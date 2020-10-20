4 sectors attracting significant Foreign Direct Investments in India

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in India has witnessed a positive trend since the launch of the Make in India campaign in 2014. FDI inflow from April 2014 to March 2020 (USD 357.35 Bn) is 52.5% of the overall FDI received in the country since April 2000 (USD 680.91 Bn). For the first time, India has crossed the USD 70 Bn mark in FY 2019-20 and recorded total FDI inflow of USD 73.45 Bn.

Here’s a look at the sectors that have actively been attracting more FDI which subsequently will lead to creation of more jobs within the country.

Source: www.makeinindia.com