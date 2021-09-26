40 Photos That Show What Entertaining Guests at Home Looked Like in the '50s and '60s

  • <p>The art of entertaining has been around for centuries. But when it comes to social gatherings, there are a lot of tips, tricks, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g30809332/weird-etiquette-advice-from-the-past-100-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:etiquette rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">etiquette rules</a> that have gone out of fashion since the heyday of the practice in the '50s and '60s. Here's a look back at how hosting guests at home has evolved over the years — from mailing invitations to dress codes to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/a30257034/vintage-recipes-good-housekeeping/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:vintage dishes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">vintage dishes</a>.</p>
  • <p>Even though telephones were fully functional, it was considered poor taste to extend an invitation any way other than by mail — which also guaranteed invitations were sent far in advance. </p>
  • <p>Parties were not just a way to socialize, but a way to fulfill obligations to acquaintances or colleagues. Guest lists were carefully combed over to include the most interesting guests who would enjoy <em>each other, </em>according to <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calvert-Party-Encyclopedia-Complete-Entertaining/dp/B00ERBG68S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35750030%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The </a></em><em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calvert-Party-Encyclopedia-Complete-Entertaining/dp/B00ERBG68S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35750030%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Calvert Party Encyclopedia" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Calvert Party Encyclopedia</a>:</em> "... blend a group which will enjoy each other's company and make for a pleasurable evening."</p>
  • <p>The host's job was to guide the guests through the party from start to finish, from greeting them at the door to saying goodbye to them at the door.</p>
  • <p>To keep everyone's jackets safe, it was the job of the host to take the guest's coat and place it in a coat closet or a spare room. No draping your own coat over the arm of a chair!</p>
  • <p>Some parties were more free-form, but if you had a formal dinner party, place cards were a must. For a great party, it was up to the host to seat their guests next to people they would have something in common with to talk about.</p>
  • <p>No one wants to show up to an occasion over- or under-dressed. So no matter the kind of event — from casual backyard gatherings to family-friendly birthday parties — including the dress code on the invite was very common.</p>
  • <p>People dusted off their jewels and dressed up for parties back in the day. From formal black-tie dinners to cocktail soirées, partygoers were dressed to the nines. </p>
  • <p>Again, it wasn't just your good friends that you'd entertain at these parties, but people you wanted to impress. So hosts would often polish their silver and bring out the fine china when hosting.</p>
  • <p>Every host knows that a floral centerpiece is the key to a tablescape. No one would be caught entertaining <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/midcentury-deco-133567" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:without a dramatic floral arrangement" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">without a dramatic floral arrangement</a> or greenery moment.</p>
  • <p>Hors d'oeuvres have remained the star of any good party since the 1950s. Even though we've drifted away from some of the go-to dishes of the time, appetizers like onion dip or anything wrapped in bacon are still in circulation today. </p>
  • <p>The cheese ball was <em>the </em>food to bring or serve at a party during the '50s up until the late '70s. Serve it savory or sweet, there was no bad combination of flavors for the dish. </p>
  • <p>When hosting a party, most people would prepare the food beforehand, so that everything was ready as soon as guests arrived. That way, the hosts could socialize and weren't stuck in the kitchen.</p>
  • <p>It was polite to make sure your liquor cabinet was up to snuff before hosting a shindig, so that you could make any drink guests requested. This was especially important given that hard liquor is what most people drank before dinner at the time. </p>
  • <p>From Tom Collins and Gimlets to Martinis and Manhattans, people drank complex cocktails back in the day. If you were hosting, you had better be ready to whip up anything. </p>
  • <p>Back in the '50s and '60s, it was almost just as important what the food looked like as how it tasted. We're talking fruit cornucopias, seafood towers, and don't even get us started on what they did to Jell-O. </p>
  • <p>It would be considered rude if a guest helped themselves to the bar upon arrival, as it was the host's responsibility. Drinks were typically made in the kitchen or bar, then brought out to everyone. </p>
  • <p>Punch bowls made things easier on the host, as it they could make a large serving and leave cups out for guests to help themselves. Just use caution: The punch was typically deadly. </p>
  • <p>Kids weren't often on the guest list at dinner parties back in the day. Instead, their dinner would be served before guests arrived and they would be sent to their bedrooms to play. Or, if they were invited, they sat at the kids' table.</p>
  • <p>In a very <em>The</em> <em>Sound of Music</em>-esque manner, kids were brought out to say hello to guests before their bedtime. You may even remember your parents doing this with you if they entertained.</p>
  • <p>From birthday gatherings to holiday soirées, kids parties were much simpler than they are now, and typically just included some streamers, a cake, and presents. </p>
  • <p>For smaller groups, you couldn't go wrong with a buffet. Set up around the dining room table, everything could be laid out at once, from the hors d'oeuvres to dessert. </p>
  • <p>Potlucks came into fashion around the mid-'60s and continued to grow in popularity throughout the next decade. They took a lot of the pressure off of hosting.</p>
  • <p>As food trends pushed towards <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g31138047/what-eating-at-restaurants-was-like-50-years-ago/?slide=33" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:exotic cuisine in the '60s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">exotic cuisine in the '60s</a>, there became a fascination with themed parties. Luaus were especially popular at the time.</p>
  • <p>Partygoers donned all types of party costumes throughout the '50s and '60s — anything to be festive, we suppose.</p>
  • <p>As fondue grew more and more popular in the early '70s, it became the perfect way to gather your friends together for a night of cheesy goodness. </p>
  • <p>Toasts were a standout part of any mid-century party. It wasn't limited to just the host, so it wasn't uncommon for more than one person to raise a glass throughout the night with <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/1960-cocktail-party_n_6793908" data-ylk="slk:either a funny limerick" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">either a funny limerick</a> or a sincere thanks.</p>
  • <p>No matter the season, it was <a href="https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/midcentury-deco-133567" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reflected in the decorations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reflected in the decorations</a>. A holiday party wasn't complete without some greenery or lights, while spring was dominated by floral patterns and pastels. </p>
  • <p>Although balloons have been popular in the United States since they were <a href="https://slate.com/human-interest/2011/12/party-balloons-a-history.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first manufactured in 1907" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first manufactured in 1907</a>, this decor got a whole new appreciation in the mid-century. </p>
  • <p>If you asked for a beer at a cocktail party, don't expect it to come in a bottle or can. Beer was only served in a glass — a beer glass, to be exact.</p>
  • <p>Champagne glasses were for champagne, white wine glasses for white wine, and ... you get the picture. As a host, it was up to you to make sure each drink was served in the appropriate vessel. </p>
  • <p>There was no shortage of ceremony at this time. There were items that served <em>very </em>specific uses (and nothing more!), such as soup dishes vs. chowder mugs. </p>
  • <p>You wouldn't even think about skipping this gelatin creation at your summer BBQ. Bonus points if fish was mixed in, like in this Jell-O loaf. </p>
  • <p>As most people smoked, cigarettes were usually a constant at any type of party. It was common for the host to display a cigarette case and offer it to guests throughout the night. </p>
  • <p>Because you didn't want ash to end up in your carpet, of course. Trays were typically scattered around your house for this very reason.</p>
  • <p>Whether it was a subdued gathering or a festive affair, the evening typically ended with music and dancing.</p>
  • <p>Nothing got a party going like the lively dance move that swept dance floors across the country in 1963. Come on, twist and shout! </p>
  • <p>Yes, the conga line was once VERY much in fashion and a sure way to heat up the dance floor. </p>
  • <p>From card games to charades, parlor games after dinner were a common pastime.</p>
  • <p>No one wanted to be the drab guest who couldn't get the hint. Usually people cleared out a couple hours after dinner, just to be safe. </p>
  • <p>Whether it was a formal dinner party or a casual backyard gathering, guests typically sent a thank you note in the mail a few days after the event to the host.</p>
