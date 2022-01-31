40 Desserts to Make Super Bowl Sunday Sweet, No Matter the Game's Outcome

  • <p>Take an easy 'W' with these brownies.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25740861/football-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Football Brownies

    Take an easy 'W' with these brownies.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Decadent doesn't even begin to describe these blondies.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a54470/rolo-stuffed-blondies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Rolo Stuffed Blondies

    Decadent doesn't even begin to describe these blondies.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Even the least interested person at the party will love these.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a26026772/football-cookies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Football-Shaped Cookies

    Even the least interested person at the party will love these.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Is it even the Super Bowl without nachos?<br><br>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49384/smores-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    S'mores Nachos

    Is it even the Super Bowl without nachos?

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You won't believe how simple this is to make! </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25860583/football-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Easy Football Cake

    You won't believe how simple this is to make!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Quesadillas for lunch, cookiedillas for dessert.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49892/cookiedilla-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cookiedilla

    Quesadillas for lunch, cookiedillas for dessert.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Making brownies in the air fryer takes half the time as baking 'em.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28567286/air-fryer-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Air Fryer Brownies

    Making brownies in the air fryer takes half the time as baking 'em.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Give the ones at Starbucks a run for their money. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25621097/cake-balls-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cake Balls

    Give the ones at Starbucks a run for their money.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A perfect game day potluck dessert recipe.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a56109/reeses-footballs-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Reese's Footballs

    A perfect game day potluck dessert recipe.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>These are nacho average nachos.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45681/reeses-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reese's Nachos

    These are nacho average nachos.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This is our kinda ball.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49613/reeses-peanut-butter-ball-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reese's Peanut Butter Ball

    This is our kinda ball.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Make them in the air fryer for a different kind of crunch,</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28581106/churro-chips-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Churro Chips

    Make them in the air fryer for a different kind of crunch,

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The easiest way to a W.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a54700/cookies-and-cream-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cookies 'N' Cream Brownies

    The easiest way to a W.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>S'mores without the fire hazard!</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51409/fluffy-smores-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Fluffy S'mores Dip

    S'mores without the fire hazard!

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p><span>Life is better with sprinkles.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49261/sprinkle-cheesecake-ball-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a><span>.</span></p>
    Sprinkle Cheesecake Ball

    Life is better with sprinkles.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You'll never wait five hours for cheesecake-y goodness again.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a52311/cheesecake-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cheesecake Nachos

    You'll never wait five hours for cheesecake-y goodness again.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Crunchy, creamy, and chocolatey.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a28702790/nanaimo-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Nanaimo Bars

    Crunchy, creamy, and chocolatey.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A bowl of marshmallowy goodness is exactly what your fruit platter needs.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25837327/fruit-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Best Fruit Dip

    A bowl of marshmallowy goodness is exactly what your fruit platter needs.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>A new spin on everyone's favorite candy bar.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51135/snickers-cheeseball-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Snickers Cheeseball

    A new spin on everyone's favorite candy bar.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Meet your new favorite way to eat s'mores. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a21601837/smores-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish.</a></p>
    S'mores Brownies

    Meet your new favorite way to eat s'mores.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>People everywhere will freak out over this chocolate sheet cake. </p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a52509/texas-sheet-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Texas Sheet Cake

    People everywhere will freak out over this chocolate sheet cake.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Dirt cake (with extra gummy worms on top) transcends generations.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/holiday-recipes/halloween/a28637592/dirt-cake-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Dirt Cake

    Dirt cake (with extra gummy worms on top) transcends generations.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When you don't want to be surprised by the outcome of the game, these babies have a surprise inside.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51268/reeses-stuffed-cupcakes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reese's Stuffed Cupcakes

    When you don't want to be surprised by the outcome of the game, these babies have a surprise inside.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Don't mind if I <em>'due.</em></p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51660/salted-caramel-fondue-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Salted Caramel Fondue

    Don't mind if I 'due.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>What's better than Oreos? Chocolate covered ones, obviously.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/a25728767/chocolate-covered-oreos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Covered Oreos

    What's better than Oreos? Chocolate covered ones, obviously.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>You won't be able to eat just one.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a45228/red-velvet-cheesecake-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Red Velvet Cheesecake Bites

    You won't be able to eat just one.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p><span>Take licking the spoon to the next level.</span></p><p><span>Get the recipe from </span><a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a48542/brownie-batter-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a><span>.</span></p>
    Brownie Batter Dip

    Take licking the spoon to the next level.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>When churros meet Nutella, everybody scores.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49947/chocolate-churro-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Chocolate Churro Dip

    When churros meet Nutella, everybody scores.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Get this—there's no baking involved.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a47405/cookie-dough-ice-cream-sandwiches-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwiches

    Get this—there's no baking involved.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The most fun way to get your apple-a-day.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51095/reeses-apple-nachos-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Reese's Apple Nachos

    The most fun way to get your apple-a-day.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Warning: This makes a lot of cookie dough. (Although we've never had a problem finishing it.)</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51088/edible-cookie-dough-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Edible Cookie Dough

    Warning: This makes a lot of cookie dough. (Although we've never had a problem finishing it.)

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>We've died and gone to chocolate-hazelnut heaven.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49794/nutella-stuffed-brownies-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Nutella-Stuffed Brownies

    We've died and gone to chocolate-hazelnut heaven.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Cannoli without all the fuss.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51380/cannoli-cones-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Cannoli Cones

    Cannoli without all the fuss.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The cutest lil' shortbread you'll ever see.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51151/funfetti-shortbread-bites-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Funfetti Shortbread Bites

    The cutest lil' shortbread you'll ever see.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>On Super Bowl Sunday, candy bars get super-sized.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a49692/twix-bars-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Twix Bars

    On Super Bowl Sunday, candy bars get super-sized.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This dip is a toffee lover's dream.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="https://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a51005/heath-bar-dip-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Heath Bar Dip

    This dip is a toffee lover's dream.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>This layered dessert "lasagna" is heaven for Oreo lovers.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipes/a50062/oreogasm-lush-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Oreogasm Lush

    This layered dessert "lasagna" is heaven for Oreo lovers.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Your new favorite ice cream sundae is almost too much to handle: Layers of vanilla and coffee ice cream, crushed Oreos, hot fudge sauce, <em>and </em>caramel.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a43556/mud-pie-in-a-jar-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>. </p>
    Mud Pie in a Jar

    Your new favorite ice cream sundae is almost too much to handle: Layers of vanilla and coffee ice cream, crushed Oreos, hot fudge sauce, and caramel.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>Every watch party needs an Oreo football.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/recipe-ideas/recipes/a50508/oreo-cheesecake-football-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    OREO Cheesecake Football

    Every watch party needs an Oreo football.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

  • <p>The bros in your life will melt for this ice cream.</p><p>Get the recipe from <a href="http://www.delish.com/cooking/videos/a48341/how-to-make-bro-churn-ice-cream/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Delish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Delish</a>.</p>
    Bro-Churn Ice Cream

    The bros in your life will melt for this ice cream.

    Get the recipe from Delish.

