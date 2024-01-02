Advertisement

38 Celebrities Who Are Related to Each Other

  • <p> There are a lot of famous families in Hollywood we're all familiar with but there are a lot of famous people who have family ties that might surprise you. Prepare to be mind blown by these celebrities with familial connections, ahead. </p>
    1/39

    Celebrities Who Are Related to Each Other

  • <p> Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle. </p>
    2/39

    Jason Sudeikis and George Wendt

    Wendt is Sudeikis' uncle.

  • <p> Cousins. </p>
    3/39

    Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy

    Cousins.

  • <p> Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather. </p>
    4/39

    Jessica Capshaw and Steven Spielberg

    Spielberg is Capshaw's stepfather.

  • <p> Cousins. </p>
    5/39

    Tom Cruise and William Mapother

    Cousins.

  • <p> Steinem is Bale's stepmother. </p>
    6/39

    Christian Bale and Gloria Steinem

    Steinem is Bale's stepmother.

  • <p> 9th cousins, twice removed. </p>
    7/39

    Angelina Jolie and Hillary Clinton

    9th cousins, twice removed.

  • <p> Brothers-in-law. </p>
    8/39

    Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

    Brothers-in-law.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    9/39

    Kate Middleton and Dakota and Elle Fanning

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Father and daughter. </p>
    10/39

    Quincy Jones and Rashida Jones

    Father and daughter.

  • <p> 10th cousins. </p>
    11/39

    Madonna and Hillary Clinton

    10th cousins.

  • <p> Schneider is King's father. </p>
    12/39

    Elle King and Rob Schneider

    Schneider is King's father.

  • <p> Sixth cousins. </p>
    13/39

    Kate Middleton and Guy Ritchie

    Sixth cousins.

  • <p> Father and daughter. </p>
    14/39

    Gavin Rossdale and Daisy Lowe

    Father and daughter.

  • <p> In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed. </p>
    15/39

    Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

    In addition to being BFFs, it turns out they're also 10th cousins, once removed.

  • <p> Sister and brother. </p>
    16/39

    Shirley McClaine and Warren Beatty

    Sister and brother.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    17/39

    Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Mother and daughter. </p>
    18/39

    Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch

    Mother and daughter.

  • <p> Father and son. </p>
    19/39

    Berry Gordy and Redfoo

    Father and son.

  • <p> In-laws. </p>
    20/39

    Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci

    In-laws.

  • <p> Brothers-in-law. </p>
    21/39

    Scott Foley and Patrick Wilson

    Brothers-in-law.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    22/39

    Amy Schumer and Chuck Schumer

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    23/39

    Halle Berry and Sarah Palin

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Brother and sister. </p>
    24/39

    Alfie Allen and Lily Allen

    Brother and sister.

  • <p> Eighth cousins. </p>
    25/39

    Prince Charles and Ralph Fiennes

    Eighth cousins.

  • <p> Third cousins. </p>
    26/39

    Denis Leary and Conan O'Brien

    Third cousins.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    27/39

    Justin Bieber and Ryan Gosling

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Distant cousins. </p>
    28/39

    Kyra Sedgwick and Richard Nixon

    Distant cousins.

  • <p> Cousins. </p>
    29/39

    Nicolas Cage, Sofia Coppola, and Jason Schwartzman

    Cousins.

  • <p> Half-sisters. </p>
    30/39

    Blake Lively and Robin Lively

    Half-sisters.

  • <p> Mother and daughter. </p>
    31/39

    Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson

    Mother and daughter.

  • <p> First cousins. </p>
    32/39

    Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek

    First cousins.

  • <p> Mamoa is Kravitz's stepfather. </p>
    33/39

    Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz

    Mamoa is Kravitz's stepfather.

  • <p> Sisters. </p>
    34/39

    Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel

    Sisters.

  • <p> Streisand is Brolin's stepmother. </p>
    35/39

    Barbra Streisand and Josh Brolin

    Streisand is Brolin's stepmother.

  • <p> Julia is Emma's aunt. </p>
    36/39

    Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

    Julia is Emma's aunt.

  • <p> Father and daughter. </p>
    37/39

    Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard

    Father and daughter.

  • <p> Half-brothers. </p>
    38/39

    Liev Schreiber and Pablo Schreiber

    Half-brothers.

  • <p> Richards is Hilton's aunt. </p>
    39/39

    Paris Hilton and Kyle Richards

    Richards is Hilton's aunt.

Charlotte Chilton

We want to crash these family reunions.