35 American Towns That Look Straight Out of Europe

  • <p>Before you shell out hundreds (or, most likely, thousands) of dollars traveling across the ocean, you may want to look closer to home: There are plenty of <a href="http://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3655/small-american-town-destinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cities in the United States" class="link ">cities in the United States</a> that look just like those quaint, historic destinations in Europe. You're going to want to go to all of them, so start saving now!</p>
    1/36

    35 American Towns That Look Straight Out of Europe

    Before you shell out hundreds (or, most likely, thousands) of dollars traveling across the ocean, you may want to look closer to home: There are plenty of cities in the United States that look just like those quaint, historic destinations in Europe. You're going to want to go to all of them, so start saving now!

    Harald Sund - Getty Images
  • <p>Back in 1845, this village was <a href="https://www.visittheusa.com/experience/frankenmuth-michigan-family-fun-michigans-little-bavaria" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:founded as a Bavarian mission colony for Lutherans" class="link ">founded as a Bavarian mission colony for Lutherans</a>, and today it's known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." The town is famous for Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which claims it's the largest Christmas store in the world.</p>
    2/36

    Frankenmuth, Michigan

    Back in 1845, this village was founded as a Bavarian mission colony for Lutherans, and today it's known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." The town is famous for Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which claims it's the largest Christmas store in the world.

    ehrlif - Getty Images
  • <p>Just two hours from Seattle is Leavenworth, which looks like it was plucked out of Germany and dropped in the mountains of Washington. It's modeled after a small Bavarian village and is the dreamiest escape, especially during the holidays.</p>
    3/36

    Leavenworth, Washington

    Just two hours from Seattle is Leavenworth, which looks like it was plucked out of Germany and dropped in the mountains of Washington. It's modeled after a small Bavarian village and is the dreamiest escape, especially during the holidays.

    Connie Coleman - Getty Images
  • <p>If you've ever wanted to visit Tuscany, Healdsburg is your next best bet. It falls along the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:same line of latitude" class="link ">same line of latitude</a> as the Italian region, so it has a similar climate and grows a ton of Tuscan wine varieties. The town's Italian cuisine is also not to be missed. </p>
    4/36

    Healdsburg, California

    If you've ever wanted to visit Tuscany, Healdsburg is your next best bet. It falls along the same line of latitude as the Italian region, so it has a similar climate and grows a ton of Tuscan wine varieties. The town's Italian cuisine is also not to be missed.

    Ed Reschke - Getty Images
  • <p>Known as the Danish capital of America, this <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a7591/fairytale-christmas-carmel-ca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:charming town" class="link ">charming town</a> is filled with quaint shops and even an iconic white and red windmill. The name means "sunny fields" in Danish, which is appropriate for the warm, California weather.</p>
    5/36

    Solvang, California

    Known as the Danish capital of America, this charming town is filled with quaint shops and even an iconic white and red windmill. The name means "sunny fields" in Danish, which is appropriate for the warm, California weather.

    George Rose - Getty Images
  • <p>Since this city was founded back in 1565 by Spanish settlers, it's no surprise it's filled with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a37595166/hispanic-heritage-month-latinx-interior-designers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spanish colonial architecture" class="link ">Spanish colonial architecture</a>, like cobblestone streets and balconies. It's also known as the oldest city in the United States.</p>
    6/36

    St. Augustine, Florida

    Since this city was founded back in 1565 by Spanish settlers, it's no surprise it's filled with Spanish colonial architecture, like cobblestone streets and balconies. It's also known as the oldest city in the United States.

    SeanPavonePhoto - Getty Images
  • <p>You're probably most familiar with this town for its amazing ski resorts, but did you know it was inspired by the town of Zermatt, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3183/switzerland-snow-landscape-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Switzerland" class="link ">Switzerland</a>, which is located the base of the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/news/a6675/null-stern-swiss-hotel-without-walls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Swiss Alps" class="link ">Swiss Alps</a>? That's why you'll find architecture like decorative balconies and detailed woodwork everywhere you look.</p>
    7/36

    Vail, Colorado

    You're probably most familiar with this town for its amazing ski resorts, but did you know it was inspired by the town of Zermatt, Switzerland, which is located the base of the Swiss Alps? That's why you'll find architecture like decorative balconies and detailed woodwork everywhere you look.

    Adventure_Photo - Getty Images
  • <p>The Dutch-style architecture and huge windmill located in the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3655/small-american-town-destinations/?slide=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:center of this quiet town" class="link ">center of this quiet town</a> are some of the reasons this Midwest city will make you feel like you're in the Netherlands. Insider tip: Visit during May to experience the famous <a href="https://www.visitpella.com/tulip-time-faq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tulip Time Festival" class="link ">Tulip Time Festival</a>.</p>
    8/36

    Pella, Iowa

    The Dutch-style architecture and huge windmill located in the center of this quiet town are some of the reasons this Midwest city will make you feel like you're in the Netherlands. Insider tip: Visit during May to experience the famous Tulip Time Festival.

    Christa Boaz - Getty Images
  • <p>Since <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g4458/the-most-beautiful-small-towns-in-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this city" class="link ">this city</a> was founded by French colonists and then ceded to Spain in the Treaty of Paris, it feels like a unique mix of both countries. The wrought iron balconies and the famous Jackson Square are both French influences.</p>
    9/36

    New Orleans, Louisiana

    Since this city was founded by French colonists and then ceded to Spain in the Treaty of Paris, it feels like a unique mix of both countries. The wrought iron balconies and the famous Jackson Square are both French influences.

    f11photo - Getty Images
  • <p>It's impossible to ignore the comparisons between this California town and the famous one in Italy. Both are full of canals and bridges (<a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3767/best-canal-cities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:like these cities!" class="link ">like these cities!</a>), except the waterways in the United States-based destination were man-made. Still, it's a sight to behold.</p>
    10/36

    Venice, California

    It's impossible to ignore the comparisons between this California town and the famous one in Italy. Both are full of canals and bridges (like these cities!), except the waterways in the United States-based destination were man-made. Still, it's a sight to behold.

    Alexander Spatari - Getty Images
  • <p>Forget Santorini: This Gulf Coast town feels like it's a charming Eastern Mediterranean island. Tons of Greek immigrants flocked here at the turn of the 20th century and the town still prides itself on having the largest Greek-American community in the country.</p>
    11/36

    Tarpon Springs, Florida

    Forget Santorini: This Gulf Coast town feels like it's a charming Eastern Mediterranean island. Tons of Greek immigrants flocked here at the turn of the 20th century and the town still prides itself on having the largest Greek-American community in the country.

    DeborahMaxemow - Getty Images
  • <p>Named after Montpelier, France, this gorgeous town was founded in 1781 and is rich in history. Its French-style buildings and dazzling fall foliage make it a must-see.</p>
    12/36

    Montpelier, Vermont

    Named after Montpelier, France, this gorgeous town was founded in 1781 and is rich in history. Its French-style buildings and dazzling fall foliage make it a must-see.

    SeanPavonePhoto - Getty Images
  • <p>It's hard to believe this town is only 90 minutes from <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a37763146/what-to-do-in-atlanta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atlanta" class="link ">Atlanta</a>. Located right next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, this city was transformed into an Alpine-inspired village in the 1960s to attract more visitors.</p>
    13/36

    Helen, Georgia

    It's hard to believe this town is only 90 minutes from Atlanta. Located right next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, this city was transformed into an Alpine-inspired village in the 1960s to attract more visitors.

    ampueroleonardo - Getty Images
  • <p>Since the Country Club Plaza in this downtown area was architecturally designed to mimic the city of Seville, you'll feel like you just walked off of a plane and into Spain. The towers and courtyards might distract from the fact that you're more likely to find BBQ than tapas.</p>
    14/36

    Kansas City, Missouri

    Since the Country Club Plaza in this downtown area was architecturally designed to mimic the city of Seville, you'll feel like you just walked off of a plane and into Spain. The towers and courtyards might distract from the fact that you're more likely to find BBQ than tapas.

    Derek Slagle - Getty Images
  • <p>This small town was handpicked by German immigrants for its close proximity to the Missouri River, which reminded them of their beloved Rhine River. The climate also made the location ideal for winemaking and today there tons of local wineries in the area.</p>
    15/36

    Hermann, Missouri

    This small town was handpicked by German immigrants for its close proximity to the Missouri River, which reminded them of their beloved Rhine River. The climate also made the location ideal for winemaking and today there tons of local wineries in the area.

    John Elk - Getty Images
  • <p>Even though this town is the definition of Southern, it's also filled with countless similarities to European cities, like grand churches, cobblestone streets, and short, colorful buildings. Not to mention it was named after King Charles II of England.</p>
    16/36

    Charleston, South Carolina

    Even though this town is the definition of Southern, it's also filled with countless similarities to European cities, like grand churches, cobblestone streets, and short, colorful buildings. Not to mention it was named after King Charles II of England.

    Peter Unger - Getty Images
  • <p>The name of this town says it all: It's a little slice of the Netherlands and was founded by Dutch settlers back in 1847. It's also home to the DeZwaan Windmill, which is the <a href="https://www.michigan.org/article/trip-idea/take-look-inside-dezwaan-windmill-holland-michigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:only authentic working Dutch windmill" class="link ">only authentic working Dutch windmill</a> in the United States.</p>
    17/36

    Holland, Michigan

    The name of this town says it all: It's a little slice of the Netherlands and was founded by Dutch settlers back in 1847. It's also home to the DeZwaan Windmill, which is the only authentic working Dutch windmill in the United States.

    csterken - Getty Images
  • <p>German immigrant settlers founded this town in 1846, which is why it's known for its mix of <a href="https://www.visitfredericksburgtx.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:German heritage with Texan hospitality" class="link ">German heritage with Texan hospitality</a> (an unbeatable combination). Throughout the town you'll find tons of specialty shops and biergartens.</p>
    18/36

    Fredericksburg, Texas

    German immigrant settlers founded this town in 1846, which is why it's known for its mix of German heritage with Texan hospitality (an unbeatable combination). Throughout the town you'll find tons of specialty shops and biergartens.

    dlewis33 - Getty Images
  • <p>Poulsbo was founded in the 1880s by a Norwegian immigrant, Jørgen Eliason. Ever since, it's been known as "<a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Norway on the Fjord" class="link ">Little Norway on the Fjord</a>." Everything from the architecture to the beer halls to the annual Viking Festival is inspired by Scandinavian culture. </p>
    19/36

    Poulsbo, Washington

    Poulsbo was founded in the 1880s by a Norwegian immigrant, Jørgen Eliason. Ever since, it's been known as "Little Norway on the Fjord." Everything from the architecture to the beer halls to the annual Viking Festival is inspired by Scandinavian culture.

    bpperry - Getty Images
  • <p>While every neighborhood of Manhattan looks different, SoHo specifically has a European vibe. Its columned buildings and cobblestone streets will make you feel like you're in Belgium. In fact, the type of stone used is called <a href="https://sohobroadway.org/soho-broadway-block-by-belgian-block/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belgian block" class="link ">Belgian block</a>. </p>
    20/36

    SoHo, New York City, New York

    While every neighborhood of Manhattan looks different, SoHo specifically has a European vibe. Its columned buildings and cobblestone streets will make you feel like you're in Belgium. In fact, the type of stone used is called Belgian block.

    Alexander Spatari - Getty Images
  • <p>This quaint little town has a big Polish influence. In fact, even the green points on top of this church resemble St. Andrew's Church in Kraków. Every year, New Britain hosts the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Poland Festival" class="link ">Little Poland Festival</a> celebrating the country's best food, music, and dance. </p>
    21/36

    New Britain, Connecticut

    This quaint little town has a big Polish influence. In fact, even the green points on top of this church resemble St. Andrew's Church in Kraków. Every year, New Britain hosts the Little Poland Festival celebrating the country's best food, music, and dance.

    DenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
  • <p>The City of Brotherly Love's City Hall—built in the 1800s—is a French-style masterpiece. Its Victorian elements <a href="https://www.phila.gov/virtualch/body_pages/history.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drew inspiration" class="link ">drew inspiration</a> from both the Palais des Tuileries and the Louvre in Paris.</p>
    22/36

    Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    The City of Brotherly Love's City Hall—built in the 1800s—is a French-style masterpiece. Its Victorian elements drew inspiration from both the Palais des Tuileries and the Louvre in Paris.

    f11photo - Getty Images
  • <p>As the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oldest permanent European settlement" class="link ">oldest permanent European settlement</a> of the Louisiana Purchase territory, Natchitoches is a special town. French culture has remained there ever since its founding in 1714, especially in the Historic Landmark District.</p>
    23/36

    Natchitoches, Louisiana

    As the oldest permanent European settlement of the Louisiana Purchase territory, Natchitoches is a special town. French culture has remained there ever since its founding in 1714, especially in the Historic Landmark District.

    mkkerr - Getty Images
  • <p>There's a mini version of the Palace of Versailles right on Long Island. The French-style chateau, named <a href="https://www.oheka.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oheka Castle" class="link ">Oheka Castle</a>, is the second-largest home ever built in America. Fun fact: The enormous estate is where Kevin Jonas got married and where Taylor Swift filmed part of her "Blank Space" music video.</p>
    24/36

    Huntington, New York

    There's a mini version of the Palace of Versailles right on Long Island. The French-style chateau, named Oheka Castle, is the second-largest home ever built in America. Fun fact: The enormous estate is where Kevin Jonas got married and where Taylor Swift filmed part of her "Blank Space" music video.

    Marlon Trottmann - Getty Images
  • <p>There's history on every corner of Boston—especially Acorn Street. It's one of the most photographed places in the city, as it gives visitors a taste of old England. The brick buildings, cobblestones, and lanterns all are reminiscent of the most charming parts of Britain. </p>
    25/36

    Boston, Massachusetts

    There's history on every corner of Boston—especially Acorn Street. It's one of the most photographed places in the city, as it gives visitors a taste of old England. The brick buildings, cobblestones, and lanterns all are reminiscent of the most charming parts of Britain.

    Sean Pavone - Getty Images
  • <p>Between the mountains and the beaches and the endless string of seaside homes, it's no wonder Santa Barbara is called "The American Riviera." The bright, cheerful town gives off major southern France vibes. Those red rooftops, meanwhile, serve Spanish Mediterranean flair. </p>
    26/36

    Santa Barbara, California

    Between the mountains and the beaches and the endless string of seaside homes, it's no wonder Santa Barbara is called "The American Riviera." The bright, cheerful town gives off major southern France vibes. Those red rooftops, meanwhile, serve Spanish Mediterranean flair.

    bpperry - Getty Images
  • <p>Lindsborg, founded in 1869, is also known as "<a href="https://www.lindsborgcity.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Sweden USA" class="link ">Little Sweden USA</a>." The town is filled with art galleries and restaurants that celebrate Swedish culture, as well as <a href="https://www.hemslojd.com/blog/dala-horses-and-lindsborg.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dala horses" class="link ">Dala horses</a>—an ancient folk art tradition. Swedish pioneers brought them to Lindsborg to remind them of their home country.</p>
    27/36

    Lindsborg, Kansas

    Lindsborg, founded in 1869, is also known as "Little Sweden USA." The town is filled with art galleries and restaurants that celebrate Swedish culture, as well as Dala horses—an ancient folk art tradition. Swedish pioneers brought them to Lindsborg to remind them of their home country.

    Jigar Patel - Getty Images
  • <p>Newport brings the romantic feel of the French Riviera to the United States. The elements of Nice, France can be seen in everything from the town's <a href="https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/us-cities-that-are-full-of-european-charm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gilded Age mansions" class="link ">Gilded Age mansions</a> to its seaside Cliff Walk.</p>
    28/36

    Newport, Rhode Island

    Newport brings the romantic feel of the French Riviera to the United States. The elements of Nice, France can be seen in everything from the town's Gilded Age mansions to its seaside Cliff Walk.

    Pyroe - Getty Images
  • <p>Both the Golden Gate's shape and bright red color is extremely similar to the Ponte 25 de Abril suspension bridge in Lisbon, Portugal. The two areas even share a love of cable cars, pastel buildings, and waterside shops. </p>
    29/36

    San Francisco, California

    Both the Golden Gate's shape and bright red color is extremely similar to the Ponte 25 de Abril suspension bridge in Lisbon, Portugal. The two areas even share a love of cable cars, pastel buildings, and waterside shops.

    Nirian - Getty Images
  • <p>Hocking Hills State Park is like Scotland's famous landscape, complete with its lush greenery and waterfalls as far as the eye can see. It's a beautiful spot to visit for a hiking adventure.</p>
    30/36

    Hocking Hills, Ohio

    Hocking Hills State Park is like Scotland's famous landscape, complete with its lush greenery and waterfalls as far as the eye can see. It's a beautiful spot to visit for a hiking adventure.

    saffiresblue - Getty Images
  • <p>This adorable town was once <a href="https://www.farandwide.com/s/american-cities-similar-europe-46139fc2402a4083" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a major port" class="link ">a major port</a> for colonial Britain, so it makes sense why the streets still have an English feel. The brick homes, tree-lined sidewalks, and small shops all add to the charm. </p>
    31/36

    Old Town Alexandria, Virginia

    This adorable town was once a major port for colonial Britain, so it makes sense why the streets still have an English feel. The brick homes, tree-lined sidewalks, and small shops all add to the charm.

    Grace Cary - Getty Images
  • <p>Once you know that a French architect named Pierre Charles L’Enfant designed the city in the 1700s, it's hard to miss its Parisian influence. From its <a href="https://sah-archipedia.org/buildings/DC-01-ML10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:European-style, dome-shaped Jefferson Memorial" class="link ">European-style, dome-shaped Jefferson Memorial</a> to its many calming gardens, the nation's capital could be the perfect place to feel far away. </p>
    32/36

    Washington, D.C.

    Once you know that a French architect named Pierre Charles L’Enfant designed the city in the 1700s, it's hard to miss its Parisian influence. From its European-style, dome-shaped Jefferson Memorial to its many calming gardens, the nation's capital could be the perfect place to feel far away.

    Sean Pavone - Getty Images
  • <p>If this New Ulm clocktower gives any indication, nearly everything in the town is inspired by Germany. The Gothic architecture, the famous Hermann Monument, the beer—it's all Germany, all the time. </p>
    33/36

    New Ulm, Minnesota

    If this New Ulm clocktower gives any indication, nearly everything in the town is inspired by Germany. The Gothic architecture, the famous Hermann Monument, the beer—it's all Germany, all the time.

    jferrer - Getty Images
  • <p>It's been said that Portland has a Berlin-like feel, with its Gothic-style St. Johns Bridge and waterside buildings. Even the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theparkingspot.com%2Fblog%2Fus-cities-that-feel-like-european-destinations&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40880580%2Ftop-american-towns-that-look-like-europe%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bike-friendly streets" class="link ">bike-friendly streets</a> and love of beer all give off the German allure.</p>
    34/36

    Portland, Oregon

    It's been said that Portland has a Berlin-like feel, with its Gothic-style St. Johns Bridge and waterside buildings. Even the bike-friendly streets and love of beer all give off the German allure.

    DaveAlan - Getty Images
  • <p>The rolling turquoise waves and mountainous terrain of Oahu looks nearly identical to the Azores region of Portugal. If you're lucky enough to visit this island, be ready for tons of fishing, tall cliffs to climb, and plenty of relaxation.</p>
    35/36

    Oahu, Hawaii

    The rolling turquoise waves and mountainous terrain of Oahu looks nearly identical to the Azores region of Portugal. If you're lucky enough to visit this island, be ready for tons of fishing, tall cliffs to climb, and plenty of relaxation.

    tankbmb - Getty Images
  • <p>While Las Vegas is no small town, it's the place to go to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain without leaving the U.S. The iconic Strip is filled with other international landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower.</p>
    36/36

    Las Vegas, Nevada

    While Las Vegas is no small town, it's the place to go to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain without leaving the U.S. The iconic Strip is filled with other international landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower.

    George Rose - Getty Images
<p>Before you shell out hundreds (or, most likely, thousands) of dollars traveling across the ocean, you may want to look closer to home: There are plenty of <a href="http://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3655/small-american-town-destinations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cities in the United States" class="link ">cities in the United States</a> that look just like those quaint, historic destinations in Europe. You're going to want to go to all of them, so start saving now!</p>
<p>Back in 1845, this village was <a href="https://www.visittheusa.com/experience/frankenmuth-michigan-family-fun-michigans-little-bavaria" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:founded as a Bavarian mission colony for Lutherans" class="link ">founded as a Bavarian mission colony for Lutherans</a>, and today it's known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria." The town is famous for Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, which claims it's the largest Christmas store in the world.</p>
<p>Just two hours from Seattle is Leavenworth, which looks like it was plucked out of Germany and dropped in the mountains of Washington. It's modeled after a small Bavarian village and is the dreamiest escape, especially during the holidays.</p>
<p>If you've ever wanted to visit Tuscany, Healdsburg is your next best bet. It falls along the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:same line of latitude" class="link ">same line of latitude</a> as the Italian region, so it has a similar climate and grows a ton of Tuscan wine varieties. The town's Italian cuisine is also not to be missed. </p>
<p>Known as the Danish capital of America, this <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a7591/fairytale-christmas-carmel-ca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:charming town" class="link ">charming town</a> is filled with quaint shops and even an iconic white and red windmill. The name means "sunny fields" in Danish, which is appropriate for the warm, California weather.</p>
<p>Since this city was founded back in 1565 by Spanish settlers, it's no surprise it's filled with <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a37595166/hispanic-heritage-month-latinx-interior-designers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Spanish colonial architecture" class="link ">Spanish colonial architecture</a>, like cobblestone streets and balconies. It's also known as the oldest city in the United States.</p>
<p>You're probably most familiar with this town for its amazing ski resorts, but did you know it was inspired by the town of Zermatt, <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3183/switzerland-snow-landscape-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Switzerland" class="link ">Switzerland</a>, which is located the base of the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/news/a6675/null-stern-swiss-hotel-without-walls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Swiss Alps" class="link ">Swiss Alps</a>? That's why you'll find architecture like decorative balconies and detailed woodwork everywhere you look.</p>
<p>The Dutch-style architecture and huge windmill located in the <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3655/small-american-town-destinations/?slide=3" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:center of this quiet town" class="link ">center of this quiet town</a> are some of the reasons this Midwest city will make you feel like you're in the Netherlands. Insider tip: Visit during May to experience the famous <a href="https://www.visitpella.com/tulip-time-faq/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tulip Time Festival" class="link ">Tulip Time Festival</a>.</p>
<p>Since <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g4458/the-most-beautiful-small-towns-in-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this city" class="link ">this city</a> was founded by French colonists and then ceded to Spain in the Treaty of Paris, it feels like a unique mix of both countries. The wrought iron balconies and the famous Jackson Square are both French influences.</p>
<p>It's impossible to ignore the comparisons between this California town and the famous one in Italy. Both are full of canals and bridges (<a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/g3767/best-canal-cities/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:like these cities!" class="link ">like these cities!</a>), except the waterways in the United States-based destination were man-made. Still, it's a sight to behold.</p>
<p>Forget Santorini: This Gulf Coast town feels like it's a charming Eastern Mediterranean island. Tons of Greek immigrants flocked here at the turn of the 20th century and the town still prides itself on having the largest Greek-American community in the country.</p>
<p>Named after Montpelier, France, this gorgeous town was founded in 1781 and is rich in history. Its French-style buildings and dazzling fall foliage make it a must-see.</p>
<p>It's hard to believe this town is only 90 minutes from <a href="https://www.housebeautiful.com/lifestyle/a37763146/what-to-do-in-atlanta/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Atlanta" class="link ">Atlanta</a>. Located right next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, this city was transformed into an Alpine-inspired village in the 1960s to attract more visitors.</p>
<p>Since the Country Club Plaza in this downtown area was architecturally designed to mimic the city of Seville, you'll feel like you just walked off of a plane and into Spain. The towers and courtyards might distract from the fact that you're more likely to find BBQ than tapas.</p>
<p>This small town was handpicked by German immigrants for its close proximity to the Missouri River, which reminded them of their beloved Rhine River. The climate also made the location ideal for winemaking and today there tons of local wineries in the area.</p>
<p>Even though this town is the definition of Southern, it's also filled with countless similarities to European cities, like grand churches, cobblestone streets, and short, colorful buildings. Not to mention it was named after King Charles II of England.</p>
<p>The name of this town says it all: It's a little slice of the Netherlands and was founded by Dutch settlers back in 1847. It's also home to the DeZwaan Windmill, which is the <a href="https://www.michigan.org/article/trip-idea/take-look-inside-dezwaan-windmill-holland-michigan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:only authentic working Dutch windmill" class="link ">only authentic working Dutch windmill</a> in the United States.</p>
<p>German immigrant settlers founded this town in 1846, which is why it's known for its mix of <a href="https://www.visitfredericksburgtx.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:German heritage with Texan hospitality" class="link ">German heritage with Texan hospitality</a> (an unbeatable combination). Throughout the town you'll find tons of specialty shops and biergartens.</p>
<p>Poulsbo was founded in the 1880s by a Norwegian immigrant, Jørgen Eliason. Ever since, it's been known as "<a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Norway on the Fjord" class="link ">Little Norway on the Fjord</a>." Everything from the architecture to the beer halls to the annual Viking Festival is inspired by Scandinavian culture. </p>
<p>While every neighborhood of Manhattan looks different, SoHo specifically has a European vibe. Its columned buildings and cobblestone streets will make you feel like you're in Belgium. In fact, the type of stone used is called <a href="https://sohobroadway.org/soho-broadway-block-by-belgian-block/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Belgian block" class="link ">Belgian block</a>. </p>
<p>This quaint little town has a big Polish influence. In fact, even the green points on top of this church resemble St. Andrew's Church in Kraków. Every year, New Britain hosts the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Poland Festival" class="link ">Little Poland Festival</a> celebrating the country's best food, music, and dance. </p>
<p>The City of Brotherly Love's City Hall—built in the 1800s—is a French-style masterpiece. Its Victorian elements <a href="https://www.phila.gov/virtualch/body_pages/history.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:drew inspiration" class="link ">drew inspiration</a> from both the Palais des Tuileries and the Louvre in Paris.</p>
<p>As the <a href="https://www.smithsonianmag.com/travel/ten-american-towns-feel-europe-180975340/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:oldest permanent European settlement" class="link ">oldest permanent European settlement</a> of the Louisiana Purchase territory, Natchitoches is a special town. French culture has remained there ever since its founding in 1714, especially in the Historic Landmark District.</p>
<p>There's a mini version of the Palace of Versailles right on Long Island. The French-style chateau, named <a href="https://www.oheka.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oheka Castle" class="link ">Oheka Castle</a>, is the second-largest home ever built in America. Fun fact: The enormous estate is where Kevin Jonas got married and where Taylor Swift filmed part of her "Blank Space" music video.</p>
<p>There's history on every corner of Boston—especially Acorn Street. It's one of the most photographed places in the city, as it gives visitors a taste of old England. The brick buildings, cobblestones, and lanterns all are reminiscent of the most charming parts of Britain. </p>
<p>Between the mountains and the beaches and the endless string of seaside homes, it's no wonder Santa Barbara is called "The American Riviera." The bright, cheerful town gives off major southern France vibes. Those red rooftops, meanwhile, serve Spanish Mediterranean flair. </p>
<p>Lindsborg, founded in 1869, is also known as "<a href="https://www.lindsborgcity.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Sweden USA" class="link ">Little Sweden USA</a>." The town is filled with art galleries and restaurants that celebrate Swedish culture, as well as <a href="https://www.hemslojd.com/blog/dala-horses-and-lindsborg.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dala horses" class="link ">Dala horses</a>—an ancient folk art tradition. Swedish pioneers brought them to Lindsborg to remind them of their home country.</p>
<p>Newport brings the romantic feel of the French Riviera to the United States. The elements of Nice, France can be seen in everything from the town's <a href="https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/us-cities-that-are-full-of-european-charm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gilded Age mansions" class="link ">Gilded Age mansions</a> to its seaside Cliff Walk.</p>
<p>Both the Golden Gate's shape and bright red color is extremely similar to the Ponte 25 de Abril suspension bridge in Lisbon, Portugal. The two areas even share a love of cable cars, pastel buildings, and waterside shops. </p>
<p>Hocking Hills State Park is like Scotland's famous landscape, complete with its lush greenery and waterfalls as far as the eye can see. It's a beautiful spot to visit for a hiking adventure.</p>
<p>This adorable town was once <a href="https://www.farandwide.com/s/american-cities-similar-europe-46139fc2402a4083" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a major port" class="link ">a major port</a> for colonial Britain, so it makes sense why the streets still have an English feel. The brick homes, tree-lined sidewalks, and small shops all add to the charm. </p>
<p>Once you know that a French architect named Pierre Charles L’Enfant designed the city in the 1700s, it's hard to miss its Parisian influence. From its <a href="https://sah-archipedia.org/buildings/DC-01-ML10" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:European-style, dome-shaped Jefferson Memorial" class="link ">European-style, dome-shaped Jefferson Memorial</a> to its many calming gardens, the nation's capital could be the perfect place to feel far away. </p>
<p>If this New Ulm clocktower gives any indication, nearly everything in the town is inspired by Germany. The Gothic architecture, the famous Hermann Monument, the beer—it's all Germany, all the time. </p>
<p>It's been said that Portland has a Berlin-like feel, with its Gothic-style St. Johns Bridge and waterside buildings. Even the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theparkingspot.com%2Fblog%2Fus-cities-that-feel-like-european-destinations&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg40880580%2Ftop-american-towns-that-look-like-europe%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bike-friendly streets" class="link ">bike-friendly streets</a> and love of beer all give off the German allure.</p>
<p>The rolling turquoise waves and mountainous terrain of Oahu looks nearly identical to the Azores region of Portugal. If you're lucky enough to visit this island, be ready for tons of fishing, tall cliffs to climb, and plenty of relaxation.</p>
<p>While Las Vegas is no small town, it's the place to go to toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain without leaving the U.S. The iconic Strip is filled with other international landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower.</p>

All of these cities in the United States feel like they're more European than American.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Alejandro Diaz, the CPL's leading scorer, heads to Europe with blessing of Pacific FC

    Pacific FC CEO Rob Friend lost a lot of goals Wednesday but still celebrated the day. In selling Mexican forward Alejandro Diaz to Norway's Sogndal Fotball, Friend said goodbye to the Canadian Premier League's leading scorer with 13 goals this season. But he was also fulfilling the Canadian Premier League's mission — to help develop players and further their career. "The reality is this league is built by Canadians for Canadians, but also for players to come here in this country and showcase the

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Multiple Gold Cup & Saucer winner shaken up in Saturday crash at Red Shores

    A four-time Gold Cup & Saucer winner ended up in the hospital this weekend following a scary harness racing crash at Charlottetown's Red Shores Race Track & Casino. New Brunswick native Gilles Barrieau, driving Island Beach Boy, was thrown backwards while he was fending off a late challenge in the 12th race of Saturday's card. He was then run over by the horse that was right behind him. "[Island Beach Boy] was sent to the front, and as they reached the 3/4 pole near the end of the race, there wa

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Andrea Skinner appointed interim board chair at Hockey Canada

    CALGARY — Toronto lawyer Andrea Skinner has been appointed interim chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors. Skinner is the first woman to hold the position in the organization's history. She takes over for Michael Brind'Amour, who resigned last week. Hockey Canada is under the public and governmental microscope for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of past junior men's hockey teams. The federal government has frozen funding to Hockey Canada until it meets several con

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Fantasy Football: Biggest first-round question marks

    These players will come off the board in the first round of your fantasy draft but with enough of a question mark to make you think twice before making the pick.

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1