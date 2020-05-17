The Best College Graduation Gifts for 2020

College graduation—it's a huge milestone! And you want to mark the occasion, and show how just how proud you are of the new graduate with a thoughtful, meaningful gift. You may already be hosting a sure-to-be-memorable graduation party (or, perhaps, a virtual happy hour) to toast and recognize all their dedication and hard work, but now it's time to zero in on the sort of present that will send the proud college alum off into the world, and this whole thing called adulthood, feeling, perhaps, a little more prepared—and most certainly loved. So before they turn that tassel, study up on your best options when it comes to thoughtful, A+ gifting at all price points (from $15-and-under finds to more splurge-worthy group gifts). In addition to traditional ideas (plush towels, picture frames) and practical picks (carry-on luggage, business card holders), you'll also find quirky, unexpected offerings (a month's worth of ramen noodles!), sentimental mementos (a subscription to the hometown newspaper), and good gifts for hard-to-shop-for guys, in particular (dopp kits, lawn games)—because, regardless of thread count, anecdotal research shows your nephew is less likely to get psyched about a new set of sheets. While you're in gift-buying mode, don't forget gifts for the high school graduates in your life. And if you don't have just the right words, we've even paired each gift with a fun and thematic corresponding sentiment you can jot in the card or on a gift tag. Because the work is done. Let the celebrating commence.