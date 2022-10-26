60 Fail-Safe Gifts on Amazon for the Men in Your Life

  • <p class="body-dropcap">You might be a pro shopper when it comes to getting <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/g39815681/elle-editors-mothers-day-gift-guide/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for your mom" class="link ">gifts for your mom</a>. Hell, maybe you’re even a veteran at nailing the <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/g29029/gift-ideas-best-friend/https://www.elle.com/fashion/g29029/gift-ideas-best-friend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best gifts for your best friend" class="link ">best gifts for your best friend</a>. But when you find yourself looking for the perfect gift ideas for men in your life, well, the task—like gift-giving can so often be—is easier said than done. Let’s face it: Shopping for your father, brother, or any other guy can be nerve-wracking. Don’t even get us started on getting a thoughtful <a href="https://www.elle.com/life-love/g18/gift-guide-for-a-new-boyfriend/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for a new boyfriend" class="link ">gifts for a new boyfriend</a>. Maybe it’s the idea of them not liking it—or worse, them already owning the item. Regardless, selecting a present for someone special is overwhelming in its own way, with its unique set of challenges. Rather than waiting ‘til the last minute to get those gifts down on lock, we suggest starting now. </p><p>Enter Amazon. Home to everything from <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/a36331140/viral-tiktok-dress-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:viral TikTok items" class="link ">viral TikTok items</a> to household necessities, the retailer is a one-stop shop that offers a wide selection of gifts that we can feel confident about giving. We’re talking slippers that will make them feel like they’re walking on air, luxury cologne, long-lasting Bluetooth speakers, and so much more. To get you started on your search for the perfect gifts for him, we gathered the very best gift ideas to add to your cart now. </p><p>Ahead, 60 sweet gifts we found on Amazon that will have him saying “thank you” over and over (and over) again.</p>
    You might be a pro shopper when it comes to getting gifts for your mom. Hell, maybe you’re even a veteran at nailing the best gifts for your best friend. But when you find yourself looking for the perfect gift ideas for men in your life, well, the task—like gift-giving can so often be—is easier said than done. Let’s face it: Shopping for your father, brother, or any other guy can be nerve-wracking. Don’t even get us started on getting a thoughtful gifts for a new boyfriend. Maybe it’s the idea of them not liking it—or worse, them already owning the item. Regardless, selecting a present for someone special is overwhelming in its own way, with its unique set of challenges. Rather than waiting ‘til the last minute to get those gifts down on lock, we suggest starting now.

    Enter Amazon. Home to everything from viral TikTok items to household necessities, the retailer is a one-stop shop that offers a wide selection of gifts that we can feel confident about giving. We’re talking slippers that will make them feel like they’re walking on air, luxury cologne, long-lasting Bluetooth speakers, and so much more. To get you started on your search for the perfect gifts for him, we gathered the very best gift ideas to add to your cart now.

    Ahead, 60 sweet gifts we found on Amazon that will have him saying “thank you” over and over (and over) again.

  • <p><strong>Anker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.99</strong></p><p>Now, movie nights aren’t just limited to the couch. This portable projector, with a built-in speaker, will let them enjoy their favorite film literally anywhere. </p>
    Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector

    Anker

    amazon.com

    $299.99

    Now, movie nights aren’t just limited to the couch. This portable projector, with a built-in speaker, will let them enjoy their favorite film literally anywhere.

  • <p><strong>Bellroy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p>Put his days of bulky wallets behind him. This sleek leather wallet from Bellroy holds up to 12 cards and still fits smoothly in a pants pocket with no hassle. </p>
    Hide & Seek Wallet

    Bellroy

    amazon.com

    $89.00

    Put his days of bulky wallets behind him. This sleek leather wallet from Bellroy holds up to 12 cards and still fits smoothly in a pants pocket with no hassle.

  • <p><strong>Ember</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$143.95</strong></p><p>This stainless steel mug equipped with temperature control functionality will keep his morning coffee hot for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. Talk about a game changer!</p>
    Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

    Ember

    amazon.com

    $143.95

    This stainless steel mug equipped with temperature control functionality will keep his morning coffee hot for up to 80 minutes on a single charge. Talk about a game changer!

  • <p><strong>Coop Home Goods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$72.00</strong></p><p>An adjustable memory foam pillow is something that will suit any guy in your life. No doubt he’ll love it, just look at the 52,000+ reviews.</p>
    Original Loft Pillow Queen Size

    Coop Home Goods

    amazon.com

    $72.00

    An adjustable memory foam pillow is something that will suit any guy in your life. No doubt he’ll love it, just look at the 52,000+ reviews.

  • <p><strong>Southpole</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.92</strong></p><p>If you’re seeking a gift for a man who values comfort, look no further. These reviewer-loved joggers have a sweatshirt-like material perfect for couch and errand-filled days alike. </p>
    Basic Jogger Fleece Pants

    Southpole

    amazon.com

    $14.92

    If you’re seeking a gift for a man who values comfort, look no further. These reviewer-loved joggers have a sweatshirt-like material perfect for couch and errand-filled days alike.

  • <p><strong>Crosley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.80</strong></p><p><em>The</em> gift for the vintage lover: a speaker with AM/FM radio and Bluetooth all in one. With a built-in rechargeable battery, he can listen to NPR in the morning and rock out to his favorite Spotify playlist in the evenings. A radio that can do both.</p>
    Vintage AM/FM Bluetooth Radio

    Crosley

    amazon.com

    $39.80

    The gift for the vintage lover: a speaker with AM/FM radio and Bluetooth all in one. With a built-in rechargeable battery, he can listen to NPR in the morning and rock out to his favorite Spotify playlist in the evenings. A radio that can do both.

  • <p><strong>Ray-Ban</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$163.00</strong></p><p>This signature Ray-Ban style comes in 30 other colors that equally exude the classic-cool flair the iconic brand is known for. </p>
    Clubmaster Square Sunglasses

    Ray-Ban

    amazon.com

    $163.00

    This signature Ray-Ban style comes in 30 other colors that equally exude the classic-cool flair the iconic brand is known for.

  • <p><strong>Lifetime Jewelry</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>Pick up this simple but elegant necklace for an easy his and hers matching gift. Add on a special charm that means something to you both to make it even more unique. </p>
    24k Real Gold Plated Rope Chain Necklace

    Lifetime Jewelry

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Pick up this simple but elegant necklace for an easy his and hers matching gift. Add on a special charm that means something to you both to make it even more unique.

  • <p><strong>Flyby</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$67.47</strong></p><p>With six interchangeable massage heads, full-body relaxation awaits him at the touch of a button. </p>
    Deep Tissue Massage Gun

    Flyby

    amazon.com

    $67.47

    With six interchangeable massage heads, full-body relaxation awaits him at the touch of a button.

  • <p><strong>Dockers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p>This short-sleeve camp shirt will quickly become a summer staple of his, thanks to its laid-back design and eye-catching print.</p>
    Men's Regular Fit Short Sleeve Camp Collar Shirt

    Dockers

    amazon.com

    $34.99

    This short-sleeve camp shirt will quickly become a summer staple of his, thanks to its laid-back design and eye-catching print.

  • <p><strong>Ugg</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p>Every time he slips into these cushy slippers, he’ll feel like he’s walking on a cloud. Reviewers recommend sizing up for maximum comfort. </p>
    Men’s Ascot Slipper

    Ugg

    amazon.com

    $109.95

    Every time he slips into these cushy slippers, he’ll feel like he’s walking on a cloud. Reviewers recommend sizing up for maximum comfort.

  • <p><strong>Rhone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p>Workout bottoms that look like they can double as a regular pair of shorts? Say no more.</p>
    7" Workout Guru Short

    Rhone

    amazon.com

    $78.00

    Workout bottoms that look like they can double as a regular pair of shorts? Say no more.

  • <p><strong>Hauterow</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.99</strong></p><p>If he collects watches like nobody’s business, this jewelry box will give the respect his collection deserves. Featuring 12 watch slots and a valet drawer for other important accessories, he’s b0und to use it every day. </p>
    Jewelry and Watch Holder

    Hauterow

    amazon.com

    $69.99

    If he collects watches like nobody’s business, this jewelry box will give the respect his collection deserves. Featuring 12 watch slots and a valet drawer for other important accessories, he’s b0und to use it every day.

  • <p><strong>Nintendo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.80</strong></p><p>Perhaps you already gifted him a Nintendo Switch (good for you), and he’s been using it like no other. Well, if you want to up the ante with a new game and get in on the fun, opt for Nintendo Switch Sports. It’s undoubtedly a good time, but you can also get a little active and competitive in the process.</p>
    Nintendo Switch Sports

    Nintendo

    amazon.com

    $44.80

    Perhaps you already gifted him a Nintendo Switch (good for you), and he’s been using it like no other. Well, if you want to up the ante with a new game and get in on the fun, opt for Nintendo Switch Sports. It’s undoubtedly a good time, but you can also get a little active and competitive in the process.

  • <p><strong>X-FLOAT</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$159.00</strong></p><p>So you’ve got a sneakerhead on your list. No problem. This may be the coolest way they can show off their latest kicks yet.</p>
    Levitating Shoe Display

    X-FLOAT

    amazon.com

    $159.00

    So you’ve got a sneakerhead on your list. No problem. This may be the coolest way they can show off their latest kicks yet.

  • <p><strong>Bang & Olufsen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$481.34</strong></p><p>Got a man who’s a serious gamer—and a hardcore one at that? Perhaps he deserves a luxe high-quality gaming headset. He’ll look damn good wearing this, too.</p>
    Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset

    Bang & Olufsen

    amazon.com

    $481.34

    Got a man who’s a serious gamer—and a hardcore one at that? Perhaps he deserves a luxe high-quality gaming headset. He’ll look damn good wearing this, too.

  • <p><strong>De'Longhi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.95</strong></p><p>Espresso for him <em>and</em> espresso for you. That’s what we call a win-win situation.</p>
    Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine

    De'Longhi

    amazon.com

    $119.95

    Espresso for him and espresso for you. That’s what we call a win-win situation.

  • <p><strong>Napoli</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p>No one is going to say no to s’mores. This is one chic way to set up those campfire vibes in the comfort of your home.</p>
    Tabletop Fire Pit

    Napoli

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    No one is going to say no to s’mores. This is one chic way to set up those campfire vibes in the comfort of your home.

  • <p><strong>Host</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p>His days of drinking room-temperature beer are soon to be behind him thanks to this insulated beer glass. Fun fact: The plastic walls of the glass are filled with proprietary cooling gel that will keep any beverage cool for hours. </p>
    Freeze Glasses Beer Chilling Drinkware

    Host

    amazon.com

    $29.99

    His days of drinking room-temperature beer are soon to be behind him thanks to this insulated beer glass. Fun fact: The plastic walls of the glass are filled with proprietary cooling gel that will keep any beverage cool for hours.

  • <p><strong>Fossil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$112.00</strong></p><p>This watch’s large 44 mm size demands attention, but its leather band will compliment everything in his wardrobe. It’s the perfect subtle fashion statement.</p>
    Grant Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Watch

    Fossil

    amazon.com

    $112.00

    This watch’s large 44 mm size demands attention, but its leather band will compliment everything in his wardrobe. It’s the perfect subtle fashion statement.

  • <p><strong>Layla</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.00</strong></p><p>The nicest way of letting him know those sheets from college have seen better days is gifting him these <em>seriously</em> soft 300-thread count Bamboo sheets from Layla. The bed set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases, so all the bases are covered.</p>
    Bamboo Bed Sheets

    Layla

    amazon.com

    $119.00

    The nicest way of letting him know those sheets from college have seen better days is gifting him these seriously soft 300-thread count Bamboo sheets from Layla. The bed set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two pillowcases, so all the bases are covered.

  • <p><strong>Le Creuset</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$169.99</strong></p><p>The ultimate gift for any foodie: an enameled cast iron skillet from French brand Le Creuset. </p>
    Enameled Cast Iron Signature Square Skillet

    Le Creuset

    amazon.com

    $169.99

    The ultimate gift for any foodie: an enameled cast iron skillet from French brand Le Creuset.

  • <p><strong>Harper</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p>Got a movie buff on your hands? This book tells the history of how one of Richard Linklater’s most famous films came to be, through the words of the director himself and nearly the entire cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, and many others. </p>
    ‘Alright, Alright, Alright: The Oral History of Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused’ by Melissa Maerz

    Harper

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Got a movie buff on your hands? This book tells the history of how one of Richard Linklater’s most famous films came to be, through the words of the director himself and nearly the entire cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, Ben Affleck, and many others.

  • <p><strong>Christian Dior</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$82.99</strong></p><p>A signature scent for a one-of-a-kind guy. This spicy citrus fragrance features notes of tonka bean, bergamot, sandalwood, and more. The combination is a fresh and earthy scent he’ll quickly love. </p>
    Sauvage by Christian Dior Eau de Toilette for Men

    Christian Dior

    amazon.com

    $82.99

    A signature scent for a one-of-a-kind guy. This spicy citrus fragrance features notes of tonka bean, bergamot, sandalwood, and more. The combination is a fresh and earthy scent he’ll quickly love.

  • <p><strong>Sendowtek</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p>Have him say goodbye to pesky, tangled wires this year with this sleek charging station featuring five USB ports.</p>
    Bamboo Charging Station

    Sendowtek

    amazon.com

    $39.99

    Have him say goodbye to pesky, tangled wires this year with this sleek charging station featuring five USB ports.

  • <p><strong>Adidas</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$68.99</strong></p><p>Impress your sneakerhead with a pair of comfy kicks from the Adidas and Pharrell Williams collaboration.</p>
    Campus Casual Fx8025 Shoes

    Adidas

    amazon.com

    $68.99

    Impress your sneakerhead with a pair of comfy kicks from the Adidas and Pharrell Williams collaboration.

  • <p><strong>Mixology & Craft</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.84</strong></p><p>Whether he wants to shake or stir, this 10-piece bartending set has everything he needs to get the job done right. </p>
    10-Piece Bar Set Cocktail Shaker Set

    Mixology & Craft

    amazon.com

    $33.84

    Whether he wants to shake or stir, this 10-piece bartending set has everything he needs to get the job done right.

  • <p><strong>Calvin Klein</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.50</strong></p><p>Have him step away from the clip-on tie and gift him this gorgeous silk option instead. The navy blue and white pattern will pair effortlessly with every kind of suit. </p>
    Etched Windowpane Tie

    Calvin Klein

    amazon.com

    $69.50

    Have him step away from the clip-on tie and gift him this gorgeous silk option instead. The navy blue and white pattern will pair effortlessly with every kind of suit.

  • <p><strong>AeroGarden</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.95</strong></p><p>Put their green thumb to the test with this easy-to-use indoor garden. Each product comes with five different seed kits so he can get started right away. </p>
    Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light

    AeroGarden

    amazon.com

    $109.95

    Put their green thumb to the test with this easy-to-use indoor garden. Each product comes with five different seed kits so he can get started right away.

  • <p><strong>Barefoot Dreams</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$130.00</strong></p><p>Editor’s note: I own numerous items from <a href="https://www.elle.com/culture/a35785862/theres-never-been-a-better-time-to-be-basic/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barefoot Dreams" class="link ">Barefoot Dreams</a>, and each item is as cozy as the last. (It’s like I’m wearing a cloud, I swear.) If you’re looking for a super-soft cardigan that will replace his current go-to, I can’t recommend this enough. </p>
    CozyChic Shawl Collar Cardigan

    Barefoot Dreams

    amazon.com

    $130.00

    Editor’s note: I own numerous items from Barefoot Dreams, and each item is as cozy as the last. (It’s like I’m wearing a cloud, I swear.) If you’re looking for a super-soft cardigan that will replace his current go-to, I can’t recommend this enough.

  • <p><strong>iyrany</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.99</strong></p><p>Show their record collection some love with this ultra-cool vinyl holder. It can store up to 150 different albums and LPs underneath while letting their turntable shine on top. </p>
    Turntable Stand with Vinyl Storage

    iyrany

    amazon.com

    $109.99

    Show their record collection some love with this ultra-cool vinyl holder. It can store up to 150 different albums and LPs underneath while letting their turntable shine on top.

  • <p><strong>'47</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.99</strong></p><p>Dodgers fan or not, a retro-inspired hat from his favorite MLB team is sure to bring a smile. </p>
    MLB Baseball Cap

    '47

    amazon.com

    $27.99

    Dodgers fan or not, a retro-inspired hat from his favorite MLB team is sure to bring a smile.

  • <p><strong>Polaroid Originals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>An instant camera with so many handy features, he won’t know which one to take photos with first. Personally, I recommend him testing out the self-timer, which can capture everyone in the frame with one easy click.</p>
    Polaroid Now I-Type Instant Camera

    Polaroid Originals

    amazon.com

    $119.99

    An instant camera with so many handy features, he won’t know which one to take photos with first. Personally, I recommend him testing out the self-timer, which can capture everyone in the frame with one easy click.

  • <p><strong>Herschel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p>A durable duffle made for trips to the gym, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It features a secret exterior zip shoe compartment, so their clothes and kicks can stay separate.</p>
    Novel Duffel Bag

    Herschel

    amazon.com

    $69.00

    A durable duffle made for trips to the gym, weekend getaways, and everything in between. It features a secret exterior zip shoe compartment, so their clothes and kicks can stay separate.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$127.49</strong></p><p>Active noise-canceling technology, water-resistant, and holds a 24-hour battery life? It’s no wonder the <a href="https://www.elle.com/fashion/shopping/a36386266/airpods-pro-sale-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AirPods Pro" class="link ">AirPods Pro</a> have garnered a cult following. </p>
    Apple AirPods Pro

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $127.49

    Active noise-canceling technology, water-resistant, and holds a 24-hour battery life? It’s no wonder the AirPods Pro have garnered a cult following.

  • <p><strong>Panasonic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$124.99</strong></p><p>Razor cuts will be a thing of the past with this cordless razor that boasts 19 adjustable settings. </p>
    Cordless Beard Trimmer

    Panasonic

    amazon.com

    $124.99

    Razor cuts will be a thing of the past with this cordless razor that boasts 19 adjustable settings.

  • <p><strong>Fossil</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$250.43</strong></p><p>Suddenly going to the office doesn’t sound too shabby if it means he gets to tote this double-zipped leather bag to and fro. </p>
    Haskell Leather Double Zip Briefcase

    Fossil

    amazon.com

    $250.43

    Suddenly going to the office doesn’t sound too shabby if it means he gets to tote this double-zipped leather bag to and fro.

  • <p><strong>Polo Ralph Lauren</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.70</strong></p><p>Cozy yet chic, this knit half-zip from Polo Ralph Lauren is one item he’ll wear over and over (and over).</p>
    Waffle Knit Half Zip Sweatshirt

    Polo Ralph Lauren

    amazon.com

    $79.70

    Cozy yet chic, this knit half-zip from Polo Ralph Lauren is one item he’ll wear over and over (and over).

  • <p><strong>Levi’s</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p>Every time he throws this sherpa-lined denim jacket on, he’ll think of you. </p>
    Type III Sherpa Jacket

    Levi’s

    amazon.com

    $108.00

    Every time he throws this sherpa-lined denim jacket on, he’ll think of you.

  • <p><strong>Northwind</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p>Help them keep everything they need in one place with this customizable leather keychain. </p>
    Personalized Leather Keychain

    Northwind

    amazon.com

    $14.95

    Help them keep everything they need in one place with this customizable leather keychain.

  • <p><strong>Apple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p>This handy tracker will make sure he never misplaces his car keys again. Crisis averted.</p>
    Apple AirTag

    Apple

    amazon.com

    $28.99

    This handy tracker will make sure he never misplaces his car keys again. Crisis averted.

  • <p><strong>Thursday Boot Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.00</strong></p><p>No matter his style, you can’t go wrong with gifting them a stellar pair of leather boots.</p>
    Captain Cap Toe Leather Boots

    Thursday Boot Company

    amazon.com

    $199.00

    No matter his style, you can’t go wrong with gifting them a stellar pair of leather boots.

  • <p><strong>Arturia</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p>Let him live out his rockstar dreams with this easy-to-use MIDI controller.</p>
    MiniLab MkII 25 Slim-Key Controller

    Arturia

    amazon.com

    $79.00

    Let him live out his rockstar dreams with this easy-to-use MIDI controller.

  • <p><strong>Lacoste</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$85.26</strong></p><p>These loafers are the perfect blend of casual and cool. He’ll practically live in them.</p>
    Concours Shoes

    Lacoste

    amazon.com

    $85.26

    These loafers are the perfect blend of casual and cool. He’ll practically live in them.

  • <p><strong>Audio-Technica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$219.00</strong></p><p>His record collection is about to sound even better. Equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology, this turntable can connect to any of his favorite speakers, but sounds just as good on its own. </p>
    AT-LP60XBT-BK Fully Automatic Wireless Belt-Drive Turntable

    Audio-Technica

    amazon.com

    $219.00

    His record collection is about to sound even better. Equipped with Bluetooth wireless technology, this turntable can connect to any of his favorite speakers, but sounds just as good on its own.

  • <p><strong>Hugo Boss</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.00</strong></p><p>Built to last, this belt from Hugo Boss is made from cowhide leather and is known for its strength and durability, so he can wear it from the office to date night with ease. </p>
    Gellot Grainy Leather Belt

    Hugo Boss

    amazon.com

    $50.00

    Built to last, this belt from Hugo Boss is made from cowhide leather and is known for its strength and durability, so he can wear it from the office to date night with ease.

  • <p><strong>Carhartt</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>This classic but durable style of Carhartt’s most famous accessory has a cult following of skater boys, construction workers, camping fanatics, and everyone in between. He’ll be warm <em>and</em> on-trend. </p>
    Knit Cuffed Beanie

    Carhartt

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    This classic but durable style of Carhartt’s most famous accessory has a cult following of skater boys, construction workers, camping fanatics, and everyone in between. He’ll be warm and on-trend.

  • <p><strong>Goodthreads</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$50.20</strong></p><p>It’s a jacket and a flannel all in one, aka his new prized possession. </p>
    Heavyweight Flannel Shirt Jacket

    Goodthreads

    amazon.com

    $50.20

    It’s a jacket and a flannel all in one, aka his new prized possession.

  • <p><strong>House of Marley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p>The ultra-comfortable plush ear cushions and headband padding on these headphones will have him listening to his favorite tunes for hours with no complaints. </p>
    Positive Vibration 2: Over-Ear Wired Headphone

    House of Marley

    amazon.com

    $49.95

    The ultra-comfortable plush ear cushions and headband padding on these headphones will have him listening to his favorite tunes for hours with no complaints.

  • <p><strong>Nautica</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.33</strong></p><p>If he finds his current robe to be a bit stuffy in the hot summer months, pick up this one from Nautica. Made from lightweight cotton, it will keep him cool all year round. </p>
    Long Sleeve Lightweight Cotton Woven Robe

    Nautica

    amazon.com

    $45.33

    If he finds his current robe to be a bit stuffy in the hot summer months, pick up this one from Nautica. Made from lightweight cotton, it will keep him cool all year round.

  • <p><strong>Johanna Howard</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$185.00</strong></p><p>Compliment his new bamboo sheets with this reversible blanket. Its loose cotton weave makes it lightweight, but the addition of the wool adds just enough warmth without it being too heavy.</p>
    Cozi Throw

    Johanna Howard

    amazon.com

    $185.00

    Compliment his new bamboo sheets with this reversible blanket. Its loose cotton weave makes it lightweight, but the addition of the wool adds just enough warmth without it being too heavy.

  • <p><strong>Bose</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.99</strong></p><p>Gift them a Bluetooth portable speaker with all-day power that’s also water-resistant (i.e. perfect for summer). Other colors available include yellow and a turquoise blue, if they prefer bright hues. </p>
    SoundLink Color II

    Bose

    amazon.com

    $79.99

    Gift them a Bluetooth portable speaker with all-day power that’s also water-resistant (i.e. perfect for summer). Other colors available include yellow and a turquoise blue, if they prefer bright hues.

  • <p><strong>Stanley</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$42.15</strong></p><p>For the man that’s always on the go, this insulated thermos will keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. </p>
    Classic Vacuum Bottle

    Stanley

    amazon.com

    $42.15

    For the man that’s always on the go, this insulated thermos will keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours.

  • <p><strong>Kanars</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.99</strong></p><p>If you’re looking for a set of whiskey glasses to gift a loved one that’ll look elegant but not cost a fortune, look no further. This set boasts an average rating of 4.8 stars, and continually receives praise for its durable thick-walled design.</p>
    Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses

    Kanars

    amazon.com

    $30.99

    If you’re looking for a set of whiskey glasses to gift a loved one that’ll look elegant but not cost a fortune, look no further. This set boasts an average rating of 4.8 stars, and continually receives praise for its durable thick-walled design.

  • <p><strong>Taschen</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$45.99</strong></p><p>With more than 650 pages documenting the sneaker industry’s evolution, <em>The Ultimate Sneaker Book</em> is a non-fiction read that will have any sneaker fan drooling. </p>
    ‘The Ultimate Sneaker Book’ by Simon Wood

    Taschen

    amazon.com

    $45.99

    With more than 650 pages documenting the sneaker industry’s evolution, The Ultimate Sneaker Book is a non-fiction read that will have any sneaker fan drooling.

  • <p><strong>Bosca</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$90.00</strong></p><p>His old wallet could use a sleek upgrade, let’s be honest.</p>
    Front Pocket Wallet

    Bosca

    amazon.com

    $90.00

    His old wallet could use a sleek upgrade, let’s be honest.

  • <p><strong>Ubuntu Life</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$135.00</strong></p><p>Level up his shoe game with these handmade suede espadrilles from Ubuntu Life. Made in Kenya, these go-with-everything slides will become a quick favorite of his. </p>
    Suede Espadrille Mule Shoes

    Ubuntu Life

    amazon.com

    $135.00

    Level up his shoe game with these handmade suede espadrilles from Ubuntu Life. Made in Kenya, these go-with-everything slides will become a quick favorite of his.

  • <p><strong>Amerous</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.99</strong></p><p>This magnetic cheese set will put all those hours he spent binge-watching <em>The Queen’s Gambit</em> to good use.</p>
    Magnetic Wooden Chess Set

    Amerous

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    This magnetic cheese set will put all those hours he spent binge-watching The Queen’s Gambit to good use.

  • <p><strong>Casio</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.30</strong></p><p>If he errs more on the minimalist side of fashion, this water-resistant watch from Casio checks off all the boxes. Special features include a calculator, watch, and calendar. It’s just the right amount of retro.</p>
    Casio Men's Vintage CA53W-1 Calculator Watch

    Casio

    amazon.com

    $19.30

    If he errs more on the minimalist side of fashion, this water-resistant watch from Casio checks off all the boxes. Special features include a calculator, watch, and calendar. It’s just the right amount of retro.

  • <p><strong>Bevel</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p>His morning routine just got better thanks to this shaving kit from Bevel. Contents include a safety razor, 20 replacement blades, a shave brush, shaving cream, priming oil, and restoring balm.</p>
    Starter Shave Kit

    Bevel

    amazon.com

    $75.00

    His morning routine just got better thanks to this shaving kit from Bevel. Contents include a safety razor, 20 replacement blades, a shave brush, shaving cream, priming oil, and restoring balm.

