2&keywords=niagara+movie&qid=1562963056&s=gateway&sprefix=niagara+movie%2Caps%2C134&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Niagara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Niagara</em> </a></u>(1953), <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Gentlemen-Prefer-Blondes-Jane-Russell/dp/B009EDZYZ0/ref=sr_1_1?crid=298MBUTZEPCU2&keywords=gentlemen+prefer+blondes&qid=1562963093&s=gateway&sprefix=gentlemen+prefer+blondes%2Caps%2C144&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes</em></a> </u>(1953), <u><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Marry-Millionaire-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B00IQ3YS6A/ref=sr_1_1?crid=E3U5APURK1GK&keywords=how+to+marry+a+millionaire&qid=1562963131&s=gateway&sprefix=how+to+marry+a+%2Caps%2C138&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:How to Marry a Millionaire" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">How to Marry a Millionaire</a> </em></u>(1953), and <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theres-No-Business-Like-Show/dp/B005SAZ2IM/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=there%27s+no+business+like+show+business&qid=1562952219&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:There's No Business Like Show Business" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>There's No Business Like Show Business </em></a></u>(1954). She soon became a household name and an international sex symbol. </p>
<p>Marilyn laughed with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall at the premiere of <em>How to Marry a Millionaire</em>. </p>
<p>Marilyn left her hand and footprints in the cement at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. She's accompanied by Jane Russell, her co-star in <em>Gentlemen Prefer Blondes</em>.</p>
<p>Marilyn had fans of all ages. Here, she signs for a young boy at the Grauman's event. </p>
<p>Marilyn attended a holiday party at Bob Hope's house. She's surrounded by Hope, General William Dean (who had addressed the U.S. troops in Korea the night before on Hope's show), and baseball great Joe DiMaggio, who will soon become Marilyn's second husband.</p>
<p>Marilyn married Joe DiMaggio in January. They're coming out of the courthouse where the ceremony was held. </p>
<p>Later that year, the couple would divorce. </p>
<p>Marilyn visited the troops in Korea during the Korean War. As you would imagine, her presence was celebrated by service members and the press alike. </p>
<p>Tired of being typecast as a dumb blond, Marilyn moved to New York City to study at the Actor's Studio. Here, Marilyn is holding her little white dog, Maf. <br></p>
<p>Marilyn appeared introspective in this candid shot in her New York hotel room. </p>
<p>Marilyn accepted flowers from Jack Warner, president of Warner Brothers, after Warner announced that Marilyn would star in a new film. </p>
<p>Marilyn blew out the candle on her cake to celebrate her milestone birthday. </p>
<p>Marilyn married Arthur Miller, a famous playwright best known for his Pultizer-award-winning play, <em>Death of a Salesman</em>. </p>
<p>After the wedding, Marilyn met Miller's parents in Connecticut. </p>
<p>The newlyweds traveled together to London, where Marilyn was slated to start her latest film. </p>
<p>Marilyn was signed to star in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Prince-Showgirl-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B006SA5XJO/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+prince+and+the+showgirl&qid=1562955822&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Prince and the Showgirl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Prince and the Showgirl</em></a> (1957) with Laurence Olivier, who also directed and produced the film. Unfortunately, her erratic behavior on set caused tension with the cast and crew. The film received mixed reviews. </p>
<p>Marilyn returned to her most successful genre, romantic comedy, in the huge hit, <u><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Some-Like-Hot-Marilyn-Monroe/dp/B004778YJG/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=some+like+it+hot&qid=1562956109&s=gateway&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Some Like it Hot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Some Like it Hot</em></a>.</u> Here, she's with director Billy Wilder at a press conference for the film. She won a "Best Actress in a Comedy" Golden Globe for her role. </p>
<p>Marilyn was the guest of honor at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Time-Life Building in New York City. She's lighting the giant firecracker with a giant match. </p>
<p>Film photographers set up a shot for Marilyn and her co-stars Clark Gable and Montgomery Clift during the shooting of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Misfits-Clark-Gable/dp/B00FJVBSP6/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=the+misfits&qid=1562959687&s=gateway&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.28612852%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Misfits" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Misfits</em></a>. The screenplay was written by her husband, Arthur Miller. It was Marilyn's last completed film. </p>
<p>Marilyn cuddled with a small dog on the set during the filming of <em>The Misfits</em>. Her marriage to Miller dissolved later this year and was finalized in early 1961.</p>
<p>Marilyn struggled with depression and prescription drug addiction, and in February 1961, she was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in New York for "exhaustion." Her ex-husband DiMaggio helped get her released. </p>
<p>Marilyn serenaded John F. Kennedy for his 45th birthday with her now-iconic rendition of "Happy Birthday." She was sewn into her stunning, shimmering gown adorned with more than 2,500 rhinestones.</p>
<p>On August 5, 1962, Marilyn died in her Los Angeles home just months after her 36th birthday. Empty bottles of prescription medications were found in the room, with her death ruled a "probable suicide." Despite her complex history, Marilyn has remained a beloved icon of beauty, style, and enduring sex appeal around the world. To this day, she has no equal. </p>

Including photos from her early life, romances, and career.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories