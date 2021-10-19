Impress the Neighbors with These DIY Outdoor Halloween Decorations

  • <p>Get ready for Halloween to come back with abandon this year! We predict the kids will be all gussied-up and out in droves to collect candy, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/g1194/halloween-treats/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Halloween treats" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Halloween treats</a>, and hopefully only wreak a little havoc. So you'll want to make your house looks super spook-tacular to great the gaggles of friendy ghosts and gobblins ! That's why we've rounded up these <em>boo</em>-tiful outdoor Halloween decorations to help your porch, door, and yard look its best. </p><p>Sure, a jack-o'-lantern or two is nice—and certainly classic!—but haven't you already been there and done that? This year, it's time to step it up a notch in terms of both originality and spookiness. Whether you opt for something more traditional (think: a few <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g1363/painted-pumpkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:painted pumpkins" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">painted pumpkins</a>, pots of fresh <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/gardening/garden-ideas/g4662/fall-flowers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall flowers</a>, and a fall wreath or two) or aim for something a little more advanced (a DIY array of festive lanterns could be nice, or a pair of scary-looking "floating hats"), we can practically guarantee there's something on our list for you. </p><p>Not super confident in your crafting skills? Don't worry, we've made sure to include ideas that are suitable for crafting beginners and pros alike. Even if the holiday's just around the corner, you still have time to whip up a few of our very favorite outdoor Halloween decoration DIYs and get your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g2621/fall-porch-decorating/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall porch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall porch</a> into tip-top shape!</p>
    Impress the Neighbors with These DIY Outdoor Halloween Decorations

    Get ready for Halloween to come back with abandon this year! We predict the kids will be all gussied-up and out in droves to collect candy, Halloween treats, and hopefully only wreak a little havoc. So you'll want to make your house looks super spook-tacular to great the gaggles of friendy ghosts and gobblins ! That's why we've rounded up these boo-tiful outdoor Halloween decorations to help your porch, door, and yard look its best.

    Sure, a jack-o'-lantern or two is nice—and certainly classic!—but haven't you already been there and done that? This year, it's time to step it up a notch in terms of both originality and spookiness. Whether you opt for something more traditional (think: a few painted pumpkins, pots of fresh fall flowers, and a fall wreath or two) or aim for something a little more advanced (a DIY array of festive lanterns could be nice, or a pair of scary-looking "floating hats"), we can practically guarantee there's something on our list for you.

    Not super confident in your crafting skills? Don't worry, we've made sure to include ideas that are suitable for crafting beginners and pros alike. Even if the holiday's just around the corner, you still have time to whip up a few of our very favorite outdoor Halloween decoration DIYs and get your fall porch into tip-top shape!

  • <p>Little hands will love helping create and keeping and eye out for the gnomes that are surely going to move into this sweet little gourd cottage. To display, try setting on a table on a soft bed of moss.</p><p><strong>To make:</strong> Cut a hole in the bottom of a medium blue Hubbard squash; scoop out the pulp and seeds. Cut out the door and circular door window. Etch lines in the door with a linoleum carving tool and insert toothpicks (shortened if necessary) to create window muttons. Lightly draw flower design on either side of door with a pencil and use linoleum carving tool to etch out. Insert the door into the opening and hold in place with toothpicks. Hot glue mini glass balls into acorn caps to create lights; attach to pumpkin with hot glue. Cut half to 2/3 off of a wood round; attach to pumpkin, above the door, to create an awning.</p><p>Cut a hole in the bottom of a small brown or green acorn squash; scoop out the pulp and seeds. Cut a circular window and insert toothpicks (shortened if necessary) to create window muntins. Lightly draw flower design around window with a pencil and use linoleum carving tool to etch out. Stack pumpkins and add wood round steps and gingko leaves.</p>
    Gnome House Pumpkin

    Little hands will love helping create and keeping and eye out for the gnomes that are surely going to move into this sweet little gourd cottage. To display, try setting on a table on a soft bed of moss.

    To make: Cut a hole in the bottom of a medium blue Hubbard squash; scoop out the pulp and seeds. Cut out the door and circular door window. Etch lines in the door with a linoleum carving tool and insert toothpicks (shortened if necessary) to create window muttons. Lightly draw flower design on either side of door with a pencil and use linoleum carving tool to etch out. Insert the door into the opening and hold in place with toothpicks. Hot glue mini glass balls into acorn caps to create lights; attach to pumpkin with hot glue. Cut half to 2/3 off of a wood round; attach to pumpkin, above the door, to create an awning.

    Cut a hole in the bottom of a small brown or green acorn squash; scoop out the pulp and seeds. Cut a circular window and insert toothpicks (shortened if necessary) to create window muntins. Lightly draw flower design around window with a pencil and use linoleum carving tool to etch out. Stack pumpkins and add wood round steps and gingko leaves.

  • <p>Great trick-treaters and well-wishers with a wheelbarrow stuffed full of painted on and decoupaged leaf motif pumpkins. Bulk up the display with no extra work by including loads of varying size and color pumpkins</p><p><strong>To make: </strong></p><p><strong>Decoupage Leaves:</strong> Cut out leaves and flowers from new or vintage wallpaper or wrapping paper. Decoupage to pumpkins using Mod Podge.</p><p><strong>Outlined Painted Leaves:</strong> Use a leaf shaped stencil to paint fall colored leaves on green, blue or white pumpkins. Once dry use a white paint pen to outline the leaves, add veining, and decorative details.</p>
    Leaf Motif Pumpkins

    Great trick-treaters and well-wishers with a wheelbarrow stuffed full of painted on and decoupaged leaf motif pumpkins. Bulk up the display with no extra work by including loads of varying size and color pumpkins

    To make:

    Decoupage Leaves: Cut out leaves and flowers from new or vintage wallpaper or wrapping paper. Decoupage to pumpkins using Mod Podge.

    Outlined Painted Leaves: Use a leaf shaped stencil to paint fall colored leaves on green, blue or white pumpkins. Once dry use a white paint pen to outline the leaves, add veining, and decorative details.

  • <p>Nestled in the crook of a covered front porch, these simple and elegant gourds are decorated with leaves and a few easy-to-find craft supplies.</p><p><strong>To make:</strong><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Fall Lettering:</strong> Attach leaves, in a wreath shape, to a pumpkin with flat head push pins. Use a pencil to lightly draw the word "fall" on a small wood round. Attach thin leather cording or twine over the drawing with hot glue. Hot glue wood round to the pumpkin over the center of the leaves.</p><p><strong>Leaf Covered: </strong>For one season pumpkins attach leaves from the yard with spray adhesive in a loose pattern. If you want to keep the pumpkin from year to year attach preserved leaves to a fake pumpkin. </p>
    Natural Leaf Pumpkins

    Nestled in the crook of a covered front porch, these simple and elegant gourds are decorated with leaves and a few easy-to-find craft supplies.

    To make:

    Fall Lettering: Attach leaves, in a wreath shape, to a pumpkin with flat head push pins. Use a pencil to lightly draw the word "fall" on a small wood round. Attach thin leather cording or twine over the drawing with hot glue. Hot glue wood round to the pumpkin over the center of the leaves.

    Leaf Covered: For one season pumpkins attach leaves from the yard with spray adhesive in a loose pattern. If you want to keep the pumpkin from year to year attach preserved leaves to a fake pumpkin.

  • <p>Adding paint to an etched faux bois (the artistic imitation of wood) pumpkin helps the colors pop adding fun flair to this sophisticated pumpkin. Display on a covered porch next to the door or on a table.</p><p><strong>To make:</strong> Lightly sketch a faux bois pattern on a pumpkin with a pencil. Use a linoleum carving tool to etch out the pattern. Once complete paint unetched part of the pumpkin with acrylic paint. If you get any paint in the etched grain you can remove it up with the carving tool once dry.</p>
    Painted Faux Bois Pumpkin

    Adding paint to an etched faux bois (the artistic imitation of wood) pumpkin helps the colors pop adding fun flair to this sophisticated pumpkin. Display on a covered porch next to the door or on a table.

    To make: Lightly sketch a faux bois pattern on a pumpkin with a pencil. Use a linoleum carving tool to etch out the pattern. Once complete paint unetched part of the pumpkin with acrylic paint. If you get any paint in the etched grain you can remove it up with the carving tool once dry.

  • <p>The perfect sophisticated decor for greeting guests to your front door. Place directly on the porch or layer on a vintage ladderback chair with different color plaid blankets.</p><p><strong>To make:</strong> Purchase one large, one medium, and one small pumpkin (any color combo works) that stack nicely. Remove the stems from the large and medium pumpkin. Lightly sketch a vine pattern on a pumpkin with a pencil. Use a linoleum carving tool to etch out the pattern. Once complete attach red berries or beads with hot glue.</p>
    Etched Vine Topiary Pumpkin

    The perfect sophisticated decor for greeting guests to your front door. Place directly on the porch or layer on a vintage ladderback chair with different color plaid blankets.

    To make: Purchase one large, one medium, and one small pumpkin (any color combo works) that stack nicely. Remove the stems from the large and medium pumpkin. Lightly sketch a vine pattern on a pumpkin with a pencil. Use a linoleum carving tool to etch out the pattern. Once complete attach red berries or beads with hot glue.

  • <p>These DIY shimmering leaves look great on blue-hued or green pumpkins such as Jarrahdale, Blue Doll, Blue Moon, and Fairytale.</p><p><strong>To make:</strong> Attach silver leaf with sizing to one side of fake or real leaves (alternatively, you can spray paint leaves silver). Once dry, spray adhesive spray on the back of the leaves and attach to pumpkins.</p>
    Silvered Leaves Pumpkin

    These DIY shimmering leaves look great on blue-hued or green pumpkins such as Jarrahdale, Blue Doll, Blue Moon, and Fairytale.

    To make: Attach silver leaf with sizing to one side of fake or real leaves (alternatively, you can spray paint leaves silver). Once dry, spray adhesive spray on the back of the leaves and attach to pumpkins.

  • <p>This simple craft, which is perfect for decorating your fall table or front porch, only takes three supplies and just a few minutes to make. If you can’t find bittersweet vine, try using grapevine and attaching berries with hot glue.</p><p><strong>To make: </strong>Wrap white pumpkins with bittersweet vine, holding it in place with t-pins and hot glue.</p>
    Bittersweet Vine-Wrapped Pumpkins

    This simple craft, which is perfect for decorating your fall table or front porch, only takes three supplies and just a few minutes to make. If you can’t find bittersweet vine, try using grapevine and attaching berries with hot glue.

    To make: Wrap white pumpkins with bittersweet vine, holding it in place with t-pins and hot glue.

  • <p>Creepy crawly spiders make a home on this white burlap covered wreath.</p><p><strong>Make the wreath:</strong> Tie six pieces of white string across a 14-inch foam wreath form, making sure to loop each one at the midway point of the first piece attached to create a central point. (This is the base of the web and should have 12 “spokes.”) Tie a long piece of<br>string to the center point; weave and loop from the center out to create the web. If you run out of string, tie another piece to the end and continue weaving. When you reach the wreath form, tie off at<br>your ending point. Move the twine up and down to create uneven gaps in the web. Wrap the wreath form with white burlap ribbon and attach faux spiders with hot-glue. Loop a piece of white burlap<br>ribbon around the form to hang.<br></p>
    Spiderweb Wreath

    Creepy crawly spiders make a home on this white burlap covered wreath.

    Make the wreath: Tie six pieces of white string across a 14-inch foam wreath form, making sure to loop each one at the midway point of the first piece attached to create a central point. (This is the base of the web and should have 12 “spokes.”) Tie a long piece of
    string to the center point; weave and loop from the center out to create the web. If you run out of string, tie another piece to the end and continue weaving. When you reach the wreath form, tie off at
    your ending point. Move the twine up and down to create uneven gaps in the web. Wrap the wreath form with white burlap ribbon and attach faux spiders with hot-glue. Loop a piece of white burlap
    ribbon around the form to hang.

  • <p>Based on a ceramic butter churn, this pumpkin with add lots of country charm to your porch.<br><strong><br>Make the pumpkin: </strong>Remove the stem from a large white pumpkin.<br>Draw a vintage-looking number and an oval around it on the front of the pumpkin with a pencil. Attach blue twine over drawing with hot-glue. Create two stripes on the top of the pumpkin with blue<br>washi tape. Glue a 1" dowel where the stem was.<br></p>
    Butter Churn Pumpkin

    Based on a ceramic butter churn, this pumpkin with add lots of country charm to your porch.

    Make the pumpkin:     Remove the stem from a large white pumpkin.
    Draw a vintage-looking number and an oval around it on the front of the pumpkin with a pencil. Attach blue twine over drawing with hot-glue. Create two stripes on the top of the pumpkin with blue
    washi tape. Glue a 1" dowel where the stem was.

  • <p>It will only take a few minutes to craft this friendly Halloween focused wreath.<br><br>Source colorful vintage paper masks from websites like Etsy and eBay—you will need 10 to 15 total. Attach to an 18-inch craft<br>ring with a dab of hot-glue, layering and overlapping them as you go.<br></p>
    Vintage Halloween Mask Wreath

    It will only take a few minutes to craft this friendly Halloween focused wreath.

    Source colorful vintage paper masks from websites like Etsy and eBay—you will need 10 to 15 total. Attach to an 18-inch craft
    ring with a dab of hot-glue, layering and overlapping them as you go.

  • <p>Fill these cutie pumpkin baskets with mini pumpkins or candy for kiddos.<br></p><p>Cut off the top quarter of a flat pumpkin (this is a Musquee de Provence variety); scoop out pulp and seeds. Attach lengths of grapevine just below the opening with T-pins. Attach a grapevine handle just inside the opening with T-pins. Nestle mini pumpkins in the basket. </p>
    Pumpkin Basket

    Fill these cutie pumpkin baskets with mini pumpkins or candy for kiddos.

    Cut off the top quarter of a flat pumpkin (this is a Musquee de Provence variety); scoop out pulp and seeds. Attach lengths of grapevine just below the opening with T-pins. Attach a grapevine handle just inside the opening with T-pins. Nestle mini pumpkins in the basket.

  • <p>Make a cluster of these creepy-crawlies in different sizes to hang outside. </p><p><strong>Make the body:</strong> Blow up one large black balloon for the body and one smaller black balloon for the head. Tie the two balloon knots together to form the spider.</p><p><strong>Make the legs: </strong>Wrap eight lengths of unfurled wire hanger or 12-gauge craft wire with black faux fur, holding in place with hot-glue. Twist ends of four lengths together, creating bundles of legs. Repeat with remaining four lengths.</p><p><strong>Assemble the spider: </strong>Wrap a black pipe cleaner around twisted ends of leg bundles. Wrap pipe cleaner around “neck” of spider where balloons are tied together. Wrap fishing wire around leg to hang. </p>
    Balloon Spider

    Make a cluster of these creepy-crawlies in different sizes to hang outside.

    Make the body: Blow up one large black balloon for the body and one smaller black balloon for the head. Tie the two balloon knots together to form the spider.

    Make the legs: Wrap eight lengths of unfurled wire hanger or 12-gauge craft wire with black faux fur, holding in place with hot-glue. Twist ends of four lengths together, creating bundles of legs. Repeat with remaining four lengths.

    Assemble the spider: Wrap a black pipe cleaner around twisted ends of leg bundles. Wrap pipe cleaner around “neck” of spider where balloons are tied together. Wrap fishing wire around leg to hang.

  • <p>Hang on the door for decoration or let trick-or-treaters help themselves to a sweet treat.<br></p><p>Gather an assortmentof old-fashioned candies in autumnal shades such as yellow, orange, and magenta. Wrap a 14-inch foam wreath form in white ribbon. Attach candy with hot-glue, layering and overlapping as you go. Finish with a yellow burlap bow. </p>
    Candy Wreath

    Hang on the door for decoration or let trick-or-treaters help themselves to a sweet treat.

    Gather an assortmentof old-fashioned candies in autumnal shades such as yellow, orange, and magenta. Wrap a 14-inch foam wreath form in white ribbon. Attach candy with hot-glue, layering and overlapping as you go. Finish with a yellow burlap bow.

  • <p>Haunting book jackets make for a spine-chilling entrance. You can easily make these yourself using construction paper, some letter stencils, and a bit of gold craft paint.</p><p><strong>Make the Books: </strong>Cut long, thin rectangular pieces of differing colored kraft paper or construction paper (we used red, gray, and black). Draw titles of books on the paper. Outline letters with gold paint pens. Fill in outline with paint pen or gold acrylic paint. Attach to door with double- sided tape. </p>
    Bookish Outdoor Halloween Decorations

    Haunting book jackets make for a spine-chilling entrance. You can easily make these yourself using construction paper, some letter stencils, and a bit of gold craft paint.

    Make the Books: Cut long, thin rectangular pieces of differing colored kraft paper or construction paper (we used red, gray, and black). Draw titles of books on the paper. Outline letters with gold paint pens. Fill in outline with paint pen or gold acrylic paint. Attach to door with double- sided tape.

  • <p>Invite people to sit and stay for a friendly game of checkers with pumpkin game pieces of course! <br></p><p><strong>Make Pumpkin Checkers: </strong>Paint 32 squares on a large (roughly 30-inch) wood board with burnt orange craft paint. Use mini white and orange pumpkins as game pieces. </p>
    Pumpkin Checkers

    Invite people to sit and stay for a friendly game of checkers with pumpkin game pieces of course!

    Make Pumpkin Checkers: Paint 32 squares on a large (roughly 30-inch) wood board with burnt orange craft paint. Use mini white and orange pumpkins as game pieces.

  • <p>Pay homage to everyone's favorite Halloween character with this fun idea. All you need are a few vintage brooms and a witchy attitude to make it happen!</p><p><strong>Assemble the Brooms: </strong>Drill a small hole in the handle of two large outdoor brooms. Hammer five small nails in front door. Hang two brooms, right sides up, through holes. Hang a third large broom and two small “witches' brooms" by threading the bristles over the remaining three nails. </p>
    Broom Halloween Door Decorations

    Pay homage to everyone's favorite Halloween character with this fun idea. All you need are a few vintage brooms and a witchy attitude to make it happen!

    Assemble the Brooms: Drill a small hole in the handle of two large outdoor brooms. Hammer five small nails in front door. Hang two brooms, right sides up, through holes. Hang a third large broom and two small “witches' brooms" by threading the bristles over the remaining three nails.

  • <p>There's no need to go over the top with your outdoor Halloween decorations just because the neighbors did. Here, stately, elegant array of pumpkins spruces up the outside of this home beautifully. Meanwhile, a simple green garland decorates the front door. </p>
    Simple & Sophisticated Halloween Decorations

    There's no need to go over the top with your outdoor Halloween decorations just because the neighbors did. Here, stately, elegant array of pumpkins spruces up the outside of this home beautifully. Meanwhile, a simple green garland decorates the front door.

  • <p>Front doors? More like “morgue drawers.” This creepy idea will have all the kids running for the hills—and then running back for some candy.</p><p><strong>Craft the Doors: </strong>Attach three precut 20- by 30-inch pieces of foam core together with spray adhesive. Attach a piece of black paper, cut to size, to the top piece of foam core using spray adhesive. Insert the rectangular piece of two 6-inch stainless steel T-hinges between the first and second pieces of foam core on one of the short sides; “screw” in place. Place a 6 1/2-inch handle on the opposite side; “screw” in place. Cover exposed edges of the foam core with silver duct tape, folding any excess to the back. Make two more doors. Adhere to house door with heavy-duty self-adhesive Velcro. Cut five coffin shapes from black and gray kraft paper. Paint letters on gray coffins with <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-Barrel-Acrylic-Assorted-J20401/dp/B0018N6IPY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.1370%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red acrylic paint" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red acrylic paint</a> to spell “morgue” and attach to black coffins with double-sided tape. Hang a plastic chain above the door and attach coffin cutouts with hot-glue. </p>
    Morgue Door Decorations

    Front doors? More like “morgue drawers.” This creepy idea will have all the kids running for the hills—and then running back for some candy.

    Craft the Doors: Attach three precut 20- by 30-inch pieces of foam core together with spray adhesive. Attach a piece of black paper, cut to size, to the top piece of foam core using spray adhesive. Insert the rectangular piece of two 6-inch stainless steel T-hinges between the first and second pieces of foam core on one of the short sides; “screw” in place. Place a 6 1/2-inch handle on the opposite side; “screw” in place. Cover exposed edges of the foam core with silver duct tape, folding any excess to the back. Make two more doors. Adhere to house door with heavy-duty self-adhesive Velcro. Cut five coffin shapes from black and gray kraft paper. Paint letters on gray coffins with red acrylic paint to spell “morgue” and attach to black coffins with double-sided tape. Hang a plastic chain above the door and attach coffin cutouts with hot-glue.

  • <p>This Halloween set-up is so lovely, we'd leave it up all season! (Actually, that's the whole idea behind the back porch decor you see here.) </p>
    Festive Back Porch Halloween Decor

    This Halloween set-up is so lovely, we'd leave it up all season! (Actually, that's the whole idea behind the back porch decor you see here.)

  • <p>Done properly, a simple candy corn front door design will be the talk of your entire block. You can have the kids pitch in to craft this one!</p><p><strong>Craft the Door: </strong>Create a candy corn-inspired “quilt.” Paint wide stripes, using acrylic paint (we used orange, mustard, cranberry, and gray), on thick artist’s paper. Once dry, cut into equal-size triangles. Cut a 2-inch paper trim in a corresponding color. Attach to door using double- sided tape. </p>
    Candy Corn Door Decorations

    Done properly, a simple candy corn front door design will be the talk of your entire block. You can have the kids pitch in to craft this one!

    Craft the Door: Create a candy corn-inspired “quilt.” Paint wide stripes, using acrylic paint (we used orange, mustard, cranberry, and gray), on thick artist’s paper. Once dry, cut into equal-size triangles. Cut a 2-inch paper trim in a corresponding color. Attach to door using double- sided tape.

  • <p>We're spooked in the best way by this black wreath. A witch silhouette in the middle keeps it perfectly on-theme.</p><p><strong>Make the Wreath: </strong>Cut 150 6-inch-long strips of 2-inch-wide black grosgrain ribbon. Fold the strips in half and attach them to a 16-inch foam wreath form with straight pins, layering them on top of each other to create a ruffle effect. Cut out a silhouette of a witch from black kraft paper. Attach it to the center of a 16-inch round clear piece of acrylic with double-sided tape. Hot-glue the edges of the acrylic round to the back of the wreath form. Finish with a bow with long tails. </p>
    Black Ribbon Halloween Wreath

    We're spooked in the best way by this black wreath. A witch silhouette in the middle keeps it perfectly on-theme.

    Make the Wreath: Cut 150 6-inch-long strips of 2-inch-wide black grosgrain ribbon. Fold the strips in half and attach them to a 16-inch foam wreath form with straight pins, layering them on top of each other to create a ruffle effect. Cut out a silhouette of a witch from black kraft paper. Attach it to the center of a 16-inch round clear piece of acrylic with double-sided tape. Hot-glue the edges of the acrylic round to the back of the wreath form. Finish with a bow with long tails.

  • <p>Seed packets featuring fall produce add harvest charm to any front door. We love this idea for any country-dwelling family. </p>
    Seed Packet Halloween Door Decorations

    Seed packets featuring fall produce add harvest charm to any front door. We love this idea for any country-dwelling family.

  • <p>It doesn't get too much creepier than an all-black wreath. Give your guests a solemn welcome to any Halloween party with this fun DIY. </p>
    Scary Crow Wreath

    It doesn't get too much creepier than an all-black wreath. Give your guests a solemn welcome to any Halloween party with this fun DIY.

  • <p>Just because it's Halloween doesn't mean you have to treat your yard like it's the set of a horror movie! Stay original <em>and</em> keep things beautiful with Southwestern-inspired decorating ideas, which will keep your home looking pretty well into the fall season. Try filling a distressed crate with pumpkins (retro-inspired coolers work too!). You can also add a bouquet of fresh flowers to a plaid vintage Thermos, and paint pumpkins with Southwestern-inspired designs. </p>
    Retro Rustic Porch Decorations

    Just because it's Halloween doesn't mean you have to treat your yard like it's the set of a horror movie! Stay original and keep things beautiful with Southwestern-inspired decorating ideas, which will keep your home looking pretty well into the fall season. Try filling a distressed crate with pumpkins (retro-inspired coolers work too!). You can also add a bouquet of fresh flowers to a plaid vintage Thermos, and paint pumpkins with Southwestern-inspired designs.

  • <p>Create a classic country Halloween vignette on your front porch by arranging hay bales, mums, pumpkins, and dried corn stalks around your steps. Fake spiderwebs add a not-too-scary touch. </p>
    Classic Country Halloween

    Create a classic country Halloween vignette on your front porch by arranging hay bales, mums, pumpkins, and dried corn stalks around your steps. Fake spiderwebs add a not-too-scary touch.

  • <p>This black cat isn't just impressive because it's handmade (though that's a big part of the appeal). With distressed paint and a few <em>purr</em>-fectly placed, hair-raising details, it's also just a downright beautiful addition to your front porch.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://jenwoodhouse.com/diy-halloween-black-cat-wood-cutout/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House of Wood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House of Wood</a>.</strong> </p>
    DIY Black Cat Wood Cutout

    This black cat isn't just impressive because it's handmade (though that's a big part of the appeal). With distressed paint and a few purr-fectly placed, hair-raising details, it's also just a downright beautiful addition to your front porch.

    Get the tutorial at The House of Wood.

  • <p>Turn orange tissue-paper balls into proper Halloween pumpkins that can line your front porch. Simply cut facial features and stems from construction paper and apply to the balls with glue dots. </p>
    Jack-o'-Lanterns in a Jiffy

    Turn orange tissue-paper balls into proper Halloween pumpkins that can line your front porch. Simply cut facial features and stems from construction paper and apply to the balls with glue dots.

  • <p>It doesn't get easier than this: Simply add felt bats to a natural twig wreath to give trick-or-treaters a friendly fright. </p>
    Batty Front Door

    It doesn't get easier than this: Simply add felt bats to a natural twig wreath to give trick-or-treaters a friendly fright.

  • <p>Got some old spaghetti sauce jars lying around? Then you're halfway to creating this adorable vignette.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.instructables.com/id/Recycled-Jar-Jack-OLanterns/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Not So Idle Hands" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Not So Idle Hands</a>.</strong> </p>
    Recycled Jar Jack-o'-Lanterns

    Got some old spaghetti sauce jars lying around? Then you're halfway to creating this adorable vignette.

    Get the tutorial at Not So Idle Hands.

  • <p>With drilled (rather than carved) pumpkins, your life is bound to be a <em>hole</em> lot easier. To make these fun designs, simply cut a hole in the bottom of a large pumpkin, then scoop out the pulp and seeds as you normally would. Next, mark your desired pattern with an erasable wax pencil. Using a medium drill bit, punch out a dotted outline of your image. Leave approximately the same amount of space between each hole, and you're good to go!</p><p><strong><a href="http://clv.h-cdn.co/assets/cm/15/24/5578ad543ea0b_-_Pumpkins.pdf" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the template." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the template.</a> </strong> </p>
    Pumpkin With Drilled Shapes

    With drilled (rather than carved) pumpkins, your life is bound to be a hole lot easier. To make these fun designs, simply cut a hole in the bottom of a large pumpkin, then scoop out the pulp and seeds as you normally would. Next, mark your desired pattern with an erasable wax pencil. Using a medium drill bit, punch out a dotted outline of your image. Leave approximately the same amount of space between each hole, and you're good to go!

    Get the template.

  • <p>This spooky setup, fashioned from a thrifted dresser, is the perfect spot to serve treats to kiddos and cocktails to grown-ups.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.attagirlsays.com/scary-halloween-decorations-for-the-front-porch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atta Girl Says" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Atta Girl Says</a>.</strong> </p>
    Halloween Treat Table

    This spooky setup, fashioned from a thrifted dresser, is the perfect spot to serve treats to kiddos and cocktails to grown-ups.

    Get the tutorial at Atta Girl Says.

  • <p>Pumpkins, flowers, and a jack-o'-lantern (made from an old propane tank!) create a classic fall porch display. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.lizmarieblog.com/2016/09/rustic-fall-farmhouse-steps/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Liz Marie Blog" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Liz Marie Blog</a>.</strong> </p>
    Rustic Farmhouse Outdoor Halloween Decor

    Pumpkins, flowers, and a jack-o'-lantern (made from an old propane tank!) create a classic fall porch display.

    Get the tutorial at Liz Marie Blog.

  • <p>This light-up candy display is perfect for homeowners who plan to venture out on Halloween, but still want to give out goodies.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.thecreativemom.com/diy-halloween-candy-holder/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Creative Mom" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Creative Mom</a>.</strong> </p>
    Glowing Halloween Candy Holder

    This light-up candy display is perfect for homeowners who plan to venture out on Halloween, but still want to give out goodies.

    Get the tutorial at The Creative Mom.

  • <p>Welcome trick-or-treaters with these sweet signs.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.blesserhouse.com/diy-halloween-sidelight-signs-and-fall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bless'er House" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bless'er House</a>.</strong> </p>
    DIY Trick or Treat Signs for Halloween

    Welcome trick-or-treaters with these sweet signs.

    Get the tutorial at Bless'er House.

  • <p>Keep your outdoor decor simple with pumpkins, lanterns, and a sassy black cat.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.drivenbydecor.com/halloween-decorating-ikea-sallskap/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Driven by Decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Driven by Decor</a>.</strong> </p>
    Simple Outdoor Halloween Decor

    Keep your outdoor decor simple with pumpkins, lanterns, and a sassy black cat.

    Get the tutorial at Driven by Decor.

  • <p>You'll be mummy of the year when you transform your front door into this watchful monster.<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://eastcoastcreativeblog.com/2013/10/fall-halloween-porch-decor.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:East Coast Creative" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">East Coast Creative</a>.</strong> </p>
    Mummy Halloween Front Door Decor

    You'll be mummy of the year when you transform your front door into this watchful monster.

    Get the tutorial at East Coast Creative.

  • <p>Kids will have a blast tiptoeing up to this fortune-teller-themed Halloween candy dispenser. </p>
    Scary Halloween Candy Holder

    Kids will have a blast tiptoeing up to this fortune-teller-themed Halloween candy dispenser.

  • <p>Be cheery, not eerie, this year with bright colors and playful DIY accents.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://thehappyhousie.porch.com/halloween-house-tour-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Happy Housie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Happy Housie</a>.</strong> </p>
    Not Scary Outdoor Halloween Decor

    Be cheery, not eerie, this year with bright colors and playful DIY accents.

    Get the tutorial at The Happy Housie.

  • <p>An array of festive lanterns will create a warm and welcoming effect for guests.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g4855/halloween-decorating-ideas-jennifer-perkins/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial</a>.</strong> </p>
    Outdoor Halloween Lanterns

    An array of festive lanterns will create a warm and welcoming effect for guests.

    Get the tutorial.

  • <p>Repurpose these vintage wash tubs for the perfect front door decor. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://www.onsuttonplace.com/diy-galvanized-wash-tub-planters/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:On Sutton Place" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">On Sutton Place</a>.</strong> </p>
    Galvanized Wash Tub Planters

    Repurpose these vintage wash tubs for the perfect front door decor.

    Get the tutorial at On Sutton Place.

  • <p>Light up the night with these magically spooky floating hats. Kids will love them! </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.polkadotchair.com/2015/09/floating-witch-hat-luminaries.html/#_a5y_p=4332188" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Polkadot Chair" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Polkadot Chair</a>.</strong> </p>
    Floating Witch Hat Luminaries

    Light up the night with these magically spooky floating hats. Kids will love them!

    Get the tutorial at Polkadot Chair.

  • <p>Even the DIY-phobic can make their porches a little more festive for trick-or-treaters by swapping in a new doormat and adding a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g1988/fall-craft-projects/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fall wreath" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fall wreath</a>, a bale of hay, and some faux hanging bats. </p>
    Festive Front Door

    Even the DIY-phobic can make their porches a little more festive for trick-or-treaters by swapping in a new doormat and adding a fall wreath, a bale of hay, and some faux hanging bats.

  • <p>There's something extra special—and extra eerie—about DIY yard decorations. You can customize these spooky signs any way you like!<strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://jenwoodhouse.com/harvest-yard-sign/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The House of Wood" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The House of Wood</a>. </strong> </p>
    DIY Yard Skull Signs

    There's something extra special—and extra eerie—about DIY yard decorations. You can customize these spooky signs any way you like!

    Get the tutorial at The House of Wood.

  • <p>Spooky black-and-orange decorations aren't your thing? Try this pretty alternative: Place white chrysanthemums and ornamental cabbage in cream-colored apple baskets on your front lawn, and surround with white pumpkins and gourds. (Note: For a similar look minus the danger, lanterns and jack-o'-lanterns should always be lit with battery-operated lights, like these LED votives.) </p>
    Pretty in White

    Spooky black-and-orange decorations aren't your thing? Try this pretty alternative: Place white chrysanthemums and ornamental cabbage in cream-colored apple baskets on your front lawn, and surround with white pumpkins and gourds. (Note: For a similar look minus the danger, lanterns and jack-o'-lanterns should always be lit with battery-operated lights, like these LED votives.)

  • <p>These felt bats are easy to make and ensure your house looks extra spooky. All you need to do is trace a bat shape onto a piece of felt and cut it out. Repeat until you have a swarm of them! </p>
    Bat-Filled Front Door

    These felt bats are easy to make and ensure your house looks extra spooky. All you need to do is trace a bat shape onto a piece of felt and cut it out. Repeat until you have a swarm of them!

  • <p>Don't turn your hallowed-out pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns just yet! Instead, plant fall mums inside for the perfect planters to lead guests up your steps. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.17apart.com/2012/10/how-to-fall-pumpkin-planters.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:17Apart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">17Apart</a>.</strong><br></p>
    Pumpkin Planters

    Don't turn your hallowed-out pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns just yet! Instead, plant fall mums inside for the perfect planters to lead guests up your steps.

    Get the tutorial at 17Apart.

  • <p>Bare-limbed trees provide the perfect ghostly perch for jack-o'-lanterns, LED candle lanterns, and a flock of faux black crows. Make sure the tree limbs are sturdy enough to support the weight of the items you are hanging and take care not to over-decorate, which can lessen the overall effect. Funkins (Styrofoam pumpkins) are an especially good choice for this project, since they're lightweight and won't rot. </p>
    Decorated Tree Branches

    Bare-limbed trees provide the perfect ghostly perch for jack-o'-lanterns, LED candle lanterns, and a flock of faux black crows. Make sure the tree limbs are sturdy enough to support the weight of the items you are hanging and take care not to over-decorate, which can lessen the overall effect. Funkins (Styrofoam pumpkins) are an especially good choice for this project, since they're lightweight and won't rot.

  • <p>Lure visitors with a spooky doormat.</p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Purchase an indoor/outdoor needle-punch carpet. To turn it into a circle: Mark the rug's center point with a white-colored pencil<em>.</em> Measure and mark the distance from that point to a spot about half an inch from the rug's edge. Cut a piece of string to that length. Tie one end of the string to the pencil and secure the other end of the string to the rug's center point with a tack. Pull the string taut and draw a large circle onto the rug; remove the string. Cut out the circle, just inside the white pencil mark, with sharp scissors.</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Using a yardstick, evenly space and draw eight intersecting lines that cross the rug from edge to edge. Between those lines, draw arches around the mat, using our photo as a guide.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Lastly, coat the rug with a clear finishing spray, like Krylon Make It Last Clear Sealer<em>.</em> to protect your web from trick-or-treating feet. </p>
    Spiderweb Doormat

    Lure visitors with a spooky doormat.

    Step 1: Purchase an indoor/outdoor needle-punch carpet. To turn it into a circle: Mark the rug's center point with a white-colored pencil. Measure and mark the distance from that point to a spot about half an inch from the rug's edge. Cut a piece of string to that length. Tie one end of the string to the pencil and secure the other end of the string to the rug's center point with a tack. Pull the string taut and draw a large circle onto the rug; remove the string. Cut out the circle, just inside the white pencil mark, with sharp scissors.

    Step 2: Using a yardstick, evenly space and draw eight intersecting lines that cross the rug from edge to edge. Between those lines, draw arches around the mat, using our photo as a guide.

    Step 3: Lastly, coat the rug with a clear finishing spray, like Krylon Make It Last Clear Sealer. to protect your web from trick-or-treating feet.

  • <p>Give trick-or-treaters and guests a festive first impression, framing the front door with these skeletal gourds. These bottle-gourd scarecrows were painted white, with features added in black felt tip pen. Just spear them on sticks and "plant" them in Styrofoam blocks inside urns to create a festive welcome to your Halloween home. </p>
    Bottle-Gourd Scarecrows

    Give trick-or-treaters and guests a festive first impression, framing the front door with these skeletal gourds. These bottle-gourd scarecrows were painted white, with features added in black felt tip pen. Just spear them on sticks and "plant" them in Styrofoam blocks inside urns to create a festive welcome to your Halloween home.

  • <p>These carved pumpkins look as if they're reaching from beyond the grave in your front yard.</p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Select a pair of pumpkins to form each arm-hand combo. Determine which gourd will serve as the arm (usually the taller one) and trim its stem so the other pumpkin can rest securely on top. Carve a hole in the bottoms of both, scoop out the pulp, and return the cut pieces.</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Print out our <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/a3048/halloween-templates-1009/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:skeletal templates" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">skeletal templates</a> and resize on a copier, scaling the images to fit your pumpkins.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Cut out stencils as directed on the templates and affix the arm stencil to the bottom pumpkin with masking tape. Trace on the design with a felt-tip pen. Repeat the process on the other pumpkin, using the hand template. </p><p><strong>Step 4:</strong> Remove stencils, then carefully carve along the drawn lines with an X-Acto knife. Affix a battery-operated votive candle in the base of each pumpkin with adhesive. </p>
    Spooky Skeleton Pumpkins

    These carved pumpkins look as if they're reaching from beyond the grave in your front yard.

    Step 1: Select a pair of pumpkins to form each arm-hand combo. Determine which gourd will serve as the arm (usually the taller one) and trim its stem so the other pumpkin can rest securely on top. Carve a hole in the bottoms of both, scoop out the pulp, and return the cut pieces.

    Step 2: Print out our skeletal templates and resize on a copier, scaling the images to fit your pumpkins.

    Step 3: Cut out stencils as directed on the templates and affix the arm stencil to the bottom pumpkin with masking tape. Trace on the design with a felt-tip pen. Repeat the process on the other pumpkin, using the hand template.

    Step 4: Remove stencils, then carefully carve along the drawn lines with an X-Acto knife. Affix a battery-operated votive candle in the base of each pumpkin with adhesive.

  • <p>What's it take to achieve this shimmering display? Gourds, pumpkins, and a gilding kit! When all these metallic colors come together, your entrance will turn into one hot spot.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/how-to/g616/how-to-guild-a-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get the tutorial" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get the tutorial</a>.</strong> </p>
    Glittering Decor

    What's it take to achieve this shimmering display? Gourds, pumpkins, and a gilding kit! When all these metallic colors come together, your entrance will turn into one hot spot.

    Get the tutorial.

  • <p>How's this for a showstopper? A watercolor painted pumpkin is a unique, stunning addition to any front porch—and it's oh-so-unexpected too.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="https://welivedhappilyeverafter.com/watercolor-night-sky-halloween-fall-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We Lived Happily Ever After" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">We Lived Happily Ever After</a>.</strong> </p>
    DIY Watercolor Night Sky Pumpkin

    How's this for a showstopper? A watercolor painted pumpkin is a unique, stunning addition to any front porch—and it's oh-so-unexpected too.

    Get the tutorial at We Lived Happily Ever After.

  • <p class="imageContent">Spell out your greeting in mini pumpkins gathered on your porch.</p><p><strong>Step 1:</strong> Pencil letters on hollowed pumpkins (carve out the opening from the bottom).</p><p><strong>Step 2:</strong> Using a drill with a half-inch bit, bore holes to form each letter.</p><p><strong>Step 3:</strong> Hang strings of Christmas-tree lights, gathered in small bunches, to illuminate each pumpkin (unscrew bulbs where the string descends to the next row). </p>
    Pumpkin Greeting

    Spell out your greeting in mini pumpkins gathered on your porch.

    Step 1: Pencil letters on hollowed pumpkins (carve out the opening from the bottom).

    Step 2: Using a drill with a half-inch bit, bore holes to form each letter.

    Step 3: Hang strings of Christmas-tree lights, gathered in small bunches, to illuminate each pumpkin (unscrew bulbs where the string descends to the next row).

  • <p>Create a show-stopping Halloween entrance with fall leaves, pumpkins, and faux ravens. </p>
    Halloween Wonderland Set Up

    Create a show-stopping Halloween entrance with fall leaves, pumpkins, and faux ravens.

  • <p>This pretty porch makes use of its high archway with a web of bats that will delight any trick-or-treater. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://thecraftingchicks.com/festive-halloween-porch-tricks/#_a5y_p=2081354" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Crafting Chicks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Crafting Chicks</a>.</strong> </p>
    Cute But Spooky

    This pretty porch makes use of its high archway with a web of bats that will delight any trick-or-treater.

    Get the tutorial at The Crafting Chicks.

  • <p>Stack black and white Jack-o-Lanterns for an eye-catching twist day and night.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://tatertotsandjello.com/2014/10/easy-black-white-halloween-topiary-lowescreator.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tatertots & Jello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tatertots & Jello</a>.</strong> </p>
    Black-and-White Halloween Topiary

    Stack black and white Jack-o-Lanterns for an eye-catching twist day and night.

    Get the tutorial at Tatertots & Jello.

  • <p>Don't confine pumpkins to the ground: If your porch has a stable overhang, like the one pictured here, use a ladder to elevate your display by placing a few mini pumpkins overhead. </p>
    Pumpkins and Mums

    Don't confine pumpkins to the ground: If your porch has a stable overhang, like the one pictured here, use a ladder to elevate your display by placing a few mini pumpkins overhead.

  • <p>Keep arachnophobes at bay by attaching giant furry spiders to your home's facade. </p>
    Creepy Crawly Spider Facade

    Keep arachnophobes at bay by attaching giant furry spiders to your home's facade.

  • <p>Have a bench on your front porch? Seat a life-size skeleton (the one pictured is from Pottery Barn) there to greet guests as they approach your front door. </p>
    Skeleton Greeter

    Have a bench on your front porch? Seat a life-size skeleton (the one pictured is from Pottery Barn) there to greet guests as they approach your front door.

  • <p>Craft an oversize spiderweb above your front porch with <a href="http://www.instructables.com/id/Gigantic-Halloween-Spider-Web/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clothesline style rope" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">clothesline style rope</a> or by simply tying together strands of white Christmas tinsel garland. Don't have great DIY skills? Buy a giant spiderweb for your home on Etsy. </p>
    Giant Spiderweb

    Craft an oversize spiderweb above your front porch with clothesline style rope or by simply tying together strands of white Christmas tinsel garland. Don't have great DIY skills? Buy a giant spiderweb for your home on Etsy.

  • <p>Make a new canning-ring pumpkin look vintage with brown and orange acrylic paint and sandpaper.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://lollyjane.com/faux-aged-canning-ring-pumpkin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lolly Jane" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lolly Jane</a>.</strong> </p>
    Canning Ring Pumpkin

    Make a new canning-ring pumpkin look vintage with brown and orange acrylic paint and sandpaper.

    Get the tutorial at Lolly Jane.

  • <p>Create this ultra spooky setup with long branches and tied-on ravens. Though fake, they look almost real enough to terrify the neighbors!<br></p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.createcraftlove.com/raven-inspired-halloween-porch/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Create Craft Love" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Create Craft Love</a>.</strong> </p>
    Raven Porch

    Create this ultra spooky setup with long branches and tied-on ravens. Though fake, they look almost real enough to terrify the neighbors!

    Get the tutorial at Create Craft Love.

  • <p>Too busy to decorate for Halloween? Just set a few un-carved pumpkins on your doorstep and arrange berry branches cut from your yard inside vintage tin buckets. Done! </p>
    Easy Front Porch Decorations

    Too busy to decorate for Halloween? Just set a few un-carved pumpkins on your doorstep and arrange berry branches cut from your yard inside vintage tin buckets. Done!

  • <p>These refined decorations in pure white add a touch of chic to any porch.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://erin-artandgardens.blogspot.com/2011/10/white-chenille-punkins.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin's Art and Gardens" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Erin's Art and Gardens</a>.</strong> </p>
    White Chenille Pumpkins

    These refined decorations in pure white add a touch of chic to any porch.

    Get the tutorial at Erin's Art and Gardens.

  • <p>These little pumpkins are so cute and simple—perfect for outdoor decor.</p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://www.thoughtsfromalice.com/2014/09/vintage-thread-ball-mini-pumpkins.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thoughts from Alice" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thoughts from Alice</a>.</strong> </p>
    Miniature Thread Ball Pumpkins

    These little pumpkins are so cute and simple—perfect for outdoor decor.

    Get the tutorial at Thoughts from Alice.

  • <p>Made from picket fence pieces, this Halloween countdown sign is the perfect way to drum up excitement for the holiday. Use chalkboard paint where your numbers will go, so you can update it each day. </p><p><strong>Get the tutorial at <a href="http://priscillas2000.blogspot.ca/2013/10/picket-fence-halloween-countdown.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Priscillas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Priscillas</a>.</strong> </p>
    Picket Fence Countdown Sign

    Made from picket fence pieces, this Halloween countdown sign is the perfect way to drum up excitement for the holiday. Use chalkboard paint where your numbers will go, so you can update it each day.

    Get the tutorial at Priscillas.

