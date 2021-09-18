35 Unique, Affordable Gifts That Will Take Your Secret Santa Game to the Next Level

  • <p>Let's be honest, when most of us hear the phrase "Secret Santa" at the office, we let out an internal sigh of disappointment knowing that most of the gifts will be goofy, cheap, and impractical. And, they * dare we say * will likely end up in a landfill or donation bin within a year. The silver lining here is it doesn't have to be that way! We've corralled some of the best Secret Santa gift ideas to elevate your holiday season. </p><p>Even if there's a spend limit on your annual exchange (which there usually is), there are practical, good quality gifts out there that fit the bill. You just have to be willing to look around and, more likely than not, give yourself a buffer for shipping time.</p><p>So before you take the easy route and grab a gag gift to get a good laugh out of the crowd, remember that a whoopee cushion or rubber chicken doesn't exactly bring the holiday cheer or say, "I appreciate you" like a more thoughtful gift would. And to take the guessing out of the whole process, we've scoured the internet for gifts that will not only give you the most bang for your buck, but are sure to stand out as meaningful. Before you know it, you'll be known as the best gift-giver on the team.</p><p>Below, you can find something for everyone. From <a href="https://www.prevention.com/food-nutrition/g20452602/healthy-snacks-to-eat-with-coffee/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the coffee lover" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the coffee lover</a> to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/life/g37168121/nature-books/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the bookworm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the bookworm</a> to <a href="https://www.prevention.com/fitness/workout-clothes-gear/g35553275/best-fitness-trackers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the fitness fiend" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the fitness fiend</a>, we got you covered.</p>
    35 Unique, Affordable Gifts That Will Take Your Secret Santa Game to the Next Level

    Let's be honest, when most of us hear the phrase "Secret Santa" at the office, we let out an internal sigh of disappointment knowing that most of the gifts will be goofy, cheap, and impractical. And, they * dare we say * will likely end up in a landfill or donation bin within a year. The silver lining here is it doesn't have to be that way! We've corralled some of the best Secret Santa gift ideas to elevate your holiday season.

    Even if there's a spend limit on your annual exchange (which there usually is), there are practical, good quality gifts out there that fit the bill. You just have to be willing to look around and, more likely than not, give yourself a buffer for shipping time.

    So before you take the easy route and grab a gag gift to get a good laugh out of the crowd, remember that a whoopee cushion or rubber chicken doesn't exactly bring the holiday cheer or say, "I appreciate you" like a more thoughtful gift would. And to take the guessing out of the whole process, we've scoured the internet for gifts that will not only give you the most bang for your buck, but are sure to stand out as meaningful. Before you know it, you'll be known as the best gift-giver on the team.

    Below, you can find something for everyone. From the coffee lover to the bookworm to the fitness fiend, we got you covered.

  STOJO

amazon.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Everyone needs one of these collapsable cups. They're just too darn convenient! And they're perfect for anyone who's always on-the-go. Not to mention, they're eco-friendly, super trendy, and cute.
    1) Collapsible Coffee Cup

    STOJO

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Everyone needs one of these collapsable cups. They're just too darn convenient! And they're perfect for anyone who's always on-the-go. Not to mention, they're eco-friendly, super trendy, and cute.

  Bliss Collections

amazon.com

$9.99

Shop Now

Help your office pal get organized with this practical and affordable gift that outlines daily schedules, to-dos, and even tracks your water intake.
    2) Essential Daily Planner

    Bliss Collections

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Help your office pal get organized with this practical and affordable gift that outlines daily schedules, to-dos, and even tracks your water intake.

  Nature's Blossom

amazon.com

$19.99

Shop Now

Whether or not your Secret Santa recipient has a green thumb, this herb grow kit is a great gift because it's easy, compact, and who doesn't love fresh herbs? Once they flourish, they'll level-up dinners for months to come.
    3) Herb Garden Indoor Seed Starter Kit

    Nature's Blossom

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Whether or not your Secret Santa recipient has a green thumb, this herb grow kit is a great gift because it's easy, compact, and who doesn't love fresh herbs? Once they flourish, they'll level-up dinners for months to come.

  BELLISSO

amazon.com

$12.99

Shop Now

Give the gift of self-care with this adorable aromatherapy bath bomb set that contains natural ingredients to relieve stress and reinvigorate the body after a long soak.
    4) Bath Bombs Ultra Lux Gift Set

    BELLISSO

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of self-care with this adorable aromatherapy bath bomb set that contains natural ingredients to relieve stress and reinvigorate the body after a long soak.

  TOCESS

amazon.com

$13.99

Shop Now

These would have to go to someone with thick, long hair, but they are serious lifesavers. If one of your coworkers is always readjusting their ponytail, this ultra-gripping claw is the perfect practical gift.
    5) Big Claw Hair Clips

    TOCESS

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    These would have to go to someone with thick, long hair, but they are serious lifesavers. If one of your coworkers is always readjusting their ponytail, this ultra-gripping claw is the perfect practical gift.

  Taylors of Harrogate

amazon.com

$18.99

Shop Now

For that person who always has a mug of tea in hand, this sampler will spice up their cup with a new genuine British tea to try every day. Throw in some biscotti cookies and voila, gift complete for less than $20.
    6) Tea Sampler

    Taylors of Harrogate

    amazon.com

    $18.99

    Shop Now

    For that person who always has a mug of tea in hand, this sampler will spice up their cup with a new genuine British tea to try every day. Throw in some biscotti cookies and voila, gift complete for less than $20.

  Jorbest

amazon.com

$32.99

Shop Now

Because who wouldn't want to be a cozy couch burrito? This blanket's bound to get a good laugh every time, and it's practical.
    7) Burrito Blanket

    Jorbest

    amazon.com

    $32.99

    Shop Now

    Because who wouldn't want to be a cozy couch burrito? This blanket's bound to get a good laugh every time, and it's practical.

  Savvy Infusion

amazon.com

$17.95

Shop Now

Everyone does their best to drink enough water, and it can be made easy with this infusion water bottle that brings the flavor of fresh fruit to every daily dose of H2O.
    8) Flip Top Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

    Savvy Infusion

    amazon.com

    $17.95

    Shop Now

    Everyone does their best to drink enough water, and it can be made easy with this infusion water bottle that brings the flavor of fresh fruit to every daily dose of H2O.

  Benevolence LA

amazon.com

$19.99

Shop Now

Not everyone likes to splurge on candles which makes a nice one the perfect gift. This one's luxe packaging will elevate any space and reviewers say its fragrance is ultra-relaxing and poignant. Choose from eight scents including Jasmine and Bergamot, Eucalyptus and Chamomile, Pine Wood, and more.
    9) Fancy Aromatherapy Candle

    Benevolence LA

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Not everyone likes to splurge on candles which makes a nice one the perfect gift. This one's luxe packaging will elevate any space and reviewers say its fragrance is ultra-relaxing and poignant. Choose from eight scents including Jasmine and Bergamot, Eucalyptus and Chamomile, Pine Wood, and more.

  SimpleTaste

amazon.com

$10.97

Shop Now

If you've scrolled TikTok even once in the last year you understand the current craze that is foamed milk. It really levels up a morning coffee with fluffy texture and flavor, and this frother is portable and battery-powered, so it could even be brought to the office.
    10) Handheld Milk Frother

    SimpleTaste

    amazon.com

    $10.97

    Shop Now

    If you've scrolled TikTok even once in the last year you understand the current craze that is foamed milk. It really levels up a morning coffee with fluffy texture and flavor, and this frother is portable and battery-powered, so it could even be brought to the office.

  TILISMA

amazon.com

$13.98

Shop Now

Who knew that a little piece of wood could make such a big impact on the reading experience? Gone are the days of holding books with two hands to keep stiff pages from flopping onto themselves. Any avid reader would love to have this nifty gadget.
    11) Book Page Holder

    TILISMA

    amazon.com

    $13.98

    Shop Now

    Who knew that a little piece of wood could make such a big impact on the reading experience? Gone are the days of holding books with two hands to keep stiff pages from flopping onto themselves. Any avid reader would love to have this nifty gadget.

  Shopbop @Home

shopbop.com

$24.00

Shop Now

For the friend who never fails to squeeze in a workout even if it's mid-workday, this portable kit is a must-have for their gym bag. Although it seems small, its little zipped-up compartment contains deodorant towelettes, blister balm, breath drops, dry shampoo, and an emergency pair of socks, among other pre- and post-gym necessities.
    12) Pinch Fitness Kit

    Shopbop @Home

    shopbop.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    For the friend who never fails to squeeze in a workout even if it's mid-workday, this portable kit is a must-have for their gym bag. Although it seems small, its little zipped-up compartment contains deodorant towelettes, blister balm, breath drops, dry shampoo, and an emergency pair of socks, among other pre- and post-gym necessities.

  UGG

amazon.com

$19.95

Shop Now

Everyone loves a good pair of fuzzy socks, but this isn't just any pair. Spring for some UGG chenille ones for under $20 and you'll become the most popular gift-giver around.
    13) UGG Cozy Chenille Socks

    UGG

    amazon.com

    $19.95

    Shop Now

    Everyone loves a good pair of fuzzy socks, but this isn't just any pair. Spring for some UGG chenille ones for under $20 and you'll become the most popular gift-giver around.

  Bertte

amazon.com

$15.29

Shop Now

A blanket is never a bad gift, and this one is especially great. As you can probably tell from the photo, it's super cozy and soft, plus, it's machine washable and doesn't shed.
    14) Super Soft Throw Blanket

    Bertte

    amazon.com

    $15.29

    Shop Now

    A blanket is never a bad gift, and this one is especially great. As you can probably tell from the photo, it's super cozy and soft, plus, it's machine washable and doesn't shed.

  Vacu Vin

amazon.com

$16.99

Shop Now

Keep wine from going to waste with this multi-purpose vacuum and stopper that sucks the air out of an open bottle, conserving it for drinking later. If your giftee loves wine, they'll love this.
    15) The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver

    Vacu Vin

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Keep wine from going to waste with this multi-purpose vacuum and stopper that sucks the air out of an open bottle, conserving it for drinking later. If your giftee loves wine, they'll love this.

  MUSTARD

amazon.com

$21.99

Shop Now

Slide some photo memories into these adorable personalized coasters and call it complete. Anyone will love the vintage vibes and the special, individual touch the photos bring.
    16) Personalized Polaroid Coasters

    MUSTARD

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    Slide some photo memories into these adorable personalized coasters and call it complete. Anyone will love the vintage vibes and the special, individual touch the photos bring.

  cratejoy.com

$16.33

Shop Now

For the stationery lover who appreciates the finer things in life, a shipment from Cloth&Paper's stationery subscription will mean the world. Each month ships a different themed package, but most contain luxe pens, organizational supplies, and paper products wrapped in beautiful packaging.
    17) Stationery Subscription

    cratejoy.com

    $16.33

    Shop Now

    For the stationery lover who appreciates the finer things in life, a shipment from Cloth&Paper's stationery subscription will mean the world. Each month ships a different themed package, but most contain luxe pens, organizational supplies, and paper products wrapped in beautiful packaging.

  uncommongoods.com

$10.00

Shop Now

Because everyone needs a bottle opener, so why not make it fun? It'll be their new go-to bar tool year-round. This one could be especially great for a vinyl collector.
    18) Recycled Record Bottle Opener

    uncommongoods.com

    $10.00

    Shop Now

    Because everyone needs a bottle opener, so why not make it fun? It'll be their new go-to bar tool year-round. This one could be especially great for a vinyl collector.

  UncommonGoods

uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Name a cuter candy jar, we'll wait. It's the perfect desk ornament, too! Gift it full of your favorite candy and stop by its recipient's cubicle whenever you're feeling snacky.
    19) Unzipped Glass Zipper Bag

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Name a cuter candy jar, we'll wait. It's the perfect desk ornament, too! Gift it full of your favorite candy and stop by its recipient's cubicle whenever you're feeling snacky.

  uncommongoods.com

$15.00

Shop Now

Reusable produce bags are an eco-friendly switch everyone should consider making, and these fun printed ones will make it that much easier. We love the cute sayings on the outside!
    20) Funny Food Plastic-Free Produce Bags

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Reusable produce bags are an eco-friendly switch everyone should consider making, and these fun printed ones will make it that much easier. We love the cute sayings on the outside!

  uncommongoods.com

$12.00

Shop Now

We know what you're thinking. You didn't know a spoon especially made for scooping and spreading peanut butter exists, but it does! And your peanut butter-loving friend needs one like, yesterday.
    21) Peanut Butter Spoon

    uncommongoods.com

    $12.00

    Shop Now

    We know what you're thinking. You didn't know a spoon especially made for scooping and spreading peanut butter exists, but it does! And your peanut butter-loving friend needs one like, yesterday.

  uncommongoods.com

$15.00

Shop Now

Office work can take a toll on the hands and wrists (Hello, carpel tunnel!), and keeping one of these on-hand can be a tremendous help in relieving unwanted tension and pain.
    22) Mini Hand and Wrist Foam Roller

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Office work can take a toll on the hands and wrists (Hello, carpel tunnel!), and keeping one of these on-hand can be a tremendous help in relieving unwanted tension and pain.

  uncommongoods.com

$15.00

Shop Now

After a long day, not everyone wants to exert themselves further by deciding what to watch on TV. And when they live with someone, that choice becomes twice as hard. This cute set of dice makes deciding fun and easy, and will look super cute on the coffee table.
    23) What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    After a long day, not everyone wants to exert themselves further by deciding what to watch on TV. And when they live with someone, that choice becomes twice as hard. This cute set of dice makes deciding fun and easy, and will look super cute on the coffee table.

  UncommonGoods

uncommongoods.com

$18.00

Shop Now

Who doesn't love an herb-infused olive oil? It's hard to believe that this nifty bottle is under $20 for as fancy as it looks. Elevate a rotisserie chicken (or just a simple salad) with this fun infuser.
    24) Press and Measure Herb Infuser

    UncommonGoods

    uncommongoods.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Who doesn't love an herb-infused olive oil? It's hard to believe that this nifty bottle is under $20 for as fancy as it looks. Elevate a rotisserie chicken (or just a simple salad) with this fun infuser.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$16.00

Shop Now

These dual-ended pencil highlighters are a game changer for the ultra-organized. Grab a notepad or planner to complete the gift. Yes, it's that easy.
    25) Annotator Highlighter Pencils

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    These dual-ended pencil highlighters are a game changer for the ultra-organized. Grab a notepad or planner to complete the gift. Yes, it's that easy.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$25.00

Shop Now

This isn't just any card game. It aims to foster genuine conversation with its intimate, thought-provoking questions and is guaranteed to create real connection between friends. They're great as an ice breaker or to entertain during a long car ride. Pulling them out during happy hour isn't out of the question, either.
    26) Curiosity Cards

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This isn't just any card game. It aims to foster genuine conversation with its intimate, thought-provoking questions and is guaranteed to create real connection between friends. They're great as an ice breaker or to entertain during a long car ride. Pulling them out during happy hour isn't out of the question, either.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$32.00

Shop Now

It's the superior kind of hot chocolate, we don't make the rules. And in these cute bags, it's easily stored under any desk for a mid-day pick-me-up or sweet tooth.
    27) Mexican Hot Chocolate

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    It's the superior kind of hot chocolate, we don't make the rules. And in these cute bags, it's easily stored under any desk for a mid-day pick-me-up or sweet tooth.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Have a friend (or family member) that's always fidgeting? They're not alone. These are basically adult fidget toys and are great for exercising problem-solving skills. Win-win.
    28) Around the World Brainteasers

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Have a friend (or family member) that's always fidgeting? They're not alone. These are basically adult fidget toys and are great for exercising problem-solving skills. Win-win.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$20.00

Shop Now

Most people have a favorite coffee mug, but perhaps your Secret Santa recipient doesn't.... yet. Make it happen with this easy-to-hold, burn-avoiding cup that comes in white and teal.
    29) Easy Hold Ergonomic Mug

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Most people have a favorite coffee mug, but perhaps your Secret Santa recipient doesn't.... yet. Make it happen with this easy-to-hold, burn-avoiding cup that comes in white and teal.

  Uncommon Goods

uncommongoods.com

$19.00

Shop Now

Bring the desert to your boho-loving friend with this adorable grow kit that comes in a sleek terra-cotta vessel. Choose from seeds of healing aloe vera, desert rose bonsai, prickly pear cactus, and more.
    30) Indoor Desert Grow Kit

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    Bring the desert to your boho-loving friend with this adorable grow kit that comes in a sleek terra-cotta vessel. Choose from seeds of healing aloe vera, desert rose bonsai, prickly pear cactus, and more.

  uncommongoods.com

$15.00

Shop Now

Not only is this an adorable handmade item, it's functional, too. When this cushy coaster is heated in the microwave, it keeps a mug of coffee or tea warm longer and releases the scent of cinnamon and cloves while doing so.
    31) Cozy Scented Warming Coaster

    uncommongoods.com

    $15.00

    Shop Now

    Not only is this an adorable handmade item, it's functional, too. When this cushy coaster is heated in the microwave, it keeps a mug of coffee or tea warm longer and releases the scent of cinnamon and cloves while doing so.

  uncommongoods.com

$18.95

Shop Now

For when life feels overwhelming, these dice provide an easy place for pause and reflection. Giving them a roll allows time for resetting and suggestions to cope, including breath work, journaling, and positive mantras.
    32) Mindfulness Dice

    uncommongoods.com

    $18.95

    Shop Now

    For when life feels overwhelming, these dice provide an easy place for pause and reflection. Giving them a roll allows time for resetting and suggestions to cope, including breath work, journaling, and positive mantras.

  PrettySpiritsCo

etsy.com

$23.00

Shop Now

Support a small business when you buy this clearing aura spray made with pure essential oils. It's the ideal relaxation mist to keep at work or on the bathroom counter.
    33) Clearing Aura Spray

    PrettySpiritsCo

    etsy.com

    $23.00

    Shop Now

    Support a small business when you buy this clearing aura spray made with pure essential oils. It's the ideal relaxation mist to keep at work or on the bathroom counter.

  SunStori

etsy.com

$14.00

Shop Now

For some of us, keeping track of masks over the last two years hasn't been an easy task. A mask chain like this helps and adds a bit of flair and style to an everyday look.
    34) Mask Lanyard

    SunStori

    etsy.com

    $14.00

    Shop Now

    For some of us, keeping track of masks over the last two years hasn't been an easy task. A mask chain like this helps and adds a bit of flair and style to an everyday look.

  CharmedBathBody

etsy.com

$9.50

Shop Now

These are no regular bath salts. They have rave reviews on Etsy that praise their amazing scents, beautiful bottles, and hand-mixed natural elements such as lavender and rose petals.
    35) Bath Salts

    CharmedBathBody

    etsy.com

    $9.50

    Shop Now

    These are no regular bath salts. They have rave reviews on Etsy that praise their amazing scents, beautiful bottles, and hand-mixed natural elements such as lavender and rose petals.

