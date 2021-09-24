40 Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe You've Probably Never Seen
- 1/41
40 Rare Photos of Marilyn Monroe You've Probably Never Seen
- 2/41
1926: Being held by her mom
- 3/41
1927: Posing for her first portrait
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/41
1928: Posing at two years old
- 5/41
1929: Spending time on the beach
- 6/41
1931: Showing off her trademark smile
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/41
1933: Playing with neighborhood dogs
- 8/41
1940: Becoming a teenager
- 9/41
1941: Boating with her friends
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/41
1942: Spending time with family
- 11/41
1942: Marrying for the first time
- 12/41
1945: Beginning her modeling model
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/41
1947: Starting her film career
- 14/41
1947: Honing her look
- 15/41
1947: Rehearsing with her acting coach
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/41
1948: Creating a look
- 17/41
1949: Posing for a studio portrait
- 18/41
1950: Going to an audition
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/41
1953: Talking with her acting coach on set
- 20/41
1953: Appearing at a premiere
- 21/41
1953: Leaving her hand and footprints in cement
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/41
1953: Signing autographs
- 23/41
1953: Attending a party at Bob Hope's house
- 24/41
1954: Marrying for the second time
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/41
1954: Smiling as newlyweds
- 26/41
1954: Visiting the troops
- 27/41
1955: Heading to New York
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/41
1955: Having quiet time
- 29/41
1956: Being congratulated by the studio head
- 30/41
1956: Celebrating her 30th birthday
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/41
1956: Marrying for the third time
- 32/41
1956: Meeting the parents
- 33/41
1956: Traveling to London
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/41
1956: Smiling at a press conference
- 35/41
1959: Returning to comedic films
- 36/41
1960: Attending a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/41
1960: Waiting for filming to begin on set
- 38/41
1960: Taking a break on the set
- 39/41
1961: Leaving the hospital
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/41
1962: Singing to the president
- 41/41
1962: Remembering a legend