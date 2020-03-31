Unique and Funny Mother’s Day Cards She’ll Cherish

Because nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like a sentimental card.

Mother's Day is quickly approaching (this year's holiday will take place on Sunday, May 10), and doesn't your mom deserve a truly special celebration? While mothers no doubt love a thoughtful gift or waking up to breakfast in bed, this year you can tell your mom just how much you cherish her with a sweet card. Gone are the days of cheesy greeting cards: now, there are unique and funny cards to mark the occasion—cards that are so good you might just earn a spot as mom's favorite child. Here, we've rounded up a few memorable cards to consider gifting on Mother's Day.
Mother's Day is quickly approaching (this year's holiday will take place on Sunday, May 10), and doesn't your mom deserve a truly special celebration? While mothers no doubt love a thoughtful gift or waking up to breakfast in bed, this year you can tell your mom just how much you cherish her with a sweet card. Gone are the days of cheesy greeting cards: now, there are unique and funny cards to mark the occasion—cards that are so good you might just earn a spot as mom's favorite child. Here, we've rounded up a few memorable cards to consider gifting on Mother's Day.

Mother's Day Superhero Card

Let's give the supermom in your life the credit she deserves with this superhero-inspired card.

Right About Everything Card

Mother's Day is the perfect time to remind your mom that she was (and continues to be) always right. About everything.

Floral Surround Mother's Day Greeting Cards

Personalize your Mother's Day message with this card style from Minted, where you can upload a photo for a truly one-of-a-kind card mom will cherish.

Not Easy Mother's Day Card

Why not roast dad a bit on Mother's Day? You can make up for it when Father's Day rolls around in a few weeks.

Queen Bee Mother's Day Card

An appropriate card, since mom is the Queen of your family.

Smell The Rosés Mother's Day Card

Give your mom this card and a nice bottle of wine for a perfectly on-theme gift you know she'll love.

Flower Bouquet Mother's Day Greeting Card

Customize your Mother's Day card to give mom a special message. You can even upload a photo into this design, to make the sentiment even more unique.

Like A Mom Mother's Day Card

You don't need to be related to show your appreciation for the woman who helped make you what you are.

Lavender Wisteria Mother's Day Card

For the floral-loving mom, pick up this beautiful spring-inspired card featuring lavender wisteria.

You're The Lorelai to My Rory Card

VeraLaLune / Etsy

If your relationship lives up to Gilmore Girls standards, gift this adorable greeting to your Lorelai.

Child Proof Mother's Day Card

NobleWorks

For the mom with a serious sense of humor.

Grape Job Greeting Card

Paper Source

What mom wouldn't appreciate this cute, punny card?

Single Parent, Double Strength Letterpress Card

Paper Source

This thoughtful card is ideal for a single parent who deserves double the love on Mother's Day.

Mom and Child Shoes Card

Hallmark

If you inherited your mother's love of fabulous shoes, this card is a very special way to say thank you.

All You Do Mother's Day Card

Paper Source

All your mom really wants on Mother's Day is a thank you—this card is the perfect way to convey it.

Well Done Mom I'm Awesome Card

Zazzle

Mother's Day is an excellent time to remind mom about one of her greatest accomplishments: raising you.

Love You All Year Long Mother's Day Card

Hallmark

The 3D gold lettering on this card will make a statement. And mom will love the card's sweet sentiment: "Happy Mother's Day...to someone who means so much all year long."

Home Is Where My Mom Is

Because the message is true, so why not remind your mom on Mother's Day?

Mother's Day Flowers 3D Card

Treat mom to this unique gift with this card that opens into a 3D basket of flowers.

Mother's Day Stationery Cards

Have your mom open this card away from the prying eyes of your siblings.

Strong Woman Mother's Day Card

Because your strength is one of the greatest things you inherited from your mom.

Flower Mother's Day Card

Hallmark

A simple floral greeting to celebrate mom's special day.

