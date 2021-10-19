Impress the Neighbors with These DIY Outdoor Halloween Decorations

The Canadian Press

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Manchester City put on a dominant display of slick passing and movement to rout Club Brugge 5-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League. Following its loss to Paris Saint-Germain last month, Pep Guardiola's team recovered in style, making things look easy against opponents who were overwhelmed from the start and were forced to defend throughout the match. City has six points from three games, two more than Brugge, which slumped to its first Group A defeat. PSG was playing last-