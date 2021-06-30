These 40 Mandela Effect Examples Will Blow Your Mind

  • <p>The <a href="https://mandelaeffect.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandela Effect" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mandela Effect</a> is a phenomenon that makes us question even the most mundane memories from the past. In June 2019, the famed <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/08/crosswords/daily-puzzle-2019-06-09.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Times crossword" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>New York Times</em> crossword</a> puzzle made it the theme, and defined it as, "a recent refinement of false memory that typically refers to pop culture or current event references." Named by <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/entertainment/a25307386/mama-medium-jennie-marie-season-1-episode-4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:paranormal" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">paranormal</a> researcher Fiona Broome, it's basically remembering something that doesn't match with historical records. For example, the stuff you use to make your home smell fresh isn't "Febreeze" (more on that later). </p><p>Broome has said that she "loves" the idea that the Mandela Effect, or others claiming they distinctly recall different events or details, could be proof that we're existing in alternate realities. We're not so sure that's the truth, but these comparisons between popular belief and reality is making our jaws hit the floor as we type. Check out 40 of the most gobsmacking "facts" below. </p>
    These 40 Mandela Effect Examples Will Blow Your Mind

    The Mandela Effect is a phenomenon that makes us question even the most mundane memories from the past. In June 2019, the famed New York Times crossword puzzle made it the theme, and defined it as, "a recent refinement of false memory that typically refers to pop culture or current event references." Named by paranormal researcher Fiona Broome, it's basically remembering something that doesn't match with historical records. For example, the stuff you use to make your home smell fresh isn't "Febreeze" (more on that later).

    Broome has said that she "loves" the idea that the Mandela Effect, or others claiming they distinctly recall different events or details, could be proof that we're existing in alternate realities. We're not so sure that's the truth, but these comparisons between popular belief and reality is making our jaws hit the floor as we type. Check out 40 of the most gobsmacking "facts" below.

  • <p>Let's start with the reason we're all here. Nelson Mandela, who this theory is named after, died in 2013. However, countless people <a href="https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-01-09/ever-thought-someone-who-died-was-already-dead-science-can-explain" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:distinctly remember" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">distinctly remember</a> him dying in prison in the 1980s. But his death isn't the only example of a Mandela Effect. We have been wrong about so many dates, details, and more. Keep going for more commonly misremembered moments in history.</p>
    Nelson Mandela's Death

    Let's start with the reason we're all here. Nelson Mandela, who this theory is named after, died in 2013. However, countless people distinctly remember him dying in prison in the 1980s. But his death isn't the only example of a Mandela Effect. We have been wrong about so many dates, details, and more. Keep going for more commonly misremembered moments in history.

  • <p>People swear there was a "Jiffy" peanut butter back in the day, but we speculate they're combining Jif with its competitor, Skippy. </p>
    Jif, Not "Jiffy"

    People swear there was a "Jiffy" peanut butter back in the day, but we speculate they're combining Jif with its competitor, Skippy.

  • <p>It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."</p>
    Looney Tunes, Not Toons

    It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

  • <p>The lovable cartoon bear family actually spelled their last name with an "a": The <em>Berenstain</em> Bears.</p>
    The Berenstein Bears Didn't Exist

    The lovable cartoon bear family actually spelled their last name with an "a": The Berenstain Bears.

  • <p>...was never there. Are you freaking out? Okay, moving on.</p>
    Curious George's Tail

    ...was never there. Are you freaking out? Okay, moving on.

  • <p>While these four women were having sex <em>in</em> the city, the show was actually titled <em>Sex <strong>and</strong> the City.</em></p>
    'Sex and the City'

    While these four women were having sex in the city, the show was actually titled Sex and the City.

  • <p>You might use the stuff every day, but be honest: You thought it was "Febreeze," didn't you?</p>
    Febreze

    You might use the stuff every day, but be honest: You thought it was "Febreeze," didn't you?

  • <p>One of the most confounding of all: There's an "A" in "Mayer"?! Honest to goodness, we thought it was Meyer.</p>
    Oscar Mayer

    One of the most confounding of all: There's an "A" in "Mayer"?! Honest to goodness, we thought it was Meyer.

  • <p>Less sketchy than most, people have been befuddled to see that there's no "T" in Skechers.</p>
    Skechers

    Less sketchy than most, people have been befuddled to see that there's no "T" in Skechers.

  • <p>Kellogg had been spelling fruit like that for years and we only noticed it now...wow.</p>
    Froot Loops

    Kellogg had been spelling fruit like that for years and we only noticed it now...wow.

  • <p>For some reason, people distinctly remember this portrait showing the king of England wielding a turkey leg. To be clear, he was not. </p>
    King Henry VIII's...Turkey Leg?

    For some reason, people distinctly remember this portrait showing the king of England wielding a turkey leg. To be clear, he was not.

  • <p>...or more like the fact that he doesn't have one. This, as some suggest, might be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company's mascot, Mr. Peanut.</p>
    Monopoly Man and His Monocle

    ...or more like the fact that he doesn't have one. This, as some suggest, might be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company's mascot, Mr. Peanut.

  • <p>Though many of us clearly remember black detailing on the Pokemon character's tail, in reality it's just yellow.</p>
    Pikachu's Tail

    Though many of us clearly remember black detailing on the Pokemon character's tail, in reality it's just yellow.

  • <p>If you've just had an existential crisis about the fact that there's no hyphen in between "Kit" and "Kat," know that you're not alone. </p>
    The Hyphen in Kit Kat

    If you've just had an existential crisis about the fact that there's no hyphen in between "Kit" and "Kat," know that you're not alone.

  • <p>It used to have a cornucopia behind the fruit...right? Right?!</p>
    Fruit of the Loom Logo

    It used to have a cornucopia behind the fruit...right? Right?!

  • <p>We swear, there used to be an extra "z" at the end! What. Is. Happening.</p>
    Cheez-It or Cheez-Itz?

    We swear, there used to be an extra "z" at the end! What. Is. Happening.

  • <p>If you're trying to tell us there isn't a second "f" in Stuf, our lives have officially been a lie. </p>
    Double "Stuf" Oreos

    If you're trying to tell us there isn't a second "f" in Stuf, our lives have officially been a lie.

  • <p>There are a LOT of theories about this one, but so many people have claimed that she used to have a more obvious smile. </p>
    Mona Lisa's Smile

    There are a LOT of theories about this one, but so many people have claimed that she used to have a more obvious smile.

  • <p>Even the biggest <em>Star Wars</em> fans (and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halloweencostumes.com%2Fstar-wars-adult-c-3po-costume.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.popularmechanics.com%2Fculture%2Fg34979140%2Fmandela-effect-examples%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween costume sites" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween costume sites</a>) get it wrong. The robot isn't all gold; he has one silver piece on his right leg. </p>
    C-3PO Has a Silver Leg

    Even the biggest Star Wars fans (and Halloween costume sites) get it wrong. The robot isn't all gold; he has one silver piece on his right leg.

  • <p>We've been pronouncing it without that first one, so this is really awkward now. </p>
    The Flintstones Has Two Ts

    We've been pronouncing it without that first one, so this is really awkward now.

  • <p>Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you. But in reality, it's a shade of green.</p>
    Chartreuse

    Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you. But in reality, it's a shade of green.

  • <p>...is not what Forrest Gump (played by the amazing Tom Hanks) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJh59vZ8ccc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actually said" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">actually said</a>. If you listen closely he says, "Life <em>was</em> like a box of chocolates." We're regretting all of those Instagram captions right about now...</p>
    "Life is Like a Box of Chocolates"

    ...is not what Forrest Gump (played by the amazing Tom Hanks) actually said. If you listen closely he says, "Life was like a box of chocolates." We're regretting all of those Instagram captions right about now...

  • <p>Nope, that wasn't a line in <em>Snow White</em> either. In fact, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0DCEEBplY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Wicked Queen says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Wicked Queen says</a>, "Magic mirror on the wall..." Yep, our childhood has been ruined too.</p>
    "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall"

    Nope, that wasn't a line in Snow White either. In fact, the Wicked Queen says, "Magic mirror on the wall..." Yep, our childhood has been ruined too.

  • <p>Honestly, this was the one that cut deep. Perhaps the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lOT2p_FCvA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most famous movie line in history" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most famous movie line in history</a> wasn't even said. All he really said was, "I am your father."</p>
    "Luke, I am Your Father"

    Honestly, this was the one that cut deep. Perhaps the most famous movie line in history wasn't even said. All he really said was, "I am your father."

  • <p>Hate to burst your bubble again, but this <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GfOlP8FKt0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memorable line" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">memorable line</a> was never said by Gandalf. Before his treacherous fall, you can clearly hear him saying "Fly, you fools!"</p>
    "Run, You Fools!"

    Hate to burst your bubble again, but this memorable line was never said by Gandalf. Before his treacherous fall, you can clearly hear him saying "Fly, you fools!"

  • <p>We don't know what's scarier: The fact that we remember Hannibal Lecter saying, "Hello, Clarice," or the reality that all he said was, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU8jKn7sMwU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Good morning.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Good morning."</a> Say what??</p>
    "Hello, Clarice"

    We don't know what's scarier: The fact that we remember Hannibal Lecter saying, "Hello, Clarice," or the reality that all he said was, "Good morning." Say what??

  • <p>Oh, and your favorite song? The Mandela Effect is here to ruin that too. We all think of Freddie Mercury belting out, <a href="https://youtu.be/04854XqcfCY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;of the world!&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"of the world!"</a> at the end of "We Are the Champions," but it. Never. Happened. </p>
    "...of the world!"

    Oh, and your favorite song? The Mandela Effect is here to ruin that too. We all think of Freddie Mercury belting out, "of the world!" at the end of "We Are the Champions," but it. Never. Happened.

  • <p>You might start singing the lyric, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," especially with the upcoming Tom Hanks film. But even the movie makers got it wrong. It's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTqFxMxfzkA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;a beautiful day in this neighborhood.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"a beautiful day in this neighborhood."</a> A small but mighty blow to our memories.</p>
    Mr. Rogers's Theme Song

    You might start singing the lyric, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," especially with the upcoming Tom Hanks film. But even the movie makers got it wrong. It's "a beautiful day in this neighborhood." A small but mighty blow to our memories.

  • <p>The correct answer is 50, obviously, but some (Americans and foreigners alike) recall learning that there were 51 or 52. </p>
    Number of U.S. States

    The correct answer is 50, obviously, but some (Americans and foreigners alike) recall learning that there were 51 or 52.

  • <p>This one is perhaps the most bizarre of all. Several people can attest that they distinctly remember seeing the comedian in a movie called <em>Shazaam</em>. Many argue they're confusing this memory with the movie <em>Kazaam</em>, starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. But who really knows.</p>
    Sinbad Never Played a Genie

    This one is perhaps the most bizarre of all. Several people can attest that they distinctly remember seeing the comedian in a movie called Shazaam. Many argue they're confusing this memory with the movie Kazaam, starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. But who really knows.

  • <p>Oddly enough, people had no recollection of the aeronautic legend's death. Many fans apparently "forgot" or didn't notice the news of his passing in August 2012. </p>
    Neil Armstrong's Death

    Oddly enough, people had no recollection of the aeronautic legend's death. Many fans apparently "forgot" or didn't notice the news of his passing in August 2012.

  • <p>Like Mandela, many can't place when Billy Graham's funeral aired on TV. That's probably because it didn't happen long ago. He died in February 2018...</p>
    Billy Graham's Death

    Like Mandela, many can't place when Billy Graham's funeral aired on TV. That's probably because it didn't happen long ago. He died in February 2018...

  • <p>People have strong opinions about when Mother Teresa was canonized as saint. The real event happened in 2016, but many remember her entering sainthood in the 1990s (when she was still alive). </p>
    Mother Teresa's Canonization

    People have strong opinions about when Mother Teresa was canonized as saint. The real event happened in 2016, but many remember her entering sainthood in the 1990s (when she was still alive).

  • <p>Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985. </p>
    Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

    Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985.

  • <p>When aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son was kidnapped, the entire world focused their attention on the story. Many remember the case going cold, but they sadly found the body and sentenced the killer to death for the heinous crime. </p>
    Lindbergh Baby

    When aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son was kidnapped, the entire world focused their attention on the story. Many remember the case going cold, but they sadly found the body and sentenced the killer to death for the heinous crime.

  • <p>Though the actor sadly died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, people have said they remember him <em>recovering</em>. </p>
    Patrick Swayze's Health

    Though the actor sadly died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, people have said they remember him recovering.

  • <p>Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, but countless people argue he scored one much earlier. It's easy to get this one confused, though, because he was previously nominated five other times. </p>
    Leonardo DiCaprio's First Oscar

    Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, but countless people argue he scored one much earlier. It's easy to get this one confused, though, because he was previously nominated five other times.

  • <p>If you've ever been to Magic Kingdom, do you recall where the castle was located? Some, <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/MandelaEffect/comments/3uyecb/disney_world_castle_at_front_of_the_park/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even one Orlando local on Reddit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">even one Orlando local on Reddit</a>, clearly remember it being the entrance to the park. </p>
    Location of Disney World Castle

    If you've ever been to Magic Kingdom, do you recall where the castle was located? Some, even one Orlando local on Reddit, clearly remember it being the entrance to the park.

