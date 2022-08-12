35 American Towns That Look Straight Out of Europe
- 1/36
35 American Towns That Look Straight Out of EuropeHarald Sund - Getty Images
- 2/36
Frankenmuth, Michiganehrlif - Getty Images
- 3/36
Leavenworth, WashingtonConnie Coleman - Getty Images
- 4/36
Healdsburg, CaliforniaEd Reschke - Getty Images
- 5/36
Solvang, CaliforniaGeorge Rose - Getty Images
- 6/36
St. Augustine, FloridaSeanPavonePhoto - Getty Images
- 7/36
Vail, ColoradoAdventure_Photo - Getty Images
- 8/36
Pella, IowaChrista Boaz - Getty Images
- 9/36
New Orleans, Louisianaf11photo - Getty Images
- 10/36
Venice, CaliforniaAlexander Spatari - Getty Images
- 11/36
Tarpon Springs, FloridaDeborahMaxemow - Getty Images
- 12/36
Montpelier, VermontSeanPavonePhoto - Getty Images
- 13/36
Helen, Georgiaampueroleonardo - Getty Images
- 14/36
Kansas City, MissouriDerek Slagle - Getty Images
- 15/36
Hermann, MissouriJohn Elk - Getty Images
- 16/36
Charleston, South CarolinaPeter Unger - Getty Images
- 17/36
Holland, Michigancsterken - Getty Images
- 18/36
Fredericksburg, Texasdlewis33 - Getty Images
- 19/36
Poulsbo, Washingtonbpperry - Getty Images
- 20/36
SoHo, New York City, New YorkAlexander Spatari - Getty Images
- 21/36
New Britain, ConnecticutDenisTangneyJr - Getty Images
- 22/36
Philadelphia, Pennsylvaniaf11photo - Getty Images
- 23/36
Natchitoches, Louisianamkkerr - Getty Images
- 24/36
Huntington, New YorkMarlon Trottmann - Getty Images
- 25/36
Boston, MassachusettsSean Pavone - Getty Images
- 26/36
Santa Barbara, Californiabpperry - Getty Images
- 27/36
Lindsborg, KansasJigar Patel - Getty Images
- 28/36
Newport, Rhode IslandPyroe - Getty Images
- 29/36
San Francisco, CaliforniaNirian - Getty Images
- 30/36
Hocking Hills, Ohiosaffiresblue - Getty Images
- 31/36
Old Town Alexandria, VirginiaGrace Cary - Getty Images
- 32/36
Washington, D.C.Sean Pavone - Getty Images
- 33/36
New Ulm, Minnesotajferrer - Getty Images
- 34/36
Portland, OregonDaveAlan - Getty Images
- 35/36
Oahu, Hawaiitankbmb - Getty Images
- 36/36
Las Vegas, NevadaGeorge Rose - Getty Images