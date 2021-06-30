40 Photos of Amusement Park Rides Through the Years That'll Make Your Stomach Do Flip-Flops
- 1/40
1941: Parachute Jump, Coney Island, New York
- 2/40
1846: Centrifugal Railway, Manchester, England
- 3/40
1897: The Steeplechase, Brooklyn, New York
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/40
1893: The Original Ferris Wheel, Columbian Exposition, Chicago, Illinois
- 5/40
1895: Flip-Flap Railway, Sea Lion Park, Brooklyn, New York
- 6/40
1903: Loop the Loop, Luna Park, Brooklyn, New York
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/40
1908: Flip-Flap Ride, Franco-British Exhibition, White City, London
- 8/40
1908: Devil's Wheel, Oktoberfest, Munich, Germany
- 9/40
1908: The Tickler, Chester Park, Cincinnati, Ohio
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/40
1910: The Human Pool Table, Steeplechase Park, Brooklyn, New York
- 11/40
1920: Wonder Wheel, Coney Island, New York
- 12/40
1923: Bumper Cars, Glen Echo Park, Glen Echo, Maryland
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/40
1927: Racer, Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
- 14/40
1927: Derby Racer, Playland, Rye, New York
- 15/40
1930s: Auto Race, Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/40
1930s: Auto Race, Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
- 17/40
1930: Helter Skelter, Gorky Central Park of Culture and Leisure, Moscow, Russia
- 18/40
1930s: Loop-O-Plane, Kennywood, West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/40
1941: Parachute Jump, Coney Island, New York
- 20/40
1949: The Looper, Rockaways' Playland, Rockaway Beach, New York
- 21/40
1949: Stand-Up Swing, Park Unknown
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/40
1951: Big Dipper, Festival of Britain Pleasure Gardens, Battersea, England
- 23/40
1951: The Rotor, Festival of Britain Pleasure Gardens, Battersea, England
- 24/40
1954: Flying Cars, Riverview Park, Chicago, Illinois
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/40
1954: Flying Cars, Riverview Park, Chicago, Illinois
- 26/40
1963: Double Ferris Wheel, Gwynn Oak, Gwynn Oak, Maryland
- 27/40
1975: Space Mountain, Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/40
1985: Alpine Slides and Cannonball Loop, Action Park, Vernon, New Jersey
- 29/40
1989: Magnum XL-200, Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio
- 30/40
1994: Shockwave, Drayton Manor Theme Park, Staffordshire, England
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/40
1998: The Giant Drop, Dreamworld, Coomera, Australia
- 32/40
2003: X-Scream, Stratosphere, Las Vegas, Nevada
- 33/40
2005: Kingda Ka, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, NJ
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/40
2006: Steel Dragon 2000, Nagashima Spa Land, Nagoya, Japan
- 35/40
2010: Formula Rossa, Ferrari World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
- 36/40
2014: The High Roller Observation Wheel, The LINQ Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/40
2014: Sochi Swing, Skypark AJ Hackett Sochi, Sochi, Russia
- 38/40
2016: The Smiler, Alton Towers, Staffordshire, UK
- 39/40
2016: Sky Cycle, Washuzan Highland, Kurashiki-shi, Japan
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/40
2019: Takabisha, Fuji-Q Highland, Yamanashi, Japan,