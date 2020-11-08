Our Favorite Sweet Potato Recipes Will Have All Your Meals Covered

Who doesn't love potatoes? Whether we're talking russet potato fries or soft reds boiled and turned into a salad, sign us up. We're fans. But we have a special appreciation for the mighty sweet potato. Packed with vitamins and flavor, sweet potatoes can improve practically any dish. And lest you start to think the humble orange spuds are only meant for Thanksgiving side dishes or as part of an easy fall recipe, we are here to set you straight. From breakfast hash to asparagus pairings, from soup ingredient to dessert sweetener, sweet potatoes are great year-round and in all kinds of dishes.

Of course, we always love a classic fall sweet potato casserole or a warm and cozy sweet potato soup for a chilly evening—but why stop there? Think outside the box with sweet potato pizza crust, sweet potato enchiladas, sweet potato pancakes, sweet potato veggie burgers, and so much more—all guaranteed to wow everyone at the dinner table.

Whether you're searching for a breakfast casserole recipe, or a cheap dinner idea, this list has you covered with picks for the whole family. You truly can’t go wrong with any of these satisfying meals, which feature the starch in both sweet and savory ways so you can get the best of both worlds. It doesn't matter if you're planning a Thanksgiving menu or just trying to decide on a quick and easy dinner to whip up this week—you'll find a unique sweet potato recipe that's easy to make and unbelievably delicious, too.

