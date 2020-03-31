Unique and Funny Mother’s Day Cards She’ll Cherish

Unique and Funny Mother’s Day Cards She’ll CherishTown & CountryMarch 31, 2020, 5:02 p.m. UTCBecause nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a sentimental card.From Town & CountryUnique and Funny Mother’s Day Cards She’ll CherishMother's Day is quickly approaching (this year's holiday will take place on Sunday, May 10), and doesn't your mom deserve a truly special celebration? While mothers no doubt love a thoughtful gift or waking up to breakfast in bed, this year you can tell your mom just how much you cherish her with a sweet card. Gone are the days of cheesy greeting cards: now, there are unique and funny cards to mark the occasion—cards that are so good you might just earn a spot as mom's favorite child. Here, we've rounded up a few memorable cards to consider gifting on Mother's Day.Mother's Day Superhero Cardpapersource.com$5.95Shop NowLet's give the supermom in your life the credit she deserves with this superhero-inspired card. Right About Everything Cardpapersource.com$5.50Shop NowMother's Day is the perfect time to remind your mom that she was (and continues to be) always right. About everything.Scroll to continue with contentAdFloral Surround Mother's Day Greeting Cardsminted.com$5.99Shop NowPersonalize your Mother's Day message with this card style from Minted, where you can upload a photo for a truly one-of-a-kind card mom will cherish.Not Easy Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$420702.00Shop NowWhy not roast dad a bit on Mother's Day? You can make up for it when Father's Day rolls around in a few weeks.Queen Bee Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$4.95Shop NowAn appropriate card, since mom is the Queen of your family. Smell The Rosés Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$5.95Shop NowGive your mom this card and a nice bottle of wine for a perfectly on-theme gift you know she'll love. Flower Bouquet Mother's Day Greeting Cardminted.com$5.00Shop NowCustomize your Mother's Day card to give mom a special message. You can even upload a photo into this design, to make the sentiment even more unique. Like A Mom Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$4.95Shop NowYou don't need to be related to show your appreciation for the woman who helped make you what you are. Lavender Wisteria Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$5.50Shop NowFor the floral-loving mom, pick up this beautiful spring-inspired card featuring lavender wisteria. You're The Lorelai to My Rory CardVeraLaLune / Etsyetsy.com$3.58Shop NowIf your relationship lives up to Gilmore Girls standards, gift this adorable greeting to your Lorelai. Child Proof Mother's Day CardNobleWorksamazon.com$9.62Shop NowFor the mom with a serious sense of humor.Grape Job Greeting CardPaper Sourcepapersource.com$5.95Shop NowWhat mom wouldn't appreciate this cute, punny card?Single Parent, Double Strength Letterpress CardPaper Sourcepapersource.com$5.95Shop NowThis thoughtful card is ideal for a single parent who deserves double the love on Mother's Day.Mom and Child Shoes CardHallmarkamazon.com$6.99Shop NowIf you inherited your mother's love of fabulous shoes, this card is a very special way to say thank you. All You Do Mother's Day CardPaper Sourcepapersource.com$4.95Shop NowAll your mom really wants on Mother's Day is a thank you—this card is the perfect way to convey it. Well Done Mom I'm Awesome CardZazzlezazzle.com$3.45Shop NowMother's Day is an excellent time to remind mom about one of her greatest accomplishments: raising you. Love You All Year Long Mother's Day CardHallmarkamazon.com$6.99Shop NowThe 3D gold lettering on this card will make a statement. And mom will love the card's sweet sentiment: "Happy Mother's Day...to someone who means so much all year long."Home Is Where My Mom Issociety6.com$9.59Shop NowBecause the message is true, so why not remind your mom on Mother's Day?Mother's Day Flowers 3D Cardlovepopcards.com$13.00Shop NowTreat mom to this unique gift with this card that opens into a 3D basket of flowers. Mother's Day Stationery Cardssociety6.com$9.59Shop NowHave your mom open this card away from the prying eyes of your siblings. Strong Woman Mother's Day Cardpapersource.com$4.95Shop NowBecause your strength is one of the greatest things you inherited from your mom. Flower Mother's Day CardHallmarkamazon.com$6.99Shop NowA simple floral greeting to celebrate mom's special day.