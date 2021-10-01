40 Actors Who Directed Themselves in Movies

  • <p>If you're an actor, being your own boss means taking a seat in the director's chair. However, getting behind the camera may be just as difficult as catching your first big break. It's relatively rare for an actor to be able to run a movie — but passion for the craft can get you far. Actors directing themselves started way back in the silent film era with Charlie Chaplin. In fact, one of his most famous movies, 1931's <em>City Lights </em>was a film he wrote, produced, starred in <em>and</em> directed. While not many will go to such lengths to make a movie their way, there have been others who took on the big task of directing and acting. Take a look at our favorite multitasking A-listers who did just that. </p>
    1/41

    40 Actors Who Directed Themselves in Movies

    If you're an actor, being your own boss means taking a seat in the director's chair. However, getting behind the camera may be just as difficult as catching your first big break. It's relatively rare for an actor to be able to run a movie — but passion for the craft can get you far. Actors directing themselves started way back in the silent film era with Charlie Chaplin. In fact, one of his most famous movies, 1931's City Lights was a film he wrote, produced, starred in and directed. While not many will go to such lengths to make a movie their way, there have been others who took on the big task of directing and acting. Take a look at our favorite multitasking A-listers who did just that.

  • <p>Ben Stiller had directed a number of projects before starring in and directing<em> Zoolander</em> in 2001. The film was a smash hit and became one of the actor’s most popular comedies.</p>
    2/41

    Ben Stiller in Zoolander

    Ben Stiller had directed a number of projects before starring in and directing Zoolander in 2001. The film was a smash hit and became one of the actor’s most popular comedies.

  • <p>While Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in <em>Rocky</em>, the film was directed by John G. Avildsen. It wasn’t until 1979, after Stallone already proved his directorial chops with <em>Paradise Alley</em>, that the actor was tapped as director for the film’s sequel.</p>
    3/41

    Sylvester Stallone in Rocky II

    While Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in Rocky, the film was directed by John G. Avildsen. It wasn’t until 1979, after Stallone already proved his directorial chops with Paradise Alley, that the actor was tapped as director for the film’s sequel.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In 2005, Tyler Perry (as the instant icon Madea) <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Tyler-Perry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">debuted </a>in <em>Diary of a Mad Black Woman</em>. The film, directed by Perry, was a huge success. It led to a franchise of films featuring Perry as the incomparable grandmother. </p>
    4/41

    Tyler Perry in Diary of a Mad Black Woman

    In 2005, Tyler Perry (as the instant icon Madea) debuted in Diary of a Mad Black Woman. The film, directed by Perry, was a huge success. It led to a franchise of films featuring Perry as the incomparable grandmother.

  • <p>While Robert De Niro’s fame as an actor is unparalleled, he has found success behind the lens as well. De Niro made his directorial debut in 1993 in <em>A Bronx Tale</em>. More than a decade later, he also starred in and directed <em>The Good Shepherd</em>.</p>
    5/41

    Robert De Niro in A Bronx Tale

    While Robert De Niro’s fame as an actor is unparalleled, he has found success behind the lens as well. De Niro made his directorial debut in 1993 in A Bronx Tale. More than a decade later, he also starred in and directed The Good Shepherd.

  • <p>William Shatner rose to fame portraying Captain Kirk on <em>Star Trek.</em> By the fifth installment of the sci-fi franchise, the actor took on an additional role. He made his directorial debut in <em>Star Trek V: The Final Frontier</em>.</p>
    6/41

    William Shatner in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    William Shatner rose to fame portraying Captain Kirk on Star Trek. By the fifth installment of the sci-fi franchise, the actor took on an additional role. He made his directorial debut in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Among the many films Danny DeVito has both directed and starred in, <em>Matilda</em> remains a fan favorite. The famous comedian portrayed one of the main antagonists in the 1996 remake of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel.</p>
    7/41

    Danny DeVito in Matilda

    Among the many films Danny DeVito has both directed and starred in, Matilda remains a fan favorite. The famous comedian portrayed one of the main antagonists in the 1996 remake of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel.

  • <p>The 1986 film, <em>Under the Cherry Moon</em>, was a musical romantic comedy filmed entirely in black and white. The ambitious film was the directorial debut of Rogers Nelson, A.K.A. Prince. The singer not only starred in the film, but he embarked on a lengthy "Under the Cherry Moon" concert tour after its release.</p>
    8/41

    Prince in Under the Cherry Moon

    The 1986 film, Under the Cherry Moon, was a musical romantic comedy filmed entirely in black and white. The ambitious film was the directorial debut of Rogers Nelson, A.K.A. Prince. The singer not only starred in the film, but he embarked on a lengthy "Under the Cherry Moon" concert tour after its release.

  • <p>Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, <em>A Star is Born</em>, was a major box office hit and won acclaim from top critics. While Cooper’s efforts as a director were snubbed by the Academy Awards, the film received eight nominations: Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga and Best Picture. Ultimately, <em>A Star is Born</em> took home one award that evening, as Lady Gaga <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-a-star-is-born-did-at-2019-oscars-1190229" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:received an Oscar for Best Original Song" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">received an Oscar for Best Original Song</a>.</p>
    9/41

    Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born

    Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star is Born, was a major box office hit and won acclaim from top critics. While Cooper’s efforts as a director were snubbed by the Academy Awards, the film received eight nominations: Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga and Best Picture. Ultimately, A Star is Born took home one award that evening, as Lady Gaga received an Oscar for Best Original Song.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Ben Affleck transitioned to the director’s chair in 2010, making his directorial debut with <em>The Town</em>. Four years later, he took home an award for Best Director at the Golden Globes for <em>Argo </em>— a film he both starred in and directed.</p>
    10/41

    Ben Affleck in Argo

    Ben Affleck transitioned to the director’s chair in 2010, making his directorial debut with The Town. Four years later, he took home an award for Best Director at the Golden Globes for Argo — a film he both starred in and directed.

  • <p>While rising to fame in the silent film era, Charlie Chaplin became one of the biggest screen presences in Hollywood. The actor began directing himself in films after he signed with Essanay Studios in 1915. After that, he directed almost every film he appeared in, <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Charlie-Chaplin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most notably" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most notably</a> <em>The Kid</em> in 1921, <em>The Gold Rush</em> in 1925 and <em>City Lights </em>in 1931.</p>
    11/41

    Charlie Chaplin in The Kid

    While rising to fame in the silent film era, Charlie Chaplin became one of the biggest screen presences in Hollywood. The actor began directing himself in films after he signed with Essanay Studios in 1915. After that, he directed almost every film he appeared in, most notably The Kid in 1921, The Gold Rush in 1925 and City Lights in 1931.

  • <p>John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut, <em>A Quiet Place,</em> was met with rave reviews. The former <em>Office</em> actor costarred in the thriller with his wife, Emily Blunt. The actor returned to direct and star in <em>A Quiet Place II.</em></p>
    12/41

    John Krasinski in A Quiet Place

    John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut, A Quiet Place, was met with rave reviews. The former Office actor costarred in the thriller with his wife, Emily Blunt. The actor returned to direct and star in A Quiet Place II.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>While <em>The Monuments Men</em> was not George Clooney’s directorial debut, it was one of his biggest hits. The film was considered an Oscar contender until it dropped out of the running for Oscar nominations in 2014. The actor has starred in and directed numerous other films, such as <em>Confessions of a Dangerous Mind</em> and <em>The Ides of March</em>.</p>
    13/41

    George Clooney in The Monuments Men

    While The Monuments Men was not George Clooney’s directorial debut, it was one of his biggest hits. The film was considered an Oscar contender until it dropped out of the running for Oscar nominations in 2014. The actor has starred in and directed numerous other films, such as Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and The Ides of March.

  • <p>Washington had directed in film prior to his award-nominated performance in <em>Fences</em>. The actor adapted the Broadway play to film in 2016 and served as the project’s director and lead actor.</p>
    14/41

    Denzel Washington in Fences

    Washington had directed in film prior to his award-nominated performance in Fences. The actor adapted the Broadway play to film in 2016 and served as the project’s director and lead actor.

  • <p>Kevin Costner snagged the Academy Award for Best Director in his directorial debut, <em>Dances with Wolves</em>. The 1990 film starring Costner is often called one of the most <a href="https://indiancountrytoday.com/archive/dances-with-wolves-25-years-later-has-hollywood-improved-on-its-portrayal-of-indians" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:impactful Westerns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">impactful Westerns</a> in the industry. </p>
    15/41

    Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves

    Kevin Costner snagged the Academy Award for Best Director in his directorial debut, Dances with Wolves. The 1990 film starring Costner is often called one of the most impactful Westerns in the industry.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After writing, animating, producing, and voicing the characters on <em>Family Guy</em>, Seth MacFarlane transitioned to film. He made his directorial debut with <em>Ted</em> in 2016, in which he also voiced the main character.</p>
    16/41

    Seth MacFarlane in Ted

    After writing, animating, producing, and voicing the characters on Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane transitioned to film. He made his directorial debut with Ted in 2016, in which he also voiced the main character.

  • <p><em>Don Jon</em> was the first major film Joseph Gordon-Levitt directed. The actor starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 romantic comedy.</p>
    17/41

    Joseph Gordon–Levitt in Don Jon

    Don Jon was the first major film Joseph Gordon-Levitt directed. The actor starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 romantic comedy.

  • <p>Tom Hanks made his directorial debut in 1996 with the film, <em>That Thing You Do!</em>. He returned to the director’s chair in 2011 and starred alongside Julia Roberts in <em>Larry Crowne</em>. Despite the star power behind the romantic comedy, the film <a href="https://www.rrstar.com/article/20110705/BLOGS/307059900" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:did not perform well at the box office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">did not perform well at the box office</a>.</p>
    18/41

    Tom Hanks in Larry Crowne

    Tom Hanks made his directorial debut in 1996 with the film, That Thing You Do!. He returned to the director’s chair in 2011 and starred alongside Julia Roberts in Larry Crowne. Despite the star power behind the romantic comedy, the film did not perform well at the box office.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Warren Beatty’s first crack at being both the lead role and the one in the director’s chair was in the 1978 film, <em>Heaven Can Wait</em>. The actor appeared opposite Julie Christie (who also was his girlfriend at the time) and the film was an instant hit. The actor continued to direct and act, releasing <em>Reds, Bulworth</em> and<em> Dick Tracy</em> in the years to follow.</p>
    19/41

    Warren Beatty in Heaven Can Wait

    Warren Beatty’s first crack at being both the lead role and the one in the director’s chair was in the 1978 film, Heaven Can Wait. The actor appeared opposite Julie Christie (who also was his girlfriend at the time) and the film was an instant hit. The actor continued to direct and act, releasing Reds, Bulworth and Dick Tracy in the years to follow.

  • <p>After years as a successful actor, Matthew Broderick tried on multiple hats on the set of <em>Infinity</em>. Broderick served as a star, director and co-producer in the 1996 film. (Interestingly enough, his mother wrote the screenplay.) The film was <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000111/bio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not a hit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not a hit</a>, however, and Broderick hasn’t directed since.</p>
    20/41

    Matthew Broderick in Infinity

    After years as a successful actor, Matthew Broderick tried on multiple hats on the set of Infinity. Broderick served as a star, director and co-producer in the 1996 film. (Interestingly enough, his mother wrote the screenplay.) The film was not a hit, however, and Broderick hasn’t directed since.

  • <p>Sidney Poitier brought the crime comedy film <em>Uptown Saturday Night</em> to life in 1974. Due to the success of the film, Poitier returned to direct and star in two subsequent films.</p>
    21/41

    Sidney Poitier in Uptown Saturday Night

    Sidney Poitier brought the crime comedy film Uptown Saturday Night to life in 1974. Due to the success of the film, Poitier returned to direct and star in two subsequent films.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Robert Duvall delivered a command performance with his costar Farrah Fawcett in <em>The Apostle</em>. However, Duvall had another job on set, also directing the successful 1997 film.</p>
    22/41

    Robert Duvall in The Apostle

    Robert Duvall delivered a command performance with his costar Farrah Fawcett in The Apostle. However, Duvall had another job on set, also directing the successful 1997 film.

  • <p>While Kirk Douglas only has a director's credit in two films, his very first was 1973's <em>Scalawag — </em>in which he also played a treasure-hunting pirate.</p>
    23/41

    Kirk Douglas in Scalawag

    While Kirk Douglas only has a director's credit in two films, his very first was 1973's Scalawag — in which he also played a treasure-hunting pirate.

  • <p>Jackie Chan directed his first film in 1979, <em>The Fearless Hyena</em>, and followed it with numerous credits. In 1988, he both starred in and directed <em>Police Story 2, </em>which won for Best Action Choreography at the Hong Kong Film Awards.</p>
    24/41

    Jackie Chan in Police Story 2

    Jackie Chan directed his first film in 1979, The Fearless Hyena, and followed it with numerous credits. In 1988, he both starred in and directed Police Story 2, which won for Best Action Choreography at the Hong Kong Film Awards.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Clint Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 on the film <em>Play Misty for Me</em>. Fifty years later, Eastwood has directed more than 40 films, though he has not appeared in all of them. Of the films he has both directed and starred in, he brought home two Academy Awards for the 2004 film, <em>Million Dollar Baby</em>.</p>
    25/41

    Clint Eastwood in Million Dollar Baby

    Clint Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 on the film Play Misty for Me. Fifty years later, Eastwood has directed more than 40 films, though he has not appeared in all of them. Of the films he has both directed and starred in, he brought home two Academy Awards for the 2004 film, Million Dollar Baby.

  • <p>Child actress Jodie Foster took the lead behind the camera — as well as on screen — in the film <em>Little Man Tate</em>. While the 1991 drama was Foster’s directorial debut, she has gone on to direct plenty of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000149/#director" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:projects" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">projects</a> in the years since.</p>
    26/41

    Jodie Foster in Little Man Tate

    Child actress Jodie Foster took the lead behind the camera — as well as on screen — in the film Little Man Tate. While the 1991 drama was Foster’s directorial debut, she has gone on to direct plenty of projects in the years since.

  • <p>The crooner became an Academy Award-winning actor in the early '50s, but his cinematic aspirations didn't stop there. Frank Sinatra took on a new challenge by not only starring in the 1965 war drama film, <em>None but the Brave</em>, but directing it as well. </p>
    27/41

    Frank Sinatra in None but the Brave

    The crooner became an Academy Award-winning actor in the early '50s, but his cinematic aspirations didn't stop there. Frank Sinatra took on a new challenge by not only starring in the 1965 war drama film, None but the Brave, but directing it as well.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Marlon Brando’s directorial debut — and the only film he would step behind the scenes for — was in 1961. The actor directed the Western film <em>One-Eyed Jacks,</em> which was <a href="https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/one_eyed_jacks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:met with mixed reviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">met with mixed reviews</a>.</p>
    28/41

    Marlon Brando in One-Eyed Jacks

    Marlon Brando’s directorial debut — and the only film he would step behind the scenes for — was in 1961. The actor directed the Western film One-Eyed Jacks, which was met with mixed reviews.

  • <p>As one of the most prominent actors of the '20s, Buster Keaton directed 20 films — and starred in all but three of them. The 1924 classic <em>Sherlock Jr.</em> is one of the comedy actor’s most famous works.</p>
    29/41

    Buster Keaton in Sherlock Jr.

    As one of the most prominent actors of the '20s, Buster Keaton directed 20 films — and starred in all but three of them. The 1924 classic Sherlock Jr. is one of the comedy actor’s most famous works.

  • <p>Barbara Streisand stepped behind the camera in 1983 to direct the film, <em>Yentl</em>. She also shined as the movie's lead character of the same name. </p>
    30/41

    Barbara Streisand in Yentl

    Barbara Streisand stepped behind the camera in 1983 to direct the film, Yentl. She also shined as the movie's lead character of the same name.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>After years of choreographing martial arts stunts on films throughout the '60s, 1972's <em>Way of the Dragon</em> marked Bruce Lee’s directorial debut. </p>
    31/41

    Bruce Lee in The Way of the Dragon

    After years of choreographing martial arts stunts on films throughout the '60s, 1972's Way of the Dragon marked Bruce Lee’s directorial debut.

  • <p>Billy Crystal made his directorial debut in 1992 with the film <em>Mr. Saturday Night</em>. The comedian also <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Billy-Crystal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-wrote and produced" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">co-wrote and produced</a> the dramatic comedy, which was well-received by critics.</p>
    32/41

    Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night

    Billy Crystal made his directorial debut in 1992 with the film Mr. Saturday Night. The comedian also co-wrote and produced the dramatic comedy, which was well-received by critics.

  • <p>Zach Braff’s 2004 directorial debut, in which he starred opposite Natalie Portman, was met with positive reviews. </p>
    33/41

    Zach Braff in Garden State

    Zach Braff’s 2004 directorial debut, in which he starred opposite Natalie Portman, was met with positive reviews.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jack Nicholson starred alongside Mary Steenburgen in the Western comedy, <em>Goin’ South</em>. But that wasn’t all Nicholson did on set — the 1978 film was the second project that he directed.</p>
    34/41

    Jack Nicholson in Goin' South

    Jack Nicholson starred alongside Mary Steenburgen in the Western comedy, Goin’ South. But that wasn’t all Nicholson did on set — the 1978 film was the second project that he directed.

  • <p>While Charlton Heston has both directed and starred in three films, his first was in 1972. Heston played Mark Anthony opposite Hildegard Neil in <em>Anthony and Cleopatra</em>.</p>
    35/41

    Charlton Heston in Anthony and Cleopatra

    While Charlton Heston has both directed and starred in three films, his first was in 1972. Heston played Mark Anthony opposite Hildegard Neil in Anthony and Cleopatra.

  • <p>Gary Sinise’s 1992 film adaptation of the famous play <em>Of Mice and Men</em> was widely successful. The actor played the starring role of George Milton while directing the film.</p>
    36/41

    Gary Sinise in Of Mice and Men

    Gary Sinise’s 1992 film adaptation of the famous play Of Mice and Men was widely successful. The actor played the starring role of George Milton while directing the film.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Dennis Hopper co-wrote and directed the '60s counter culture film <em>Easy Rider</em> with Peter Fonda. The duo also starred in the film, along with Jack Nicholson.</p>
    37/41

    Dennis Hopper in Easy Rider

    Dennis Hopper co-wrote and directed the '60s counter culture film Easy Rider with Peter Fonda. The duo also starred in the film, along with Jack Nicholson.

  • <p>Orson Welles is often considered one of cinema’s greatest directors, but he was also a successful actor. Welles saved the lead role for himself in <em>Citizen Kane —</em> the famous 1941 film.</p>
    38/41

    Orson Welles in Citizen Kane

    Orson Welles is often considered one of cinema’s greatest directors, but he was also a successful actor. Welles saved the lead role for himself in Citizen Kane — the famous 1941 film.

  • <p><em>Hamlet</em> was the second film Sir Laurence Olivier both directed and starred in. It was <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000059/#director" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of three Shakespeare film adaptations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one of three Shakespeare film adaptations</a> in which the actor would go on to both act and direct. </p>
    39/41

    Sir Laurence Olivier in Hamlet

    Hamlet was the second film Sir Laurence Olivier both directed and starred in. It was one of three Shakespeare film adaptations in which the actor would go on to both act and direct.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Jon Favreau has built a successful career as a director since his first major directorial debut in the 2003 film, <em>Elf</em>. While he always appears in minor roles in his projects, the 2014 film <em>Chef </em>was one of the few times he was both lead actor and director of a film.</p>
    40/41

    Jon Favreau in Chef

    Jon Favreau has built a successful career as a director since his first major directorial debut in the 2003 film, Elf. While he always appears in minor roles in his projects, the 2014 film Chef was one of the few times he was both lead actor and director of a film.

  • <p>In 2000, Ed Harris directed and starred in the biopic<em> Pollack</em>. The actor portrayed famous artist Jackson Pollock and earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.</p>
    41/41

    Ed Harris in Pollock

    In 2000, Ed Harris directed and starred in the biopic Pollack. The actor portrayed famous artist Jackson Pollock and earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.

<p>If you're an actor, being your own boss means taking a seat in the director's chair. However, getting behind the camera may be just as difficult as catching your first big break. It's relatively rare for an actor to be able to run a movie — but passion for the craft can get you far. Actors directing themselves started way back in the silent film era with Charlie Chaplin. In fact, one of his most famous movies, 1931's <em>City Lights </em>was a film he wrote, produced, starred in <em>and</em> directed. While not many will go to such lengths to make a movie their way, there have been others who took on the big task of directing and acting. Take a look at our favorite multitasking A-listers who did just that. </p>
<p>Ben Stiller had directed a number of projects before starring in and directing<em> Zoolander</em> in 2001. The film was a smash hit and became one of the actor’s most popular comedies.</p>
<p>While Sylvester Stallone wrote and starred in <em>Rocky</em>, the film was directed by John G. Avildsen. It wasn’t until 1979, after Stallone already proved his directorial chops with <em>Paradise Alley</em>, that the actor was tapped as director for the film’s sequel.</p>
<p>In 2005, Tyler Perry (as the instant icon Madea) <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Tyler-Perry" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">debuted </a>in <em>Diary of a Mad Black Woman</em>. The film, directed by Perry, was a huge success. It led to a franchise of films featuring Perry as the incomparable grandmother. </p>
<p>While Robert De Niro’s fame as an actor is unparalleled, he has found success behind the lens as well. De Niro made his directorial debut in 1993 in <em>A Bronx Tale</em>. More than a decade later, he also starred in and directed <em>The Good Shepherd</em>.</p>
<p>William Shatner rose to fame portraying Captain Kirk on <em>Star Trek.</em> By the fifth installment of the sci-fi franchise, the actor took on an additional role. He made his directorial debut in <em>Star Trek V: The Final Frontier</em>.</p>
<p>Among the many films Danny DeVito has both directed and starred in, <em>Matilda</em> remains a fan favorite. The famous comedian portrayed one of the main antagonists in the 1996 remake of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s novel.</p>
<p>The 1986 film, <em>Under the Cherry Moon</em>, was a musical romantic comedy filmed entirely in black and white. The ambitious film was the directorial debut of Rogers Nelson, A.K.A. Prince. The singer not only starred in the film, but he embarked on a lengthy "Under the Cherry Moon" concert tour after its release.</p>
<p>Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, <em>A Star is Born</em>, was a major box office hit and won acclaim from top critics. While Cooper’s efforts as a director were snubbed by the Academy Awards, the film received eight nominations: Best Actor for Bradley Cooper, Best Actress for Lady Gaga and Best Picture. Ultimately, <em>A Star is Born</em> took home one award that evening, as Lady Gaga <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/how-a-star-is-born-did-at-2019-oscars-1190229" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:received an Oscar for Best Original Song" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">received an Oscar for Best Original Song</a>.</p>
<p>Ben Affleck transitioned to the director’s chair in 2010, making his directorial debut with <em>The Town</em>. Four years later, he took home an award for Best Director at the Golden Globes for <em>Argo </em>— a film he both starred in and directed.</p>
<p>While rising to fame in the silent film era, Charlie Chaplin became one of the biggest screen presences in Hollywood. The actor began directing himself in films after he signed with Essanay Studios in 1915. After that, he directed almost every film he appeared in, <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Charlie-Chaplin" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:most notably" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">most notably</a> <em>The Kid</em> in 1921, <em>The Gold Rush</em> in 1925 and <em>City Lights </em>in 1931.</p>
<p>John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut, <em>A Quiet Place,</em> was met with rave reviews. The former <em>Office</em> actor costarred in the thriller with his wife, Emily Blunt. The actor returned to direct and star in <em>A Quiet Place II.</em></p>
<p>While <em>The Monuments Men</em> was not George Clooney’s directorial debut, it was one of his biggest hits. The film was considered an Oscar contender until it dropped out of the running for Oscar nominations in 2014. The actor has starred in and directed numerous other films, such as <em>Confessions of a Dangerous Mind</em> and <em>The Ides of March</em>.</p>
<p>Washington had directed in film prior to his award-nominated performance in <em>Fences</em>. The actor adapted the Broadway play to film in 2016 and served as the project’s director and lead actor.</p>
<p>Kevin Costner snagged the Academy Award for Best Director in his directorial debut, <em>Dances with Wolves</em>. The 1990 film starring Costner is often called one of the most <a href="https://indiancountrytoday.com/archive/dances-with-wolves-25-years-later-has-hollywood-improved-on-its-portrayal-of-indians" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:impactful Westerns" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">impactful Westerns</a> in the industry. </p>
<p>After writing, animating, producing, and voicing the characters on <em>Family Guy</em>, Seth MacFarlane transitioned to film. He made his directorial debut with <em>Ted</em> in 2016, in which he also voiced the main character.</p>
<p><em>Don Jon</em> was the first major film Joseph Gordon-Levitt directed. The actor starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in the 2013 romantic comedy.</p>
<p>Tom Hanks made his directorial debut in 1996 with the film, <em>That Thing You Do!</em>. He returned to the director’s chair in 2011 and starred alongside Julia Roberts in <em>Larry Crowne</em>. Despite the star power behind the romantic comedy, the film <a href="https://www.rrstar.com/article/20110705/BLOGS/307059900" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:did not perform well at the box office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">did not perform well at the box office</a>.</p>
<p>Warren Beatty’s first crack at being both the lead role and the one in the director’s chair was in the 1978 film, <em>Heaven Can Wait</em>. The actor appeared opposite Julie Christie (who also was his girlfriend at the time) and the film was an instant hit. The actor continued to direct and act, releasing <em>Reds, Bulworth</em> and<em> Dick Tracy</em> in the years to follow.</p>
<p>After years as a successful actor, Matthew Broderick tried on multiple hats on the set of <em>Infinity</em>. Broderick served as a star, director and co-producer in the 1996 film. (Interestingly enough, his mother wrote the screenplay.) The film was <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000111/bio" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:not a hit" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">not a hit</a>, however, and Broderick hasn’t directed since.</p>
<p>Sidney Poitier brought the crime comedy film <em>Uptown Saturday Night</em> to life in 1974. Due to the success of the film, Poitier returned to direct and star in two subsequent films.</p>
<p>Robert Duvall delivered a command performance with his costar Farrah Fawcett in <em>The Apostle</em>. However, Duvall had another job on set, also directing the successful 1997 film.</p>
<p>While Kirk Douglas only has a director's credit in two films, his very first was 1973's <em>Scalawag — </em>in which he also played a treasure-hunting pirate.</p>
<p>Jackie Chan directed his first film in 1979, <em>The Fearless Hyena</em>, and followed it with numerous credits. In 1988, he both starred in and directed <em>Police Story 2, </em>which won for Best Action Choreography at the Hong Kong Film Awards.</p>
<p>Clint Eastwood made his directorial debut in 1971 on the film <em>Play Misty for Me</em>. Fifty years later, Eastwood has directed more than 40 films, though he has not appeared in all of them. Of the films he has both directed and starred in, he brought home two Academy Awards for the 2004 film, <em>Million Dollar Baby</em>.</p>
<p>Child actress Jodie Foster took the lead behind the camera — as well as on screen — in the film <em>Little Man Tate</em>. While the 1991 drama was Foster’s directorial debut, she has gone on to direct plenty of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000149/#director" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:projects" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">projects</a> in the years since.</p>
<p>The crooner became an Academy Award-winning actor in the early '50s, but his cinematic aspirations didn't stop there. Frank Sinatra took on a new challenge by not only starring in the 1965 war drama film, <em>None but the Brave</em>, but directing it as well. </p>
<p>Marlon Brando’s directorial debut — and the only film he would step behind the scenes for — was in 1961. The actor directed the Western film <em>One-Eyed Jacks,</em> which was <a href="https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/one_eyed_jacks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:met with mixed reviews" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">met with mixed reviews</a>.</p>
<p>As one of the most prominent actors of the '20s, Buster Keaton directed 20 films — and starred in all but three of them. The 1924 classic <em>Sherlock Jr.</em> is one of the comedy actor’s most famous works.</p>
<p>Barbara Streisand stepped behind the camera in 1983 to direct the film, <em>Yentl</em>. She also shined as the movie's lead character of the same name. </p>
<p>After years of choreographing martial arts stunts on films throughout the '60s, 1972's <em>Way of the Dragon</em> marked Bruce Lee’s directorial debut. </p>
<p>Billy Crystal made his directorial debut in 1992 with the film <em>Mr. Saturday Night</em>. The comedian also <a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Billy-Crystal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:co-wrote and produced" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">co-wrote and produced</a> the dramatic comedy, which was well-received by critics.</p>
<p>Zach Braff’s 2004 directorial debut, in which he starred opposite Natalie Portman, was met with positive reviews. </p>
<p>Jack Nicholson starred alongside Mary Steenburgen in the Western comedy, <em>Goin’ South</em>. But that wasn’t all Nicholson did on set — the 1978 film was the second project that he directed.</p>
<p>While Charlton Heston has both directed and starred in three films, his first was in 1972. Heston played Mark Anthony opposite Hildegard Neil in <em>Anthony and Cleopatra</em>.</p>
<p>Gary Sinise’s 1992 film adaptation of the famous play <em>Of Mice and Men</em> was widely successful. The actor played the starring role of George Milton while directing the film.</p>
<p>Dennis Hopper co-wrote and directed the '60s counter culture film <em>Easy Rider</em> with Peter Fonda. The duo also starred in the film, along with Jack Nicholson.</p>
<p>Orson Welles is often considered one of cinema’s greatest directors, but he was also a successful actor. Welles saved the lead role for himself in <em>Citizen Kane —</em> the famous 1941 film.</p>
<p><em>Hamlet</em> was the second film Sir Laurence Olivier both directed and starred in. It was <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000059/#director" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:one of three Shakespeare film adaptations" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">one of three Shakespeare film adaptations</a> in which the actor would go on to both act and direct. </p>
<p>Jon Favreau has built a successful career as a director since his first major directorial debut in the 2003 film, <em>Elf</em>. While he always appears in minor roles in his projects, the 2014 film <em>Chef </em>was one of the few times he was both lead actor and director of a film.</p>
<p>In 2000, Ed Harris directed and starred in the biopic<em> Pollack</em>. The actor portrayed famous artist Jackson Pollock and earned an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.</p>

Talk about multitasking. From Kevin Costner to Ben Affleck, these actors worked on- and off-screen to make their movies some of the most memorable of all time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories