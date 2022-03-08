Sophie Turner Stuns At Louis Vuitton Show In Leather Pinafore Dress And Crop Top

  • <p>Making her red carpet debut at a low-key event for a relatively new show called <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a26659648/game-of-thrones-season-8-trailer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Game of Thrones" class="link ">Game of Thrones</a> at 16 years old, little did we - and likely, <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a29083259/sophie-turner-survivor/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophie Turner" class="link ">Sophie Turner</a> - know she would be one of the most sought after appearances on the red carpet eight years later.</p><p>From little black dresses in 2012 to custom Louis Vuitton gowns in the present day, we take a look back at Sophie Turner's most memorable looks. </p>
  • <p>The 26-year-old actor, who recently dyed her hair bright red, looked incredibly chic in a leather pinafore dress and a white crop top, styled with a black Louis Vuitton bag and bright red open-toe sandals. </p>
    March 2022 - Sophie Turner attends Louis Vuitton PFW show with Joe Jonas

    The 26-year-old actor, who recently dyed her hair bright red, looked incredibly chic in a leather pinafore dress and a white crop top, styled with a black Louis Vuitton bag and bright red open-toe sandals.

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a31182696/sophie-turner-elle-uk-april/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sophie Turner" class="link ">Sophie Turner</a> proves her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a34009160/sophie-turner-joe-jonas-parenting-timeline-willa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cool mum status" class="link ">cool mum status</a> while out for lunch in L.A. with husband Joe Jonas in a pair of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/trends/a32337/best-denim-jeans-style-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:'Mom' jeans with XL pockets" class="link ">'Mom' jeans with XL pockets</a>. The 25-year-old dressed up her casual combination of baggy jeans and white tank with a pair of lime green mules and matching handbag for the date. </p>
    April 2021 - Sophie Turner on lunch date with Joe Jonas

    Sophie Turner proves her cool mum status while out for lunch in L.A. with husband Joe Jonas in a pair of 'Mom' jeans with XL pockets. The 25-year-old dressed up her casual combination of baggy jeans and white tank with a pair of lime green mules and matching handbag for the date.

  • <p>The actor wore a hot pink column dress by Louis Vuitton to present at the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/g30592353/sag-awards-best-dressed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2020 SAG awards." class="link ">2020 SAG awards.</a></p>
    January 2020 - Sophie Turner At The SAG Awards

    The actor wore a hot pink column dress by Louis Vuitton to present at the 2020 SAG awards.

  • <p>At the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Turner not only received the 'Hollywood Rising Star Award' but also wowed in a one-shoulder dress by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    September 2019 - Sophie Turner At Film Festival

    At the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Turner not only received the 'Hollywood Rising Star Award' but also wowed in a one-shoulder dress by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>Turner attended a photocall of her film 'Heavy' at the French film festival (Deaville American) in a chic black outfit injected with a dash of colour by way of the pink jacket, all by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    September 2019 - Sophie Turner At Film Festival

    Turner attended a photocall of her film 'Heavy' at the French film festival (Deaville American) in a chic black outfit injected with a dash of colour by way of the pink jacket, all by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>Attending the Emmys, where she was nominated for her role as Sansa Stark in GOT, Turner wore a pale pink dress by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    September 2019 - Sophie Turner At The Emmys

    Attending the Emmys, where she was nominated for her role as Sansa Stark in GOT, Turner wore a pale pink dress by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>The actor was spotted in a cream-coloured suit by Tibi and cat-eye sunglasses, designed by Turner's stylist Kate Young for Tura, outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in Los Angeles.</p>
    June 2019 - Sophie Turner in LA

    The actor was spotted in a cream-coloured suit by Tibi and cat-eye sunglasses, designed by Turner's stylist Kate Young for Tura, outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios in Los Angeles.

  • <p>To support her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g28321472/sophie-turner-and-joe-jonas-a-list-couples-best-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:husband Joe Jonas" class="link ">husband Joe Jonas</a> at the screening of the Jonas Brothers documentary, Turner wore a chainmail dress bu Paco Rabanne.</p>
    June 2019 - Sophie Turner At The 'Chasing Happiness' Premiere

    To support her husband Joe Jonas at the screening of the Jonas Brothers documentary, Turner wore a chainmail dress bu Paco Rabanne.

  • <p>At the Dark Phoenix premiere at the famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Turner wore a stunning midi dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.</p>
    June 2019 - Sophie Turner At 'Dark Phoenix' premiere

    At the Dark Phoenix premiere at the famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Turner wore a stunning midi dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>For an X Men: Dark Phoenix fan event in London, Turner kept things casual yet chic in a jeans and crop top combination by Louis Vuitton.</p>
    May 2019 - Sophie Turner In London

    For an X Men: Dark Phoenix fan event in London, Turner kept things casual yet chic in a jeans and crop top combination by Louis Vuitton.

  • <p>The actor and her beau, Joe Jonas, matched in a geometric style print by Louis Vuitton for the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g27305413/met-gala-2019-dresses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2019 Met Gala." class="link ">2019 Met Gala.</a></p>
    May 2019 - Sophie Turner At The Met Gala

    The actor and her beau, Joe Jonas, matched in a geometric style print by Louis Vuitton for the 2019 Met Gala.

  • <p>The star wore a Louis Vuitton print jumpsuit to cheer on her beau as the Jonas Brothers performed at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas. Straight after the event, the night took an even more exciting turn when Turner and Jonas went and got married in a small ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator.</p>
    May 2019 - Sophie Turner At The Billboard Awards

    The star wore a Louis Vuitton print jumpsuit to cheer on her beau as the Jonas Brothers performed at the awards ceremony in Las Vegas. Straight after the event, the night took an even more exciting turn when Turner and Jonas went and got married in a small ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator.

  • <p>Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for an X Men photocall, Turner looked incredible in a Mugler little black dress.</p>
    April 2019 - Sophie Turner In Paris

    Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower for an X Men photocall, Turner looked incredible in a Mugler little black dress.

  • <p>For the final season premiere in New York City, Turner looked ready to celebrate in a Louis Vuitton dress.</p>
    April 2019 - Sophie Turner At The 'Game of Thrones' Premiere

    For the final season premiere in New York City, Turner looked ready to celebrate in a Louis Vuitton dress.

  • <p>To attend the fan convention in Anaheim, California, Turner wore a blue skater dress by Mugler.</p>
    March 2019 - Sophie Turner At WonderCon

    To attend the fan convention in Anaheim, California, Turner wore a blue skater dress by Mugler.

  • <p>Attending the Vanity Fair afterparty at the Oscars, Turner went for a metallic Louis Vuitton dress.</p>
    February 2019 - Sophie Turner At The Oscars

    Attending the Vanity Fair afterparty at the Oscars, Turner went for a metallic Louis Vuitton dress.

  • <p>Attending the Roc-Nation pre-Grammys brunch hosted by Jay-Z in LA, Turner wore a crisp cream tonal shirt and trousers by Victoria Beckham.</p>
    February 2019 - Sophie Turner At The Pre-Grammy's Brunch

    Attending the Roc-Nation pre-Grammys brunch hosted by Jay-Z in LA, Turner wore a crisp cream tonal shirt and trousers by Victoria Beckham.

  • <p>To sit front row at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Turner – of course – wore the brand's designs opting for a T-shirt, mini skirt and thigh-high boots by Nicolas Ghesquière.</p>
    October 2018 - Sophie Turner During Paris Fashion Week

    To sit front row at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, Turner – of course – wore the brand's designs opting for a T-shirt, mini skirt and thigh-high boots by Nicolas Ghesquière.

  • <p>The Louis Vuitton favourite wore the brand when she took her front row seat to view the 2019 Cruise Collection in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.</p>
    May 2018 - Sophie Turner At Louis Vuitton Cruise

    The Louis Vuitton favourite wore the brand when she took her front row seat to view the 2019 Cruise Collection in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France.

  • <p>The Brit kept things cool in jeans, a T-shirt, trainers and a red coat when she headed out in New York's East Village.</p>
    February 2018 - Sophie Turner In New York

    The Brit kept things cool in jeans, a T-shirt, trainers and a red coat when she headed out in New York's East Village.

  • <p>To attend the Met Gala in 2017 - where the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Commes des Garcons - Turner wore this cream printed Louis Vuitton gown.</p>
    May 2017 - Sophie Turner At The Met Gala

    To attend the Met Gala in 2017 - where the theme was Rei Kawakubo/Commes des Garcons - Turner wore this cream printed Louis Vuitton gown.

  • <p>Turner wore a black and silver sequin gown by Louis Vuitton at the awards in London.</p>
    February 2017 - Sophie Turner At The BAFTAs

    Turner wore a black and silver sequin gown by Louis Vuitton at the awards in London.

  • <p>The star wore a Louis Vuitton co-ord to Variety's Celebratory Brunch for award nominees in West Hollywood.</p>
    January 2017 - Sophie Turner At Variety event

    The star wore a Louis Vuitton co-ord to Variety's Celebratory Brunch for award nominees in West Hollywood.

  • <p>The actor matched her vampy-red lip to her Louis Vuitton slip gown featuring mismatched straps in 2017.</p>
    January 2017 - Sophie Turner At The SAG Awards

    The actor matched her vampy-red lip to her Louis Vuitton slip gown featuring mismatched straps in 2017.

  • <p>The actor wore a monochrome and net Louis Vuitton look to kick off the awards season in 2017. </p>
    January 2017 - Sophie Turner At The Golden Globes

    The actor wore a monochrome and net Louis Vuitton look to kick off the awards season in 2017.

  • <p>Wearing an all-black turtleneck, mini skirt and biker boots to sign autographs San Diego in the summer of 2016.</p>
    July 2016 - Sophie Turner At Comic Con

    Wearing an all-black turtleneck, mini skirt and biker boots to sign autographs San Diego in the summer of 2016.

  • <p>The star enjoyed a day out at the polo at Coworth Park in a monochrome cardigan and dress.</p>
    May 2016 - Sophie Turner At The Polo

    The star enjoyed a day out at the polo at Coworth Park in a monochrome cardigan and dress.

  • <p>The actor wore a royal blue Galvan dress with a cutout for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.</p>
    February 2016 - Sophie Turner At The Oscars after party

    The actor wore a royal blue Galvan dress with a cutout for the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

  • <p>To suit her Sansa Stark flame-red hair, Turner wore a sage Galvan dress with Louboutin heels to the 2016 Oscars.</p>
    February 2016 - Sophie Turner At The Oscars

    To suit her Sansa Stark flame-red hair, Turner wore a sage Galvan dress with Louboutin heels to the 2016 Oscars.

  • <p>For a SAG event at LA's Chateau Marmont, Turner wore a sheer red printed top and matched it with a leather-look white mini skirt.</p>
    January 2016 - Sophie Turner At SAG event

    For a SAG event at LA's Chateau Marmont, Turner wore a sheer red printed top and matched it with a leather-look white mini skirt.

  • <p>The actor went tonal with an all-cream look when visiting the BBC Radio 2 studios in the UK capital. </p>
    May 2016 - Sophie Turner In London

    The actor went tonal with an all-cream look when visiting the BBC Radio 2 studios in the UK capital.

  • <p>The GOT star departed from a dress to wear a blue bandeau top and black high-waisted trousers by Galvan with a Forevermark diamond necklace.</p>
    September 2015 - Sophie Turner At The Emmys

    The GOT star departed from a dress to wear a blue bandeau top and black high-waisted trousers by Galvan with a Forevermark diamond necklace.

  • <p>Turner wore an asymmetric black midi dress by Osman and Christian Louboutin shoes.</p>
    January 2015 - Sophie Turner At The SAG Awards

    Turner wore an asymmetric black midi dress by Osman and Christian Louboutin shoes.

  • <p>Nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Game of Thrones, Turner wore a two-piece design by Dolce & Gabbana.</p>
    January 2014 - Sophie Turner At The SAG Awards

    Nominated as part of the ensemble cast for Game of Thrones, Turner wore a two-piece design by Dolce & Gabbana.

  • <p>The actor attended the BAFTA Craft Awards at The Brewery in London.</p>
    April 2013 - Sophie Turner At A BAFTA event

    The actor attended the BAFTA Craft Awards at The Brewery in London.

  • <p>To attend the ELLE style awards at The Savoy, Turner wore a little black dress.</p>
    February 2013 - Sophie Turner At The ELLE Style Awards

    To attend the ELLE style awards at The Savoy, Turner wore a little black dress.

  • <p>To celebrate the DVD release of the first season of Game of Thrones in London, Turner wore a black sheer dress, tights with red pumps and a clutch in one of her first red carpet appearances.</p>
    February 2012 - Sophie Turner At 'Game of Thrones' Party

    To celebrate the DVD release of the first season of Game of Thrones in London, Turner wore a black sheer dress, tights with red pumps and a clutch in one of her first red carpet appearances.

Sophie Turner's most memorable and magical red carpet and street style looks throughout the years.

