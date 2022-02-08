40 Mandela Effect Examples That Will Blow Your Mind

  • <p>The <a href="https://mandelaeffect.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandela Effect" class="link ">Mandela Effect</a> is a phenomenon that makes us question even the most mundane memories from the past. In June 2019, the famed <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/08/crosswords/daily-puzzle-2019-06-09.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Times crossword" class="link "><em>New York Times</em> crossword</a> puzzle made it the theme, and defined it as, "a recent refinement of false memory that typically refers to pop culture or current event references." Named by paranormal researcher Fiona Broome, it's basically remembering something that doesn't match with historical records. For example, the stuff you use to make your home smell fresh isn't "Febreeze" (more on that later). </p><p>Broome has said that she "loves" the idea that the Mandela Effect, or others claiming they distinctly recall different events or details, could be proof that we're existing in alternate realities. We're not so sure that's the truth, but these comparisons between popular belief and reality is making our jaws hit the floor as we type. Check out 40 of the most gobsmacking "facts" below. </p>
    1/41

    40 Mandela Effect Examples That Will Blow Your Mind

    The Mandela Effect is a phenomenon that makes us question even the most mundane memories from the past. In June 2019, the famed New York Times crossword puzzle made it the theme, and defined it as, "a recent refinement of false memory that typically refers to pop culture or current event references." Named by paranormal researcher Fiona Broome, it's basically remembering something that doesn't match with historical records. For example, the stuff you use to make your home smell fresh isn't "Febreeze" (more on that later).

    Broome has said that she "loves" the idea that the Mandela Effect, or others claiming they distinctly recall different events or details, could be proof that we're existing in alternate realities. We're not so sure that's the truth, but these comparisons between popular belief and reality is making our jaws hit the floor as we type. Check out 40 of the most gobsmacking "facts" below.

    .
  • <p>Let's start with the reason we're all here. Nelson Mandela, who this theory is named after, died in 2013. However, countless people <a href="https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-01-09/ever-thought-someone-who-died-was-already-dead-science-can-explain" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:distinctly remember" class="link ">distinctly remember</a> him dying in prison in the 1980s. But his death isn't the only example of a Mandela Effect. We have been wrong about so many dates, details, and more. Keep going for more commonly misremembered moments in history.</p>
    2/41

    1) Nelson Mandela's Death

    Let's start with the reason we're all here. Nelson Mandela, who this theory is named after, died in 2013. However, countless people distinctly remember him dying in prison in the 1980s. But his death isn't the only example of a Mandela Effect. We have been wrong about so many dates, details, and more. Keep going for more commonly misremembered moments in history.

    Gideon Mendel
  • <p>People swear there was a "Jiffy" peanut butter back in the day, but we speculate they're combining Jif with its competitor, Skippy. </p>
    3/41

    2) Jif, Not "Jiffy"

    People swear there was a "Jiffy" peanut butter back in the day, but we speculate they're combining Jif with its competitor, Skippy.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."</p>
    4/41

    3) Looney Tunes, Not Toons

    It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."

    .
  • <p>The lovable cartoon bear family actually spelled their last name with an "a": The <em>Berenstain</em> Bears.</p>
    5/41

    4) The Berenstein Bears Didn't Exist

    The lovable cartoon bear family actually spelled their last name with an "a": The Berenstain Bears.

    .
  • <p>...was never there. Are you freaking out? Okay, moving on.</p>
    6/41

    5) Curious George's Tail

    ...was never there. Are you freaking out? Okay, moving on.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While these four women were having sex <em>in</em> the city, the show was actually titled <em>Sex <strong>and</strong> the City.</em></p>
    7/41

    6) 'Sex and the City'

    While these four women were having sex in the city, the show was actually titled Sex and the City.

    .
  • <p>You might use the stuff every day, but be honest: You thought it was "Febreeze," didn't you?</p>
    8/41

    7) Febreze

    You might use the stuff every day, but be honest: You thought it was "Febreeze," didn't you?

    .
  • <p>One of the most confounding of all: There's an "A" in "Mayer"?! Honest to goodness, we thought it was Meyer.</p>
    9/41

    8) Oscar Mayer

    One of the most confounding of all: There's an "A" in "Mayer"?! Honest to goodness, we thought it was Meyer.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Less sketchy than most, people have been befuddled to see that there's no "T" in Skechers.</p>
    10/41

    9) Skechers

    Less sketchy than most, people have been befuddled to see that there's no "T" in Skechers.

    .
  • <p>Kellogg had been spelling fruit like that for years and we only noticed it now...wow.</p>
    11/41

    10) Froot Loops

    Kellogg had been spelling fruit like that for years and we only noticed it now...wow.

    .
  • <p>For some reason, people distinctly remember this portrait showing the king of England wielding a turkey leg. To be clear, he was not. </p>
    12/41

    11) King Henry VIII's...Turkey Leg?

    For some reason, people distinctly remember this portrait showing the king of England wielding a turkey leg. To be clear, he was not.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>...or more like the fact that he doesn't have one. This, as some suggest, might be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company's mascot, Mr. Peanut.</p>
    13/41

    12) Monopoly Man and His Monocle

    ...or more like the fact that he doesn't have one. This, as some suggest, might be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company's mascot, Mr. Peanut.

    .
  • <p>Though many of us clearly remember black detailing on the Pokemon character's tail, in reality it's just yellow.</p>
    14/41

    13) Pikachu's Tail

    Though many of us clearly remember black detailing on the Pokemon character's tail, in reality it's just yellow.

    .
  • <p>If you've just had an existential crisis about the fact that there's no hyphen in between "Kit" and "Kat," know that you're not alone. </p>
    15/41

    14) The Hyphen in Kit Kat

    If you've just had an existential crisis about the fact that there's no hyphen in between "Kit" and "Kat," know that you're not alone.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>It used to have a cornucopia behind the fruit...right? Right?!</p>
    16/41

    15) Fruit of the Loom Logo

    It used to have a cornucopia behind the fruit...right? Right?!

    .
  • <p>We swear, there used to be an extra "z" at the end! What. Is. Happening.</p>
    17/41

    16) Cheez-It or Cheez-Itz?

    We swear, there used to be an extra "z" at the end! What. Is. Happening.

    .
  • <p>If you're trying to tell us there isn't a second "f" in Stuf, our lives have officially been a lie. </p>
    18/41

    17) Double "Stuf" Oreos

    If you're trying to tell us there isn't a second "f" in Stuf, our lives have officially been a lie.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>There are a LOT of theories about this one, but so many people have claimed that she used to have a more obvious smile. </p>
    19/41

    18) Mona Lisa's Smile

    There are a LOT of theories about this one, but so many people have claimed that she used to have a more obvious smile.

    .
  • <p>Even the biggest <em>Star Wars</em> fans (and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halloweencostumes.com%2Fstar-wars-adult-c-3po-costume.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg30201473%2Fmandela-effect-examples-1576105825%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween costume sites" class="link ">Halloween costume sites</a>) get it wrong. The robot isn't all gold; he has one silver piece on his right leg. </p>
    20/41

    19) C-3PO Has a Silver Leg

    Even the biggest Star Wars fans (and Halloween costume sites) get it wrong. The robot isn't all gold; he has one silver piece on his right leg.

    .
  • <p>We've been pronouncing it without that first one, so this is really awkward now. </p>
    21/41

    20) The Flintstones Has Two Ts

    We've been pronouncing it without that first one, so this is really awkward now.

    .
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you. But in reality, it's a shade of green.</p>
    22/41

    21) Chartreuse

    Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you. But in reality, it's a shade of green.

    .
  • <p>...is not what Forrest Gump (played by the amazing Tom Hanks) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJh59vZ8ccc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actually said" class="link ">actually said</a>. If you listen closely he says, "Life <em>was</em> like a box of chocolates." We're regretting all of those Instagram captions right about now...</p>
    23/41

    22) "Life is Like a Box of Chocolates"

    ...is not what Forrest Gump (played by the amazing Tom Hanks) actually said. If you listen closely he says, "Life was like a box of chocolates." We're regretting all of those Instagram captions right about now...

    Paramount Pictures
  • <p>Nope, that wasn't a line in <em>Snow White</em> either. In fact, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0DCEEBplY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Wicked Queen says" class="link ">the Wicked Queen says</a>, "Magic mirror on the wall..." Yep, our childhood has been ruined too.</p>
    24/41

    23) "Mirror, Mirror on the Wall"

    Nope, that wasn't a line in Snow White either. In fact, the Wicked Queen says, "Magic mirror on the wall..." Yep, our childhood has been ruined too.

    Disney
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Honestly, this was the one that cut deep. Perhaps the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lOT2p_FCvA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most famous movie line in history" class="link ">most famous movie line in history</a> wasn't even said. All he really said was, "I am your father."</p>
    25/41

    24) "Luke, I am Your Father"

    Honestly, this was the one that cut deep. Perhaps the most famous movie line in history wasn't even said. All he really said was, "I am your father."

    Lucas Films / Disney
  • <p>Hate to burst your bubble again, but this <a href="https://youtu.be/mJZZNHekEQw?t=117" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memorable line" class="link ">memorable line</a> was never said by Gandalf. Before his treacherous fall, you can clearly hear him saying "Fly, you fools!"</p>
    26/41

    25) "Run, You Fools!"

    Hate to burst your bubble again, but this memorable line was never said by Gandalf. Before his treacherous fall, you can clearly hear him saying "Fly, you fools!"

    New Line - Getty Images
  • <p>We don't know what's scarier: The fact that we remember Hannibal Lecter saying, "Hello, Clarice," or the reality that all he said was, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU8jKn7sMwU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Good morning.&quot;" class="link ">"Good morning."</a> Say what??</p>
    27/41

    26) "Hello, Clarice"

    We don't know what's scarier: The fact that we remember Hannibal Lecter saying, "Hello, Clarice," or the reality that all he said was, "Good morning." Say what??

    Michael Ochs Archives - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Oh, and your favorite song? The Mandela Effect is here to ruin that too. We all think of Freddie Mercury belting out, <a href="https://youtu.be/04854XqcfCY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;of the world!&quot;" class="link ">"of the world!"</a> at the end of "We Are the Champions," but it. Never. Happened. </p>
    28/41

    27) "...of the world!"

    Oh, and your favorite song? The Mandela Effect is here to ruin that too. We all think of Freddie Mercury belting out, "of the world!" at the end of "We Are the Champions," but it. Never. Happened.

    Pete Still - Getty Images
  • <p>You might start singing the lyric, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," especially with the upcoming Tom Hanks film. But even the movie makers got it wrong. It's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0UT8yhW5p4&t=1s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;a beautiful day in this neighborhood.&quot;" class="link ">"a beautiful day in this neighborhood."</a> A small but mighty blow to our memories.</p>
    29/41

    28) Mr. Rogers's Theme Song

    You might start singing the lyric, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," especially with the upcoming Tom Hanks film. But even the movie makers got it wrong. It's "a beautiful day in this neighborhood." A small but mighty blow to our memories.

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>The correct answer is 50, obviously, but some (Americans and foreigners alike) recall learning that there were 51 or 52. </p>
    30/41

    29) Number of U.S. States

    The correct answer is 50, obviously, but some (Americans and foreigners alike) recall learning that there were 51 or 52.

    CSA Images - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>This one is perhaps the most bizarre of all. Several people can attest that they distinctly remember seeing the comedian in a movie called <em>Shazaam</em>. Many argue they're confusing this memory with the movie <em>Kazaam</em>, starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. But who really knows.</p>
    31/41

    30) Sinbad Never Played a Genie

    This one is perhaps the most bizarre of all. Several people can attest that they distinctly remember seeing the comedian in a movie called Shazaam. Many argue they're confusing this memory with the movie Kazaam, starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. But who really knows.

    Mark Sullivan - Getty Images
  • <p>Yep, that's his name. Contrary to popular belief, his name isn't Smokey <em>the</em> Bear. </p>
    32/41

    31) Smokey Bear

    Yep, that's his name. Contrary to popular belief, his name isn't Smokey the Bear.

    Time Life Pictures / Contributor
  • <p>In perhaps the most memorable moment during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protects, recollections of the event vary. Some say the unidentified man known as "<a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2019/05/world/tiananmen-square-tank-man-cnnphotos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tank Man" class="link ">Tank Man</a>" was run over and killed, but <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeFzeNAHEhU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other videos" class="link ">other videos</a> show him moving away from the scene.</p>
    33/41

    32) Tank Man

    In perhaps the most memorable moment during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protects, recollections of the event vary. Some say the unidentified man known as "Tank Man" was run over and killed, but other videos show him moving away from the scene.

    Archive Photos - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Oddly enough, people had no recollection of the aeronautic legend's death. Many fans apparently "forgot" or didn't notice the news of his passing in August 2012. </p>
    34/41

    33) Neil Armstrong's Death

    Oddly enough, people had no recollection of the aeronautic legend's death. Many fans apparently "forgot" or didn't notice the news of his passing in August 2012.

    NASA - Getty Images
  • <p>Like Mandela, many can't place when Billy Graham's funeral aired on TV. That's probably because it didn't happen long ago. He died in February 2018...</p>
    35/41

    34) Billy Graham's Death

    Like Mandela, many can't place when Billy Graham's funeral aired on TV. That's probably because it didn't happen long ago. He died in February 2018...

    David Hume Kennerly - Getty Images
  • <p>People have strong opinions about when Mother Teresa was canonized as saint. The real event happened in 2016, but many remember her entering sainthood in the 1990s (when she was still alive). </p>
    36/41

    35) Mother Teresa's Canonization

    People have strong opinions about when Mother Teresa was canonized as saint. The real event happened in 2016, but many remember her entering sainthood in the 1990s (when she was still alive).

    Tim Graham - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985. </p>
    37/41

    36) Space Shuttle Challenger Explosion

    Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985.

    Getty Images - Getty Images
  • <p>When aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son was kidnapped, the entire world focused their attention on the story. Many remember the case going cold, but they sadly found the body and sentenced the killer to death for the heinous crime. </p>
    38/41

    37) Lindbergh Baby

    When aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son was kidnapped, the entire world focused their attention on the story. Many remember the case going cold, but they sadly found the body and sentenced the killer to death for the heinous crime.

    New York Daily News Archive - Getty Images
  • <p>Though the actor sadly died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, people have said they remember him <em>recovering</em>. </p>
    39/41

    38) Patrick Swayze's Health

    Though the actor sadly died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, people have said they remember him recovering.

    Michael Tran Archive - Getty Images
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, but countless people argue he scored one much earlier. It's easy to get this one confused, though, because he was previously nominated five other times. </p>
    40/41

    39) Leonardo DiCaprio's First Oscar

    Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, but countless people argue he scored one much earlier. It's easy to get this one confused, though, because he was previously nominated five other times.

    Jason Merritt - Getty Images
  • <p>If you've ever been to Magic Kingdom, do you recall where the castle was located? Some, <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/MandelaEffect/comments/3uyecb/disney_world_castle_at_front_of_the_park/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even one Orlando local on Reddit" class="link ">even one Orlando local on Reddit</a>, clearly remember it being the entrance to the park. </p>
    41/41

    40) Location of Disney World Castle

    If you've ever been to Magic Kingdom, do you recall where the castle was located? Some, even one Orlando local on Reddit, clearly remember it being the entrance to the park.

    Handout - Getty Images
<p>The <a href="https://mandelaeffect.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mandela Effect" class="link ">Mandela Effect</a> is a phenomenon that makes us question even the most mundane memories from the past. In June 2019, the famed <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/08/crosswords/daily-puzzle-2019-06-09.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Times crossword" class="link "><em>New York Times</em> crossword</a> puzzle made it the theme, and defined it as, "a recent refinement of false memory that typically refers to pop culture or current event references." Named by paranormal researcher Fiona Broome, it's basically remembering something that doesn't match with historical records. For example, the stuff you use to make your home smell fresh isn't "Febreeze" (more on that later). </p><p>Broome has said that she "loves" the idea that the Mandela Effect, or others claiming they distinctly recall different events or details, could be proof that we're existing in alternate realities. We're not so sure that's the truth, but these comparisons between popular belief and reality is making our jaws hit the floor as we type. Check out 40 of the most gobsmacking "facts" below. </p>
<p>Let's start with the reason we're all here. Nelson Mandela, who this theory is named after, died in 2013. However, countless people <a href="https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-01-09/ever-thought-someone-who-died-was-already-dead-science-can-explain" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:distinctly remember" class="link ">distinctly remember</a> him dying in prison in the 1980s. But his death isn't the only example of a Mandela Effect. We have been wrong about so many dates, details, and more. Keep going for more commonly misremembered moments in history.</p>
<p>People swear there was a "Jiffy" peanut butter back in the day, but we speculate they're combining Jif with its competitor, Skippy. </p>
<p>It makes almost zero sense, but yes, the cartoon was spelled as "Tunes."</p>
<p>The lovable cartoon bear family actually spelled their last name with an "a": The <em>Berenstain</em> Bears.</p>
<p>...was never there. Are you freaking out? Okay, moving on.</p>
<p>While these four women were having sex <em>in</em> the city, the show was actually titled <em>Sex <strong>and</strong> the City.</em></p>
<p>You might use the stuff every day, but be honest: You thought it was "Febreeze," didn't you?</p>
<p>One of the most confounding of all: There's an "A" in "Mayer"?! Honest to goodness, we thought it was Meyer.</p>
<p>Less sketchy than most, people have been befuddled to see that there's no "T" in Skechers.</p>
<p>Kellogg had been spelling fruit like that for years and we only noticed it now...wow.</p>
<p>For some reason, people distinctly remember this portrait showing the king of England wielding a turkey leg. To be clear, he was not. </p>
<p>...or more like the fact that he doesn't have one. This, as some suggest, might be a simple confusion between him and the Planters peanut company's mascot, Mr. Peanut.</p>
<p>Though many of us clearly remember black detailing on the Pokemon character's tail, in reality it's just yellow.</p>
<p>If you've just had an existential crisis about the fact that there's no hyphen in between "Kit" and "Kat," know that you're not alone. </p>
<p>It used to have a cornucopia behind the fruit...right? Right?!</p>
<p>We swear, there used to be an extra "z" at the end! What. Is. Happening.</p>
<p>If you're trying to tell us there isn't a second "f" in Stuf, our lives have officially been a lie. </p>
<p>There are a LOT of theories about this one, but so many people have claimed that she used to have a more obvious smile. </p>
<p>Even the biggest <em>Star Wars</em> fans (and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halloweencostumes.com%2Fstar-wars-adult-c-3po-costume.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.esquire.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg30201473%2Fmandela-effect-examples-1576105825%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween costume sites" class="link ">Halloween costume sites</a>) get it wrong. The robot isn't all gold; he has one silver piece on his right leg. </p>
<p>We've been pronouncing it without that first one, so this is really awkward now. </p>
<p>Do you recall someone telling you that chartreuse is a magenta-pink color? So many others agree with you. But in reality, it's a shade of green.</p>
<p>...is not what Forrest Gump (played by the amazing Tom Hanks) <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CJh59vZ8ccc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:actually said" class="link ">actually said</a>. If you listen closely he says, "Life <em>was</em> like a box of chocolates." We're regretting all of those Instagram captions right about now...</p>
<p>Nope, that wasn't a line in <em>Snow White</em> either. In fact, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br0DCEEBplY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Wicked Queen says" class="link ">the Wicked Queen says</a>, "Magic mirror on the wall..." Yep, our childhood has been ruined too.</p>
<p>Honestly, this was the one that cut deep. Perhaps the <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lOT2p_FCvA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most famous movie line in history" class="link ">most famous movie line in history</a> wasn't even said. All he really said was, "I am your father."</p>
<p>Hate to burst your bubble again, but this <a href="https://youtu.be/mJZZNHekEQw?t=117" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memorable line" class="link ">memorable line</a> was never said by Gandalf. Before his treacherous fall, you can clearly hear him saying "Fly, you fools!"</p>
<p>We don't know what's scarier: The fact that we remember Hannibal Lecter saying, "Hello, Clarice," or the reality that all he said was, <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QU8jKn7sMwU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Good morning.&quot;" class="link ">"Good morning."</a> Say what??</p>
<p>Oh, and your favorite song? The Mandela Effect is here to ruin that too. We all think of Freddie Mercury belting out, <a href="https://youtu.be/04854XqcfCY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;of the world!&quot;" class="link ">"of the world!"</a> at the end of "We Are the Champions," but it. Never. Happened. </p>
<p>You might start singing the lyric, "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood," especially with the upcoming Tom Hanks film. But even the movie makers got it wrong. It's <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A0UT8yhW5p4&t=1s" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;a beautiful day in this neighborhood.&quot;" class="link ">"a beautiful day in this neighborhood."</a> A small but mighty blow to our memories.</p>
<p>The correct answer is 50, obviously, but some (Americans and foreigners alike) recall learning that there were 51 or 52. </p>
<p>This one is perhaps the most bizarre of all. Several people can attest that they distinctly remember seeing the comedian in a movie called <em>Shazaam</em>. Many argue they're confusing this memory with the movie <em>Kazaam</em>, starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie. But who really knows.</p>
<p>Yep, that's his name. Contrary to popular belief, his name isn't Smokey <em>the</em> Bear. </p>
<p>In perhaps the most memorable moment during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protects, recollections of the event vary. Some say the unidentified man known as "<a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2019/05/world/tiananmen-square-tank-man-cnnphotos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tank Man" class="link ">Tank Man</a>" was run over and killed, but <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YeFzeNAHEhU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:other videos" class="link ">other videos</a> show him moving away from the scene.</p>
<p>Oddly enough, people had no recollection of the aeronautic legend's death. Many fans apparently "forgot" or didn't notice the news of his passing in August 2012. </p>
<p>Like Mandela, many can't place when Billy Graham's funeral aired on TV. That's probably because it didn't happen long ago. He died in February 2018...</p>
<p>People have strong opinions about when Mother Teresa was canonized as saint. The real event happened in 2016, but many remember her entering sainthood in the 1990s (when she was still alive). </p>
<p>Though the tragic accident took place on January 28, 1986, there are a number of people who thought it happened in 1984 or 1985. </p>
<p>When aviator Charles Lindbergh's infant son was kidnapped, the entire world focused their attention on the story. Many remember the case going cold, but they sadly found the body and sentenced the killer to death for the heinous crime. </p>
<p>Though the actor sadly died after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, people have said they remember him <em>recovering</em>. </p>
<p>Leo finally took home his first Oscar for Best Actor in 2016, but countless people argue he scored one much earlier. It's easy to get this one confused, though, because he was previously nominated five other times. </p>
<p>If you've ever been to Magic Kingdom, do you recall where the castle was located? Some, <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/MandelaEffect/comments/3uyecb/disney_world_castle_at_front_of_the_park/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:even one Orlando local on Reddit" class="link ">even one Orlando local on Reddit</a>, clearly remember it being the entrance to the park. </p>

Everything you need to know about the Mandela Effect, false memory (and the concept that we might be living in a parallel universe).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Someone else's festival': No North Korea at ally's Olympics

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — During the last Winter Games, North Korea basked in the global limelight in South Korea, with hundreds of athletes, cheerleaders and officials pushing hard to woo their South Korean and U.S. rivals in a bid for diplomacy that has since stalled. Four years later, as the 2022 Winter Olympics come to its main ally and neighbor China, North Korea isn't sending any athletes and officials — ignoring the International Olympic Committee's suggestion that individual athletes cou

  • Snoop Dogg calls Super Bowl halftime show 'dream come true'

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg says he won’t let the big Super Bowl stage rattle his nerves. The ultra-smooth rapper said he will worry about his upcoming halftime performance after the fact. “For me, when performing, I never let the moment get bigger than me,” said Snoop Dogg in a recent interview with The Associated Press from his studio compound in Inglewood, California, a suburb of Los Angeles where the Super Bowl will be held Sunday. He’ll take the stage with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar

  • Bubble life: China takes COVID sports routine to new extreme

    BEIJING (AP) — Officially, the Beijing Olympics are taking place inside what organizers are calling “the enclosed compound activity area.” That’s a fancy way of saying “a closed loop.” You probably know it better as “the bubble.” And bubbles are now part of the norm at major sporting events. The premise of this bubble is simple: Keep those who passed multiple tests just to get access to the Olympics in, keep the rest of the world — and, hopefully, COVID-19 — out. It has worked for the National B

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • Doncic gets triple-double despite fouls, Mavericks top Hawks

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 103-94 on Sunday night. Doncic finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists after sitting almost the entire third quarter following his fifth foul less than a minute into the second half. Brunson joined him on the bench with his fifth about six minutes later. But the Mavericks never lost the lead with a patchwork lineu

  • Moguls skier Kauf delivers the love and wins Olympic silver

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — At the Tetonia Club in Alta, Wyoming, they clung to one simple phrase as the bedlam gained steam while their daughter, sister and friend, Jaelin Kauf, edged closer and closer to the Olympic silver medal: “Deliver the love.” Kauf delivered the love. A spot on the podium was a fitting reward to go with it. Half a world away from Alta, the 25-year-old Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls, an event her family has set the standard in over decades. Kauf's mom, Patt

  • Loss to Australia has Canada's Homan, Morris in must-win scenario at Beijing 2022

    Canada is facing a must-win game against Italy Monday morning (Sunday at 8 p.m. ET) in their final round-robin mixed doubles curling match in order to secure a spot in the semifinals at the Beijing Games, after a stunning extra-end loss to Australia. The Canadians will be in tough against the Italians, who sit atop the 10-team field with a perfect 8-0 record. Canada's loss to Australia Sunday dropped them to 5-3, tied with Great Britain and Norway. If Canada loses, Sweden (5-4) would grab the fo

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation

    NEW YORK (AP) — The start of spring training likely will be a casualty of Major League Baseball's lockout, which will threaten opening day unless the drawn-out talks lead to a deal in less than a month. After a half-year of bickering over the sport's economics, baseball's warring factions couldn't even agree on whether to have a mediator. The Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party intervening, one day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Co

  • Embiid carries 76ers past DeRozan, Bulls in East showdown

    CHICAGO (AP) — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls 119-108 on Sunday. The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four. They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th straight time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled with

  • Chris Boucher on Gary Trent Jr.'s shotmaking ability

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher wasn't sure what to expect from Gary Trent Jr. when he was traded to Toronto last year for his good friend, Norman Powell. Fast forward to this season and the 22-year-old is turning heads with his all-around game. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Ref leaves USA vs. Canada game with bloody face after Amanda Kessel's accidental slash

    Cianna Lieffers left the ice with a nasty cut above her lip, but returned with a bandage to finish the game.

  • Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets hand Nets 8th loss in a row

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets beat Brooklyn 124-104 on Sunday to extend the Nets’ losing streak to eight games. Jokic has an NBA-best 14 triple-doubles this season. He scored 23 points in the second and third quarters when Denver went from trailing by seven to leading by 21. The Nuggets held Brooklyn to 29 points in the second half to end a three-game skid. “We rebounded better in the second half, we made them take tough shots. The de

  • Vucevic, Bulls use late charge to put away Pacers 122-115

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 31 points to lead the Chicago Bulls past the Indiana Pacers 122-115 on Friday night. Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record. Indiana lost its second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert, who also had eight assists and five rebounds. The recently signed Terry Taylor finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and five a

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Some Ohio State sex abuse survivors appeal lawsuit dismissal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The inappropriate behavior of a long-dead Ohio State team doctor went unrecognized as sexual abuse until only recently and hence a deadline for suing the university over the abuse has not passed, a group of survivors argue in appeals of a judge's dismissals of their lawsuits. Hundreds of men allege Richard Strauss abused them at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, his home or at an off-campus clinic, and some of those men reported multiple instances. They s

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.

  • Cochran-Siegle seeks Olympic medal 50 years after mom's gold

    BEIJING (AP) — For members of Vermont’s “Skiing Cochrans” clan, competing in an Olympics is a right of passage. A family tradition. First there were siblings Marilyn, Bobby and Barbara Ann at the 1972 Sapporo Games, fulfilling a plan hatched by their parents, Mickey and Ginny Cochran, in the backyard ski area. Then younger sister Lindy raced at the Innsbruck Games in 1976, grandson Jimmy was on the U.S. Ski Team in 2006 and 2010 and now Ryan Cochran-Siegle is at his second Olympics. Fifty years