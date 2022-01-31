40 Desserts to Make Super Bowl Sunday Sweet, No Matter the Game's Outcome
- 1/40
Football Brownies
- 2/40
Rolo Stuffed Blondies
- 3/40
Football-Shaped Cookies
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/40
S'mores Nachos
- 5/40
Easy Football Cake
- 6/40
Cookiedilla
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/40
Air Fryer Brownies
- 8/40
Cake Balls
- 9/40
Reese's Footballs
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/40
Reese's Nachos
- 11/40
Reese's Peanut Butter Ball
- 12/40
Churro Chips
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/40
Cookies 'N' Cream Brownies
- 14/40
Fluffy S'mores Dip
- 15/40
Sprinkle Cheesecake Ball
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/40
Cheesecake Nachos
- 17/40
Nanaimo Bars
- 18/40
Best Fruit Dip
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/40
Snickers Cheeseball
- 20/40
S'mores Brownies
- 21/40
Texas Sheet Cake
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/40
Dirt Cake
- 23/40
Reese's Stuffed Cupcakes
- 24/40
Salted Caramel Fondue
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/40
Chocolate Covered Oreos
- 26/40
Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites
- 27/40
Brownie Batter Dip
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/40
Chocolate Churro Dip
- 29/40
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches
- 30/40
Reese's Apple Nachos
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/40
Edible Cookie Dough
- 32/40
Nutella-Stuffed Brownies
- 33/40
Cannoli Cones
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/40
Funfetti Shortbread Bites
- 35/40
Twix Bars
- 36/40
Heath Bar Dip
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/40
Oreogasm Lush
- 38/40
Mud Pie in a Jar
- 39/40
OREO Cheesecake Football
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/40
Bro-Churn Ice Cream