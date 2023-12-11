Advertisement

39 Celebrities Who Were Born with Different Names

  • <p> "That's not my name. That's not my name." —the Ting Tings and the following stars, who, for whatever reason, decided to adopt different pseudonyms. </p>
    Celebrities Who Were Born with Different Names

    "That's not my name. That's not my name." —the Ting Tings and the following stars, who, for whatever reason, decided to adopt different pseudonyms.

  • <p> Goes by his middle name (from Christopher Ashton Kutcher). </p>
    Ashton Kutcher

    Goes by his middle name (from Christopher Ashton Kutcher).

  • <p> It's "Kelendria Trene Rowland." </p>
    Kelly Rowland

    It's "Kelendria Trene Rowland."

  • <p> Much sexier than Tara Leigh Patrick, TBH. (Props to the belated Prince for coming up with the new version.) </p>
    Carmen Electra

    Much sexier than Tara Leigh Patrick, TBH. (Props to the belated Prince for coming up with the new version.)

  • <p> It takes balls to go from John Roger Stephens to "Legend," but he did it. </p>
    John Legend

    It takes balls to go from John Roger Stephens to "Legend," but he did it.

  • <p> One name is always better than three, even if it's "Alecia Beth Moore." </p>
    Pink

    One name is always better than three, even if it's "Alecia Beth Moore."

  • <p> Born Blake Ellender Brown, she adopted her mom's last name when she started acting. </p>
    Blake Lively

    Born Blake Ellender Brown, she adopted her mom's last name when she started acting.

  • <p> Some of her squad members/friends still call her Ella (Yelich-O'Connor). </p>
    Lorde

    Some of her squad members/friends still call her Ella (Yelich-O'Connor).

  • <p> Meanwhile, though they're no more, ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney definitely called her by her given name Stefani (Joanne Angelina Germanotta). </p>
    Lady Gaga

    Meanwhile, though they're no more, ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney definitely called her by her given name Stefani (Joanne Angelina Germanotta).

  • <p> To quote a fellow editor: "My fave different name is Reese Witherspoon, because her name is Laura. And it's like, you look way more like a Laura, TBH." (Reese is her second middle name.) </p>
    Reese Witherspoon

    To quote a fellow editor: "My fave different name is Reese Witherspoon, because her name is Laura. And it's like, you look way more like a Laura, TBH." (Reese is her second middle name.)

  • <p> Because "Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis" wouldn't fit on a marquee/anything, really. </p>
    Theo James

    Because "Theodore Peter James Kinnaird Taptiklis" wouldn't fit on a marquee/anything, really.

  • <p> It's actually Patricia. </p>
    Rooney Mara

    It's actually Patricia.

  • <p> Elizabeth Grant would not get summertime sadness. Lana Del Rey invented summertime sadness. </p>
    Lana Del Rey

    Elizabeth Grant would not get summertime sadness. Lana Del Rey invented summertime sadness.

  • <p> Last name Litwack, first name still Kat (from Katherine). </p>
    Kat Dennings

    Last name Litwack, first name still Kat (from Katherine).

  • <p> Another one who legally changed his name—from Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz—to what he goes by on stage. </p>
    Jon Stewart

    Another one who legally changed his name—from Jonathan Stuart Leibowitz—to what he goes by on stage.

  • <p> You know this one: Shawn Corey Carter. </p>
    Jay Z

    You know this one: Shawn Corey Carter.

  • <p> You probably know this one (Aubrey Drake Graham), from that GIF of young Aubrey Graham dancing in a tiny vest. </p>
    Drake

    You probably know this one (Aubrey Drake Graham), from that GIF of young Aubrey Graham dancing in a tiny vest.

  • <p> Before they were kaput/sworn enemies, Taylor Swift called him by his real name: Adam Richard Wiles. </p>
    Calvin Harris

    Before they were kaput/sworn enemies, Taylor Swift called him by his real name: Adam Richard Wiles.

  • <p> Milena Markovna Kunis sounds pretty too. </p>
    Mila Kunis

    Milena Markovna Kunis sounds pretty too.

  • <p> It's Peter Gene Hernandez. But he'll always be Bruno in our hearts. </p>
    Bruno Mars

    It's Peter Gene Hernandez. But he'll always be Bruno in our hearts.

  • <p> Amethyst! Amelia! Kelly! </p>
    Iggy Azalea

    Amethyst! Amelia! Kelly!

  • <p> ICYMI, she's British. Which explains the Clare Woodgate. </p>
    Kim Cattrall

    ICYMI, she's British. Which explains the Clare Woodgate.

  • <p> Because William Bradley Pitt sounds like the friend of a friend of a Founding Father. </p>
    Brad Pitt

    Because William Bradley Pitt sounds like the friend of a friend of a Founding Father.

  • <p> No Norma Jean Mortensen for this one. </p>
    Marilyn Monroe

    No Norma Jean Mortensen for this one.

  • <p> Yup—Diane Hall, like Annie Hall. </p>
    Diane Keaton

    Yup—Diane Hall, like Annie Hall.

  • <p> Edda Kathleen van Heemstra Hepburn-Ruston...yeah. </p>
    Audrey Hepburn

    Edda Kathleen van Heemstra Hepburn-Ruston...yeah.

  • <p> If we were going by birth names, her Oscar would read "Natalie Hershlag." </p>
    Natalie Portman

    If we were going by birth names, her Oscar would read "Natalie Hershlag."

  • <p> Real name: Christopher Catesby Harington. Awwww. </p>
    Kit Harington

    Real name: Christopher Catesby Harington. Awwww.

  • <p> Following the trend of compact, easy-to-pronounce names, hers is Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson. </p>
    Lily James

    Following the trend of compact, easy-to-pronounce names, hers is Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson.

  • <p> You know about the Fenty part. But did you know her real first name's Robyn? </p>
    Rihanna

    You know about the Fenty part. But did you know her real first name's Robyn?

  • <p> True story: She changed her name to Emma from Emily Jean because of her obsession with the Spice Girls, particularly Baby Spice/Emma Lee Bunton. </p>
    Emma Stone

    True story: She changed her name to Emma from Emily Jean because of her obsession with the Spice Girls, particularly Baby Spice/Emma Lee Bunton.

  • <p> She legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus from "Destiny Hope." </p>
    Miley Cyrus

    She legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus from "Destiny Hope."

  • <p> Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva has a certain ring to it, no? </p>
    Nina Dobrev

    Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva has a certain ring to it, no?

  • <p> Once upon a time, Demetria Guynes married singer Freddy Moore and kept his name after the divorce. A true Hollywood fairytale. </p>
    Demi Moore

    Once upon a time, Demetria Guynes married singer Freddy Moore and kept his name after the divorce. A true Hollywood fairytale.

  • <p> Julie Anne stitched her two names together...and emerged an Oscar winner and Tom Ford muse. </p>
    Julianne Moore

    Julie Anne stitched her two names together...and emerged an Oscar winner and Tom Ford muse.

  • <p> "Keys" is maybe a little more apt job-wise than "Alicia Augello Cook." </p>
    Alicia Keys

    "Keys" is maybe a little more apt job-wise than "Alicia Augello Cook."

  • <p> Karen, but she goes by a shortened version of her middle name–Lucille. </p>
    Lucy Hale

    Karen, but she goes by a shortened version of her middle name–Lucille.

  • <p> No relation to Oscar Wilde, except in a literary sense. (She dropped Cockburn in honor of the writers in her family.) </p>
    Olivia Wilde

    No relation to Oscar Wilde, except in a literary sense. (She dropped Cockburn in honor of the writers in her family.)

  • <p> Funny how Elizabeth Stamatina Fey went on to play a Liz (Lemon). </p>
    Tina Fey

    Funny how Elizabeth Stamatina Fey went on to play a Liz (Lemon).

  • <p> Simple: Kate Hudson was already taken. </p>
    40/40

    Katy Perry

    Simple: Kate Hudson was already taken.

