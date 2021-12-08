34 Festive Things To Do In London This Christmas

  • <p>'Tis the season and – for now, at least – all of our festive plans are back on. Quite frankly, after a Coronavirus-fuelled 2020 flop, we're entirely intent on making the most of our social calendars for <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/christmas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Christmas</a> 2021. Luckily, London's social scene has bounced back beautifully this year, and there's a real wealth of different events to fill your diaries with. </p><p>From <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/a22026/best-afternoon-teas-in-london/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:afternoon teas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">afternoon teas</a> to wreath workshops, festive cocktails and tasty festive menus to try, the capital has plenty of Christmas activities to get stuck into this December. This is just the tonic we need after missing out on so much time with loved ones last year. </p><p>So, grab your friends, put a pin in your diaries and enjoy some of our picks of the best Christmas activities the capital has to offer this December. </p>
    1/35

    34 Festive Things To Do In London This Christmas

    'Tis the season and – for now, at least – all of our festive plans are back on. Quite frankly, after a Coronavirus-fuelled 2020 flop, we're entirely intent on making the most of our social calendars for Christmas 2021. Luckily, London's social scene has bounced back beautifully this year, and there's a real wealth of different events to fill your diaries with.

    From afternoon teas to wreath workshops, festive cocktails and tasty festive menus to try, the capital has plenty of Christmas activities to get stuck into this December. This is just the tonic we need after missing out on so much time with loved ones last year.

    So, grab your friends, put a pin in your diaries and enjoy some of our picks of the best Christmas activities the capital has to offer this December.

  • <p>Most Christmassy makes revolve around wreaths or baubles, so this is a great option if you're looking to get stuck into something a bit different. Head to Caravan in Fitzrovia on December 14 for a festive night of clay making and cocktails, courtesy of <a href="https://sculpd.co.uk/?gclid=CjwKCAiAnO2MBhApEiwA8q0HYXYBvgeAvhBra8p-pc3YQ8QAXjQGq_RMSDrFp3ZpWDboKbCWxTsIIBoCb4oQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Sculpd" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Sculpd</a> (you might have ordered one of their kits during lockdown!). Learn to craft something to take pride of place on your <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g38122357/christmas-table-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:festive tablescape" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">festive tablescape</a> or give to a friend as a lovingly-made gift. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Caravan Fitzrovia, 152 Great Portland Street, W1W 6AJ<br>Click <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sculpd-clay-and-cocktail-night-tickets-209276079387" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.<br></p>
    2/35

    1) Pottery & Cocktail Night, Caravan Restaurants

    Most Christmassy makes revolve around wreaths or baubles, so this is a great option if you're looking to get stuck into something a bit different. Head to Caravan in Fitzrovia on December 14 for a festive night of clay making and cocktails, courtesy of Sculpd (you might have ordered one of their kits during lockdown!). Learn to craft something to take pride of place on your festive tablescape or give to a friend as a lovingly-made gift.

    Location: Caravan Fitzrovia, 152 Great Portland Street, W1W 6AJ
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>These little heated chalets at Westfield's Winter Village are gorgeous – a great place to sit and relax after a hard day's shopping. Hungry? Choose from a luxuriant cheese fondue, finished with plenty of roast potatoes and grilled veg to dip into, or if you're craving something sweet, opt for chocolate with a heaped pile of fruits, wafers and biscuits. Plenty of Slingsby gin cocktails help wash everything down – our pick is the Apple Crumble (it really does taste like dessert). </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Westfield, Ariel Way, W12 7GF<strong><br></strong>Click <a href="https://uk.westfield.com/london/event-detail/Winter-Village" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    3/35

    2) Slingsby Winter Chalets, Westfield

    These little heated chalets at Westfield's Winter Village are gorgeous – a great place to sit and relax after a hard day's shopping. Hungry? Choose from a luxuriant cheese fondue, finished with plenty of roast potatoes and grilled veg to dip into, or if you're craving something sweet, opt for chocolate with a heaped pile of fruits, wafers and biscuits. Plenty of Slingsby gin cocktails help wash everything down – our pick is the Apple Crumble (it really does taste like dessert).

    Location: Westfield, Ariel Way, W12 7GF
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>A trip to the lavishly decorated, three-Michelin starred Sketch is always a treat – trust us, even the toilets are highly Instagrammable – but visiting at Christmas is all the more exciting. Enter into the wintery paradise and you'll be greeted with a new festive menu and extensive selection of cocktails. </p><p>Don't drink? No worries – the chai tea is to die for, as are the cream cheese truffle rolls and bright and beautiful pastries, topped with snowflakes and a frankly adorable Santa belt buckle. Pro tip: book in before 5pm and you might even catch the ballerina weaving her way throughout the tables as you eat.</p>
    4/35

    3) Christmas at Sketch

    A trip to the lavishly decorated, three-Michelin starred Sketch is always a treat – trust us, even the toilets are highly Instagrammable – but visiting at Christmas is all the more exciting. Enter into the wintery paradise and you'll be greeted with a new festive menu and extensive selection of cocktails.

    Don't drink? No worries – the chai tea is to die for, as are the cream cheese truffle rolls and bright and beautiful pastries, topped with snowflakes and a frankly adorable Santa belt buckle. Pro tip: book in before 5pm and you might even catch the ballerina weaving her way throughout the tables as you eat.

  • <p>Everyone loves a festive wreath hung proudly on a front door and nothing beats that feeling of knowing you've made something display-worthy yourself. So, if you're looking to flex your creative muscles this December, these (socially distanced) wreath workshops should fit the bill. Petersham Nurseries is known for its dramatic, wild floristry arrangements, so expect to bring something home that'll dress your door to impress.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Petersham Nurseries, Richmond, TW10 7AB<br>Click <a href="https://petershamnurseries.com/events/festive-wreath-making/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. <br></p>
    5/35

    4) Christmas Wreath Workshops, Petersham Nurseries

    Everyone loves a festive wreath hung proudly on a front door and nothing beats that feeling of knowing you've made something display-worthy yourself. So, if you're looking to flex your creative muscles this December, these (socially distanced) wreath workshops should fit the bill. Petersham Nurseries is known for its dramatic, wild floristry arrangements, so expect to bring something home that'll dress your door to impress.

    Location: Petersham Nurseries, Richmond, TW10 7AB
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>It's time to dust off your skates: the ice rink has returned to Somerset House for 2021. Whizz round the gorgeous neo-classical building's courtyard, replete with giant 40-foot Christmas tree, while sipping on Moët and Chandon. There are even some skating classes this year, if you want to work on your technique before impressing your friends with your skills on the ice. </p><p>Staying out late? This year there's a series of rink-side deck takeovers from a curated selection of leading DJs, artists and collectives, including plenty of female contemporaries like Mia Lily, Mal, Chloe English, Heléna Star and collective Girls Don’t Sync. Very cool.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 1LA<br>Click <a href="https://www.somersethouse.org.uk/press/skate-somerset-house-mo%C3%ABt-chandon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    6/35

    5) Skate At Somerset House

    It's time to dust off your skates: the ice rink has returned to Somerset House for 2021. Whizz round the gorgeous neo-classical building's courtyard, replete with giant 40-foot Christmas tree, while sipping on Moët and Chandon. There are even some skating classes this year, if you want to work on your technique before impressing your friends with your skills on the ice.

    Staying out late? This year there's a series of rink-side deck takeovers from a curated selection of leading DJs, artists and collectives, including plenty of female contemporaries like Mia Lily, Mal, Chloe English, Heléna Star and collective Girls Don’t Sync. Very cool.

    Location: Somerset House, Strand, WC2R 1LA
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Hay's on the River has transformed its outside area (which gets bonus points for being both covered and heated) into a real winter wonderland. Expect giant Christmas trees, complete with huge baubles, lots of fake snow and plenty of Cointreau margaritas, mulled cider and hot Toddys. A mix of tabletop games to choose from will help keep the good times flowing and there are a number of wreath making classes to book into, if you fancy, too. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Hay's on the River, 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD<strong><br></strong>Click <a href="https://summer-hays.business.site/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    7/35

    6) Winter Popup, Hays on the River

    Hay's on the River has transformed its outside area (which gets bonus points for being both covered and heated) into a real winter wonderland. Expect giant Christmas trees, complete with huge baubles, lots of fake snow and plenty of Cointreau margaritas, mulled cider and hot Toddys. A mix of tabletop games to choose from will help keep the good times flowing and there are a number of wreath making classes to book into, if you fancy, too.

    Location: Hay's on the River, 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Another great spot for a post-work pick-me-up, Market Halls Victoria has added some festive heated twinkly domes (bookable via <a href="https://www.designmynight.com/london/restaurants/victoria/market-hall-victoria-rooftop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Design My Night" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Design My Night</a>) to its roof terrace, so you can sit and enjoy those sweeping London views without freezing to death in five minutes. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Market Hall Victoria<br>Click <a href="https://www.designmynight.com/london/restaurants/victoria/market-hall-victoria-rooftop" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    8/35

    7) Festive rooftop bar, Market Hall Victoria

    Another great spot for a post-work pick-me-up, Market Halls Victoria has added some festive heated twinkly domes (bookable via Design My Night) to its roof terrace, so you can sit and enjoy those sweeping London views without freezing to death in five minutes.

    Location: Market Hall Victoria
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Take a break from your Christmas shopping and pop into the Terrasse de Noël (that's a festive terrace, to you and me) for afternoon tea at Mariage Frères' luxury tea emporium in Covent Garden. Sit on the snow-covered terrace and enjoy a mug of mulled wine to warm up, before tucking into a generous spread of canapés (including smoked salmon on turmeric bread sprinkled with sesame green tea and little savoury cheesecake domes) and some of the prettiest patisserie we've seen. Tea-infused, Christmas tree-shaped mince pies, anyone? Plenty of bubbly and, naturally, the brand's festive tea blends will be flowing, too. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>38 King Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 8JS<strong><br></strong>Click <a href="https://www.coventgarden.london/brand-directory/mariage-freres/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    9/35

    8) Festive afternoon tea, Mariage Frères

    Take a break from your Christmas shopping and pop into the Terrasse de Noël (that's a festive terrace, to you and me) for afternoon tea at Mariage Frères' luxury tea emporium in Covent Garden. Sit on the snow-covered terrace and enjoy a mug of mulled wine to warm up, before tucking into a generous spread of canapés (including smoked salmon on turmeric bread sprinkled with sesame green tea and little savoury cheesecake domes) and some of the prettiest patisserie we've seen. Tea-infused, Christmas tree-shaped mince pies, anyone? Plenty of bubbly and, naturally, the brand's festive tea blends will be flowing, too.

    Location: 38 King Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 8JS
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Kew Gardens is gorgeous at the best of times but, until Christmas Eve, you can take in the sights of its annual festive lights trail. Head around the park, stop off for a mulled wine or hot chocolate and, if you like, take a spin on some of the vintage fairground rides. Expect Aurora-style sparkling tunnels of light, crackling fire displays, singing trees (yes, really) and mesmerising waterside reflections. A must-see for the festive season. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Kew, Richmond, TW9 3AE<br>Click <a href="https://www.kew.org/kew-gardens/whats-on/christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    10/35

    9) Christmas at Kew, Kew Gardens

    Kew Gardens is gorgeous at the best of times but, until Christmas Eve, you can take in the sights of its annual festive lights trail. Head around the park, stop off for a mulled wine or hot chocolate and, if you like, take a spin on some of the vintage fairground rides. Expect Aurora-style sparkling tunnels of light, crackling fire displays, singing trees (yes, really) and mesmerising waterside reflections. A must-see for the festive season.

    Location: Kew, Richmond, TW9 3AE
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>More snow globes, yes, but these ones are the ones to book when you're looking for some real luxury. Sitting up to 10, the team at Jimmy's Lodge has put together a delicious three-course sharing menu of various fondues – there's also a vegan option – and an impressive 600g steak cooked over a hot stone in front of you. Expect amazing food, gorgeous views and you can dip into the Southbank winter market afterwards for a nightcap. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Southbank Centre, SE1 8XX<br>Click <a href="https://www.jimmyspopup.com/jimmys-lodge-1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    11/35

    10) Jimmy's Lodge Snow Globes, The South Bank

    More snow globes, yes, but these ones are the ones to book when you're looking for some real luxury. Sitting up to 10, the team at Jimmy's Lodge has put together a delicious three-course sharing menu of various fondues – there's also a vegan option – and an impressive 600g steak cooked over a hot stone in front of you. Expect amazing food, gorgeous views and you can dip into the Southbank winter market afterwards for a nightcap.

    Location: Southbank Centre, SE1 8XX
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Take a trip to Windsor Castle at this time of year and you'll see the stunning 20-foot Christmas tree in St George's Hall. Dressed with hundreds of lights and ornaments, it took a staggering 13 hours to decorate (it certainly puts our own efforts to shame). In the Waterloo chamber, you'll find an exhibit of pantomime costumes worn by the Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, during the palace's annual pantomimes between 1941-44. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Windsor Castle, Windsor, SL4 1NJ<br>Click <a href="https://www.rct.uk/event/christmas-at-windsor-castle-11-2021?gclid=CjwKCAiAhreNBhAYEiwAFGGKPH_fzwG3oHWxxFET6v1kj_O81VDVzis0GbuP_FHw0s9fHVBkUYr2tBoCpdgQAvD_BwE#/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    12/35

    11) Christmas at the Castle, Windsor Castle

    Take a trip to Windsor Castle at this time of year and you'll see the stunning 20-foot Christmas tree in St George's Hall. Dressed with hundreds of lights and ornaments, it took a staggering 13 hours to decorate (it certainly puts our own efforts to shame). In the Waterloo chamber, you'll find an exhibit of pantomime costumes worn by the Queen and her sister, Princess Margaret, during the palace's annual pantomimes between 1941-44.

    Location: Windsor Castle, Windsor, SL4 1NJ
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Winter Wonderland has returned to Hyde Park for 2021, featuring all the usual suspects: there's a Bavarian beer hall, live music, plenty of fairground rides, a wealth of festive market stalls, an ice rink, circus and even some ice sculpting workshops – among plenty of others, too.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Hyde Park, W2 2UH<br>Click <a href="https://hydeparkwinterwonderland.com/about/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    13/35

    12) Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park

    Winter Wonderland has returned to Hyde Park for 2021, featuring all the usual suspects: there's a Bavarian beer hall, live music, plenty of fairground rides, a wealth of festive market stalls, an ice rink, circus and even some ice sculpting workshops – among plenty of others, too.

    Location: Hyde Park, W2 2UH
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Bird & Blend is the go-to brand for all our festive tea needs – and this year its running some Christmassy tasting sessions for all the real buffs out there. Groups of up to six will be treated to a tea cocktail on arrival before getting stuck into various herbal and caffeinated tipples. Get ready to test your palette! </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>158 Portobello Rd, W11 2EB<br>Click <a href="https://www.birdandblendtea.com/products/london-portobello-lock-in-christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    14/35

    13) Festive tea tasting, Bird & Blend Co

    Bird & Blend is the go-to brand for all our festive tea needs – and this year its running some Christmassy tasting sessions for all the real buffs out there. Groups of up to six will be treated to a tea cocktail on arrival before getting stuck into various herbal and caffeinated tipples. Get ready to test your palette!

    Location: 158 Portobello Rd, W11 2EB
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>There's not much more festive than the words 'bottomless mulled wine', so we're immediately booking in for this afternoon tea at Ruben's at Buckingham Palace. Tuck into truly adorable Christmassy pastries, created by Bake Off Professionals finalist Sarah Houghton, while taking in the grandeur of the Palace Lounge. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>39 Buckingham Palace Rd, SW1W 0PS<br>Click <a href="https://www.redletterdays.co.uk/experience/ref/rld10799546/winter-wonderland-afternoon-tea-with-bottomless-mulled-wine-at-the-rubens-at-the-palace-for-two?cm_mmc=Affiliates-_-1100l69529-_-lpv-_-1&clickref=1011liDwbzZn" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    15/35

    14) Christmas afternoon tea, Ruben's at the Palace

    There's not much more festive than the words 'bottomless mulled wine', so we're immediately booking in for this afternoon tea at Ruben's at Buckingham Palace. Tuck into truly adorable Christmassy pastries, created by Bake Off Professionals finalist Sarah Houghton, while taking in the grandeur of the Palace Lounge.

    Location: 39 Buckingham Palace Rd, SW1W 0PS
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Alternatively, head to Claridge's in Mayfair for their festive take on afternoon tea. The centrepiece here? The brand's Christmas Pudding, stirred to perfection by the whole pastry team in an annual ritual that dates back over 100 years. Obligatory decked halls and weekend performances from The Southend Children’s Choir provide the setting to this limited-edition ode to festive tradition. </p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Claridge's, Mayfair, W1K 4HR<br>Click <a href="https://www.claridges.co.uk/restaurants-bars/afternoon-tea/festive-afternoon-tea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    16/35

    15) Festive afternoon tea, Claridge's

    Alternatively, head to Claridge's in Mayfair for their festive take on afternoon tea. The centrepiece here? The brand's Christmas Pudding, stirred to perfection by the whole pastry team in an annual ritual that dates back over 100 years. Obligatory decked halls and weekend performances from The Southend Children’s Choir provide the setting to this limited-edition ode to festive tradition.

    Location: Claridge's, Mayfair, W1K 4HR
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Selfridges' Market on the Mews has returned for a second year and it's bigger and better than before. There's plenty of street food to choose from (picking the right stall always gives us anxiety), including waffles, calamari, hot dogs and sweets, along with three bars serving up a range of festive drinks, hot and cold, boozy and soft. </p><p>Enjoy a ride on the Helter Skelter and pick up seasonal dried flower wreaths from Your London Florist, before heading towards the Christmas Concierge to order a festive hamper or a sustainably grown Christmas tree from Moyses Stevens. If you're lucky, you might even spot Santa on your travels, too. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Selfridges Oxford Street, W1U 1QZ<br>Click <a href="https://www.selfridges.com/GB/en/features/info/stores/events/christmas-market-on-the-mews/?cm_sp=feature-_--_-CT-BookNow-GB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    17/35

    16) Selfridges Christmas Markets

    Selfridges' Market on the Mews has returned for a second year and it's bigger and better than before. There's plenty of street food to choose from (picking the right stall always gives us anxiety), including waffles, calamari, hot dogs and sweets, along with three bars serving up a range of festive drinks, hot and cold, boozy and soft.

    Enjoy a ride on the Helter Skelter and pick up seasonal dried flower wreaths from Your London Florist, before heading towards the Christmas Concierge to order a festive hamper or a sustainably grown Christmas tree from Moyses Stevens. If you're lucky, you might even spot Santa on your travels, too.

    Location: Selfridges Oxford Street, W1U 1QZ
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Don't expect to tick any of your Christmas shopping at the South Bank markets but, if you're looking to decompress after a day crowd-dodging in central London, a walk along the Thames through the twinkling lights here is lovely. Refuel with some of the tasty food on offer before heading into the elaborately decorated Speigeltent for a nightcap. </p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Queen's Walk, London<br>Click <a href="https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/winter-market-2021" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    18/35

    17) South Bank Christmas Markets

    Don't expect to tick any of your Christmas shopping at the South Bank markets but, if you're looking to decompress after a day crowd-dodging in central London, a walk along the Thames through the twinkling lights here is lovely. Refuel with some of the tasty food on offer before heading into the elaborately decorated Speigeltent for a nightcap.

    Location: Queen's Walk, London
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>It's the foodie pairing you never knew you needed: traditional Greek dishes with a festive twist. Head to Brother Marcus in Spitalfields for a take on fusion food that, frankly, really works. Pita and turkey roulade on the same menu? Actually, we're completely here for it. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>2 Crispin Place, Spitalfields, E1 6DW<br></p><p>Click <a href="https://brothermarcus.co.uk/christmas-is-coming/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    19/35

    18) Mediterranean Christmas dinner, Brother Marcus

    It's the foodie pairing you never knew you needed: traditional Greek dishes with a festive twist. Head to Brother Marcus in Spitalfields for a take on fusion food that, frankly, really works. Pita and turkey roulade on the same menu? Actually, we're completely here for it.

    Location: 2 Crispin Place, Spitalfields, E1 6DW

    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>We'd say that the Christmas markets at King's Cross are the best in London – a wealth of activities make it a real festive destination, rather than a place to amble through in passing. Arty installations (check out this year's sci-fi Prism tree and the Temenos sculptures) nestle alongside the twinkling canopy market and the makers' market at Coal Drops Yard. You can even try your hand at curling at one of the six synthetic ice rinks, but we'd suggest <a href="https://clubcurling.smartbookings.net/BookEvent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pre-booking to avoid disappointment" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pre-booking to avoid disappointment</a>. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross, N1C4BH<br>Click <a href="https://www.kingscross.co.uk/christmas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    20/35

    19) King's Cross Christmas Market

    We'd say that the Christmas markets at King's Cross are the best in London – a wealth of activities make it a real festive destination, rather than a place to amble through in passing. Arty installations (check out this year's sci-fi Prism tree and the Temenos sculptures) nestle alongside the twinkling canopy market and the makers' market at Coal Drops Yard. You can even try your hand at curling at one of the six synthetic ice rinks, but we'd suggest pre-booking to avoid disappointment.

    Location: West Handyside Canopy, King’s Cross, N1C4BH
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Head back to the golden age of circus (minus the live animal acts, of course) with this year's biggest show. Puppetry from the team behind War Horse, acrobats, knife throwers, musicians, strong men and contortionists all come together to make an eclectic, captivating show thats as impressive as it is entertaining. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Southbank Centre, SE1 8XX<strong><br></strong>Click <a href="https://circus1903.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more.</p>
    21/35

    20) Circus 1903

    Head back to the golden age of circus (minus the live animal acts, of course) with this year's biggest show. Puppetry from the team behind War Horse, acrobats, knife throwers, musicians, strong men and contortionists all come together to make an eclectic, captivating show thats as impressive as it is entertaining.

    Location: Southbank Centre, SE1 8XX
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Now, here's a Christmas market featuring gifts you'll actually want to buy. Jamii's popup, comprising stalls run by all Black makers, has a great range of Christmas cards, gifts, skin and haircare, candles, homeware and fashion pieces – you won't leave without something, guaranteed. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>188 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6HU<br>Click <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jamii-christmas-pop-up-tickets-211119232307" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    22/35

    21) Jamii Christmas Popup

    Now, here's a Christmas market featuring gifts you'll actually want to buy. Jamii's popup, comprising stalls run by all Black makers, has a great range of Christmas cards, gifts, skin and haircare, candles, homeware and fashion pieces – you won't leave without something, guaranteed.

    Location: 188 Shoreditch High Street, E1 6HU
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Did you know that around seven million trees will enter landfill after the festive season ends? Do your bit for the environment by renting one instead. Ally Pally has joined forces with a Gloucestershire farm to bring its living tree rental scheme to Londoners. Head up to the Palace to pick your tree yourself, or order online for home delivery. Who knows, you could rent the same one again next year – we think that's really lovely. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Alexandra Palace Park, N22 7AY<br>Click <a href="https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/christmas-on-the-hill/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    23/35

    22) Christmas on the Hill, Alexandra Palace

    Did you know that around seven million trees will enter landfill after the festive season ends? Do your bit for the environment by renting one instead. Ally Pally has joined forces with a Gloucestershire farm to bring its living tree rental scheme to Londoners. Head up to the Palace to pick your tree yourself, or order online for home delivery. Who knows, you could rent the same one again next year – we think that's really lovely.

    Location: Alexandra Palace Park, N22 7AY
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>One for those with a sweet tooth. If you're looking for a good laugh with friends or colleagues, one of these icing classes is always a tempting option. The Biscuiteers staffers are super helpful but, if you're anything like me, don't expect to be a pro straight away. Luckily, the results are always super tasty regardless of how they look!</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Biscuiteers, 194 Kensington Park Road, W11 2ES<br>Click <a href="https://biscuiteers-notting-hill.designmynight.com/60ffc69820017749067582e6/school-of-icing-christmas-hamper" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    24/35

    23) Biscuiteers' festive icing workshop

    One for those with a sweet tooth. If you're looking for a good laugh with friends or colleagues, one of these icing classes is always a tempting option. The Biscuiteers staffers are super helpful but, if you're anything like me, don't expect to be a pro straight away. Luckily, the results are always super tasty regardless of how they look!

    Location: Biscuiteers, 194 Kensington Park Road, W11 2ES
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>More wreath making here, this time in the glamorous Fortnum & Mason. It's always a treat visiting this iconic store and they've now teamed up with East London florist Rebel Rebel to help you make the Christmas wreath of your dreams. Price includes a glass of Champagne on arrival – cheers. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>The Crypt, Fortnum & Mason, W1A 1ER<br>Click <a href="https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fortnums-christmas-wreath-making-workshop-tickets-185670674987" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    25/35

    24) Fortnums' wreath making workshop

    More wreath making here, this time in the glamorous Fortnum & Mason. It's always a treat visiting this iconic store and they've now teamed up with East London florist Rebel Rebel to help you make the Christmas wreath of your dreams. Price includes a glass of Champagne on arrival – cheers.

    Location: The Crypt, Fortnum & Mason, W1A 1ER
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>It's great to be able to visit the theatre again and the stage show version of one of these Christmas classics makes a great family evening out. Evening plans? Book the matinee so you've time to watch before heading out for festive drinks. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Alexandra Palace Theatre, N22 7AY<br>Click <a href="https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on/a-christmas-carol-a-ghost-story-new-date/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    26/35

    25) A Christmas Carol, Alexandra Palace

    It's great to be able to visit the theatre again and the stage show version of one of these Christmas classics makes a great family evening out. Evening plans? Book the matinee so you've time to watch before heading out for festive drinks.

    Location: Alexandra Palace Theatre, N22 7AY
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>What's better than watching Home Alone (for the 100th time) curled up on the sofa? Well, watching it in a newly-transformed Christmas paradise, with a live choir and original story read by award-winning wordsmith George the poet, of course. Troxy is showing Elf, Home Alone and Love Actually as part of its Christmas Movie Spectacular – pick your favourite and head along for some good clean family fun. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX<br>Click <a href="https://backyardcinema.co.uk/shows/christmas-at-troxy/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    27/35

    26) Christmas Movie Spectacular, Backyard Cinema

    What's better than watching Home Alone (for the 100th time) curled up on the sofa? Well, watching it in a newly-transformed Christmas paradise, with a live choir and original story read by award-winning wordsmith George the poet, of course. Troxy is showing Elf, Home Alone and Love Actually as part of its Christmas Movie Spectacular – pick your favourite and head along for some good clean family fun.

    Location: 490 Commercial Road, E1 0HX
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>The team at 100 Wardour Street have put together the most picturesque winter drinks menu we've seen: we don't think we've ever seen a faux snow sprayed cocktail before, and we love it. Sit in the bedecked atrium, wrapped up in a cosy blanket under the twinkling lights and enjoy. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>100 Wardour Street, W1F 0TN<br>Click <a href="https://www.100wardourst.com/event/winter-forest-2021-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more<strong>.</strong></p>
    28/35

    27) Winter Forest, 100 Wardour Street

    The team at 100 Wardour Street have put together the most picturesque winter drinks menu we've seen: we don't think we've ever seen a faux snow sprayed cocktail before, and we love it. Sit in the bedecked atrium, wrapped up in a cosy blanket under the twinkling lights and enjoy.

    Location: 100 Wardour Street, W1F 0TN
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>If you're looking for something to do post-work on a Tuesday, head to Flat Iron Square's sister venue for a festive-themed pub quiz. It's just £2 to enter and there's a £50 bar tab for the victorious team. </p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP<br>Click <a href="https://www.stfelixplace.co.uk/whats-on/st-felix-pub-quiz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    29/35

    28) Christmas pub quiz, St Felix Place

    If you're looking for something to do post-work on a Tuesday, head to Flat Iron Square's sister venue for a festive-themed pub quiz. It's just £2 to enter and there's a £50 bar tab for the victorious team.

    Location: 45 Southwark St, SE1 9HP
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>And now for something a bit different: a jaunt to a pop-up forest in Peckham for a hearty pint of mulled mead. The Gosnells' team has brought 15 varieties to try – some you won't find anywhere else – along with some soft drinks and lagers if you're not feeling quite so adventurous. </p><p><strong>Location:</strong> 106A Bellenden Rd, SE15 4RF<br>Click <a href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__http:/www.gosnells.co.uk/pages/reservations__;!!Ivohdkk!wkv-eO0WgObc1Gsr8xAuhnaQxSrIXIaVVKcNBoHRbufkbQqfld9ybPHP5X1WXHGOBNppx40$" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    30/35

    29) Christmas Mead Forest, Gosnells

    And now for something a bit different: a jaunt to a pop-up forest in Peckham for a hearty pint of mulled mead. The Gosnells' team has brought 15 varieties to try – some you won't find anywhere else – along with some soft drinks and lagers if you're not feeling quite so adventurous.

    Location: 106A Bellenden Rd, SE15 4RF
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Bluebird Café in White City has partnered with Havana Club this winter to bring a tropical twist to traditional festivities. Seasonal spiced cocktails will be flowing, along with plenty of Cuban street food bites and a full line-up of events and live music. Cuban-inspired palms, sparkling fairy lights and bold decor adds some flavour to Christmas celebrations.</p><p><strong>Location:</strong> Bluebird Cafe, 2 Television Centre, W12 7RF<br>Click <a href="https://bluebirdcafe.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    31/35

    30) Christmas in the Tropics, Bluebird Cafe

    Bluebird Café in White City has partnered with Havana Club this winter to bring a tropical twist to traditional festivities. Seasonal spiced cocktails will be flowing, along with plenty of Cuban street food bites and a full line-up of events and live music. Cuban-inspired palms, sparkling fairy lights and bold decor adds some flavour to Christmas celebrations.

    Location: Bluebird Cafe, 2 Television Centre, W12 7RF
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>If Omicon fears have dampened your desire to hit the slopes this season, this might be your next best option. Coq d'Argent's alpine lodge brings that après-ski feeling to London. Here, you'll be treated to bespoke Hennessy cocktails alongside a menu of alpine-inspired sharing plates, canapes and sweet treats. For a more intimate setting, book a private chalet and cosy up in the faux fur blankets with a cheese fondue. Yes, please. <br></p><p><strong>Location: </strong>No.1 Poultry, EC2R 8EJ<br>Click <a href="https://www.coqdargent.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    32/35

    31) Lodge d'Argent, Coq d'Argent

    If Omicon fears have dampened your desire to hit the slopes this season, this might be your next best option. Coq d'Argent's alpine lodge brings that après-ski feeling to London. Here, you'll be treated to bespoke Hennessy cocktails alongside a menu of alpine-inspired sharing plates, canapes and sweet treats. For a more intimate setting, book a private chalet and cosy up in the faux fur blankets with a cheese fondue. Yes, please.

    Location: No.1 Poultry, EC2R 8EJ
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Another lovely Christmas classic brought alive on the stage, this time by the Birmingham Royal Ballet. Watch the Nutcracker and his friends come to life at the stroke of midnight, featuring choreography created just for the Royal Albert Hall and Tchaikovsky’s stunning score. Prepare to be impressed.</p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, SW7 2AP<br>Click <a href="https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2021/the-nutcracker/?gclid=CjwKCAiAhreNBhAYEiwAFGGKPMR3_XJcPkJt5z_jdkgwgeJPppt7oAEn06yFxLng4hbGqNTaUM8djhoCleAQAvD_BwE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    33/35

    32) The Nutcracker, Royal Albert Hall

    Another lovely Christmas classic brought alive on the stage, this time by the Birmingham Royal Ballet. Watch the Nutcracker and his friends come to life at the stroke of midnight, featuring choreography created just for the Royal Albert Hall and Tchaikovsky’s stunning score. Prepare to be impressed.

    Location: Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, SW7 2AP
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>We're going big on our Christmas dinner this year, after last year's flop. Now all the family can be back together, make sure the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g38122357/christmas-table-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:table's set to perfection" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">table's set to perfection</a> – this centrepiece workshop will help you dress your space the way it deserves. </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>Seekology, 2 Blenheim Crescent, W11 1NN<br>Click <a href="https://allevents.in/london/christmas-table-centre-workshop/80002680412999" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    34/35

    33) Christmas centrepiece workshop

    We're going big on our Christmas dinner this year, after last year's flop. Now all the family can be back together, make sure the table's set to perfection – this centrepiece workshop will help you dress your space the way it deserves.

    Location: Seekology, 2 Blenheim Crescent, W11 1NN
    Click here to find out more.

  • <p>Our final pick of London's festive domes and it's Covent Garden's beautifully lit Ramsbury Forest. Forget piddling sharing plates – in these igloos, you can expect a whole Christmas dinner: 24-hour marinated free range rotisserie chicken, creamed spinach and cabbage with nutmeg, organic pigs in blankets – the whole works. Wash everything down with bottomless cocktails made from Ramsbury gin or vodka. Cheers! </p><p><strong>Location: </strong>The Piazza, Covent Garden, WC2E 8RF<br>Click <a href="https://www.christmasdomes.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">here</a> to find out more. </p>
    35/35

    34) Ramsbury Forest Domes, Covent Garden

    Our final pick of London's festive domes and it's Covent Garden's beautifully lit Ramsbury Forest. Forget piddling sharing plates – in these igloos, you can expect a whole Christmas dinner: 24-hour marinated free range rotisserie chicken, creamed spinach and cabbage with nutmeg, organic pigs in blankets – the whole works. Wash everything down with bottomless cocktails made from Ramsbury gin or vodka. Cheers!

    Location: The Piazza, Covent Garden, WC2E 8RF
    Click here to find out more.

A list of the best Christmas activities to do before the New Year in London, from festive afternoon teas and chalet dinners to film screenings.

