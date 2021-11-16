40 Rare, Iconic Photos of Betty White Through the Years
1949: Her TV career begins
1952: Her TV career takes off
1954: At home
1954: In the spotlight
1954: Animal lover
1955: Christmas parade
1957: A new show
1957: On the set
1963: Marrying the love of her life
1963: The happy couple
1965: Co-hosting the Thanksgiving parade
1966: At the Emmy Awards
1966: Back for another parade
1967: Game show guest
1972: Tournament of Roses parade
1973: Another game show
1975: Her breakout role
1976: Emmy win
1977: Another TV series
1981: On The Tonight Show
1985: A new hit series
1986: Winning an Emmy
1987: Sharing a laugh with a friend
1992: Another Emmy ceremony
2002: Always fashionable
2003: Epitomizing elegance
2004: Arriving for the Emmy Awards
2004: Leading ladies
2006: Game show reboot
2006: Another Emmy win
2010: Another appearance on The Tonight Show
2010: Always game
2010: Arriving at an awards ceremony
2010: Hosting SNL
2010: Yet another TV series
2011: Speaking out for animals
2012: At a book signing
2013: Supporting the animals
2015: Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award
2018: Attending the Emmy Awards