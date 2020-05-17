The Best College Graduation Gifts for 2020

The Best College Graduation Gifts for 2020Country LivingMay 17, 2020, 1:43 a.m. UTCCelebrate recent grads (what a year, huh?) with this A+ assortment of picks. From Country LivingThe Best College Graduation Gifts for 2020College graduation—it's a huge milestone! And you want to mark the occasion, and show how just how proud you are of the new graduate with a thoughtful, meaningful gift. You may already be hosting a sure-to-be-memorable graduation party (or, perhaps, a virtual happy hour) to toast and recognize all their dedication and hard work, but now it's time to zero in on the sort of present that will send the proud college alum off into the world, and this whole thing called adulthood, feeling, perhaps, a little more prepared—and most certainly loved. So before they turn that tassel, study up on your best options when it comes to thoughtful, A+ gifting at all price points (from $15-and-under finds to more splurge-worthy group gifts). In addition to traditional ideas (plush towels, picture frames) and practical picks (carry-on luggage, business card holders), you'll also find quirky, unexpected offerings (a month's worth of ramen noodles!), sentimental mementos (a subscription to the hometown newspaper), and good gifts for hard-to-shop-for guys, in particular (dopp kits, lawn games)—because, regardless of thread count, anecdotal research shows your nephew is less likely to get psyched about a new set of sheets. While you're in gift-buying mode, don't forget gifts for the high school graduates in your life. And if you don't have just the right words, we've even paired each gift with a fun and thematic corresponding sentiment you can jot in the card or on a gift tag. Because the work is done. Let the celebrating commence.L.L.Bean Utility Weekender Dufflellbean.com$99.00Shop NowCalling all moms and dads: This roomy tote in a handsome shade of cognac is the perfect bag for (hint, hint) weekend drop-ins back home, but not so large it'll fit all of their dirty laundry. (You're welcome.)Jot this on the card: Graduation's in the bag! Congrats!First Edition Book Cover Art Printuncommongoods.comShop NowGive an English major a framed print featuring their favorite book. Choose from 28 titles, including Little Women, Pride & Prejudice, and Wuthering Heights.Jot this on the card: Congrats on this exciting new chapter!Scroll to continue with contentAdRollors Backyard GameRollorsamazon.com$49.95Shop NowThis new game, which combines bocce, horseshoes, and outdoor bowling, will be the hit of his future tailgates.Jot this on the card: Congrats! Let the good times roll!Lilly Pulitzer Pineapple Mirrorpbpbteen.com$129.00Shop NowThis mirror shaped like a pineapple (a symbol of hospitality) will help welcome guests to her new home.Jot this on the card: You're the (pine)apple of our eye!Vivid Zipper Card Casemarkandgraham.com$34.99Shop NowGetting that first set of business cards is a rite of passage, and these colorful cases make for the perfect carriers. (Add a monogram for an extra $12.) Jot this on the card: Success is in the cards for you!Tervis University Emblem 16-Ounce Tumbler - Set of 2Tervisamazon.com$23.99Shop NowCustomize a pair of iconic double wall-insulated Tervis tumblers with the grad's university logo.Jot this on the card: Raising a glass to your accomplishments!Ceramic Speckled Campfire Mug - Set of 6Comfifyamazon.com$37.99Shop NowPair this speckled six-piece set with a bag of their favorite coffee beans, and the new grad will be all set for the new 9 to 5 grind.Jot this on the card: Big things are brewing! Kate Spade New York Insulated Lunch ToteKate Spade New Yorkamazon.com$29.95Shop NowWhen you're just starting out, desk lunches are inevitable, but they're infinitely more cheerful when your insulated lunch bag sports a sweet berry print. (It'll also stand out among the office fridge's paper sack pile-up.)Jot this on the card: To the coolest grad we know!Ban.do Getaway Travel Pillowban.do Anthropologieanthropologie.com$24.00Shop NowThis cheerful travel pillow suggests blue skies ahead—particularly for new grads embarking on a career that calls for lots of on-the-go (in coach, natch).Jot this on the card: Oh, the places you'll (comfortably!) go.Crosley Wood Cruiser Bluetooth Record PlayerCrosleyurbanoutfitters.com$99.00Shop NowA pretty wooden finish works with a wide range of decor styles, from farmhouse to mid-century modern to the more common post-college design aesthetic known as whatever-furniture-mom-and-dad-gave-'em.Jot this on the card: Here's to a record year ahead!Arrow Necklacesilverandivyetsy.com$24.65Shop NowPoint a stylish grad in the right direction with this pretty arrow accessory available in gold, rose gold, or silver.Jot this on the card: Follow your arrow, grad!Dolly Parton Cup of Ambition MugInkPopCoetsy.com$21.49Shop NowWith this cheeky mug gracing the desk of their new 9 to 5, everyone will know they mean business.Jot this on the card: Good golly Miss Dolly! You're officially a college grad.Professional Horseshoe Set in Wood CaseSt. Pierreamazon.com$74.25Shop NowThe horseshoe is a classic symbol of good luck, and this stylish set is just the thing to break in a new backyard. (It's also a refreshing reminder that there's plenty of room for post-grad work and play.)Jot this on the card: Tossing lots of luck your way!Creative Co-op Hey Y'all Natural Coir DoormatCreative Co-opamazon.com$26.20Shop NowNew digs calls for a new doormat, and this durable natural fiber find serves up neighborly country charm.Jot this on the card: Opportunity knocks!Magnolia Table, Volume 2: A Collection of Recipes for GatheringAMERICAN WEST BOOKSamazon.com$21.00Shop NowJoanna Gaines seems to be able to cook up just about anything from scratch: Rooms, recipes, empires... Let her recipe for success—and, okay, for chocolate cake—inspire a grad's own sweet victories.Jot this on the card: Sending you a heaping helping of congrats! Pacman 40th Anniversary Arcade GameArcade1UPwalmart.com$349.99Shop NowC'mon, who wouldn't want this?!!! Sure, this major investment will eat up 399 pellets, but as far as truly epic graduation gifts go, look no further than this 5-foot-tall arcade game featuring faux wood grain side panels, a real-feel joystick, and a full color 17-inch LCD display. The splurge may be especially appealing if your graduate plans to live in your basement, so that you, too, can show those ghosts who's boss.Jot this on the card: Game over, grad! Congrats on your high scores. West Elm Rolling Luggagewestelm.com$160.00Shop NowIf you're looking for a big-ticket gift, or going in on a group gift, consider this high-mileage investment with a heavy-duty polycarbonate shell, 360-degree spinner wheels, and TSA-approved lock and dimensions ( 16"w x 9.5"d x 23.5"h). Bonus: None of these will get lost in a sea of black bags.Jot this on the card: From one journey to the next!Small Town Girl T-ShirtCollection:countryliving.com$19.00Shop NowHelp her remember her roots—even if she's off to the big city—with this playful T-shirt from the Country Living collection. Even better: Bundle it with a subscription to her hometown newspaper, so that she always stays in the loop (and is up to speed on who wins Miss Strawberry Festival).Jot this on the card: Local girl does good! (Way to represent!)Boss Lady Desk PlateAll Qualityamazon.com$13.79Shop NowYou know the saying: Dress (your desk) for the job you want, not the one you have. This playful plate is just at home in a corner office as it is a tiny cubicle or kitchen counter.Jot this on the card: Congrats—now show 'em who's boss!Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 Viewfinder Instant CameraPolaroid Originalsurbanoutfitters.com$90.00Shop NowInspired by the 1977 original, this instant gratification point-and-shoot spits out 600 film as opposed to ephemeral Instagram posts. It's also just a really cool accessory on a coffee table.Jot this on the card: Shoot for the stars! You've Got What It Takes Felt BannerShopGoldenGemsetsy.com$60.00Shop NowThis 24"-by-18" felt banner pretty much says it all, right? The hunter green backing and cream letters give it a vintage rah-rah-rah spirit.Jot this on the card: Congrats on a banner year!Herschel Men's Token Travel KitHerschelamazon.com$29.99Shop NowThanks to its classic color palette and canvas exterior, this vinyl-lined red-and-navy dopp kit evokes a vintage varsity vibe. Stock it with grooming essentials so he'll look appropriately dapper on the job interview circuit.Jot this on the card: Lookin' good, grad! Smarties Candy LeiUniqueLeisetsy.com$38.95Shop NowThat's right: It's a lei/candy necklace composed entirely of Smarties, which is worth it for the sweet photo op alone! (You can also find Smarties bouquets on Etsy.)Jot this on the card: Treat yourself, smarty!Gisele Short-Sleeve Pajama Top and ShortsEberjeysaksfifthavenue.com$98.00Shop NowOversized fraternity and sorority T-shirts have their place, but there's something about a legit matching pajama set that says "I am now a capable functioning adult." Also: Country Living editors insist these are the softest PJs known to mankind. Jot this on the card: Dream big, grad.Lemon Treats Gift Crateharryharryanddavid.com$64.99Shop NowThis citrus-y assortment—lemon shortbread! sparkling lemonade!— from the new Country Living collection with Harry & David makes for quite the sunny sendoff. (Available to ship May 12.)Jot this on the card: Here's to the best and brightest!Shattered Glass Ceiling NecklaceUncommonGoodsuncommongoods.com$68.00Shop NowThis symbolic sterling silver necklace is a constant reminder to break barriers.Jot this on the card: Breakers gonna break!Cassette Business Card Case / HolderUnicGoodsetsy.com$31.00Shop NowFor a quirkier take on a business card carrier, check out these wooden mix tapes that you can engrave with a personalized message or fitting tune (Think "Workin' 9 to 5" or "Takin' Care of Business.")Jot this on the card: "College graduate" (We love the sound of that!)Custom Graduate TrophySharpTrophiesByMacketsy.com$33.55Shop NowCustomize the base of this trophy with a quirky or sentimental message. (Think "Susie Smith, Future President")Jot this on the card: Go for the gold, grad!Maruchan Ramen Chicken, 3.0 Oz, Pack of 24Maruchanamazon.com$5.28Shop NowLeave the monogrammed towels to the next guy. Chances are you know just the graduate who would embrace the humor (and helpings) of this 24-pack of collegiate cuisine. (Or you could bundle a single pack up with a pizza slicer, chopsticks, and a grocery gift card for a "Weeknight Meal Survival Set.")Jot this on the card: Way to use your noodle, grad!She Believed Embroidered PatchOldEnglishCoetsy.com$6.92Shop NowEtsy shop Old English Co. offers all sorts of fun pins, patches, coasters, and notebooks, but we couldn't resist this particular empowering little message.Jot this down on the card: From one badge of honor to the next!Rifle Paper Co. AirPods CaseRifle Paper Co. Anthropologieanthropologie.com$26.00Shop NowThink of it this way: For every five minutes per day you save them from untangling their headphones cord, you give them back 30+ hours of their life each year.Jot this on the card: Hear's to the new grad!Fouta Bath Collection Bath Towelbathserenaandlily.com$34.00Shop NowThanks to a lofty double-weave, this 100 percent Turkish Aegean cotton towel is incredibly plush and absorbent. Stylish yarn-dyed stripes make it feel more special than the plain white variety.Jot this on the card: Soak up the moment, kid.Country Living Star Washer Toss Gameslickwoodys.com$65.00Shop NowEquip a new college alum for weekend tailgates back on campus with this classic washer toss set. (Quilt-motif cornhole boards are also available.)Jot this on the card: Congrats to our MVP!Garden Party Bouquetbouqs.com$79.00Shop NowAre fresh flowers ever a bad idea? The Bouqs Co. offers a wide variety of arrangements for $50 and under, including this colorful mix of snapdragon stems. For an extra $10, you can send 'em in a mason jar.Jot this on the card: Congrats! You're done with classes once and flor-al. ;)Private Property No Trespassing SignOldFamilyFarmhouseetsy.com$19.99Shop NowMade of heavy cast-iron, this 24-inch-wide plaque is the perfect gift for privacy-seeking graduates who are perhaps riding out this social distancing period (and thereafter) at their childhood home. Jot this on the card: Just a little sign o' the timesCountry Living Gift Subscriptionhearstmags.com$6000.00Shop NowAsk yourself this: For $1, is there anything that can bring someone as much joy as a magazine? (An arcade game bouncy ball prize? One-fifth of a fancy latte?) Our special $10 gift subscription offer means each issue of the magazine is just $1. (If your giftee majored in economics, they'd surely tell you this one is a no-brainer.)Jot this on the card: For your post-grad reading list!