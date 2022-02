An Uber Surprise

You never know who you'll meet during an UberPool ride — just ask Rachel Chazanovitz and Mark DeSantis. It was the Saturday before Halloween 2017 when the strangers opted to take the ride-share option due to surge pricing in South Boston. "I used UberPool a lot because there was a solid chance you wouldn't even pick anyone up," Chazanovitz told PEOPLE last October. "So when he was already in the car, I was like, 'Aw, come on... it's going to take so long to get home.' " Added DeSantis: "I thought the same thing too. I was so upset when we had to pick her up.'" But the two struck up a conversation over DeSantis' lack of costume and quickly hit it off. After getting engaged in 2020, the couple tied the knot in Boston last year, nearly four years after their serendipitous Uber ride. Said Chazanovitz, "I think everyone is in the right place at the right time." Read their full story here.