37 Celebs Who Are Younger Than You Think

  • <p>Celebrities have access to all sorts of <a href="http://www.womenshealthmag.com/beauty/celebrity-beauty-secrets" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty secrets" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">beauty secrets</a> that allow them to ward off <a href="http://www.womenshealthmag.com/life/celebrities-older-than-they-look" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:signs of aging" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">signs of aging</a>. But on the flip side, there are some stars who simply have wisdom and sophistication way beyond their years. Check out this list of celebs who are younger than you realize. </p>
    37 Celebs Who Are Younger Than You Think

    Celebrities have access to all sorts of beauty secrets that allow them to ward off signs of aging. But on the flip side, there are some stars who simply have wisdom and sophistication way beyond their years. Check out this list of celebs who are younger than you realize.

  • <p>Millie became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history when she was nominated at age the age of 13 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven in <em>Stranger Things</em>. She's also the youngest person to be nominated as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is so well-spoken it's easy to forget she can't legally drive.</p>
    Millie Bobby Brown, 15

    Millie became one of the youngest Emmy nominees in history when she was nominated at age the age of 13 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things. She's also the youngest person to be nominated as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and is so well-spoken it's easy to forget she can't legally drive.

  • <p>Halsey has had several hit records and written a bunch of popular singles. She's also publicly spoken about her health battles, including having endometriosis and bipolar disorder, in a mature and candid way that some people double her age haven't been able to master. </p>
    Halsey, 24

    Halsey has had several hit records and written a bunch of popular singles. She's also publicly spoken about her health battles, including having endometriosis and bipolar disorder, in a mature and candid way that some people double her age haven't been able to master.

  • <p>Zendaya broke out as a Disney star in 2013 with starring roles on <em>Shake It Up</em> and <em>K.C. Undercover</em>. She quickly transitioned to singing and acting in movies like <em>Spider-Man: Homecoming</em>, holding her own alongside much older actors. Oh, and she's also been modeling since 2009.</p>
    Zendaya, 22

    Zendaya broke out as a Disney star in 2013 with starring roles on Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. She quickly transitioned to singing and acting in movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming, holding her own alongside much older actors. Oh, and she's also been modeling since 2009.

  • <p>Maisie was just 14 when she landed the role of Arya Stark on HBO's hit series <em>Game of Thrones</em>, which was also her first professional role. Since then, she's grown up in front of the camera and has won several awards for her acting. </p>
    Maisie Williams, 22

    Maisie was just 14 when she landed the role of Arya Stark on HBO's hit series Game of Thrones, which was also her first professional role. Since then, she's grown up in front of the camera and has won several awards for her acting.

  • <p>Speaking of <em>GoT,</em> fellow star Sophie was also just 14 when she was cast as Arya's sister, Sansa Stark. Since landing the role, Sophie's made waves as an actress and for recently marrying Joe Jonas (who's 29), which is likely why people think she's older than 23. </p>
    Sophie Turner, 23

    Speaking of GoT, fellow star Sophie was also just 14 when she was cast as Arya's sister, Sansa Stark. Since landing the role, Sophie's made waves as an actress and for recently marrying Joe Jonas (who's 29), which is likely why people think she's older than 23.

  • <p>Willow has been in the spotlight her entire life, thanks to being the daughter of Will Smith. But in 2010, she became the youngest artist to ever be signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation. When you mix her comfort in the limelight with her ability to speak intelligently on just about any topic, it's easy to assume she's much, much older. </p>
    Willow Smith, 18

    Willow has been in the spotlight her entire life, thanks to being the daughter of Will Smith. But in 2010, she became the youngest artist to ever be signed to Jay-Z's label, Roc Nation. When you mix her comfort in the limelight with her ability to speak intelligently on just about any topic, it's easy to assume she's much, much older.

  • <p>Chloe started acting when she was just six, landing roles in hits like <em>The Amityville Horror </em>and <em>Desperate Housewives</em>. Since then she's starred in movies like <em>Kick-Ass</em> and <em>Neighbors 2 </em>and with a solid 16 years in the industry, it's no wonder people assume she's older.</p>
    Chloe Grace Moretz, 22

    Chloe started acting when she was just six, landing roles in hits like The Amityville Horror and Desperate Housewives. Since then she's starred in movies like Kick-Ass and Neighbors 2 and with a solid 16 years in the industry, it's no wonder people assume she's older.

  • <p>Kylie has appeared on <em>Keeping Up With the Kardashians</em> since she was 10. With the launch of her makeup empire and other projects, she's now the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to <em><a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/natalierobehmed/2019/03/05/at-21-kylie-jenner-becomes-the-youngest-self-made-billionaire-ever/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Forbes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Forbes</a>.</em> She was also just 20 when she had her daughter, Stormi, which is another reason she seems much older than she actually is.</p>
    Kylie Jenner, 21

    Kylie has appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since she was 10. With the launch of her makeup empire and other projects, she's now the youngest self-made billionaire ever, according to Forbes. She was also just 20 when she had her daughter, Stormi, which is another reason she seems much older than she actually is.

  • <p>Given that her big break in <em>Atonement </em>happened when she was just 13 and her affinity for taking on roles in period pieces, it's no surprise most people assume Saoirse is well beyond her quarter century birthday. </p>
    Saoirse Ronan, 25

    Given that her big break in Atonement happened when she was just 13 and her affinity for taking on roles in period pieces, it's no surprise most people assume Saoirse is well beyond her quarter century birthday.

  • <p>Bella has appeared on runways all over the world, and was first signed to IMG Models back in 2014. She's been on countless magazine covers and has modeled in the Victoria's Secret fashion show several times, making it easy to think she's been on the scene for much longer.</p>
    Bella Hadid, 22

    Bella has appeared on runways all over the world, and was first signed to IMG Models back in 2014. She's been on countless magazine covers and has modeled in the Victoria's Secret fashion show several times, making it easy to think she's been on the scene for much longer.

  • <p>Like her little sister, Gigi has had a successful modeling career for years now. She first signed to IMG Models in 2013 and became a top-ranked model on Models.com the next year. She's appeared in ads for Reebok, Fendi, and Moschino, and even landed the cover of <em>Vogue</em>—and she's not even 25 yet. </p>
    Gigi Hadid, 24

    Like her little sister, Gigi has had a successful modeling career for years now. She first signed to IMG Models in 2013 and became a top-ranked model on Models.com the next year. She's appeared in ads for Reebok, Fendi, and Moschino, and even landed the cover of Vogue—and she's not even 25 yet.

  • <p>Hilary became a breakout star thanks to Disney's <em>Lizzie McGuire</em> series back in 2001—when she was just 13. Hilary has since had a successful music career and has appeared in several hit movies. She now stars on the hit series <em>Younger</em>, meaning she's been on TV for practically two decades. </p>
    Hilary Duff, 31

    Hilary became a breakout star thanks to Disney's Lizzie McGuire series back in 2001—when she was just 13. Hilary has since had a successful music career and has appeared in several hit movies. She now stars on the hit series Younger, meaning she's been on TV for practically two decades.

  • <p>The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has had three No.1 singles and eight top-ten entries on the Billboard 100. He's also won three Grammy Awards and has sold more than 70 million records in the U.S. before turning 30. </p>
    The Weeknd, 29

    The Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, has had three No.1 singles and eight top-ten entries on the Billboard 100. He's also won three Grammy Awards and has sold more than 70 million records in the U.S. before turning 30.

  • <p>Another singer who seems like they've had far too much success to be in her 20s? Meghan, who became a breakout star in 2014 thanks to her hit single "All About That Bass."</p>
    Meghan Trainor, 25

    Another singer who seems like they've had far too much success to be in her 20s? Meghan, who became a breakout star in 2014 thanks to her hit single "All About That Bass."

  • <p>JLaw played the role of a suburban housewife so convincingly in <em>American Hustle</em>, we almost forgot she was just in her mid-20s at the time. She was also the second-youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 at the age of 22.</p>
    Jennifer Lawrence, 28

    JLaw played the role of a suburban housewife so convincingly in American Hustle, we almost forgot she was just in her mid-20s at the time. She was also the second-youngest winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 at the age of 22.

  • <p>Like her little sister Kylie, Kendall practically grew up on TV. Now with a super-successful modeling career, it feels like Kendall has been owning life—and her career—for ages.</p>
    Kendall Jenner, 23

    Like her little sister Kylie, Kendall practically grew up on TV. Now with a super-successful modeling career, it feels like Kendall has been owning life—and her career—for ages.

  • <p>When someone has a voice like Ariana, not to mention a Grammy Award, it's easy to assume they're older. This 26-year-old has a ton of hit singles under her belt, is the most followed woman on Instagram, and was been named one of <em>Time's</em> most influential people in the world in 2016 <em>and</em> 2019. </p>
    Ariana Grande, 26

    When someone has a voice like Ariana, not to mention a Grammy Award, it's easy to assume they're older. This 26-year-old has a ton of hit singles under her belt, is the most followed woman on Instagram, and was been named one of Time's most influential people in the world in 2016 and 2019.

  • <p>Taylor started her career in country music at the age of 14, when she became the youngest artist ever signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house. She immediately began writing relatable music, which she's managed to continue doing for more than a decade. A slew of Grammys later, Taylor has achieved more in her 29 years than most people do in a lifetime. </p>
    Taylor Swift, 29

    Taylor started her career in country music at the age of 14, when she became the youngest artist ever signed by the Sony/ATV Music publishing house. She immediately began writing relatable music, which she's managed to continue doing for more than a decade. A slew of Grammys later, Taylor has achieved more in her 29 years than most people do in a lifetime.

  • <p>Once you hear Camila sing, you don't forget it. This 22 year old became famous as a member of Fifth Harmony before stepping out on her own. Several popular singles later, like "Havana" and "Never Be the Same," Camila is now owning the music scene—and she's barely into her 20s.</p>
    Camila Cabello, 22

    Once you hear Camila sing, you don't forget it. This 22 year old became famous as a member of Fifth Harmony before stepping out on her own. Several popular singles later, like "Havana" and "Never Be the Same," Camila is now owning the music scene—and she's barely into her 20s.

  • <p>Shailene started acting at age 4, but really became famous for her leading role as Amy Juergens on the ABC Family TV series <em>The Secret Life of the American Teenager</em>. She's been nominated for several major awards, including an Emmy, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe, and also works as an environmental activist.</p>
    Shailene Woodley, 27

    Shailene started acting at age 4, but really became famous for her leading role as Amy Juergens on the ABC Family TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager. She's been nominated for several major awards, including an Emmy, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe, and also works as an environmental activist.

  • <p>Miranda has done a little bit of everything in her career, which started way back in 2003 when she appeared in <em>School of Rock </em>at the age of 10. Since then, she's starred in iCarly, voiced Margo in <em>Despicable Me</em>, and had several studio albums—and she's still in her mid-20s.</p>
    Miranda Cosgrove, 26

    Miranda has done a little bit of everything in her career, which started way back in 2003 when she appeared in School of Rock at the age of 10. Since then, she's starred in iCarly, voiced Margo in Despicable Me, and had several studio albums—and she's still in her mid-20s.

  • <p>Brie became a breakout star in 2015 after winning an Academy Award for her role as a kidnapping victim in the drama <em>Room</em>. She was named one of<em> Time's</em> most influential people in 2019 and most recently kicked serious butt at the box office as the superhero-slash-badass <em>Captain Marvel</em>.</p>
    Brie Larson, 29

    Brie became a breakout star in 2015 after winning an Academy Award for her role as a kidnapping victim in the drama Room. She was named one of Time's most influential people in 2019 and most recently kicked serious butt at the box office as the superhero-slash-badass Captain Marvel.

  • <p>Selena kicked off her career as a child on <em>Barney & Friends</em>, and segued into a starring role on the hit Disney show <em>Wizards of Waverly Place</em>. She's also had several hit singles and became a UNICEF ambassador at the age of 17. Combine all that with Selena's candidness about struggling with lupus, and it's easy to think she's older. </p>
    Selena Gomez, 26

    Selena kicked off her career as a child on Barney & Friends, and segued into a starring role on the hit Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place. She's also had several hit singles and became a UNICEF ambassador at the age of 17. Combine all that with Selena's candidness about struggling with lupus, and it's easy to think she's older.

  • <p>Justin has been famous for a decade, with a slew of hit singles and sales of an estimated 140 million records worldwide. He's also won a Grammy Award and has been named one of the most powerful celebrities in the world. Oh, and he's 25.</p>
    Justin Bieber, 25

    Justin has been famous for a decade, with a slew of hit singles and sales of an estimated 140 million records worldwide. He's also won a Grammy Award and has been named one of the most powerful celebrities in the world. Oh, and he's 25.

  • <p>Hailee started acting at the age of 10 and was nominated for an Academy Award when she was just 13 years old for her role in <em>True Grit</em>. She's since appeared in movies like <em>Pitch Perfect</em> and <em>The Edge of Seventeen, </em>while juggling a music career.</p>
    Hailee Steinfeld, 22

    Hailee started acting at the age of 10 and was nominated for an Academy Award when she was just 13 years old for her role in True Grit. She's since appeared in movies like Pitch Perfect and The Edge of Seventeen, while juggling a music career.

  • <p>Yara has owned her role as Zoey Johnson on <em>Black-ish</em> and <em>Grown-ish</em> for years, after starting her career at just six. A passionate activist for voter registration, she also goes to Harvard in her free time.</p>
    Yara Shahidi, 19

    Yara has owned her role as Zoey Johnson on Black-ish and Grown-ish for years, after starting her career at just six. A passionate activist for voter registration, she also goes to Harvard in her free time.

  • <p>Bella kicked off her career as a child model before transitioning into acting with roles on popular shows like <em>My Own Worst Enemy</em> and <em>Big Love</em>. She's been in the spotlight for 12 years, making it surprising she can only now drink legally.</p>
    Bella Thorne, 21

    Bella kicked off her career as a child model before transitioning into acting with roles on popular shows like My Own Worst Enemy and Big Love. She's been in the spotlight for 12 years, making it surprising she can only now drink legally.

  • <p>While Camila plays teenager Veronica Lodge on <em>Riverdale</em>, the way she speaks out about mental health and her own experience with an eating disorder makes her seem wise beyond her years. Camila has said on Instagram that she works hard to "clear her head of all the negative voices that creep in every once in a while," inspiring plenty of people in the process.</p>
    Camila Mendes, 24

    While Camila plays teenager Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, the way she speaks out about mental health and her own experience with an eating disorder makes her seem wise beyond her years. Camila has said on Instagram that she works hard to "clear her head of all the negative voices that creep in every once in a while," inspiring plenty of people in the process.

  • <p>Emma rose to fame as <em>Harry Potter</em>'s Hermoine Granger, a role she took on when she was 11 years old. Since then, she's done campaigns for Burberry and Lancome, and also works as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador. </p>
    Emma Watson, 29

    Emma rose to fame as Harry Potter's Hermoine Granger, a role she took on when she was 11 years old. Since then, she's done campaigns for Burberry and Lancome, and also works as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador.

  • <p>When you start modeling at 10, it's easy for people to think you're way older than you really are. That's the case for Cara, who been the face of Burberry, Chanel, and a bunch of other fashion houses in her career. Oh, and she managed to easily transition into acting with roles in movies like <em>Paper Towns </em>and <em>Suicide Squad</em>.</p>
    Cara Delevingne, 26

    When you start modeling at 10, it's easy for people to think you're way older than you really are. That's the case for Cara, who been the face of Burberry, Chanel, and a bunch of other fashion houses in her career. Oh, and she managed to easily transition into acting with roles in movies like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad.

  • <p>Lorde's first album, "Pure Heroine," came out in 2013 and was mature in nature, which is why people were surprised to find out she was just 16 when it was released. With her rich pipes and level-headedness, we would have never guessed she's barely old enough to drink legally in the states.</p>
    Lorde, 22

    Lorde's first album, "Pure Heroine," came out in 2013 and was mature in nature, which is why people were surprised to find out she was just 16 when it was released. With her rich pipes and level-headedness, we would have never guessed she's barely old enough to drink legally in the states.

  • <p>Miley definitely acts like she's older than her mid-20s. Plus, the fact that we’ve watched her evolve from Hannah Montana to real-life pop superstar makes it feel like she's been around <em>forever</em>.</p>
    Miley Cyrus, 26

    Miley definitely acts like she's older than her mid-20s. Plus, the fact that we’ve watched her evolve from Hannah Montana to real-life pop superstar makes it feel like she's been around forever.

  • <p>Speaking of Miley...her husband Liam Hemsworth has been sporting a grown man's beard for years, which makes him look even more like his older brother (and <a href="http://www.womenshealthmag.com/sex-and-relationships/chris-hemsworth-sexiest-man-alive" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sexiest Man Alive" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sexiest Man Alive</a>), Chris. Perhaps that's why people tend to think he's well into his 30s.</p>
    Liam Hemsworth, 29

    Speaking of Miley...her husband Liam Hemsworth has been sporting a grown man's beard for years, which makes him look even more like his older brother (and Sexiest Man Alive), Chris. Perhaps that's why people tend to think he's well into his 30s.

  • <p>Not only is she a major bombshell, her impressive modeling (and now acting) resume makes it hard to remember she's only 27. In the last year she also gave birth to her first child with baseball player Justin Verlander.</p>
    Kate Upton, 27

    Not only is she a major bombshell, her impressive modeling (and now acting) resume makes it hard to remember she's only 27. In the last year she also gave birth to her first child with baseball player Justin Verlander.

  • <p>She landed the role of Leo's love interest in <em>The Wolf of Wall Street</em> when she was just 23 and has since starred in acclaimed movies like <em>I, Tonya</em>, and the upcoming <em>Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood. </em>With a career like hers, it's crazy to believe she's not even 30 yet.</p>
    Margot Robbie, 28

    She landed the role of Leo's love interest in The Wolf of Wall Street when she was just 23 and has since starred in acclaimed movies like I, Tonya, and the upcoming Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood. With a career like hers, it's crazy to believe she's not even 30 yet.

  • <p>We've seen Lady Gaga seamlessly transition from pop star to actress and back to pop star again throughout her career—as well as wear more outrageous looks on the red carpet than she's seen years on earth. Yet she's still in her early 30s.</p>
    Lady Gaga, 33

    We've seen Lady Gaga seamlessly transition from pop star to actress and back to pop star again throughout her career—as well as wear more outrageous looks on the red carpet than she's seen years on earth. Yet she's still in her early 30s.

  • <p>Since her big break on <em>One Life to Live </em>when she was just 5, Hayden has had a long career in movies and on TV, in hits like <em>Heroes </em>and <em>Nashville</em>. She's also the mom to a four-year-old daughter.</p>
    Hayden Panettiere, 29

    Since her big break on One Life to Live when she was just 5, Hayden has had a long career in movies and on TV, in hits like Heroes and Nashville. She's also the mom to a four-year-old daughter.

