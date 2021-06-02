40 Foods You Should Never, Ever Put In The Freezer

  • <p>Some things make sense to freeze—nuts, berries, meat—but some people aren't sure about what they can and can't preserve otherwise. Here's a comprehensive run-through for you so you know next time you go to throw a 12-pack in the freezer.</p>
    40 Foods You Should Never, Ever Put In The Freezer

    Some things make sense to freeze—nuts, berries, meat—but some people aren't sure about what they can and can't preserve otherwise. Here's a comprehensive run-through for you so you know next time you go to throw a 12-pack in the freezer.

    40 Foods You Should Never, Ever Put In The Freezer

  • <p>Watery veggies like cucumbers will freeze just fine, but it's the thawing process that gets messy. Cucumbers get limp and soggy once they're defrosted. You're better off keeping them cold and using a couple slices to reduce eye puffiness than to try and make a salad with a frozen cuke. </p>
    Cucumber

    Watery veggies like cucumbers will freeze just fine, but it's the thawing process that gets messy. Cucumbers get limp and soggy once they're defrosted. You're better off keeping them cold and using a couple slices to reduce eye puffiness than to try and make a salad with a frozen cuke.

  • <p>It's the same deal with watermelon as it is with cucumbers—it's technically fine to freeze but the thawing bit isn't fun. </p>
    Watermelon

    It's the same deal with watermelon as it is with cucumbers—it's technically fine to freeze but the thawing bit isn't fun.

  • <p>Different fruit, same deal. </p>
    Oranges

    Different fruit, same deal.

  • <p>Probably worse than overcooking pasta and letting it bloat with extra water is freezing it. Once you take it out of the freezer, it turns into a squishy puddle formerly known as noodles. </p>
    Cooked Pasta

    Probably worse than overcooking pasta and letting it bloat with extra water is freezing it. Once you take it out of the freezer, it turns into a squishy puddle formerly known as noodles.

  • <p>Don't store coffee beans or grounds in the freezer: Taking it in and out every morning will freeze and thaw the coffee, which can cause condensation and essentially ruin it. Plus, it'll absorb any funky freezer smells. That being said, feel free to store any unopened bags of coffee beans or grounds in the freezer for up to a month.</p>
    Coffee

    Don't store coffee beans or grounds in the freezer: Taking it in and out every morning will freeze and thaw the coffee, which can cause condensation and essentially ruin it. Plus, it'll absorb any funky freezer smells. That being said, feel free to store any unopened bags of coffee beans or grounds in the freezer for up to a month.

  • <p>Two words: soggy mess. The crispy, crunchy fried bits will collect moisture when frozen and thawing this mess will only make the mushy matters worse.</p>
    Fried Food

    Two words: soggy mess. The crispy, crunchy fried bits will collect moisture when frozen and thawing this mess will only make the mushy matters worse.

  • <p>After freezing and thawing milk, it's going to be really lumpy. This is not ideal for drinking. You can cook with it, however you should let it sit in the fridge to slow-thaw for a whole day before you use it.</p>
    Milk

    After freezing and thawing milk, it's going to be really lumpy. This is not ideal for drinking. You can cook with it, however you should let it sit in the fridge to slow-thaw for a whole day before you use it.

  • <p>The gooey inside of raw whole eggs will expand when frozen, causing a cracked and leaky mess in your freezer. Not to mention the potential for bacteria growth. Unfortunately, even cooked eggs aren't a good idea either. Same goes for egg-based items like mayo and meringue.</p>
    Whole Eggs

    The gooey inside of raw whole eggs will expand when frozen, causing a cracked and leaky mess in your freezer. Not to mention the potential for bacteria growth. Unfortunately, even cooked eggs aren't a good idea either. Same goes for egg-based items like mayo and meringue.

  • <p>Don't even think about putting this creamy fruit (or is it a vegetable?) in the freezer—unless you'd like to kiss that silky center goodbye. Like cheese, it'll totally lose its original texture. It's fine to use in a smoothie, though!</p>
    Avocado

    Don't even think about putting this creamy fruit (or is it a vegetable?) in the freezer—unless you'd like to kiss that silky center goodbye. Like cheese, it'll totally lose its original texture. It's fine to use in a smoothie, though!

  • <p>If you're planning to eat them frozen, that's fine, but it's not advised to freeze grapes, thaw them, and eat them afterward. </p>
    Grapes

    If you're planning to eat them frozen, that's fine, but it's not advised to freeze grapes, thaw them, and eat them afterward.

  • <p>Soft cheeses like ricotta, cream cheese, and goat cheese will separate if they're frozen and then thawed. This will change the texture in weird ways. You could technically try harder varieties like Parmesan or cheddar, though we'd advise you just keep in the fridge instead. </p>
    Cheese

    Soft cheeses like ricotta, cream cheese, and goat cheese will separate if they're frozen and then thawed. This will change the texture in weird ways. You could technically try harder varieties like Parmesan or cheddar, though we'd advise you just keep in the fridge instead.

  • <p>Freezing beer accelerates the aging of it, meaning you're much more likely to open up a flat, hazy beverage after the fact. </p>
    Beer

    Freezing beer accelerates the aging of it, meaning you're much more likely to open up a flat, hazy beverage after the fact.

  • <p>If you can't polish off sprigs of basil or other fresh herbs, turn them into compound butter or pesto. If you freeze the bunches whole, they'll turn into brown mushy messes when thawed. </p>
    Fresh Herbs

    If you can't polish off sprigs of basil or other fresh herbs, turn them into compound butter or pesto. If you freeze the bunches whole, they'll turn into brown mushy messes when thawed.

  • <p>Nothing will happen to the integrity of the pepper if you freeze it, but in order to thaw it properly you have to blanch them first. Otherwise, it's not going to be the same afterward. </p>
    Green Peppers

    Nothing will happen to the integrity of the pepper if you freeze it, but in order to thaw it properly you have to blanch them first. Otherwise, it's not going to be the same afterward.

  • <p>The wateriest of veg doesn't belong anywhere near the freezer, you guys. </p>
    Celery

    The wateriest of veg doesn't belong anywhere near the freezer, you guys.

  • <p>If you thicken your gravy and sauces with flour or cornstarch, they're not going to be freezer-friendly because they're 100 percent going to separate awkwardly. </p>
    Gravy

    If you thicken your gravy and sauces with flour or cornstarch, they're not going to be freezer-friendly because they're 100 percent going to separate awkwardly.

  • <p>It's harder to freeze marshmallows than you might imagine (hello @gelatin!), but once you're able to, they get hard as all hell. </p>
    Marshmallows

    It's harder to freeze marshmallows than you might imagine (hello @gelatin!), but once you're able to, they get hard as all hell.

  • <p>This deliciously vinegary tomato condiment will separate into a half watery, half chunky mess so it's best to keep it in the fridge or toss it in favor of a new bottle. </p>
    Ketchup

    This deliciously vinegary tomato condiment will separate into a half watery, half chunky mess so it's best to keep it in the fridge or toss it in favor of a new bottle.

  • <p>There's a reason mayo needs to be refrigerated—there is <em>no </em>reason it should ever be frozen. The eggs, oil, and vinegar will separate, leaving you with a chunky disaster.</p>
    Mayo

    There's a reason mayo needs to be refrigerated—there is no reason it should ever be frozen. The eggs, oil, and vinegar will separate, leaving you with a chunky disaster.

  • <p>This might sound obvious, but putting fresh, crisp greens into the freezer will yield watery, wilted, and limp leaves. Plus, they'll lose a lot of flavor in the process. Play it safe and relegate them to the crisper drawer in your fridge. </p>
    Salad Greens

    This might sound obvious, but putting fresh, crisp greens into the freezer will yield watery, wilted, and limp leaves. Plus, they'll lose a lot of flavor in the process. Play it safe and relegate them to the crisper drawer in your fridge.

  • <p>Explosions! So many explosions!</p>
    Soda

    Explosions! So many explosions!

  • <p>Yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, cream, custard, and other dairy products will all separate and curdle after getting frozen and thawed. This is the opposite of what you want.</p>
    Yogurt

    Yogurt, sour cream, buttermilk, cream, custard, and other dairy products will all separate and curdle after getting frozen and thawed. This is the opposite of what you want.

  • <p>Freezing this starchy vegetable is only going to give you gritty, grainy results. Avoid this sad story at all costs, and avoid the fridge, too. Store them at room temperature instead.</p>
    Potatoes

    Freezing this starchy vegetable is only going to give you gritty, grainy results. Avoid this sad story at all costs, and avoid the fridge, too. Store them at room temperature instead.

  • <p>Freezing canned foods or beverages is a no-go. When the liquid inside freezes, the can will expand and likely explode, leaving you with a big mess to clean up.</p>
    Canned Goods

    Freezing canned foods or beverages is a no-go. When the liquid inside freezes, the can will expand and likely explode, leaving you with a big mess to clean up.

  • <p>If you left some frozen out to thaw, but changed your mind on what you want for dinner, you may need to toss the room temperature item. The thawing time already allowed bacteria to grow that could make you sick when you decide to dig in.</p>
    Thawed Meat

    If you left some frozen out to thaw, but changed your mind on what you want for dinner, you may need to toss the room temperature item. The thawing time already allowed bacteria to grow that could make you sick when you decide to dig in.

  • <p>Freezing pre-made casseroles and pies is a pretty genius way to make sure you're ready whenever a potluck rolls around, but leave the crumb topping off before you pop your dish in the freezer. It's best to add the addictive crumbles after it's been defrosted, right before serving so it doesn't get soggy during thawing.</p>
    Crumb Topping

    Freezing pre-made casseroles and pies is a pretty genius way to make sure you're ready whenever a potluck rolls around, but leave the crumb topping off before you pop your dish in the freezer. It's best to add the addictive crumbles after it's been defrosted, right before serving so it doesn't get soggy during thawing.

  • <p>It might be time to clean out your spice drawer, because your freezer is not the place to store these seasonings. The flavor can change in items like pepper, garlic and clove when frozen, so a cool, dry cabinet is the ideal storage spot.</p>
    Spices

    It might be time to clean out your spice drawer, because your freezer is not the place to store these seasonings. The flavor can change in items like pepper, garlic and clove when frozen, so a cool, dry cabinet is the ideal storage spot.

  • <p>Listen, if you can find a foolproof way to ensure the meringue doesn't absorb any moisture during this process, great. If not, you're looking at a mushy mess. </p>
    Meringue

    Listen, if you can find a foolproof way to ensure the meringue doesn't absorb any moisture during this process, great. If not, you're looking at a mushy mess.

  • <p>Temperature is finicky with rice (so finicky that <a href="https://www.delish.com/food-news/a22006696/fried-rice-syndrome/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it can kill you if not properly stored" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">it can kill you if not properly stored</a>), and so freezing it is out of the question. </p>
    Rice

    Temperature is finicky with rice (so finicky that it can kill you if not properly stored), and so freezing it is out of the question.

  • <p>Not only will liquid seep out into the freezer, but if you go ahead and use it, it's going to deflate on your cake. </p>
    Egg-White Based Frosting

    Not only will liquid seep out into the freezer, but if you go ahead and use it, it's going to deflate on your cake.

  • <p>There's nothing wrong with freezing flowers, but they'll darken and go limp when thawed. </p>
    Edible Flowers

    There's nothing wrong with freezing flowers, but they'll darken and go limp when thawed.

  • <p>Again, it's fine to put the stuff back in the freezer assuming you thawed it properly, but chances are you're re-freezing not properly <em>un</em>-frozen fish and that's not safe.</p>
    Defrosted Fish

    Again, it's fine to put the stuff back in the freezer assuming you thawed it properly, but chances are you're re-freezing not properly un-frozen fish and that's not safe.

  • <p>The risk of fermentation in these sugar-filled concentrates grows the longer it's in the freezer.</p>
    Juice Concentrates

    The risk of fermentation in these sugar-filled concentrates grows the longer it's in the freezer.

  • <p>In terms of nutrition, nothing bad will happen, but freezing will undoubtedly affect the texture of almond milk, resulting in separation and chunks. </p>
    Almond Milk

    In terms of nutrition, nothing bad will happen, but freezing will undoubtedly affect the texture of almond milk, resulting in separation and chunks.

  • <p>They'll become brittle and break easier—plus the color will bleed when the thawing condensation hits. </p>
    Sprinkles

    They'll become brittle and break easier—plus the color will bleed when the thawing condensation hits.

  • <p>Wine absolutely can be frozen (and should be when its intended solely for cooking in the near-ish future), but to freeze wine, thaw it, and then drink it is a bit more complicated. Firstly, the glass may have been compromised, as it's not meant to be frozen, but it also may just taste...weird. </p>
    Wine

    Wine absolutely can be frozen (and should be when its intended solely for cooking in the near-ish future), but to freeze wine, thaw it, and then drink it is a bit more complicated. Firstly, the glass may have been compromised, as it's not meant to be frozen, but it also may just taste...weird.

  • <p>Freezing kernels reduces their moisture levels and guess what? They need moisture to pop!</p>
    Popcorn Kernels

    Freezing kernels reduces their moisture levels and guess what? They need moisture to pop!

  • <p>You might think it'd be the opposite, but JELL-O basically loses its texture when frozen rather than solidifies. </p>
    JELL-O

    You might think it'd be the opposite, but JELL-O basically loses its texture when frozen rather than solidifies.

  • <p>The carbonation will be lower <em>and </em>there's a much higher chance you'll have an exploding bottle incident. </p>
    Champagne

    The carbonation will be lower and there's a much higher chance you'll have an exploding bottle incident.

  • <p>Different caramels will freeze because of the level of crystallization, but the ones that don't never will. And at that point, you should not try to revive them.</p>
    Caramel

    Different caramels will freeze because of the level of crystallization, but the ones that don't never will. And at that point, you should not try to revive them.

