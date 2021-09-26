40 Photos That Show What Entertaining Guests at Home Looked Like in the '50s and '60s
- 1/41
40 Photos That Show What Entertaining Guests at Home Looked Like in the '50s and '60s
- 2/41
Invitations were sent by mail.
- 3/41
The guest list was carefully curated.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/41
The host always greeted guests at the door.
- 5/41
Coats went straight into the closet.
- 6/41
Seating arrangements were crucial.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/41
Dress codes were important.
- 8/41
A lot of parties were formal.
- 9/41
People brought out their fine china.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/41
Flower arrangements were a must.
- 11/41
The evening started with hors d'oeuvres.
- 12/41
Usually a cheese ball was served.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/41
Menus were planned and prepped in advance.
- 14/41
The bar was always fully stocked.
- 15/41
The cocktails served were elaborate.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/41
Presentation was everything.
- 17/41
Guests never helped themselves to a drink.
- 18/41
But the punch bowl was fair game.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/41
Kids didn't eat with the adults.
- 20/41
Kids usually made an appearance before going to bed.
- 21/41
Kids had their own parties.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/41
Buffets were okay for more intimate gatherings.
- 23/41
Potlucks had their place, too.
- 24/41
Themed parties were also popular.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/41
People loved costumes.
- 26/41
Fondue nights were always a hit.
- 27/41
Evenings were filled with many toasts.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/41
Decorations were seasonal.
- 29/41
Balloons were always in style.
- 30/41
Beer was only served one way.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/41
Using the proper glass for each drink was important.
- 32/41
Using the appropriate serving dishes was important, too.
- 33/41
Jell-O always made an appearance at outdoor events.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/41
Cigarettes were offered to guests.
- 35/41
There were also always ashtrays around.
- 36/41
After dinner, the music started.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/41
The twist was a staple on the dance floor.
- 38/41
The conga line was popular, too.
- 39/41
Party games were popular.
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/41
Guests knew not to overstay their welcome.
- 41/41
Thank you notes were always sent to the host.