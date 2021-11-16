40 Rare, Iconic Photos of Betty White Through the Years

  • <p>Few Hollywood stars can say they’ve enjoyed such a successful run as a performer: In 2018, Guinness World Book declared that Betty White had achieved the record for <a href="https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/107740-longest-tv-career-by-an-entertainer-female" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longest TV career as a female entertainer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">longest TV career as a female entertainer</a>. In her more than eight decades in the business, Betty’s trademark mega-watt smile, gracious demeanor, and clever wit have rightfully earned her star status. </p><p>Honing her skills in radio, she went on to star in one hit TV show after another and guest-starred in countless others. She also appeared on many game shows through the years. A 2010 Super Bowl commercial introduced her to another generation and re-energized her career, landing her a spot on <a href="https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/betty-white-monologue/n12809" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saturday Night Live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Saturday Night Live</em></a> (after a Facebook campaign!) at 88 years old — the oldest host ever. Her lifelong love for animals is her driving passion, and she’s often said she stays in show biz to support her animal charities. Here’s a look at her amazing life and career in pictures.</p>
    1/41

    40 Rare, Iconic Photos of Betty White Through the Years

    Few Hollywood stars can say they’ve enjoyed such a successful run as a performer: In 2018, Guinness World Book declared that Betty White had achieved the record for longest TV career as a female entertainer. In her more than eight decades in the business, Betty’s trademark mega-watt smile, gracious demeanor, and clever wit have rightfully earned her star status.

    Honing her skills in radio, she went on to star in one hit TV show after another and guest-starred in countless others. She also appeared on many game shows through the years. A 2010 Super Bowl commercial introduced her to another generation and re-energized her career, landing her a spot on Saturday Night Live (after a Facebook campaign!) at 88 years old — the oldest host ever. Her lifelong love for animals is her driving passion, and she’s often said she stays in show biz to support her animal charities. Here’s a look at her amazing life and career in pictures.

  • <p>Born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park Illinois, Betty White is the only child of Tess and Horace White, an electrical engineer. The family moved to Los Angeles when she was 2 years old. After singing at her high school graduation, she was chosen to participate in an experimental TV broadcast in 1939! She began a career in radio before making the transition to TV.</p>
    2/41

    1949: Her TV career begins

    Born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park Illinois, Betty White is the only child of Tess and Horace White, an electrical engineer. The family moved to Los Angeles when she was 2 years old. After singing at her high school graduation, she was chosen to participate in an experimental TV broadcast in 1939! She began a career in radio before making the transition to TV.

  • <p>Betty's first paid TV jobs were on several different variety and comedy shows. In 1952, Betty produced and starred in her first TV sitcom, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Life-Elizabeth-Volumes-1-4-4-DVD/dp/B004CNK538/ref=sr_1_3?crid=137LLTNI36277&keywords=life+with+elizabeth+dvd&qid=1579109465&sprefix=life+with+eliza%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life With Elizabeth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Life With Elizabeth</em></a>, which ran live and followed the day-to-day events in the life of a newlywed couple. The show aired for two seasons. </p>
    3/41

    1952: Her TV career takes off

    Betty's first paid TV jobs were on several different variety and comedy shows. In 1952, Betty produced and starred in her first TV sitcom, Life With Elizabeth, which ran live and followed the day-to-day events in the life of a newlywed couple. The show aired for two seasons.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Here, she's spending time at home with her dog, Stormy, before it's time for work. </p>
    4/41

    1954: At home

    Here, she's spending time at home with her dog, Stormy, before it's time for work.

  • <p>Betty's gorgeous smile shines through in this publicity shot.</p>
    5/41

    1954: In the spotlight

    Betty's gorgeous smile shines through in this publicity shot.

  • <p>Here, she poses at home with all of her dogs, Bandy, Danny and Stormy. Her production company was named after Bandy. </p>
    6/41

    1954: Animal lover

    Here, she poses at home with all of her dogs, Bandy, Danny and Stormy. Her production company was named after Bandy.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty was honored during the Christmas parade in Los Angeles. </p>
    7/41

    1955: Christmas parade

    Betty was honored during the Christmas parade in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Betty starred in a new sitcom, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Date-Angels-1957-1958-Betty-White/dp/B004Q0VR7U/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=date+with+the+angels&qid=1579109669&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Date With the Angels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Date With the Angels</a>, which ran for two seasons. The show followed the lives of a new bride and her insurance salesman husband. </p>
    8/41

    1957: A new show

    Betty starred in a new sitcom, Date With the Angels, which ran for two seasons. The show followed the lives of a new bride and her insurance salesman husband.

  • <p>Betty demonstrates her golf swing for one of the show's episodes. </p>
    9/41

    1957: On the set

    Betty demonstrates her golf swing for one of the show's episodes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty was a frequent guest on the game show, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Password-Classic-Game-Show-2/dp/B010WI5PX6/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=password+game+show+allen+ludden&qid=1579109746&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Password" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Password</em></a>, where she met her husband, Allen Ludden, who hosted the show. She'd previously been married briefly twice during the 40s to a WWII pilot and a theatrical agent. </p>
    10/41

    1963: Marrying the love of her life

    Betty was a frequent guest on the game show, Password, where she met her husband, Allen Ludden, who hosted the show. She'd previously been married briefly twice during the 40s to a WWII pilot and a theatrical agent.

  • <p>Betty and Allen were happily married until his death in 1981. She did not remarry. </p>
    11/41

    1963: The happy couple

    Betty and Allen were happily married until his death in 1981. She did not remarry.

  • <p>Betty co-hosted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City with actor Lorne Greene.</p>
    12/41

    1965: Co-hosting the Thanksgiving parade

    Betty co-hosted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City with actor Lorne Greene.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Here, Betty attends the Annual Emmy Awards with her husband. </p>
    13/41

    1966: At the Emmy Awards

    Here, Betty attends the Annual Emmy Awards with her husband.

  • <p>She and her co-host were welcomed back to host the parade again. Her frequent TV appearances on game shows (she has appeared on more than 50 of them!) and as a guest star on other TV shows made her instantly recognizable to fans in the 1960s.</p>
    14/41

    1966: Back for another parade

    She and her co-host were welcomed back to host the parade again. Her frequent TV appearances on game shows (she has appeared on more than 50 of them!) and as a guest star on other TV shows made her instantly recognizable to fans in the 1960s.

  • <p>Here's Betty with a contestant and her husband (right) on <em>Password</em>. She always seemed to be having fun!</p>
    15/41

    1967: Game show guest

    Here's Betty with a contestant and her husband (right) on Password. She always seemed to be having fun!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty hosted the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. She was a sought-after host for events like these due to her charming wit and sparkling personality. </p>
    16/41

    1972: Tournament of Roses parade

    Betty hosted the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. She was a sought-after host for events like these due to her charming wit and sparkling personality.

  • <p>Here, Betty and other celebrities including Richard Dawson (center bottom) and Jack Klugman (upper right) participate in the game show <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Match-Game-1973-Episode-003/dp/B07SH366X1/ref=sr_1_6?keywords=match+game&qid=1579110019&sr=8-6&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Match Game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Match Game</a></em>. </p>
    17/41

    1973: Another game show

    Here, Betty and other celebrities including Richard Dawson (center bottom) and Jack Klugman (upper right) participate in the game show Match Game.

  • <p>Betty joined the cast of the series, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mary-Tyler-Moore-Seasons-Complete/dp/B006363QHE/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=mary+tyler+moore+complete+series&qid=1579110067&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&smid=A39ZKLWBJXEIOQ&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExTTRRRllGODdJVzE4JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzAwMTA5MlNQTkk1MlVON0xWQiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjk4NDQzMUZXOUpEVjFIMlVTQSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Mary Tyler Moore Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em></a>, in its third season in 1973, as Sue Ann Nivens. The show chronicled the life of a young single woman (played by Mary Tyler Moore) and her friends at a Minneapolis TV station. Betty's cheery delivery made her character likable despite her biting wit and icky-sweet demeanor. <br></p>
    18/41

    1975: Her breakout role

    Betty joined the cast of the series, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, in its third season in 1973, as Sue Ann Nivens. The show chronicled the life of a young single woman (played by Mary Tyler Moore) and her friends at a Minneapolis TV station. Betty's cheery delivery made her character likable despite her biting wit and icky-sweet demeanor.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty looks amazing as she smiles backstage after her Emmy win for <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em>. </p>
    19/41

    1976: Emmy win

    Betty looks amazing as she smiles backstage after her Emmy win for The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

  • <p>Betty launched a new series, <em>The Betty White Show</em>. It featured John Hillerman as her co-star. He played her smug ex-husband who happens to be her director for a TV police drama. The show lasted one season. </p>
    20/41

    1977: Another TV series

    Betty launched a new series, The Betty White Show. It featured John Hillerman as her co-star. He played her smug ex-husband who happens to be her director for a TV police drama. The show lasted one season.

  • <p>Betty bantered with Johnny Carson on the iconic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tonight-Show-starring-Johnny-Carson/dp/B01CXMYUVC/ref=sr_1_fkmr3_1?keywords=the+tonight+show+1981+betty+white&qid=1579110298&sr=8-1-fkmr3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Tonight Show." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Tonight Show.</a> She was a favorite guest on the show for many years. </p>
    21/41

    1981: On The Tonight Show

    Betty bantered with Johnny Carson on the iconic The Tonight Show. She was a favorite guest on the show for many years.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This year, Betty starred alongside a talented ensemble cast including Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur (from left to right) in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot-The-Golden-Girls/dp/B00J1ZNTYY/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+golden+girls&qid=1579110376&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Golden Girls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Golden Girls</em></a>, a sitcom about four previously married women living together in Miami. It was a huge hit and ran for seven seasons. </p>
    22/41

    1985: A new hit series

    This year, Betty starred alongside a talented ensemble cast including Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur (from left to right) in The Golden Girls, a sitcom about four previously married women living together in Miami. It was a huge hit and ran for seven seasons.

  • <p>Betty poses with her Golden Girl co-stars Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty at the 38th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. She won an Emmy for her role as the naive-but-sweet Rose. </p>
    23/41

    1986: Winning an Emmy

    Betty poses with her Golden Girl co-stars Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty at the 38th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. She won an Emmy for her role as the naive-but-sweet Rose.

  • <p>Betty shares a hug with her friend, comedian Lucille Ball, at a book signing in Los Angeles. </p>
    24/41

    1987: Sharing a laugh with a friend

    Betty shares a hug with her friend, comedian Lucille Ball, at a book signing in Los Angeles.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Still as lovely as ever, Betty arrives at the Emmy Awards. She wasn't in the spotlight as much as previous years during this decade, but her sense of style still stood out, seen here in this lovely dress. She continued to work with her various animal charities. </p>
    25/41

    1992: Another Emmy ceremony

    Still as lovely as ever, Betty arrives at the Emmy Awards. She wasn't in the spotlight as much as previous years during this decade, but her sense of style still stood out, seen here in this lovely dress. She continued to work with her various animal charities.

  • <p>Here, Betty arrives for the NBC 75th anniversary celebration at Rockefeller Center. She always is perfectly attired and looks smashing in this tailored white pantsuit. Go, Betty! </p>
    26/41

    2002: Always fashionable

    Here, Betty arrives for the NBC 75th anniversary celebration at Rockefeller Center. She always is perfectly attired and looks smashing in this tailored white pantsuit. Go, Betty!

  • <p>Betty showed up for an awards ceremony in this stunning royal blue dress, which set off her sparkling blue eyes to perfection. Her refined elegance should be an inspiration to all of us at any age!</p>
    27/41

    2003: Epitomizing elegance

    Betty showed up for an awards ceremony in this stunning royal blue dress, which set off her sparkling blue eyes to perfection. Her refined elegance should be an inspiration to all of us at any age!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty is as beautiful as always, perfectly coiffed and turned out in this sherbet-colored chiffon number (and wearing her favorite recycled silver heels from last year!). </p>
    28/41

    2004: Arriving for the Emmy Awards

    Betty is as beautiful as always, perfectly coiffed and turned out in this sherbet-colored chiffon number (and wearing her favorite recycled silver heels from last year!).

  • <p>Betty shares a table at the TV Land Awards with her friends and former co-stars Mary Tyler Moore (far left) and Cloris Leachman from their days together on <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show. </em></p>
    29/41

    2004: Leading ladies

    Betty shares a table at the TV Land Awards with her friends and former co-stars Mary Tyler Moore (far left) and Cloris Leachman from their days together on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

  • <p>Betty was still a formidable opponent on the latest game show, a mashup of the classic <em>Match Game</em>, on which she had appeared in the '60s. </p>
    30/41

    2006: Game show reboot

    Betty was still a formidable opponent on the latest game show, a mashup of the classic Match Game, on which she had appeared in the '60s.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty's still got it! She proved her comedic timing was as sharp as ever when she won another Emmy this year for guest-starring as herself on <em>The John Larroquette Show</em>. </p>
    31/41

    2006: Another Emmy win

    Betty's still got it! She proved her comedic timing was as sharp as ever when she won another Emmy this year for guest-starring as herself on The John Larroquette Show.

  • <p>Betty's fame skyrocketed with a new generation after her iconic Super Bowl ad this year. </p>
    32/41

    2010: Another appearance on The Tonight Show

    Betty's fame skyrocketed with a new generation after her iconic Super Bowl ad this year.

  • <p>Betty shows her support at the Los Angeles Zoo annual fundraiser ball by posing with one of the zoo's residents. Yes, she is fearless! </p>
    33/41

    2010: Always game

    Betty shows her support at the Los Angeles Zoo annual fundraiser ball by posing with one of the zoo's residents. Yes, she is fearless!

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Is Betty rocking this beautiful blue gown or what? She's arriving at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony and looking as lovely as ever. Please share your fountain of youth secrets with us, Betty! </p>
    34/41

    2010: Arriving at an awards ceremony

    Is Betty rocking this beautiful blue gown or what? She's arriving at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony and looking as lovely as ever. Please share your fountain of youth secrets with us, Betty!

  • <p>After a Facebook campaign by fans to get her on Saturday Night Live, Betty was asked to host. Her opening monologue was charming, funny, and a little bit naughty. In a nutshell, it was Betty at her finest!</p>
    35/41

    2010: Hosting SNL

    After a Facebook campaign by fans to get her on Saturday Night Live, Betty was asked to host. Her opening monologue was charming, funny, and a little bit naughty. In a nutshell, it was Betty at her finest!

  • <p>This time, Betty stars alongside comedic actresses Valeri Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves in the series, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hot-Cleveland-Complete-Valerie-Bertinelli/dp/B01C6S1TEE/ref=sr_1_1?crid=ZRNAQMBVWDAB&keywords=hot+in+cleveland+complete+series&qid=1579110864&s=movies-tv&sprefix=hot+in+cleveland%2Cmovies-tv%2C170&sr=1-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hot in Cleveland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Hot in Cleveland</em></a>. Originally, she was only signed for the pilot, but she soon joined the cast for the show's six seasons. </p>
    36/41

    2010: Yet another TV series

    This time, Betty stars alongside comedic actresses Valeri Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves in the series, Hot in Cleveland. Originally, she was only signed for the pilot, but she soon joined the cast for the show's six seasons.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Through the years, Betty has given her time and resources to many animal organizations including the American Humane Association. Here, she's speaking during the first Hero Dog awards, hosted by the association, in Beverly Hills. </p>
    37/41

    2011: Speaking out for animals

    Through the years, Betty has given her time and resources to many animal organizations including the American Humane Association. Here, she's speaking during the first Hero Dog awards, hosted by the association, in Beverly Hills.

  • <p>Betty attended a book signing for her book, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Betty-Friends-My-Life-Zoo/dp/0399157549/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo</em></a>, about her charity work with the Los Angeles Zoo. She's been involved with the zoo for more 40 years and remains an advocate for animals of all types. </p>
    38/41

    2012: At a book signing

    Betty attended a book signing for her book, Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo, about her charity work with the Los Angeles Zoo. She's been involved with the zoo for more 40 years and remains an advocate for animals of all types.

  • <p>Here, she cuddles with Cassidy, a three-legged Hero Dog nominee at the 2013 Hero Dog Awards. Cassidy was being lauded for his work at senior and rehabilitation centers. </p>
    39/41

    2013: Supporting the animals

    Here, she cuddles with Cassidy, a three-legged Hero Dog nominee at the 2013 Hero Dog Awards. Cassidy was being lauded for his work at senior and rehabilitation centers.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Betty received the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of bringing laughter and light to TV viewers. As always, her acceptance speech was funny, quick-witted, and charming. </p>
    40/41

    2015: Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award

    Betty received the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of bringing laughter and light to TV viewers. As always, her acceptance speech was funny, quick-witted, and charming.

  • <p>Betty was there at the very first Emmy Awards in 1949, and she was present at the 70th when they honored her on-stage. She was gracious as always as she thanked everyone, got a few laughs, and smiled that gorgeous smile. Betty, we love you! </p>
    41/41

    2018: Attending the Emmy Awards

    Betty was there at the very first Emmy Awards in 1949, and she was present at the 70th when they honored her on-stage. She was gracious as always as she thanked everyone, got a few laughs, and smiled that gorgeous smile. Betty, we love you!

<p>Few Hollywood stars can say they’ve enjoyed such a successful run as a performer: In 2018, Guinness World Book declared that Betty White had achieved the record for <a href="https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/107740-longest-tv-career-by-an-entertainer-female" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longest TV career as a female entertainer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">longest TV career as a female entertainer</a>. In her more than eight decades in the business, Betty’s trademark mega-watt smile, gracious demeanor, and clever wit have rightfully earned her star status. </p><p>Honing her skills in radio, she went on to star in one hit TV show after another and guest-starred in countless others. She also appeared on many game shows through the years. A 2010 Super Bowl commercial introduced her to another generation and re-energized her career, landing her a spot on <a href="https://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live/video/betty-white-monologue/n12809" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saturday Night Live" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Saturday Night Live</em></a> (after a Facebook campaign!) at 88 years old — the oldest host ever. Her lifelong love for animals is her driving passion, and she’s often said she stays in show biz to support her animal charities. Here’s a look at her amazing life and career in pictures.</p>
<p>Born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park Illinois, Betty White is the only child of Tess and Horace White, an electrical engineer. The family moved to Los Angeles when she was 2 years old. After singing at her high school graduation, she was chosen to participate in an experimental TV broadcast in 1939! She began a career in radio before making the transition to TV.</p>
<p>Betty's first paid TV jobs were on several different variety and comedy shows. In 1952, Betty produced and starred in her first TV sitcom, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Life-Elizabeth-Volumes-1-4-4-DVD/dp/B004CNK538/ref=sr_1_3?crid=137LLTNI36277&keywords=life+with+elizabeth+dvd&qid=1579109465&sprefix=life+with+eliza%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Life With Elizabeth" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Life With Elizabeth</em></a>, which ran live and followed the day-to-day events in the life of a newlywed couple. The show aired for two seasons. </p>
<p>Here, she's spending time at home with her dog, Stormy, before it's time for work. </p>
<p>Betty's gorgeous smile shines through in this publicity shot.</p>
<p>Here, she poses at home with all of her dogs, Bandy, Danny and Stormy. Her production company was named after Bandy. </p>
<p>Betty was honored during the Christmas parade in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Betty starred in a new sitcom, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Date-Angels-1957-1958-Betty-White/dp/B004Q0VR7U/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=date+with+the+angels&qid=1579109669&sr=8-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Date With the Angels" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Date With the Angels</a>, which ran for two seasons. The show followed the lives of a new bride and her insurance salesman husband. </p>
<p>Betty demonstrates her golf swing for one of the show's episodes. </p>
<p>Betty was a frequent guest on the game show, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Password-Classic-Game-Show-2/dp/B010WI5PX6/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=password+game+show+allen+ludden&qid=1579109746&sr=8-3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Password" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Password</em></a>, where she met her husband, Allen Ludden, who hosted the show. She'd previously been married briefly twice during the 40s to a WWII pilot and a theatrical agent. </p>
<p>Betty and Allen were happily married until his death in 1981. She did not remarry. </p>
<p>Betty co-hosted the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City with actor Lorne Greene.</p>
<p>Here, Betty attends the Annual Emmy Awards with her husband. </p>
<p>She and her co-host were welcomed back to host the parade again. Her frequent TV appearances on game shows (she has appeared on more than 50 of them!) and as a guest star on other TV shows made her instantly recognizable to fans in the 1960s.</p>
<p>Here's Betty with a contestant and her husband (right) on <em>Password</em>. She always seemed to be having fun!</p>
<p>Betty hosted the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena. She was a sought-after host for events like these due to her charming wit and sparkling personality. </p>
<p>Here, Betty and other celebrities including Richard Dawson (center bottom) and Jack Klugman (upper right) participate in the game show <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Match-Game-1973-Episode-003/dp/B07SH366X1/ref=sr_1_6?keywords=match+game&qid=1579110019&sr=8-6&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Match Game" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Match Game</a></em>. </p>
<p>Betty joined the cast of the series, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mary-Tyler-Moore-Seasons-Complete/dp/B006363QHE/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?keywords=mary+tyler+moore+complete+series&qid=1579110067&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&smid=A39ZKLWBJXEIOQ&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExTTRRRllGODdJVzE4JmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNzAwMTA5MlNQTkk1MlVON0xWQiZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjk4NDQzMUZXOUpEVjFIMlVTQSZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU%3D&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Mary Tyler Moore Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em></a>, in its third season in 1973, as Sue Ann Nivens. The show chronicled the life of a young single woman (played by Mary Tyler Moore) and her friends at a Minneapolis TV station. Betty's cheery delivery made her character likable despite her biting wit and icky-sweet demeanor. <br></p>
<p>Betty looks amazing as she smiles backstage after her Emmy win for <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show</em>. </p>
<p>Betty launched a new series, <em>The Betty White Show</em>. It featured John Hillerman as her co-star. He played her smug ex-husband who happens to be her director for a TV police drama. The show lasted one season. </p>
<p>Betty bantered with Johnny Carson on the iconic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tonight-Show-starring-Johnny-Carson/dp/B01CXMYUVC/ref=sr_1_fkmr3_1?keywords=the+tonight+show+1981+betty+white&qid=1579110298&sr=8-1-fkmr3&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Tonight Show." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Tonight Show.</a> She was a favorite guest on the show for many years. </p>
<p>This year, Betty starred alongside a talented ensemble cast including Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Bea Arthur (from left to right) in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pilot-The-Golden-Girls/dp/B00J1ZNTYY/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=the+golden+girls&qid=1579110376&sr=8-2&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Golden Girls" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Golden Girls</em></a>, a sitcom about four previously married women living together in Miami. It was a huge hit and ran for seven seasons. </p>
<p>Betty poses with her Golden Girl co-stars Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty at the 38th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. She won an Emmy for her role as the naive-but-sweet Rose. </p>
<p>Betty shares a hug with her friend, comedian Lucille Ball, at a book signing in Los Angeles. </p>
<p>Still as lovely as ever, Betty arrives at the Emmy Awards. She wasn't in the spotlight as much as previous years during this decade, but her sense of style still stood out, seen here in this lovely dress. She continued to work with her various animal charities. </p>
<p>Here, Betty arrives for the NBC 75th anniversary celebration at Rockefeller Center. She always is perfectly attired and looks smashing in this tailored white pantsuit. Go, Betty! </p>
<p>Betty showed up for an awards ceremony in this stunning royal blue dress, which set off her sparkling blue eyes to perfection. Her refined elegance should be an inspiration to all of us at any age!</p>
<p>Betty is as beautiful as always, perfectly coiffed and turned out in this sherbet-colored chiffon number (and wearing her favorite recycled silver heels from last year!). </p>
<p>Betty shares a table at the TV Land Awards with her friends and former co-stars Mary Tyler Moore (far left) and Cloris Leachman from their days together on <em>The Mary Tyler Moore Show. </em></p>
<p>Betty was still a formidable opponent on the latest game show, a mashup of the classic <em>Match Game</em>, on which she had appeared in the '60s. </p>
<p>Betty's still got it! She proved her comedic timing was as sharp as ever when she won another Emmy this year for guest-starring as herself on <em>The John Larroquette Show</em>. </p>
<p>Betty's fame skyrocketed with a new generation after her iconic Super Bowl ad this year. </p>
<p>Betty shows her support at the Los Angeles Zoo annual fundraiser ball by posing with one of the zoo's residents. Yes, she is fearless! </p>
<p>Is Betty rocking this beautiful blue gown or what? She's arriving at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony and looking as lovely as ever. Please share your fountain of youth secrets with us, Betty! </p>
<p>After a Facebook campaign by fans to get her on Saturday Night Live, Betty was asked to host. Her opening monologue was charming, funny, and a little bit naughty. In a nutshell, it was Betty at her finest!</p>
<p>This time, Betty stars alongside comedic actresses Valeri Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Jane Leeves in the series, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hot-Cleveland-Complete-Valerie-Bertinelli/dp/B01C6S1TEE/ref=sr_1_1?crid=ZRNAQMBVWDAB&keywords=hot+in+cleveland+complete+series&qid=1579110864&s=movies-tv&sprefix=hot+in+cleveland%2Cmovies-tv%2C170&sr=1-1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hot in Cleveland" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Hot in Cleveland</em></a>. Originally, she was only signed for the pilot, but she soon joined the cast for the show's six seasons. </p>
<p>Through the years, Betty has given her time and resources to many animal organizations including the American Humane Association. Here, she's speaking during the first Hero Dog awards, hosted by the association, in Beverly Hills. </p>
<p>Betty attended a book signing for her book, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Betty-Friends-My-Life-Zoo/dp/0399157549/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10054.g.38268211%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo</em></a>, about her charity work with the Los Angeles Zoo. She's been involved with the zoo for more 40 years and remains an advocate for animals of all types. </p>
<p>Here, she cuddles with Cassidy, a three-legged Hero Dog nominee at the 2013 Hero Dog Awards. Cassidy was being lauded for his work at senior and rehabilitation centers. </p>
<p>Betty received the Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award for her decades of bringing laughter and light to TV viewers. As always, her acceptance speech was funny, quick-witted, and charming. </p>
<p>Betty was there at the very first Emmy Awards in 1949, and she was present at the 70th when they honored her on-stage. She was gracious as always as she thanked everyone, got a few laughs, and smiled that gorgeous smile. Betty, we love you! </p>

From the start of her TV career in the 1950s to the 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' 'The Golden Girls' and 'Hot in Cleveland,' Betty White is showing no signs of slowing down.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories