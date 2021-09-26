40 Boy Bands Everyone Was Obsessed With Through the Years

  • <p>You’ll never forget your first crush … or your first boy band! Although the term wasn't used until the 1980s, all-male vocal groups have a much longer history than that. Their precursors date to the 1800s as barbershop quartets, typically a group of four men singing a capella with exquisite harmony and precise phrasing. </p><p>One of the earliest all-male groups that achieved international fame as a "boy band" was the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ultimate-Collection-Ink-Spots/dp/B004NA3LZE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ink Spots" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ink Spots</a>, formed in 1932. The group also played tenor guitars and a cello to accompany themselves, and they developed their own distinctive style, which influenced the development of the doo-wop sound. The '40s and '50s saw more interest in all-male groups, and by the '60s, the popularity of these kinds of acts was at its peak. Some groups added dance moves or performed in costumes or tuxes. As time went on, many groups became adept playing instruments, as well as performing harmonizing vocals. Although there’s not one defining feature for the all-male groups that have captured each generation's attention, the fundamentals are the same: Strong harmonies, memorable tunes and throngs of (screaming) fans! </p><p>Here’s what boy band was popular the year you were born: </p>
    40 Boy Bands Everyone Was Obsessed With Through the Years

    You’ll never forget your first crush … or your first boy band! Although the term wasn't used until the 1980s, all-male vocal groups have a much longer history than that. Their precursors date to the 1800s as barbershop quartets, typically a group of four men singing a capella with exquisite harmony and precise phrasing.

    One of the earliest all-male groups that achieved international fame as a "boy band" was the Ink Spots, formed in 1932. The group also played tenor guitars and a cello to accompany themselves, and they developed their own distinctive style, which influenced the development of the doo-wop sound. The '40s and '50s saw more interest in all-male groups, and by the '60s, the popularity of these kinds of acts was at its peak. Some groups added dance moves or performed in costumes or tuxes. As time went on, many groups became adept playing instruments, as well as performing harmonizing vocals. Although there’s not one defining feature for the all-male groups that have captured each generation's attention, the fundamentals are the same: Strong harmonies, memorable tunes and throngs of (screaming) fans!

    Here’s what boy band was popular the year you were born:

  • <p>The Coasters began as the Robins, but they changed their name when their burgeoning career began taking them coast to coast. They had a series of hits in the 1950s including their biggest, “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yakety-Yak/dp/B018HE2C7O/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Yakety Yak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Yakety Yak</a>” (1958), which topped both the pop and the R&B charts. Crazy side note: The song was once used at a Senate hearing to show how rock and roll had cheapened American music! The group followed up with other hits such as “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Charlie-Brown/dp/B0012GLMKS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Charlie Brown" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Charlie Brown</a>” and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Poison-Ivy/dp/B018HE1F5E/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Poison Ivy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Poison Ivy</a>” (both in 1959), featuring rich vocal harmonies.</p>
    1958: The Coasters

    The Coasters began as the Robins, but they changed their name when their burgeoning career began taking them coast to coast. They had a series of hits in the 1950s including their biggest, “Yakety Yak” (1958), which topped both the pop and the R&B charts. Crazy side note: The song was once used at a Senate hearing to show how rock and roll had cheapened American music! The group followed up with other hits such as “Charlie Brown” and “Poison Ivy” (both in 1959), featuring rich vocal harmonies.

  • <p>The Drifters were formed in 1953 and saw a number of changes through the years as vocalists left to purse solo careers. In 1959, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/There-Goes-My-Baby/dp/B001J279SY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“There Goes My Baby”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“There Goes My Baby”</a> soared to the top of the charts with its innovative use of strings and Latin rhythms. “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Save-Last-Dance-Me/dp/B00124A5Y4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Save the Last Dance for Me" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Save the Last Dance for Me</a>” also topped the charts the next year.</p>
    1959: The Drifters

    The Drifters were formed in 1953 and saw a number of changes through the years as vocalists left to purse solo careers. In 1959, “There Goes My Baby” soared to the top of the charts with its innovative use of strings and Latin rhythms. “Save the Last Dance for Me” also topped the charts the next year.

  • <p>The Impressions was formed by two friends, Jerry Butler and Curtis Mayfield, who had sung together as teens in the church choir and traveled with a Gospel singers’ group. A performance at Chicago fashion show led to a record label, which eventually led to their hit “He Will Break Your Heart” in 1960, which topped the chart for seven weeks. They enjoyed a succession of hits in the 60s including “It’s Alright,” “Keep on Pushing” and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/People-Get-Ready-Mayfields-Impressions/dp/B081HZWV5F/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:People Get Ready" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">People Get Ready</a>.”</p>
    1960: The Impressions

    The Impressions was formed by two friends, Jerry Butler and Curtis Mayfield, who had sung together as teens in the church choir and traveled with a Gospel singers’ group. A performance at Chicago fashion show led to a record label, which eventually led to their hit “He Will Break Your Heart” in 1960, which topped the chart for seven weeks. They enjoyed a succession of hits in the 60s including “It’s Alright,” “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.”

  • <p>Founded in the 1950s, The Lettermen debuted a single in the summer of ’61, which featured a romantic ballad on the B-side: “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/The-Way-You-Look-Tonight/dp/B000ULGL7K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Way You Look Tonight" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Way You Look Tonight</a>.” That song became the real hit with a sentimental sound that was a departure from the rock-n-roll of the era. It headed up the charts to #13, while their next song that year, “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/When-I-Fall-Love-Lettermen/dp/B08CSZS6KN/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:When I Fall in Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">When I Fall in Love</a>” made it to #7. Although many different singers came and went through the years, the group maintained its stunning three-part harmonies on more than 75 albums, many of which went gold.</p>
    1961: The Lettermen

    Founded in the 1950s, The Lettermen debuted a single in the summer of ’61, which featured a romantic ballad on the B-side: “The Way You Look Tonight.” That song became the real hit with a sentimental sound that was a departure from the rock-n-roll of the era. It headed up the charts to #13, while their next song that year, “When I Fall in Love” made it to #7. Although many different singers came and went through the years, the group maintained its stunning three-part harmonies on more than 75 albums, many of which went gold.

  • <p>The Four Seasons was one of the best-selling recording artists of the decade. The group had more than 25 hits over a five-year period beginning with 1962s “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sherry/dp/B00122AB40/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sherry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sherry</a>.” That was followed by other hits that same year including “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Big-Girls-Dont-Cry/dp/B001225A82/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Big Girls Don’t Cry" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Big Girls Don’t Cry</a>,” “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Walk-Like-A-Man/dp/B00122CAQM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walk Like a Man" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Walk Like a Man</a>” (1963), “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dawn-Go-Away/dp/B00122CARQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dawn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dawn</a>” (1964), and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lets-Hang-On/dp/B00122CAXU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Let’s Hang On" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Let’s Hang On</a>” (1965). Their unique doo-wop harmony style, punctuated by Frankie Valli’s falsetto, was instantly memorable. Their story was dramatized by the Tony Award-winning musical, <em>Jersey Boys</em>. </p>
    1962: The Four Seasons

    The Four Seasons was one of the best-selling recording artists of the decade. The group had more than 25 hits over a five-year period beginning with 1962s “Sherry.” That was followed by other hits that same year including “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” (1963), “Dawn” (1964), and “Let’s Hang On” (1965). Their unique doo-wop harmony style, punctuated by Frankie Valli’s falsetto, was instantly memorable. Their story was dramatized by the Tony Award-winning musical, Jersey Boys.

  • <p>The Wilson brothers, who later became the Beach Boys, grew up around music. Their dad was a professional songwriter, and the eldest son, Brian, studied music theory; he taught his younger brothers to sing. The brothers played at school dances and eventually cut a demo called “Surfin” in 1961. Their unique doo-wop sound with a California twist was picked up by a local label and started climbing the chart, ushering in the era of surfer sounds and surfer style. In 1963, their hit “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Surfin-U-S-A-Remastered/dp/B009B53I54/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Surfin’ USA" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Surfin’ USA</a>” reached #3 with its simple melody and beautiful harmonies. By 1965, five of their albums went gold.</p>
    1963: The Beach Boys

    The Wilson brothers, who later became the Beach Boys, grew up around music. Their dad was a professional songwriter, and the eldest son, Brian, studied music theory; he taught his younger brothers to sing. The brothers played at school dances and eventually cut a demo called “Surfin” in 1961. Their unique doo-wop sound with a California twist was picked up by a local label and started climbing the chart, ushering in the era of surfer sounds and surfer style. In 1963, their hit “Surfin’ USA” reached #3 with its simple melody and beautiful harmonies. By 1965, five of their albums went gold.

  • <p>The Fab Four was one of the first all male groups to attract a screaming fan base of worshipping adolescents — a phenomenon known as Beatlemania! In 1961, Brian Epstein, a local Liverpool record store manager, saw their potential: He pushed them to earn a record contract and began developing their sound. By the summer of 1964, when they appeared in <em>A Hard Day's Night</em>, a movie about Beatlemania, the band already was a cultural icon.</p>
    1964: The Beatles

    The Fab Four was one of the first all male groups to attract a screaming fan base of worshipping adolescents — a phenomenon known as Beatlemania! In 1961, Brian Epstein, a local Liverpool record store manager, saw their potential: He pushed them to earn a record contract and began developing their sound. By the summer of 1964, when they appeared in A Hard Day's Night, a movie about Beatlemania, the band already was a cultural icon.

  • <p>Bobby Hatfield of The Variations and Bill Medley of The Paramours started out as teenaged singers in nightclubs in Orange County, California. They incorporated their groups in the early 60s, and their soulful sound caught on instantly: Legend has it they earned their new name when an audience member yelled out, “That’s righteous, brothers!” Their runaway hit in 1965 was “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Youve-Lost-That-Lovin-Feelin/dp/B001NSP4SQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling</a>,” which showcased their amazing range. “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Unchained-Melody-Single-Version/dp/B0727LVB6H/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Unchained Melody" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Unchained Melody</a>” followed that same year, and the song also became a hit and earned a Grammy nomination 25 years later when it appeared in the movie <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ghost-Patrick-Swayze/dp/B000N5F6PG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ghost" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Ghost </a>in 1990.</p>
    1965: The Righteous Brothers

    Bobby Hatfield of The Variations and Bill Medley of The Paramours started out as teenaged singers in nightclubs in Orange County, California. They incorporated their groups in the early 60s, and their soulful sound caught on instantly: Legend has it they earned their new name when an audience member yelled out, “That’s righteous, brothers!” Their runaway hit in 1965 was “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” which showcased their amazing range. “Unchained Melody” followed that same year, and the song also became a hit and earned a Grammy nomination 25 years later when it appeared in the movie Ghost in 1990.

  • <p>One of Motown’s most popular acts in the 1960s was The Four Tops, a group formed after singing together at a party in 1953. They spent a decade performing in clubs before new management propelled them to fame with hits such as “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Baby-I-Need-Your-Loving/dp/B001GE0TFA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baby, I Need Your Loving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baby, I Need Your Loving</a>” (1964) and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cant-Myself-Sugar-Honey-Bunch/dp/B001NCN24K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Can’t Help Myself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Can’t Help Myself</a>” (1965), which topped the pop and R&B charts. A series of hits followed, including “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Its-The-Same-Old-Song/dp/B01LWQZSCI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:It’s the Same Old Song" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">It’s the Same Old Song</a>,” (1965) and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Reach-Out-Ill-Be-There/dp/B001NCN28Q/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reach Out, I’ll Be There" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Reach Out, I’ll Be There</a>” (1966).</p>
    1966: The Four Tops

    One of Motown’s most popular acts in the 1960s was The Four Tops, a group formed after singing together at a party in 1953. They spent a decade performing in clubs before new management propelled them to fame with hits such as “Baby, I Need Your Loving” (1964) and “I Can’t Help Myself” (1965), which topped the pop and R&B charts. A series of hits followed, including “It’s the Same Old Song,” (1965) and “Reach Out, I’ll Be There” (1966).

  • <p>Simon and Garfunkel created striking harmonies together, while their hauntingly beautiful lyrics defined the tumultuous '60s. The duo had already enjoyed great success with songs such as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Scarborough-Fair-Canticle/dp/B07RV53M2F/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Scarborough Fair&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Scarborough Fair"</a>(1966), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Parsley-Rosemary-Thyme-Simon-Garfunkel/dp/B0054YH5LY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme"</a> (1966), and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sounds-Silence-Simon-Garfunkel/dp/B0018PXEI6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Sounds of Silence&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Sounds of Silence"</a> (1967). But they were introduced to a wider audience when their music was featured in the 1967 film, <u>The Graduate</u>, including songs such as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mrs-Robinson-Single-Mix/dp/B07RQVY25V/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Mrs. Robinson&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Mrs. Robinson"</a>.</p>
    1967: Simon and Garfunkel

    Simon and Garfunkel created striking harmonies together, while their hauntingly beautiful lyrics defined the tumultuous '60s. The duo had already enjoyed great success with songs such as "Scarborough Fair"(1966), "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme" (1966), and "Sounds of Silence" (1967). But they were introduced to a wider audience when their music was featured in the 1967 film, The Graduate, including songs such as "Mrs. Robinson".

  • <p>Developed as an American response to the Beatles, the quartet was chosen from more than 400 auditions to star in the TV series of the same name from 1966 to 1968. Only two in the group originally had musical experience, while the other two had been child stars. Anonymous studio musicians first backed the group, but they eventually pushed to play their own instruments on their third album. Numerous hits included <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Train-To-Clarksville/dp/B00125SAEU/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Last Train to Clarksville&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Last Train to Clarksville" </a>(1966), “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Im-A-Believer/dp/B00125YYD6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I’m a Believer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I’m a Believer</a>” (1967), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daydream-Believer/dp/B00125WVGI/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Daydream Believer&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Daydream Believer" </a> (1967) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Im-Not-Your-Steppin-Stone/dp/B07WGHZ3QZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;I’m Not Your Stepping Stone&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"I’m Not Your Stepping Stone"</a>(1967).</p>
    1968: The Monkees

    Developed as an American response to the Beatles, the quartet was chosen from more than 400 auditions to star in the TV series of the same name from 1966 to 1968. Only two in the group originally had musical experience, while the other two had been child stars. Anonymous studio musicians first backed the group, but they eventually pushed to play their own instruments on their third album. Numerous hits included "Last Train to Clarksville" (1966), “I’m a Believer” (1967), "Daydream Believer" (1967) and "I’m Not Your Stepping Stone"(1967).

  • <p>When a Pittsburgh DJ discovered a two-year-old record by the Shondells and played it at his weekend dances, the song became an instant hit. A record distributor bootlegged it and sold 80,000 copies in ten days. By May 1966, the song <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hanky-Panky-Single-Version/dp/B001249QWQ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Hanky Panky&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Hanky Panky"</a> was a hit, so a promotor tracked down Tommy James, and a new band was found because the old band couldn’t be put back together. With James’ strong lead and backup harmonies, they enjoyed hits such as “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Think-Were-Alone-Now/dp/B00122OP0G/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Think We’re Alone Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Think We’re Alone Now</a>.” In 1969, the group released its biggest hits, “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crimson-and-Clover-Long-Version/dp/B00124AGS4/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crimson and Clover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crimson and Clover</a>,” “Do Something to Me” and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crystal-Blue-Persuasion/dp/B00124DF82/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Crystal Blue Persuasion" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Crystal Blue Persuasion</a>.” </p>
    1969: Tommy James and the Shondells

    When a Pittsburgh DJ discovered a two-year-old record by the Shondells and played it at his weekend dances, the song became an instant hit. A record distributor bootlegged it and sold 80,000 copies in ten days. By May 1966, the song "Hanky Panky" was a hit, so a promotor tracked down Tommy James, and a new band was found because the old band couldn’t be put back together. With James’ strong lead and backup harmonies, they enjoyed hits such as “I Think We’re Alone Now.” In 1969, the group released its biggest hits, “Crimson and Clover,” “Do Something to Me” and “Crystal Blue Persuasion.”

  • <p>Long before Michael Jackson was a worldwide sensation, he and his brothers attained an amazing degree of fame as kids. Raised in Gary, Indiana, the five brothers, ranging in age from 17 to 10, offered a wholesome family group with upbeat pop music—much different from a lot of the folksy songs that were currently in favor. Pushed by their musician father, The Jackson Five first played nightclubs, eventually catching the eye of producer Berry Gordy, Junior. They rocketed to fame in 1970, with their first four singles hitting the top of the charts: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Want-You-Back/dp/B001NCUPG8/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;I Want You Back&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"I Want You Back"</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ABC/dp/B001NCKTRS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;ABC&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"ABC"</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/The-Love-You-Save/dp/B001NCMLPG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;The Love You Save&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"The Love You Save"</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ill-Be-There/dp/B001NCRBG0/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;I’ll Be There&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"I’ll Be There"</a>. Over the next two years, seven more singles would hit the top 25.</p>
    1970: The Jackson Five

    Long before Michael Jackson was a worldwide sensation, he and his brothers attained an amazing degree of fame as kids. Raised in Gary, Indiana, the five brothers, ranging in age from 17 to 10, offered a wholesome family group with upbeat pop music—much different from a lot of the folksy songs that were currently in favor. Pushed by their musician father, The Jackson Five first played nightclubs, eventually catching the eye of producer Berry Gordy, Junior. They rocketed to fame in 1970, with their first four singles hitting the top of the charts: "I Want You Back", "ABC", "The Love You Save" and "I’ll Be There". Over the next two years, seven more singles would hit the top 25.

  • <p>Originally from England, the Gibb family immigrated to Australia, where the three boys, Barry, Robin and Maurice, had moderate success with their music on Australian TV shows. The family moved back to England in 1967 to help further their careers but the brothers split briefly after the failure of their 1969 album. They reunited to release their first #1 hit, “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/How-Can-Mend-Broken-Heart/dp/B01NALMO7C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;How Can You Mend a Broken Heart&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"</a>” in 1971, which also earned a Grammy nomination. This was followed by other hits including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lonely-Days/dp/B01MZ27YJV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Lonely Days.”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Lonely Days.”</a> Their fame temporarily slowed, but they experienced a resurgence in the mid-70s. With exquisite three-part harmonies, the group has had more #1 singles than any band but the Beatles.</p>
    1971: The Bee Gees

    Originally from England, the Gibb family immigrated to Australia, where the three boys, Barry, Robin and Maurice, had moderate success with their music on Australian TV shows. The family moved back to England in 1967 to help further their careers but the brothers split briefly after the failure of their 1969 album. They reunited to release their first #1 hit, “"How Can You Mend a Broken Heart"” in 1971, which also earned a Grammy nomination. This was followed by other hits including “Lonely Days.” Their fame temporarily slowed, but they experienced a resurgence in the mid-70s. With exquisite three-part harmonies, the group has had more #1 singles than any band but the Beatles.

  • <p>First called The Mascots, then The Triumphs, The O’Jays were a group of young men who started out as Gospel singers. They formed a group in 1957, while they were still in high school, eventually adopting their new name in 1963 from a Cleveland DJ Eddie O’Jay, who loved their sound and helped the group get an agent (who then got them a label!). They toured extensively until hitting it big with “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Back-Stabbers/dp/B00137QTS6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Back Stabbers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Back Stabbers</a>” in 1972. The song highlighted their outstanding harmonies and was followed by many other hits including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Love-Train/dp/B00137V04Y/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Love Train&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Love Train"</a>, which some experts call the first disco song, and “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Love-Music/dp/B00137YNL6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I Love Music" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">I Love Music</a>.” </p>
    1972: The O'Jays

    First called The Mascots, then The Triumphs, The O’Jays were a group of young men who started out as Gospel singers. They formed a group in 1957, while they were still in high school, eventually adopting their new name in 1963 from a Cleveland DJ Eddie O’Jay, who loved their sound and helped the group get an agent (who then got them a label!). They toured extensively until hitting it big with “Back Stabbers” in 1972. The song highlighted their outstanding harmonies and was followed by many other hits including "Love Train", which some experts call the first disco song, and “I Love Music.”

  • <p>First a barbershop quartet of the eldest brothers, the Osmonds eventually were joined by younger brothers, Donny and Jimmy. The group had a squeaky-clean image and an appealing bubble-gum sound. Their first #1 single was <a href="https://www.amazon.com/One-Bad-Apple/dp/B000W25L0U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“One Bad Apple”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“One Bad Apple”</a> in 1970, followed by a series of hits including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Away-Little-Girl-Album-Version/dp/B001NZPEES/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Go Away Little Girl&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Go Away Little Girl"</a>(1971), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yo-Yo/dp/B000W23IZK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Yo-Yo&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Yo-Yo"</a>(1972) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Puppy-Love/dp/B079ZP7CPY/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Puppy Love&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Puppy Love"</a>(1972). Donny and his sister, Marie, eventually emerged as teen idols with their own TV show from 1976 to 1979.</p>
    1972: The Osmonds

    First a barbershop quartet of the eldest brothers, the Osmonds eventually were joined by younger brothers, Donny and Jimmy. The group had a squeaky-clean image and an appealing bubble-gum sound. Their first #1 single was “One Bad Apple” in 1970, followed by a series of hits including "Go Away Little Girl"(1971), "Yo-Yo"(1972) and "Puppy Love"(1972). Donny and his sister, Marie, eventually emerged as teen idols with their own TV show from 1976 to 1979.

  • <p>Founded in 1959, the Isley brothers grew up in the church choir and formed a harmony quartet coached by their dad. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shout-Pts-1-2/dp/B013XBW1OA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Shout”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Shout”</a> was their first success in 1959, followed by a few other hits including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Its-Your-Thing/dp/B00137V0QM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;It’s Your Thing&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"It’s Your Thing"</a> (1969). The group added the two younger brothers and rewrote “<a href="https://www.amazon.com/That-Lady-Pts-1-2/dp/B013WOO54W/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:That Lady" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">That Lady</a>” (originally released in 1964) in 1973, when it charted #21 for the year. The brothers went on to release multiple million-selling albums throughout the '70s. </p>
    1973: The Isley Brothers

    Founded in 1959, the Isley brothers grew up in the church choir and formed a harmony quartet coached by their dad. “Shout” was their first success in 1959, followed by a few other hits including "It’s Your Thing" (1969). The group added the two younger brothers and rewrote “That Lady” (originally released in 1964) in 1973, when it charted #21 for the year. The brothers went on to release multiple million-selling albums throughout the '70s.

  • <p>Already a success in the '60s, the Righteous Brothers made a comeback in the '70s with their third-highest charting hit, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rock-And-Roll-Heaven/dp/B072514574/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Rock and Roll Heaven”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Rock and Roll Heaven”</a> in 1974. It became their first Top Twenty single since 1966. They followed up with two more hits, "Give It to the People" and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dream-On/dp/B01LYPISZE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Dream On.&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Dream On."</a></p>
    1974: The Righteous Brothers

    Already a success in the '60s, the Righteous Brothers made a comeback in the '70s with their third-highest charting hit, “Rock and Roll Heaven” in 1974. It became their first Top Twenty single since 1966. They followed up with two more hits, "Give It to the People" and "Dream On."

  • <p>“<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Talkin-Saturday-Night-Fever-Soundtrack/dp/B01MY0OG0B/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jive Talkin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jive Talkin</a>’” revived the Bee Gees’ career, shooting to #1 on the charts and staying there for 11 weeks. Their funky new R&B sound was also highlighted in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nights-On-Broadway/dp/B01N1URYAL/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Nights on Broadway.”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Nights on Broadway.”</a> It began a period when almost everything they touched turned to gold.</p>
    1975: The Bee Gees

    Jive Talkin’” revived the Bee Gees’ career, shooting to #1 on the charts and staying there for 11 weeks. Their funky new R&B sound was also highlighted in “Nights on Broadway.” It began a period when almost everything they touched turned to gold.

  • <p>The group was still on top with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/You-Should-Be-Dancing/dp/B01MQYH2S3/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“You Should be Dancing" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“You Should be Dancing</a>,” which reflected a growing dance craze: Disco!</p>
    1976: The Bee Gees

    The group was still on top with “You Should be Dancing,” which reflected a growing dance craze: Disco!

  • <p>With so many recent hits, the Bee Gees were the natural choice to score the soundtrack for <u>­­</u>"Saturday Night Fever" (1977). The record earned a Grammy for album of the year and would eventually sell 40 million copies, becoming the best-selling soundtrack in history until Michael Jackson’s <u>Thriller</u>. The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Saturday-Night-Fever-2-LP/dp/B01N5M0897/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:album's" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">album's </a>three #1 hits included “How Deep is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “Night Fever.”</p>
    1977: The Bee Gees

    With so many recent hits, the Bee Gees were the natural choice to score the soundtrack for ­­"Saturday Night Fever" (1977). The record earned a Grammy for album of the year and would eventually sell 40 million copies, becoming the best-selling soundtrack in history until Michael Jackson’s Thriller. The album's three #1 hits included “How Deep is Your Love,” “Stayin’ Alive,” and “Night Fever.”

  • <p>The Commodores were formed in 1968 while all four members were in college at the Tuskegee Institute. Discovered by the legendary Barry Gordy (who also produced the Jackson Five), their funk and soul sound with silky lead voices propelled them to seven #1 hits and jumpstarted the career of Lionel Ritchie. Some of their most popular songs include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brick-House/dp/B001O03IPO/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Brick House&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Brick House"</a> (1977), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Three-Times-A-Lady/dp/B001NZVW6C/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Three Times a Lady&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Three Times a Lady"</a>(1978) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nightshift/dp/B001NZUBS2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Nightshift&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Nightshift"</a> (1985).</p>
    1978: The Commodores

    The Commodores were formed in 1968 while all four members were in college at the Tuskegee Institute. Discovered by the legendary Barry Gordy (who also produced the Jackson Five), their funk and soul sound with silky lead voices propelled them to seven #1 hits and jumpstarted the career of Lionel Ritchie. Some of their most popular songs include "Brick House" (1977), "Three Times a Lady"(1978) and "Nightshift" (1985).

  • <p>Earth, Wind & Fire fused pop, rock, soul, gospel, jazz and dance music to create one of the best-selling and most innovative bands of the 1970s. Their soulful ballads, driving beat, and exquisite harmonies made them superstars with hits such as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Star/dp/B00IX2FIJA/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Shining Star&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Shining Star" </a>(1975), which reached #1 on both the pop and R&B charts. Other mega-hits included <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Serpentine-Fire/dp/B07PMVS6HV/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Serpentine Fire&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Serpentine Fire"</a> (1977), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/After-the-Love-Has-Gone/dp/B00IX2FPCK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“After the Love Has Gone”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“After the Love Has Gone”</a> (1979) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Boogie-Wonderland/dp/B00IX2FOAS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Boogie Wonderland”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Boogie Wonderland”</a> (1979).</p>
    1979: Earth, Wind & Fire

    Earth, Wind & Fire fused pop, rock, soul, gospel, jazz and dance music to create one of the best-selling and most innovative bands of the 1970s. Their soulful ballads, driving beat, and exquisite harmonies made them superstars with hits such as "Shining Star" (1975), which reached #1 on both the pop and R&B charts. Other mega-hits included "Serpentine Fire" (1977), “After the Love Has Gone” (1979) and “Boogie Wonderland” (1979).

  • <p>Formed in the 1960s, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Super-Hits-Manhattans/dp/B000MCICAG/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the Manhattans" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the Manhattans </a>reinvented their sound in each decade from doo-wop to soul ballads to attain incredible career longevity despite changing musical tastes. Their song <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Shining-Star/dp/B00136RS6Y/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Shining Star”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Shining Star”</a> reached #5 on both the pop and R&B charts in 1980, went gold, and earned this group a Grammy. </p>
    1980: The Manhattans

    Formed in the 1960s, the Manhattans reinvented their sound in each decade from doo-wop to soul ballads to attain incredible career longevity despite changing musical tastes. Their song “Shining Star” reached #5 on both the pop and R&B charts in 1980, went gold, and earned this group a Grammy.

  • <p>With a distinctive R& B sound, the Whispers had more than 33 top ten hits and 20 charted albums over five decades! Founded in 1964, they were the first to be signed to Soul Train records and have not made any personnel changes since 1973 (a feat in itself!). In 1981, their funky and fun song <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Its-Love-Thing-Whispers/dp/B075P1CLQZ/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“It’s a Love Thing”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“It’s a Love Thing”</a> moved up the charts with its dance-able beat and harmonies. </p>
    1981: The Whispers

    With a distinctive R& B sound, the Whispers had more than 33 top ten hits and 20 charted albums over five decades! Founded in 1964, they were the first to be signed to Soul Train records and have not made any personnel changes since 1973 (a feat in itself!). In 1981, their funky and fun song “It’s a Love Thing” moved up the charts with its dance-able beat and harmonies.

  • <p>Founded in 1969, the band has performed continuously longer than any other R&B group. Along the way, they earned two Grammy Awards, five Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums. Their music has been featured on the soundtracks of <u>Rocky</u>, <u>Saturday Night Fever</u>, and <u>Pulp Fiction</u>. With strong harmonies and a distinctive sound, they turned out one hit after another including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ladies-Night/dp/B07GHNW8MD/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Ladies’ Night”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Ladies’ Night”</a> (1979), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Celebration/dp/B000VZRA4S/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Celebration”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Celebration”</a> (1980), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Get-Down-On-It/dp/B00T997YKW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Get Down on It”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Get Down on It” </a>(1981), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Joanna/dp/B07GM3PDCB/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Joanna”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Joanna” </a>(1983), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fresh/dp/B07GM3KK6V/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Fresh”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Fresh” </a>(1984) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GM3PQBR/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Cherish”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Cherish”</a> (1985).</p>
    1982: Kool & the Gang

    Founded in 1969, the band has performed continuously longer than any other R&B group. Along the way, they earned two Grammy Awards, five Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten pop hits, and 31 gold and platinum albums. Their music has been featured on the soundtracks of Rocky, Saturday Night Fever, and Pulp Fiction. With strong harmonies and a distinctive sound, they turned out one hit after another including “Ladies’ Night” (1979), “Celebration” (1980), “Get Down on It” (1981), “Joanna” (1983), “Fresh” (1984) and “Cherish” (1985).

  • <p>New Edition came on the scene and captured the hearts of fans with their smooth harmonies and upbeat sound. They were considered the 80s version of the Jackson Five when their single <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Candy-Girl/dp/B004GOB1WW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Candy Girl”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Candy Girl” </a>propelled them to fame. They became the first in a line of boy bands that reigned in the 80s and 90s.</p>
    1983: New Edition

    New Edition came on the scene and captured the hearts of fans with their smooth harmonies and upbeat sound. They were considered the 80s version of the Jackson Five when their single “Candy Girl” propelled them to fame. They became the first in a line of boy bands that reigned in the 80s and 90s.

  • <p>The group still was at the top of its fame with follow up hits including <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mr-Telephone-Man/dp/B001NU19CE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Mr. Telephone Man”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Mr. Telephone Man” </a>(1984) and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cool-It-Now/dp/B001NU2PQS/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Cool It Now”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Cool It Now”</a> (1984). In 1985, member Bobby Brown left the group to pursue a solo career.</p>
    1984: New Edition

    The group still was at the top of its fame with follow up hits including “Mr. Telephone Man” (1984) and “Cool It Now” (1984). In 1985, member Bobby Brown left the group to pursue a solo career.

  • <p>Founded in 1977, this Latin American boy band, in which members were ages 12 to 16, had a number of hits, most notably <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hold-Me/dp/B019A709KO/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Hold Me”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Hold Me”</a> in 1985. The group sold more than 20 million records worldwide during its heyday. Singer Ricky Martin was once a member.</p>
    1985: Menudo

    Founded in 1977, this Latin American boy band, in which members were ages 12 to 16, had a number of hits, most notably “Hold Me” in 1985. The group sold more than 20 million records worldwide during its heyday. Singer Ricky Martin was once a member.

  • <p>The group recorded the classic '50s doo-wop song, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Earth-Angel/dp/B07GC8WP9D/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Earth Angel," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Earth Angel,</a>” done by the Penguins in 1954. This version was used for the soundtrack to the 1986 film, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Karate-Kid-Part-II/dp/B000I9U76A/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Karate Kid II." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Karate Kid II.</a> </p>
    1986: New Edition

    The group recorded the classic '50s doo-wop song, “Earth Angel,” done by the Penguins in 1954. This version was used for the soundtrack to the 1986 film, The Karate Kid II.

  • <p>Despite a change in members, the group held strong to its success with the release of the album, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Heart-Break-New/dp/B001NU4D9K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Heartbreak," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Heartbreak,</a>” which spun off five hit singles including “If It Isn’t Love.”</p>
    1987: New Edition

    Despite a change in members, the group held strong to its success with the release of the album, “Heartbreak,” which spun off five hit singles including “If It Isn’t Love.”

  • <p>Formed in the early '80s, the group’s members included brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, who later left to pursue acting. Although their first album wasn’t a success, the group soon scored a hit with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Please-Dont-Go-Girl/dp/B00136LT7S/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Please Don’t Go Girl”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Please Don’t Go Girl”</a> in 1988.</p>
    1988: New Kids on the Block

    Formed in the early '80s, the group’s members included brothers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg, who later left to pursue acting. Although their first album wasn’t a success, the group soon scored a hit with “Please Don’t Go Girl” in 1988.

  • <p>NKOTB, as they began calling themselves, were still going strong. The group scored its first #1 hit on the charts with the ballad <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ill-Be-Loving-You-Forever/dp/B001DE296A/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).”</a></p>
    1989: New Kids on the Block

    NKOTB, as they began calling themselves, were still going strong. The group scored its first #1 hit on the charts with the ballad “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever).”

  • <p>Still at the top of their game, the group released <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Tonight/dp/B00137RJ8K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“Tonight,”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“Tonight,”</a> a song that was a tribute to their screaming fans—reminiscent of the days of Beatlemania in the '60s. The smooth harmonies continued to lull new fans.</p>
    1990: New Kids on the Block

    Still at the top of their game, the group released “Tonight,” a song that was a tribute to their screaming fans—reminiscent of the days of Beatlemania in the '60s. The smooth harmonies continued to lull new fans.

  • <p>Boyz II Men, founded in the late '80s, is known for its soulful ballads and haunting harmonies in hits such as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hard-Goodbye-Yesterday-Original-Version/dp/B004GNRV04/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday”</a> (1991), <a href="https://www.amazon.com/End-Of-The-Road/dp/B000W0AIE6/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“End of the Road”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“End of the Road”</a> (1992), and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ill-Make-Love-To-You/dp/B000WKYBB2/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“I’ll Make Love to You (1994)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“I’ll Make Love to You (1994)</a>,” staying at #1 for 14 weeks and winning a Grammy. The group still tours and has a strong following after more than 25 years in the industry.</p>
    1991: Boyz II Men

    Boyz II Men, founded in the late '80s, is known for its soulful ballads and haunting harmonies in hits such as “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” (1991), “End of the Road” (1992), and “I’ll Make Love to You (1994),” staying at #1 for 14 weeks and winning a Grammy. The group still tours and has a strong following after more than 25 years in the industry.

  • <p>Formed while the members were in high school, the group modeled itself after other boy bands such as New Edition and New Kids on the Block—but with sexier lyrics. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wanna-Sex-You-Single-Mix/dp/B001A84Y8U/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“I Wanna Sex You Up”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“I Wanna Sex You Up”</a> reached #2 on the pop chart and #1 on the R&B chart in 1991. It was followed by other hits, including “All for Love,” which reached #1 on the pop chart in 1992.</p>
    1992: Color Me Badd

    Formed while the members were in high school, the group modeled itself after other boy bands such as New Edition and New Kids on the Block—but with sexier lyrics. “I Wanna Sex You Up” reached #2 on the pop chart and #1 on the R&B chart in 1991. It was followed by other hits, including “All for Love,” which reached #1 on the pop chart in 1992.

  • <p>The group again scored success with a remake of the classic doo-wop standard, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Still-Nite-Remember-Album-Version/dp/B005XRUMTE/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“In the Still of the Night," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“In the Still of the Night,</a>” first released in 1956 by <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Still-Night/dp/B002JK4CNK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Fred Parris and the Five Satins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Fred Parris and the Five Satins</a>. The song charted at #12 for the year, proving the group’s craft was better than ever.</p>
    1993: Boyz II Men

    The group again scored success with a remake of the classic doo-wop standard, “In the Still of the Night,” first released in 1956 by Fred Parris and the Five Satins. The song charted at #12 for the year, proving the group’s craft was better than ever.

  • <p>Ahh, sweet harmony. If there was one thing the 90s all-male groups shared, it was a love for carefully crafted multi-part harmonies. The group’s soulful rendering of a country song, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Swear/dp/B001OGLOOK/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“I Swear,”" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“I Swear,”</a> was a hit for John Michael Montgomery in 1993 and for All-4-One in 1994. It also won a Grammy for them in 1995. </p>
    1994: All-4-One

    Ahh, sweet harmony. If there was one thing the 90s all-male groups shared, it was a love for carefully crafted multi-part harmonies. The group’s soulful rendering of a country song, “I Swear,” was a hit for John Michael Montgomery in 1993 and for All-4-One in 1994. It also won a Grammy for them in 1995.

  • <p>This time, the group’s hit <a href="https://www.amazon.com/On-Bended-Knee/dp/B000WKWFG0/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“On Bended Knee" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“On Bended Knee</a>” replaced their previous #1 song, “I’ll Make Love to You.” It charted at #5 overall for the year.</p>
    1995: Boyz II Men

    This time, the group’s hit “On Bended Knee” replaced their previous #1 song, “I’ll Make Love to You.” It charted at #5 overall for the year.

  • <p>Founded in the early '90s, three squeaky-clean brothers made up the group Hanson. In 1996, they released their first version of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mmmbop/dp/B002AV0K7K/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10063.g.35225069%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:“MMMBop," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">“MMMBop,</a>” which later became a huge hit when it was polished up and re-released on their 1997 hit album, “Middle of Nowhere.” The album sold 10 million copies worldwide.</p>
    1996: Hanson

    Founded in the early '90s, three squeaky-clean brothers made up the group Hanson. In 1996, they released their first version of “MMMBop,” which later became a huge hit when it was polished up and re-released on their 1997 hit album, “Middle of Nowhere.” The album sold 10 million copies worldwide.

