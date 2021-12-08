34 Festive Things To Do In London This Christmas
34 Festive Things To Do In London This Christmas
1) Pottery & Cocktail Night, Caravan Restaurants
2) Slingsby Winter Chalets, Westfield
3) Christmas at Sketch
4) Christmas Wreath Workshops, Petersham Nurseries
5) Skate At Somerset House
6) Winter Popup, Hays on the River
7) Festive rooftop bar, Market Hall Victoria
8) Festive afternoon tea, Mariage Frères
9) Christmas at Kew, Kew Gardens
10) Jimmy's Lodge Snow Globes, The South Bank
11) Christmas at the Castle, Windsor Castle
12) Winter Wonderland, Hyde Park
13) Festive tea tasting, Bird & Blend Co
14) Christmas afternoon tea, Ruben's at the Palace
15) Festive afternoon tea, Claridge's
16) Selfridges Christmas Markets
17) South Bank Christmas Markets
18) Mediterranean Christmas dinner, Brother Marcus
19) King's Cross Christmas Market
20) Circus 1903
21) Jamii Christmas Popup
22) Christmas on the Hill, Alexandra Palace
23) Biscuiteers' festive icing workshop
24) Fortnums' wreath making workshop
25) A Christmas Carol, Alexandra Palace
26) Christmas Movie Spectacular, Backyard Cinema
27) Winter Forest, 100 Wardour Street
28) Christmas pub quiz, St Felix Place
29) Christmas Mead Forest, Gosnells
30) Christmas in the Tropics, Bluebird Cafe
31) Lodge d'Argent, Coq d'Argent
32) The Nutcracker, Royal Albert Hall
33) Christmas centrepiece workshop
34) Ramsbury Forest Domes, Covent Garden