40 Famous People Who Used To Work At McDonald's

  • <p>ICYMI, not all celebrities started out as the super-famous stars that they are today. In fact, some of them even began their careers by, yep, working at McDonald's. We're talking entrepreneurs, musicians, politicians, actors, and the like spent hours at the fast-food franchise when they needed the extra cash. And I mean, can you blame them? Working at Mickey D's is a way to make the money you need and eat <em>all </em>the free food you want at the same time. (Like, who can complain about having access to McMuffins 24/7?)</p><p>That said, each of these stars had different opinions of their time taking orders, flipping burgers, and scooping fries. While celebs like Rachel McAdams and Pharrell said they weren't all that great at the job (Pharrell said he was better at eating the food than serving it, lol), others like Jay Leno, Jeff Bezos, and P!nk have all mentioned that working at McDonald's played a big role in who they are today. Whether it taught them how to operate in teams, work toward their dreams, or inspired them creatively, there is something to be said for each of these stars' experiences at the company. </p><p>Read on to find out which celebrity credits McDonald's for their "first big break," and which one says it was the "worst job." And to be honest, they may even inspire you to keep up your hustle no matter what. You never know where life can take you!</p>
    1/41

    40 Famous People Who Used To Work At McDonald's

    ICYMI, not all celebrities started out as the super-famous stars that they are today. In fact, some of them even began their careers by, yep, working at McDonald's. We're talking entrepreneurs, musicians, politicians, actors, and the like spent hours at the fast-food franchise when they needed the extra cash. And I mean, can you blame them? Working at Mickey D's is a way to make the money you need and eat all the free food you want at the same time. (Like, who can complain about having access to McMuffins 24/7?)

    That said, each of these stars had different opinions of their time taking orders, flipping burgers, and scooping fries. While celebs like Rachel McAdams and Pharrell said they weren't all that great at the job (Pharrell said he was better at eating the food than serving it, lol), others like Jay Leno, Jeff Bezos, and P!nk have all mentioned that working at McDonald's played a big role in who they are today. Whether it taught them how to operate in teams, work toward their dreams, or inspired them creatively, there is something to be said for each of these stars' experiences at the company.

    Read on to find out which celebrity credits McDonald's for their "first big break," and which one says it was the "worst job." And to be honest, they may even inspire you to keep up your hustle no matter what. You never know where life can take you!

  • <p>Yep, that's right—before <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/relationships/a19916338/quotes-from-the-notebook/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Notebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Notebook</em></a>, Rachel McAdams worked at McDonald's for three years. "I'm not sure why they kept me," she told <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2008/08/17/style/tmagazine/17coverw.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a>. "I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant."</p>
    2/41

    Rachel McAdams

    Yep, that's right—before The Notebook, Rachel McAdams worked at McDonald's for three years. "I'm not sure why they kept me," she told The New York Times. "I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant."

  • <p>P!nk has always been an independent, powerful woman—even when she was in high school, working at McDonald's. "It was important to my family that I make my own money. I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's," she told <a href="https://www.foodandwine.com/blogs/2015/09/10/pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food & Wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Food & Wine</em></a>. "I had a Janet Jackson microphone—I had power."</p>
    3/41

    P!nk

    P!nk has always been an independent, powerful woman—even when she was in high school, working at McDonald's. "It was important to my family that I make my own money. I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's," she told Food & Wine. "I had a Janet Jackson microphone—I had power."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The actor loved his time working at McDonald's so much, he wrote about it in the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2015/05/07/mcdonalds-was-there-for-me-when-no-one-else-was/?utm_term=.0ef02650962d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Washington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Washington Post</em></a>. After moving to LA, James took a job at McDonald's to support himself while trying to become an actor. "All I know is that when I needed McDonald's, McDonald's was there for me. When no one else was," he told the newspaper.</p>
    4/41

    James Franco

    The actor loved his time working at McDonald's so much, he wrote about it in the Washington Post. After moving to LA, James took a job at McDonald's to support himself while trying to become an actor. "All I know is that when I needed McDonald's, McDonald's was there for me. When no one else was," he told the newspaper.

  • <p>The playwright and actor shared on <a href="https://twitter.com/lin_manuel/status/867408017763041281?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Twitter</a>, "My first job was working the cash register and deliveries for McDonald's." He shared a song inspired by his time working there, and even got some praise from the <a href="https://twitter.com/McDonalds/status/867497687213649920" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McDonald's Twitter account" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McDonald's Twitter account</a>.</p>
    5/41

    Lin Manuel-Miranda

    The playwright and actor shared on Twitter, "My first job was working the cash register and deliveries for McDonald's." He shared a song inspired by his time working there, and even got some praise from the McDonald's Twitter account.

  • <p>Before he was one of the <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/21/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:world's richest men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">world's richest men</a>, Bezos worked at McDonald's. In an interview <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jeffrey-p-bezos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, he said that the Saturday morning shift was his favorite: "I would get a big bowl and crack 300 eggs in it," he recalled.</p>
    6/41

    Jeff Bezos

    Before he was one of the world's richest men, Bezos worked at McDonald's. In an interview with Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's, he said that the Saturday morning shift was his favorite: "I would get a big bowl and crack 300 eggs in it," he recalled.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>By night, she was a singer, but by day she was an employee of McDonald's (and a high school student). "I worked at McDonald's for several years as a teenager after school while singing in bars at night," Shania told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/shania-twain-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-w506333/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>.</p>
    7/41

    Shania Twain

    By night, she was a singer, but by day she was an employee of McDonald's (and a high school student). "I worked at McDonald's for several years as a teenager after school while singing in bars at night," Shania told Us Weekly.

  • <p>The "Happy" singer actually worked at—and got fired from—McDonald's three separate times. "At a certain point they just realized that I was no help," he admitted on <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3032585/Pharrell-Williams-reveals-fired-McDonald-s-THREE-TIMES-lazy-years-writing-company-s-famous-jingle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Late Night with Seth Meyers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em></a>. "I was only good at eating the chicken nuggets." Ironically, he later went on to write the jingle for (you guessed it) McDonald's.</p>
    8/41

    Pharrell Williams

    The "Happy" singer actually worked at—and got fired from—McDonald's three separate times. "At a certain point they just realized that I was no help," he admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers. "I was only good at eating the chicken nuggets." Ironically, he later went on to write the jingle for (you guessed it) McDonald's.

  • <p>Actress Andie MacDowell worked for the fast-food chain, and she brought her signature sunny personality to work every day. Speaking to Cody Teets, author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, she referred to McDonald's as being "a great environment to work in, with lots of camaraderie and teamwork."</p>
    9/41

    Andie MacDowell

    Actress Andie MacDowell worked for the fast-food chain, and she brought her signature sunny personality to work every day. Speaking to Cody Teets, author of Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's, she referred to McDonald's as being "a great environment to work in, with lots of camaraderie and teamwork."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Who would've guessed that Luke Skywalker used to work at McDonald's? He <a href="https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1120730103460220928" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Twitter</a> that it was his first job (kind of). "If you don't count paperboy, the time I was hired to play Santa's helper in a department store or the countless backyard puppet/magic/ventriloquist shows I did... My 1st real job WAS at McDonald's in Annandale Virginia when I was 16," he wrote.</p>
    10/41

    Mark Hamill

    Who would've guessed that Luke Skywalker used to work at McDonald's? He shared on Twitter that it was his first job (kind of). "If you don't count paperboy, the time I was hired to play Santa's helper in a department store or the countless backyard puppet/magic/ventriloquist shows I did... My 1st real job WAS at McDonald's in Annandale Virginia when I was 16," he wrote.

  • <p>The "Kiss From a Rose" singer worked for the fast-food chain, but not for very long. "The worst job I ever had was in McDonald's in Kentish Town," he told <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2011/oct/23/this-much-i-know-seal-musician" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Guardian</em></a>. "I stayed two weeks, until I got my first paycheck, then I was outta there."</p>
    11/41

    Seal

    The "Kiss From a Rose" singer worked for the fast-food chain, but not for very long. "The worst job I ever had was in McDonald's in Kentish Town," he told The Guardian. "I stayed two weeks, until I got my first paycheck, then I was outta there."

  • <p>The late-night host started his career with a job at a McDonald's in Massachusetts. He <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jay-leno/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Cody Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Cody Teets</a>, author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, that working at the restaurant taught him important life lessons about hard work and having high standards.</p>
    12/41

    Jay Leno

    The late-night host started his career with a job at a McDonald's in Massachusetts. He told Cody Teets, author of Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's, that working at the restaurant taught him important life lessons about hard work and having high standards.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Before she landed her first modeling gig or her big break in <em>Total Recall</em>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000232/bio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sharon Stone worked part-time as a counter girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sharon Stone worked part-time as a counter girl</a> at McDonald's.</p>
    13/41

    Sharon Stone

    Before she landed her first modeling gig or her big break in Total Recall, Sharon Stone worked part-time as a counter girl at McDonald's.

  • <p>You've probably seen him in <em>Dunkirk</em> or <em>Homeland</em>, but long before he was a successful actor, James D'Arcy worked at McDonald's. His experience was actually pretty scary. Someone pulled a gun on him while he was working the register one night, he told <a href="https://metro.co.uk/2012/01/18/james-darcy-someone-pointed-a-gun-at-me-when-i-worked-at-mcdonalds-288919/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Metro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Metro</em></a>. He stopped working there shortly afterwards.</p>
    14/41

    James D'Arcy

    You've probably seen him in Dunkirk or Homeland, but long before he was a successful actor, James D'Arcy worked at McDonald's. His experience was actually pretty scary. Someone pulled a gun on him while he was working the register one night, he told Metro. He stopped working there shortly afterwards.

  • <p>The former co-host of <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27045605/the-view-meghan-mccain-joy-behar-heated-reactions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The View" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The View</a> </em>once worked at McDonald's when she was a teenager. "Being a fry girl for McDonald's started me on my professional path! It taught me responsibility," she shared on <a href="https://twitter.com/StarJonesEsq/status/614582189250998272" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Twitter</a>.</p>
    15/41

    Star Jones

    The former co-host of The View once worked at McDonald's when she was a teenager. "Being a fry girl for McDonald's started me on my professional path! It taught me responsibility," she shared on Twitter.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Before he was an attorney and star of <em>Judge Mathis</em>, Greg Mathis worked at a McDonald's in Michigan. According to his <a href="http://judgemathistv.com/about-judge" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">website</a>, he was leading voter registration campaigns on his college campus by day, and working as a swing manager at the restaurant by night.</p>
    16/41

    Judge Greg Mathis

    Before he was an attorney and star of Judge Mathis, Greg Mathis worked at a McDonald's in Michigan. According to his website, he was leading voter registration campaigns on his college campus by day, and working as a swing manager at the restaurant by night.

  • <p>Like many other entertainers, this country singer's first job was at McDonald's. He wasn't a huge fan of the experience, though: "My first job was McDonald’s—terrible!" he said to <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/andy-grammer-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me/?fbclid=IwAR3QsRzgGx9pS85agskfq0v46Ww2eDcD2wWmYl19eMkI9JZZtRJ-wPCOwkU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>.</p>
    17/41

    Andy Grammer

    Like many other entertainers, this country singer's first job was at McDonald's. He wasn't a huge fan of the experience, though: "My first job was McDonald’s—terrible!" he said to Us Weekly.

  • <p>The actor, writer, and reality star was the manager of a McDonald's when he was still in high school, according to <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=h7VasQrBnm8C&pg=PA28&lpg=PA28&dq=Keenen+Ivory+Wayans+worked+70+hours+a+week+as+a+manager+at+McDonald%27s+to+help+support+his+parents+and+siblings&source=bl&ots=iMirOAf6Vy&sig=ACfU3U0A8-rG3D5whT4TrUlRH69VlIoXmg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjau53Wz_vhAhVomeAKHZc7BGAQ6AEwBXoECAkQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>New York Magazine</em></a>. He began working there to help support his family, which includes him, his parents, and nine (yes, nine) siblings.</p>
    18/41

    Keenan Ivory Wayans

    The actor, writer, and reality star was the manager of a McDonald's when he was still in high school, according to New York Magazine. He began working there to help support his family, which includes him, his parents, and nine (yes, nine) siblings.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The former speaker of the house landed a job as a fry cook at McDonald's when he was 16 years old. But he was sure that bigger things were ahead, according to <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/blogs/ticket/paul-ryan-colorado-supporters-drive-truck-used-mcdonald-215354358.html?ref=gs" data-ylk="slk:a speech he gave at a campaign rally;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link;ct:story;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">a speech he gave at a campaign rally</a>. "When I was flipping burgers at McDonald's, I never thought of myself as stuck in some station in life. I thought to myself, I'm the American dream on a path and journey so that I can find happiness however I can find it myself."</p>
    19/41

    Paul Ryan

    The former speaker of the house landed a job as a fry cook at McDonald's when he was 16 years old. But he was sure that bigger things were ahead, according to a speech he gave at a campaign rally. "When I was flipping burgers at McDonald's, I never thought of myself as stuck in some station in life. I thought to myself, I'm the American dream on a path and journey so that I can find happiness however I can find it myself."

  • <p>Olympic runner Carl Lewis got his first job at McDonald's, where he learned the importance of working fast. He also went on to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGvOcHYPMJ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star in an advertisement for the company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">star in an advertisement for the company</a>, where he said that working at McDonald's was his "first race against the clock."</p>
    20/41

    Carl Lewis

    Olympic runner Carl Lewis got his first job at McDonald's, where he learned the importance of working fast. He also went on to star in an advertisement for the company, where he said that working at McDonald's was his "first race against the clock."

  • <p>In an interview with <em><a href="https://www.thebeijinger.com/blog/2011/06/28/mcdonalds-marley-and-motley-crue-chat-macy-gray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Beijinger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Beijinger</a></em>, the soulful singer said that she started working at McDonald's when she was just 14 years old. Several years later, she went on to star in <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGvOcHYPMJ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a commercial for the restaurant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a commercial for the restaurant</a>, where she said that working at McDonald's was her "first big break.”</p>
    21/41

    Macy Gray

    In an interview with The Beijinger, the soulful singer said that she started working at McDonald's when she was just 14 years old. Several years later, she went on to star in a commercial for the restaurant, where she said that working at McDonald's was her "first big break.”

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The Olympic runner worked at McDonald's after dropping out of school in Colorado Springs. According to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/05/sports/olympics/runner-boris-berian-goes-from-mcdonalds-employee-to-a-symbol-of-athletes-rights.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a>, he was sleeping on a friend's couch and finding time to train at night, much to his mother's chagrin. Although his mother thought he would be working there forever, he ultimately qualified for the Rio Olympics less than a year later.</p>
    22/41

    Boris Berian

    The Olympic runner worked at McDonald's after dropping out of school in Colorado Springs. According to The New York Times, he was sleeping on a friend's couch and finding time to train at night, much to his mother's chagrin. Although his mother thought he would be working there forever, he ultimately qualified for the Rio Olympics less than a year later.

  • <p>The former governor of Wisconsin used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. During his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Scott <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/scott-walker-returns-mcdonalds-flipped-burgers-shows-us/story?id=32472214" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:went back to his old restaurant in Delavan, Wisconsin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">went back to his old restaurant in Delavan, Wisconsin</a>—he even took a turn at the drive-thru window, for old times' sake.</p>
    23/41

    Scott Walker

    The former governor of Wisconsin used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. During his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Scott went back to his old restaurant in Delavan, Wisconsin—he even took a turn at the drive-thru window, for old times' sake.

  • <p>The comedian, actor, and <em>Dancing With The Stars</em> alum <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/celebrities-who-worked-at-mcdonalds#dl-hughley-16" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly got his start cleaning the lobby at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly got his start cleaning the lobby at McDonald's</a>. But there probably isn't any lost love between D.L. and McDonald's: he once tweeted, "It's funny that McDonald's uses a heart in their commercials, When u consider how many hearts their food has stopped!" Yikes.</p>
    24/41

    D.L. Hughley

    The comedian, actor, and Dancing With The Stars alum reportedly got his start cleaning the lobby at McDonald's. But there probably isn't any lost love between D.L. and McDonald's: he once tweeted, "It's funny that McDonald's uses a heart in their commercials, When u consider how many hearts their food has stopped!" Yikes.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The former MLB player spent some time working for the golden arches before getting pulled up to the big leagues. While he was still playing in the minor leagues, he worked part-time at McDonalds to support himself, according to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>.</p>
    25/41

    Chris Sabo

    The former MLB player spent some time working for the golden arches before getting pulled up to the big leagues. While he was still playing in the minor leagues, he worked part-time at McDonalds to support himself, according to the Chuck Edwards Group.

  • <p>The former Olympic swimmer and radio personality also got her start at McDonald's. According to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>, which oversees operations for the restaurant, Amy says that working at McDonald's helped her learn teamwork.</p>
    26/41

    Amy Van Dyken

    The former Olympic swimmer and radio personality also got her start at McDonald's. According to the Chuck Edwards Group, which oversees operations for the restaurant, Amy says that working at McDonald's helped her learn teamwork.

  • <p>The former Miss America is nothing if not determined. "When I reached 'real' working age, I marched right down to McDonald's and got a job serving burgers (do you want fries with that!)," she wrote on <a href="https://www.debbyeturner.com/mystory.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her website</a>.</p>
    27/41

    Debbye Turner

    The former Miss America is nothing if not determined. "When I reached 'real' working age, I marched right down to McDonald's and got a job serving burgers (do you want fries with that!)," she wrote on her website.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The former chief of staff for George W. Bush worked at McDonald's, and spoke positively about the experience <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/andrew-h-card-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s</em></a>. Andrew said, "I remember thinking that McDonald's was unique as a great equalizer. Wealthy and poor, black and white all came to McDonald's and stood in the same lines and sat at the same booths."</p>
    28/41

    Andrew Card

    The former chief of staff for George W. Bush worked at McDonald's, and spoke positively about the experience to Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s. Andrew said, "I remember thinking that McDonald's was unique as a great equalizer. Wealthy and poor, black and white all came to McDonald's and stood in the same lines and sat at the same booths."

  • <p>Alternative rock musician Daniel Johnston used his job at McDonald's to his advantage. While working, he would pass out recordings of his music. According to <a href="https://www.texasmonthly.com/articles/hes-daniel-johnston-and-he-was-gonna-be-famous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Texas Monthly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Texas Monthly</em></a>, he would say "Hi, how are you? I'm Daniel Johnston, and I'm gonna be famous." Talk about confidence.</p>
    29/41

    Daniel Johnston

    Alternative rock musician Daniel Johnston used his job at McDonald's to his advantage. While working, he would pass out recordings of his music. According to Texas Monthly, he would say "Hi, how are you? I'm Daniel Johnston, and I'm gonna be famous." Talk about confidence.

  • <p>Before making it big as the lead singer of the band Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst <a href="https://www.eatthis.com/celebs-worked-mcdonalds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly worked for a McDonald's restaurant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly worked for a McDonald's restaurant</a> in Florida.</p>
    30/41

    Fred Durst

    Before making it big as the lead singer of the band Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst reportedly worked for a McDonald's restaurant in Florida.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The race car driver and NASCAR team owner is another celebrity who used to work at McDonald's. According to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>, which oversees McDonald's business operations, Tony worked at McDonald's when he was a teenager.</p>
    31/41

    Tony Stewart

    The race car driver and NASCAR team owner is another celebrity who used to work at McDonald's. According to the Chuck Edwards Group, which oversees McDonald's business operations, Tony worked at McDonald's when he was a teenager.

  • <p>The Ohio congresswoman <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/marcia-l-fudge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s</em></a>, that there are <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgeanders/2012/07/24/mcdonalds-jobs/#4aa74c4b23d7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:certain similarities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">certain similarities</a> between working as part of Congress and working at McDonald's: you need to size up people's concerns, guide them through the process, apologize if something went wrong—and hold your ground if someone's stopped being reasonable.</p>
    32/41

    Marcia Fudge

    The Ohio congresswoman told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s, that there are certain similarities between working as part of Congress and working at McDonald's: you need to size up people's concerns, guide them through the process, apologize if something went wrong—and hold your ground if someone's stopped being reasonable.

  • <p>While T-Pain didn't <em>technically </em>work at McDonald's, he revealed to <em><a href="https://www.today.com/popculture/t-pain-almost-ended-working-mcdonald-s-wbna19114035#.VDJGjPldU78" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Today</a> </em>he almost did: "The most horrible time was the day that Akon called me. He called me right when I went to get my application from McDonald's."</p>
    33/41

    T-Pain

    While T-Pain didn't technically work at McDonald's, he revealed to Today he almost did: "The most horrible time was the day that Akon called me. He called me right when I went to get my application from McDonald's."

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Before he was an astronaut and lived on board the International Space Station, Leroy worked at McDonald's as a 16-year-old in California's Walnut Creek—which Leroy <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/leroy-chiao-phd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>: "My experiences at McDonald's have translated into almost anything I've done."</p>
    34/41

    Leroy Chiao

    Before he was an astronaut and lived on board the International Space Station, Leroy worked at McDonald's as a 16-year-old in California's Walnut Creek—which Leroy told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's: "My experiences at McDonald's have translated into almost anything I've done."

  • <p>Nigerian producer, singer, and rapper, Don Jazzy, moved to London when he was 18 and <a href="https://www.entrepreneurs.ng/don-jazzy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got a job at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got a job at McDonald's</a> and as a body guard before he made it.</p>
    35/41

    Don Jazzy

    Nigerian producer, singer, and rapper, Don Jazzy, moved to London when he was 18 and got a job at McDonald's and as a body guard before he made it.

  • <p>He later went on to become a famous weatherman for <em>The Today Show</em>, but before he made it big, Willard was the <a href="https://www.rd.com/culture/mcdonalds-facts-trivia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first person to portray Ronald McDonald" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first person to portray Ronald McDonald</a> in TV ads.</p>
    36/41

    Willard Scott

    He later went on to become a famous weatherman for The Today Show, but before he made it big, Willard was the first person to portray Ronald McDonald in TV ads.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Before becoming a choreographer for P. Diddy and Lady Gaga, Laurieann worked at McDonald's in 1983. "For a long time, no one ever knew about my humble beginnings. Now it’s something I like to tell people," Laurieann <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/laurieann-gibson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>. She used her money from McDonald's to buy a bus ticket to New York City.</p>
    37/41

    Laurieann Gibson

    Before becoming a choreographer for P. Diddy and Lady Gaga, Laurieann worked at McDonald's in 1983. "For a long time, no one ever knew about my humble beginnings. Now it’s something I like to tell people," Laurieann told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's. She used her money from McDonald's to buy a bus ticket to New York City.

  • <p>The radio talk show host and MSNBC political commentator started working at McDonald's in 1978. "If I were in college admissions, I would have a lot more respect for a person who had punched a clock, gotten a little dirty, and learned how to rotate stock than someone who had a glamorous internship," Michael <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/michael-a-smerconish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>.</p>
    38/41

    Michael Smerconish

    The radio talk show host and MSNBC political commentator started working at McDonald's in 1978. "If I were in college admissions, I would have a lot more respect for a person who had punched a clock, gotten a little dirty, and learned how to rotate stock than someone who had a glamorous internship," Michael told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's.

  • <p>Since Jerry is the first African-American to be a third generation major league baseball player, you'd think he wouldn't have to work when he was younger. But his father insisted he get a job to experience hard work—and that's exactly what he learned. "No matter what you want to do in life, you've got put all your effort into it," Jerry <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jerry-w-hairston-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>.</p>
    39/41

    Jerry W. Hairston Jr.

    Since Jerry is the first African-American to be a third generation major league baseball player, you'd think he wouldn't have to work when he was younger. But his father insisted he get a job to experience hard work—and that's exactly what he learned. "No matter what you want to do in life, you've got put all your effort into it," Jerry told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Just because Drew Nieporent is the founder of dozens of high-end restaurants (including one he co-owns with Robert De Niro), the former McDonald's employee <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/drew-nieporent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em> he's a fan of the golden arches: "Seeing McDonald's on the resumes of applicants would be a huge plus."</p>
    40/41

    Drew Nieporent

    Just because Drew Nieporent is the founder of dozens of high-end restaurants (including one he co-owns with Robert De Niro), the former McDonald's employee told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's he's a fan of the golden arches: "Seeing McDonald's on the resumes of applicants would be a huge plus."

  • <p>Back in 1974, Andrew Dornenburg started a job at McDonald's, with no clue he'd go on to become a chef and author of the best-selling book <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Chef-Andrew-Dornenburg/dp/0471152099/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becoming a Chef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Becoming a Chef</a>. </em>"It may have been Filet-O-Fish and fries at the time, but when it became filet mignon and roasted garlic mashed potatoes, the lesson was the same: it had to be hot, and it had to represent your best effort," he <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/andrew-dornenburg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em></p>
    41/41

    Andrew Dornenburg

    Back in 1974, Andrew Dornenburg started a job at McDonald's, with no clue he'd go on to become a chef and author of the best-selling book Becoming a Chef. "It may have been Filet-O-Fish and fries at the time, but when it became filet mignon and roasted garlic mashed potatoes, the lesson was the same: it had to be hot, and it had to represent your best effort," he told Teets for Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's

<p>ICYMI, not all celebrities started out as the super-famous stars that they are today. In fact, some of them even began their careers by, yep, working at McDonald's. We're talking entrepreneurs, musicians, politicians, actors, and the like spent hours at the fast-food franchise when they needed the extra cash. And I mean, can you blame them? Working at Mickey D's is a way to make the money you need and eat <em>all </em>the free food you want at the same time. (Like, who can complain about having access to McMuffins 24/7?)</p><p>That said, each of these stars had different opinions of their time taking orders, flipping burgers, and scooping fries. While celebs like Rachel McAdams and Pharrell said they weren't all that great at the job (Pharrell said he was better at eating the food than serving it, lol), others like Jay Leno, Jeff Bezos, and P!nk have all mentioned that working at McDonald's played a big role in who they are today. Whether it taught them how to operate in teams, work toward their dreams, or inspired them creatively, there is something to be said for each of these stars' experiences at the company. </p><p>Read on to find out which celebrity credits McDonald's for their "first big break," and which one says it was the "worst job." And to be honest, they may even inspire you to keep up your hustle no matter what. You never know where life can take you!</p>
<p>Yep, that's right—before <a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/relationships/a19916338/quotes-from-the-notebook/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Notebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Notebook</em></a>, Rachel McAdams worked at McDonald's for three years. "I'm not sure why they kept me," she told <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2008/08/17/style/tmagazine/17coverw.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a>. "I am something of a daydreamer and a dawdler, so they would only let me be the 'friendly voice' that greeted you when you entered the restaurant."</p>
<p>P!nk has always been an independent, powerful woman—even when she was in high school, working at McDonald's. "It was important to my family that I make my own money. I was a drive-through girl at McDonald's," she told <a href="https://www.foodandwine.com/blogs/2015/09/10/pink" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food & Wine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Food & Wine</em></a>. "I had a Janet Jackson microphone—I had power."</p>
<p>The actor loved his time working at McDonald's so much, he wrote about it in the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2015/05/07/mcdonalds-was-there-for-me-when-no-one-else-was/?utm_term=.0ef02650962d" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Washington Post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Washington Post</em></a>. After moving to LA, James took a job at McDonald's to support himself while trying to become an actor. "All I know is that when I needed McDonald's, McDonald's was there for me. When no one else was," he told the newspaper.</p>
<p>The playwright and actor shared on <a href="https://twitter.com/lin_manuel/status/867408017763041281?lang=en" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Twitter</a>, "My first job was working the cash register and deliveries for McDonald's." He shared a song inspired by his time working there, and even got some praise from the <a href="https://twitter.com/McDonalds/status/867497687213649920" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:McDonald's Twitter account" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">McDonald's Twitter account</a>.</p>
<p>Before he was one of the <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/richest-people-in-world-forbes/21/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:world's richest men" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">world's richest men</a>, Bezos worked at McDonald's. In an interview <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jeffrey-p-bezos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, he said that the Saturday morning shift was his favorite: "I would get a big bowl and crack 300 eggs in it," he recalled.</p>
<p>By night, she was a singer, but by day she was an employee of McDonald's (and a high school student). "I worked at McDonald's for several years as a teenager after school while singing in bars at night," Shania told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/shania-twain-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-w506333/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>.</p>
<p>The "Happy" singer actually worked at—and got fired from—McDonald's three separate times. "At a certain point they just realized that I was no help," he admitted on <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-3032585/Pharrell-Williams-reveals-fired-McDonald-s-THREE-TIMES-lazy-years-writing-company-s-famous-jingle.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Late Night with Seth Meyers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em></a>. "I was only good at eating the chicken nuggets." Ironically, he later went on to write the jingle for (you guessed it) McDonald's.</p>
<p>Actress Andie MacDowell worked for the fast-food chain, and she brought her signature sunny personality to work every day. Speaking to Cody Teets, author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, she referred to McDonald's as being "a great environment to work in, with lots of camaraderie and teamwork."</p>
<p>Who would've guessed that Luke Skywalker used to work at McDonald's? He <a href="https://twitter.com/HamillHimself/status/1120730103460220928" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shared on Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shared on Twitter</a> that it was his first job (kind of). "If you don't count paperboy, the time I was hired to play Santa's helper in a department store or the countless backyard puppet/magic/ventriloquist shows I did... My 1st real job WAS at McDonald's in Annandale Virginia when I was 16," he wrote.</p>
<p>The "Kiss From a Rose" singer worked for the fast-food chain, but not for very long. "The worst job I ever had was in McDonald's in Kentish Town," he told <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2011/oct/23/this-much-i-know-seal-musician" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Guardian" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The Guardian</em></a>. "I stayed two weeks, until I got my first paycheck, then I was outta there."</p>
<p>The late-night host started his career with a job at a McDonald's in Massachusetts. He <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jay-leno/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Cody Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Cody Teets</a>, author of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</em></a>, that working at the restaurant taught him important life lessons about hard work and having high standards.</p>
<p>Before she landed her first modeling gig or her big break in <em>Total Recall</em>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000232/bio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sharon Stone worked part-time as a counter girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sharon Stone worked part-time as a counter girl</a> at McDonald's.</p>
<p>You've probably seen him in <em>Dunkirk</em> or <em>Homeland</em>, but long before he was a successful actor, James D'Arcy worked at McDonald's. His experience was actually pretty scary. Someone pulled a gun on him while he was working the register one night, he told <a href="https://metro.co.uk/2012/01/18/james-darcy-someone-pointed-a-gun-at-me-when-i-worked-at-mcdonalds-288919/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Metro" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Metro</em></a>. He stopped working there shortly afterwards.</p>
<p>The former co-host of <em><a href="https://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/a27045605/the-view-meghan-mccain-joy-behar-heated-reactions/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The View" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The View</a> </em>once worked at McDonald's when she was a teenager. "Being a fry girl for McDonald's started me on my professional path! It taught me responsibility," she shared on <a href="https://twitter.com/StarJonesEsq/status/614582189250998272" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Twitter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Twitter</a>.</p>
<p>Before he was an attorney and star of <em>Judge Mathis</em>, Greg Mathis worked at a McDonald's in Michigan. According to his <a href="http://judgemathistv.com/about-judge" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">website</a>, he was leading voter registration campaigns on his college campus by day, and working as a swing manager at the restaurant by night.</p>
<p>Like many other entertainers, this country singer's first job was at McDonald's. He wasn't a huge fan of the experience, though: "My first job was McDonald’s—terrible!" he said to <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/andy-grammer-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me/?fbclid=IwAR3QsRzgGx9pS85agskfq0v46Ww2eDcD2wWmYl19eMkI9JZZtRJ-wPCOwkU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Us Weekly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Us Weekly</em></a>.</p>
<p>The actor, writer, and reality star was the manager of a McDonald's when he was still in high school, according to <a href="https://books.google.com/books?id=h7VasQrBnm8C&pg=PA28&lpg=PA28&dq=Keenen+Ivory+Wayans+worked+70+hours+a+week+as+a+manager+at+McDonald%27s+to+help+support+his+parents+and+siblings&source=bl&ots=iMirOAf6Vy&sig=ACfU3U0A8-rG3D5whT4TrUlRH69VlIoXmg&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjau53Wz_vhAhVomeAKHZc7BGAQ6AEwBXoECAkQAQ#v=onepage&q&f=false" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:New York Magazine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>New York Magazine</em></a>. He began working there to help support his family, which includes him, his parents, and nine (yes, nine) siblings.</p>
<p>The former speaker of the house landed a job as a fry cook at McDonald's when he was 16 years old. But he was sure that bigger things were ahead, according to <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/blogs/ticket/paul-ryan-colorado-supporters-drive-truck-used-mcdonald-215354358.html?ref=gs" data-ylk="slk:a speech he gave at a campaign rally;outcm:mb_qualified_link;_E:mb_qualified_link;ct:story;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp yahoo-link">a speech he gave at a campaign rally</a>. "When I was flipping burgers at McDonald's, I never thought of myself as stuck in some station in life. I thought to myself, I'm the American dream on a path and journey so that I can find happiness however I can find it myself."</p>
<p>Olympic runner Carl Lewis got his first job at McDonald's, where he learned the importance of working fast. He also went on to <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGvOcHYPMJ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:star in an advertisement for the company" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">star in an advertisement for the company</a>, where he said that working at McDonald's was his "first race against the clock."</p>
<p>In an interview with <em><a href="https://www.thebeijinger.com/blog/2011/06/28/mcdonalds-marley-and-motley-crue-chat-macy-gray" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Beijinger" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Beijinger</a></em>, the soulful singer said that she started working at McDonald's when she was just 14 years old. Several years later, she went on to star in <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CGvOcHYPMJ8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a commercial for the restaurant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a commercial for the restaurant</a>, where she said that working at McDonald's was her "first big break.”</p>
<p>The Olympic runner worked at McDonald's after dropping out of school in Colorado Springs. According to <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/05/sports/olympics/runner-boris-berian-goes-from-mcdonalds-employee-to-a-symbol-of-athletes-rights.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The New York Times" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>The New York Times</em></a>, he was sleeping on a friend's couch and finding time to train at night, much to his mother's chagrin. Although his mother thought he would be working there forever, he ultimately qualified for the Rio Olympics less than a year later.</p>
<p>The former governor of Wisconsin used to flip burgers at McDonald’s. During his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, Scott <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/scott-walker-returns-mcdonalds-flipped-burgers-shows-us/story?id=32472214" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:went back to his old restaurant in Delavan, Wisconsin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">went back to his old restaurant in Delavan, Wisconsin</a>—he even took a turn at the drive-thru window, for old times' sake.</p>
<p>The comedian, actor, and <em>Dancing With The Stars</em> alum <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/celebrities-who-worked-at-mcdonalds#dl-hughley-16" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly got his start cleaning the lobby at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly got his start cleaning the lobby at McDonald's</a>. But there probably isn't any lost love between D.L. and McDonald's: he once tweeted, "It's funny that McDonald's uses a heart in their commercials, When u consider how many hearts their food has stopped!" Yikes.</p>
<p>The former MLB player spent some time working for the golden arches before getting pulled up to the big leagues. While he was still playing in the minor leagues, he worked part-time at McDonalds to support himself, according to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>.</p>
<p>The former Olympic swimmer and radio personality also got her start at McDonald's. According to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>, which oversees operations for the restaurant, Amy says that working at McDonald's helped her learn teamwork.</p>
<p>The former Miss America is nothing if not determined. "When I reached 'real' working age, I marched right down to McDonald's and got a job serving burgers (do you want fries with that!)," she wrote on <a href="https://www.debbyeturner.com/mystory.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">her website</a>.</p>
<p>The former chief of staff for George W. Bush worked at McDonald's, and spoke positively about the experience <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/andrew-h-card-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:to Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">to Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s</em></a>. Andrew said, "I remember thinking that McDonald's was unique as a great equalizer. Wealthy and poor, black and white all came to McDonald's and stood in the same lines and sat at the same booths."</p>
<p>Alternative rock musician Daniel Johnston used his job at McDonald's to his advantage. While working, he would pass out recordings of his music. According to <a href="https://www.texasmonthly.com/articles/hes-daniel-johnston-and-he-was-gonna-be-famous/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Texas Monthly" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Texas Monthly</em></a>, he would say "Hi, how are you? I'm Daniel Johnston, and I'm gonna be famous." Talk about confidence.</p>
<p>Before making it big as the lead singer of the band Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst <a href="https://www.eatthis.com/celebs-worked-mcdonalds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reportedly worked for a McDonald's restaurant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">reportedly worked for a McDonald's restaurant</a> in Florida.</p>
<p>The race car driver and NASCAR team owner is another celebrity who used to work at McDonald's. According to the <a href="https://www.cedwardsgroup.com/team/famous-employees.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Chuck Edwards Group" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Chuck Edwards Group</a>, which oversees McDonald's business operations, Tony worked at McDonald's when he was a teenager.</p>
<p>The Ohio congresswoman <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/marcia-l-fudge/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald’s</em></a>, that there are <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/georgeanders/2012/07/24/mcdonalds-jobs/#4aa74c4b23d7" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:certain similarities" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">certain similarities</a> between working as part of Congress and working at McDonald's: you need to size up people's concerns, guide them through the process, apologize if something went wrong—and hold your ground if someone's stopped being reasonable.</p>
<p>While T-Pain didn't <em>technically </em>work at McDonald's, he revealed to <em><a href="https://www.today.com/popculture/t-pain-almost-ended-working-mcdonald-s-wbna19114035#.VDJGjPldU78" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Today</a> </em>he almost did: "The most horrible time was the day that Akon called me. He called me right when I went to get my application from McDonald's."</p>
<p>Before he was an astronaut and lived on board the International Space Station, Leroy worked at McDonald's as a 16-year-old in California's Walnut Creek—which Leroy <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/leroy-chiao-phd/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>: "My experiences at McDonald's have translated into almost anything I've done."</p>
<p>Nigerian producer, singer, and rapper, Don Jazzy, moved to London when he was 18 and <a href="https://www.entrepreneurs.ng/don-jazzy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:got a job at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">got a job at McDonald's</a> and as a body guard before he made it.</p>
<p>He later went on to become a famous weatherman for <em>The Today Show</em>, but before he made it big, Willard was the <a href="https://www.rd.com/culture/mcdonalds-facts-trivia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:first person to portray Ronald McDonald" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">first person to portray Ronald McDonald</a> in TV ads.</p>
<p>Before becoming a choreographer for P. Diddy and Lady Gaga, Laurieann worked at McDonald's in 1983. "For a long time, no one ever knew about my humble beginnings. Now it’s something I like to tell people," Laurieann <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/laurieann-gibson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>. She used her money from McDonald's to buy a bus ticket to New York City.</p>
<p>The radio talk show host and MSNBC political commentator started working at McDonald's in 1978. "If I were in college admissions, I would have a lot more respect for a person who had punched a clock, gotten a little dirty, and learned how to rotate stock than someone who had a glamorous internship," Michael <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/michael-a-smerconish/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>.</p>
<p>Since Jerry is the first African-American to be a third generation major league baseball player, you'd think he wouldn't have to work when he was younger. But his father insisted he get a job to experience hard work—and that's exactly what he learned. "No matter what you want to do in life, you've got put all your effort into it," Jerry <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/jerry-w-hairston-jr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em>.</p>
<p>Just because Drew Nieporent is the founder of dozens of high-end restaurants (including one he co-owns with Robert De Niro), the former McDonald's employee <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/drew-nieporent/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em> he's a fan of the golden arches: "Seeing McDonald's on the resumes of applicants would be a huge plus."</p>
<p>Back in 1974, Andrew Dornenburg started a job at McDonald's, with no clue he'd go on to become a chef and author of the best-selling book <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Chef-Andrew-Dornenburg/dp/0471152099/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Becoming a Chef" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Becoming a Chef</a>. </em>"It may have been Filet-O-Fish and fries at the time, but when it became filet mignon and roasted garlic mashed potatoes, the lesson was the same: it had to be hot, and it had to represent your best effort," he <a href="http://goldenopportunitybook.com/andrew-dornenburg/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told Teets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">told Teets</a> for <em><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Opportunity-Remarkable-Careers-McDonalds/dp/1604332794/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.36700579%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Golden Opportunity: Remarkable Careers That Began at McDonald's</a></em></p>

One famous singer was fired three separate times!

Latest Stories