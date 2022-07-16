40 Incredible Photos Of Celebs Visiting Buckingham Palace For The First Time

    1937: Kathleen, Rose, and Rosemary Kennedy

    While Joseph Kennedy served as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom, his family paid Buckingham Palace a visit. Here, his daughters and wife, Rose, leave the royal residence following an event in 1937.

  • <p>Less than a year after America entered World War II, the First Lady met with King George VI, the Queen Mother, and a young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Roosevelt was in England to learn about <a href="https://erpapers.columbian.gwu.edu/touring-british-homefront-1942" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:British war efforts" class="link ">British war efforts</a>, as well as visit U.S. troops stationed there. </p>
    1942: Eleanor Roosevelt

    Less than a year after America entered World War II, the First Lady met with King George VI, the Queen Mother, and a young Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret. Roosevelt was in England to learn about British war efforts, as well as visit U.S. troops stationed there.

  • <p>Margaret Lockwood, one of the most popular actresses of the '40s, escorts three American servicemen on a trip to Buckingham Palace. </p>
    Circa 1943: Margaret Lockwood

    Margaret Lockwood, one of the most popular actresses of the '40s, escorts three American servicemen on a trip to Buckingham Palace.

  • <p>The Queen Mother and her daughters, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, chat with the Australian singer during a party. </p>
    1945: Marjorie Lawrence

    The Queen Mother and her daughters, Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, chat with the Australian singer during a party.

  • <p>Eartha Kitt was photographed outside the front gates of the palace, just three years before she performed for the Queen, as one of the guests at the <a href="http://www.royalvarietycharity.org/royal-variety-performance/archive/detail/1958-london-coliseum" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:1958 Royal Variety Performance" class="link ">1958 Royal Variety Performance</a>.</p>
    1955: Eartha Kitt

    Eartha Kitt was photographed outside the front gates of the palace, just three years before she performed for the Queen, as one of the guests at the 1958 Royal Variety Performance.

  • <p>The English actress dresses to the nines for the Presentation Party—a debutante ball that's <a href="https://lithub.com/on-the-end-of-debutante-presentation-parties-at-buckingham-palace/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:no longer held" class="link ">no longer held</a> today. </p>
    1955: Susan Hampshire

    The English actress dresses to the nines for the Presentation Party—a debutante ball that's no longer held today.

  • <p>The Old Hollywood icon looks ecstatic to meet Queen Elizabeth during the Royal Film Performance, an annual event at the palace celebrating the industry's biggest names.</p>
    1957: Jayne Mansfield

    The Old Hollywood icon looks ecstatic to meet Queen Elizabeth during the Royal Film Performance, an annual event at the palace celebrating the industry's biggest names.

  • <p>Also at the event that year was actress Sophia Loren, seen here chatting with the British monarch in a white ensemble.</p>
    1957: Sophia Loren

    Also at the event that year was actress Sophia Loren, seen here chatting with the British monarch in a white ensemble.

  • <p>During his first year in the White House, President Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy paid the royals a visit. Here, they chat with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at a dinner party in the Drawing Room. </p>
    1961: President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy

    During his first year in the White House, President Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy paid the royals a visit. Here, they chat with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at a dinner party in the Drawing Room.

  • <p>Paul, John, George, and Ringo were all honored with MBE medals (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1965. They took photos in the palace with their awards afterwards.</p>
    1965: The Beatles

    Paul, John, George, and Ringo were all honored with MBE medals (The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 1965. They took photos in the palace with their awards afterwards.

  • <p>The Old Hollywood actor draws a crowd as he films the final scene of <em>Midas Run </em>right outside the palace gates.</p>
    1968: Fred Astaire

    The Old Hollywood actor draws a crowd as he films the final scene of Midas Run right outside the palace gates.

  • <p>Exactly a decade after beginning her acting career, Redgrave was honored with a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) award. </p>
    1968: Vanessa Redgrave

    Exactly a decade after beginning her acting career, Redgrave was honored with a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) award.

  • <p>The then-spouses exchange a look outside the palace, where Burton had just received an award. </p>
    1970: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

    The then-spouses exchange a look outside the palace, where Burton had just received an award.

  • <p>Heartthrob David Cassidy went on a European tour in the early '70s. He was so popular, in fact, that he <a href="https://www.cheatsheet.com/entertainment/david-cassidy-once-blew-off-queen-elizabeth-i-dont-care-about-the-queen.html/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:turned down an invitation" class="link ">turned down an invitation</a> to meet the Queen! </p>
    1971: David Cassidy

    Heartthrob David Cassidy went on a European tour in the early '70s. He was so popular, in fact, that he turned down an invitation to meet the Queen!

  • <p>Singer Tom Chapin takes his guitar to the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, to perform on the Disney show <em>Make a Wish</em>. </p>
    1973: Tom Chapin

    Singer Tom Chapin takes his guitar to the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, to perform on the Disney show Make a Wish.

  • <p>During a set of London charity concerts, Bing Crosby stopped to chat with Prince Philip. He brought his son, Harry, daughter, Mary Francis, and singer/actress Rosemary Clooney with him—a.k.a. George Clooney's aunt! </p>
    1976: Bing Crosby

    During a set of London charity concerts, Bing Crosby stopped to chat with Prince Philip. He brought his son, Harry, daughter, Mary Francis, and singer/actress Rosemary Clooney with him—a.k.a. George Clooney's aunt!

  • <p>In 1976, Gene Simmons and the gang brought their iconic look to the gates of the palace. They were in London for their very first gig in the U.K. </p>
    1976: KISS

    In 1976, Gene Simmons and the gang brought their iconic look to the gates of the palace. They were in London for their very first gig in the U.K.

  • <p>The following year, another iconic rock group paid a visit. The group signs their new recording contract in front of the palace, as a policeman tries to chase them away. They later released the controversial song, "<a href="https://genius.com/Sex-pistols-god-save-the-queen-lyrics" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:God Save the Queen" class="link ">God Save the Queen</a>."</p>
    1977: The Sex Pistols

    The following year, another iconic rock group paid a visit. The group signs their new recording contract in front of the palace, as a policeman tries to chase them away. They later released the controversial song, "God Save the Queen."

  • <p>During his first year in the White House, President Jimmy Carter attended a state dinner with the Queen and Prince Philip. He broke royal protocol when he kissed the Queen Mother on the lips. "I took a sharp step backwards—not quite far enough," <a href="https://stage.bbcamerica.com/blogs/the-special-relationship-a-history-of-meetings-between-british-monarchs-and-u-s-presidents--15404" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the royal famously said" class="link ">the royal famously said</a> after the incident. </p>
    1977: President Jimmy Carter

    During his first year in the White House, President Jimmy Carter attended a state dinner with the Queen and Prince Philip. He broke royal protocol when he kissed the Queen Mother on the lips. "I took a sharp step backwards—not quite far enough," the royal famously said after the incident.

  • <p>One year after <em>Grease</em> took the world by storm, Queen Elizabeth honored Olivia Newton-John with an OBE award (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).</p>
    1979: Olivia Newton-John

    One year after Grease took the world by storm, Queen Elizabeth honored Olivia Newton-John with an OBE award (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).

  • <p>The famous anchors look over notes as they prepare to cover Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding for NBC's <em>Today</em>. </p>
    1981: Willard Scott, Jane Pauley, and Tom Brokaw

    The famous anchors look over notes as they prepare to cover Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding for NBC's Today.

  • <p>Back when he was Marky Mark, the rapper-turned-actor was snapped taking in the sights while on a trip to England. </p>
    1991: Mark Wahlberg

    Back when he was Marky Mark, the rapper-turned-actor was snapped taking in the sights while on a trip to England.

  • <p>The British actor poses outside Buckingham Palace the year before <em>Diana: Her True Story</em> was released. In the movie, which explored Princess Diana's deepest thoughts about her royal life and marriage, Threlfall played Prince Charles. </p>
    1992: David Threlfall

    The British actor poses outside Buckingham Palace the year before Diana: Her True Story was released. In the movie, which explored Princess Diana's deepest thoughts about her royal life and marriage, Threlfall played Prince Charles.

  • <p>The British singer high-fives fans after receiving a knighthood. He's considered one of the most successful musicians of all time, selling over <a href="https://www.smoothradio.com/news/music/cliff-richard-age-net-worth-partner-facts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:250 million records" class="link ">250 million records</a> worldwide.</p>
    1995: Sir Cliff Richard

    The British singer high-fives fans after receiving a knighthood. He's considered one of the most successful musicians of all time, selling over 250 million records worldwide.

  • <p>The legendary composer behind musicals like <em>West Side Story, </em><em>Gypsy</em><em>, </em>and <em>Into the Woods</em> is greeted by Queen Elizabeth. The monarch was meeting all recipients of the <a href="https://www.praemiumimperiale.org/en/laureate-en/laureates-en/sond-en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Praemium Imperiale award" class="link ">Praemium Imperiale award</a>, an honor given out by the Japan Art Association to those who do great things for the arts. </p>
    2000: Stephen Sondheim

    The legendary composer behind musicals like West Side Story, Gypsy, and Into the Woods is greeted by Queen Elizabeth. The monarch was meeting all recipients of the Praemium Imperiale award, an honor given out by the Japan Art Association to those who do great things for the arts.

  • <p>In 2000, the iconic ladies received awards at the palace for their contributions to the arts—and they were both given the title of Dame! </p>
    2000: Julie Andrews and Elizabeth Taylor

    In 2000, the iconic ladies received awards at the palace for their contributions to the arts—and they were both given the title of Dame!

  • <p>The singer whispers to Prince William—with Prince Harry and Ozzy Osbourne nearby—at the Golden Jubilee. The concert commemorated 50 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign. </p>
    2002: Shirley Bassey and Ozzy Osbourne

    The singer whispers to Prince William—with Prince Harry and Ozzy Osbourne nearby—at the Golden Jubilee. The concert commemorated 50 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

  • <p>The soccer star leaves Buckingham Palace after receiving an OBE award for his achievements in the sport. In 2017, Victoria would go on to receive the same honor from Prince William, this time for her contributions to the fashion industry.</p>
    2003: David and Victoria Beckham

    The soccer star leaves Buckingham Palace after receiving an OBE award for his achievements in the sport. In 2017, Victoria would go on to receive the same honor from Prince William, this time for her contributions to the fashion industry.

  • <p>Dame Judi Dench shares a sweet moment with Queen Elizabeth, after being given the Insignia of a Companion of Honor. </p>
    2005: Judi Dench

    Dame Judi Dench shares a sweet moment with Queen Elizabeth, after being given the Insignia of a Companion of Honor.

  • <p>The model, along with director and <em>Miami Vice</em> actor Don Johnson, meets the British monarch at a reception specifically for Americans in the U.K<em>. </em>Shortly after, the Queen headed to the U.S. for a state visit. </p>
    2007: Jerry Hall

    The model, along with director and Miami Vice actor Don Johnson, meets the British monarch at a reception specifically for Americans in the U.K. Shortly after, the Queen headed to the U.S. for a state visit.

  • <p>Months after his inauguration, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. </p>
    2009: President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

    Months after his inauguration, President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama were welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

  • <p>The <em>Wolverine</em> star greets Queen Elizabeth in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in 2011. He was there for a reception honoring Australians living in the United Kingdom.</p>
    2011: Hugh Jackman

    The Wolverine star greets Queen Elizabeth in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace in 2011. He was there for a reception honoring Australians living in the United Kingdom.

  • <p>The Beatle made a return to Buckingham Palace in 2012, when he performed for the royal family at the Diamond Jubilee, a concert marking Queen Elizabeth's 60th year as monarch. </p>
    2012: Paul McCartney

    The Beatle made a return to Buckingham Palace in 2012, when he performed for the royal family at the Diamond Jubilee, a concert marking Queen Elizabeth's 60th year as monarch.

  • <p>Also performing that night was the Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John. </p>
    2012: Elton John

    Also performing that night was the Rocket Man himself, Sir Elton John.

  • <p>After years of memorable acting roles and philanthropy work, the Queen gifted Jolie with an Honorary Dame Grand Cross award in the 1844 Room of the palace. </p>
    2014: Angelina Jolie

    After years of memorable acting roles and philanthropy work, the Queen gifted Jolie with an Honorary Dame Grand Cross award in the 1844 Room of the palace.

  • <p>The singer shares her thoughts with Prince William at the launch of <a href="https://www.queensyoungleaders.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Queen's Young Leaders Programme" class="link ">The Queen's Young Leaders Programme</a>. Stone has remained close with the royal family throughout the years, and attended both Prince William and Prince Harry's weddings. </p>
    2014: Joss Stone

    The singer shares her thoughts with Prince William at the launch of The Queen's Young Leaders Programme. Stone has remained close with the royal family throughout the years, and attended both Prince William and Prince Harry's weddings.

  • <p>The actress—who won an Academy Award for playing Queen Elizabeth in 2006's <em>The Queen</em>—laughs with Kate Middleton. Standing with them is broadcasting icon Sir David Attenborough.</p>
    2014: Helen Mirren

    The actress—who won an Academy Award for playing Queen Elizabeth in 2006's The Queen—laughs with Kate Middleton. Standing with them is broadcasting icon Sir David Attenborough.

  • <p>In 2017, Tom Cruise and Prince Philip share a laugh at the 75th anniversary dinner for the Outward Bound Trust, an outdoor youth leadership program. </p>
    2017: Tom Cruise

    In 2017, Tom Cruise and Prince Philip share a laugh at the 75th anniversary dinner for the Outward Bound Trust, an outdoor youth leadership program.

  • <p>Prince Charles chats with actor Idris Elba and his now-wife, Sabrina Dhowre, at the One Million Young Lives dinner. The event celebrated a global campaign to help disadvantaged youth.</p>
    2017: Idris Elba

    Prince Charles chats with actor Idris Elba and his now-wife, Sabrina Dhowre, at the One Million Young Lives dinner. The event celebrated a global campaign to help disadvantaged youth.

  • <p>The singer is all smiles as Prince William comes over for a chat at a reception for the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in 2018.</p>
    2018: Kylie Minogue

    The singer is all smiles as Prince William comes over for a chat at a reception for the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust in 2018.

  • <p>The singer and former Spice Girl shows off her MBE award, given to her by Prince William. She later shared that the two "<a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a39915569/mel-b-prince-william-buckingham-palace-photo/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:had a giggle" class="link ">had a giggle</a>" during the ceremony. </p>
    2022: Mel B

    The singer and former Spice Girl shows off her MBE award, given to her by Prince William. She later shared that the two "had a giggle" during the ceremony.

