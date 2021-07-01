40 Photos That Exhibit the Eternal Cool of James Dean

  • <p>While at the peak of his career, Dean passed away in 1955 after crashing his Porsche Spyder, which he nicknamed "Little Bastard," on the highway. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering injuries in the crash. His final two films were released after his death and he was the first actor to earn an Academy Award nomination post-humous. </p>
    1/36

    1955: Gone Too Soon

    While at the peak of his career, Dean passed away in 1955 after crashing his Porsche Spyder, which he nicknamed "Little Bastard," on the highway. Dean was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering injuries in the crash. His final two films were released after his death and he was the first actor to earn an Academy Award nomination post-humous.

  • <p>James Byron Dean was born on February 8, 1931 in Marion, Indiana. As a child, Dean's father left behind his farming career and moved the family to Santa Monica, California to train as a dental technician. </p>
    2/36

    1938: Young James Dean

    James Byron Dean was born on February 8, 1931 in Marion, Indiana. As a child, Dean's father left behind his farming career and moved the family to Santa Monica, California to train as a dental technician.

  • <p>When Dean was just nine years old, his mother passed away from cancer. Dean was sent to live with his aunt and uncle on their farm in Fairmount, Indiana. </p>
    3/36

    1945: A Tragic Beginning

    When Dean was just nine years old, his mother passed away from cancer. Dean was sent to live with his aunt and uncle on their farm in Fairmount, Indiana.

  • <p>Dean (front, center) and his high school baseball team pictured in 1948 in Indiana. </p>
    4/36

    1947: An All-American Boy

    Dean (front, center) and his high school baseball team pictured in 1948 in Indiana.

  • <p>Dean aspired to be an actor. After graduating from high school, he moved to California for a few years and studied theater. </p>
    5/36

    1948: Life in Indiana

    Dean aspired to be an actor. After graduating from high school, he moved to California for a few years and studied theater.

  • <p>In 1951, the aspiring actor moved to New York City to pursue roles in theater. Dean trained under Lee Strasberg, although it's rumored the two didn't get along. It was around this time that the actor landed a role in the 1952 Broadway play, <em>See the Jaguar. </em></p>
    6/36

    1951: A Move to New York City

    In 1951, the aspiring actor moved to New York City to pursue roles in theater. Dean trained under Lee Strasberg, although it's rumored the two didn't get along. It was around this time that the actor landed a role in the 1952 Broadway play, See the Jaguar.

  • <p>Throughout the '50s, Dean scored minor roles in big pictures like <em>Fixed Bayonets!, Sailor Beware, </em>and shows like <em>Kraft Television Theater</em>. Here, Dean is seen dancing in a scene with actress Betsy Palmer in the CBS show, <em>Danger</em>. </p>
    7/36

    1953: More Minor Roles

    Throughout the '50s, Dean scored minor roles in big pictures like Fixed Bayonets!, Sailor Beware, and shows like Kraft Television Theater. Here, Dean is seen dancing in a scene with actress Betsy Palmer in the CBS show, Danger.

  • <p>In 1954, the actor's performance in the play <em>The Immoralist </em>caught the attention of Hollywood studios. Once again, Dean packed up and moved, this time out west where he began being groomed to be a young star.</p>
    8/36

    1954: Heading to Hollywood

    In 1954, the actor's performance in the play The Immoralist caught the attention of Hollywood studios. Once again, Dean packed up and moved, this time out west where he began being groomed to be a young star.

  • <p>From a young age, Dean had a penchant for fast cars and motorcycles, a hobby that would continue throughout his career. </p>
    9/36

    1953: Always a Rebel

    From a young age, Dean had a penchant for fast cars and motorcycles, a hobby that would continue throughout his career.

  • <p>Dean is credited for changing the trajectory of screen acting and bringing method acting into the fold. But that didn't mean the star took himself too seriously.</p>
    10/36

    1954: Never Too Serious

    Dean is credited for changing the trajectory of screen acting and bringing method acting into the fold. But that didn't mean the star took himself too seriously.

  • <p>Dean landed his first major movie role in 1954's <em>East of Eden</em>. Here, the actor is seen on set with his Italian girlfriend, actress Pier Angeli. </p>
    11/36

    1954: A Working Actor

    Dean landed his first major movie role in 1954's East of Eden. Here, the actor is seen on set with his Italian girlfriend, actress Pier Angeli.

  • <p><em>East </em><em>of Eden</em> was a film adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel of the same name. With direction from Elia Kazan, Dean gave a masterful performance. </p>
    12/36

    1954: On His Mark

    East of Eden was a film adaptation of John Steinbeck's novel of the same name. With direction from Elia Kazan, Dean gave a masterful performance.

  • <p>Dean was a skilled dancer and is seen here practicing ballet with a woman in California. The actor had previously taken lessons in New York City. </p>
    13/36

    1954: Mastering Ballet

    Dean was a skilled dancer and is seen here practicing ballet with a woman in California. The actor had previously taken lessons in New York City.

  • <p><em>East of Eden </em>was a hit. Dean later earned an Academy Award for his role and signed on to film two more pictures with Warner Bros. the following year. </p>
    14/36

    1954: A Successful First Film

    East of Eden was a hit. Dean later earned an Academy Award for his role and signed on to film two more pictures with Warner Bros. the following year.

  • <p>On the heels of his first film, Dean and his girlfriend, Angeli, became one of Hollywood's newest A-list couples. </p>
    15/36

    1954: A Young Hollywood Couple

    On the heels of his first film, Dean and his girlfriend, Angeli, became one of Hollywood's newest A-list couples.

  • <p>Much to the studio's chagrin, Dean never stopped riding his motorcycle. </p>
    16/36

    1954: A Bad Boy Image

    Much to the studio's chagrin, Dean never stopped riding his motorcycle.

  • <p>Dean and actress Terry Moore attend the Hollywood premiere of <em>Sabrina </em>together. After the success of <em>East of Eden</em>, Dean was slated to become one of Hollywood's next big stars. </p>
    17/36

    1954: Leading Man Status

    Dean and actress Terry Moore attend the Hollywood premiere of Sabrina together. After the success of East of Eden, Dean was slated to become one of Hollywood's next big stars.

  • <p>Dean began production on <em>Rebel Without a Cause </em>in 1955, in which he played the misunderstood Jim Stark. </p>
    18/36

    1955: 'Rebel Without a Cause'

    Dean began production on Rebel Without a Cause in 1955, in which he played the misunderstood Jim Stark.

  • <p>Dean's costar for his second leading role was legendary Hollywood actress, Natalie Wood. </p>
    19/36

    1955: On Set With Natalie Wood

    Dean's costar for his second leading role was legendary Hollywood actress, Natalie Wood.

  • <p>Dean and Wood became close friends on the set of their film, which was a turning point in both of their careers. For Dean, it was the first film he received top billing for, and for 16-year-old Wood it was a transition to more adult roles. </p>
    20/36

    1955: Goofing Around on Set

    Dean and Wood became close friends on the set of their film, which was a turning point in both of their careers. For Dean, it was the first film he received top billing for, and for 16-year-old Wood it was a transition to more adult roles.

  • <p>Dean is seen discussing his role in <em>Rebel Without a Cause </em>on set during one of the film's most pivotal scenes with director Nicholas Ray. </p>
    21/36

    1955: A Skilled Actor

    Dean is seen discussing his role in Rebel Without a Cause on set during one of the film's most pivotal scenes with director Nicholas Ray.

  • <p>The more famous the actor became, the more his cool and laid-back demeanor enticed fans. </p>
    22/36

    1955: Effortlessly Cool

    The more famous the actor became, the more his cool and laid-back demeanor enticed fans.

  • <p>Dean grew up an avid race car enthusiast. In fact, Dean reportedly used the money he earned from <em>East of Eden </em>to purchase a convertible and a motorcycle. </p>
    23/36

    1955: An Avid Car Enthusiast

    Dean grew up an avid race car enthusiast. In fact, Dean reportedly used the money he earned from East of Eden to purchase a convertible and a motorcycle.

  • <p>Dean began seeing film newcomer Ursula Andress in 1955. Here, Dean and the Swiss-born actress arrive at a Hollywood party together.</p>
    24/36

    1955: A New Love

    Dean began seeing film newcomer Ursula Andress in 1955. Here, Dean and the Swiss-born actress arrive at a Hollywood party together.

  • <p>In 1955, Dean competed in his first road race. The actor won second place in Palm Springs in a tricked out white Porsche Speedster. </p>
    25/36

    1955: A New Achievement

    In 1955, Dean competed in his first road race. The actor won second place in Palm Springs in a tricked out white Porsche Speedster.

  • <p>Here, Dean is seen leaning against his dressing trailer on the set of <em>Giant.</em></p>
    26/36

    1955: Another Leading Role

    Here, Dean is seen leaning against his dressing trailer on the set of Giant.

  • <p>Dean's car is stopped by fans for autographs while filming <em>Giant. </em>This was the third of Dean's major pictures, although at this time, only <em>East of Eden </em>had been released. </p>
    27/36

    1955: A 'Giant' Star

    Dean's car is stopped by fans for autographs while filming Giant. This was the third of Dean's major pictures, although at this time, only East of Eden had been released.

  • <p>The actor shot <em>Giant</em> in Marfa, Texas alongside costars Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson. </p>
    28/36

    1955: Shooting in Texas

    The actor shot Giant in Marfa, Texas alongside costars Elizabeth Taylor and Rock Hudson.

  • <p>Dean and Taylor keeping things light in-between takes on set. </p>
    29/36

    1955: Joking Around on Set

    Dean and Taylor keeping things light in-between takes on set.

  • <p>Dean is seen tending to two small children while on set of <em>Giant. </em></p>
    30/36

    1955: A Down to Earth Star

    Dean is seen tending to two small children while on set of Giant.

  • <p>Dean and Taylor are photographed relaxing while on the set of <em>Giant</em>. If you look closely, you can see Taylor on the cover of the magazine Dean is reading. </p>
    31/36

    1955: Life on Set

    Dean and Taylor are photographed relaxing while on the set of Giant. If you look closely, you can see Taylor on the cover of the magazine Dean is reading.

  • <p>Here, Dean is seen flipping through a racing magazine while in his dressing room on set. While working on <em>Giant</em>, the actor was banned from racing, as it was considered too dangerous. </p>
    32/36

    1955: In His Dressing Room

    Here, Dean is seen flipping through a racing magazine while in his dressing room on set. While working on Giant, the actor was banned from racing, as it was considered too dangerous.

  • <p>Taylor and Dean depart on a plane in Dallas, Texas, where they are to spend the weekend during a break from filming. </p>
    33/36

    1955: A Well-Earned Vacation

    Taylor and Dean depart on a plane in Dallas, Texas, where they are to spend the weekend during a break from filming.

  • <p>Taylor, photographed here with her son Michael Wilding Jr., and Dean developed a close friendship on the set of <em>Giant</em>. </p>
    34/36

    1955: A Close Relationship

    Taylor, photographed here with her son Michael Wilding Jr., and Dean developed a close friendship on the set of Giant.

  • <p>Daredevil Dean is seen sitting in a cockpit alongside the pilot on a flight from Marfa, Texas. </p>
    35/36

    1955: That's a Wrap

    Daredevil Dean is seen sitting in a cockpit alongside the pilot on a flight from Marfa, Texas.

  • <p>Dean and Andress attend a charity gala at Ciro's Hollywood nightclub, only one month before the star was tragically killed in a car accident. </p>
    36/36

    1955: An Unstoppable Couple

    Dean and Andress attend a charity gala at Ciro's Hollywood nightclub, only one month before the star was tragically killed in a car accident.

Get a glimpse at the softer side of the rebel actor.

