40 Famous People Who Used To Work At McDonald's

ICYMI, not all celebrities started out as the super-famous stars that they are today. In fact, some of them even began their careers by, yep, working at McDonald's. We're talking entrepreneurs, musicians, politicians, actors, and the like spent hours at the fast-food franchise when they needed the extra cash. And I mean, can you blame them? Working at Mickey D's is a way to make the money you need and eat all the free food you want at the same time. (Like, who can complain about having access to McMuffins 24/7?)
That said, each of these stars had different opinions of their time taking orders, flipping burgers, and scooping fries. While celebs like Rachel McAdams and Pharrell said they weren't all that great at the job (Pharrell said he was better at eating the food than serving it, lol), others like Jay Leno, Jeff Bezos, and P!nk have all mentioned that working at McDonald's played a big role in who they are today. Whether it taught them how to operate in teams, work toward their dreams, or inspired them creatively, there is something to be said for each of these stars' experiences at the company.
Read on to find out which celebrity credits McDonald's for their "first big break," and which one says it was the "worst job." And to be honest, they may even inspire you to keep up your hustle no matter what. You never know where life can take you!