40 Incredible Photos Of Celebs Visiting Buckingham Palace For The First Time
- 1/41
1937: Kathleen, Rose, and Rosemary KennedyImagno - Getty Images
- 2/41
1942: Eleanor RooseveltLibrary of Congress - Getty Images
- 3/41
Circa 1943: Margaret LockwoodHulton Archive - Getty Images
- 4/41
1945: Marjorie Lawrence- - Getty Images
- 5/41
1955: Eartha KittHarry Kerr - Getty Images
- 6/41
1955: Susan HampshireTerry Disney - Getty Images
- 7/41
1957: Jayne MansfieldGetty Images
- 8/41
1957: Sophia LorenMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 9/41
1961: President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline KennedySeM - Getty Images
- 10/41
1965: The BeatlesIcon and Image - Getty Images
- 11/41
1968: Fred AstaireMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 12/41
1968: Vanessa RedgraveMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 13/41
1970: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard BurtonCentral Press - Getty Images
- 14/41
1971: David CassidyIan Tyas - Getty Images
- 15/41
1973: Tom ChapinABC Photo Archives - Getty Images
- 16/41
1976: Bing CrosbyPA Images - Getty Images
- 17/41
1976: KISSMichael Putland - Getty Images
- 18/41
1977: The Sex PistolsBettmann - Getty Images
- 19/41
1977: President Jimmy CarterPA Images - Getty Images
- 20/41
1979: Olivia Newton-JohnTom Wargacki - Getty Images
- 21/41
1981: Willard Scott, Jane Pauley, and Tom BrokawNBC NewsWire - Getty Images
- 22/41
1991: Mark WahlbergTim Roney - Getty Images
- 23/41
1992: David ThrelfallIan Cook - Getty Images
- 24/41
1995: Sir Cliff RichardMirrorpix - Getty Images
- 25/41
2000: Stephen SondheimJohn Stillwell - PA Images - Getty Images
- 26/41
2000: Julie Andrews and Elizabeth TaylorFiona Hanson - PA Images - Getty Images
- 27/41
2002: Shirley Bassey and Ozzy OsbourneADRIAN DENNIS - Getty Images
- 28/41
2003: David and Victoria BeckhamGetty Images - Getty Images
- 29/41
2005: Judi DenchPool/Tim Graham Picture Library - Getty Images
- 30/41
2007: Jerry HallFiona Hanson - PA Images - Getty Images
- 31/41
2009: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle ObamaWPA Pool - Getty Images
- 32/41
2011: Hugh JackmanJOHN STILLWELL - Getty Images
- 33/41
2012: Paul McCartneyDan Kitwood - Getty Images
- 34/41
2012: Elton JohnWPA Pool - Getty Images
- 35/41
2014: Angelina JolieANTHONY DEVLIN - Getty Images
- 36/41
2014: Joss StoneWPA Pool - Getty Images
- 37/41
2014: Helen MirrenAFP - Getty Images
- 38/41
2017: Tom CruiseWPA Pool - Getty Images
- 39/41
2017: Idris ElbaChris Jackson - Getty Images
- 40/41
2018: Kylie MinogueWPA Pool - Getty Images
- 41/41
2022: Mel BDOMINIC LIPINSKI - Getty Images