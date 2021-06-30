These 40 Mandela Effect Examples Will Blow Your Mind
- 1/39
These 40 Mandela Effect Examples Will Blow Your Mind
- 2/39
Nelson Mandela's Death
- 3/39
Jif, Not "Jiffy"
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/39
Looney Tunes, Not Toons
- 5/39
The Berenstein Bears Didn't Exist
- 6/39
Curious George's Tail
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/39
'Sex and the City'
- 8/39
Febreze
- 9/39
Oscar Mayer
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/39
Skechers
- 11/39
Froot Loops
- 12/39
King Henry VIII's...Turkey Leg?
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/39
Monopoly Man and His Monocle
- 14/39
Pikachu's Tail
- 15/39
The Hyphen in Kit Kat
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/39
Fruit of the Loom Logo
- 17/39
Cheez-It or Cheez-Itz?
- 18/39
Double "Stuf" Oreos
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/39
Mona Lisa's Smile
- 20/39
C-3PO Has a Silver Leg
- 21/39
The Flintstones Has Two Ts
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/39
Chartreuse
- 23/39
"Life is Like a Box of Chocolates"
- 24/39
"Mirror, Mirror on the Wall"
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/39
"Luke, I am Your Father"
- 26/39
"Run, You Fools!"
- 27/39
"Hello, Clarice"
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/39
"...of the world!"
- 29/39
Mr. Rogers's Theme Song
- 30/39
Number of U.S. States
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/39
Sinbad Never Played a Genie
- 32/39
Neil Armstrong's Death
- 33/39
Billy Graham's Death
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/39
Mother Teresa's Canonization
- 35/39
Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion
- 36/39
Lindbergh Baby
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/39
Patrick Swayze's Health
- 38/39
Leonardo DiCaprio's First Oscar
- 39/39
Location of Disney World Castle