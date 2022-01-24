39 Amazing Vintage Photos of Celebrities in Their New York City Apartments
- 1/40
39 Amazing Vintage Photos of Celebrities in Their New York City Apartments
- 2/40
Audrey Hepburn
- 3/40
Yoko Ono
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 4/40
Helen Gurley Brown
- 5/40
Babe Ruth
- 6/40
Tony Bennett
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 7/40
Eleanor Roosevelt
- 8/40
James Baldwin
- 9/40
Lauren Bacall
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 10/40
Shirley MacLaine
- 11/40
Halston
- 12/40
Bette Midler
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 13/40
Lorraine Hansberry
- 14/40
Art Blakey
- 15/40
Eileen Fulton
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 16/40
Lillian Gish
- 17/40
Diahann Carroll
- 18/40
Marilyn Monroe
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 19/40
Joe DiMaggio
- 20/40
William S. Burroughs
- 21/40
Gloria Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper, and Carter Vanderbilt Cooper
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 22/40
Cornelia Sharpe
- 23/40
Louis Armstrong
- 24/40
Barbra Streisand
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 25/40
Joe Namath
- 26/40
Truman Capote
- 27/40
Gloria Swanson
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 28/40
Anne Bancroft
- 29/40
Estée Lauder
- 30/40
Julie Newmar
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 31/40
Eddie Albert
- 32/40
Philippe Halsman
- 33/40
Dagmar
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 34/40
Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward
- 35/40
Steve and Eydie
- 36/40
Kim Hunter
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 37/40
Ed Sullivan
- 38/40
Grace Kelly
- 39/40
Sid Caesar
Yahoo News is better in the app
- 40/40
Debbie Harry and Chris Stein