40 Boy Bands Everyone Was Obsessed With Through the Years

The Canadian Press

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win when the McLaren driver stayed out on slick tires in late rain and slid off the track. “It’s taken a long time to get to 100 and at times, I wasn’t sure it would come,” Hamilton said