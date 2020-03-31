Unique and Funny Mother’s Day Cards She’ll Cherish

Mother's Day is quickly approaching (this year's holiday will take place on Sunday, May 10), and doesn't your mom deserve a truly special celebration? While mothers no doubt love a thoughtful gift or waking up to breakfast in bed, this year you can tell your mom just how much you cherish her with a sweet card. Gone are the days of cheesy greeting cards: now, there are unique and funny cards to mark the occasion—cards that are so good you might just earn a spot as mom's favorite child. Here, we've rounded up a few memorable cards to consider gifting on Mother's Day.